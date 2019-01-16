Trending

Tour Down Under: Bevin wins stage 2 in Angaston

Huge crash in sprint takes out most of the peloton

Image 1 of 45

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Caleb Ewan back in the white jersey at the Tour Down under

Caleb Ewan back in the white jersey at the Tour Down under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 45

Patrick Bevin gets the best of the pure sprinters during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin gets the best of the pure sprinters during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

The peloton passes under palms during stage 2 at the Tour Down under

The peloton passes under palms during stage 2 at the Tour Down under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Max walscheid (Team Sunweb)

Max walscheid (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team)

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Patrick Bevin celebrates on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead

Patrick Bevin celebrates on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

Elia Viviani in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Elia Viviani in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Patrick Bevin on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead

Patrick Bevin on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Merida) loads up with bottles at the tour Down Under

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Merida) loads up with bottles at the tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Elia Viviani is in the blue jersey for stage 3

Elia Viviani is in the blue jersey for stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

Jason Lea added to his KOM lead

Jason Lea added to his KOM lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 45

Patrick Bevin in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey

Patrick Bevin in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 45

Peter Stetina tries to stay cool during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Peter Stetina tries to stay cool during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

A Bahrain-Merida rider tries to beat the heat

A Bahrain-Merida rider tries to beat the heat
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team) gets some refreshments for his teammates

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team) gets some refreshments for his teammates
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Jaime Castrillo spent the day in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Jaime Castrillo spent the day in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Thomas De Gendt and Wout Poels have a chat during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Thomas De Gendt and Wout Poels have a chat during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Marco Haller is banged up after a crash in the finale of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Marco Haller is banged up after a crash in the finale of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 45

Benoit Cosnefroy shows signs of being caught up in the crash at the end of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Benoit Cosnefroy shows signs of being caught up in the crash at the end of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 45

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 45

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 45

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 45

Jason Lea spent another day in the breakaway and added to his KOM lead

Jason Lea spent another day in the breakaway and added to his KOM lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 45

Remi Cavagna put in a lot of work for Elia Viviani during stage 2 at Tour Down Under

Remi Cavagna put in a lot of work for Elia Viviani during stage 2 at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 45

The Tour Down Under peloton

The Tour Down Under peloton
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Jasper Philipsen (BEL - UAE - Team Emirates)

Jasper Philipsen (BEL - UAE - Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Dinner time!

Dinner time!
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Hermann Pernsteiner and Heinrich Haussler during stage 2 in Australia

Hermann Pernsteiner and Heinrich Haussler during stage 2 in Australia
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

It wasn't easy to cool down during stage 2 at the Tour Dow Under

It wasn't easy to cool down during stage 2 at the Tour Dow Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Michael Valgren (Team Dimension Data)

Michael Valgren (Team Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Peter Sagan suffered in the heat during stage 2 in Australia

Peter Sagan suffered in the heat during stage 2 in Australia
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2

The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2

The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Caleb Ewan during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) hydrates

Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) hydrates
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Elia Viviani stayed calm in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Elia Viviani stayed calm in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 45

A tuck for Team Sunweb

A tuck for Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 45

Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 45

Mikkel Frølich and James Knox brag some food during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Mikkel Frølich and James Knox brag some food during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 45

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team)

Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) laid down his biggest marker yet in the battle for the overall crown at the Tour Down Under by winning stage 2 in a reduced bunch sprint. The new race leader powered clear to win ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

A crash in the final few hundred metres took down several riders and held up the majority of the peloton. Bevin responded to a late attack from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and powered to the line inside the final 150m. There was a late charge from Caleb Ewan but the pint-sized sprinter was unable to even draw level with Bevin in the closing metres. Sagan, was best of the rest, while EIia Viviani was caught too far back to contest the win.

"I think that on a finish like that I can play my cards pretty well, obviously, having come here and had the form and taking time bonuses yesterday," Bevin said at the line. "I don't think that saying I could win stage 2 was on the cards, but it's just that I could pick a good line on that hard, draggy finish. Sanchez was off the front and that gave me the perfect springboard. I put my head down and if you finish first, you finish first. if you get mowed down, you get mowed down, but obviously the legs were good."

Bevin took five seconds on stage 1 after going into the day's break, but his sprint today was reminiscent of a rider like Simon Gerrans in his pomp, as the New Zealand rider took on the pure sprinters and beat them on the gentle incline into Angaston. The win means that Bevin takes a five-second lead into stage 3 over Viviani, with Ewan a futher four seconds in arrears.

The likes of Richie Porte, Michael Woods and defending champion Daryl Impey must now attack in order to wrestle control away from Bevin, but on the basis of today's result that will be no easy challenge.

The crash in the final kilometre certainly affected the result, with a rider from AG2R La Mondiale one of the first to come down after a touch of wheels. Until that point it looked as though the stage would finish in a typical bunch sprint, but the crash caused panic with riders either hitting the deck or forced to brake. With the fall inside the final three kilometres, none of the riders held up lost time other than the bonus seconds awarded on the line for the top three.

"I wasn't affected by the crash at all," Bevin said. "I was trying to move up. I was slightly pinched. I had my teammate Fran Ventoso who delivered me to around tenth wheel with around one-kilometre to go and I was picking and choosing my way through the bunch. The guys were great in the final. This is a great way to start the year with CCC Team."

Earlier in the day, Artyom Zakharov (Astana), Jason Lea (UniSA-Australia) and Jaime Castrillo (Movistar) formed the main break. The trio - with Lea on the attack for the second time in two days - built up a lead of more than three minutes as they battled it out for the intermediates.

With 50 kilometres to go, however, they were back in the bunch, leading to Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ) going clear. The Astana man was ordered back, leaving the lone Frenchman at the front of the race. He bravely battled through the heat to build up a two-minute lead, but with the sprinters' teams ready and waiting there was little chance in a lone rider being allowed too much room.

2019 Tour Down Under race tech

With 30km to go, Ladagnous's advantage was down to under 30 seconds, and with two kilometres remaining he was finally brought back. Lotto Soudal, Bora, Bahrain and Sunweb organised their leadout trains on the front of the bunch as the pace continued to rise, and it looked as though Ewan was among the best placed riders after yesterday's mistakes, and even after the crash the smart money would have been on the Lotto rider.

But Bevin has been on the front foot since the race began, and once more he showed his aggressive nature. When Luis Leon Sanchez - a former overall winner of this race - accelerated clear after the crash, it was the CCC rider who responded first. He used the Astana man as a marker and simply accelerated away from the remnants of the bunch. Ewan was able to hold Bevin for just the briefest of moments before running out of gas as the line approached.

Stage 2 video highlights

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team3:14:31
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
12Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
13Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
14Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
17George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
21Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
28Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
32Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
33Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
34Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
35Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
36Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
41Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
42Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
44Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
46Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
47Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
48Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
49Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
51Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
52Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
54Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
55Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
57Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
58Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
62Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
68Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
69Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
71Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
72Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
76Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
78Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
79Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
82Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
84Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
86Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
87Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
88Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
89Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
93Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
95Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
97Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
103Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
108Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
110Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
111Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
112Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
113Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
114James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
115Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
118Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
119Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
120Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
122James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
124Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
128Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
130Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
131Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
132Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
133Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Ziptrak Sprint #1 - Birdwood - km 39.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Sprint 2 - Ziptrak Sprint #2 Springton - km 57.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia3
3Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team2

Finish - Angaston - km 122.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal14
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe13
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
5Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates11
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida10
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky6

KOM 1 - Checker Hill - km 26.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:14:31
2Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
10Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
12Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
13Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
15Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
18Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
21Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
22Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
24Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
29Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
33Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
34Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
35Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
36Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
37James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
38Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
41James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama - Fdj9:43:43
2Team Jumbo - Visma
3Ccc Team
4Team Sunweb
5Uae Team Emirates
6Team Sky
7Mitchelton - Scott
8Team Katusha Alpecin
9Astana Pro Team
10Bahrain - Merida
11Movistar Team
12Deceuninck - Quick Step
13Team Dimension Data
14Lotto - Soudal
15Ef Education First
16Trek - Segafredo
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Unisa - Australia
19Bora - Hansgrohe

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team6:34:03
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:05
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
4Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:10
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
10Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
12Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
20Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
22Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
23George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
26Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
27Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
31Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
36Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
43Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
44Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
45Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
46Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
47Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
50Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
51Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
56Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
57Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
59Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
60Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
62Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
67Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
68Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
70Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
71Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
74Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
75Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
78Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
82Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
83Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
84Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
85Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
87William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
88Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
90Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
92Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
93Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
99Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
100Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
102Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
104Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
107Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
108Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
109James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
110Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
111Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
112Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
113Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
115James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
118Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:45
119Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
120Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:47
121Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
123Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
125Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep24pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team23
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe21
5Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates21
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma19
7Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky15
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal14
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb14
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team13
11Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data11
12Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
13Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb8
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
17Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ6
18Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia20pts
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team4
4Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal6:34:12
2Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia6:34:13
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team6:34:14
5Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team6:34:15
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida6:34:18
7Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
10Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
13Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
15Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
17Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
18Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
21Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
22Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
23Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
24Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
27Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
29Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
37Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
38James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
39James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
40Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6:34:48
41Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb6:34:50
42Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
43Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia6:35:11
44Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb6:35:14

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uae Team Emirates19:42:54
2Groupama - Fdj
3Team Jumbo - Visma
4Team Katusha Alpecin
5Ccc Team
6Team Sky
7Team Sunweb
8Mitchelton - Scott
9Astana Pro Team
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Team Dimension Data
12Bahrain - Merida
13Movistar Team
14Deceuninck - Quick - Step
15Trek - Segafredo
16Lotto - Soudal
17Ef Education First
18Bora - Hansgrohe
19Unisa - Australia

