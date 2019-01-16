Image 1 of 45 Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Caleb Ewan back in the white jersey at the Tour Down under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 Patrick Bevin gets the best of the pure sprinters during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 The peloton passes under palms during stage 2 at the Tour Down under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 45 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Max walscheid (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Patrick Bevin celebrates on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Elia Viviani in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Patrick Bevin on the Tour Down under podium after wining stage 2 and taking the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Merida) loads up with bottles at the tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Elia Viviani is in the blue jersey for stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Jason Lea added to his KOM lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Patrick Bevin in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Peter Stetina tries to stay cool during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 A Bahrain-Merida rider tries to beat the heat (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team) gets some refreshments for his teammates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Jaime Castrillo spent the day in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Thomas De Gendt and Wout Poels have a chat during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Marco Haller is banged up after a crash in the finale of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 45 Benoit Cosnefroy shows signs of being caught up in the crash at the end of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 45 Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 45 Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 45 Patrick Bevin wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 45 Jason Lea spent another day in the breakaway and added to his KOM lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 45 Remi Cavagna put in a lot of work for Elia Viviani during stage 2 at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 45 The Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Jasper Philipsen (BEL - UAE - Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Dinner time! (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Hermann Pernsteiner and Heinrich Haussler during stage 2 in Australia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 It wasn't easy to cool down during stage 2 at the Tour Dow Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Michael Valgren (Team Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Peter Sagan suffered in the heat during stage 2 in Australia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 The Tour Down Under peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Caleb Ewan during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) hydrates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Elia Viviani stayed calm in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 A tuck for Team Sunweb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 43 of 45 Artyom Zakharov, Jason Lea and Jaime Castrillo in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 44 of 45 Mikkel Frølich and James Knox brag some food during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 45 of 45 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) laid down his biggest marker yet in the battle for the overall crown at the Tour Down Under by winning stage 2 in a reduced bunch sprint. The new race leader powered clear to win ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

A crash in the final few hundred metres took down several riders and held up the majority of the peloton. Bevin responded to a late attack from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and powered to the line inside the final 150m. There was a late charge from Caleb Ewan but the pint-sized sprinter was unable to even draw level with Bevin in the closing metres. Sagan, was best of the rest, while EIia Viviani was caught too far back to contest the win.

"I think that on a finish like that I can play my cards pretty well, obviously, having come here and had the form and taking time bonuses yesterday," Bevin said at the line. "I don't think that saying I could win stage 2 was on the cards, but it's just that I could pick a good line on that hard, draggy finish. Sanchez was off the front and that gave me the perfect springboard. I put my head down and if you finish first, you finish first. if you get mowed down, you get mowed down, but obviously the legs were good."

Bevin took five seconds on stage 1 after going into the day's break, but his sprint today was reminiscent of a rider like Simon Gerrans in his pomp, as the New Zealand rider took on the pure sprinters and beat them on the gentle incline into Angaston. The win means that Bevin takes a five-second lead into stage 3 over Viviani, with Ewan a futher four seconds in arrears.

The likes of Richie Porte, Michael Woods and defending champion Daryl Impey must now attack in order to wrestle control away from Bevin, but on the basis of today's result that will be no easy challenge.

The crash in the final kilometre certainly affected the result, with a rider from AG2R La Mondiale one of the first to come down after a touch of wheels. Until that point it looked as though the stage would finish in a typical bunch sprint, but the crash caused panic with riders either hitting the deck or forced to brake. With the fall inside the final three kilometres, none of the riders held up lost time other than the bonus seconds awarded on the line for the top three.

"I wasn't affected by the crash at all," Bevin said. "I was trying to move up. I was slightly pinched. I had my teammate Fran Ventoso who delivered me to around tenth wheel with around one-kilometre to go and I was picking and choosing my way through the bunch. The guys were great in the final. This is a great way to start the year with CCC Team."

Earlier in the day, Artyom Zakharov (Astana), Jason Lea (UniSA-Australia) and Jaime Castrillo (Movistar) formed the main break. The trio - with Lea on the attack for the second time in two days - built up a lead of more than three minutes as they battled it out for the intermediates.

With 50 kilometres to go, however, they were back in the bunch, leading to Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ) going clear. The Astana man was ordered back, leaving the lone Frenchman at the front of the race. He bravely battled through the heat to build up a two-minute lead, but with the sprinters' teams ready and waiting there was little chance in a lone rider being allowed too much room.

2019 Tour Down Under race tech

With 30km to go, Ladagnous's advantage was down to under 30 seconds, and with two kilometres remaining he was finally brought back. Lotto Soudal, Bora, Bahrain and Sunweb organised their leadout trains on the front of the bunch as the pace continued to rise, and it looked as though Ewan was among the best placed riders after yesterday's mistakes, and even after the crash the smart money would have been on the Lotto rider.

But Bevin has been on the front foot since the race began, and once more he showed his aggressive nature. When Luis Leon Sanchez - a former overall winner of this race - accelerated clear after the crash, it was the CCC rider who responded first. He used the Astana man as a marker and simply accelerated away from the remnants of the bunch. Ewan was able to hold Bevin for just the briefest of moments before running out of gas as the line approached.

Stage 2 video highlights

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 3:14:31 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 13 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 21 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 28 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 32 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 33 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 38 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 41 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 44 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 46 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 47 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 49 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 52 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 55 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 57 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 58 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 61 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 62 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 69 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 71 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 72 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 78 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 79 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 82 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 84 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 87 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 88 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 89 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 93 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 97 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 103 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 109 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 110 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 111 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 112 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 113 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 114 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 115 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 118 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 124 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 130 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 131 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 132 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Ziptrak Sprint #1 - Birdwood - km 39.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Sprint 2 - Ziptrak Sprint #2 Springton - km 57.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 3 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Finish - Angaston - km 122.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 5 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 6

KOM 1 - Checker Hill - km 26.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:14:31 2 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 12 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 18 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 21 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 29 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 33 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 34 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 35 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 36 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 37 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 38 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 40 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama - Fdj 9:43:43 2 Team Jumbo - Visma 3 Ccc Team 4 Team Sunweb 5 Uae Team Emirates 6 Team Sky 7 Mitchelton - Scott 8 Team Katusha Alpecin 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Bahrain - Merida 11 Movistar Team 12 Deceuninck - Quick Step 13 Team Dimension Data 14 Lotto - Soudal 15 Ef Education First 16 Trek - Segafredo 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Unisa - Australia 19 Bora - Hansgrohe

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6:34:03 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 4 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:10 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:11 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 10 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 12 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 26 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 36 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 41 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 43 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 45 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 47 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 51 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 57 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 59 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 60 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 67 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 68 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 70 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 71 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 74 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 78 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 83 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 84 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 85 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 87 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 88 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 92 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 100 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 102 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 104 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 108 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 109 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 110 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 111 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 112 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 115 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 118 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45 119 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 120 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 121 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 123 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 23 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 5 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 21 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 7 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 15 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 13 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11 12 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 17 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 6 18 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 pts 2 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 4 4 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6:34:12 2 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6:34:13 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 6:34:14 5 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 6:34:15 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6:34:18 7 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 18 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 21 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 23 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 24 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 27 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 29 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 37 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 38 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 39 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6:34:48 41 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 6:34:50 42 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 43 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6:35:11 44 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 6:35:14