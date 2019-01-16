Tour Down Under: Bevin wins stage 2 in Angaston
Huge crash in sprint takes out most of the peloton
Stage 2: Norwood - Angaston
Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) laid down his biggest marker yet in the battle for the overall crown at the Tour Down Under by winning stage 2 in a reduced bunch sprint. The new race leader powered clear to win ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
A crash in the final few hundred metres took down several riders and held up the majority of the peloton. Bevin responded to a late attack from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and powered to the line inside the final 150m. There was a late charge from Caleb Ewan but the pint-sized sprinter was unable to even draw level with Bevin in the closing metres. Sagan, was best of the rest, while EIia Viviani was caught too far back to contest the win.
"I think that on a finish like that I can play my cards pretty well, obviously, having come here and had the form and taking time bonuses yesterday," Bevin said at the line. "I don't think that saying I could win stage 2 was on the cards, but it's just that I could pick a good line on that hard, draggy finish. Sanchez was off the front and that gave me the perfect springboard. I put my head down and if you finish first, you finish first. if you get mowed down, you get mowed down, but obviously the legs were good."
Bevin took five seconds on stage 1 after going into the day's break, but his sprint today was reminiscent of a rider like Simon Gerrans in his pomp, as the New Zealand rider took on the pure sprinters and beat them on the gentle incline into Angaston. The win means that Bevin takes a five-second lead into stage 3 over Viviani, with Ewan a futher four seconds in arrears.
The likes of Richie Porte, Michael Woods and defending champion Daryl Impey must now attack in order to wrestle control away from Bevin, but on the basis of today's result that will be no easy challenge.
The crash in the final kilometre certainly affected the result, with a rider from AG2R La Mondiale one of the first to come down after a touch of wheels. Until that point it looked as though the stage would finish in a typical bunch sprint, but the crash caused panic with riders either hitting the deck or forced to brake. With the fall inside the final three kilometres, none of the riders held up lost time other than the bonus seconds awarded on the line for the top three.
"I wasn't affected by the crash at all," Bevin said. "I was trying to move up. I was slightly pinched. I had my teammate Fran Ventoso who delivered me to around tenth wheel with around one-kilometre to go and I was picking and choosing my way through the bunch. The guys were great in the final. This is a great way to start the year with CCC Team."
Earlier in the day, Artyom Zakharov (Astana), Jason Lea (UniSA-Australia) and Jaime Castrillo (Movistar) formed the main break. The trio - with Lea on the attack for the second time in two days - built up a lead of more than three minutes as they battled it out for the intermediates.
With 50 kilometres to go, however, they were back in the bunch, leading to Manuele Boaro (Astana) and Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ) going clear. The Astana man was ordered back, leaving the lone Frenchman at the front of the race. He bravely battled through the heat to build up a two-minute lead, but with the sprinters' teams ready and waiting there was little chance in a lone rider being allowed too much room.
With 30km to go, Ladagnous's advantage was down to under 30 seconds, and with two kilometres remaining he was finally brought back. Lotto Soudal, Bora, Bahrain and Sunweb organised their leadout trains on the front of the bunch as the pace continued to rise, and it looked as though Ewan was among the best placed riders after yesterday's mistakes, and even after the crash the smart money would have been on the Lotto rider.
But Bevin has been on the front foot since the race began, and once more he showed his aggressive nature. When Luis Leon Sanchez - a former overall winner of this race - accelerated clear after the crash, it was the CCC rider who responded first. He used the Astana man as a marker and simply accelerated away from the remnants of the bunch. Ewan was able to hold Bevin for just the briefest of moments before running out of gas as the line approached.
Stage 2 video highlights
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|3:14:31
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|13
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|28
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|32
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|33
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|35
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|44
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|46
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|49
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|52
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|57
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|58
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|71
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|72
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|82
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|88
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|89
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|93
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|103
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|114
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|115
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|130
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|131
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|3
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|5
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:31
|2
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|5
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|18
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|29
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|33
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|35
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|36
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|38
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama - Fdj
|9:43:43
|2
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|3
|Ccc Team
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Uae Team Emirates
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Bahrain - Merida
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Ef Education First
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Unisa - Australia
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6:34:03
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|4
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:10
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|10
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|12
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|26
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|43
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|45
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|51
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|59
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|67
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|68
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|70
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|71
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|83
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|92
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|108
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|109
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|110
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|112
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|118
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|119
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|121
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|123
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|125
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|23
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|5
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|7
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|12
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|17
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|18
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|4
|4
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6:34:12
|2
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6:34:13
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|6:34:14
|5
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6:34:15
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6:34:18
|7
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|18
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|21
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|23
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|24
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|27
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|37
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|39
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:34:48
|41
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6:34:50
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6:35:11
|44
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6:35:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uae Team Emirates
|19:42:54
|2
|Groupama - Fdj
|3
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5
|Ccc Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Mitchelton - Scott
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Lotto - Soudal
|17
|Ef Education First
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|19
|Unisa - Australia
