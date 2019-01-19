Trending

Tour Down Under: Philipsen wins stage 5 after Ewan relegated

Bevin recovers from late crash to save ochre jersey

Image 1 of 31

Jasper Philpsen and Caleb Ewan battle for the line at the end of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 31

Elia Viviani cut a relaxed figure ahead of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 31

Caleb Ewan thinks he's won it

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 31

2018 champion Daryl Impey stayed in contention

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 31

The peloton makes its way along the coast

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 31

The Bora team riding hard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 31

Team Sky in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 31

Impey was second overall but Mitchelton-Scott helped pull the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 31

Mitchelton-Scott lead the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 31

The peloton makes its way along

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 31

Beautiful weather once again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 31

Trek-Segafredo rallying around Richie Porte

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 31

The Mitchelton-Scott team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 31

The peloton rolls out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 31

Thomas De Gendt makes all-important show adjustments

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 31

The dive for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 31

The finish of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

Daryl Impey checks on Patrick Bevin after stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

Stage 5 winner Jasper Philipsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

Best young rider Ryan Gibbons

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

Most aggressive rider Matthieu Ladagnous

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

Stage 5 winner Jasper Philipsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

Jasper Philipsen on the stage 5 podium at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

Happier times for Caleb Ewan and crew before the sprinter was relegated after stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

Mitchelton-Scott worked hard for leader Daryl Impey at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

Luis Leon Sanchez is third overall after five stage at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

Jasper Philpsen on the podium after being declared winner of stage 5 at the Tour Down under

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

The finish of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

Caleb Ewan wins stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

Jasper Philpsen gets ready for the start of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

Paddy Bevin is banged up at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Second-placed finisher Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) was sensationally promoted to first place at the conclusion of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under in Strathalbyn on Saturday after Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan – who was first across the finish line – was relegated.

The race jury's ruling meant that Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was moved up to runner-up on the stage, with Jumbo-Visma's Danny van Poppel being handed third place.

Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) crashed heavily with 10km of the stage remaining, but he battled back bravely to hold onto his race lead by seven seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey with just one stage to go on Sunday.

The New Zealander's injuries, however, had to be assessed at hospital to see whether he'd be capable of defending his ochre leader's jersey on stage 6, and whether he'd even be able to start the stage. But following medical examinations that revealed nothing was broken – and subject to a concussion test on Sunday morning – by Saturday evening Bevin was hoping that he'd be able to continue in the race.

Calm before the storm

The day had begun in significantly calmer fashion when UniSA-Australia duo Ayden Toovey and Jason Lea escaped from the gun on the hunt for king-of-the-mountain points to stretch Lea's lead in the competition, with the peloton content to let them go.

The pair were joined by AG2R La Mondiale's Clement Chevrier, and while Toovey dropped back to the bunch before the day's climb, the Frenchman allowed the Australian to take the maximum points available, but their day out front was soon over as the bunch readied themselves for the first intermediate sprint with 50km of the day's 149.5km distance covered.

Mitchelton-Scott leading it out for defending champion Daryl Impey as though it was the finish of the stage. Alex Edmondson was the Australian team's last man before Impey took over, and the youngster tried to keep it going in order to take the points for second place, too.

Edmondson slipped away, however, with Bevin coming through to take second place behind Impey, with Bevin's CCC teammate Fran Ventoso looking like he had to brake at the last second to ensure that Bevin, and not him, got the two bonus seconds.

It was another second chipped off Bevin's race lead by Impey to make it six seconds – while the other contenders dropped even further behind – but their positions were reversed 25km later when Bevin took the three-second time bonus for winning the second intermediate sprint with Impey taking the two seconds for second place.

Almost immediately, Groupama-FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous launched an attack – just as he had on stage 2 – and was joined by Toovey once more, having seemingly recovered from his earlier breakaway effort.

The two built up a lead approaching four minutes, but it was all over once more with 35km to race once the sprinters' teams began to come to the front in readiness for the finish.

Soon after the catch, and with crosswinds to contend with at various points on the stage, Team Jumbo-Visma – boasting both George Bennett for the GC and Danny van Poppel for bunch sprints – decided to try to split the race up, and although the move shed a few riders, it wasn't enough to shake the other GC contenders' teams.

Crash brings down Bevin

With 10km to go, Bevin went down hard in a crash around halfway down the bunch. Clearly injured, the New Zealander nevertheless remounted and began the long chase back to the bunch, which initially appeared content to wait for the race leader.

However, with the finish fast approaching, there was only so long that the sprinters' teams were prepared to call a truce, although Bevin nevertheless managed to get back on terms thanks to the combination of both his CCC teammates and a team car.

While Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race into the final few hundred metres in an attempt to get Elia Viviani his second stage win at this year's race, with Sagan on the Italian champion's wheel, the true fight was happening just behind them, with Ewan and Philipsen clashing, and Ewan getting the upper hand thanks to using his head.

The Australian then pulled away off Sagan's wheel with an impressive burst of speed, with Philipsen following in turn to take second place on the line.

Ewan's joy, however, was short-lived, with Philiposen handed the victory following deliberation by the race judges.

"This is very disappointing," Ewan said in a press release. "I was so looking forward to my first official victory for Lotto Soudal. After crossing the line, it felt like a massive relief, but the next moment all of that joy disappeared when I heard that I had been relegated.

"During the final kilometres, I was on Peter Sagan's wheel, but Philipsen tried to take that spot as he tried to push me out of Sagan's wheel," he continued. "You are not allowed to take your hands off the handlebars in the sprint, so I used my head to avoid ending up in the barriers. Head movements are of course clearly visible on a helicopter shot, but a lot of former sprinters will confirm that my manoeuvre was not irregular.

"Of course, I have to accept the decision taken by the jury, but I don't agree with it."

The race continues with its sixth and final stage on Sunday with a 151.5km stage that includes two climbs of Willunga Hill, with the race finishing at the top after the second ascent.

With two intermediate sprints again offering bonus seconds of three, two and one seconds, and 10, six and four seconds available for the first three finishers of the stage, the race is set to go right down to the wire – whether race leader Bevin is able to start stage 6 or not.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates3:37:00
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
7Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
13Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
18George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
22Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
24Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
25Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
26Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
29Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
30Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
32Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
34Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
35Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
36Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
39Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
41Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
43Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
44Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
45Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
46Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
48Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
49Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
50Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
51Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
53Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
54Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
59Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
61Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
62Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
63William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
64Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
65Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
66Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
67Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
71Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
72Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
73Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
74Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
77Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
82Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
83Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
84Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:17
85Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:24
88Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
89Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:31
92Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
93Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:34
94Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:00:41
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:43
97Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
98Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:00:46
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
101James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:00:56
102James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:01:00
103Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
104Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
105Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
107Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:11
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
113Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:01:59
115Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
116Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:02:14
117Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
118Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
119Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:30
120Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
121Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:04:33
122Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
123Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:40
124Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
125Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
126Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
127Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
128Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

Stage youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:03:37
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
3Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
9Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team17:00:25
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:26
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
7George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:33
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
25Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
27Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
28Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
29Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
30Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
32Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:05
33Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:10
35Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:22
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
38Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
39Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
40Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:05
41Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
42Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:02:21
43Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:27
44James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:02:47
45Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
46Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:03:16
47Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:04:00
49James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:04:45
50Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:51
51Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:05:06
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:58
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:00
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:27
56Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:33
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:34
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:07:02
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:12
60Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:21
61Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:08:09
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:10
63Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
64Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:08:28
65Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:39
66Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:56
67Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:08
68Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:25
69Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:10:36
70Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:21
71Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:26
72Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:52
73Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:28
74Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:12:32
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:45
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:13:00
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:08
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:18
79Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:25
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:13:27
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:49
83Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:59
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:14:19
85Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:14:40
86Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:52
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:55
88Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:15:01
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:15:08
90Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
91Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:49
92Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:16:06
93Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:16:08
94Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:19
95Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:23
96Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:48
97Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:00
98Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:24
99Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:17:27
101Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:17:30
102William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:18:32
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:36
104Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:41
105Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:50
106Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:07
107Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:19:14
108Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:19:49
109Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:51
110Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:19:56
111Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:09
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:20:18
113Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:27
114Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:29
115Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:20:34
116Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:35
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:20:44
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:20:46
119Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:21:01
120Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
121Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:18
122Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:21:28
123Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:36
124Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:22:12
125Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:07
126Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:10
127Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:33
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:54
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:57
130Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:50
131Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:34:20

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team56pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe50
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step45
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma44
5Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates38
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott36
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team35
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida32
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin21
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data19
11Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky18
12Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14
13Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb14
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team13
15Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin12
16Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team11
17Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma10
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
21Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb9
23Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb8
24Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
25Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
28Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky6
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
31Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ6
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
33Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
34Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team5
35Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida3
36Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
37Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ2
39Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
40Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
41Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
42Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal-1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia30pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma16
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12
5Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
8Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team4
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4
12James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling4
13Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team4
14Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky2
16Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
17Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data17:00:51
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
3Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:21
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:32
10Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:39
11Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:44
13Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:39
15Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:02:21
17Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:02:50
18James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:04:19
19Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:01
20Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
21Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:08:02
22Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:13
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:10:10
24Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:55
25Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:00
26Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:59
27Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:23
28Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:53
29Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
30Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:22
31Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:16:34
32Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:58
33Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:24
34Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:19:23
35Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:19:30
36Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:19:43
37Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:01
38Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:09
39Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:21:02
40Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:10
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:44
42Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:33:54

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates51:02:33
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
3Bahrain-Merida
4Team Sunweb0:00:32
5Dimension Data0:00:42
6Movistar Team0:01:07
7Katusha-Alpecin0:01:37
8Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:45
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
10Deceuninck - Quick-Step0:02:04
11Groupama-FDJ0:03:03
12Team Sky0:04:06
13UniSA-Australia0:04:45
14EF Education First Pro Cycling0:06:41
15Lotto Soudal0:11:55
16Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
17Astana Pro Team0:12:46
18AG2R La Mondiale0:18:28
19CCC Team0:20:04

