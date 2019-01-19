Tour Down Under: Philipsen wins stage 5 after Ewan relegated
Bevin recovers from late crash to save ochre jersey
Stage 5: Glenelg - Strathalbyn
Second-placed finisher Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) was sensationally promoted to first place at the conclusion of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under in Strathalbyn on Saturday after Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan – who was first across the finish line – was relegated.
The race jury's ruling meant that Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was moved up to runner-up on the stage, with Jumbo-Visma's Danny van Poppel being handed third place.
Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) crashed heavily with 10km of the stage remaining, but he battled back bravely to hold onto his race lead by seven seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey with just one stage to go on Sunday.
The New Zealander's injuries, however, had to be assessed at hospital to see whether he'd be capable of defending his ochre leader's jersey on stage 6, and whether he'd even be able to start the stage. But following medical examinations that revealed nothing was broken – and subject to a concussion test on Sunday morning – by Saturday evening Bevin was hoping that he'd be able to continue in the race.
Calm before the storm
The day had begun in significantly calmer fashion when UniSA-Australia duo Ayden Toovey and Jason Lea escaped from the gun on the hunt for king-of-the-mountain points to stretch Lea's lead in the competition, with the peloton content to let them go.
The pair were joined by AG2R La Mondiale's Clement Chevrier, and while Toovey dropped back to the bunch before the day's climb, the Frenchman allowed the Australian to take the maximum points available, but their day out front was soon over as the bunch readied themselves for the first intermediate sprint with 50km of the day's 149.5km distance covered.
Mitchelton-Scott leading it out for defending champion Daryl Impey as though it was the finish of the stage. Alex Edmondson was the Australian team's last man before Impey took over, and the youngster tried to keep it going in order to take the points for second place, too.
Edmondson slipped away, however, with Bevin coming through to take second place behind Impey, with Bevin's CCC teammate Fran Ventoso looking like he had to brake at the last second to ensure that Bevin, and not him, got the two bonus seconds.
It was another second chipped off Bevin's race lead by Impey to make it six seconds – while the other contenders dropped even further behind – but their positions were reversed 25km later when Bevin took the three-second time bonus for winning the second intermediate sprint with Impey taking the two seconds for second place.
Almost immediately, Groupama-FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous launched an attack – just as he had on stage 2 – and was joined by Toovey once more, having seemingly recovered from his earlier breakaway effort.
The two built up a lead approaching four minutes, but it was all over once more with 35km to race once the sprinters' teams began to come to the front in readiness for the finish.
Soon after the catch, and with crosswinds to contend with at various points on the stage, Team Jumbo-Visma – boasting both George Bennett for the GC and Danny van Poppel for bunch sprints – decided to try to split the race up, and although the move shed a few riders, it wasn't enough to shake the other GC contenders' teams.
Crash brings down Bevin
With 10km to go, Bevin went down hard in a crash around halfway down the bunch. Clearly injured, the New Zealander nevertheless remounted and began the long chase back to the bunch, which initially appeared content to wait for the race leader.
However, with the finish fast approaching, there was only so long that the sprinters' teams were prepared to call a truce, although Bevin nevertheless managed to get back on terms thanks to the combination of both his CCC teammates and a team car.
While Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race into the final few hundred metres in an attempt to get Elia Viviani his second stage win at this year's race, with Sagan on the Italian champion's wheel, the true fight was happening just behind them, with Ewan and Philipsen clashing, and Ewan getting the upper hand thanks to using his head.
The Australian then pulled away off Sagan's wheel with an impressive burst of speed, with Philipsen following in turn to take second place on the line.
Ewan's joy, however, was short-lived, with Philiposen handed the victory following deliberation by the race judges.
"This is very disappointing," Ewan said in a press release. "I was so looking forward to my first official victory for Lotto Soudal. After crossing the line, it felt like a massive relief, but the next moment all of that joy disappeared when I heard that I had been relegated.
"During the final kilometres, I was on Peter Sagan's wheel, but Philipsen tried to take that spot as he tried to push me out of Sagan's wheel," he continued. "You are not allowed to take your hands off the handlebars in the sprint, so I used my head to avoid ending up in the barriers. Head movements are of course clearly visible on a helicopter shot, but a lot of former sprinters will confirm that my manoeuvre was not irregular.
"Of course, I have to accept the decision taken by the jury, but I don't agree with it."
The race continues with its sixth and final stage on Sunday with a 151.5km stage that includes two climbs of Willunga Hill, with the race finishing at the top after the second ascent.
With two intermediate sprints again offering bonus seconds of three, two and one seconds, and 10, six and four seconds available for the first three finishers of the stage, the race is set to go right down to the wire – whether race leader Bevin is able to start stage 6 or not.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3:37:00
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|22
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|24
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|35
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|36
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|39
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|41
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|44
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|50
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|51
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|63
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|74
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|83
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|85
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|88
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:29
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:31
|92
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|94
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:41
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:43
|97
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|101
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|102
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|103
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|104
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|105
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:11
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:01:59
|115
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:14
|117
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|118
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|119
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:30
|120
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|121
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|122
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|123
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:40
|124
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|128
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:37
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|17:00:25
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:33
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:52
|27
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|28
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|32
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:05
|33
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:10
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:22
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|38
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|39
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:05
|41
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|42
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|43
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|44
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:02:47
|45
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|46
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:16
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:26
|48
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:00
|49
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:04:45
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:51
|51
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:06
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:58
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:06:27
|56
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:33
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:34
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:02
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:12
|60
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:21
|61
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:08:09
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:10
|63
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|64
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:28
|65
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:39
|66
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:56
|67
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:08
|68
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:25
|69
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:36
|70
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:21
|71
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:26
|72
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:52
|73
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:28
|74
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:12:32
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:45
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:13:00
|77
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:18
|79
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:25
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:13:27
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:49
|83
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:59
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:14:19
|85
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:14:40
|86
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:52
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:55
|88
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:15:01
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:08
|90
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|91
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:49
|92
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:06
|93
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:08
|94
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:19
|95
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:23
|96
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:48
|97
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:00
|98
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:24
|99
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:27
|101
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:30
|102
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:32
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:36
|104
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:41
|105
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:50
|106
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:07
|107
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:19:14
|108
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:19:49
|109
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:51
|110
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:19:56
|111
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:09
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:20:18
|113
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:27
|114
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:29
|115
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:20:34
|116
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:35
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:44
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:46
|119
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:21:01
|120
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:18
|122
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:28
|123
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:36
|124
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|126
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:10
|127
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:33
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:54
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:57
|130
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:50
|131
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:34:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|45
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|5
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|11
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|12
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|13
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|15
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|17
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|21
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|25
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|28
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|30
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|33
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|34
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|35
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|36
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|39
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|40
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|41
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2
|42
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|4
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|12
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|17
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|17:00:51
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:32
|10
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:39
|11
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|13
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:39
|15
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|18
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|19
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:06:01
|20
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|21
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:02
|22
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:13
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:10
|24
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:55
|25
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:00
|26
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:59
|27
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:23
|28
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:53
|29
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|30
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:22
|31
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:34
|32
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:58
|33
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:24
|34
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:19:23
|35
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:19:30
|36
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:19:43
|37
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:01
|38
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:09
|39
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:02
|40
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:10
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:44
|42
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:33:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|51:02:33
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:37
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:45
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick-Step
|0:02:04
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:03
|12
|Team Sky
|0:04:06
|13
|UniSA-Australia
|0:04:45
|14
|EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:06:41
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:55
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:18
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:46
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:28
|19
|CCC Team
|0:20:04
