Second-placed finisher Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) was sensationally promoted to first place at the conclusion of stage 5 at the Tour Down Under in Strathalbyn on Saturday after Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan – who was first across the finish line – was relegated.

The race jury's ruling meant that Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was moved up to runner-up on the stage, with Jumbo-Visma's Danny van Poppel being handed third place.

Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) crashed heavily with 10km of the stage remaining, but he battled back bravely to hold onto his race lead by seven seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey with just one stage to go on Sunday.

The New Zealander's injuries, however, had to be assessed at hospital to see whether he'd be capable of defending his ochre leader's jersey on stage 6, and whether he'd even be able to start the stage. But following medical examinations that revealed nothing was broken – and subject to a concussion test on Sunday morning – by Saturday evening Bevin was hoping that he'd be able to continue in the race.

Calm before the storm

The day had begun in significantly calmer fashion when UniSA-Australia duo Ayden Toovey and Jason Lea escaped from the gun on the hunt for king-of-the-mountain points to stretch Lea's lead in the competition, with the peloton content to let them go.

The pair were joined by AG2R La Mondiale's Clement Chevrier, and while Toovey dropped back to the bunch before the day's climb, the Frenchman allowed the Australian to take the maximum points available, but their day out front was soon over as the bunch readied themselves for the first intermediate sprint with 50km of the day's 149.5km distance covered.

Mitchelton-Scott leading it out for defending champion Daryl Impey as though it was the finish of the stage. Alex Edmondson was the Australian team's last man before Impey took over, and the youngster tried to keep it going in order to take the points for second place, too.

Edmondson slipped away, however, with Bevin coming through to take second place behind Impey, with Bevin's CCC teammate Fran Ventoso looking like he had to brake at the last second to ensure that Bevin, and not him, got the two bonus seconds.

It was another second chipped off Bevin's race lead by Impey to make it six seconds – while the other contenders dropped even further behind – but their positions were reversed 25km later when Bevin took the three-second time bonus for winning the second intermediate sprint with Impey taking the two seconds for second place.

Almost immediately, Groupama-FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous launched an attack – just as he had on stage 2 – and was joined by Toovey once more, having seemingly recovered from his earlier breakaway effort.

The two built up a lead approaching four minutes, but it was all over once more with 35km to race once the sprinters' teams began to come to the front in readiness for the finish.

Soon after the catch, and with crosswinds to contend with at various points on the stage, Team Jumbo-Visma – boasting both George Bennett for the GC and Danny van Poppel for bunch sprints – decided to try to split the race up, and although the move shed a few riders, it wasn't enough to shake the other GC contenders' teams.

Crash brings down Bevin

With 10km to go, Bevin went down hard in a crash around halfway down the bunch. Clearly injured, the New Zealander nevertheless remounted and began the long chase back to the bunch, which initially appeared content to wait for the race leader.

However, with the finish fast approaching, there was only so long that the sprinters' teams were prepared to call a truce, although Bevin nevertheless managed to get back on terms thanks to the combination of both his CCC teammates and a team car.

While Deceuninck-QuickStep led the race into the final few hundred metres in an attempt to get Elia Viviani his second stage win at this year's race, with Sagan on the Italian champion's wheel, the true fight was happening just behind them, with Ewan and Philipsen clashing, and Ewan getting the upper hand thanks to using his head.

The Australian then pulled away off Sagan's wheel with an impressive burst of speed, with Philipsen following in turn to take second place on the line.

Ewan's joy, however, was short-lived, with Philiposen handed the victory following deliberation by the race judges.

"This is very disappointing," Ewan said in a press release. "I was so looking forward to my first official victory for Lotto Soudal. After crossing the line, it felt like a massive relief, but the next moment all of that joy disappeared when I heard that I had been relegated.

"During the final kilometres, I was on Peter Sagan's wheel, but Philipsen tried to take that spot as he tried to push me out of Sagan's wheel," he continued. "You are not allowed to take your hands off the handlebars in the sprint, so I used my head to avoid ending up in the barriers. Head movements are of course clearly visible on a helicopter shot, but a lot of former sprinters will confirm that my manoeuvre was not irregular.

"Of course, I have to accept the decision taken by the jury, but I don't agree with it."

The race continues with its sixth and final stage on Sunday with a 151.5km stage that includes two climbs of Willunga Hill, with the race finishing at the top after the second ascent.

With two intermediate sprints again offering bonus seconds of three, two and one seconds, and 10, six and four seconds available for the first three finishers of the stage, the race is set to go right down to the wire – whether race leader Bevin is able to start stage 6 or not.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:00 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 22 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 24 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 25 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 26 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 29 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 32 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 34 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 35 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 36 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 39 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 41 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 43 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 46 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 48 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 50 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 51 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 53 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 54 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 57 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 59 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 61 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 63 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 64 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 66 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 67 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 71 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 74 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 83 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 84 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 85 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 89 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:29 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:31 92 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:34 94 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:43 97 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:00:46 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 101 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:00:56 102 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:01:00 103 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 104 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 105 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 106 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 113 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:01:59 115 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 116 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:14 117 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 118 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 119 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:30 120 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 121 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:04:33 122 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 123 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:40 124 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 125 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 126 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 128 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

Stage youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:37 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 9 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 17:00:25 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:26 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:33 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 27 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 28 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 29 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 31 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 32 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:05 33 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:10 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:22 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 38 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41 39 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:05 41 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 42 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:21 43 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27 44 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:02:47 45 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 46 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:16 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:26 48 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:00 49 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:04:45 50 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:51 51 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:06 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 53 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:58 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:00 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:27 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:33 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:34 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:07:02 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:12 60 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:21 61 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:08:09 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:10 63 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 64 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:28 65 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:39 66 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:56 67 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:08 68 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:25 69 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:36 70 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:21 71 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:26 72 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:52 73 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:28 74 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:12:32 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:45 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:13:00 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:08 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:18 79 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:25 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:13:27 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:49 83 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:59 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:14:19 85 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:14:40 86 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:52 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:55 88 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:15:01 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:08 90 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 91 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:49 92 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:06 93 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:08 94 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:19 95 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:23 96 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:48 97 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:00 98 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:24 99 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:27 101 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:30 102 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:32 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:36 104 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:41 105 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:50 106 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:07 107 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:14 108 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:19:49 109 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:51 110 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:19:56 111 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:09 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:20:18 113 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:27 114 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:29 115 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:20:34 116 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:35 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:44 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:46 119 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:21:01 120 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 121 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:18 122 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:28 123 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:36 124 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:22:12 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:07 126 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:10 127 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:33 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:54 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:57 130 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:50 131 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:34:20

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 56 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 45 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 5 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 38 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 36 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 32 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 19 11 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 12 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 13 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 13 15 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 17 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 21 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 24 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 25 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 28 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 6 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 6 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 33 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 34 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 35 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 3 36 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 37 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 39 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 40 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 41 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 42 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal -1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 8 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 4 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 12 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 4 13 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 2 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 17 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 17:00:51 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:21 8 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:32 10 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:39 11 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 13 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:39 15 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 0:02:21 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 18 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:04:19 19 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:01 20 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 21 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:02 22 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:13 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:10 24 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:55 25 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:00 26 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:59 27 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:23 28 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:53 29 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 30 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:22 31 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:34 32 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:58 33 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:24 34 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:19:23 35 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:19:30 36 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:19:43 37 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:01 38 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:09 39 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:02 40 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:10 41 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:44 42 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:33:54