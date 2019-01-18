Image 1 of 53 Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 53 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 53 Michael Woods (EF Education First) helped drag the attack clear (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 53 Wout Poels (Team Sky) was the first to attack on Corkscrew (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 53 Michael Woods (EF Education First) leads the attack on Corkscrew (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 53 Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 53 Mitch Docker (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 53 Michael Woods (EF Education First) goes deep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 53 George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 53 Even Peter Sagan suffers some times (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 53 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates as he hits the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 53 CCC Team leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 53 Patrick Bevin kept is overall lead for another day after stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 53 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 53 dary Impey on the stage 4 podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 53 Peter Sagan finishes stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 53 Daryl Impey wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 53 Hermann Pernsteiner was the last survivor from the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 53 Patrick Bevin gets some work done after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 53 Crowds watch the Tour Down Under peloton pass by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 53 The Tour Down Under peloton passes through a tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 53 Patrick Bevin earned the points jersey with his second place on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 30 of 53 Chris Hamilton in the Tour Down Under's white jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 31 of 53 Thoms De Gendt, stage 4's most aggressive rider, tosses his bouquet to the Tour Down Under crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 32 of 53 Daryl Impey on the Tour Down under podium after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 33 of 53 Daryl Impey after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 34 of 53 Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 35 of 53 Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 36 of 53 Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 37 of 53 Patrick Bevin's CCC Team power the chase during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 38 of 53 Marco Haller appears to have recovered form his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 39 of 53 Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 40 of 53 Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under rolls out of Unley (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 41 of 53 The 2019 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 42 of 53 The peloton goes through a tunnel during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 43 of 53 The peloton is strung out at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 44 of 53 Benoit Cosnefory in the stage 4 breakaway at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 45 of 53 Thpmas De Gendt n the Tour Down Under's stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 46 of 53 Team Sky's Wout Poels at the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 47 of 53 Rohan Dennis before the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 53 Wout Poels gets ready for stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 53 Riders get underway in Unley for the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 53 Tour Down Under stage 3 winner started stage 4 in the blue jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 53 Peter Sagan's ongoing experiments with facial hair continue at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 53 Richie Porte takes a corner during stage 4 at the Tour Down under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 53 Peter Sagan in the peloton during stage 4 at the tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Tour Down Under in Campbelltown on Friday after the reduced bunch pulled back a dangerous breakaway that escaped on the Corkscrew climb less than 6km from the finish. Impey came from the back of the group in the finishing straight to overtake race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) well ahead of the line.

Bevin, who held on for second ahead of Sanchez, continues to lead the general classification, but Impey moved into second place at just seven seconds, with Sanchez now third, 11 seconds back.

The sprint from a reduced group of about 20 riders came after Bevin pulled back a late escape by Michael Woods (EF Education First), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) that went clear on the Corkscrew climb. Bevin railed the descent to the finish and made contact with the front group with 2km remaining.

In the final kilometre, Sanchez came through a right-hand corner with about 800 metres to go in the lead, but was quickly overtaken by Bevin, who appeared to be sprinting to another stage win. It was an initially ill-positioned Impey, however, who had the quickest final surge as Bevin began to fade, giving the defending champion the stage victory.

"We knew that it was going to be hard, but it's fantastic to win today," Impey said. "The guys put their faith in me. Luke [Durbridge] did a massive job there at the beginning. The other guys were looking after me, and Lucas Hamilton rode like a true professional at the end.

"I knew Bevin would have a good shot at winning, so I'm super happy to win today. To be honest, I had a good mate who passed away in early January. I had him in my mind, and I dedicate this victory to him. I was really pushing for him at the end. It's such a special win," he said.

Despite losing time to Impey due to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Bevin heads into Saturday's fifth stage with the confidence of a still-seven-second buffer.

"This race is hard," the New Zealander told the press after collecting another ochre leader's jersey. "I took the onus as much as I had to on the descent, and I knew that as the group got bigger, it got to the point where any time bonus would be good, and certainly better than none.

"I wasn't going to risk losing time to anyone," said Bevin. "To lose just four seconds to Daryl is a great result. I don't feel like he's climbing better than I am, and we put time into the pure climbers again."

Chasing the break

Before the hoped-for fireworks began on the Corkscrew, six riders had spent the day away in a breakaway, and were still trying to hang on to their slim advantage as the final climb began, inside the last 10km of the 129.2km stage from Unley to Campbelltown.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy, Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ, UniSA-Australia's Nick White and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) escaped almost from the gun, building up a healthy lead that peaked at just over five minutes with 50km of the stage covered.

With temperatures in the high 20s (degrees Centigrade) – rather than the low 40s that have so far plagued the race – and even some rain midway through the stage, the breakaway was willing to race hard. But Bevin and his CCC team ensured that the six riders were kept in check, with the lead tumbling to under two minutes going into the final 30 kilometres.

Up front, and with the breakaway's lead continuing to drop, Scotson took advantage of a slight rise to force the pace, knowing that they'd need to maintain a considerable advantage before the final climb began, although his acceleration quickly put White, Cosnefroy and De Gendt in trouble.

Scotson, Pernsteiner and Sütterlin pushed on alone on the downhill run to the start of Corkscrew, and hit the climb with an advantage of well under a minute on the chasing bunch. Led by a three-man Sky train, it wasn't long before Cosnefroy, De Gendt and White's day was over – soon followed by the catch of Scotson and Sütterlin.

As contact with Pernsteiner was made around a kilometre from the top of Corkscrew, Sky's designated leader, Poels, attacked, and was followed by Porte, Bennett and Woods, and it was that quartet that crested the climb with a slim advantage over the chasers as they plunged down the descent with six kilometres to go – all downhill to the finish.

However, the 20-strong group – which included Bevin, Impey, Sanchez, Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) – made contact with just two kilometres to go, and the overall favourites readied themselves for a sprint, in which Impey's dominance was never really in doubt. Bevin and Sanchez's second and third places, meanwhile, with the bonus seconds that come with them, could now prove vital.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 3:03:27 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 9 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 21 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 28 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 37 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 38 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 39 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 41 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 43 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 44 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 45 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 46 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 48 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 51 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 53 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:48 54 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:05 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:21 56 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 64 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 65 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 66 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:10 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 69 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:23 72 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 73 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:04:04 77 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 78 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 79 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 81 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 84 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 85 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 86 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 87 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 88 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 93 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 94 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 96 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:36 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 100 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 101 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:07 103 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 104 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 105 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 107 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:06:41 108 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:55 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 111 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 112 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 115 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:59 116 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 125 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 126 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 127 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 129 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:47 131 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 132 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:49

Sprint #1 - Echunga - km 28.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 3 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2

Sprint #2 - Echunga - km 58.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Finish - Campbelltown - km 129.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 15 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 14 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 9 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 6

KOM - Corkscrew - km 123.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 2

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3:03:27 2 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 10 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:25 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 22 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:10 23 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23 24 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 26 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 27 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 28 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 29 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 33 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:40 34 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:06:41 35 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:55 36 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 37 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:59 38 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38 40 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 41 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 42 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:08:47

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Uae Team Emirates 9:10:21 2 Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:21 3 Bahrain - Merida 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:32 5 Team Dimension Data 0:00:42 6 Movistar Team 0:00:53 7 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:01:37 8 Team Jumbo - Visma 0:01:38 9 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:55 10 Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:01:57 11 Groupama - Fdj 0:02:08 12 Team Sky 0:03:10 13 Lotto - Soudal 0:03:22 14 Ef Education First 0:03:55 15 Unisa - Australia 0:03:57 16 Trek - Segafredo 0:04:35 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 18 Ccc Team 0:06:09 19 Astana Pro Team 0:06:16

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 13:23:30 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 5 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 28 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 29 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 30 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 32 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 34 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 35 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:00 36 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 41 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 42 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:00 43 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:02:16 44 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 45 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 46 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:21 48 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:03:40 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:55 50 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:05 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:04:27 52 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01 53 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:36 54 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:05:50 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:51 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:53 57 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:05:55 58 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:28 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:29 60 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:33 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:43 62 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:07 63 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:20 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:23 65 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:10 66 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:23 67 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:32 68 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:34 70 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:07 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:20 72 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:10:02 73 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:31 74 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:31 75 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:47 76 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:51 77 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:12:09 78 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:23 79 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:12:27 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:40 81 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:43 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:12:52 83 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:20 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 0:13:22 87 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:13:52 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:56 89 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:14:11 90 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:16 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:01 93 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:44 94 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:00 95 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:01 96 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:03 97 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:14 98 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:18 99 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:34 100 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:49 101 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:16:55 102 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 103 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 104 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:19 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:22 106 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:25 107 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:11 110 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:27 111 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:45 112 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:18:57 113 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:18:58 114 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:02 115 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:19:44 116 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:46 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:10 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:13 119 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:22 120 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:24 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:29 122 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:30 123 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:07 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:09 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:12 126 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:23 127 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:27 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:21:40 129 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:05 130 Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:22:07 131 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:24 132 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:42

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 48 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 28 7 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 23 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 22 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 11 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14 13 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 13 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 11 16 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 17 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 21 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 23 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 24 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 6 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 28 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 6 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 30 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 32 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 3 33 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 34 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 36 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 37 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 8 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 4 10 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 11 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 4 12 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 2 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 15 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 13:23:51 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:21 8 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 10 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:32 11 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:39 13 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:25 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:39 16 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:09 18 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:03:19 19 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:15 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:30 21 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 22 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:02 23 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:13 24 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:10 25 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:10 26 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:59 27 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:50 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:23 29 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:39 30 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:53 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 32 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:13 33 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:28 34 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:34 35 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:04 36 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:24 37 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:19:23 38 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:01 39 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:20:09 40 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:46 41 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:21:02 42 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:06 43 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:21