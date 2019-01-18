Tour Down Under: Impey twists the Corkscrew for stage 4 win
Bevin finishes second after late escape is caught in closing kilometres
Stage 4: Unley - Campbelltown
Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Tour Down Under in Campbelltown on Friday after the reduced bunch pulled back a dangerous breakaway that escaped on the Corkscrew climb less than 6km from the finish. Impey came from the back of the group in the finishing straight to overtake race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) well ahead of the line.
Bevin, who held on for second ahead of Sanchez, continues to lead the general classification, but Impey moved into second place at just seven seconds, with Sanchez now third, 11 seconds back.
The sprint from a reduced group of about 20 riders came after Bevin pulled back a late escape by Michael Woods (EF Education First), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) that went clear on the Corkscrew climb. Bevin railed the descent to the finish and made contact with the front group with 2km remaining.
In the final kilometre, Sanchez came through a right-hand corner with about 800 metres to go in the lead, but was quickly overtaken by Bevin, who appeared to be sprinting to another stage win. It was an initially ill-positioned Impey, however, who had the quickest final surge as Bevin began to fade, giving the defending champion the stage victory.
"We knew that it was going to be hard, but it's fantastic to win today," Impey said. "The guys put their faith in me. Luke [Durbridge] did a massive job there at the beginning. The other guys were looking after me, and Lucas Hamilton rode like a true professional at the end.
"I knew Bevin would have a good shot at winning, so I'm super happy to win today. To be honest, I had a good mate who passed away in early January. I had him in my mind, and I dedicate this victory to him. I was really pushing for him at the end. It's such a special win," he said.
Despite losing time to Impey due to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Bevin heads into Saturday's fifth stage with the confidence of a still-seven-second buffer.
"This race is hard," the New Zealander told the press after collecting another ochre leader's jersey. "I took the onus as much as I had to on the descent, and I knew that as the group got bigger, it got to the point where any time bonus would be good, and certainly better than none.
"I wasn't going to risk losing time to anyone," said Bevin. "To lose just four seconds to Daryl is a great result. I don't feel like he's climbing better than I am, and we put time into the pure climbers again."
Chasing the break
Before the hoped-for fireworks began on the Corkscrew, six riders had spent the day away in a breakaway, and were still trying to hang on to their slim advantage as the final climb began, inside the last 10km of the 129.2km stage from Unley to Campbelltown.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy, Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ, UniSA-Australia's Nick White and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) escaped almost from the gun, building up a healthy lead that peaked at just over five minutes with 50km of the stage covered.
With temperatures in the high 20s (degrees Centigrade) – rather than the low 40s that have so far plagued the race – and even some rain midway through the stage, the breakaway was willing to race hard. But Bevin and his CCC team ensured that the six riders were kept in check, with the lead tumbling to under two minutes going into the final 30 kilometres.
Up front, and with the breakaway's lead continuing to drop, Scotson took advantage of a slight rise to force the pace, knowing that they'd need to maintain a considerable advantage before the final climb began, although his acceleration quickly put White, Cosnefroy and De Gendt in trouble.
Scotson, Pernsteiner and Sütterlin pushed on alone on the downhill run to the start of Corkscrew, and hit the climb with an advantage of well under a minute on the chasing bunch. Led by a three-man Sky train, it wasn't long before Cosnefroy, De Gendt and White's day was over – soon followed by the catch of Scotson and Sütterlin.
As contact with Pernsteiner was made around a kilometre from the top of Corkscrew, Sky's designated leader, Poels, attacked, and was followed by Porte, Bennett and Woods, and it was that quartet that crested the climb with a slim advantage over the chasers as they plunged down the descent with six kilometres to go – all downhill to the finish.
However, the 20-strong group – which included Bevin, Impey, Sanchez, Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) – made contact with just two kilometres to go, and the overall favourites readied themselves for a sprint, in which Impey's dominance was never really in doubt. Bevin and Sanchez's second and third places, meanwhile, with the bonus seconds that come with them, could now prove vital.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:03:27
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|9
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|38
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|39
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:02
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|45
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|46
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|54
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:05
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|56
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|65
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|66
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:10
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:23
|72
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:04:04
|77
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|79
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|86
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|88
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|94
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:36
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|101
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:07
|103
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|104
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|105
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|107
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:06:41
|108
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:55
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|112
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:59
|116
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:38
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|125
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|126
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|129
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:47
|131
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|132
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|14
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|5
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:03:27
|2
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|10
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:25
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|22
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:10
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|24
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|26
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|29
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|33
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:40
|34
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:06:41
|35
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:55
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:59
|38
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:38
|40
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|41
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|42
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:08:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uae Team Emirates
|9:10:21
|2
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:21
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|5
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:37
|8
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:01:38
|9
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:01:57
|11
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:02:08
|12
|Team Sky
|0:03:10
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:22
|14
|Ef Education First
|0:03:55
|15
|Unisa - Australia
|0:03:57
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:35
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|18
|Ccc Team
|0:06:09
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|13:23:30
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|5
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|28
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|29
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|30
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|32
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:00
|36
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:17
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|41
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:00
|43
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|44
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|45
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|46
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:21
|48
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:55
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:05
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:04:27
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:01
|53
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:36
|54
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:50
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:51
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:53
|57
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:05:55
|58
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:28
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|60
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:33
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:43
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:07
|63
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:20
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:23
|65
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:10
|66
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:23
|67
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:32
|68
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:34
|70
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:07
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:20
|72
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:10:02
|73
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:31
|74
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:31
|75
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|76
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:51
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|78
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:23
|79
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:12:27
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:40
|81
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:43
|82
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:12:52
|83
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:20
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|0:13:22
|87
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:13:52
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:56
|89
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:14:11
|90
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:16
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:01
|93
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:44
|94
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:00
|95
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:01
|96
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:03
|97
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:14
|98
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:18
|99
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:34
|100
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:49
|101
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:55
|102
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|103
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:19
|105
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:22
|106
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:25
|107
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:11
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:27
|111
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:45
|112
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:57
|113
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:18:58
|114
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:02
|115
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:19:44
|116
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:46
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:10
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:13
|119
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:22
|120
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:24
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:29
|122
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:30
|123
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:07
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:09
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:12
|126
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:23
|127
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:27
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:40
|129
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:05
|130
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:22:07
|131
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:24
|132
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:29:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|7
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|11
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14
|13
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|16
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|17
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|21
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|28
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|30
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|32
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|33
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|36
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|37
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|4
|10
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|11
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13:23:51
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|10
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|11
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:39
|13
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:25
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:39
|16
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:09
|18
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|19
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:15
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:30
|21
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:02
|23
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:13
|24
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:10
|25
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:10
|26
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:59
|27
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:50
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:23
|29
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:39
|30
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:53
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|32
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:13
|33
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:28
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:34
|35
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:04
|36
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:24
|37
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:19:23
|38
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:01
|39
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:20:09
|40
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:46
|41
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:21:02
|42
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:06
|43
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uae Team Emirates
|40:11:33
|2
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:28
|3
|Bahrain - Merida
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|5
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:37
|8
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:01:45
|9
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:02:04
|11
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:03:03
|12
|Team Sky
|0:04:06
|13
|Unisa - Australia
|0:04:45
|14
|Ef Education First
|0:06:41
|15
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:10:44
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:18
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:46
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:28
|19
|Ccc Team
|0:19:00
