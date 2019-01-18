Trending

Tour Down Under: Impey twists the Corkscrew for stage 4 win

Bevin finishes second after late escape is caught in closing kilometres

Image 1 of 53

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 53

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 53

Michael Woods (EF Education First) helped drag the attack clear

Michael Woods (EF Education First) helped drag the attack clear
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 53

Wout Poels (Team Sky) was the first to attack on Corkscrew

Wout Poels (Team Sky) was the first to attack on Corkscrew
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 53

Michael Woods (EF Education First) leads the attack on Corkscrew

Michael Woods (EF Education First) leads the attack on Corkscrew
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 53

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 53

Mitch Docker (EF Education First)

Mitch Docker (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 53

Michael Woods (EF Education First) goes deep

Michael Woods (EF Education First) goes deep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 53

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 53

Even Peter Sagan suffers some times

Even Peter Sagan suffers some times
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 53

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates as he hits the line

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates as he hits the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 53

CCC Team leads the peloton

CCC Team leads the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 53

Patrick Bevin kept is overall lead for another day after stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin kept is overall lead for another day after stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 53

dary Impey on the stage 4 podium at the Tour Down Under

dary Impey on the stage 4 podium at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 53

Peter Sagan finishes stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan finishes stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 53

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 53

Hermann Pernsteiner was the last survivor from the early break

Hermann Pernsteiner was the last survivor from the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 53

Patrick Bevin gets some work done after stage 4

Patrick Bevin gets some work done after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 53

Crowds watch the Tour Down Under peloton pass by

Crowds watch the Tour Down Under peloton pass by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 53

The Tour Down Under peloton passes through a tunnel

The Tour Down Under peloton passes through a tunnel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 53

Patrick Bevin earned the points jersey with his second place on stage 4

Patrick Bevin earned the points jersey with his second place on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 53

Chris Hamilton in the Tour Down Under's white jersey after stage 4

Chris Hamilton in the Tour Down Under's white jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 53

Thoms De Gendt, stage 4's most aggressive rider, tosses his bouquet to the Tour Down Under crowd

Thoms De Gendt, stage 4's most aggressive rider, tosses his bouquet to the Tour Down Under crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 53

Daryl Impey on the Tour Down under podium after winning stage 4

Daryl Impey on the Tour Down under podium after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 53

Daryl Impey after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey after winning stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 53

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 53

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 53

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 53

Patrick Bevin's CCC Team power the chase during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin's CCC Team power the chase during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 53

Marco Haller appears to have recovered form his stage 2 crash

Marco Haller appears to have recovered form his stage 2 crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 53

Tom Jelte Slagter

Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 53

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under rolls out of Unley

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under rolls out of Unley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 53

The 2019 Tour Down Under peloton

The 2019 Tour Down Under peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 53

The peloton goes through a tunnel during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton goes through a tunnel during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 53

The peloton is strung out at the Tour Down Under

The peloton is strung out at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 53

Benoit Cosnefory in the stage 4 breakaway at the Tour Down Under

Benoit Cosnefory in the stage 4 breakaway at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 53

Thpmas De Gendt n the Tour Down Under's stage 4 breakaway

Thpmas De Gendt n the Tour Down Under's stage 4 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 46 of 53

Team Sky's Wout Poels at the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Team Sky's Wout Poels at the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 53

Rohan Dennis before the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis before the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 53

Wout Poels gets ready for stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Wout Poels gets ready for stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 53

Riders get underway in Unley for the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Riders get underway in Unley for the start of stage 4 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 53

Tour Down Under stage 3 winner started stage 4 in the blue jersey

Tour Down Under stage 3 winner started stage 4 in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 53

Peter Sagan's ongoing experiments with facial hair continue at the Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan's ongoing experiments with facial hair continue at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 53

Richie Porte takes a corner during stage 4 at the Tour Down under

Richie Porte takes a corner during stage 4 at the Tour Down under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 53

Peter Sagan in the peloton during stage 4 at the tour Down Under

Peter Sagan in the peloton during stage 4 at the tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Tour Down Under in Campbelltown on Friday after the reduced bunch pulled back a dangerous breakaway that escaped on the Corkscrew climb less than 6km from the finish. Impey came from the back of the group in the finishing straight to overtake race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) well ahead of the line.

Related Articles

Richie Porte eyes Woods and Poels as key Tour Down Under contenders

Impey: I've done all the hard work for Tour Down Under defence

Poels: It would be nice to have a new winner at Willunga Hill

Bevin blitz hits Tour Down Under - Podcast

Impey roars back to slash Bevin's Tour Down Under lead

George Bennett sees podium chances fade despite Corkscrew attack

Daryl Impey's Scott Foil RC — Gallery

Wout Poels: I hope to attack again

Bevin, who held on for second ahead of Sanchez, continues to lead the general classification, but Impey moved into second place at just seven seconds, with Sanchez now third, 11 seconds back.

The sprint from a reduced group of about 20 riders came after Bevin pulled back a late escape by Michael Woods (EF Education First), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) that went clear on the Corkscrew climb. Bevin railed the descent to the finish and made contact with the front group with 2km remaining.

In the final kilometre, Sanchez came through a right-hand corner with about 800 metres to go in the lead, but was quickly overtaken by Bevin, who appeared to be sprinting to another stage win. It was an initially ill-positioned Impey, however, who had the quickest final surge as Bevin began to fade, giving the defending champion the stage victory.

"We knew that it was going to be hard, but it's fantastic to win today," Impey said. "The guys put their faith in me. Luke [Durbridge] did a massive job there at the beginning. The other guys were looking after me, and Lucas Hamilton rode like a true professional at the end.

"I knew Bevin would have a good shot at winning, so I'm super happy to win today. To be honest, I had a good mate who passed away in early January. I had him in my mind, and I dedicate this victory to him. I was really pushing for him at the end. It's such a special win," he said.

Despite losing time to Impey due to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Bevin heads into Saturday's fifth stage with the confidence of a still-seven-second buffer.

"This race is hard," the New Zealander told the press after collecting another ochre leader's jersey. "I took the onus as much as I had to on the descent, and I knew that as the group got bigger, it got to the point where any time bonus would be good, and certainly better than none.

"I wasn't going to risk losing time to anyone," said Bevin. "To lose just four seconds to Daryl is a great result. I don't feel like he's climbing better than I am, and we put time into the pure climbers again."

Chasing the break

Before the hoped-for fireworks began on the Corkscrew, six riders had spent the day away in a breakaway, and were still trying to hang on to their slim advantage as the final climb began, inside the last 10km of the 129.2km stage from Unley to Campbelltown.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy, Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ, UniSA-Australia's Nick White and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) escaped almost from the gun, building up a healthy lead that peaked at just over five minutes with 50km of the stage covered.

With temperatures in the high 20s (degrees Centigrade) – rather than the low 40s that have so far plagued the race – and even some rain midway through the stage, the breakaway was willing to race hard. But Bevin and his CCC team ensured that the six riders were kept in check, with the lead tumbling to under two minutes going into the final 30 kilometres.

Up front, and with the breakaway's lead continuing to drop, Scotson took advantage of a slight rise to force the pace, knowing that they'd need to maintain a considerable advantage before the final climb began, although his acceleration quickly put White, Cosnefroy and De Gendt in trouble.

Scotson, Pernsteiner and Sütterlin pushed on alone on the downhill run to the start of Corkscrew, and hit the climb with an advantage of well under a minute on the chasing bunch. Led by a three-man Sky train, it wasn't long before Cosnefroy, De Gendt and White's day was over – soon followed by the catch of Scotson and Sütterlin.

As contact with Pernsteiner was made around a kilometre from the top of Corkscrew, Sky's designated leader, Poels, attacked, and was followed by Porte, Bennett and Woods, and it was that quartet that crested the climb with a slim advantage over the chasers as they plunged down the descent with six kilometres to go – all downhill to the finish.

However, the 20-strong group – which included Bevin, Impey, Sanchez, Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) – made contact with just two kilometres to go, and the overall favourites readied themselves for a sprint, in which Impey's dominance was never really in doubt. Bevin and Sanchez's second and third places, meanwhile, with the bonus seconds that come with them, could now prove vital.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott3:03:27
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
6George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
9Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
19Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
21Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
25Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
28Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
31Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
32Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
34Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
35Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
37Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
38Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
39Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:02
43Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
45Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:15
46Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
48James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
50Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
51Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
53Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:01:48
54Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:05
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:21
56Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
57Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
64Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
65James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
66Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:03:10
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
69Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
71Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:23
72Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
75Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:04:04
77Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
78Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
79Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
83Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
84Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
85Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
86Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
87Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
88Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
90Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
93Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
94Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
95Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
96Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:05:36
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
99William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
100Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
101Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:07
103Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
104Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
105Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
106Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
107Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:06:41
108Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:55
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
111Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
112Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
113Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
115Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:59
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:38
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
121Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
125Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
126Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
127Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
129Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:47
131Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
132Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:49

Sprint #1 - Echunga - km 28.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
3Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ2

Sprint #2 - Echunga - km 58.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida3
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Finish - Campbelltown - km 129.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team14
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin12
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team11
6George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma10
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
9Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb7
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky6

KOM - Corkscrew - km 123.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma16pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky2

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3:03:27
2Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
9Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
10Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:49
16Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:15
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:25
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
22Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:10
23Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:03:23
24Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
25Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:04:04
26Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
27Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
28Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
29Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
32Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
33Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:40
34Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:06:41
35Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:06:55
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
37Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:59
38Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:38
40Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
41Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
42Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:08:47

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uae Team Emirates9:10:21
2Mitchelton - Scott0:00:21
3Bahrain - Merida
4Team Sunweb0:00:32
5Team Dimension Data0:00:42
6Movistar Team0:00:53
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:37
8Team Jumbo - Visma0:01:38
9Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:55
10Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:01:57
11Groupama - Fdj0:02:08
12Team Sky0:03:10
13Lotto - Soudal0:03:22
14Ef Education First0:03:55
15Unisa - Australia0:03:57
16Trek - Segafredo0:04:35
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:07
18Ccc Team0:06:09
19Astana Pro Team0:06:16

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team13:23:30
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:21
5Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
25Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:48
28Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
29Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
30Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
31Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
32Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
33Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
34Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
35Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:00
36Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:17
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
41James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
42Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:00
43Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:02:16
44Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
45Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:02:30
46Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
47Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:21
48James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:03:40
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:55
50Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:05
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:04:27
52Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:05:01
53Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:36
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:05:50
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:51
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:53
57Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:05:55
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:28
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
60Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:06:33
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:43
62Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:07
63Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:20
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:23
65Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:10
66Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:08:23
67Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:32
68Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:34
70Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:07
71Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:20
72Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:10:02
73Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:10:31
74Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:31
75Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:47
76Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:51
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:12:09
78Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:23
79Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:12:27
80Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:40
81Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:43
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:12:52
83Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:20
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep0:13:22
87Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:13:52
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:56
89Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:14:11
90Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:16
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:15:01
93Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:44
94Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:00
95Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:16:01
96Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:16:03
97Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:14
98Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:18
99Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:34
100Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:49
101Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:16:55
102Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
103Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
104Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:19
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:17:22
106Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:17:25
107Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:11
110William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:18:27
111Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:45
112Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:18:57
113Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:18:58
114Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:02
115Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:19:44
116Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:46
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:20:10
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:13
119Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:22
120Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:24
121Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:29
122Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:30
123Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:07
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:09
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:12
126Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:21:23
127Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:27
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:21:40
129Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:05
130Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:22:07
131Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:24
132Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:29:42

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team48pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe36
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team35
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep34
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma31
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott28
7Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates23
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida22
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin21
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky18
11Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal14
13Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb14
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team13
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data11
16Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team11
17Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma10
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
21Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb8
23Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
24Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky6
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
28Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ6
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
30Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia5
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team5
32Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida3
33Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
34Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ2
36Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
37Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia20pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma16
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12
5Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
8Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team4
10Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb4
11James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling4
12Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky2
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
15Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb13:23:51
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:21
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:27
10Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:32
11Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:39
13Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:25
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:39
16Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
17Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:02:09
18James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:03:19
19Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:15
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:30
21Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
22Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:08:02
23Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:13
24Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:10:10
25Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:10
26Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:59
27Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:50
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:23
29Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:39
30Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:53
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
32Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:13
33Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:28
34Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:16:34
35Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:04
36Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:24
37Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:19:23
38Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:01
39Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:20:09
40Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:46
41Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:21:02
42Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:06
43Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:29:21

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uae Team Emirates40:11:33
2Mitchelton - Scott0:00:28
3Bahrain - Merida
4Team Sunweb0:00:32
5Team Dimension Data0:00:42
6Movistar Team0:01:07
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:37
8Team Jumbo - Visma0:01:45
9Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:55
10Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:02:04
11Groupama - Fdj0:03:03
12Team Sky0:04:06
13Unisa - Australia0:04:45
14Ef Education First0:06:41
15Lotto - Soudal0:10:44
16Trek - Segafredo0:12:18
17Astana Pro Team0:12:46
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:28
19Ccc Team0:19:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews