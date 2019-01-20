Tour Down Under: Watch Richie Porte conquer Willunga Hill - Video
Australian powers clear once again
It was a case of six in a row for Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) on Willunga Hill, with the Australian climber powering clear to win the final stage of this year's Tour Down Under. Porte finished second overall to retain his consistent record in the race and was too good for the opposition for the sixth year in a row on the famous climb.
Related Articles
Wout Poels (Team Sky) finished second on the stage, while Daryl Impey (Mitchelon-Scott) dug deep to retain his overall title.
"It's a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today. Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling. It's a great way to start the year with a new team," Porte said at the finish.
Click here for our complete race report from stage 6.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy