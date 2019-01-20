Tour Down Under: Watch Richie Porte conquer Willunga Hill - Video

Richie Porte on the stage 6 podium at the Tour Dwon Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a case of six in a row for Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) on Willunga Hill, with the Australian climber powering clear to win the final stage of this year's Tour Down Under. Porte finished second overall to retain his consistent record in the race and was too good for the opposition for the sixth year in a row on the famous climb.

Related Articles Impey wins the 2019 Tour Down Under as Porte takes Willunga

Wout Poels (Team Sky) finished second on the stage, while Daryl Impey (Mitchelon-Scott) dug deep to retain his overall title.

"It's a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today. Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling. It's a great way to start the year with a new team," Porte said at the finish.

Click here for our complete race report from stage 6.