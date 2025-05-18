Recommended reading

'It was looking really good until it wasn't' – Egan Bernal falls just short of gravel glory for Ineos Grenadiers at Giro d'Italia

'It's a shame because in the end, I was missing something to keep from dropping' says Colombian champion, as team label Del Toro as big threat overall

Giro d'Italia 2025: Egan Bernal raced aggressively but it didn't pay off on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the GC carnage unfolded on the gravel stage of the Giro d'Italia, it looked for a long while like Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was going to be one of the big winners, after he got away in a group with two teammates, and the eventual top two on the stage, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

However, despite Bernal's big day out on the gravel he excelled on previously, he couldn't live with the pressure that came from the new Mexican race leader, and was eventually caught by the main chasing group of GC riders 6km from the finish in Siena.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

