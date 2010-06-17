Superb stage win for Gesink
Martin loses yellow in mountains
Stage 6: Meiringen - La Punt
The mountainous sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse turned into a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, with all the race favourites testing their legs on the Albulapass, crested with 10km to go. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) proved to be the strongest, attacking from the group of favourites to catch and pass the remnants of an earlier breakaway and solo to his first win of the 2010 season.
With his stage victory, Gesink dons the yellow leader's jersey. The morning's leader, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) was dropped early on the climb and lost two minutes, falling out of the top 10 in the general classification.
Rabobank director sportif Adri van Houwelingen was impressed with Gesink's performance, watching him put time into the chasing group led by no other than Lance Armstrong and his Radioshack team.
"It says something about Robert's victory when you see that Radioshack is blowing up the chase. Including the best riders in the team like Klöden and Leipheimer."
"I heard Dutch journalists say today that this is the most beautiful victory by a Dutch rider in recent years. I can do with that. His performance on the Albulapass was nothing less than impressive. We had suggested that Robert test himself today, and this test is very, very good."
It was one of the biggest career moments for the tall, slender Dutch rider, who has become better known for crashing out of Grand Tours than for victories. The 24-year-old has now shown he has the form to justifiy being a co-captain for his Dutch ProTour team in the upcoming Tour de France.
Another rider who showed that he is coming into Tour form is Lance Armstrong. The 38-year-old rode in the leading group up the final climb, and outdid both of his younger teammates Klöden and Leipheimer. His fifth place finish on the day was enough to propel him from 21st place to seventh.
Armstrong was the only Radioshack rider to survived the attacks near the top of the Albulapass, with teammates Levi Leipheimer and Andreas Klöden both left behind. Also present was Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), whose brother Andy had been part of the attack with Gesink but faded from the leading groups to finish in a second group behind Gesink.
The chasing group was led home by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), who fell 29 seconds shy of claiming the race lead. He was the best placed rider of the group behind Gesink, with Steve Morabito (BMC) moving into third overall at 36 seconds.
A day of climbing
The weather was touch and go for the lengthy and mountainous 213km journey from Meiringen to La Punt, but would end in brilliant sunshine by the day's end. The only non-starter of the day was Mark Cavendish who, after causing a crash in the finale of the fourth stage and suffering both injuries and a rider protest yesterday, left the race.
A 13-rider group got away early: Edouard Vorganov (Katusha), Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas), Philip Deignan (Cervélo), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Caisse d'Epargne), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Juan José Oroz, Amets Txurruka (both Euskaltel), Brice Feillu, Marco Marcato, Wouter Poels (all Vacansoleil), Jérémy Roy (FdJ) and Mathias Frank (BMC).
The stage took them directly up the category one climb Sustenpass, followed immediately by the category one Oberalppass. The weather played games with them, with fog hindering their visibility on the first climb and rain starting to come down near the mid-way point of the day.
The breakaway led by six and a half minutes, with HTC-Columbia leading the chase for overall leader Tony Martin, but the gap didn't drop significantly until Saxo Bank moved in to share the work.
The lead group split going up the final climb, with about 43km to go, as Garate, Lastras, Vanotti, Marcato and Frank took off, soon to be joined by Feillu.
The escape group had an unusual advantage with 39km to go, of which it was unable to take advantage. The chasing field was caught at a closed railroad crossing, stopping and waiting for about a minute.
Up ahead, the climb started to bite and Feillu and Roy dropped the rest of their companions, but soon Roy could not follow the pace of his compatriot and went back to a chasing group..
With 25km to go, the chasing peloton began to shatter as well. Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara was one of the first to fall off the back, but at the other end, his teammate Andy Schleck attacked, followed by Gesink.
Up ahead, Feillu's succumbed to the length of the climb and was caught by Txurruka and Garate as the attacks from the favourites group behind brought the gap down to mere seconds.
Gesink and Schleck made it to the leading group just as Feillu was losing contact, but with the group 20 seconds behind, the Rabobank man did not wait long to make his move.
Gesink flew the coop, leaving Schleck to be caught by a high-powered group containing RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer. Meanwhile, Martin had long ago fallen back and was saying goodbye to his yellow jersey.
Gesink was first over the Albulapass with a 1:10 gap over the Armstrong/Schleck group. He was able to pull through to the end, taking the win and the overall lead.
The chasing group split near the top of the climb, with Leipheimer losing contact along with Andy Schleck. The top contenders for the yellow jersey: Uran, Morabito and Fränk Schleck were unable to claw back enough time on the flying Dutchman to keep him from taking the race lead.
The 42 seconds Gesink held at the line were enough to give him a healthy 29 second lead over Uran, with Morabito 7 seconds further behind in the standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6:20:53
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:42
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:16
|15
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:17
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:36
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:45
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:57
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:00
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:53
|24
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:04:58
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|26
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|31
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:58
|32
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|34
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:21
|35
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:09:53
|37
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:10:30
|38
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|39
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|41
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|43
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|47
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:11:38
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:07
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:13
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:13
|54
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:28
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:50
|58
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|63
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|64
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|65
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|68
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:57
|72
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:06
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|75
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:46
|76
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:48
|77
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:51
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|83
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|85
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|87
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:57
|94
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:23:01
|95
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:25:11
|96
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|98
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|100
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|101
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|109
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|110
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|117
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|120
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|121
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|122
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|123
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|126
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|128
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|129
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|130
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:32
|131
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|132
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:41
|134
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:30:44
|135
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:45
|137
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:07
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|142
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|143
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:36:42
|DNF
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|5
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|2
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|5
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|19:06:01
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:56
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:12:15
|6
|Rabobank
|0:14:06
|7
|Quick Step
|0:14:42
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:39
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:56
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:19:20
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:27:04
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29:38
|13
|Française des jeux
|0:30:56
|14
|Footon-Servetto
|0:31:47
|15
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:32:57
|16
|Astana
|0:35:36
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:37:14
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:39:26
|19
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:40:09
|20
|Team Milram
|0:45:19
|21
|Cervélo Test Team
|1:12:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|25:18:57
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:55
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:01
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:17
|10
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:40
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:01:48
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:18
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:19
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|16
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:57
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|20
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:01
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:22
|22
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:05:00
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:12
|24
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:38
|25
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:33
|26
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:35
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|28
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:50
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:30
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:37
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:15
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:00
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|35
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:12
|36
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:37
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:11
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:12
|39
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:21
|40
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:16:29
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:00
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:31
|43
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:17:39
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:43
|45
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:46
|46
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:02
|47
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:18
|48
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:18:28
|49
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:32
|50
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:20
|51
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:19:46
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:41
|53
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|54
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:24
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:22:28
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:35
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:42
|58
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|59
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:23:00
|60
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:23:12
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:33
|62
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:24:55
|63
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:25:05
|64
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:45
|65
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:49
|66
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:21
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:22
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:27
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|70
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:34
|71
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:32:14
|72
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:26
|73
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:33:25
|74
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:34
|75
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:43
|76
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:33:47
|77
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:25
|78
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:13
|79
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:22
|80
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:29
|81
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:01
|82
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:37:12
|83
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:37:43
|84
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:39:17
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:21
|86
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:44
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:40:40
|88
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:40:48
|89
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:36
|90
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:10
|91
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:36
|92
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:43:18
|93
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:29
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:35
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:51
|96
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:44:58
|97
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:45:31
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:32
|99
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:45:38
|100
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:46:06
|101
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:46:34
|102
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:46:41
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:47:21
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:28
|105
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:47:47
|106
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:52
|107
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:47:55
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:49:08
|109
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:49:16
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:49:24
|111
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:31
|112
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:49
|113
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:50:45
|114
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:51:24
|115
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:53:27
|116
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:39
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:55:40
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:55:53
|119
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:55:57
|120
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:56:56
|121
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:57:45
|122
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:57:50
|123
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:58:10
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:58:34
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:58:45
|126
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:58:47
|127
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:59:56
|128
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:00:04
|129
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:08
|130
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:00:59
|131
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:07
|132
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:15
|133
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02:18
|134
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:02:47
|135
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:03:12
|136
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|1:03:37
|138
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:53
|139
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:05:18
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1:09:22
|141
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:09:43
|142
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:09:50
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:10:33
|144
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|1:18:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|5
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|8
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|15
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|22
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|4
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|18
|7
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|13
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|17
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|18
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|24
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|7
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|9
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|10
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|18
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|22
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|12
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|25
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|26
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|27
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|30
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|33
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|34
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|35
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|37
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|38
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|42
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|44
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|45
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|49
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|50
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|51
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|75:59:42
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:10
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|5
|Rabobank
|0:14:44
|6
|Quick Step
|0:15:10
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:27
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:17:48
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:55
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:24:18
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:34
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:15
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:34:09
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:38:24
|15
|Française des jeux
|0:39:43
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:53:45
|17
|Team Milram
|1:00:56
|18
|AG2R - La mondiale
|1:02:23
|19
|Astana
|1:10:40
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|1:11:34
|21
|Cervélo Test Team
|1:54:51
