Image 1 of 35 Fly like an eagle: Robert Gesink got his first stage win with a superb attack on the last climb. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 35 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jeremy Roy (Francaise des Jeux) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 35 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) looking pretty tired after losing his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 35 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) makes it to the finish 2:36 behind the stage winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 35 This is not the yellow jersey, just a yellow vest of an Astana rider. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 35 The peloton faced a very hilly day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 35 Snow still lined the roadsides in the route of Tour de Suisse stage 6. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 35 A vew from the back of the main group. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 35 The peloton takes on staeg 6 in the Swiss alps (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 35 Riders head away from the late afternoon sun. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 35 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) spent a long time chasing. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 35 Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 35 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) on the attack with Frank Schleck. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 35 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 35 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) put in a solid solo move, but the climb was just too long. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 35 Garmin-Transitions' Svein Tuft adopts one of his more familiar Tour de White Rock positions - alone and well in front. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 35 Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank) finish up stage 6 in Switzerland. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) gets some advice from the team car. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 35 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha) sets the pace. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 35 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) stands on his pedals for a bit more power. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) pushes the pace in the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 35 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 35 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbs in Switzerland. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 35 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6, leading the chase of Gesink. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dons the leader's jersey of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 26 of 35 Robert Gesink puts in his race-winning move. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 27 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage 6 Tour de Suisse win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is jubilant about his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides to a stage 6 win at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha), Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) and others races for second in the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the chasers in. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 35 Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 35 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 34 of 35 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 35 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) sprints for the bonus seconds, but still was 29 seconds short of yellow. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The mountainous sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse turned into a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, with all the race favourites testing their legs on the Albulapass, crested with 10km to go. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) proved to be the strongest, attacking from the group of favourites to catch and pass the remnants of an earlier breakaway and solo to his first win of the 2010 season.

With his stage victory, Gesink dons the yellow leader's jersey. The morning's leader, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) was dropped early on the climb and lost two minutes, falling out of the top 10 in the general classification.

Rabobank director sportif Adri van Houwelingen was impressed with Gesink's performance, watching him put time into the chasing group led by no other than Lance Armstrong and his Radioshack team.

"It says something about Robert's victory when you see that Radioshack is blowing up the chase. Including the best riders in the team like Klöden and Leipheimer."

"I heard Dutch journalists say today that this is the most beautiful victory by a Dutch rider in recent years. I can do with that. His performance on the Albulapass was nothing less than impressive. We had suggested that Robert test himself today, and this test is very, very good."

It was one of the biggest career moments for the tall, slender Dutch rider, who has become better known for crashing out of Grand Tours than for victories. The 24-year-old has now shown he has the form to justifiy being a co-captain for his Dutch ProTour team in the upcoming Tour de France.

Another rider who showed that he is coming into Tour form is Lance Armstrong. The 38-year-old rode in the leading group up the final climb, and outdid both of his younger teammates Klöden and Leipheimer. His fifth place finish on the day was enough to propel him from 21st place to seventh.

Armstrong was the only Radioshack rider to survived the attacks near the top of the Albulapass, with teammates Levi Leipheimer and Andreas Klöden both left behind. Also present was Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), whose brother Andy had been part of the attack with Gesink but faded from the leading groups to finish in a second group behind Gesink.

The chasing group was led home by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), who fell 29 seconds shy of claiming the race lead. He was the best placed rider of the group behind Gesink, with Steve Morabito (BMC) moving into third overall at 36 seconds.

A day of climbing

The weather was touch and go for the lengthy and mountainous 213km journey from Meiringen to La Punt, but would end in brilliant sunshine by the day's end. The only non-starter of the day was Mark Cavendish who, after causing a crash in the finale of the fourth stage and suffering both injuries and a rider protest yesterday, left the race.

A 13-rider group got away early: Edouard Vorganov (Katusha), Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas), Philip Deignan (Cervélo), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Caisse d'Epargne), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Juan José Oroz, Amets Txurruka (both Euskaltel), Brice Feillu, Marco Marcato, Wouter Poels (all Vacansoleil), Jérémy Roy (FdJ) and Mathias Frank (BMC).

The stage took them directly up the category one climb Sustenpass, followed immediately by the category one Oberalppass. The weather played games with them, with fog hindering their visibility on the first climb and rain starting to come down near the mid-way point of the day.

The breakaway led by six and a half minutes, with HTC-Columbia leading the chase for overall leader Tony Martin, but the gap didn't drop significantly until Saxo Bank moved in to share the work.

The lead group split going up the final climb, with about 43km to go, as Garate, Lastras, Vanotti, Marcato and Frank took off, soon to be joined by Feillu.

The escape group had an unusual advantage with 39km to go, of which it was unable to take advantage. The chasing field was caught at a closed railroad crossing, stopping and waiting for about a minute.

Up ahead, the climb started to bite and Feillu and Roy dropped the rest of their companions, but soon Roy could not follow the pace of his compatriot and went back to a chasing group..

With 25km to go, the chasing peloton began to shatter as well. Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara was one of the first to fall off the back, but at the other end, his teammate Andy Schleck attacked, followed by Gesink.

Up ahead, Feillu's succumbed to the length of the climb and was caught by Txurruka and Garate as the attacks from the favourites group behind brought the gap down to mere seconds.

Gesink and Schleck made it to the leading group just as Feillu was losing contact, but with the group 20 seconds behind, the Rabobank man did not wait long to make his move.

Gesink flew the coop, leaving Schleck to be caught by a high-powered group containing RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer. Meanwhile, Martin had long ago fallen back and was saying goodbye to his yellow jersey.

Gesink was first over the Albulapass with a 1:10 gap over the Armstrong/Schleck group. He was able to pull through to the end, taking the win and the overall lead.

The chasing group split near the top of the climb, with Leipheimer losing contact along with Andy Schleck. The top contenders for the yellow jersey: Uran, Morabito and Fränk Schleck were unable to claw back enough time on the flying Dutchman to keep him from taking the race lead.

The 42 seconds Gesink held at the line were enough to give him a healthy 29 second lead over Uran, with Morabito 7 seconds further behind in the standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6:20:53 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:42 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 13 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:46 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:16 15 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:17 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:36 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 19 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:57 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:00 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:53 24 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:04:58 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:40 26 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 28 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:43 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:50 31 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:58 32 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 34 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:08:21 35 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:09:53 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:10:30 38 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 39 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 43 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 47 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:11:38 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:07 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:26 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:13 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:13 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:28 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:50 58 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 59 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 62 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 63 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 64 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 65 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 68 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 69 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:57 72 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:06 73 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 75 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:46 76 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:48 77 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:22:51 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 83 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 85 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 86 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 87 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 88 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 90 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:57 94 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:23:01 95 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:25:11 96 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 100 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 101 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 104 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 105 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 106 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 107 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 108 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 109 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 110 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 117 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 119 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 120 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 121 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 122 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 123 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 125 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 126 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 128 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 129 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 130 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:32 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 132 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 133 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:41 134 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:30:44 135 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:45 137 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:07 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 140 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 142 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 143 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:36:42 DNF Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - Filisur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 15 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 10 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 9 5 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 4 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 2 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Sustenpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 5 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 4

Mountain 2 - Oberalppass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Mountain 3 - Albulapass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 20 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 19:06:01 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:56 3 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:29 4 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 5 Liquigas - Doimo 0:12:15 6 Rabobank 0:14:06 7 Quick Step 0:14:42 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:39 9 Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:56 10 Team Katusha 0:19:20 11 Team HTC - Columbia 0:27:04 12 BMC Racing Team 0:29:38 13 Française des jeux 0:30:56 14 Footon-Servetto 0:31:47 15 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:32:57 16 Astana 0:35:36 17 Garmin - Transitions 0:37:14 18 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:39:26 19 AG2R - La mondiale 0:40:09 20 Team Milram 0:45:19 21 Cervélo Test Team 1:12:11

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 25:18:57 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:29 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:42 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 7 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:55 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:01 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:17 10 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:38 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:40 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:48 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:18 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:19 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 16 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:57 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 20 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:01 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:22 22 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:05:00 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:12 24 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:38 25 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:33 26 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:35 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:14 28 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:50 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:30 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:37 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:15 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:00 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 35 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:14:12 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:37 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:11 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:12 39 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:21 40 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:16:29 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:00 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:31 43 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:17:39 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:43 45 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:46 46 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:02 47 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:18 48 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:18:28 49 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:32 50 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:19:20 51 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:19:46 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:41 53 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:02 54 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:24 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:22:28 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:35 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:42 58 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:44 59 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:23:00 60 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:23:12 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:33 62 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:24:55 63 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:25:05 64 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:45 65 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 66 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:21 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:22 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:28:27 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:30:59 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:34 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:32:14 72 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:26 73 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:33:25 74 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:33:34 75 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:43 76 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:33:47 77 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:25 78 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:13 79 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:22 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:29 81 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:01 82 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:37:12 83 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:37:43 84 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:39:17 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:21 86 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:39:44 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:40:40 88 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:40:48 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:41:36 90 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:10 91 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:36 92 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:43:18 93 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:43:29 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:35 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:51 96 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:44:58 97 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:45:31 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:32 99 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:45:38 100 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:46:06 101 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:46:34 102 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:46:41 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:47:21 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:47:28 105 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:47:47 106 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:52 107 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:47:55 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:08 109 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:49:16 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:49:24 111 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:49:31 112 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:49 113 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:50:45 114 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:51:24 115 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:53:27 116 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:39 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:55:40 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:55:53 119 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:55:57 120 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:56:56 121 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:57:45 122 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:57:50 123 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:58:10 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:58:34 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:58:45 126 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:58:47 127 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:59:56 128 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:00:04 129 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:08 130 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:00:59 131 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:01:07 132 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:01:15 133 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:02:18 134 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 1:02:47 135 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:03:12 136 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 1:03:37 138 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1:03:53 139 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:05:18 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1:09:22 141 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:09:43 142 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:09:50 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:10:33 144 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 1:18:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 5 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 8 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 12 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 15 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 22 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 4 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 18 7 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 13 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 7 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 7 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 17 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 5 18 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 5 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 4 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 24 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 24 7 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 9 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 10 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 20 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 19 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 16 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 18 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 19 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 14 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 22 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 13 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 12 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 25 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 26 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 27 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 30 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 10 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 9 33 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 34 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 7 35 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 7 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 37 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 38 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 44 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 49 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 50 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5 51 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana -5