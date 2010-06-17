Trending

Image 1 of 35

Fly like an eagle: Robert Gesink got his first stage win with a superb attack on the last climb. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Fly like an eagle: Robert Gesink got his first stage win with a superb attack on the last climb.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jeremy Roy (Francaise des Jeux) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jeremy Roy (Francaise des Jeux)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) looking pretty tired after losing his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) looking pretty tired after losing his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 35

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) makes it to the finish 2:36 behind the stage winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) makes it to the finish 2:36 behind the stage winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 35

This is not the yellow jersey, just a yellow vest of an Astana rider.

This is not the yellow jersey, just a yellow vest of an Astana rider.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton faced a very hilly day.

The peloton faced a very hilly day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 35

Snow still lined the roadsides in the route of Tour de Suisse stage 6.

Snow still lined the roadsides in the route of Tour de Suisse stage 6.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 35

A vew from the back of the main group.

A vew from the back of the main group.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 35

The peloton takes on staeg 6 in the Swiss alps

The peloton takes on staeg 6 in the Swiss alps
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 35

Riders head away from the late afternoon sun.

Riders head away from the late afternoon sun.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 35

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) spent a long time chasing.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) spent a long time chasing.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 35

Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 35

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) on the attack with Frank Schleck.

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) on the attack with Frank Schleck.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 35

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 35

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) put in a solid solo move, but the climb was just too long. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) put in a solid solo move, but the climb was just too long.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Garmin-Transitions' Svein Tuft adopts one of his more familiar Tour de White Rock positions - alone and well in front. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Garmin-Transitions' Svein Tuft adopts one of his more familiar Tour de White Rock positions - alone and well in front.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank) finish up stage 6 in Switzerland. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank) finish up stage 6 in Switzerland.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) gets some advice from the team car. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) gets some advice from the team car.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 35

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha) sets the pace. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha) sets the pace.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 35

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) stands on his pedals for a bit more power. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) stands on his pedals for a bit more power.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) pushes the pace in the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) pushes the pace in the mountains.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 35

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) leads Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 35

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbs in Switzerland. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbs in Switzerland.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 35

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6, leading the chase of Gesink. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6, leading the chase of Gesink.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dons the leader's jersey of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) dons the leader's jersey of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Robert Gesink puts in his race-winning move.

Robert Gesink puts in his race-winning move.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage 6 Tour de Suisse win. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage 6 Tour de Suisse win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is jubilant about his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is jubilant about his victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides to a stage 6 win at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides to a stage 6 win at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha), Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) and others races for second in the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha), Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo), Lance Armstrong (Team Radioshack) and others races for second in the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the chasers in. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the chasers in.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 35

Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jakob Fuglsang leads Andy Schleck (both Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 35

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage win

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) looked strong on stage 6
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) sprints for the bonus seconds, but still was 29 seconds short of yellow. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) sprints for the bonus seconds, but still was 29 seconds short of yellow.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The mountainous sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse turned into a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, with all the race favourites testing their legs on the Albulapass, crested with 10km to go. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) proved to be the strongest, attacking from the group of favourites to catch and pass the remnants of an earlier breakaway and solo to his first win of the 2010 season.

With his stage victory, Gesink dons the yellow leader's jersey. The morning's leader, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) was dropped early on the climb and lost two minutes, falling out of the top 10 in the general classification.

Rabobank director sportif Adri van Houwelingen was impressed with Gesink's performance, watching him put time into the chasing group led by no other than Lance Armstrong and his Radioshack team.

"It says something about Robert's victory when you see that Radioshack is blowing up the chase. Including the best riders in the team like Klöden and Leipheimer."

"I heard Dutch journalists say today that this is the most beautiful victory by a Dutch rider in recent years. I can do with that. His performance on the Albulapass was nothing less than impressive. We had suggested that Robert test himself today, and this test is very, very good."

It was one of the biggest career moments for the tall, slender Dutch rider, who has become better known for crashing out of Grand Tours than for victories. The 24-year-old has now shown he has the form to justifiy being a co-captain for his Dutch ProTour team in the upcoming Tour de France.

Another rider who showed that he is coming into Tour form is Lance Armstrong. The 38-year-old rode in the leading group up the final climb, and outdid both of his younger teammates Klöden and Leipheimer. His fifth place finish on the day was enough to propel him from 21st place to seventh.

Armstrong was the only Radioshack rider to survived the attacks near the top of the Albulapass, with teammates Levi Leipheimer and Andreas Klöden both left behind. Also present was Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), whose brother Andy had been part of the attack with Gesink but faded from the leading groups to finish in a second group behind Gesink.

The chasing group was led home by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne), who fell 29 seconds shy of claiming the race lead. He was the best placed rider of the group behind Gesink, with Steve Morabito (BMC) moving into third overall at 36 seconds.

A day of climbing

The weather was touch and go for the lengthy and mountainous 213km journey from Meiringen to La Punt, but would end in brilliant sunshine by the day's end. The only non-starter of the day was Mark Cavendish who, after causing a crash in the finale of the fourth stage and suffering both injuries and a rider protest yesterday, left the race.

A 13-rider group got away early: Edouard Vorganov (Katusha), Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas), Philip Deignan (Cervélo), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Caisse d'Epargne), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Juan José Oroz, Amets Txurruka (both Euskaltel), Brice Feillu, Marco Marcato, Wouter Poels (all Vacansoleil), Jérémy Roy (FdJ) and Mathias Frank (BMC).

The stage took them directly up the category one climb Sustenpass, followed immediately by the category one Oberalppass. The weather played games with them, with fog hindering their visibility on the first climb and rain starting to come down near the mid-way point of the day.

The breakaway led by six and a half minutes, with HTC-Columbia leading the chase for overall leader Tony Martin, but the gap didn't drop significantly until Saxo Bank moved in to share the work.

The lead group split going up the final climb, with about 43km to go, as Garate, Lastras, Vanotti, Marcato and Frank took off, soon to be joined by Feillu.

The escape group had an unusual advantage with 39km to go, of which it was unable to take advantage. The chasing field was caught at a closed railroad crossing, stopping and waiting for about a minute.

Up ahead, the climb started to bite and Feillu and Roy dropped the rest of their companions, but soon Roy could not follow the pace of his compatriot and went back to a chasing group..

With 25km to go, the chasing peloton began to shatter as well. Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara was one of the first to fall off the back, but at the other end, his teammate Andy Schleck attacked, followed by Gesink.

Up ahead, Feillu's succumbed to the length of the climb and was caught by Txurruka and Garate as the attacks from the favourites group behind brought the gap down to mere seconds.

Gesink and Schleck made it to the leading group just as Feillu was losing contact, but with the group 20 seconds behind, the Rabobank man did not wait long to make his move.

Gesink flew the coop, leaving Schleck to be caught by a high-powered group containing RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer. Meanwhile, Martin had long ago fallen back and was saying goodbye to his yellow jersey.

Gesink was first over the Albulapass with a 1:10 gap over the Armstrong/Schleck group. He was able to pull through to the end, taking the win and the overall lead.

The chasing group split near the top of the climb, with Leipheimer losing contact along with Andy Schleck. The top contenders for the yellow jersey: Uran, Morabito and Fränk Schleck were unable to claw back enough time on the flying Dutchman to keep him from taking the race lead.

The 42 seconds Gesink held at the line were enough to give him a healthy 29 second lead over Uran, with Morabito 7 seconds further behind in the standings.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank6:20:53
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:42
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
13Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:46
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:16
15Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:02:17
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:36
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
19Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:57
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:00
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:53
24Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:04:58
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:40
26Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
28Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:43
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:50
31Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:58
32Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
34Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:08:21
35Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:09:53
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:10:30
38Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
39Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
43Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
47Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:11:38
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:07
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:26
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:13
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:13
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:28
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:50
58Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
59Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
62Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
63Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
64Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
65Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
68Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
69José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:57
72David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:17:06
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
75Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:46
76Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:48
77Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:22:51
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
79Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
80Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
85Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
86Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
87Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
88Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
90Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:57
94Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:23:01
95Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:25:11
96Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
100Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
101Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
104Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
105Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
106Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
107Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
108Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
109Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
110Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
115Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
117Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
118Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
119Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
120Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
121Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
122Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
123Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
125Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
126Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
128Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
129Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
130Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:32
131Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
132Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
133Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:41
134Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:30:44
135Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:30:45
137Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:07
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
140Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
142Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
143Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
144Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:36:42
DNFWilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKoldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - Filisur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank15pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha10
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo9
5Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
7Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo4
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack2
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 1 - Sustenpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
5Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank4

Mountain 2 - Oberalppass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Mountain 3 - Albulapass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank20pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank19:06:01
2Team RadioShack0:00:56
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:29
4Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
5Liquigas - Doimo0:12:15
6Rabobank0:14:06
7Quick Step0:14:42
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:39
9Caisse d'Epargne0:15:56
10Team Katusha0:19:20
11Team HTC - Columbia0:27:04
12BMC Racing Team0:29:38
13Française des jeux0:30:56
14Footon-Servetto0:31:47
15Lampre - Farnese Vini0:32:57
16Astana0:35:36
17Garmin - Transitions0:37:14
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:39:26
19AG2R - La mondiale0:40:09
20Team Milram0:45:19
21Cervélo Test Team1:12:11

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank25:18:57
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:42
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
7Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:55
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:01
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:17
10Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:40
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:48
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:18
14Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:19
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
16Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:02:57
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
20Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:01
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:22
22Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:05:00
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:12
24Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:38
25Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:07:33
26Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:35
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:14
28Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:50
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:10:30
30Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:37
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:15
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:00
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
35Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:14:12
36Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:37
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:11
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:12
39Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:21
40Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:16:29
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:17:00
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:31
43Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:17:39
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:43
45David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:17:46
46José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:02
47Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:18
48Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:18:28
49Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:32
50Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:19:20
51Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:19:46
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:41
53Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:02
54Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:24
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:22:28
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:22:35
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:42
58Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:44
59Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:23:00
60Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:23:12
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:33
62Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:24:55
63Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:25:05
64Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:45
65Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
66Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:26:21
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:27:22
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:28:27
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:30:59
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:34
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:32:14
72Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:26
73Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:33:25
74Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:33:34
75Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:43
76Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:33:47
77Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:25
78Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:36:13
79Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:22
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:36:29
81Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:01
82Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:37:12
83Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:37:43
84Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:39:17
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:21
86Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:39:44
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:40:40
88Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:40:48
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:41:36
90Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:10
91Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:36
92Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:43:18
93Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:43:29
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:35
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:51
96Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:44:58
97Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:45:31
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:32
99Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:45:38
100Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:46:06
101Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:46:34
102Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:46:41
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:47:21
104Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:47:28
105Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:47:47
106Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:52
107Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:47:55
108Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:49:08
109Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:49:16
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:49:24
111Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:49:31
112Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:49
113Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:50:45
114Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:51:24
115Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:53:27
116Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:39
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:55:40
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:55:53
119Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:55:57
120Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:56:56
121Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:57:45
122Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:57:50
123Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:58:10
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:58:34
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:58:45
126Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:58:47
127Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:59:56
128Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:00:04
129Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:08
130Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:00:59
131Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:01:07
132Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:01:15
133Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:02:18
134Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana1:02:47
135Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:03:12
136Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack1:03:37
138Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:03:53
139Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:05:18
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1:09:22
141Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:09:43
142Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:09:50
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:10:33
144Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana1:18:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
4Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7
5Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
8Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
13Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
15Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
17Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
22Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team40pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team38
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank21
4Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
6Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha18
7Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
12Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
13Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha7
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha7
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
17Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank5
18Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions5
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne4
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
24Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team42pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne30
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team25
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini25
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank24
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne24
7Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha24
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank21
9Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20
10Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions20
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank20
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank19
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo16
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
18Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
19Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step14
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
22Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank13
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack12
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
25Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
27Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram11
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram11
30Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha10
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo9
33Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
34Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank7
35Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank7
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
37George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
38Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
44Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
45Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
49Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
50Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5
51Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank75:59:42
2Team RadioShack0:02:10
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
4Sky Pro Cycling Team0:13:36
5Rabobank0:14:44
6Quick Step0:15:10
7Caisse d'Epargne0:17:27
8Liquigas - Doimo0:17:48
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:55
10Team Katusha0:24:18
11BMC Racing Team0:30:34
12Team HTC - Columbia0:31:15
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:34:09
14Garmin - Transitions0:38:24
15Française des jeux0:39:43
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:53:45
17Team Milram1:00:56
18AG2R - La mondiale1:02:23
19Astana1:10:40
20Footon-Servetto1:11:34
21Cervélo Test Team1:54:51

 

