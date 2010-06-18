Trending

Burghardt storms to second stage win

Gesink retains overall race lead

Image 1 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) claims stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) claims stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 21

Oscar Freire won the sprint for second place in the Tour de Suisse's seventh stage.

Oscar Freire won the sprint for second place in the Tour de Suisse's seventh stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) after his stage win

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) after his stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

It's podium kisses time for Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

It's podium kisses time for Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 21

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is on the podium and still in yellow.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is on the podium and still in yellow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) on his way to victory

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) on his way to victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

Rabobank protects its leader Robert Gesink

Rabobank protects its leader Robert Gesink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) crossed the line as he retains his yellow jersey for another day.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) crossed the line as he retains his yellow jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 21

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finishes up safely in the lead at the end of stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finishes up safely in the lead at the end of stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) is having a good week in Switzerland.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) is having a good week in Switzerland.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) raises his arms in celebration.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) raises his arms in celebration.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Stage seven winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC) at the Tour de Suisse

Stage seven winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC) at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) has plenty of time to savor his stage win.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) has plenty of time to savor his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is tucked behind a teammate

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is tucked behind a teammate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Rabobank controlled the peloton and monitored the break's gap.

Rabobank controlled the peloton and monitored the break's gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) en route to a solo stage victory

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) en route to a solo stage victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) pushes the pedals toward a second stage win at the Tour de Suisse.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) pushes the pedals toward a second stage win at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) wins again at the Tour de Suisse

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) wins again at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) celebrates his stage 7 Tour de Suisse win.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) celebrates his stage 7 Tour de Suisse win.
(Image credit: AFP)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) claimed stage 7 - and his second win of the Tour de Suisse - with a daring attack 55 kilometres from the finish. Oscar Friere (Rabobank) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rounded out the top three, but finished over a minute down on the German on the 204.2-kilometre stage from Savognin to Wetzikon.

Robert Gesink had a relatively easy day in the field, his Rabobank team sitting on the front, making sure that the day's break never threatened his overall lead.

Burghardt's lung-busting bid for glory came on the third category climb of Hulftegg, after 153 kilometres, and despite a chase from Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Burghardt's advantage of around one minute never appeared in danger.

The stage began in a frenzied fashion, with a string of unsuccessful attacks in the opening hour. However the chance of forming a break were limited with the peloton facing a 40-kilometre section at the start of the stage. The average speed for the first hour was 53kph.

However a group of 16 riders broke free soon after as the bunch reached Landquart. They included Burghardt, Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Manuel Quinziato (both Liquigas), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Mark Renshaw (HTC), Marcus Burghardt and Mathias Frank (both BMC), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Oscar Freire and Tom Leezer (both Rabobank), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel), Jürgen Van De Walle (Quickstep), Matthew Wilson (Garmin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Michal Golas (Vacansoleil).

With Flecha (8:14 down on Gesink in the GC) the closest overall threat, Rabobank was willing to let the move extend its lead. At the Wildhaus climb, Golas took the full amount of mountain points in front of Frank and Breschel with the bunch cresting the top of the climb 3:07 down. Frank, in turn, took the lead in the mountain competition.

The break continued to build on its advantage and had a lead of five minutes just as Burghardt attacked on the Hulftegg. Over the top, and the German - who won his first race of the season two days ago - had a 20-second lead on Sanchez, who had attacked the from the chasers on the descent.

And although the canny Spaniard had the German at 45 seconds, he was caught by a counter-attack from Friere, Quinziato, Van Avermaet and Frank. With Sachez cooked and the group consisting of one very good sprinter in Friere and one fairly good sprinter in Van Avermaet, the harmony never looked ideal. More importantly, they never looked liked they were closing in on Burghardt who only appeared to crack slightly on the day's final climb before the finish.

Occasionally Friere would come to the front to rally the chase, aware that as the biggest threat in a sprint finish he was unlikely to get much support. Meanwhile, Frank patiently sat at the back, only coming through to take sprint and mountain points, often almost apologising to the rest of the break before shifting to the back of the group.

Leading into the final kilometre, Burghardt had time to show the world his trinket - that's so Classics 2010 - before grabbing a German flag and celebrating his win as he crossed the line.

Quinziato, who had given Frank a verbal bashing for daring to take points but not work in the group launched a sly move on the inside with 500 meters to go and at one point it looked like the Italian would take second, but Friere opened his sprint and along with Van Avermaet, came around in the final 50 meters.

As Burghardt came to a standstill and hugged his team director, Frank crossed the line, his arm raised in celebration. Luckily Quinziato wasn't there to see it.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:52:02
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:01:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:08
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:24
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:28
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
11Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
12Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
13Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:32
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
17Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
18Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
26Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
29José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
30Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
31Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
35Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
36Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
38Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
39Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
40Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
43Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
45Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
51Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
53Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
54Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
57Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
68Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
70Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
71Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
72Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
75Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
76Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
77Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
78Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
80Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
81Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
82Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
83Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
89Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
91Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
93Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
96Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
98Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
99Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
100Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
103Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:05:44
104Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
105Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:59
106Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:06:36
107Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
108David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:40
109Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
110Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:07:23
111Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:55
112Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
114Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
115Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
119Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
120Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
121Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
123Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:13:29
124Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
125Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
126Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
127Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
128Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
129Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
130Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
131Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
132Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
134Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
135Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
136Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
137Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
139Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:35
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFValeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 Bahnhofstrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Maiwinkel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank20
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
5Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
10Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
11Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
12Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo4
13Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank3
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Wildhaus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
5Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Hulftegg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 3 - Vorderbettswill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:42:14
2Liquigas - Doimo0:03:21
3Rabobank0:03:25
4Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:53
5Caisse d'Epargne0:05:00
6Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
8Team Saxo bank
9Garmin - Transitions
10Quick Step
11Team RadioShack0:08:52
12Team Katusha
13Lampre - Farnese Vini
14Cervélo Test Team
15Team HTC - Columbia
16Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Astana
18AG2R - La mondiale
19Française des jeux
20Footon-Servetto
21Team Milram0:10:28

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank30:15:59
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:42
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
7Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:55
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:01
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:17
10Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
11Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:40
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:48
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:18
14Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:19
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
16Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:02:57
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
20Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:01
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:22
22Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:05:00
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:12
24Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:38
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:48
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:07:33
27Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:35
28Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:50
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:10:30
30Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:37
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:15
33Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:27
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:10
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:39
36Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:14:22
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:37
39Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:16:29
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:31
41Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:17:39
42José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:02
43Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:18
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:18:28
45Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:32
46Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:19:20
47David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:19:26
48Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:19:46
49Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:06
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:20:55
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:41
52Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:02
53Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:24
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:22:28
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:42
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:44
57Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:23:00
58Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:23:12
59Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:23:23
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:33
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:45
62Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
63Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:26:21
64Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:26:30
65Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:27:22
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:29:00
67Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:29:42
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:30:59
69Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:26
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:33:25
71Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:33:34
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:33:54
73Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:36:13
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:36:56
75Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:01
76Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:37:12
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:41
78Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:48
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:38:13
80Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:20
81Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:39:17
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:21
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:40:19
84Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:40:36
85Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:40:40
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:10
87Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:36
88Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:43:28
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:51
90Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:44:58
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:32
92Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:45:38
93Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:45:56
94Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:46:12
95Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:46:15
96Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:46:34
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:46:41
98Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:47:36
99Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:47:44
100Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:52
101Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:48:31
102Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:49:17
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:49:24
104Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:49
105Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:50:01
106Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:51:07
107Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:51:24
108Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:51:50
109Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:51:59
110Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:39
111Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:55:03
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:55:50
113Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:57:45
115Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:58:10
116Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:59:14
117Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:59:27
118Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:00:51
119Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:01:07
120Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:01:15
121Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:02:27
122Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:02:42
123Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana1:02:47
124Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:03:12
125Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack1:03:37
127Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:03:53
128Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack1:04:22
129Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step1:04:26
130Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram1:06:19
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:07:03
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:07:14
133Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne1:08:25
134Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:09:23
135Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:09:36
136Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:10:47
137Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:13:45
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1:17:51
139Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:19:18

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
3Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7
6Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
9Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
10Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
14Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
15Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
16Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
19Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1
20Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
21Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
23Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team49pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team40
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank21
4Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
6Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha18
7Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team18
8Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
13Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
14Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
15Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha7
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
18Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank5
19Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions5
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne4
22Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
23Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
26Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
27Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team50pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team43
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank33
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne30
5Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank28
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank24
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne24
8Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha24
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank21
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
12Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank19
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
15Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo16
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
21Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
22Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions15
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step14
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack12
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
28Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
29Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram11
31Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram11
34Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha10
35Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo9
37Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
38Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank7
39Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank7
40Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
42Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
43George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
44Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
47Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo4
48Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
49Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank3
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
51Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
53Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
54Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
56Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team-5
58Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana-5
59Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-5
60Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Teams classification
1Team Saxo Bank90:49:16
2Team RadioShack0:03:42
3Rabobank0:10:49
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
5Sky Pro Cycling Team0:13:32
6Liquigas - Doimo0:13:49
7Caisse d'Epargne0:15:07
8Quick Step0:15:10
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:27
10BMC Racing Team0:23:14
11Team Katusha0:25:50
12Team HTC - Columbia0:32:47
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:35:41
14Garmin - Transitions0:38:24
15Française des Jeux0:41:15
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:51:18
17AG2R - La Mondiale1:03:55
18Team Milram1:04:04
19Astana1:12:12
20Footon-Servetto1:13:06
21Cervélo Test Team1:56:23

