Burghardt storms to second stage win
Gesink retains overall race lead
Stage 7: Savognin - Wetzikon
Marcus Burghardt (BMC) claimed stage 7 - and his second win of the Tour de Suisse - with a daring attack 55 kilometres from the finish. Oscar Friere (Rabobank) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rounded out the top three, but finished over a minute down on the German on the 204.2-kilometre stage from Savognin to Wetzikon.
Robert Gesink had a relatively easy day in the field, his Rabobank team sitting on the front, making sure that the day's break never threatened his overall lead.
Burghardt's lung-busting bid for glory came on the third category climb of Hulftegg, after 153 kilometres, and despite a chase from Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Burghardt's advantage of around one minute never appeared in danger.
The stage began in a frenzied fashion, with a string of unsuccessful attacks in the opening hour. However the chance of forming a break were limited with the peloton facing a 40-kilometre section at the start of the stage. The average speed for the first hour was 53kph.
However a group of 16 riders broke free soon after as the bunch reached Landquart. They included Burghardt, Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Manuel Quinziato (both Liquigas), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Mark Renshaw (HTC), Marcus Burghardt and Mathias Frank (both BMC), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Oscar Freire and Tom Leezer (both Rabobank), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel), Jürgen Van De Walle (Quickstep), Matthew Wilson (Garmin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Michal Golas (Vacansoleil).
With Flecha (8:14 down on Gesink in the GC) the closest overall threat, Rabobank was willing to let the move extend its lead. At the Wildhaus climb, Golas took the full amount of mountain points in front of Frank and Breschel with the bunch cresting the top of the climb 3:07 down. Frank, in turn, took the lead in the mountain competition.
The break continued to build on its advantage and had a lead of five minutes just as Burghardt attacked on the Hulftegg. Over the top, and the German - who won his first race of the season two days ago - had a 20-second lead on Sanchez, who had attacked the from the chasers on the descent.
And although the canny Spaniard had the German at 45 seconds, he was caught by a counter-attack from Friere, Quinziato, Van Avermaet and Frank. With Sachez cooked and the group consisting of one very good sprinter in Friere and one fairly good sprinter in Van Avermaet, the harmony never looked ideal. More importantly, they never looked liked they were closing in on Burghardt who only appeared to crack slightly on the day's final climb before the finish.
Occasionally Friere would come to the front to rally the chase, aware that as the biggest threat in a sprint finish he was unlikely to get much support. Meanwhile, Frank patiently sat at the back, only coming through to take sprint and mountain points, often almost apologising to the rest of the break before shifting to the back of the group.
Leading into the final kilometre, Burghardt had time to show the world his trinket - that's so Classics 2010 - before grabbing a German flag and celebrating his win as he crossed the line.
Quinziato, who had given Frank a verbal bashing for daring to take points but not work in the group launched a sly move on the inside with 500 meters to go and at one point it looked like the Italian would take second, but Friere opened his sprint and along with Van Avermaet, came around in the final 50 meters.
As Burghardt came to a standstill and hugged his team director, Frank crossed the line, his arm raised in celebration. Luckily Quinziato wasn't there to see it.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:52:02
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:01:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:08
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:28
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:32
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|18
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|29
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|36
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|41
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|43
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|54
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|57
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|68
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|71
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|75
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|76
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|77
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|81
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|82
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|83
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|89
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|96
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|98
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|99
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|100
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|103
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:44
|104
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|105
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:59
|106
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:36
|107
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|108
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:40
|109
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:07:23
|111
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:55
|112
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|118
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|119
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|120
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|123
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|124
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|125
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|126
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|127
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|128
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|131
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|132
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|134
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|135
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|136
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|137
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|139
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|5
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|11
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|12
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|13
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|5
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|4
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:42:14
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:21
|3
|Rabobank
|0:03:25
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:53
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:00
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|8
|Team Saxo bank
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:08:52
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|14
|Cervélo Test Team
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Astana
|18
|AG2R - La mondiale
|19
|Française des jeux
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|21
|Team Milram
|0:10:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|30:15:59
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:55
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:01
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:17
|10
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:40
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:01:48
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:18
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:19
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|16
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:57
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|20
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:01
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:22
|22
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:05:00
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:12
|24
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:38
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:33
|27
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:35
|28
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:50
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:30
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:37
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:15
|33
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:27
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:39
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:22
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:15:37
|39
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:16:29
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:31
|41
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:17:39
|42
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:02
|43
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:18
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:18:28
|45
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:32
|46
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:20
|47
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:26
|48
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:19:46
|49
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:06
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:55
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:41
|52
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|53
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:24
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:22:28
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:42
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|57
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:23:00
|58
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:23:12
|59
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:23:23
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:33
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:45
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:49
|63
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:21
|64
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:30
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:22
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:29:00
|67
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:29:42
|68
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|69
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:26
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:33:25
|71
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:34
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:54
|73
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:13
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:56
|75
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:01
|76
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:37:12
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:41
|78
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:48
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:13
|80
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:20
|81
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:39:17
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:21
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:19
|84
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:40:36
|85
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:40:40
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:10
|87
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:36
|88
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:43:28
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:51
|90
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:44:58
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:32
|92
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:45:38
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:56
|94
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:46:12
|95
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:46:15
|96
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:46:34
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:46:41
|98
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:36
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:47:44
|100
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:52
|101
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:48:31
|102
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:49:17
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:49:24
|104
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:49
|105
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:50:01
|106
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:07
|107
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:51:24
|108
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:51:50
|109
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:51:59
|110
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:39
|111
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:55:03
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:55:50
|113
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:57:45
|115
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:58:10
|116
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:59:14
|117
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:59:27
|118
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:51
|119
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:01:07
|120
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:15
|121
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:02:27
|122
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:02:42
|123
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:02:47
|124
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:03:12
|125
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|1:03:37
|127
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:53
|128
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1:04:22
|129
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|1:04:26
|130
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:06:19
|131
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:07:03
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:07:14
|133
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:08:25
|134
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:09:23
|135
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:09:36
|136
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:47
|137
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:13:45
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1:17:51
|139
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:19:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|6
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|9
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|10
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|14
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|15
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|16
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|19
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|20
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|21
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|23
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|4
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|18
|7
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|8
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|14
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|18
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|19
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|22
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|26
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|27
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|33
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|8
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|12
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|15
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|22
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|12
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|28
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|29
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|31
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|34
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|37
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|38
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|39
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|40
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|42
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|44
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|47
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|48
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|49
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|54
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|56
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-5
|58
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|59
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-5
|60
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|90:49:16
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:42
|3
|Rabobank
|0:10:49
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|5
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:13:49
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:07
|8
|Quick Step
|0:15:10
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:27
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:14
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:25:50
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:47
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:35:41
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:38:24
|15
|Française des Jeux
|0:41:15
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:51:18
|17
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|1:03:55
|18
|Team Milram
|1:04:04
|19
|Astana
|1:12:12
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|1:13:06
|21
|Cervélo Test Team
|1:56:23
