Marcus Burghardt (BMC) claimed stage 7 - and his second win of the Tour de Suisse - with a daring attack 55 kilometres from the finish. Oscar Friere (Rabobank) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rounded out the top three, but finished over a minute down on the German on the 204.2-kilometre stage from Savognin to Wetzikon.

Robert Gesink had a relatively easy day in the field, his Rabobank team sitting on the front, making sure that the day's break never threatened his overall lead.

Burghardt's lung-busting bid for glory came on the third category climb of Hulftegg, after 153 kilometres, and despite a chase from Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Burghardt's advantage of around one minute never appeared in danger.

The stage began in a frenzied fashion, with a string of unsuccessful attacks in the opening hour. However the chance of forming a break were limited with the peloton facing a 40-kilometre section at the start of the stage. The average speed for the first hour was 53kph.

However a group of 16 riders broke free soon after as the bunch reached Landquart. They included Burghardt, Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Manuel Quinziato (both Liquigas), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Mark Renshaw (HTC), Marcus Burghardt and Mathias Frank (both BMC), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse), Oscar Freire and Tom Leezer (both Rabobank), Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel), Jürgen Van De Walle (Quickstep), Matthew Wilson (Garmin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Michal Golas (Vacansoleil).

With Flecha (8:14 down on Gesink in the GC) the closest overall threat, Rabobank was willing to let the move extend its lead. At the Wildhaus climb, Golas took the full amount of mountain points in front of Frank and Breschel with the bunch cresting the top of the climb 3:07 down. Frank, in turn, took the lead in the mountain competition.

The break continued to build on its advantage and had a lead of five minutes just as Burghardt attacked on the Hulftegg. Over the top, and the German - who won his first race of the season two days ago - had a 20-second lead on Sanchez, who had attacked the from the chasers on the descent.

And although the canny Spaniard had the German at 45 seconds, he was caught by a counter-attack from Friere, Quinziato, Van Avermaet and Frank. With Sachez cooked and the group consisting of one very good sprinter in Friere and one fairly good sprinter in Van Avermaet, the harmony never looked ideal. More importantly, they never looked liked they were closing in on Burghardt who only appeared to crack slightly on the day's final climb before the finish.

Occasionally Friere would come to the front to rally the chase, aware that as the biggest threat in a sprint finish he was unlikely to get much support. Meanwhile, Frank patiently sat at the back, only coming through to take sprint and mountain points, often almost apologising to the rest of the break before shifting to the back of the group.

Leading into the final kilometre, Burghardt had time to show the world his trinket - that's so Classics 2010 - before grabbing a German flag and celebrating his win as he crossed the line.

Quinziato, who had given Frank a verbal bashing for daring to take points but not work in the group launched a sly move on the inside with 500 meters to go and at one point it looked like the Italian would take second, but Friere opened his sprint and along with Van Avermaet, came around in the final 50 meters.

As Burghardt came to a standstill and hugged his team director, Frank crossed the line, his arm raised in celebration. Luckily Quinziato wasn't there to see it.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:52:02 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:01 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:08 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:24 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:28 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 11 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:32 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 18 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 26 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 28 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 29 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 31 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 36 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 40 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 43 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 45 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 53 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 54 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 57 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 68 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 70 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 71 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 72 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 73 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 75 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 76 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 77 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 78 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 80 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 81 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 82 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 83 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 89 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 91 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 96 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 98 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 99 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 100 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:35 103 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:44 104 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 105 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:59 106 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:36 107 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 108 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:40 109 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 110 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:07:23 111 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:55 112 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 114 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 115 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 119 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 120 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 121 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 123 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 124 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 125 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 126 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 127 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 130 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 131 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 132 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 134 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 135 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 136 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 137 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 139 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:35 DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 Bahnhofstrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Maiwinkel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 20 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 5 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 11 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 12 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 4 13 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 3 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Wildhaus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 5 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Hulftegg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 3 - Vorderbettswill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 4 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:42:14 2 Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:21 3 Rabobank 0:03:25 4 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:53 5 Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:00 6 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 8 Team Saxo bank 9 Garmin - Transitions 10 Quick Step 11 Team RadioShack 0:08:52 12 Team Katusha 13 Lampre - Farnese Vini 14 Cervélo Test Team 15 Team HTC - Columbia 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Astana 18 AG2R - La mondiale 19 Française des jeux 20 Footon-Servetto 21 Team Milram 0:10:28

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 30:15:59 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:29 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:42 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 7 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:55 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:01 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:17 10 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:38 11 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:40 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:48 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:18 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:19 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 16 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:57 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 20 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:01 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:22 22 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:05:00 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:12 24 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:38 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:48 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:33 27 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:35 28 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:50 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:30 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:37 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:15 33 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:27 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:10 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:39 36 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:14:22 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:37 39 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:16:29 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:31 41 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:17:39 42 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:02 43 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:18 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:18:28 45 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:32 46 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:19:20 47 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:26 48 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:19:46 49 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:06 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:55 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:41 52 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:02 53 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:24 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:22:28 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:42 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:44 57 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:23:00 58 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:23:12 59 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:23:23 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:33 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:45 62 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 63 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:21 64 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:30 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:22 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:29:00 67 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:29:42 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:30:59 69 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:26 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:33:25 71 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:33:34 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:54 73 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:13 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:36:56 75 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:01 76 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:37:12 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:41 78 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:48 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:38:13 80 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:20 81 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:39:17 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:21 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:40:19 84 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:40:36 85 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:40:40 86 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:10 87 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:36 88 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:43:28 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:51 90 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:44:58 91 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:32 92 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:45:38 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:45:56 94 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:46:12 95 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:46:15 96 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:46:34 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:46:41 98 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:36 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:47:44 100 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:52 101 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:48:31 102 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:49:17 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:49:24 104 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:49 105 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:50:01 106 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:51:07 107 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:51:24 108 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:51:50 109 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:51:59 110 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:39 111 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:55:03 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:55:50 113 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:57:45 115 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:58:10 116 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:59:14 117 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:59:27 118 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:00:51 119 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:01:07 120 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:01:15 121 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:02:27 122 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:02:42 123 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 1:02:47 124 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:03:12 125 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 1:03:37 127 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1:03:53 128 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1:04:22 129 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 1:04:26 130 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 1:06:19 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:07:03 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:07:14 133 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 1:08:25 134 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:09:23 135 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:09:36 136 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:10:47 137 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:13:45 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1:17:51 139 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:19:18

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 6 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 9 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 10 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 14 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 15 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 16 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 19 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 21 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 23 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 4 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 18 7 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 8 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 14 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 15 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 7 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 18 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 5 19 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 5 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 4 22 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 26 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 27 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 33 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 24 8 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 12 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 19 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 15 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 16 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 21 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 22 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 15 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 14 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 12 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 28 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 29 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 30 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 31 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 34 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 10 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 9 37 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 38 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 7 39 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 7 40 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 42 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 43 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 44 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 47 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 4 48 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 49 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 3 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 54 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 56 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team -5 58 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana -5 59 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -5 60 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5