Trending

Petacchi cruises to dramatic sprint win

Cavendish takes out top sprinters in final metres

Image 1 of 44

Riders cross the line ahead of a massive crash.

Riders cross the line ahead of a massive crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) took the points jersey, which in Switzerland looks a lot like the KOM jersey from the Tour.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) took the points jersey, which in Switzerland looks a lot like the KOM jersey from the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) survived the crash intact and kept the overall lead.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) survived the crash intact and kept the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

A Milram rider checks on Haussler after his crash.

A Milram rider checks on Haussler after his crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Heinrich Haussler, in dots, picks himself up off the tarmac amidst the chaos.

Heinrich Haussler, in dots, picks himself up off the tarmac amidst the chaos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) was the worst off in the wreck, with a suspected hip fracture.

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) was the worst off in the wreck, with a suspected hip fracture.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) not thrilled at the end of stage 4.

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) not thrilled at the end of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

The sequence of events at the final of stage 4.

The sequence of events at the final of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the sprint at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the sprint at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 44

Petacchi won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.

Petacchi won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi rolls across the line without celebrating.

Alessandro Petacchi rolls across the line without celebrating.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Mark Cavendish looking in shock after his high-speed get off.

Mark Cavendish looking in shock after his high-speed get off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

The pile of riders after the Tour de Suisse crash.

The pile of riders after the Tour de Suisse crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) says give me some space following the crash.

Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) says give me some space following the crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) gets attention after he crashed.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) gets attention after he crashed.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44

Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and other cross the line.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and other cross the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 44

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) rides toward the finish with another's bike.

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) rides toward the finish with another's bike.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 44

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was one of the riders who went down.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was one of the riders who went down.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 44

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) doubled over in pain after his crash.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) doubled over in pain after his crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 44

Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) after the stage four crash

Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) after the stage four crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 44

Marco Marcato claimed the points lead.

Marco Marcato claimed the points lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Crash photo #1 - note Cavendish's wheel being snapped in half by the force of the impact with Haussler.

Crash photo #1 - note Cavendish's wheel being snapped in half by the force of the impact with Haussler.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Crash photo #2

Crash photo #2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Crash photo #3

Crash photo #3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Crash photo #4

Crash photo #4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Crash photo #5

Crash photo #5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Crash photo #6

Crash photo #6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Crash photo #7 - Boonen about to make impact.

Crash photo #7 - Boonen about to make impact.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

Crash photo #8 - Freire almost makes it...

Crash photo #8 - Freire almost makes it...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Crash photo #9 - Notice Flecha (center) squeeking through without going down.

Crash photo #9 - Notice Flecha (center) squeeking through without going down.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi rolls in for his stage win.

Alessandro Petacchi rolls in for his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) is presented with the flowers after winning stage 4 of Tour de Suisse.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) is presented with the flowers after winning stage 4 of Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is hurt in the crash at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is hurt in the crash at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 44

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) appears shaken up after the crash.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) appears shaken up after the crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 44

Riders, including Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) cross the line after surviving a mass crash in the final sprint.

Riders, including Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) cross the line after surviving a mass crash in the final sprint.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 44

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survives the carnage and wins Tour de Suisse stage four.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survives the carnage and wins Tour de Suisse stage four.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #7

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #7
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #6

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #5

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #5
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #4

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #3

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #2: Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) are among the early crash victims.

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #2: Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) are among the early crash victims.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 44

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #1

Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 44

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is taken away on a backboard.

Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is taken away on a backboard.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) took an unlikely stage victory in the Tour de Suisse in a dramatic finale that saw Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) collide with Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) and take down the other top sprinters.

Cavendish, unleashing what looked to be a race-winning acceleration, slammed into Haussler as the pair muscled past Milram's Gerald Ciolek, sending both riders tumbling to the pavement. Ciolek rammed the pair and also went down.

Petacchi emerged from the resulting chaos to take the win ahead of Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), but, looking back to witness the carnage before crossing the line, did not celebrate his victory.

The Lampre sprinter was not necessarily in contention for the stage victory until the sudden crash. He led a group to the right side of the course, while Cavendish, Ciolek and Haussler were fighting it out ahead down the middle.

"I won but after a crazy finish and huge crash," Petacchi said. "I committed to one side of the road to launch my sprint. I kept looking across to see where my rivals were but then I noticed a strange movement and heard a huge noise. At that point I just kept going straight ahead because I knew I'd won.

"I'm sorry to have beaten people like Cavendish, Haussler and Ciolek because they were caught up in a crash and I don't know if I'd have won anyway. But life is strange: after a lot of really bad luck, I was really lucky today."

Milram's director Ralf Grabsch was displeased that his sprinter was put into a position where he could have been more seriously injured.

"Gerald Ciolek was in an optimal position at the finish," Grabsch said. "It may not have been enough for a victory, but a podium placing was certain. In the end, of course, we are just happy that Gerald wasn't injured."

While Cavendish and Ciolek escaped injury, Haussler was taken to hospital for examinations after rolling across the line, and Caisse d'Epargne's Arnaud Coyot was transported from the race in an ambulance with a suspected broken hip.

 

How it unfolded

The 157 riders remaining in the Tour de Suisse after the departure of HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers got underway from Schwarzenburg for the 192.2km relatively flat journey to Wettingen. With just two classified climbs, the category 3 Regenberger on the final two circuits well out from the line, it seemed as if the day would be one for the sprinters to test their legs.

However, just 10km into the day, Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) set out on a solo breakaway with the intent of claiming the glory for himself.

The peloton was content to let the Frenchman have his moment in the sun. Feillu, who last year won the mountain top finish at the Tour de France on Arcalis, may not have been on his type of terrain, but still built up over nine minutes until the chase by the HTC-Columbia team of overall leader Martin picked up speed.

Feillu put in a valiant effort to stay clear, but with the first entry to the 27km circuit, he had little more than three minutes, and the gap was falling fast.

On the final circuit, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Lampre teams seemed to be the most intent on chasing the slender escapee while the HTC-Columbia team took a back seat, staying near the front only to keep Martin out of trouble.

Behind Feillu, the fight for the mountains classification intensified, with Euskaltel-Euskadi launching Aitor Hernandez to try and steal the climber's jersey from Katusha's Alexandre Pliuschin, while Steve Morabito (BMC) hit out to challenge Milram's Mathias Russ for the sprint title further down the road.

Feillu's gap was down to a handful of seconds on the entrance to the final loop, and, completely exhausted, he finally succumbed with 25km to go in the stage.

On the final trip up the Regenberger, an attack from Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels stirred up the action. He was followed by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, who pushed the pace and forced Martin to chase on his own to make the front split. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) slipped away, gaining a 10 second lead as all the race favourites tested their legs behind.

Andy Schleck put in a dig, as did Fabian Cancellara, but both Saxo Bank riders were pulled back as the chase behind Hesejdal became furious.

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) split off from the bunch in pursuit of the Canadian, but only succeeded in gaining a few metres over the bunch. Before another futile attack by Vacansoleil failed to gain ground.

It wasn't until the Quick Step team decided to come to the fore that Hesjedal was finally pulled back inside 10km to go. Once the race was all back together, HTC-Columbia took control of the pace as the sprinters teams began to assemble their lead-out trains.

Milram hoped to set up Gerald Ciolek, Quick Step for Boonen, Katusha for McEwen - all the while knowing that HTC-Columbia had Mark Cavendish as its trump card safely in the front group ready to launch off Mark Renshaw's wheel.

The yellow jersey himself helped keep his sprinter in position, even taking to the front with 4km to go for a brief moment as the pack negotiated the many roundabouts en route to the finish.

With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) burst from the pack in an attempt to steal HTC-Columbia's thunder, but his attack was nullified by Quick Step with 2km to go.

Astana was next to try to ruin Cavendish's chances, with Allan Davis trading his sprint for a kilometre-long effort. Gilbert, Ciolek both tried to get the jump on the sprint, but Cavendish hit the front with 200m to go in a perfect position when he collided with Haussler and both came crashing to the ground, opening the door for Petacchi to cruise to the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:57:33
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
18Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
19George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
21Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
22Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
24Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
25Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
26Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
33Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
35Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
38Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
41Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
46Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
47Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
48José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
53Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
55Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
57Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
58Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
60Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
61Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
62Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
63Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
64Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
67Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
68Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
73Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
74Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
75Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
76Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
77Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
78David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
79Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
81Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
84Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
86Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
89Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
91Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
92Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
94Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
97Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
98Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
99Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
100Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
101Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
106Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:10
107Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
108Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
111Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
113Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
114Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
115Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
116Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
119Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
122Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
123Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
124Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
125Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:02:32
126Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
127Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
129Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:17
130Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:33
132Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:07:29
133Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
134Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
135Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:32
136Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:07:34
137Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
138Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
139Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
141Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:36
142Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:37
143Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:41
144Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:27
145Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:28
147Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:08:35
148Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
149Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:38
150Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
151Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
152Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
153Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
154Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
155Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:42
156José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
157Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNSMichael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Otelfingen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Niederweningen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini25pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank20
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha11
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini9
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank8
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack7
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step6
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Mountains 1 - Regensberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1

Mountains 2 - Regensberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Farnese Vini14:52:39
2Team Saxo Bank
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Liquigas-Doimo
5Rabobank
6Team Katusha
7Quick Step
8Team Radioshack
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Cervelo Test Team
13Astana
14Garmin - Transitions
15Team HTC - Columbia
16Française Des Jeux
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18BMC Racing Team
19Team Milram
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Footon-Servetto0:07:29

Overall classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14:35:37
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:01
3Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:00:11
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
9Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
12Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:19
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:21
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:24
16Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:26
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
22Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
24Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:00:35
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
27Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:42
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:45
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
33Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:49
34Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
35Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:54
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:57
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:01
40Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:06
41Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:09
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:01:10
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
45Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:13
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:18
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:19
50Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:29
52Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:01:31
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:55
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:59
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
57Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:02:44
58Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:47
59Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:48
60Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:50
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:08
62Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:03:13
63Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
64Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:03:18
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:21
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:03:35
68Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:03:59
69Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:04:20
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:23
71Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:31
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:05:14
74Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:29
75Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:05:34
76Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:43
77Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:47
78Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:58
80Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:20
81José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:05
82Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:07:25
83Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:32
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:33
85Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:48
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
87Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:17
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:36
89Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:58
90Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:37
91Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:38
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:51
93Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:12:15
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
95Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
96Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:33
97Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:53
99Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:13:11
100Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:13:22
101Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:46
102Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:13:48
103Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:49
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:13:58
106Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:00
108Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:05
109Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:14:08
110Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:14:10
111Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:14:15
112Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:16
113Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:20
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:14:23
115Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:15:41
116Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:16:01
117Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:16:14
118Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:22
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:24
120Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:56
121Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:27
122Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:18:24
123Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:18:38
124Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:57
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:41
126Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
127Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:20:15
128Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:19
129Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:28
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:20:29
131Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:33
132Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:20:37
133Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:20:38
134Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:52
135Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:21:08
136Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:21:36
137Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:46
139Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:47
140Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:21:48
141Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:21:55
142Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:21:58
143Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:21:59
144Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:17
145Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:22
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:24:47
147Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:54
148Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:25:24
149Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:42
150Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:28:47
151Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:48
152Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:28:51
153Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:37
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:29:49
155Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:29:56
156Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:14
157Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:31

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9pts
2Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
5Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
9Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux3
10Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
12Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
13Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1
15Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini25
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank24
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne23
5Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team20
6Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
7Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank20
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank15
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step14
11Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank13
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo12
16Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
17Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram11
19Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha11
20Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
23Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank7
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
25Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank7
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack7
27Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step6
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank6
29George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
30Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram3
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
37Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
39Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1
40Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions-5
43Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5
44Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19pts
2Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha18
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
5Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
6Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha7
8Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux6
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha1
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
16Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank43:47:11
2Quick Step0:00:28
3Rabobank0:00:38
4Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
5Team Radioshack0:01:14
6Caisse d'Epargne0:01:31
7BMC Racing Team0:01:43
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:49
9Garmin - Transitions0:01:55
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:16
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
12Team Milram0:02:45
13Team HTC - Columbia0:04:11
14Team Katusha0:04:58
15AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
16Française Des Jeux0:05:54
17Liquigas-Doimo0:06:16
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:19
19Cervelo Test Team0:17:13
20Astana0:18:06
21Footon-Servetto0:20:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews