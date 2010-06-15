Image 1 of 44 Riders cross the line ahead of a massive crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) took the points jersey, which in Switzerland looks a lot like the KOM jersey from the Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) survived the crash intact and kept the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 A Milram rider checks on Haussler after his crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Heinrich Haussler, in dots, picks himself up off the tarmac amidst the chaos. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) was the worst off in the wreck, with a suspected hip fracture. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) not thrilled at the end of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 The sequence of events at the final of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the sprint at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 44 Petacchi won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi rolls across the line without celebrating. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 Mark Cavendish looking in shock after his high-speed get off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 The pile of riders after the Tour de Suisse crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) says give me some space following the crash. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 44 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) gets attention after he crashed. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 44 Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and other cross the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 44 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) rides toward the finish with another's bike. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 44 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was one of the riders who went down. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 44 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) doubled over in pain after his crash. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 44 Overall leader Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia) after the stage four crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 44 Marco Marcato claimed the points lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Crash photo #1 - note Cavendish's wheel being snapped in half by the force of the impact with Haussler. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Crash photo #2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Crash photo #3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Crash photo #4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Crash photo #5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Crash photo #6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Crash photo #7 - Boonen about to make impact. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Crash photo #8 - Freire almost makes it... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Crash photo #9 - Notice Flecha (center) squeeking through without going down. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi rolls in for his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) is presented with the flowers after winning stage 4 of Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is hurt in the crash at the end of stage four of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 44 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) appears shaken up after the crash. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 44 Riders, including Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) cross the line after surviving a mass crash in the final sprint. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) survives the carnage and wins Tour de Suisse stage four. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #7 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #5 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #2: Mark Cavendish (HTC Columbia) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) are among the early crash victims. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 44 Tour de Suisse stage four finish crash sequence #1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 44 Arnaud Coyot (Caisse d'Epargne) is taken away on a backboard. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) took an unlikely stage victory in the Tour de Suisse in a dramatic finale that saw Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) collide with Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) and take down the other top sprinters.

Cavendish, unleashing what looked to be a race-winning acceleration, slammed into Haussler as the pair muscled past Milram's Gerald Ciolek, sending both riders tumbling to the pavement. Ciolek rammed the pair and also went down.

Petacchi emerged from the resulting chaos to take the win ahead of Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), but, looking back to witness the carnage before crossing the line, did not celebrate his victory.

The Lampre sprinter was not necessarily in contention for the stage victory until the sudden crash. He led a group to the right side of the course, while Cavendish, Ciolek and Haussler were fighting it out ahead down the middle.

"I won but after a crazy finish and huge crash," Petacchi said. "I committed to one side of the road to launch my sprint. I kept looking across to see where my rivals were but then I noticed a strange movement and heard a huge noise. At that point I just kept going straight ahead because I knew I'd won.

"I'm sorry to have beaten people like Cavendish, Haussler and Ciolek because they were caught up in a crash and I don't know if I'd have won anyway. But life is strange: after a lot of really bad luck, I was really lucky today."

Milram's director Ralf Grabsch was displeased that his sprinter was put into a position where he could have been more seriously injured.

"Gerald Ciolek was in an optimal position at the finish," Grabsch said. "It may not have been enough for a victory, but a podium placing was certain. In the end, of course, we are just happy that Gerald wasn't injured."

While Cavendish and Ciolek escaped injury, Haussler was taken to hospital for examinations after rolling across the line, and Caisse d'Epargne's Arnaud Coyot was transported from the race in an ambulance with a suspected broken hip.

How it unfolded

The 157 riders remaining in the Tour de Suisse after the departure of HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers got underway from Schwarzenburg for the 192.2km relatively flat journey to Wettingen. With just two classified climbs, the category 3 Regenberger on the final two circuits well out from the line, it seemed as if the day would be one for the sprinters to test their legs.

However, just 10km into the day, Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) set out on a solo breakaway with the intent of claiming the glory for himself.

The peloton was content to let the Frenchman have his moment in the sun. Feillu, who last year won the mountain top finish at the Tour de France on Arcalis, may not have been on his type of terrain, but still built up over nine minutes until the chase by the HTC-Columbia team of overall leader Martin picked up speed.

Feillu put in a valiant effort to stay clear, but with the first entry to the 27km circuit, he had little more than three minutes, and the gap was falling fast.

On the final circuit, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Lampre teams seemed to be the most intent on chasing the slender escapee while the HTC-Columbia team took a back seat, staying near the front only to keep Martin out of trouble.

Behind Feillu, the fight for the mountains classification intensified, with Euskaltel-Euskadi launching Aitor Hernandez to try and steal the climber's jersey from Katusha's Alexandre Pliuschin, while Steve Morabito (BMC) hit out to challenge Milram's Mathias Russ for the sprint title further down the road.

Feillu's gap was down to a handful of seconds on the entrance to the final loop, and, completely exhausted, he finally succumbed with 25km to go in the stage.

On the final trip up the Regenberger, an attack from Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels stirred up the action. He was followed by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, who pushed the pace and forced Martin to chase on his own to make the front split. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) slipped away, gaining a 10 second lead as all the race favourites tested their legs behind.

Andy Schleck put in a dig, as did Fabian Cancellara, but both Saxo Bank riders were pulled back as the chase behind Hesejdal became furious.

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) split off from the bunch in pursuit of the Canadian, but only succeeded in gaining a few metres over the bunch. Before another futile attack by Vacansoleil failed to gain ground.

It wasn't until the Quick Step team decided to come to the fore that Hesjedal was finally pulled back inside 10km to go. Once the race was all back together, HTC-Columbia took control of the pace as the sprinters teams began to assemble their lead-out trains.

Milram hoped to set up Gerald Ciolek, Quick Step for Boonen, Katusha for McEwen - all the while knowing that HTC-Columbia had Mark Cavendish as its trump card safely in the front group ready to launch off Mark Renshaw's wheel.

The yellow jersey himself helped keep his sprinter in position, even taking to the front with 4km to go for a brief moment as the pack negotiated the many roundabouts en route to the finish.

With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) burst from the pack in an attempt to steal HTC-Columbia's thunder, but his attack was nullified by Quick Step with 2km to go.

Astana was next to try to ruin Cavendish's chances, with Allan Davis trading his sprint for a kilometre-long effort. Gilbert, Ciolek both tried to get the jump on the sprint, but Cavendish hit the front with 200m to go in a perfect position when he collided with Haussler and both came crashing to the ground, opening the door for Petacchi to cruise to the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:57:33 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 19 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 21 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 22 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 24 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 25 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 33 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 35 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 38 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 47 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 48 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 53 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 55 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 56 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 57 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 58 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 61 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 62 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 63 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 64 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 67 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 73 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 74 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 75 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 76 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 77 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 78 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 79 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 81 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 84 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 91 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 92 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 97 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 98 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 99 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 100 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 101 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 104 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:10 107 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 108 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 113 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 114 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 115 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 116 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 123 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 124 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 125 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:02:32 126 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 127 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:17 130 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:33 132 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:07:29 133 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 134 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 135 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:32 136 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:34 137 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 138 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 139 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 141 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:36 142 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:37 143 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:41 144 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:27 145 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:28 147 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:08:35 148 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 149 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:38 150 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 151 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 152 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 153 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 154 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 155 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:42 156 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNS Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Otelfingen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 3 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Niederweningen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 11 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 8 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 7 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 6 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 13 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Mountains 1 - Regensberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1

Mountains 2 - Regensberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Farnese Vini 14:52:39 2 Team Saxo Bank 3 Caisse d'Epargne 4 Liquigas-Doimo 5 Rabobank 6 Team Katusha 7 Quick Step 8 Team Radioshack 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 Astana 14 Garmin - Transitions 15 Team HTC - Columbia 16 Française Des Jeux 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Team Milram 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Footon-Servetto 0:07:29

Overall classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14:35:37 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:01 3 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:11 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 9 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 12 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:19 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:21 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:24 16 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:26 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 22 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 24 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:00:35 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:42 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:45 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 33 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:49 34 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:54 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:57 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:01 40 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:06 41 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:09 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:10 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 45 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:13 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:18 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:19 50 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 51 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:29 52 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:01:31 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 54 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:55 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:59 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 57 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:02:44 58 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:47 59 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:48 60 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:50 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:08 62 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:03:13 63 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 64 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:18 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:21 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:03:35 68 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:59 69 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:04:20 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:23 71 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:31 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:48 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:14 74 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:29 75 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:05:34 76 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:43 77 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:47 78 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:58 80 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:20 81 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 82 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:25 83 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:32 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:33 85 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:48 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 87 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:17 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:36 89 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:58 90 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:37 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:38 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:51 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:12:15 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 95 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 96 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:33 97 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:53 99 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:13:11 100 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:13:22 101 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:46 102 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:48 103 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:49 105 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:58 106 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:00 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:05 109 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:14:08 110 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:14:10 111 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:14:15 112 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:16 113 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:20 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:14:23 115 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:41 116 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:16:01 117 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:14 118 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:22 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:24 120 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:56 121 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:27 122 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:18:24 123 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:38 124 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:57 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:41 126 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 127 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:15 128 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:19 129 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:28 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:20:29 131 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:33 132 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 0:20:37 133 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:38 134 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:52 135 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:21:08 136 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:21:36 137 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:46 139 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:47 140 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:21:48 141 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:21:55 142 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:21:58 143 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:21:59 144 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:17 145 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:22 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:47 147 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:54 148 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:24 149 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:42 150 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:28:47 151 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:48 152 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:28:51 153 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:37 154 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:29:49 155 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:56 156 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:14 157 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:31

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 pts 2 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 5 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 9 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 3 10 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 12 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 13 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1 15 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 5 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 20 6 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 15 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 14 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 13 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 12 16 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 17 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 19 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 11 20 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 23 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 7 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 25 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 7 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 7 27 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 6 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 30 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 3 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 37 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 39 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1 40 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions -5 43 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5 44 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 pts 2 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 18 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 6 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 7 8 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 6 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 1 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 16 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1