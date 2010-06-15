Petacchi cruises to dramatic sprint win
Cavendish takes out top sprinters in final metres
Stage 4: Schwarzenburg - Wettingen
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) took an unlikely stage victory in the Tour de Suisse in a dramatic finale that saw Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) collide with Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) and take down the other top sprinters.
Cavendish, unleashing what looked to be a race-winning acceleration, slammed into Haussler as the pair muscled past Milram's Gerald Ciolek, sending both riders tumbling to the pavement. Ciolek rammed the pair and also went down.
Petacchi emerged from the resulting chaos to take the win ahead of Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), but, looking back to witness the carnage before crossing the line, did not celebrate his victory.
The Lampre sprinter was not necessarily in contention for the stage victory until the sudden crash. He led a group to the right side of the course, while Cavendish, Ciolek and Haussler were fighting it out ahead down the middle.
"I won but after a crazy finish and huge crash," Petacchi said. "I committed to one side of the road to launch my sprint. I kept looking across to see where my rivals were but then I noticed a strange movement and heard a huge noise. At that point I just kept going straight ahead because I knew I'd won.
"I'm sorry to have beaten people like Cavendish, Haussler and Ciolek because they were caught up in a crash and I don't know if I'd have won anyway. But life is strange: after a lot of really bad luck, I was really lucky today."
Milram's director Ralf Grabsch was displeased that his sprinter was put into a position where he could have been more seriously injured.
"Gerald Ciolek was in an optimal position at the finish," Grabsch said. "It may not have been enough for a victory, but a podium placing was certain. In the end, of course, we are just happy that Gerald wasn't injured."
While Cavendish and Ciolek escaped injury, Haussler was taken to hospital for examinations after rolling across the line, and Caisse d'Epargne's Arnaud Coyot was transported from the race in an ambulance with a suspected broken hip.
How it unfolded
The 157 riders remaining in the Tour de Suisse after the departure of HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers got underway from Schwarzenburg for the 192.2km relatively flat journey to Wettingen. With just two classified climbs, the category 3 Regenberger on the final two circuits well out from the line, it seemed as if the day would be one for the sprinters to test their legs.
However, just 10km into the day, Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) set out on a solo breakaway with the intent of claiming the glory for himself.
The peloton was content to let the Frenchman have his moment in the sun. Feillu, who last year won the mountain top finish at the Tour de France on Arcalis, may not have been on his type of terrain, but still built up over nine minutes until the chase by the HTC-Columbia team of overall leader Martin picked up speed.
Feillu put in a valiant effort to stay clear, but with the first entry to the 27km circuit, he had little more than three minutes, and the gap was falling fast.
On the final circuit, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Lampre teams seemed to be the most intent on chasing the slender escapee while the HTC-Columbia team took a back seat, staying near the front only to keep Martin out of trouble.
Behind Feillu, the fight for the mountains classification intensified, with Euskaltel-Euskadi launching Aitor Hernandez to try and steal the climber's jersey from Katusha's Alexandre Pliuschin, while Steve Morabito (BMC) hit out to challenge Milram's Mathias Russ for the sprint title further down the road.
Feillu's gap was down to a handful of seconds on the entrance to the final loop, and, completely exhausted, he finally succumbed with 25km to go in the stage.
On the final trip up the Regenberger, an attack from Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels stirred up the action. He was followed by Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, who pushed the pace and forced Martin to chase on his own to make the front split. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) slipped away, gaining a 10 second lead as all the race favourites tested their legs behind.
Andy Schleck put in a dig, as did Fabian Cancellara, but both Saxo Bank riders were pulled back as the chase behind Hesejdal became furious.
Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) split off from the bunch in pursuit of the Canadian, but only succeeded in gaining a few metres over the bunch. Before another futile attack by Vacansoleil failed to gain ground.
It wasn't until the Quick Step team decided to come to the fore that Hesjedal was finally pulled back inside 10km to go. Once the race was all back together, HTC-Columbia took control of the pace as the sprinters teams began to assemble their lead-out trains.
Milram hoped to set up Gerald Ciolek, Quick Step for Boonen, Katusha for McEwen - all the while knowing that HTC-Columbia had Mark Cavendish as its trump card safely in the front group ready to launch off Mark Renshaw's wheel.
The yellow jersey himself helped keep his sprinter in position, even taking to the front with 4km to go for a brief moment as the pack negotiated the many roundabouts en route to the finish.
With 3km to go, Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) burst from the pack in an attempt to steal HTC-Columbia's thunder, but his attack was nullified by Quick Step with 2km to go.
Astana was next to try to ruin Cavendish's chances, with Allan Davis trading his sprint for a kilometre-long effort. Gilbert, Ciolek both tried to get the jump on the sprint, but Cavendish hit the front with 200m to go in a perfect position when he collided with Haussler and both came crashing to the ground, opening the door for Petacchi to cruise to the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:57:33
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|21
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|22
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|35
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|47
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|48
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|53
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|55
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|61
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|64
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|67
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|69
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|74
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|75
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|76
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|77
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|78
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|79
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|80
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|81
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|84
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|99
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|100
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|101
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:10
|107
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|114
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|115
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|116
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|124
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|125
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:02:32
|126
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|127
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:17
|130
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:33
|132
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:29
|133
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:32
|136
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:34
|137
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|138
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|141
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:36
|142
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:37
|143
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:41
|144
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:27
|145
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:28
|147
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:08:35
|148
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|149
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|150
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|152
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|153
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|154
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|155
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|156
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNS
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|3
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|11
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|7
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|13
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14:52:39
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Quick Step
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Astana
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Team Milram
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:07:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14:35:37
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|9
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|12
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:19
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:24
|16
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|22
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|23
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|24
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:00:35
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:36
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:42
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:45
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|33
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:49
|34
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:54
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|38
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:57
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:01
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:06
|41
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:09
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:10
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:13
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:19
|50
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|51
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:29
|52
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:01:31
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:55
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:59
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|57
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:02:44
|58
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:47
|59
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:48
|60
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:50
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:08
|62
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|63
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|64
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:18
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:21
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:35
|68
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:59
|69
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:04:20
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|71
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:31
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:14
|74
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|75
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:05:34
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:43
|77
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:47
|78
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:58
|80
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:20
|81
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|82
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:25
|83
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:33
|85
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:48
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|87
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:17
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|89
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:58
|90
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:38
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:51
|93
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:12:15
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|95
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:33
|97
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:53
|99
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:11
|100
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:13:22
|101
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:46
|102
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:48
|103
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:49
|105
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:58
|106
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:00
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|109
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:08
|110
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:10
|111
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:15
|112
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:16
|113
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:20
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:14:23
|115
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:41
|116
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:16:01
|117
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:14
|118
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:22
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:24
|120
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:56
|121
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:27
|122
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:24
|123
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:38
|124
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:57
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:41
|126
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|127
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:15
|128
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:19
|129
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:28
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:20:29
|131
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:33
|132
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:37
|133
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:38
|134
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:52
|135
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:21:08
|136
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:36
|137
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:46
|139
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:47
|140
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:48
|141
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:21:55
|142
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:21:58
|143
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:21:59
|144
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:17
|145
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:22
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:47
|147
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:54
|148
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:24
|149
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:42
|150
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:28:47
|151
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:48
|152
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:28:51
|153
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:37
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:49
|155
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:56
|156
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:14
|157
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|5
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|9
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|3
|10
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|13
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|6
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|16
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|19
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|11
|20
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|25
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|7
|27
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|6
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|30
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|37
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|39
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|40
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|-5
|43
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|44
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|6
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|6
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|16
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|43:47:11
|2
|Quick Step
|0:00:28
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:38
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|5
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:14
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:55
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:16
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|12
|Team Milram
|0:02:45
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:11
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|0:05:54
|17
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:16
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:19
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:13
|20
|Astana
|0:18:06
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:20:58
