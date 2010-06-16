Trending

Burghardt escapes for rainy stage win

Maaskant, Oss can't match German's attack

Image 1 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) won the Tour de Suisse stage 5.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) stayed in the lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) wins the bunch sprint for fourth.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

George Hincapie (BMC) leads Armstrong in.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

McEwen takes the field sprint.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

No drama on the field sprint today.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) disappointed with third of a three-man break.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) wins the Tour de Suisse stage 5.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) left Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) behind in the final kilometre

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) escaped from his breakaway in the final kilometre.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) wins the Tour de Suisse stage 5.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 17

The podium ladies were feeling patriotic after Switzerland's World Cup win over Spain. Tony Martin was just an excuse to show their pride.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) tosses his bouquet on the podium of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Germany's Marcus Burghardt (BMC) used his power and strength to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse after being part of the five-rider breakaway that dominated the rain-soaked stage from Wettingen to Frutigen.

The former Ghent-Wevelgem winner attacked alone in the final kilometre of the hilly 172km stage. Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) were in his slipstream but were unable to hang onto him. They hesitated a few seconds but began to chase too late and Burghardt was able to celebrate his first win of the 2010 season with his arms in the air.

"My plan was to look for Maaskant because he was the strongest, but then he went out on the left side and was blocked by Oss," Burghardt said. "When I saw that, I took the moment and attacked. This is a nice present for (BMC Racing Team Owner) Andy Rihs and the BMC Racing Team to have a victory in Switzerland."

Maaskant finished second and Oss was third, two and four seconds behind.

Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had also been part of the five rider break that spent 160km on the attack under terrible weather conditions. However they were dropped on a late climb and swept up by the peloton.

Australia's Robbie McEwen (Katusha) won the sprint for fourth place, 47 seconds behind Burghardt, proving that he is fit enough to deserve selection for the Tour de France.

Only 60 riders finished in the front group at 47 seconds. Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were there, as was David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions). Their teammate Christian Vande Velde finished in the sprinters group at 11:07, as he continues to recover after breaking his collarbone in the Giro d'Italia. The last group including crash victims Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Gerald Ciolek (Milram).

Germany's Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the front peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey. Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still just one second behind, with Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky) third at nine seconds.

Cancellara was just happy that Switzerland had beaten Spain in the soccer World Cup, enjoying teasing a Spanish rider during the stage.

A nervous day in the rain

After the high-speed crash on Tuesday, many of the riders were still battered and bruised at the start of the stage, and still not happy with Mark Cavendish.

He was penalised 30 seconds and fined 200 Swiss Francs but that wasn’t enough for some of the riders in the bunch, who wanted to protest against his riding and lack of a clear apology. The race eventually got away after a couple of minutes but nobody went on the attack and the dark clouds and rain did not help the riders moral, as the faced 172.5km in the saddle.

The first riders to up the pace were Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) and Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r La Mondiale) but they were quickly pulled back.

The five-rider break of the day formed after 10km of racing: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, with the bunch happy to let them go. The first half of the stage was on rolling roads and the gap rose rapidly to five minutes. HTC-Columbia accepted responsibility for the chase with Tony Martin in the leader's yellow jersey, and set the tempo, getting some help from Rabobank.

The stage came alive in the last 80 kilometres. The category two Schallenberg climb was almost hidden in the clouds but hurt the legs of the riders in the break. The gap fell by a minute and suddenly the break seemed doomed, with Omega Pharma-Lotto leading the chase on the descent, intentioned to set up Philippe Gilbert for another late attack.

However fortune favoured the brave up front and the bunch eased dramatically after two riders crashed with 30km to go. One Omega Pharma rider went off the road with a long skid, somehow standing up with his brakes locked. He rode into the crowd, which fortunately seemed to soften his blow.

The gap on the break went back up to 3:30 at that point and convinced the five that they could stay away. It also convinced many in the bunch to avoid any further risks.

A short category three climb, 15km from the finish meant Furlan and Aramendia were dropped but Burghardt, Maaskant and Oss powered on, chasing the stage victory.

With 14km to go, Lance Armstrong gathered his RadioShack riders on the front. They led the chase but also allowed Armstrong to stay out of the trouble and avoid other possible crashes. The gap was still a minute with 10km to go and the bunch seemed to ease even more, admitting defeat. Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne) tried to go across the gap with a teammate but it was futile move and they were quickly caught.

Upfront Burghardt knew he would struggle to beat Oss and Maaskant in the sprint. He saw the road begin to rise in the final kilometre and went for it, pushing a huge gear.

He immediately got a slight gap and kept going. It was enough to crack Oss and Maaskant mentally, and the German stayed away all the way to the finish.

Behind the overall contenders were happy just to finish the stage without crashing or losing time. Their big day will be on Thursday with the 213.3km sixth stage is from Meiringen to La Punt.

It is the big mountain stage of this year's race and includes two early climbs and the Albulapass pass, just 13km from the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:21:23
2Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:02
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:47
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
8Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
14Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
17Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
24José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
29Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
37Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
39Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
46Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
47Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
50Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
52Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
54Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
56Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
58David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
59Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
61Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:00:58
65Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:05
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:06
67Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
68Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:57
69Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:25
70Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:40
72Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:05:10
73Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
74Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
76Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
79Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:08:00
81Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
83Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:16
84Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
85Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
86Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
87Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
88Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
89Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
90Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
91Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
93Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
94Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
96Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
98Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
100Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
102Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
103Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
104Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
105Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
109Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
110Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
111Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
116Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:07
117Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
118Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
119Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
122Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
124Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
125Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
126Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
127Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
128Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
129Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
130Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
131Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
134Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
135Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
136Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:12
138Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
141Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
143Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
144Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
146Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
147Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
149Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFGerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLudovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSLloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSHeinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNSArnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNSJosé Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Amsoldingen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
3Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions20
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha13
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
7Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step9
8Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank4
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack3
14Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 1 - Schallenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
3Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
4Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions2
5Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 2- Aeschi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5pts
2Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:05:43
2Garmin - Transitions0:00:02
3Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
4Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:47
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Team Radioshack
7Team Katusha
8Caisse d'Epargne
9Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Quick Step
11Team Saxo Bank
12Rabobank
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Team HTC - Columbia
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Française Des Jeux0:03:40
17Team Milram0:13:39
18Astana0:17:45
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Footon-Servetto0:19:36
21Cervelo Test Team0:26:14

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia18:57:47
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:01
3Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:00:11
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
9Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
12Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:00:19
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:21
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:24
16Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:26
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
21Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
22Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:42
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:45
30Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:49
31Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:54
33George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
34David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:57
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:01
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:01:10
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:13
40Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
41José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:29
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:46
43Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:55
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:59
46Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:03:13
47Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:21
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
49Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:03:59
50Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
51Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:29
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:47
53Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:20
54Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:27
55Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha0:06:53
56Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:32
57Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:08:22
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:25
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
60Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:40
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:09:48
62Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
63Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:11:00
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:09
65Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:11:13
67Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:16
68Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:11:19
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:11:35
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:37
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:43
72Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:11:51
73Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:12:15
75Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:12:49
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:01
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
78Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:48
79Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:20
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:27
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:01
82Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:15:54
83Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:16
84Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:42
85Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:58
86Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:07
87Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:19
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:41
89Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:20:04
90Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:20:20
91Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:20:37
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:20:39
93Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:20:44
94Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
95Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:21:12
96Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:21:40
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:22:27
98Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:34
99Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:22:40
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:22:44
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:58
102Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:23:01
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:23:12
104Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:21
105Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:14
106Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:24:30
107Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:55
108Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:06
109Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:25
111Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:42
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:44
113Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:48
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:55
115Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:26:57
116Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:27:35
117Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:45
118Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:29:37
119Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:30:08
120Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:30:27
121Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:35
122Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:30:53
123Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:30:57
124Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:30:59
125Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:31:03
126Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:31:14
127Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:32:02
128Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:32:51
129Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:32:56
130Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:33:16
131Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:28
132Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:33:53
133Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:34:51
134Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:35:02
135Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:14
136Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:36:13
137Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:38:18
138Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:38:41
140Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:59
141Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:39:07
142Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:39:16
143Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:39:35
144Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:44
145Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:40:53
146Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:13
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:39
148Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:46:45
149Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team42pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne30
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team25
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini25
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank24
6Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha24
7Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
8Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions20
9Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank20
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank19
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
14Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step14
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
17Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank13
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo12
21Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
22Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
23Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram11
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram11
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack10
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
29Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
30Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank7
31Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank7
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank6
33George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
34Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
39Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
41Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
45Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
46Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5
47Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana-5
48Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia-25

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12pts
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
6Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
11Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux3
12Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
13Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
15Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha1
16Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1
20Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19pts
2Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha18
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
7Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
8Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha7
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux6
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
12Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
13Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions5
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
18Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha1
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
20Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank1
21Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Other
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank-5
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team-5
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions-5
4Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana-5
5Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia-25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank56:53:41
2Quick Step0:00:28
3Rabobank0:00:38
4BMC Racing Team0:00:56
5Garmin - Transitions0:01:10
6Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
7Team Radioshack0:01:14
8Caisse d'Epargne0:01:31
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:49
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:16
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
12Team HTC - Columbia0:04:11
13Team Katusha0:04:58
14Liquigas-Doimo0:05:33
15Française Des Jeux0:08:47
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:19
17Team Milram0:15:37
18AG2R La Mondiale0:22:14
19Astana0:35:04
20Footon-Servetto0:39:47
21Cervelo Test Team0:42:40

