Germany's Marcus Burghardt (BMC) used his power and strength to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse after being part of the five-rider breakaway that dominated the rain-soaked stage from Wettingen to Frutigen.

The former Ghent-Wevelgem winner attacked alone in the final kilometre of the hilly 172km stage. Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) were in his slipstream but were unable to hang onto him. They hesitated a few seconds but began to chase too late and Burghardt was able to celebrate his first win of the 2010 season with his arms in the air.

"My plan was to look for Maaskant because he was the strongest, but then he went out on the left side and was blocked by Oss," Burghardt said. "When I saw that, I took the moment and attacked. This is a nice present for (BMC Racing Team Owner) Andy Rihs and the BMC Racing Team to have a victory in Switzerland."

Maaskant finished second and Oss was third, two and four seconds behind.

Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had also been part of the five rider break that spent 160km on the attack under terrible weather conditions. However they were dropped on a late climb and swept up by the peloton.

Australia's Robbie McEwen (Katusha) won the sprint for fourth place, 47 seconds behind Burghardt, proving that he is fit enough to deserve selection for the Tour de France.

Only 60 riders finished in the front group at 47 seconds. Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were there, as was David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions). Their teammate Christian Vande Velde finished in the sprinters group at 11:07, as he continues to recover after breaking his collarbone in the Giro d'Italia. The last group including crash victims Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Gerald Ciolek (Milram).

Germany's Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the front peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey. Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still just one second behind, with Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky) third at nine seconds.

Cancellara was just happy that Switzerland had beaten Spain in the soccer World Cup, enjoying teasing a Spanish rider during the stage.

A nervous day in the rain

After the high-speed crash on Tuesday, many of the riders were still battered and bruised at the start of the stage, and still not happy with Mark Cavendish.

He was penalised 30 seconds and fined 200 Swiss Francs but that wasn’t enough for some of the riders in the bunch, who wanted to protest against his riding and lack of a clear apology. The race eventually got away after a couple of minutes but nobody went on the attack and the dark clouds and rain did not help the riders moral, as the faced 172.5km in the saddle.

The first riders to up the pace were Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) and Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r La Mondiale) but they were quickly pulled back.

The five-rider break of the day formed after 10km of racing: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, with the bunch happy to let them go. The first half of the stage was on rolling roads and the gap rose rapidly to five minutes. HTC-Columbia accepted responsibility for the chase with Tony Martin in the leader's yellow jersey, and set the tempo, getting some help from Rabobank.

The stage came alive in the last 80 kilometres. The category two Schallenberg climb was almost hidden in the clouds but hurt the legs of the riders in the break. The gap fell by a minute and suddenly the break seemed doomed, with Omega Pharma-Lotto leading the chase on the descent, intentioned to set up Philippe Gilbert for another late attack.

However fortune favoured the brave up front and the bunch eased dramatically after two riders crashed with 30km to go. One Omega Pharma rider went off the road with a long skid, somehow standing up with his brakes locked. He rode into the crowd, which fortunately seemed to soften his blow.

The gap on the break went back up to 3:30 at that point and convinced the five that they could stay away. It also convinced many in the bunch to avoid any further risks.

A short category three climb, 15km from the finish meant Furlan and Aramendia were dropped but Burghardt, Maaskant and Oss powered on, chasing the stage victory.

With 14km to go, Lance Armstrong gathered his RadioShack riders on the front. They led the chase but also allowed Armstrong to stay out of the trouble and avoid other possible crashes. The gap was still a minute with 10km to go and the bunch seemed to ease even more, admitting defeat. Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne) tried to go across the gap with a teammate but it was futile move and they were quickly caught.

Upfront Burghardt knew he would struggle to beat Oss and Maaskant in the sprint. He saw the road begin to rise in the final kilometre and went for it, pushing a huge gear.

He immediately got a slight gap and kept going. It was enough to crack Oss and Maaskant mentally, and the German stayed away all the way to the finish.

Behind the overall contenders were happy just to finish the stage without crashing or losing time. Their big day will be on Thursday with the 213.3km sixth stage is from Meiringen to La Punt.

It is the big mountain stage of this year's race and includes two early climbs and the Albulapass pass, just 13km from the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:21:23 2 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:02 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 8 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 14 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 17 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 24 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 29 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 35 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 39 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 47 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 50 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 52 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 61 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:00:58 65 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:05 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:06 67 Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha 68 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:57 69 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:25 70 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:40 72 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:10 73 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 74 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 76 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:08:00 81 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:16 84 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 85 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 86 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 87 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 88 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 89 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 91 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 93 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 94 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 96 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 98 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 100 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 103 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 104 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 105 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 109 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 110 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 111 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 116 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:07 117 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 118 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 119 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 124 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 125 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 127 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 128 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 129 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 130 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 131 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 134 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 135 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 136 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:12 138 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 141 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 144 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 146 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 147 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 149 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions DNF Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team DNS Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNS José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Amsoldingen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 3 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 20 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 13 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 9 8 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 4 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 3 14 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 1 - Schallenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 4 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 2 5 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 2- Aeschi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 pts 2 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:05:43 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:02 3 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 4 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:47 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Radioshack 7 Team Katusha 8 Caisse d'Epargne 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Quick Step 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 Rabobank 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Team HTC - Columbia 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Française Des Jeux 0:03:40 17 Team Milram 0:13:39 18 Astana 0:17:45 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Footon-Servetto 0:19:36 21 Cervelo Test Team 0:26:14

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 18:57:47 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:01 3 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:11 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 9 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 12 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:19 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:21 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:24 16 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:26 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 21 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 22 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:42 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:45 30 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:49 31 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:54 33 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:57 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:01 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:10 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:13 40 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 41 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:29 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:46 43 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:55 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:59 46 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:03:13 47 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:21 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 49 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:59 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:48 51 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:29 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:47 53 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:20 54 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:27 55 Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha 0:06:53 56 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:32 57 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:22 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:25 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 60 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:40 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:48 62 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 63 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:11:00 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:09 65 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:11:13 67 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:11:16 68 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:11:19 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:35 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:11:37 71 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:43 72 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:11:51 73 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:12:15 75 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:12:49 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:01 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:48 79 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:20 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:27 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:01 82 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:15:54 83 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:16 84 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:42 85 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:58 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:07 87 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:19 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:41 89 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:04 90 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:20:20 91 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:37 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:20:39 93 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:44 94 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 95 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:12 96 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:21:40 97 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:27 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:34 99 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:22:40 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:22:44 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:58 102 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:23:01 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:23:12 104 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:21 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:14 106 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:30 107 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:55 108 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:06 109 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:25 111 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:42 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:44 113 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:48 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:55 115 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:26:57 116 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:27:35 117 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:45 118 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:29:37 119 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:08 120 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:30:27 121 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:35 122 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:30:53 123 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 0:30:57 124 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:30:59 125 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:31:03 126 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:14 127 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:32:02 128 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:32:51 129 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:32:56 130 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:33:16 131 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:28 132 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:33:53 133 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:34:51 134 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:35:02 135 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:14 136 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:36:13 137 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:38:18 138 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:38:41 140 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:59 141 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:39:07 142 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:39:16 143 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:35 144 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:44 145 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:40:53 146 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:13 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:39 148 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:46:45 149 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 6 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 24 7 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 8 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 20 9 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 19 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 14 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 14 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 17 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 13 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 12 21 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 22 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 23 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 10 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 29 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 30 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 7 31 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 7 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6 33 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 34 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 41 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 45 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 46 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5 47 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana -5 48 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia -25

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 pts 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 6 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 3 12 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 13 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha 1 16 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 18 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1 20 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 pts 2 Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha 18 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 8 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 7 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 6 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 13 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 5 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 18 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 1 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 20 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 1 21 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Other # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank -5 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team -5 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions -5 4 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana -5 5 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia -25