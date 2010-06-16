Burghardt escapes for rainy stage win
Maaskant, Oss can't match German's attack
Stage 5: Wettingen - Frutigen
Germany's Marcus Burghardt (BMC) used his power and strength to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse after being part of the five-rider breakaway that dominated the rain-soaked stage from Wettingen to Frutigen.
The former Ghent-Wevelgem winner attacked alone in the final kilometre of the hilly 172km stage. Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) were in his slipstream but were unable to hang onto him. They hesitated a few seconds but began to chase too late and Burghardt was able to celebrate his first win of the 2010 season with his arms in the air.
"My plan was to look for Maaskant because he was the strongest, but then he went out on the left side and was blocked by Oss," Burghardt said. "When I saw that, I took the moment and attacked. This is a nice present for (BMC Racing Team Owner) Andy Rihs and the BMC Racing Team to have a victory in Switzerland."
Maaskant finished second and Oss was third, two and four seconds behind.
Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had also been part of the five rider break that spent 160km on the attack under terrible weather conditions. However they were dropped on a late climb and swept up by the peloton.
Australia's Robbie McEwen (Katusha) won the sprint for fourth place, 47 seconds behind Burghardt, proving that he is fit enough to deserve selection for the Tour de France.
Only 60 riders finished in the front group at 47 seconds. Lance Armstrong and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) were there, as was David Zabriskie and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions). Their teammate Christian Vande Velde finished in the sprinters group at 11:07, as he continues to recover after breaking his collarbone in the Giro d'Italia. The last group including crash victims Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Gerald Ciolek (Milram).
Germany's Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the front peloton and so kept the race leader's yellow jersey. Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still just one second behind, with Thomas Löfkvist (Team Sky) third at nine seconds.
Cancellara was just happy that Switzerland had beaten Spain in the soccer World Cup, enjoying teasing a Spanish rider during the stage.
A nervous day in the rain
After the high-speed crash on Tuesday, many of the riders were still battered and bruised at the start of the stage, and still not happy with Mark Cavendish.
He was penalised 30 seconds and fined 200 Swiss Francs but that wasn’t enough for some of the riders in the bunch, who wanted to protest against his riding and lack of a clear apology. The race eventually got away after a couple of minutes but nobody went on the attack and the dark clouds and rain did not help the riders moral, as the faced 172.5km in the saddle.
The first riders to up the pace were Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) and Ludovic Turpin (Ag2r La Mondiale) but they were quickly pulled back.
The five-rider break of the day formed after 10km of racing: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions), Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, with the bunch happy to let them go. The first half of the stage was on rolling roads and the gap rose rapidly to five minutes. HTC-Columbia accepted responsibility for the chase with Tony Martin in the leader's yellow jersey, and set the tempo, getting some help from Rabobank.
The stage came alive in the last 80 kilometres. The category two Schallenberg climb was almost hidden in the clouds but hurt the legs of the riders in the break. The gap fell by a minute and suddenly the break seemed doomed, with Omega Pharma-Lotto leading the chase on the descent, intentioned to set up Philippe Gilbert for another late attack.
However fortune favoured the brave up front and the bunch eased dramatically after two riders crashed with 30km to go. One Omega Pharma rider went off the road with a long skid, somehow standing up with his brakes locked. He rode into the crowd, which fortunately seemed to soften his blow.
The gap on the break went back up to 3:30 at that point and convinced the five that they could stay away. It also convinced many in the bunch to avoid any further risks.
A short category three climb, 15km from the finish meant Furlan and Aramendia were dropped but Burghardt, Maaskant and Oss powered on, chasing the stage victory.
With 14km to go, Lance Armstrong gathered his RadioShack riders on the front. They led the chase but also allowed Armstrong to stay out of the trouble and avoid other possible crashes. The gap was still a minute with 10km to go and the bunch seemed to ease even more, admitting defeat. Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne) tried to go across the gap with a teammate but it was futile move and they were quickly caught.
Upfront Burghardt knew he would struggle to beat Oss and Maaskant in the sprint. He saw the road begin to rise in the final kilometre and went for it, pushing a huge gear.
He immediately got a slight gap and kept going. It was enough to crack Oss and Maaskant mentally, and the German stayed away all the way to the finish.
Behind the overall contenders were happy just to finish the stage without crashing or losing time. Their big day will be on Thursday with the 213.3km sixth stage is from Meiringen to La Punt.
It is the big mountain stage of this year's race and includes two early climbs and the Albulapass pass, just 13km from the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:21:23
|2
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:04
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|8
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|14
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|17
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|27
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|50
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|52
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|56
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|61
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:00:58
|65
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:05
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:06
|67
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
|68
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:57
|69
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:25
|70
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:40
|72
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:10
|73
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|76
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:08:00
|81
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:16
|84
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|86
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|87
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|88
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|89
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|91
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|93
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|94
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|96
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|98
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|100
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|103
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|104
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|105
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|109
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|110
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|111
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:07
|117
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|118
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|119
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|125
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|127
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|130
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|131
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|134
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|135
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|136
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:12
|138
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|141
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|144
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|146
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|147
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|149
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNS
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|3
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|13
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|9
|8
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|10
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|3
|14
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|4
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|5
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:05:43
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:02
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:04
|4
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:47
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Radioshack
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Rabobank
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|0:03:40
|17
|Team Milram
|0:13:39
|18
|Astana
|0:17:45
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:19:36
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:26:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:57:47
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|9
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|12
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:19
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:24
|16
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|21
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|22
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:36
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|26
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:42
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:45
|30
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:49
|31
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:54
|33
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:57
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:01
|36
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:10
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:13
|40
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|41
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:29
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:46
|43
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:55
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:59
|46
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|47
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:21
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|49
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:59
|50
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|51
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:47
|53
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:20
|54
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|55
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|56
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|57
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:22
|58
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:16
|60
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:40
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:48
|62
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|63
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:11:00
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:09
|65
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:11:13
|67
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:16
|68
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:19
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:35
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:11:37
|71
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:43
|72
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:11:51
|73
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:12:15
|75
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:12:49
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:01
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:48
|79
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:20
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:27
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:01
|82
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:15:54
|83
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:16
|84
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:42
|85
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:58
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:07
|87
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:41
|89
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:04
|90
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:20:20
|91
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:37
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:20:39
|93
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:44
|94
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:12
|96
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:40
|97
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:27
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|99
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:40
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:44
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:58
|102
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:23:01
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:23:12
|104
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:14
|106
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:30
|107
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:55
|108
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:06
|109
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:25
|111
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:42
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:44
|113
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:48
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:55
|115
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:57
|116
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:35
|117
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:45
|118
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:29:37
|119
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:08
|120
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:30:27
|121
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:35
|122
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:30:53
|123
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:57
|124
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:30:59
|125
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:31:03
|126
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:14
|127
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:32:02
|128
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:32:51
|129
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:32:56
|130
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:33:16
|131
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:28
|132
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:33:53
|133
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:34:51
|134
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:35:02
|135
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:14
|136
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:13
|137
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:18
|138
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:38:41
|140
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|141
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:39:07
|142
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|143
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:35
|144
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:44
|145
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:40:53
|146
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:13
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:39
|148
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:46:45
|149
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|6
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|24
|7
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|8
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|14
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|17
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|21
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|23
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|10
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|29
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|30
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|31
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|33
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|34
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|41
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|45
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|46
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|47
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|48
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|pts
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|6
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|3
|12
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|13
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
|1
|16
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|20
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|8
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|6
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|13
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|20
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|21
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|-5
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|-5
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|-5
|4
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|5
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|56:53:41
|2
|Quick Step
|0:00:28
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:38
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:10
|6
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|7
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:14
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:31
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:16
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:11
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:33
|15
|Française Des Jeux
|0:08:47
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:19
|17
|Team Milram
|0:15:37
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:14
|19
|Astana
|0:35:04
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:39:47
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:42:40
