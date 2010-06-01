Tour de Suisse past winners
1933-2009
2009 Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
2008 Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
2007 Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
2006 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
2005 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa)
2004 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
2003 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
2002 Alex Zülle (Swi)
2001 Lance Armstrong (USA)
2000 Oscar Camenzind (Swi)
1999 Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1998 Stefano Garzelli (Ita)
1997 Christophe Agnolutto (Fra)
1996 Peter Luttenberger (Aut)
1995 Pawel Tonkov (Rus)
1994 Pascal Richard (Swi)
1993 Marco Saligari (Ita)
1992 Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1991 Luc Roosen (Bel)
1990 Sean Kelly (Irl)
1989 Beat Breu (Swi)
1988 Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
1987 Andrew Hampsten (USA)
1986 Andrew Hampsten (USA)
1985 Phil Anderson (Aus)
1984 Urs Zimmermann (Swi)
1983 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1982 Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1981 Beat Breu (Swi)
1980 Mario Beggia (Ita)
1979 Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
1978 Paul Wellens (Bel)
1977 Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1976 Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
1975 Roger de Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1973 José-Manuel Fuente (Spa)
1972 Louis Pfenninger (Swi)
1971 Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970 Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1969 Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1968 Louis Pfenninger (Swi)
1967 Gianni Motta (Ita)
1966 Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
1965 Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1964 Rolf Maurer (Swi)
1963 Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
1962 Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1961 Attilio Moresi (Swi)
1960 Alfred Rüegg (Swi)
1959 Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1958 Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1957 Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1956 Rolf Graf (Swi)
1955 Hugo Koblet (Swi)
1954 Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1953 Hugo Koblet (Swi)
1952 Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1951 Ferdinand Kübler (Swi)
1950 Hugo Koblet (Swi)
1949 Gottfried Weilenmann (Swi)
1948 Ferdinand Kübler (Swi)
1947 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1946 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1942 Ferdinand Kübler (Swi)
1941 Josef Wagner (Swi)
1939 Robert Zimmermann (Swi)
1938 Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
1937 Karl Litschi (Swi)
1936 Henri Garnier (Bel)
1935 Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
1934 Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
1933 Max Bulla (Aut)
