Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) claimed a dramatic overall win in the Tour de Suisse with a strong performance in the final 26.9 kilometre time trial in Liestal. Schleck finished 13th on the stage but it was enough for the Saxo Bank rider to take the lead from Robert Gesink (Rabobank) who had led Schleck by 38 seconds coming into the final day. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbed to second overall and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) finished third.
The stage was won by Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) who beat World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 17 seconds. Gesink meanwhile dropped to fifth overall after losing 2:18 on the stage.
"I am surprised, of course as I'm not a time trial specialist," Schleck told Cyclingnews. "But I have trained a lot for that and today I didn’t have any stress and was able to do a good time trial. It is a good sign for the Tour de France, that’s for sure."
"I am a bit surprised to have won the Tour de Suisse. I won a stage, I was going well, but this is something…winning the Tour de Suisse is something which was done by maNy legends, many big champions and it is something very special. The race is very good and I won it – I think that will take a few days to fully realise that."
Coming into the time trial Gesink held a 29 second lead over Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) but the big threats would come from Schleck at 38 seconds, Steve Morabito (BMC) at 36 seconds and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) who was 55 seconds down.
The course, a mini-version of the time trial at the recent Dauphine, was almost all uphill for the first 11.4 kilometres, followed by a long gradual descent before the finish, which unlike its Dauphine counterpart, had a small rise before the line.
With persistent rain throughout, the early pace was set by Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) with a time of 33:43, suggesting that bigger, powerful riders would excel.
Local favourite and world time trial champion, Fabian Cancellara, set a blistering time of 32:38. He was well over a minute ahead of the opposition but when Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) set the best time at the time check at 11.4 kilometres it looked as though the Swiss time trial machine would have to settle for second place.
And so it proved, but instead of Zabriskie, who faltered in the final kilometres, the challenge came from Martin. The German had decimated Zabriskie, Leipheimer, Armstrong and Cancellara in last month’s Amgen Tour of California time trial and started strongly, saving most of his powder for the second half of the race and coming home 17 seconds better than Cancellara.
"When Fabian goes out with the intention of winning, normally he will win. I am a bit surprised and I am proud to have beaten an athlete as strong as Fabian Cancellara," said Martin.
Martin had recovered well after losing serious time during the mountain stage.
"It is true I felt very wasted and I had to really dig deep in my heart to resist. This contributes to my surprise today to win the time trial, and it also is a nice sign before the Tour de France."
But this was a side show for the main event and as Gesink set off last the battle ground was set with champions-in-waiting ready to pounce if Gesink faltered.
Armstrong began slowly and was well down at the first time check but rallied after the climb, taking risk after risk on the descent. Schleck, who was seventh at the first time check, continued to gain ground on the leader who came through the time check 1:09 down on Zabriskie.
In fact Gesink looked in control, rising from the saddle whenever the gradient called for it. He was faster than Schleck by 5 seconds, his lead seemingly unbreakable. Gustav Erik Larrson (Saxo Bank), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) all rolled in. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), a threat to Gesink but unpredictable, came in well down. Gesink had it in the bag.
But on the descent to the finish Gesink cracked. Second by second he lost ground as up ahead Armstrong came home in 11th and Schleck 13th.
As Gesink reached the final climb to the finish the writing was on the wall and Schleck was able to start celebrating the biggest stage race win of his life.
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:21
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:17
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|4
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:48
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:52
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:57
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:07
|11
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:09
|12
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:14
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|15
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:21
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:22
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:26
|19
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:32
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:33
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|22
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:43
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|24
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|25
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:53
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:54
|27
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:56
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:59
|30
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:02:01
|31
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:09
|32
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:11
|33
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:12
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:13
|36
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|38
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:19
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|43
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:24
|44
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:02:25
|45
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:28
|46
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|49
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:37
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:42
|54
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:02:43
|55
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:51
|56
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|59
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|60
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:57
|61
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:03:00
|62
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:02
|63
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:04
|64
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:07
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|67
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:08
|69
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|70
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:03:11
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:13
|73
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:14
|75
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:17
|76
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|77
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:23
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:25
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:26
|82
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:27
|83
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:30
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|85
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:03:33
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:37
|88
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:41
|89
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:42
|90
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:44
|91
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|92
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:48
|93
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:52
|94
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|95
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:04
|96
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|97
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:08
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:09
|99
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|100
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:17
|101
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:19
|102
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:21
|103
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|104
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:24
|105
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:27
|106
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:04:41
|107
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:52
|108
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:05
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:10
|110
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|111
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:19
|112
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:25
|113
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:27
|114
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:40
|115
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:12
|HD
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|4
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|7
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|11
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|2
|12
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:39:00
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:52
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:59
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:43
|6
|Quick Step
|0:03:15
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:43
|8
|Rabobank
|0:03:49
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|10
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:40
|12
|Française des Jeux
|0:05:18
|13
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:26
|14
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:05:38
|15
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:06:26
|16
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:06:55
|17
|Astana
|0:07:08
|18
|Team Milram
|0:07:16
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:07:26
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:08:11
|21
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:14
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|35:02:00
|2
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:17
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:33
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:48
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:14
|11
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|12
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|13
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:46
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:57
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:05
|17
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:12
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:13
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|21
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:58
|22
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|0:05:19
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:43
|24
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:00
|25
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:43
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:34
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:20
|28
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:21
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:24
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:45
|31
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|32
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:13
|35
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:34
|36
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:06
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:22:30
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:39
|40
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:57
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:00
|42
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:29
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:30
|44
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:36
|46
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:25:46
|47
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:26:01
|48
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:02
|49
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|0:26:46
|50
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:47
|51
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|52
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:55
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:55
|54
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:06
|55
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:32:44
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:54
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:33:19
|58
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:43
|59
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:35:00
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:35:09
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:35:58
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:35
|64
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:01
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:45:02
|66
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:45:15
|67
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:47:43
|68
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:37
|69
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:48:38
|70
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:48:51
|71
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:48:59
|72
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:37
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:21
|74
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:52:25
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:52:50
|76
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:53:22
|77
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:45
|78
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:54:14
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:22
|80
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:36
|81
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:55:52
|82
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:45
|83
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:58:05
|84
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:58:57
|85
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:01:01
|86
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|1:01:53
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:01:56
|88
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:02:42
|89
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|1:03:03
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:09
|91
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:04:57
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|1:05:04
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:05:05
|94
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:06:27
|95
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1:06:58
|96
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|1:07:47
|97
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:00
|98
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|1:08:36
|99
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:08:56
|100
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:10:59
|101
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:11:33
|102
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|1:11:40
|103
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1:12:09
|104
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:14
|105
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:15:06
|106
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|1:15:50
|107
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:15:58
|108
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:17:39
|109
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:18:58
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:50
|111
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:07
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:53
|113
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:59
|114
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:28:44
|115
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:30:28
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|6
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|33
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|11
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|20
|14
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|15
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|17
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|19
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|25
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|26
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|27
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|30
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|12
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|33
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|35
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|36
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|38
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|41
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|42
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|43
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|44
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|46
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|47
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|48
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|52
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|53
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|54
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|55
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|58
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-5
|60
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|61
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-5
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|6
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|7
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|10
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|12
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|18
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|2
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|21
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|22
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|24
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|4
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|15
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|16
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|7
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|18
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|21
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|22
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|23
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|25
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|28
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|105:03:40
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:34
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:33
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|6
|Quick Step
|0:18:25
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:18:45
|8
|Rabobank
|0:22:37
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:18
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:34:27
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:48
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:40:48
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:41:41
|14
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:51:44
|15
|Française des Jeux
|1:01:49
|16
|AG2R - La mondiale
|1:21:29
|17
|Team Milram
|1:21:33
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:25:59
|19
|Astana
|1:36:29
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|1:37:15
|21
|Cervélo Test Team
|2:32:24
