Image 1 of 17

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) hoists aloft the trophy for his overall Tour de Suisse victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

Eyes on the prize: Frank Schleck on his way to taking the overall at Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Armstrong, Schleck and Fuglsang on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Lance Armstrong finished second overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Frank Schleck takes the biggest stage race of his career

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Robert Gesink starts the final time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) didn't have enough in the tank today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) won the final stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished second in the time trial finale, 17 seconds behind Tony Martin.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 13th in the stage and claimed GC victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) en route to victory in the 29.6km time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his victory in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium for his overall victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

The final podium (l-r): Lance Armstrong, Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) claimed a dramatic overall win in the Tour de Suisse with a strong performance in the final 26.9 kilometre time trial in Liestal. Schleck finished 13th on the stage but it was enough for the Saxo Bank rider to take the lead from Robert Gesink (Rabobank) who had led Schleck by 38 seconds coming into the final day. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbed to second overall and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) finished third.

The stage was won by Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) who beat World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 17 seconds. Gesink meanwhile dropped to fifth overall after losing 2:18 on the stage.

"I am surprised, of course as I'm not a time trial specialist," Schleck told Cyclingnews. "But I have trained a lot for that and today I didn’t have any stress and was able to do a good time trial. It is a good sign for the Tour de France, that’s for sure."

"I am a bit surprised to have won the Tour de Suisse. I won a stage, I was going well, but this is something…winning the Tour de Suisse is something which was done by maNy legends, many big champions and it is something very special. The race is very good and I won it – I think that will take a few days to fully realise that."

Coming into the time trial Gesink held a 29 second lead over Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) but the big threats would come from Schleck at 38 seconds, Steve Morabito (BMC) at 36 seconds and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) who was 55 seconds down.

The course, a mini-version of the time trial at the recent Dauphine, was almost all uphill for the first 11.4 kilometres, followed by a long gradual descent before the finish, which unlike its Dauphine counterpart, had a small rise before the line.

With persistent rain throughout, the early pace was set by Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) with a time of 33:43, suggesting that bigger, powerful riders would excel.

Local favourite and world time trial champion, Fabian Cancellara, set a blistering time of 32:38. He was well over a minute ahead of the opposition but when Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) set the best time at the time check at 11.4 kilometres it looked as though the Swiss time trial machine would have to settle for second place.

And so it proved, but instead of Zabriskie, who faltered in the final kilometres, the challenge came from Martin. The German had decimated Zabriskie, Leipheimer, Armstrong and Cancellara in last month’s Amgen Tour of California time trial and started strongly, saving most of his powder for the second half of the race and coming home 17 seconds better than Cancellara.

"When Fabian goes out with the intention of winning, normally he will win. I am a bit surprised and I am proud to have beaten an athlete as strong as Fabian Cancellara," said Martin. 

Martin had recovered well after losing serious time during the mountain stage.

"It is true I felt very wasted and I had to really dig deep in my heart to resist. This contributes to my surprise today to win the time trial, and it also is a nice sign before the Tour de France."

But this was a side show for the main event and as Gesink set off last the battle ground was set with champions-in-waiting ready to pounce if Gesink faltered.

Armstrong began slowly and was well down at the first time check but rallied after the climb, taking risk after risk on the descent. Schleck, who was seventh at the first time check, continued to gain ground on the leader who came through the time check 1:09 down on Zabriskie.

In fact Gesink looked in control, rising from the saddle whenever the gradient called for it. He was faster than Schleck by 5 seconds, his lead seemingly unbreakable. Gustav Erik Larrson (Saxo Bank), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) all rolled in. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), a threat to Gesink but unpredictable, came in well down. Gesink had it in the bag.

But on the descent to the finish Gesink cracked. Second by second he lost ground as up ahead Armstrong came home in 11th and Schleck 13th.

As Gesink reached the final climb to the finish the writing was on the wall and Schleck was able to start celebrating the biggest stage race win of his life.

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:21
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:17
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
4Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:48
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:52
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:57
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:01:07
11Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:09
12Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:14
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
14Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:21
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:22
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:26
19Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:32
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:33
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
22Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:43
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
24Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:52
25Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:01:53
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:54
27Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:56
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:59
30Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:02:01
31Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:09
32Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:02:11
33Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:12
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:13
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
38Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
39Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:19
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:23
43José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:24
44Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:02:25
45Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:28
46Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
47Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
49Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:37
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:02:42
54Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:02:43
55Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:51
56Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
59Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
60Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:02:57
61Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:03:00
62Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:02
63Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:04
64Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:03:07
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
67Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
68Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:03:08
69Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
70Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:03:11
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:13
73Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
74Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:03:14
75Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:03:17
76Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:22
77Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:23
79Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:03:25
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:03:26
82Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:27
83Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:03:30
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
85Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:03:33
86Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
87Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:37
88Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:41
89Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:03:42
90Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:44
91Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
92Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:48
93Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:52
94Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:55
95Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:04
96Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:06
97Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:08
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:09
99Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
100Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:17
101Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:19
102Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:04:21
103Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
104Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:24
105Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:27
106Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:04:41
107Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:52
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:05
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:10
110Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:11
111Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:05:19
112Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:05:25
113Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:27
114Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:40
115Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:07:12
HDJeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
DNSRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
DNSMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNSRobbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
DNSArtur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
DNSStuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Points
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank12
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions10
4Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank9
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack8
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack7
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step3
11Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack2
12Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
1Team Saxo Bank1:39:00
2Team RadioShack0:00:52
3Team HTC - Columbia0:00:59
4BMC Racing Team0:02:24
5Garmin - Transitions0:02:43
6Quick Step0:03:15
7Caisse d'Epargne0:03:43
8Rabobank0:03:49
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
10Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:40
12Française des Jeux0:05:18
13Cervélo Test Team0:05:26
14Liquigas - Doimo0:05:38
15AG2R - La Mondiale0:06:26
16Lampre - Farnese Vini0:06:55
17Astana0:07:08
18Team Milram0:07:16
19Team Katusha0:07:26
20Footon-Servetto0:08:11
21Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:14

Final general classification
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank35:02:00
2Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:17
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:33
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:48
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:09
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:14
11Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
12Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
13Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:46
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:57
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:05
17Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:02:12
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:13
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
21Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:58
22Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step0:05:19
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:05:43
24Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:00
25Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:43
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:09:34
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:20
28Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:21
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:24
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:11:45
31George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:46
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:26
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:13
35José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:34
36Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:06
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:54
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:22:30
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
40Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:22:57
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:00
42Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:29
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:30
44Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:38
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:36
46Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:25:46
47Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:26:01
48David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:26:02
49Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank0:26:46
50Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:47
51Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:15
52Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:27:55
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:28:55
54Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:32:06
55Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:32:44
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:32:54
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:33:19
58Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:43
59Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:35:00
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:35:09
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:35:58
62Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:35
64Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:01
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:45:02
66Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:45:15
67Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:47:43
68Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:37
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:48:38
70Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:48:51
71Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:48:59
72Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:37
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:21
74Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:52:25
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:52:50
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:53:22
77Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:45
78Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:54:14
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:54:22
80Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:36
81Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:55:52
82Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:45
83Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:58:05
84Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:58:57
85Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions1:01:01
86Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank1:01:53
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:01:56
88Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:02:42
89Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1:03:03
90Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:03:09
91Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:04:57
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step1:05:04
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo1:05:05
94Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:06:27
95Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1:06:58
96Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack1:07:47
97Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:08:00
98Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank1:08:36
99Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:08:56
100Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:10:59
101Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:11:33
102Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack1:11:40
103Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:12:09
104Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:12:14
105Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana1:15:06
106Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack1:15:50
107Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:15:58
108Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne1:17:39
109Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:18:58
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:19:50
111Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:21:07
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:53
113Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:59
114Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:28:44
115Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:30:28

Points classification
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team50pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne50
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team43
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank36
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia33
6Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank33
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank27
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne25
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia25
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne24
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack20
14Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
15Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini19
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank19
17Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
19Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank16
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo16
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
23Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
24Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step15
25Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions15
26Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
27Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha13
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo13
29Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
30Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack12
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
33Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram11
35Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
36Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions10
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
40Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
41Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions9
42Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack8
43Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team8
44Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank7
45Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
46Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step6
47George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
48Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step4
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
52Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo4
53Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
54Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
55Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank3
56Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
58Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team-5
60Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana-5
61Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-5

Sprint classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
3Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
6Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7
7Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
10Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
12Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
16Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
17Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
18Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank2
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
21Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
22Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
24Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team49pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team40
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank21
4Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team18
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia11
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo10
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions9
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
13Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
14Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
15Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
16Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack7
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha7
18Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne5
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
21Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank5
22Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions5
23Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne4
25Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Team Saxo Bank105:03:40
2Team RadioShack0:04:34
3Caisse d'Epargne0:16:33
4Sky Pro Cycling Team0:17:05
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
6Quick Step0:18:25
7Liquigas - Doimo0:18:45
8Rabobank0:22:37
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:18
10Team Katusha0:34:27
11BMC Racing Team0:34:48
12Team HTC - Columbia0:40:48
13Garmin - Transitions0:41:41
14Lampre - Farnese Vini0:51:44
15Française des Jeux1:01:49
16AG2R - La mondiale1:21:29
17Team Milram1:21:33
18Omega Pharma - Lotto1:25:59
19Astana1:36:29
20Footon-Servetto1:37:15
21Cervélo Test Team2:32:24

 

