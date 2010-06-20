Image 1 of 17 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) hoists aloft the trophy for his overall Tour de Suisse victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 Eyes on the prize: Frank Schleck on his way to taking the overall at Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Armstrong, Schleck and Fuglsang on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Lance Armstrong finished second overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Frank Schleck takes the biggest stage race of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Robert Gesink starts the final time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) didn't have enough in the tank today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) won the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished second in the time trial finale, 17 seconds behind Tony Martin. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 13th in the stage and claimed GC victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) en route to victory in the 29.6km time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his victory in the final time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the podium for his overall victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 The final podium (l-r): Lance Armstrong, Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) claimed a dramatic overall win in the Tour de Suisse with a strong performance in the final 26.9 kilometre time trial in Liestal. Schleck finished 13th on the stage but it was enough for the Saxo Bank rider to take the lead from Robert Gesink (Rabobank) who had led Schleck by 38 seconds coming into the final day. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) climbed to second overall and Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) finished third.

The stage was won by Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) who beat World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 17 seconds. Gesink meanwhile dropped to fifth overall after losing 2:18 on the stage.

"I am surprised, of course as I'm not a time trial specialist," Schleck told Cyclingnews. "But I have trained a lot for that and today I didn’t have any stress and was able to do a good time trial. It is a good sign for the Tour de France, that’s for sure."

"I am a bit surprised to have won the Tour de Suisse. I won a stage, I was going well, but this is something…winning the Tour de Suisse is something which was done by maNy legends, many big champions and it is something very special. The race is very good and I won it – I think that will take a few days to fully realise that."

Coming into the time trial Gesink held a 29 second lead over Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) but the big threats would come from Schleck at 38 seconds, Steve Morabito (BMC) at 36 seconds and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) who was 55 seconds down.

The course, a mini-version of the time trial at the recent Dauphine, was almost all uphill for the first 11.4 kilometres, followed by a long gradual descent before the finish, which unlike its Dauphine counterpart, had a small rise before the line.

With persistent rain throughout, the early pace was set by Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) with a time of 33:43, suggesting that bigger, powerful riders would excel.

Local favourite and world time trial champion, Fabian Cancellara, set a blistering time of 32:38. He was well over a minute ahead of the opposition but when Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) set the best time at the time check at 11.4 kilometres it looked as though the Swiss time trial machine would have to settle for second place.

And so it proved, but instead of Zabriskie, who faltered in the final kilometres, the challenge came from Martin. The German had decimated Zabriskie, Leipheimer, Armstrong and Cancellara in last month’s Amgen Tour of California time trial and started strongly, saving most of his powder for the second half of the race and coming home 17 seconds better than Cancellara.

"When Fabian goes out with the intention of winning, normally he will win. I am a bit surprised and I am proud to have beaten an athlete as strong as Fabian Cancellara," said Martin.

Martin had recovered well after losing serious time during the mountain stage.

"It is true I felt very wasted and I had to really dig deep in my heart to resist. This contributes to my surprise today to win the time trial, and it also is a nice sign before the Tour de France."

But this was a side show for the main event and as Gesink set off last the battle ground was set with champions-in-waiting ready to pounce if Gesink faltered.

Armstrong began slowly and was well down at the first time check but rallied after the climb, taking risk after risk on the descent. Schleck, who was seventh at the first time check, continued to gain ground on the leader who came through the time check 1:09 down on Zabriskie.

In fact Gesink looked in control, rising from the saddle whenever the gradient called for it. He was faster than Schleck by 5 seconds, his lead seemingly unbreakable. Gustav Erik Larrson (Saxo Bank), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) all rolled in. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), a threat to Gesink but unpredictable, came in well down. Gesink had it in the bag.

But on the descent to the finish Gesink cracked. Second by second he lost ground as up ahead Armstrong came home in 11th and Schleck 13th.

As Gesink reached the final climb to the finish the writing was on the wall and Schleck was able to start celebrating the biggest stage race win of his life.

Full Results 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:21 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:17 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 4 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:48 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:52 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:57 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:07 11 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:09 12 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:14 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 15 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:21 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:22 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:26 19 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:32 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:33 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 22 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:43 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 24 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:52 25 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:53 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:54 27 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:56 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:59 30 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:02:01 31 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:09 32 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:11 33 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:12 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:13 36 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 38 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:19 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:23 43 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:24 44 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:02:25 45 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:28 46 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 47 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:29 49 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:37 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:42 54 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:02:43 55 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:51 56 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 59 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 60 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:57 61 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:03:00 62 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:02 63 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:04 64 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:07 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 67 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:08 69 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 70 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:03:11 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:13 73 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 74 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:14 75 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:17 76 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:22 77 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:23 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:25 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:26 82 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:27 83 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:30 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:32 85 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:03:33 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 87 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:37 88 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:41 89 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 0:03:42 90 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:44 91 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 92 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:48 93 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:52 94 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:55 95 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:04 96 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:06 97 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:08 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:09 99 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 100 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:17 101 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:19 102 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:21 103 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 104 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:24 105 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:27 106 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:04:41 107 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:52 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:05 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:10 110 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:11 111 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:05:19 112 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:25 113 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:27 114 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:40 115 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:07:12 HD Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNS Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step DNS Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNS Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha DNS Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram DNS Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Points 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 12 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 4 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 9 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 7 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 3 11 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 2 12 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Team Saxo Bank 1:39:00 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:52 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:59 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:43 6 Quick Step 0:03:15 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:43 8 Rabobank 0:03:49 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 10 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:40 12 Française des Jeux 0:05:18 13 Cervélo Test Team 0:05:26 14 Liquigas - Doimo 0:05:38 15 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:06:26 16 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:06:55 17 Astana 0:07:08 18 Team Milram 0:07:16 19 Team Katusha 0:07:26 20 Footon-Servetto 0:08:11 21 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:14

Final general classification 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 35:02:00 2 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:17 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:33 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:48 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:09 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:14 11 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 12 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:38 13 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:46 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:57 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:05 17 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:12 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:13 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 21 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:58 22 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 0:05:19 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:05:43 24 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:00 25 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:43 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:34 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:20 28 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:21 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:24 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:45 31 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 32 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:46 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:26 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:13 35 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:34 36 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:06 37 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:54 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:22:30 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:39 40 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:22:57 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:00 42 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:29 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:30 44 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:38 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:36 46 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:25:46 47 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:26:01 48 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:02 49 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 0:26:46 50 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:47 51 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:15 52 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:27:55 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:55 54 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:06 55 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:32:44 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:54 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:33:19 58 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:43 59 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:35:00 60 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:35:09 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:58 62 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:35 64 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:01 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:45:02 66 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:45:15 67 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:47:43 68 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:37 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:48:38 70 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:48:51 71 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:48:59 72 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:49:37 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:21 74 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:52:25 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:52:50 76 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:53:22 77 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:45 78 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:54:14 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:54:22 80 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:36 81 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:55:52 82 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:45 83 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:58:05 84 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:58:57 85 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 1:01:01 86 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 1:01:53 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:01:56 88 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:02:42 89 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1:03:03 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1:03:09 91 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:04:57 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 1:05:04 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 1:05:05 94 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:06:27 95 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1:06:58 96 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 1:07:47 97 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:08:00 98 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 1:08:36 99 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:08:56 100 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:10:59 101 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:11:33 102 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 1:11:40 103 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:12:09 104 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:12:14 105 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 1:15:06 106 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 1:15:50 107 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:15:58 108 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 1:17:39 109 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:18:58 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1:19:50 111 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:21:07 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:53 113 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:59 114 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:28:44 115 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:30:28

Points classification 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 36 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 6 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 33 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 27 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 25 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 25 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 24 11 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 20 14 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 15 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 19 17 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 19 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 16 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 24 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 15 25 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 15 26 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 27 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 13 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 13 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 30 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 12 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 33 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 11 35 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 36 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 41 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 9 42 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 8 43 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 8 44 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 7 45 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 46 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 6 47 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 48 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 49 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 4 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 52 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 4 53 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 54 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 55 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 3 56 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 58 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team -5 60 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana -5 61 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -5

Sprint classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 6 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 7 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 10 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 12 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 16 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 17 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 18 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 2 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 21 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 22 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 24 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 4 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 11 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 10 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 9 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 15 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 16 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 7 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 7 18 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 5 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 21 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 5 22 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 5 23 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 4 25 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 28 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1