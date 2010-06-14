Trending

Fränk Schleck wins Schwarzenburg

Martin takes overall race lead from Cancellara

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage three of Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) is in yellow at the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Martin takes the lead from Fabian Cancellara

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The riders head towards the finish at Schwarzenburg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (HTC Columbia) is the new overall leader

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Picture postcard scenery for the riders at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A brave solo move paid off for Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cancellara may have lost the race lead but Schleck won the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fränk Schleck on the podium at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Winner of stage 3: Fränk Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) tops Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Schleck looks back to see where the rest of the group is.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) stomps past Roche to take the stage win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) powered into the race lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lance Armstrong (Radioshack)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) lost contact and dropped out of the GC lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) suffers through the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
No looking back. Schleck takes his second win of the year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) overtook Fabian Cancellara on the GC at Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) finds a friend in the crowd at the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) put in a powerful late-race attack to win stage 3.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) won stage three of the Tour de Suisse with a daring attack in the final kilometres of the 196.6 kilometre stage from Sierre to Schwarzenburg.

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second and third, respectively. In the overall classification Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) lost time on the favourites, with tenth-placed stage finisher, Tony Marin (HTC-Columbia) moving into a one-second overall lead.

"Fränk Schleck has been in great shape throughout the spring and now the results really start coming. It was an amazing solo victory in a peloton loaded with strong riders getting ready for the Tour de France and today's finale was very similar to the one he won in Tour de Luxembourg. That Tony Martin takes the jersey is only to our advantage as we now don't have to take responsibility of the field," said Saxo Bank's director Kim Andersen.

Schleck's late attack and second win of the 2010 season came as the remnants of the field hit a punishing 37 kilometre final circuit through Schwarzenburg. Consisting of a third category climb and a final uphill stretch before the line, the course looked more akin to a typically-lumpy Spring Classic.

Shcleck used an attack from Nicholas Roche as his launched pad, finishing a few meters clear of Uran who almost crashed as he tried to chase Schleck in the final 200 meters.

The race kicked into action when three riders attacked in the first 20 kilometres. Alexandre Pliuschin (Katusha), Jussi Veikkanen (Francaise des Jeux) and Ermano Cappeli (Footon-Servetto) broke free and with Saxo Bank unwilling to take up the chase they were left their own devices as they established a comfortable buffer. They had a maximum lead of 15 minutes as they crested the first category climb of the col des Mosses.

However the trio's lead began to drop in the second half of the stage and with 60 kilometres remaining and the bunch finally beginning to wake-up, the gap was down to 8 minutes.

Any chance of the group pulling off rare win were dashed in the next twenty kilometres as Omega Pharma-Lotto began setting the pace, their man Phillipe Gilbert clearly motivated by the tough final circuit.

With 37 kilometres left the field swung onto the finishing circuit, the gap just 2:43. Ahead of them the trio of Pliuschin, Veikkanen and Cappeli began to lose heart, with the Moldovan having the most in reserve as he began to push on alone.

Behind him Saxo Bank, Sky and Caisse d'Epargne began to show themselves on the front and the former U23 winner of the Tour of Flanders was eventually swept up.

There was little respite though as Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) attacked. He was swiftly reeled in as a number of GC contenders and Classics specialists began to move at the front. Robert Gesink was one the first big name to play his hand but was countered by Jakob Fulgang, who was more concerned with shadowing the spindly climber in an attempt to keep Cancellara in contention.

Michael Albasini was next on the offensive. Riding his home Tour, Albasini is also a rider on the HTC Tour long-list and he was clearly trying to make an impression, but with so many strong teams on the front he was given no more than 11 second as the bunch completed the first half of the finishing circuit.

In the final 10 kilometres what looked like the winning break formed with Kim Kirchen (Katusha) escaping with Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).

However with 5 kilometres to go the bunch reformed and lined across the road as they took one final breather. Martin set the pace and succeeded in shredding the field down to just a handful of riders but as the pace slowed Roche swung to the right of the road, slowly gaining a few meters, with Frank Schleck initially unwilling or unable to match the Irishman. Behind them Gilbert cracked and was forced to drop back.

But Roche had gone too soon and as he faded it was Schleck who came past and held on for the win.

Full results
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5:02:21
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:03
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
8Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
10Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:07
12Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
13Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
15Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:19
29Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
30David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
33Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack
34Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
36Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
37Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
40Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:00:38
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
45Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
47George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
52Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
53Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
54Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:00:49
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
60José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
64Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
65Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:01:25
66Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:01:40
67Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:04
70Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
71Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
73Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
74Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
75Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
76Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
77Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:17
79Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:03:00
80Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:03:06
82Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:08
83Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
84Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
85Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
86Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:26
87Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
88José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
89Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:04:58
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:14
92Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
93Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
94Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
96Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:36
97Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:08:31
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:52
99Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:10:00
100Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
101Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
102Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
103Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
104Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
105Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
106Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
107Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
108Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
109Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
110Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
114Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
117Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
119Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
123Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:10:05
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
125Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
126Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
127Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
129Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
130Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
131Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
132Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
137Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
138Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
139Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
141Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:17:59
142Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
143Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
146Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
147Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
151Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
153Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
154Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
155Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
156Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
157Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
158Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNSPedro Merino Criado (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSJoao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
DNSDominique Nerz (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Heitenried
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux3
3Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Alterswill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6pts
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank10
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank7
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank6
8Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
12Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1

Mountains 1 - Col des Mosses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha12pts
2Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux6
4Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Mountains 2 - Kalchstätten
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha5pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank15:07:12
2Team Saxo bank0:00:05
3Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:12
4Quick Step
5Team RadioShack0:00:24
6Caisse d'Epargne0:00:40
7Team HTC - Columbia0:00:51
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:55
9Française des jeux0:00:58
10BMC Racing Team0:01:10
11Team Katusha0:01:14
12Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:24
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
15Team Milram0:01:56
16AG2R - La mondiale0:02:28
17Liquigas - Doimo0:06:28
18Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:59
19Cervélo Test Team0:11:12
20Astana0:11:54
21Footon-Servetto0:12:02

Overall classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia9:38:04
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:01
3Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:00:11
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
7Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
8Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
12Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:00:19
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
14Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:21
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:24
16Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:28
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:30
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
24Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:00:35
25Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
27Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:42
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:45
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
33Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:49
34Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
35Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:54
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:57
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:01
40Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:06
41Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:09
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:01:10
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
45Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:13
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:18
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:19
50Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
51José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:29
52Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:01:31
53Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:51
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:01:55
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:59
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
57Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:02:44
58Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:47
59Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:48
60Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:50
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:08
62Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:03:13
63Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
64Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:03:18
65Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:21
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:03:35
68Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:55
69Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:03:59
70Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:04:20
71Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:23
72Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:31
73Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
74Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:05:14
75Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:29
76Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha0:05:34
77Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:43
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:47
79Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:58
81Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:20
82José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:05
83Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:07:25
84Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:32
85Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:33
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:48
87Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
88Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:17
89Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:36
90Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:58
91Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:37
92Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:38
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:51
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:12:15
95Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
96Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:12:17
97Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:33
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:53
100Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:13:11
101Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:13:22
102Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:46
103Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:13:48
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:49
106Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:13:58
107Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:00
109Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:05
110Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:14:08
111Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:14:10
112Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:14:15
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:16
114Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:20
115Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack0:14:23
116Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:15:41
117Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:16:01
118Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:16:14
119Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:22
120Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:24
121Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:06
122Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:27
123Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:18:24
124Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:18:38
125Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:57
126Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:41
127Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
128Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:20:15
129Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:19
130Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:28
131Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:20:29
132Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:33
133Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:20:37
134Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:20:38
135Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:52
136Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:21:08
137Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:21:36
138Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:21:42
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:46
140Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:47
141Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:21:49
142Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:21:55
143Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:21:58
144Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:21:59
145Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:17
146Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:22
147Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:24:47
148Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:54
149Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:25:24
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:42
151Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:28:47
152Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:48
153Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:28:51
154Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:37
155Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:29:49
156Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:29:56
157Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:14
158Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:31

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram7pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
3Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
6Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux3
7Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
8Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step1
9Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha1
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team20pts
2Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank19
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank13
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne12
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo12
11Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram11
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step8
16Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank7
18Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank7
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
20Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank7
21Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step6
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank6
23George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
24Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
29Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram2
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
31Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step1
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions-5
34Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5
35Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha17pts
2Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram8
5Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha7
7Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux6
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
9Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
11Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo bank28:54:32
2Quick Step0:00:28
3Rabobank0:00:38
4Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:12
5Team RadioShack0:01:14
6Caisse d'Epargne0:01:31
7BMC Racing Team0:01:43
8Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
9Garmin - Transitions0:01:55
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:16
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
12Team Milram0:02:45
13Team HTC - Columbia0:04:11
14Team Katusha0:04:58
15AG2R - La mondiale0:05:16
16Française des jeux0:05:54
17Liquigas - Doimo0:06:16
18Footon-Servetto0:13:29
19Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:19
20Cervélo Test Team0:17:13
21Astana0:18:06

