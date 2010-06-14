Fränk Schleck wins Schwarzenburg
Martin takes overall race lead from Cancellara
Stage 3: Sierre - Schwarzenburg
Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) won stage three of the Tour de Suisse with a daring attack in the final kilometres of the 196.6 kilometre stage from Sierre to Schwarzenburg.
Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second and third, respectively. In the overall classification Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) lost time on the favourites, with tenth-placed stage finisher, Tony Marin (HTC-Columbia) moving into a one-second overall lead.
"Fränk Schleck has been in great shape throughout the spring and now the results really start coming. It was an amazing solo victory in a peloton loaded with strong riders getting ready for the Tour de France and today's finale was very similar to the one he won in Tour de Luxembourg. That Tony Martin takes the jersey is only to our advantage as we now don't have to take responsibility of the field," said Saxo Bank's director Kim Andersen.
Schleck's late attack and second win of the 2010 season came as the remnants of the field hit a punishing 37 kilometre final circuit through Schwarzenburg. Consisting of a third category climb and a final uphill stretch before the line, the course looked more akin to a typically-lumpy Spring Classic.
Shcleck used an attack from Nicholas Roche as his launched pad, finishing a few meters clear of Uran who almost crashed as he tried to chase Schleck in the final 200 meters.
The race kicked into action when three riders attacked in the first 20 kilometres. Alexandre Pliuschin (Katusha), Jussi Veikkanen (Francaise des Jeux) and Ermano Cappeli (Footon-Servetto) broke free and with Saxo Bank unwilling to take up the chase they were left their own devices as they established a comfortable buffer. They had a maximum lead of 15 minutes as they crested the first category climb of the col des Mosses.
However the trio's lead began to drop in the second half of the stage and with 60 kilometres remaining and the bunch finally beginning to wake-up, the gap was down to 8 minutes.
Any chance of the group pulling off rare win were dashed in the next twenty kilometres as Omega Pharma-Lotto began setting the pace, their man Phillipe Gilbert clearly motivated by the tough final circuit.
With 37 kilometres left the field swung onto the finishing circuit, the gap just 2:43. Ahead of them the trio of Pliuschin, Veikkanen and Cappeli began to lose heart, with the Moldovan having the most in reserve as he began to push on alone.
Behind him Saxo Bank, Sky and Caisse d'Epargne began to show themselves on the front and the former U23 winner of the Tour of Flanders was eventually swept up.
There was little respite though as Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) attacked. He was swiftly reeled in as a number of GC contenders and Classics specialists began to move at the front. Robert Gesink was one the first big name to play his hand but was countered by Jakob Fulgang, who was more concerned with shadowing the spindly climber in an attempt to keep Cancellara in contention.
Michael Albasini was next on the offensive. Riding his home Tour, Albasini is also a rider on the HTC Tour long-list and he was clearly trying to make an impression, but with so many strong teams on the front he was given no more than 11 second as the bunch completed the first half of the finishing circuit.
In the final 10 kilometres what looked like the winning break formed with Kim Kirchen (Katusha) escaping with Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).
However with 5 kilometres to go the bunch reformed and lined across the road as they took one final breather. Martin set the pace and succeeded in shredding the field down to just a handful of riders but as the pace slowed Roche swung to the right of the road, slowly gaining a few meters, with Frank Schleck initially unwilling or unable to match the Irishman. Behind them Gilbert cracked and was forced to drop back.
But Roche had gone too soon and as he faded it was Schleck who came past and held on for the win.
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5:02:21
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:03
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:07
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|13
|Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|15
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:19
|29
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|34
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|36
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|37
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:00:38
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|54
|Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:49
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:07
|59
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|60
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|65
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:25
|66
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:01:40
|67
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:04
|70
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|71
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|73
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:17
|79
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|80
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|82
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|83
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|84
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|85
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|86
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:26
|87
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:58
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|92
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|96
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:36
|97
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:08:31
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:52
|99
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:10:00
|100
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|101
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|102
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|104
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|105
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|109
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|114
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|117
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|119
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|123
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:05
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|125
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|127
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|129
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|131
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|132
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|137
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|138
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|139
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|141
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:59
|142
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|147
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|151
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|153
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|155
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|156
|Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|158
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNS
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Dominique Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|3
|3
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|pts
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|8
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|6
|4
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|15:07:12
|2
|Team Saxo bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:12
|4
|Quick Step
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:40
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:51
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:55
|9
|Française des jeux
|0:00:58
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|12
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:24
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|15
|Team Milram
|0:01:56
|16
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:02:28
|17
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:06:28
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:10:59
|19
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:12
|20
|Astana
|0:11:54
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:12:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|9:38:04
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|7
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|12
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:19
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|14
|Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:24
|16
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:28
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|24
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:00:35
|25
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:36
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:42
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:45
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|33
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:49
|34
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:54
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|38
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:57
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:01
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:06
|41
|Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:09
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:10
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:13
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:19
|50
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|51
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:29
|52
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:01:31
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:55
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:59
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|57
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:02:44
|58
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:47
|59
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:48
|60
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:50
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:08
|62
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|63
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|64
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:18
|65
|Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:21
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:35
|68
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:55
|69
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:59
|70
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:04:20
|71
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|72
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:31
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|74
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:14
|75
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|76
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|0:05:34
|77
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:43
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:47
|79
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:58
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:20
|82
|José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|83
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:07:25
|84
|Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|85
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:33
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:48
|87
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|88
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:17
|89
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|90
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:58
|91
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|92
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:38
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:51
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:15
|95
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:12:17
|97
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:33
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:53
|100
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:11
|101
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:13:22
|102
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:46
|103
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:48
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:49
|106
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:58
|107
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:00
|109
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|110
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:08
|111
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:10
|112
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:15
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:16
|114
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:20
|115
|Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|0:14:23
|116
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:41
|117
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:16:01
|118
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:14
|119
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:22
|120
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:24
|121
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:06
|122
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:27
|123
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:24
|124
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:38
|125
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:57
|126
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:41
|127
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|128
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:15
|129
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:19
|130
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:28
|131
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:20:29
|132
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:33
|133
|Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:37
|134
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:38
|135
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:52
|136
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:21:08
|137
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:36
|138
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:42
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:46
|140
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:47
|141
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:49
|142
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:21:55
|143
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:21:58
|144
|Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:21:59
|145
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:17
|146
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:22
|147
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:47
|148
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:54
|149
|Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:24
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:42
|151
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:28:47
|152
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:48
|153
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:28:51
|154
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:37
|155
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:29:49
|156
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:56
|157
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:14
|158
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|3
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|3
|7
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|8
|Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|9
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|1
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|7
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|13
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|11
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|16
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|18
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|20
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|21
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|6
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|23
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|29
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|31
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|-5
|34
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|35
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha
|17
|pts
|2
|Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|5
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|7
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|6
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|11
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo bank
|28:54:32
|2
|Quick Step
|0:00:28
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:38
|4
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:14
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:55
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:16
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|12
|Team Milram
|0:02:45
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:11
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:58
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:05:16
|16
|Française des jeux
|0:05:54
|17
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:06:16
|18
|Footon-Servetto
|0:13:29
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:19
|20
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:17:13
|21
|Astana
|0:18:06
