Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) won stage three of the Tour de Suisse with a daring attack in the final kilometres of the 196.6 kilometre stage from Sierre to Schwarzenburg.

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) finished second and third, respectively. In the overall classification Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) lost time on the favourites, with tenth-placed stage finisher, Tony Marin (HTC-Columbia) moving into a one-second overall lead.

"Fränk Schleck has been in great shape throughout the spring and now the results really start coming. It was an amazing solo victory in a peloton loaded with strong riders getting ready for the Tour de France and today's finale was very similar to the one he won in Tour de Luxembourg. That Tony Martin takes the jersey is only to our advantage as we now don't have to take responsibility of the field," said Saxo Bank's director Kim Andersen.

Schleck's late attack and second win of the 2010 season came as the remnants of the field hit a punishing 37 kilometre final circuit through Schwarzenburg. Consisting of a third category climb and a final uphill stretch before the line, the course looked more akin to a typically-lumpy Spring Classic.

Shcleck used an attack from Nicholas Roche as his launched pad, finishing a few meters clear of Uran who almost crashed as he tried to chase Schleck in the final 200 meters.

The race kicked into action when three riders attacked in the first 20 kilometres. Alexandre Pliuschin (Katusha), Jussi Veikkanen (Francaise des Jeux) and Ermano Cappeli (Footon-Servetto) broke free and with Saxo Bank unwilling to take up the chase they were left their own devices as they established a comfortable buffer. They had a maximum lead of 15 minutes as they crested the first category climb of the col des Mosses.

However the trio's lead began to drop in the second half of the stage and with 60 kilometres remaining and the bunch finally beginning to wake-up, the gap was down to 8 minutes.

Any chance of the group pulling off rare win were dashed in the next twenty kilometres as Omega Pharma-Lotto began setting the pace, their man Phillipe Gilbert clearly motivated by the tough final circuit.

With 37 kilometres left the field swung onto the finishing circuit, the gap just 2:43. Ahead of them the trio of Pliuschin, Veikkanen and Cappeli began to lose heart, with the Moldovan having the most in reserve as he began to push on alone.

Behind him Saxo Bank, Sky and Caisse d'Epargne began to show themselves on the front and the former U23 winner of the Tour of Flanders was eventually swept up.

There was little respite though as Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) attacked. He was swiftly reeled in as a number of GC contenders and Classics specialists began to move at the front. Robert Gesink was one the first big name to play his hand but was countered by Jakob Fulgang, who was more concerned with shadowing the spindly climber in an attempt to keep Cancellara in contention.

Michael Albasini was next on the offensive. Riding his home Tour, Albasini is also a rider on the HTC Tour long-list and he was clearly trying to make an impression, but with so many strong teams on the front he was given no more than 11 second as the bunch completed the first half of the finishing circuit.

In the final 10 kilometres what looked like the winning break formed with Kim Kirchen (Katusha) escaping with Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne), Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Carlos Barredo (Quick Step).

However with 5 kilometres to go the bunch reformed and lined across the road as they took one final breather. Martin set the pace and succeeded in shredding the field down to just a handful of riders but as the pace slowed Roche swung to the right of the road, slowly gaining a few meters, with Frank Schleck initially unwilling or unable to match the Irishman. Behind them Gilbert cracked and was forced to drop back.

But Roche had gone too soon and as he faded it was Schleck who came past and held on for the win.

Full results 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5:02:21 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:03 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 8 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:07 12 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 13 Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 15 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:19 29 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 30 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 33 Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack 34 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 36 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 37 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:00:38 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 44 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 45 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 47 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 52 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 53 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 54 Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:49 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 59 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 60 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 64 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 65 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:01:25 66 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:01:40 67 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 69 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:04 70 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 71 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 74 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 76 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:17 79 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:03:00 80 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:03:06 82 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:08 83 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 84 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 85 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 86 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:26 87 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 88 José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:58 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:14 92 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 93 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 96 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:36 97 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:08:31 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:52 99 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:10:00 100 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 101 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 102 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 103 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 104 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 105 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 106 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 107 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 108 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 109 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 114 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 117 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 119 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 123 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:05 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 125 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 126 Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 127 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 129 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 130 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 131 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 132 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 133 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 134 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 137 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 138 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 139 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 141 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:17:59 142 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 143 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 146 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 147 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 151 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 153 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 154 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 155 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 156 Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 157 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 158 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNS Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team DNS Dominique Nerz (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Heitenried # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 3 3 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Alterswill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 pts 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 10 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 7 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6 8 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 11 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 12 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1

Mountains 1 - Col des Mosses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pliuschin (Mol) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 6 4 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountains 2 - Kalchstätten # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 15:07:12 2 Team Saxo bank 0:00:05 3 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:12 4 Quick Step 5 Team RadioShack 0:00:24 6 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:40 7 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:51 8 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:55 9 Française des jeux 0:00:58 10 BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 11 Team Katusha 0:01:14 12 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:24 14 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 15 Team Milram 0:01:56 16 AG2R - La mondiale 0:02:28 17 Liquigas - Doimo 0:06:28 18 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:59 19 Cervélo Test Team 0:11:12 20 Astana 0:11:54 21 Footon-Servetto 0:12:02

Overall classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 9:38:04 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:01 3 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:11 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 7 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Nicolas Jona Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 12 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:19 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 14 Joaqui Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:21 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:24 16 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:28 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 24 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:00:35 25 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:42 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:45 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 33 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:49 34 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:54 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:57 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:01 40 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:06 41 Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:09 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:10 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 45 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:13 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:18 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:19 50 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 51 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:29 52 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:01:31 53 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:51 54 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:55 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:59 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 57 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:02:44 58 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:47 59 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:48 60 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:50 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:08 62 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:03:13 63 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 64 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:18 65 Rui Albert Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:21 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:03:35 68 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:55 69 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:59 70 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:04:20 71 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:23 72 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:31 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:48 74 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:14 75 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:29 76 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 0:05:34 77 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:43 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:47 79 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:58 81 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:20 82 José-Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 83 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:07:25 84 Edouard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:32 85 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:33 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:48 87 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 88 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:17 89 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:36 90 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:58 91 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:37 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:38 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:51 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:12:15 95 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 96 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:12:17 97 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:33 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:53 100 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:13:11 101 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:13:22 102 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:46 103 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:48 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:49 106 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:58 107 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:00 109 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:05 110 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:14:08 111 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:14:10 112 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:14:15 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:16 114 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:20 115 Jaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 0:14:23 116 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:41 117 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:16:01 118 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:14 119 Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:22 120 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:24 121 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:06 122 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:27 123 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:18:24 124 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:38 125 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:57 126 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:41 127 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 128 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:15 129 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:19 130 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:28 131 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:20:29 132 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:33 133 Yevgeni Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 0:20:37 134 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:38 135 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:52 136 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:21:08 137 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:21:36 138 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:42 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:46 140 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:47 141 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:21:49 142 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:21:55 143 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:21:58 144 Dimitri Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 0:21:59 145 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:17 146 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:22 147 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:47 148 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:54 149 Jeremie Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:24 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:42 151 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:28:47 152 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:48 153 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:28:51 154 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:37 155 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:29:49 156 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:56 157 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:14 158 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:31

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 7 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 3 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 3 7 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 8 Jürgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 1 9 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 1 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 20 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 19 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 7 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 13 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 12 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 12 11 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 11 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 8 16 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 7 18 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 7 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 20 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 7 21 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 6 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 6 23 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 29 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 2 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 31 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 1 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions -5 34 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5 35 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pliuschin MOL Team Katusha 17 pts 2 Aitor Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 8 5 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 7 7 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 6 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 11 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1