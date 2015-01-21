Trending

Second win for Gaviria in Tour de San Luis

Crash disrupts run-in to Hospital de Juana Koslay

Lightning strikes twice. When Fernando Gaviria beat Mark Cavendish to the punch on the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis, it could, as he admitted himself, have been dismissed as a mere stroke of good fortune. In Juana Koslay on Wednesday, the young Colombian confirmed that there was nothing fortunate about that win, as he claimed his second victory in three days, once again relegating Cavendish to second place.

Gaviria’s final effort on the slightly uphill finishing straight was not so much a sprint as an acceleration reminiscent of Beppe Saronni’s famous fucilata in Goodwood all those years ago. As on Monday, the 20-year-old went early, with over 300 metres to go, after his Colombian national team lead-out had overhauled the Etixx-QuickStep train inside the final kilometre.

That initial burst from Gaviria saw him tear off a two-length gap over Cavendish by the crown of the gentle final bend, and it was telling that he coughed up precious little of that advantage in the closing metres, punching the air as he free-wheeled across the line. Cavendish came home in second, while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) held off Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne-Séché) for third.

“When I won on the first day, you might have said it was a fluke but this is a bit of a confirmation because everybody was more aware of me and I still won,” Gaviria said afterwards. “They told me before the stage that it was a slightly uphill finish here and we know that it wouldn’t suit Cavendish as well, so with the team we decided to try and get a jump on him early.”

More in frustration than in protest, Cavendish raised a hand as he crossed the line and looked behind him with annoyance. He had no complaints about the regularity of the sprint but after the podium ceremonies, he told reporters that his lead-out train hadn’t responded quickly enough when the Colombian team outflanked them in the final kilometre.

“He had a super fast lead-out. They went and [Fabio] Sabatini hesitated,” Cavendish said. “In the end, I had to leave Saba because they’d gone too far ahead but in the end Saba’s not a lead-out man. But you can’t be upset because this guy is super fast.”

Long road south

Wednesday’s start brought the race and its entourage to Concarán in the northeastern corner of San Luis province, and on the two-hour bus ride from their hotels to the village depart, the peloton had a preview of the terrain they would face on the road back south – flat, exposed and fast.

The early exchanges followed a familiar script, as a six-man break slipped up the road and they were granted their day pass from a peloton content to call a temporary truce in the opening hours of racing. Ismael Laguna (Argentina), Guido Palma (Buenos Aires Provincia), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Franco Lopardo (SEP San Juan), Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and José Rodriguez (Chile) quickly established a lead of five minutes over the bunch, and with 100 kilometres remaining, they still had 3:30 of that buffer in hand.

As on the opening two stages, crashes were a running hazard. Novo Nordisk’s Charles Planet was forced out of the race after crashing midway through the race, and another spill in the finale brought the total number of abandons on the day up to five. Out in front, meanwhile, the six escapees were putting up stout resistance and they defended a lead of 2:30 as they hit the final 50 kilometres.

From there, however, the speed ratcheted upwards in the peloton, while the terrain, too, became significantly more trying thanks to the seemingly interminable false flats on the approach to the finish. The break’s defiance was quenched inside the final 20 kilometres, and there was precious little scope for anyone to escape the peloton thereafter, despite the efforts of Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) and Adrian Alvarado (Chile).

With world champion Michal Kwiatkowski again very much to the fore, Etixx-QuickStep seemed to have matters under control on the run-in, but there was no legislating for the sheer ferocity of Gaviria’s acceleration in the finale. “He’s a track rider, he was junior world champion on the track and you can see from his acceleration that he’s a track rider,” Cavendish said admiringly. “He’s a very good guy.”

Gaviria returned the compliment in his post-race press conference, confessing that simply competing against Cavendish had been the realisation of a dream. “Cavendish is the best sprinter on the planet and to beat him brings me immense pride,” Gaviria said. “I’ve seen him win stages on the Tour de France on television and he always impressed me.”

The Colombian is set to compete in the omnium at the Track World Championships in Paris next month and after winning the World Cup in London in December, he will travel to France on something of a high. For now, however, Gaviria has eyes only for the final opportunity for the sprinters in San Luis on Sunday. “I’m not even thinking about the Worlds right now, it’s all about this race,” he said.

Diaz retains lead

The mighty Alto El Amago rears into view Thursday afternoon as attention returns to the battle for final overall victory. Despite the spate of crashes in the finale, Dani Diaz (Funvic) enjoyed a relatively untroubled first day in the leader’s jersey. He retains a lead of 6 seconds over Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and 27 seconds over a clutch of riders including Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

“Tomorrow’s climb is a long one and I think that it can make a big difference. It will be more significant than yesterday but it’s not necessarily decisive. There’s still the time trial the next day, which doesn’t suit me, and then another summit finish,” said Diaz, who listed Moreno, Torres and Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos) as his principal rivals for overall victory.

When he was reminded that he had neglected to mention Quintana, Diaz smiled apologetically. “Certainly Nairo is one of the best climbers in the world, and so on a climb like that he should be up there.”

The verdict of the Alto El Amago awaits.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team3:48:44
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
7Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
9Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
10Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
18Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
24Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
25Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
32Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
33Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
34Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
35Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
36Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
37Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
43Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
44Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
47Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
49Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
50David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
51Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
52German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
53Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
54Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
55Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
56Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
57Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
60Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
61Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
62Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
64Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
65Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
66Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
70Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
71Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
72Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
73Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
74Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
75Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
76Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
77Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
79Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
81Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
83Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
85Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
86Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
87Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
88Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
91Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
92Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
93Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
100Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
101Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
103Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
104Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
105Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
106Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
107Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
108Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
109Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
111John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
112Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
113Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
114Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
116Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
117Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
118Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
119Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
120Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
121Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
123Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
124Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
125Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
126Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
127Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
128Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
129Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
130Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
132Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
133Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
134Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
135Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
137Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:03:30
138Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:03:54
139Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:04:03
140Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:05:34
141Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
142Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
143Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
144Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
145Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
146Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
148Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:08:02
149Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:10:27
150Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
151David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:41
152Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:15:06
DNFLaureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
DNFRamon Carretero (Pan) Panama
DNFRuben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
DNFCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJulio Gil (Arg) Argentina

Sprint 1 - Saladillo, km 100,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires3pts
2Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint 2 - Circuito, km 153,40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile3pts
2Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires2
3Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step11:26:12
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Colombian National Team
6Lampre-Merida
7Inteja - MMR
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Panama
10San Luis Somos Todos
11Team Novo Nordisk
12Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
13Colombia
14Cycling Academy Team
15TEAM S.E.P. SAN JUAN
16Buenos Aires Provincia
17Movistar Team
18Cuba
19Jamis - Hagens Berman
20Team Katusha
21Chile
22Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Argentina
24SEL. ITALIA
25Androni Giocattoli
26Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos13:02:23
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:06
3Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:00:24
4Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:00:27
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:29
9Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:36
10Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
11Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
12Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:00:57
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:59
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:09
16Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:10
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
19Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:19
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
24Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:28
27Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:36
30Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:54
31Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:55
32German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:57
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:03
35Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:16
37Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
38Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:18
39Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:02:19
40Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:26
41German Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:02:36
42Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:02:45
43Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
45Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
46Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:54
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
48Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:11
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:17
51Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:32
52Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:37
53Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:03:46
54Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
55Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:04:04
56Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:04:07
57Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:11
58Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
59Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:04:13
60Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:04:15
61Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
62John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:04:29
63Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:39
64Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:04:41
65Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
66Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:04:43
67Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:04:45
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
69Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
70Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
71Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:04:59
72Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:09
73David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
74Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama0:05:24
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
76Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:27
77Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:57
78Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
79Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team0:06:03
80Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
85Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
86Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
87Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:21
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:31
90Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:33
91Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
92Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
93Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
94Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:06:35
95Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:06:53
96Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:07:03
97Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires0:07:15
98Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:18
99Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
100Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:27
102Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:07:29
103Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:33
104Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:07:39
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:53
106Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:59
107Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:02
109Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:03
110Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:08:23
111Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:08:57
112Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:08:58
113Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
114Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:09:25
115Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:09:48
116Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:10:25
117Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:29
118Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:31
119Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:34
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:37
121Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
122Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:10:56
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:04
124Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:10
125Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:13
126Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
127Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:11:22
128Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:24
129Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama0:11:45
130Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:12:50
131Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:13:08
132Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:32
133Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
134Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:54
135Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:14:50
136Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires0:14:52
137William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:14:55
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:15:00
139Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
140Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:15:02
141Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:15:26
142Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:29
143Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires0:16:32
144Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:17:02
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:17:24
146Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:17:32
147Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:18:56
148Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:19:07
149Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:21:15
150David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:00
151Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:22:11
152Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:27:58

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos10pts
2Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos9
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia8
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
5Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires3
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
7Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
8Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
9Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos1
10Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1
11Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6pts
2Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires5
3Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires5
4Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan4
5Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile3
6Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
8Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
9David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
2Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
3German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
4Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
5Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
6Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
7Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
8Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
9Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo39:08:00
2Colombia0:01:31
3Movistar Team0:01:40
4San Luis Somos Todos0:01:58
5Team Katusha0:02:04
6Lampre-Merida0:03:01
7Colombian National Team0:03:10
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
9AG2R La Mondiale0:04:34
10Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:03
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:29
12Androni Giocattoli0:07:50
13Argentina0:08:32
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:37
15TEAM S.E.P. SAN JUAN0:08:43
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:56
17Cycling Academy Team0:10:12
18Team Europcar0:10:16
19Chile0:11:26
20Buenos Aires Provincia0:12:49
21Team Novo Nordisk0:13:23
22SEL. ITALIA0:14:59
23Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:54
24Panama0:17:23
25Inteja - MMR0:17:34
26Cuba0:17:44

 

