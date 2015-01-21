Image 1 of 45 Echelons were a feature of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Yans Aria crashed hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Etixx-Quick Step riders sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 One of the crashes from today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 A new angle of Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 An Etixx-Quickstep rider fills up for the trip back into the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Riders wait for service following a late crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Charles Planet abandoned the race after a crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Cavendish congratulates Gaviria on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Beautiful blue skies and warm weather in San Luis. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Mark Cavendish rolls past the finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Gaviria after his second stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Riders gather at the Etixx-Quickstep van after the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 The peloton rolls into a valley during stage 3 in San Luis. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 The peloton rolls down the Autodromo a Portezuelo Race Circuit. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 The peloton rolls down the Autodromo a Portezuelo Race Circuit. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Nicolas Lefrancois gathers water for the team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Echelons formed in the crowwsinds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Nicolas Lefrancois and Julian Gaday. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Team Katusha in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Team Katusha in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Etixx-Quickstep in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Etixx-Quickstep in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) leads the breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombian National Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 The Cycling Academy team in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) at the start in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 The Cannondale-Garmin riders head to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Guido Palma (Buenos Aires) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lightning strikes twice. When Fernando Gaviria beat Mark Cavendish to the punch on the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis, it could, as he admitted himself, have been dismissed as a mere stroke of good fortune. In Juana Koslay on Wednesday, the young Colombian confirmed that there was nothing fortunate about that win, as he claimed his second victory in three days, once again relegating Cavendish to second place.

Gaviria’s final effort on the slightly uphill finishing straight was not so much a sprint as an acceleration reminiscent of Beppe Saronni’s famous fucilata in Goodwood all those years ago. As on Monday, the 20-year-old went early, with over 300 metres to go, after his Colombian national team lead-out had overhauled the Etixx-QuickStep train inside the final kilometre.

That initial burst from Gaviria saw him tear off a two-length gap over Cavendish by the crown of the gentle final bend, and it was telling that he coughed up precious little of that advantage in the closing metres, punching the air as he free-wheeled across the line. Cavendish came home in second, while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) held off Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne-Séché) for third.

“When I won on the first day, you might have said it was a fluke but this is a bit of a confirmation because everybody was more aware of me and I still won,” Gaviria said afterwards. “They told me before the stage that it was a slightly uphill finish here and we know that it wouldn’t suit Cavendish as well, so with the team we decided to try and get a jump on him early.”

More in frustration than in protest, Cavendish raised a hand as he crossed the line and looked behind him with annoyance. He had no complaints about the regularity of the sprint but after the podium ceremonies, he told reporters that his lead-out train hadn’t responded quickly enough when the Colombian team outflanked them in the final kilometre.

“He had a super fast lead-out. They went and [Fabio] Sabatini hesitated,” Cavendish said. “In the end, I had to leave Saba because they’d gone too far ahead but in the end Saba’s not a lead-out man. But you can’t be upset because this guy is super fast.”

Long road south

Wednesday’s start brought the race and its entourage to Concarán in the northeastern corner of San Luis province, and on the two-hour bus ride from their hotels to the village depart, the peloton had a preview of the terrain they would face on the road back south – flat, exposed and fast.

The early exchanges followed a familiar script, as a six-man break slipped up the road and they were granted their day pass from a peloton content to call a temporary truce in the opening hours of racing. Ismael Laguna (Argentina), Guido Palma (Buenos Aires Provincia), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Franco Lopardo (SEP San Juan), Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and José Rodriguez (Chile) quickly established a lead of five minutes over the bunch, and with 100 kilometres remaining, they still had 3:30 of that buffer in hand.

As on the opening two stages, crashes were a running hazard. Novo Nordisk’s Charles Planet was forced out of the race after crashing midway through the race, and another spill in the finale brought the total number of abandons on the day up to five. Out in front, meanwhile, the six escapees were putting up stout resistance and they defended a lead of 2:30 as they hit the final 50 kilometres.

From there, however, the speed ratcheted upwards in the peloton, while the terrain, too, became significantly more trying thanks to the seemingly interminable false flats on the approach to the finish. The break’s defiance was quenched inside the final 20 kilometres, and there was precious little scope for anyone to escape the peloton thereafter, despite the efforts of Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) and Adrian Alvarado (Chile).

With world champion Michal Kwiatkowski again very much to the fore, Etixx-QuickStep seemed to have matters under control on the run-in, but there was no legislating for the sheer ferocity of Gaviria’s acceleration in the finale. “He’s a track rider, he was junior world champion on the track and you can see from his acceleration that he’s a track rider,” Cavendish said admiringly. “He’s a very good guy.”

Gaviria returned the compliment in his post-race press conference, confessing that simply competing against Cavendish had been the realisation of a dream. “Cavendish is the best sprinter on the planet and to beat him brings me immense pride,” Gaviria said. “I’ve seen him win stages on the Tour de France on television and he always impressed me.”

The Colombian is set to compete in the omnium at the Track World Championships in Paris next month and after winning the World Cup in London in December, he will travel to France on something of a high. For now, however, Gaviria has eyes only for the final opportunity for the sprinters in San Luis on Sunday. “I’m not even thinking about the Worlds right now, it’s all about this race,” he said.

Diaz retains lead

The mighty Alto El Amago rears into view Thursday afternoon as attention returns to the battle for final overall victory. Despite the spate of crashes in the finale, Dani Diaz (Funvic) enjoyed a relatively untroubled first day in the leader’s jersey. He retains a lead of 6 seconds over Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and 27 seconds over a clutch of riders including Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

“Tomorrow’s climb is a long one and I think that it can make a big difference. It will be more significant than yesterday but it’s not necessarily decisive. There’s still the time trial the next day, which doesn’t suit me, and then another summit finish,” said Diaz, who listed Moreno, Torres and Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos) as his principal rivals for overall victory.

When he was reminded that he had neglected to mention Quintana, Diaz smiled apologetically. “Certainly Nairo is one of the best climbers in the world, and so on a climb like that he should be up there.”

The verdict of the Alto El Amago awaits.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 3:48:44 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 9 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 18 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 24 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 25 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 30 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 32 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 33 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 34 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 35 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 36 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 37 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 43 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 44 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 47 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 48 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 49 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 50 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 52 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 53 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 54 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 55 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 56 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 57 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 58 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 60 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 61 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 62 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 64 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 65 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 66 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 70 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 71 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 72 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 73 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 75 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 76 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 77 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 79 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 81 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 83 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 85 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 86 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 87 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 91 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 92 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 101 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 103 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 104 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 105 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 106 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 107 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 108 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 109 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 111 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 112 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 113 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 114 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 116 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 117 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 118 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 119 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 120 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 122 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 124 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 125 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 126 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 127 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 128 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 129 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 130 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 135 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 137 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:30 138 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:03:54 139 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:04:03 140 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:05:34 141 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 142 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 143 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 144 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 146 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 148 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:08:02 149 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:10:27 150 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 151 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:41 152 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:15:06 DNF Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan DNF Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama DNF Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR DNF Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina

Sprint 1 - Saladillo, km 100,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 3 pts 2 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint 2 - Circuito, km 153,40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 2 3 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 11:26:12 2 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Colombian National Team 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Inteja - MMR 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Panama 10 San Luis Somos Todos 11 Team Novo Nordisk 12 Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo 13 Colombia 14 Cycling Academy Team 15 TEAM S.E.P. SAN JUAN 16 Buenos Aires Provincia 17 Movistar Team 18 Cuba 19 Jamis - Hagens Berman 20 Team Katusha 21 Chile 22 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Argentina 24 SEL. ITALIA 25 Androni Giocattoli 26 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 13:02:23 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:06 3 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:00:24 4 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:00:27 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:29 9 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:36 10 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 11 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:00:57 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:59 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:09 16 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:10 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 19 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:19 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 24 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:28 27 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:36 30 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:54 31 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:55 32 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:57 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:03 35 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:16 37 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:18 39 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:19 40 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:26 41 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:02:36 42 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:02:45 43 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 45 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 46 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:54 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 48 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:11 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:17 51 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:32 52 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:37 53 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:03:46 54 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 55 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:04:04 56 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:04:07 57 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:11 58 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 59 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:04:13 60 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:15 61 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 62 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:29 63 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:39 64 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:04:41 65 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 66 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:04:43 67 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:45 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 69 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 70 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:59 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:09 73 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 0:05:24 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 76 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:27 77 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:57 78 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 79 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 0:06:03 80 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 87 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:21 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:31 90 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:33 91 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 92 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 93 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 94 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:06:35 95 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:06:53 96 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:07:03 97 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:07:15 98 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:18 99 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 101 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:27 102 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:07:29 103 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:33 104 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:07:39 105 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:53 106 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:59 107 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:02 109 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:03 110 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:08:23 111 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:08:57 112 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:08:58 113 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 114 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:09:25 115 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:09:48 116 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:10:25 117 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:10:29 118 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:31 119 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:34 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:37 121 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 122 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:10:56 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:04 124 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:10 125 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:13 126 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 127 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:11:22 128 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:24 129 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 0:11:45 130 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:12:50 131 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:13:08 132 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:32 133 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 134 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:54 135 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:14:50 136 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:14:52 137 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:14:55 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:15:00 139 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:15:02 141 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:15:26 142 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:29 143 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:16:32 144 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:17:02 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:17:24 146 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:17:32 147 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:18:56 148 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:19:07 149 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:21:15 150 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:00 151 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:22:11 152 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:27:58

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 10 pts 2 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 9 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 8 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 5 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 3 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 7 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 8 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 9 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 1 10 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1 11 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 pts 2 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 3 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 4 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 4 5 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 3 6 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 8 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 9 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 10 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 3 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 4 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 6 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 7 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 8 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 9 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team