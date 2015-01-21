Second win for Gaviria in Tour de San Luis
Crash disrupts run-in to Hospital de Juana Koslay
Stage 3: Concarán - Juana Koslay
Lightning strikes twice. When Fernando Gaviria beat Mark Cavendish to the punch on the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis, it could, as he admitted himself, have been dismissed as a mere stroke of good fortune. In Juana Koslay on Wednesday, the young Colombian confirmed that there was nothing fortunate about that win, as he claimed his second victory in three days, once again relegating Cavendish to second place.
Gaviria’s final effort on the slightly uphill finishing straight was not so much a sprint as an acceleration reminiscent of Beppe Saronni’s famous fucilata in Goodwood all those years ago. As on Monday, the 20-year-old went early, with over 300 metres to go, after his Colombian national team lead-out had overhauled the Etixx-QuickStep train inside the final kilometre.
That initial burst from Gaviria saw him tear off a two-length gap over Cavendish by the crown of the gentle final bend, and it was telling that he coughed up precious little of that advantage in the closing metres, punching the air as he free-wheeled across the line. Cavendish came home in second, while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) held off Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne-Séché) for third.
“When I won on the first day, you might have said it was a fluke but this is a bit of a confirmation because everybody was more aware of me and I still won,” Gaviria said afterwards. “They told me before the stage that it was a slightly uphill finish here and we know that it wouldn’t suit Cavendish as well, so with the team we decided to try and get a jump on him early.”
More in frustration than in protest, Cavendish raised a hand as he crossed the line and looked behind him with annoyance. He had no complaints about the regularity of the sprint but after the podium ceremonies, he told reporters that his lead-out train hadn’t responded quickly enough when the Colombian team outflanked them in the final kilometre.
“He had a super fast lead-out. They went and [Fabio] Sabatini hesitated,” Cavendish said. “In the end, I had to leave Saba because they’d gone too far ahead but in the end Saba’s not a lead-out man. But you can’t be upset because this guy is super fast.”
Long road south
Wednesday’s start brought the race and its entourage to Concarán in the northeastern corner of San Luis province, and on the two-hour bus ride from their hotels to the village depart, the peloton had a preview of the terrain they would face on the road back south – flat, exposed and fast.
The early exchanges followed a familiar script, as a six-man break slipped up the road and they were granted their day pass from a peloton content to call a temporary truce in the opening hours of racing. Ismael Laguna (Argentina), Guido Palma (Buenos Aires Provincia), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Franco Lopardo (SEP San Juan), Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and José Rodriguez (Chile) quickly established a lead of five minutes over the bunch, and with 100 kilometres remaining, they still had 3:30 of that buffer in hand.
As on the opening two stages, crashes were a running hazard. Novo Nordisk’s Charles Planet was forced out of the race after crashing midway through the race, and another spill in the finale brought the total number of abandons on the day up to five. Out in front, meanwhile, the six escapees were putting up stout resistance and they defended a lead of 2:30 as they hit the final 50 kilometres.
From there, however, the speed ratcheted upwards in the peloton, while the terrain, too, became significantly more trying thanks to the seemingly interminable false flats on the approach to the finish. The break’s defiance was quenched inside the final 20 kilometres, and there was precious little scope for anyone to escape the peloton thereafter, despite the efforts of Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) and Adrian Alvarado (Chile).
With world champion Michal Kwiatkowski again very much to the fore, Etixx-QuickStep seemed to have matters under control on the run-in, but there was no legislating for the sheer ferocity of Gaviria’s acceleration in the finale. “He’s a track rider, he was junior world champion on the track and you can see from his acceleration that he’s a track rider,” Cavendish said admiringly. “He’s a very good guy.”
Gaviria returned the compliment in his post-race press conference, confessing that simply competing against Cavendish had been the realisation of a dream. “Cavendish is the best sprinter on the planet and to beat him brings me immense pride,” Gaviria said. “I’ve seen him win stages on the Tour de France on television and he always impressed me.”
The Colombian is set to compete in the omnium at the Track World Championships in Paris next month and after winning the World Cup in London in December, he will travel to France on something of a high. For now, however, Gaviria has eyes only for the final opportunity for the sprinters in San Luis on Sunday. “I’m not even thinking about the Worlds right now, it’s all about this race,” he said.
Diaz retains lead
The mighty Alto El Amago rears into view Thursday afternoon as attention returns to the battle for final overall victory. Despite the spate of crashes in the finale, Dani Diaz (Funvic) enjoyed a relatively untroubled first day in the leader’s jersey. He retains a lead of 6 seconds over Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and 27 seconds over a clutch of riders including Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
“Tomorrow’s climb is a long one and I think that it can make a big difference. It will be more significant than yesterday but it’s not necessarily decisive. There’s still the time trial the next day, which doesn’t suit me, and then another summit finish,” said Diaz, who listed Moreno, Torres and Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos) as his principal rivals for overall victory.
When he was reminded that he had neglected to mention Quintana, Diaz smiled apologetically. “Certainly Nairo is one of the best climbers in the world, and so on a climb like that he should be up there.”
The verdict of the Alto El Amago awaits.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|3:48:44
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|9
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|18
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|24
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|25
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|32
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|33
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|34
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|35
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|36
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|43
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|44
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|47
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|49
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|50
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|52
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|53
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|54
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|55
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|56
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|57
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|60
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|61
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|62
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|64
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|65
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|66
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|70
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|73
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|76
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|77
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|79
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|81
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|83
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|86
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|90
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|92
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|101
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|103
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|104
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|105
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|106
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|107
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|108
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|109
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|111
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|113
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|114
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|117
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|119
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|120
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|124
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|125
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|126
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|127
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|128
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|129
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|130
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|135
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|137
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:30
|138
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:03:54
|139
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:04:03
|140
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:05:34
|141
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|142
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|143
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|144
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|146
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|148
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:08:02
|149
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:27
|150
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|151
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:41
|152
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:06
|DNF
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|DNF
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama
|DNF
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|2
|3
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:26:12
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Colombian National Team
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Inteja - MMR
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Panama
|10
|San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|13
|Colombia
|14
|Cycling Academy Team
|15
|TEAM S.E.P. SAN JUAN
|16
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Cuba
|19
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|20
|Team Katusha
|21
|Chile
|22
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Argentina
|24
|SEL. ITALIA
|25
|Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|13:02:23
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:06
|3
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:00:24
|4
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:00:27
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:29
|9
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:36
|10
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|11
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:57
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|19
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:19
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|24
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:01:28
|27
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:36
|30
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:54
|31
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:55
|32
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:01:57
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:03
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:16
|37
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:18
|39
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:02:19
|40
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:26
|41
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:36
|42
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:45
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|45
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|46
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:54
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|48
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:11
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:17
|51
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:32
|52
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:37
|53
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:46
|54
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|55
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:04:04
|56
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:07
|57
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|58
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|59
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:13
|60
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:15
|61
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|62
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:29
|63
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:39
|64
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:04:41
|65
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|66
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:04:43
|67
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:45
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|69
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|70
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:59
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:09
|73
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|0:05:24
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|76
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:27
|77
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:57
|78
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|79
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:06:03
|80
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:21
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:31
|90
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:33
|91
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|92
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|93
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|94
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:35
|95
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:06:53
|96
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:03
|97
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:07:15
|98
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:18
|99
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:27
|102
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:07:29
|103
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:33
|104
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:07:39
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:53
|106
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:59
|107
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:02
|109
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:08:03
|110
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:08:23
|111
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:57
|112
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:58
|113
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|114
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|115
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:09:48
|116
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:10:25
|117
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:29
|118
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:31
|119
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:34
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:37
|121
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|122
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:10:56
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:04
|124
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:10
|125
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:13
|126
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|127
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:22
|128
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:24
|129
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|0:11:45
|130
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:12:50
|131
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:13:08
|132
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:32
|133
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|134
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:54
|135
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:14:50
|136
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:14:52
|137
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:14:55
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:15:00
|139
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:15:02
|141
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:15:26
|142
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:29
|143
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:16:32
|144
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:17:02
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:24
|146
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:17:32
|147
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:18:56
|148
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:19:07
|149
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:21:15
|150
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:22:00
|151
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:22:11
|152
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:27:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|10
|pts
|2
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|9
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|8
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|5
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|3
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|8
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|9
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|1
|10
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|11
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|3
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|4
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|4
|5
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|3
|6
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|8
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|9
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|3
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|4
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|6
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|8
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|9
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|39:08:00
|2
|Colombia
|0:01:31
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|4
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:58
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:02:04
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:01
|7
|Colombian National Team
|0:03:10
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|10
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:03
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:50
|13
|Argentina
|0:08:32
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:37
|15
|TEAM S.E.P. SAN JUAN
|0:08:43
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:56
|17
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:10:12
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:10:16
|19
|Chile
|0:11:26
|20
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:12:49
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:23
|22
|SEL. ITALIA
|0:14:59
|23
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:54
|24
|Panama
|0:17:23
|25
|Inteja - MMR
|0:17:34
|26
|Cuba
|0:17:44
