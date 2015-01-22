Tour de San Luis: Diaz victorious atop Alto el Amago
Funvic rider extends overall race lead
Stage 4: Villa Dolores (Córdoba) - Alto El Amago
Dani Diaz, it seems, is in a race all of his own at the Tour de San Luis. The Funvic-São José dos Campos rider took a giant step towards a second overall victory in his home race after he claimed victory atop the mighty Alto El Amago with disarming facility on Thursday afternoon.
The Argentinian was already an emphatic victor on the Mirador del Potrero on stage two, but conventional wisdom had it that the shorter, more explosive climb was better-suited to the local riders who are in the midst of their season: the expectation was that the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) would fare rather better on the 10.5 kilometre haul up the Alto El Amago.
Instead, however, it was Diaz who was again utterly dominant. He held fire when Quintana launched a searing acceleration with four kilometres remaining, allowing his teammate Alex Diniz to respond. But when Quintana tried again shortly afterwards, Diaz sensed his moment had arrived. Rising from the saddle, the 25-year-old launched a ferocious effort that quickly put daylight between him and the Colombian.
“I felt very strong on the climb even though the speed was really high at the bottom,” Diaz said. “Nairo attacked twice. The first time, my teammate Diaz went with him, and then the second time, I knew that it was time to act.”
Diaz simply took flight thereafter, dancing up the sharp series of hairpins with his leader’s jersey flapping open. Further behind, the chasers were floundering, seemingly lost amid the rock-strewn mountainside. Quintana battled gamely to get on terms, with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché), Rodrigo Torres (Colombia) and Diniz for company, but they could make little inroads into Diaz’s lead.
Cheered on by a raucous smattering of home fans at the summit, Diaz crossed the line with ample time to zip up his jersey and savour his victory, while his teammate Diniz led the chasers home 52 seconds further back. The impressive young Torres took third, at 54 seconds, while Quintana had to settle for fourth on the stage, a further two seconds back.
Quintana falters
As Diaz was guided back towards the finish line for the podium protocol, Quintana was being helped into the back of the Movistar team van, where he sat exhaustedly while a soigneur helped him to stretch his legs. After draining a bidon, Quintana beckoned a small group of reporters forward.
“There was an incredibly fast tempo at the bottom of the climb, it was very difficult,” he said quietly. “I tried to attack but Diaz came with me, and when he attacked, I couldn’t follow.”
Quintana is now in fourth place overall, 1:23 down on Diaz, and he shook his head when asked if he believed he could wrest the jersey from the Argentinian between now and the finish. “The overall? It’s unthinkable,” he said.
Diaz looked to preach caution in his winner’s press conference, pointing out that he has a lead of just one minute over the second-placed Torres and insisting that he might struggle in Friday’s individual time trial in San Luis.
“I don’t think a one-minute lead is enough,” Diaz said. “The time trial could make a big difference and you could very easily lose a minute on the last mountain stage if you have a bad day, so it’s definitely not over.”
Villa Dolores
There was a festive atmosphere at the start in Villa Dolores, as the neighbouring province of Cordoba celebrated the Tour de San Luis’ first visit to its territory, though curiously, the occasion was marked by an exhibition of Brazilian samba rather than a local dance. By day’s end, of course, the beat would be decidedly Argentinian.
The early break featured Julian Arango (Colombia National Team), Dario Diaz (SEP-San Juan), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), and they built up a maximum advantage of seven minutes over a peloton content to allow them some early freedom.
Their lead was still a decent four minutes by the time they hit the final 20 kilometres, but from there, the terrain became significantly more rugged and their advantage tumbled accordingly. By the descent from the third category El Embalse, it was down to two minutes and their early unity was showing signs of fissure.
The base of Cerro El Amago is flanked by pleasant rolling scrubland, bordered by neat stone walls, but the landscape takes on a distinctly rockier, wilder hue as the altitude rises. By a similar token, the intensity in the main peloton seemed to climb in tandem with the narrow road to the summit. The early escapees were picked off one by one on the lower slopes, while the bunch fragmented into small clusters of survivors thanks to the forcing of Quintana, Diaz et al.
The race finally took some semblance of shape midway up the climb, as Quintana looked to impose his logic on proceedings with two extended accelerations, but in the end, it was the startling Diaz who imposed his law with rather staggering ease. “The sensations were very good and I think you could see that on the last climb,” he said, with considerable understatement.
The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his career on the America Tour, although he spent time in Europe in 2010 and 2011, first as a stagiaire with Footon-Servetto and then as a neo-professional with La Pomme-Marseille, where a fourth place finish at Paris-Troyes was his best result.
“I was at La Pomme Marseille for my first year as a professional and I got a lot of experience and that’s helped me a lot,” he said, though he was coy on the prospect of returning to race in Europe.
For now, Diaz has eyes only on a second Tour de San Luis title, and despite his protestations that he will suffer in Friday’s time trial, there is an increasing inevitability about the outcome. “I feel like I’m in the best moment of my career, not just physically but mentally too,” Diaz said. “I’m very happy and that showed in my performance today.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|3:29:25
|2
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:00:52
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:19
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:10
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|11
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:22
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|14
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:29
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:03:43
|21
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:50
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:13
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|30
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:59
|31
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:10
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|33
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:39
|35
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:05:41
|36
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:49
|37
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:05:52
|38
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:28
|39
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|40
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:06:55
|41
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|42
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|43
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:04
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|45
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:23
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:33
|47
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|49
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|50
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|51
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:08:02
|52
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:14
|53
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|55
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:08:53
|56
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|57
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|58
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|62
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:51
|63
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|68
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|70
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|71
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|72
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|73
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:51
|74
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:54
|76
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:11:35
|77
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:11:39
|79
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:11:41
|80
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:03
|81
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:18
|82
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:12:25
|83
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:13:04
|84
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|85
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|0:13:17
|86
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|87
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:34
|88
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:00
|89
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|91
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|97
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|103
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:29
|104
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:14:45
|105
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:15:04
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:15:50
|107
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:11
|108
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:16:28
|109
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:36
|110
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|111
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|112
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|113
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|114
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|115
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|116
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:16:51
|119
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|120
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|121
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|122
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:18:30
|123
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:18:33
|124
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:49
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:04
|126
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|128
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|129
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|130
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:11
|132
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:19:14
|133
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:55
|134
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|135
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:20:11
|136
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:20:57
|137
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|138
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|139
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|142
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|143
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|144
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|145
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|146
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|147
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|148
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|149
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|150
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|151
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:22:46
|DNS
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|3
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|10
|pts
|2
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|8
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|2
|3
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|10:35:14
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:27
|3
|Colombia
|0:02:03
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|5
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:30
|6
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|0:03:44
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|8
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:32
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:23
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:39
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:39
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:01
|13
|Chile
|0:15:43
|14
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:16:22
|15
|Argentina
|0:19:18
|16
|Inteja - MMR
|0:19:33
|17
|Panama
|0:21:00
|18
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:21:20
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:27
|22
|Cuba
|0:23:57
|23
|Italy
|0:26:50
|24
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:28:48
|25
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:19
|26
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|16:31:48
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|3
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:01:19
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:46
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:33
|9
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:58
|10
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:04
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:06
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|13
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|15
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:39
|16
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:47
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|19
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:04:50
|21
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:40
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:51
|23
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:06:00
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:08
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|28
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:07:00
|29
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:07:20
|30
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:28
|31
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:53
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:55
|33
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:09:17
|34
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:26
|35
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|0:09:48
|36
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:09:52
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:10:02
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:13
|39
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:14
|40
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:10:15
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|42
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:44
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:56
|44
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:02
|45
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:11:10
|46
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:11:15
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:27
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:48
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:53
|50
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:01
|51
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:12
|52
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:12:13
|53
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:12:14
|54
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:08
|55
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:23
|56
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:13:38
|57
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:51
|58
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:13:59
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:02
|60
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:04
|61
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:14:05
|62
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:14:06
|63
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:07
|64
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:20
|65
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:35
|66
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:14:47
|67
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:14:54
|68
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|69
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:14:56
|70
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:16
|71
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:15:46
|72
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:16:11
|73
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:16:24
|74
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:16:29
|75
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:16:45
|76
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|0:16:53
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:17:16
|79
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:17:29
|80
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:17:59
|81
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:09
|82
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|0:18:41
|83
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:55
|84
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:19:01
|85
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:19:50
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:03
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|91
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:05
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:08
|95
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:21:26
|96
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:21:35
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:53
|98
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:21:54
|99
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|0:21:58
|100
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:22:04
|101
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:32
|102
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:22:33
|103
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:39
|104
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:09
|105
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:15
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:23:25
|107
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:32
|108
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:24:06
|109
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:03
|110
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:25:06
|111
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:22
|112
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:22
|113
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:26:39
|114
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:26:53
|115
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:03
|116
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:27:07
|118
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:27:08
|119
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:46
|120
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|0:27:47
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:28:30
|122
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:28:36
|123
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:29:00
|124
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:29:08
|125
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:29:26
|126
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:48
|128
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:30:27
|129
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:50
|130
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:31:31
|131
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:31:34
|132
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:31:43
|133
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:31:47
|134
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:01
|135
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:05
|136
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:21
|137
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:58
|138
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:27
|139
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:04
|140
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:34:29
|141
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:07
|142
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:35:59
|143
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:37:29
|144
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:37:36
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:21
|146
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:38:29
|147
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:39:02
|148
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:40:04
|149
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:42:12
|150
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:42:57
|151
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:48:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|20
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|14
|3
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|9
|4
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|9
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|3
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|pts
|2
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|6
|3
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|4
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|5
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|4
|6
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|3
|7
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|8
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|10
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|2
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|3
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|4
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|6
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|8
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|9
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|10
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|49:44:45
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|4
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:57
|5
|Colombian National Team
|0:03:42
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|7
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:25:03
|8
|Chile
|0:25:38
|9
|Argentina
|0:26:19
|10
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:28:32
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:30:28
|12
|Inteja - MMR
|0:35:36
|13
|Panama
|0:36:52
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:44
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:50
|16
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:40:06
|17
|Cuba
|0:40:10
|18
|Italy
|0:40:18
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:19
