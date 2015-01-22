Trending

Tour de San Luis: Diaz victorious atop Alto el Amago

Funvic rider extends overall race lead

Image 1 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 59

Kristoffer Skjerping.

Kristoffer Skjerping.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 59

Riders take in the local color at the stage start.

Riders take in the local color at the stage start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 59

Fabio Sabatini adjusts his bike with team mechanic Kenny Latomme.

Fabio Sabatini adjusts his bike with team mechanic Kenny Latomme.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 59

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) draws a crowd.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) draws a crowd.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 59

Cavendish bombs some selfies.

Cavendish bombs some selfies.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 59

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

Daniel Diaz on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 59

Diaz with the traditional podium kisses.

Diaz with the traditional podium kisses.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 59

Diaz took control of the race again on Thursday.

Diaz took control of the race again on Thursday.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 59

Fans wait for the race to come by.

Fans wait for the race to come by.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 59

Nairo Quintana in front with the leaders.

Nairo Quintana in front with the leaders.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 59

Nairo Quintana on the Alto El Amago climb.

Nairo Quintana on the Alto El Amago climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 59

Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz.

Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 59

Nicolas LeFrancois.

Nicolas LeFrancois.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 59

Eduardo Sepulveda on the final climb.

Eduardo Sepulveda on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 59

Michal Kwiatkowski hydrates at the Etixx-QuickStep team bus.

Michal Kwiatkowski hydrates at the Etixx-QuickStep team bus.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 59

Climbing the Alto El Amago

Climbing the Alto El Amago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 59

Nairo Quintana chasing after being left behind

Nairo Quintana chasing after being left behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 59

The peloton strings out under the pace

The peloton strings out under the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 59

Colombian champion Miguel Angel Rubiano Chaves

Colombian champion Miguel Angel Rubiano Chaves
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 59

Nairo Quintana leads the pack

Nairo Quintana leads the pack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 59

Nairo Quintana and race leader Daniel Diaz

Nairo Quintana and race leader Daniel Diaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 59

Przemeslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida)

Przemeslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 59

Ben King mades it to the top

Ben King mades it to the top
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 59

Michal Kwiatkowski finished over seven minutes down

Michal Kwiatkowski finished over seven minutes down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 59

Daniel Diaz riders away

Daniel Diaz riders away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 59

A second stage win for Daniel Diaz

A second stage win for Daniel Diaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 59

Daniel Diaz extended his lead in the GC

Daniel Diaz extended his lead in the GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 59

Under23 classification leader Rodrigo Contreras

Under23 classification leader Rodrigo Contreras
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 59

Etixx-QuickStep's two Michals, Kwiatkowski and Golas.

Etixx-QuickStep's two Michals, Kwiatkowski and Golas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 59

Rodolfo Torres climbs to the finish.

Rodolfo Torres climbs to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 59

Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana, Alex Diniz and Roldolfo Torres.

Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana, Alex Diniz and Roldolfo Torres.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 59

Daniel Diaz climbs ahead of Nairo Quintana.

Daniel Diaz climbs ahead of Nairo Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 59

Daniel Moreno leads Eduardo Sepulveda.

Daniel Moreno leads Eduardo Sepulveda.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 59

Nario Quintana climbs alongside Daniel Diaz and Roldofo Torres.

Nario Quintana climbs alongside Daniel Diaz and Roldofo Torres.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 59

Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish.

Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 59

Daniel Diaz checks the line up behind him.

Daniel Diaz checks the line up behind him.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 59

Diaz on his own near the finish.

Diaz on his own near the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 59

Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish.

Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 59

The leaders climb Alto de al Amago.

The leaders climb Alto de al Amago.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose dos Campos) in the finishing straight.

Daniel Diaz (Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose dos Campos) in the finishing straight.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 59

Climbing Alto El Amago.

Climbing Alto El Amago.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 59

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 59

Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz.

Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 59

Daniel Diaz on the final climb.

Daniel Diaz on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 59

Diaz leaves Quintana behind near the top.

Diaz leaves Quintana behind near the top.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 59

Diaz attacks and distances Quintana.

Diaz attacks and distances Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 59

Nairo Quintana crosses the line another 56 seconds down.

Nairo Quintana crosses the line another 56 seconds down.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 59

Alex Diniz was second Thursday.

Alex Diniz was second Thursday.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 59

The peloton rides with the mountains in the background.

The peloton rides with the mountains in the background.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 59

Etixx-QuickStep gathered together in the bunch.

Etixx-QuickStep gathered together in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 59

Nicolas LeFrancois has a mechanical problem.

Nicolas LeFrancois has a mechanical problem.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 59

Alex Diniz leads the break for teammate and race leader Daniel Diaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alex Diniz leads the break for teammate and race leader Daniel Diaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the group

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 59

The leading group with Diaz and Quintana

The leading group with Diaz and Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on Alto el Amago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on Alto el Amago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 59

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dani Diaz, it seems, is in a race all of his own at the Tour de San Luis. The Funvic-São José dos Campos rider took a giant step towards a second overall victory in his home race after he claimed victory atop the mighty Alto El Amago with disarming facility on Thursday afternoon.

The Argentinian was already an emphatic victor on the Mirador del Potrero on stage two, but conventional wisdom had it that the shorter, more explosive climb was better-suited to the local riders who are in the midst of their season: the expectation was that the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) would fare rather better on the 10.5 kilometre haul up the Alto El Amago.

Instead, however, it was Diaz who was again utterly dominant. He held fire when Quintana launched a searing acceleration with four kilometres remaining, allowing his teammate Alex Diniz to respond. But when Quintana tried again shortly afterwards, Diaz sensed his moment had arrived. Rising from the saddle, the 25-year-old launched a ferocious effort that quickly put daylight between him and the Colombian.

“I felt very strong on the climb even though the speed was really high at the bottom,” Diaz said. “Nairo attacked twice. The first time, my teammate Diaz went with him, and then the second time, I knew that it was time to act.”

Diaz simply took flight thereafter, dancing up the sharp series of hairpins with his leader’s jersey flapping open. Further behind, the chasers were floundering, seemingly lost amid the rock-strewn mountainside. Quintana battled gamely to get on terms, with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché), Rodrigo Torres (Colombia) and Diniz for company, but they could make little inroads into Diaz’s lead.

Cheered on by a raucous smattering of home fans at the summit, Diaz crossed the line with ample time to zip up his jersey and savour his victory, while his teammate Diniz led the chasers home 52 seconds further back. The impressive young Torres took third, at 54 seconds, while Quintana had to settle for fourth on the stage, a further two seconds back.

Quintana falters

As Diaz was guided back towards the finish line for the podium protocol, Quintana was being helped into the back of the Movistar team van, where he sat exhaustedly while a soigneur helped him to stretch his legs. After draining a bidon, Quintana beckoned a small group of reporters forward.

“There was an incredibly fast tempo at the bottom of the climb, it was very difficult,” he said quietly. “I tried to attack but Diaz came with me, and when he attacked, I couldn’t follow.”

Quintana is now in fourth place overall, 1:23 down on Diaz, and he shook his head when asked if he believed he could wrest the jersey from the Argentinian between now and the finish. “The overall? It’s unthinkable,” he said.

Diaz looked to preach caution in his winner’s press conference, pointing out that he has a lead of just one minute over the second-placed Torres and insisting that he might struggle in Friday’s individual time trial in San Luis.

“I don’t think a one-minute lead is enough,” Diaz said. “The time trial could make a big difference and you could very easily lose a minute on the last mountain stage if you have a bad day, so it’s definitely not over.”

Villa Dolores

There was a festive atmosphere at the start in Villa Dolores, as the neighbouring province of Cordoba celebrated the Tour de San Luis’ first visit to its territory, though curiously, the occasion was marked by an exhibition of Brazilian samba rather than a local dance. By day’s end, of course, the beat would be decidedly Argentinian.

The early break featured Julian Arango (Colombia National Team), Dario Diaz (SEP-San Juan), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), and they built up a maximum advantage of seven minutes over a peloton content to allow them some early freedom.

Their lead was still a decent four minutes by the time they hit the final 20 kilometres, but from there, the terrain became significantly more rugged and their advantage tumbled accordingly. By the descent from the third category El Embalse, it was down to two minutes and their early unity was showing signs of fissure.

The base of Cerro El Amago is flanked by pleasant rolling scrubland, bordered by neat stone walls, but the landscape takes on a distinctly rockier, wilder hue as the altitude rises. By a similar token, the intensity in the main peloton seemed to climb in tandem with the narrow road to the summit. The early escapees were picked off one by one on the lower slopes, while the bunch fragmented into small clusters of survivors thanks to the forcing of Quintana, Diaz et al.

The race finally took some semblance of shape midway up the climb, as Quintana looked to impose his logic on proceedings with two extended accelerations, but in the end, it was the startling Diaz who imposed his law with rather staggering ease. “The sensations were very good and I think you could see that on the last climb,” he said, with considerable understatement.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his career on the America Tour, although he spent time in Europe in 2010 and 2011, first as a stagiaire with Footon-Servetto and then as a neo-professional with La Pomme-Marseille, where a fourth place finish at Paris-Troyes was his best result.

“I was at La Pomme Marseille for my first year as a professional and I got a lot of experience and that’s helped me a lot,” he said, though he was coy on the prospect of returning to race in Europe.

For now, Diaz has eyes only on a second Tour de San Luis title, and despite his protestations that he will suffer in Friday’s time trial, there is an increasing inevitability about the outcome. “I feel like I’m in the best moment of my career, not just physically but mentally too,” Diaz said. “I’m very happy and that showed in my performance today.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos3:29:25
2Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:00:52
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:54
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:19
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:57
7Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:10
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:02:36
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:47
11Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:22
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
14Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:29
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
20German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:03:43
21Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
22Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:50
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
24Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:13
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
26Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
30Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:59
31Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:10
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
33Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:39
35Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:05:41
36Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:05:49
37Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:05:52
38Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:06:28
39Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
40Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:06:55
41Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
42Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
43Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:07:04
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
45Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:23
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:33
47Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
48Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
49Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
51Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:08:02
52David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:14
53Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
54Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
55Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:08:53
56Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
57Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
58Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
59Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
61Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
62Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:51
63John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
68Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:13
70Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
71Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
72Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
73Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:51
74Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:10:54
76Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:11:35
77Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:11:39
79Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:11:41
80Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:03
81German Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:12:18
82Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:12:25
83Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:13:04
84Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
85Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama0:13:17
86Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
87Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:13:34
88Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:00
89Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
91Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
93Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
97Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
100Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
102Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
103Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:29
104Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:14:45
105Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:15:04
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:15:50
107Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:16:11
108Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:16:28
109Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:16:36
110Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
111Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
112Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
113Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
115William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
116Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
118Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires0:16:51
119Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
120Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
121Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
122Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:18:30
123Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:18:33
124Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba0:18:49
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:04
126Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
128Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
129Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
130Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:11
132Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:19:14
133Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:55
134Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
135Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:20:11
136Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:20:57
137Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
138Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
139Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
141Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
142Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
143Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
144Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
145David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
146Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
147Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
148Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
149Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
150Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
151Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:22:46
DNSSergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

Mountain 1 - El Embalse (Cat. 3), km. 131.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
3Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team1

Mountain 2 - El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 140.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos10pts
2Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos8
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team1

Sprint 1 - Banco Superviele, km 65,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3pts
2Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team2
3Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2 - S.Fco. Del Monte De Oro, km 120,70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3pts
2Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia2
3Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia10:35:14
2Team Katusha0:01:27
3Colombia0:02:03
4Movistar Team0:02:21
5San Luis Somos Todos0:02:30
6Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo0:03:44
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
8Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:32
9Lampre-Merida0:11:23
10AG2R La Mondiale0:11:39
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:39
12Androni Giocattoli0:13:01
13Chile0:15:43
14Cycling Academy Team0:16:22
15Argentina0:19:18
16Inteja - MMR0:19:33
17Panama0:21:00
18Team S.E.P. San Juan0:21:20
19Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:43
20Team Europcar
21Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:27
22Cuba0:23:57
23Italy0:26:50
24Buenos Aires Provincia0:28:48
25Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:19
26Team Novo Nordisk0:34:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos16:31:48
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:00
3Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:01:19
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:23
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:46
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:33
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:37
8Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:03:33
9Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:58
10Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:04
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:06
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:21
13Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:38
15Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:39
16Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:47
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
19Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:04:50
21German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:40
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:51
23Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:06:00
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:08
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:09
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
28Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:07:00
29Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:07:20
30Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:28
31Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:53
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:55
33Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:09:17
34Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:26
35Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile0:09:48
36Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:09:52
37Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:10:02
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:13
39Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:10:14
40Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:10:15
41Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:19
42Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:44
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:56
44Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:11:02
45Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:11:10
46Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:11:15
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:27
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:48
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:53
50Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:01
51Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:12
52Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:13
53Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:12:14
54Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:08
55David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:23
56Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:13:38
57Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:51
58Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:13:59
59Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:02
60Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:04
61Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:14:05
62Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:14:06
63Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:14:07
64John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:14:20
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:35
66Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:14:47
67Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:14:54
68German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
69Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team0:14:56
70Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:16
71Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:15:46
72Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team0:16:11
73Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:16:24
74Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:16:29
75Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:16:45
76Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy0:16:53
77Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
78Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:17:16
79Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:17:29
80Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:17:59
81Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:09
82Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama0:18:41
83Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:55
84Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires0:19:01
85Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:19:50
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:03
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
91Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
92Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
93Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:05
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:08
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:21:26
96Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:21:35
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:53
98Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:21:54
99Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama0:21:58
100Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:04
101Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:22:32
102Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:22:33
103Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:22:39
104Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:09
105Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:15
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:23:25
107Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:32
108Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires0:24:06
109Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:03
110Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:25:06
111Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:25:22
112Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:22
113Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:26:39
114Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:26:53
115Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:03
116Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
117Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:27:07
118Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:27:08
119Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:46
120Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba0:27:47
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:28:30
122Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:28:36
123Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:29:00
124Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:29:08
125Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:29:26
126Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:48
128Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:30:27
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:50
130William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:31:31
131Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires0:31:34
132Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires0:31:43
133Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:31:47
134Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:01
135Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:05
136Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:21
137Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:58
138Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:27
139Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:04
140Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:34:29
141Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:35:07
142Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:35:59
143Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires0:37:29
144Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:37:36
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:38:21
146Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:38:29
147Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:39:02
148Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:40:04
149Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:42:12
150David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:42:57
151Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:48:55

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos20pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia14
3Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos9
4Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos9
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
7Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3
8Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires3
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
10Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6pts
2Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan6
3Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires5
4Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires5
5Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan4
6Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile3
7Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3
8Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3
9Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
10Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman3

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
2Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
3German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
4Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
5Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
6Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
7Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
8Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
9Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
10German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia49:44:45
2Team Katusha0:02:00
3Movistar Team0:02:30
4San Luis Somos Todos0:02:57
5Colombian National Team0:03:42
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:14
7Cycling Academy Team0:25:03
8Chile0:25:38
9Argentina0:26:19
10Team S.E.P. San Juan0:28:32
11Team Europcar0:30:28
12Inteja - MMR0:35:36
13Panama0:36:52
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:44
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:50
16Buenos Aires Provincia0:40:06
17Cuba0:40:10
18Italy0:40:18
19Team Novo Nordisk0:46:19

 

