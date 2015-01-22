Image 1 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 59 Kristoffer Skjerping. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Riders take in the local color at the stage start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Fabio Sabatini adjusts his bike with team mechanic Kenny Latomme. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) draws a crowd. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Cavendish bombs some selfies. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Daniel Diaz on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Diaz with the traditional podium kisses. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Diaz took control of the race again on Thursday. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Fans wait for the race to come by. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 Nairo Quintana in front with the leaders. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Nairo Quintana on the Alto El Amago climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Nicolas LeFrancois. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Eduardo Sepulveda on the final climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Michal Kwiatkowski hydrates at the Etixx-QuickStep team bus. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 Climbing the Alto El Amago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 59 Nairo Quintana chasing after being left behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 59 The peloton strings out under the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 59 Colombian champion Miguel Angel Rubiano Chaves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 59 Nairo Quintana leads the pack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 59 Nairo Quintana and race leader Daniel Diaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 59 Przemeslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 59 Ben King mades it to the top (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 59 Michal Kwiatkowski finished over seven minutes down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 59 Daniel Diaz riders away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 59 A second stage win for Daniel Diaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 59 Daniel Diaz extended his lead in the GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 59 Under23 classification leader Rodrigo Contreras (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 59 Etixx-QuickStep's two Michals, Kwiatkowski and Golas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 59 Rodolfo Torres climbs to the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 59 Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana, Alex Diniz and Roldolfo Torres. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 59 Daniel Diaz climbs ahead of Nairo Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 59 Daniel Moreno leads Eduardo Sepulveda. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 59 Nario Quintana climbs alongside Daniel Diaz and Roldofo Torres. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 59 Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 59 Daniel Diaz checks the line up behind him. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 59 Diaz on his own near the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 59 Diaz eventually dropped his rivals before the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 59 The leaders climb Alto de al Amago. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose dos Campos) in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 59 Climbing Alto El Amago. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 59 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 59 Nairo Quintana leads Rodolfo Torres and Alex Diniz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 59 Daniel Diaz on the final climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 59 Diaz leaves Quintana behind near the top. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 59 Diaz attacks and distances Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 59 Nairo Quintana crosses the line another 56 seconds down. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 59 Alex Diniz was second Thursday. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 59 The peloton rides with the mountains in the background. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 59 Etixx-QuickStep gathered together in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 59 Nicolas LeFrancois has a mechanical problem. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 59 Alex Diniz leads the break for teammate and race leader Daniel Diaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 59 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 59 The leading group with Diaz and Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on Alto el Amago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) on stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 59 Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dani Diaz, it seems, is in a race all of his own at the Tour de San Luis. The Funvic-São José dos Campos rider took a giant step towards a second overall victory in his home race after he claimed victory atop the mighty Alto El Amago with disarming facility on Thursday afternoon.

Related Articles Tour de San Luis: Quintana remaining calm

The Argentinian was already an emphatic victor on the Mirador del Potrero on stage two, but conventional wisdom had it that the shorter, more explosive climb was better-suited to the local riders who are in the midst of their season: the expectation was that the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) would fare rather better on the 10.5 kilometre haul up the Alto El Amago.

Instead, however, it was Diaz who was again utterly dominant. He held fire when Quintana launched a searing acceleration with four kilometres remaining, allowing his teammate Alex Diniz to respond. But when Quintana tried again shortly afterwards, Diaz sensed his moment had arrived. Rising from the saddle, the 25-year-old launched a ferocious effort that quickly put daylight between him and the Colombian.

“I felt very strong on the climb even though the speed was really high at the bottom,” Diaz said. “Nairo attacked twice. The first time, my teammate Diaz went with him, and then the second time, I knew that it was time to act.”

Diaz simply took flight thereafter, dancing up the sharp series of hairpins with his leader’s jersey flapping open. Further behind, the chasers were floundering, seemingly lost amid the rock-strewn mountainside. Quintana battled gamely to get on terms, with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché), Rodrigo Torres (Colombia) and Diniz for company, but they could make little inroads into Diaz’s lead.

Cheered on by a raucous smattering of home fans at the summit, Diaz crossed the line with ample time to zip up his jersey and savour his victory, while his teammate Diniz led the chasers home 52 seconds further back. The impressive young Torres took third, at 54 seconds, while Quintana had to settle for fourth on the stage, a further two seconds back.

Quintana falters

As Diaz was guided back towards the finish line for the podium protocol, Quintana was being helped into the back of the Movistar team van, where he sat exhaustedly while a soigneur helped him to stretch his legs. After draining a bidon, Quintana beckoned a small group of reporters forward.

“There was an incredibly fast tempo at the bottom of the climb, it was very difficult,” he said quietly. “I tried to attack but Diaz came with me, and when he attacked, I couldn’t follow.”

Quintana is now in fourth place overall, 1:23 down on Diaz, and he shook his head when asked if he believed he could wrest the jersey from the Argentinian between now and the finish. “The overall? It’s unthinkable,” he said.

Diaz looked to preach caution in his winner’s press conference, pointing out that he has a lead of just one minute over the second-placed Torres and insisting that he might struggle in Friday’s individual time trial in San Luis.

“I don’t think a one-minute lead is enough,” Diaz said. “The time trial could make a big difference and you could very easily lose a minute on the last mountain stage if you have a bad day, so it’s definitely not over.”

Villa Dolores

There was a festive atmosphere at the start in Villa Dolores, as the neighbouring province of Cordoba celebrated the Tour de San Luis’ first visit to its territory, though curiously, the occasion was marked by an exhibition of Brazilian samba rather than a local dance. By day’s end, of course, the beat would be decidedly Argentinian.

The early break featured Julian Arango (Colombia National Team), Dario Diaz (SEP-San Juan), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), and they built up a maximum advantage of seven minutes over a peloton content to allow them some early freedom.

Their lead was still a decent four minutes by the time they hit the final 20 kilometres, but from there, the terrain became significantly more rugged and their advantage tumbled accordingly. By the descent from the third category El Embalse, it was down to two minutes and their early unity was showing signs of fissure.

The base of Cerro El Amago is flanked by pleasant rolling scrubland, bordered by neat stone walls, but the landscape takes on a distinctly rockier, wilder hue as the altitude rises. By a similar token, the intensity in the main peloton seemed to climb in tandem with the narrow road to the summit. The early escapees were picked off one by one on the lower slopes, while the bunch fragmented into small clusters of survivors thanks to the forcing of Quintana, Diaz et al.

The race finally took some semblance of shape midway up the climb, as Quintana looked to impose his logic on proceedings with two extended accelerations, but in the end, it was the startling Diaz who imposed his law with rather staggering ease. “The sensations were very good and I think you could see that on the last climb,” he said, with considerable understatement.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his career on the America Tour, although he spent time in Europe in 2010 and 2011, first as a stagiaire with Footon-Servetto and then as a neo-professional with La Pomme-Marseille, where a fourth place finish at Paris-Troyes was his best result.

“I was at La Pomme Marseille for my first year as a professional and I got a lot of experience and that’s helped me a lot,” he said, though he was coy on the prospect of returning to race in Europe.

For now, Diaz has eyes only on a second Tour de San Luis title, and despite his protestations that he will suffer in Friday’s time trial, there is an increasing inevitability about the outcome. “I feel like I’m in the best moment of my career, not just physically but mentally too,” Diaz said. “I’m very happy and that showed in my performance today.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 3:29:25 2 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:00:52 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:54 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:19 6 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:57 7 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:10 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:47 11 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:22 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 14 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:29 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 20 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:03:43 21 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:50 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 24 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:13 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 26 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 30 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:59 31 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:10 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 33 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:39 35 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:05:41 36 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:05:49 37 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:05:52 38 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:06:28 39 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 40 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:06:55 41 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 42 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 43 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:07:04 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 45 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:23 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:33 47 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 48 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 49 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 50 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 51 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:08:02 52 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:14 53 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 55 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:08:53 56 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 57 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 58 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 62 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:51 63 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 68 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:13 70 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 71 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 72 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 73 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:51 74 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:54 76 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:11:35 77 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:11:39 79 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:11:41 80 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:03 81 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:12:18 82 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:12:25 83 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:13:04 84 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 85 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 0:13:17 86 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 87 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:13:34 88 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:00 89 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 91 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 97 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 100 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 103 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:29 104 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:14:45 105 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:15:04 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:15:50 107 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:16:11 108 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:16:28 109 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:36 110 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 111 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 112 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 113 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 114 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 115 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 116 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:16:51 119 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 120 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 121 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 122 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:18:30 123 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:18:33 124 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 0:18:49 125 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:04 126 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 128 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 129 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 130 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:11 132 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:19:14 133 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:55 134 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 135 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:20:11 136 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:20:57 137 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 138 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 139 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 141 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 142 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 143 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 144 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 145 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 146 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 147 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 148 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 149 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 150 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 151 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:22:46 DNS Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

Mountain 1 - El Embalse (Cat. 3), km. 131.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 3 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 1

Mountain 2 - El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 140.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 10 pts 2 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 8 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 6 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 1

Sprint 1 - Banco Superviele, km 65,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 pts 2 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 2 3 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 - S.Fco. Del Monte De Oro, km 120,70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 pts 2 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 2 3 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 10:35:14 2 Team Katusha 0:01:27 3 Colombia 0:02:03 4 Movistar Team 0:02:21 5 San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:30 6 Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo 0:03:44 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 8 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:32 9 Lampre-Merida 0:11:23 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:39 11 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:39 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:13:01 13 Chile 0:15:43 14 Cycling Academy Team 0:16:22 15 Argentina 0:19:18 16 Inteja - MMR 0:19:33 17 Panama 0:21:00 18 Team S.E.P. San Juan 0:21:20 19 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:43 20 Team Europcar 21 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:27 22 Cuba 0:23:57 23 Italy 0:26:50 24 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:28:48 25 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:19 26 Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 16:31:48 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 3 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:01:19 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:23 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:46 6 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:33 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:37 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:03:33 9 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:58 10 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:04 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:06 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:21 13 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:38 15 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:39 16 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:47 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 19 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 20 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:04:50 21 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:40 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:51 23 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:06:00 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:08 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 27 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 28 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:07:00 29 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:07:20 30 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:28 31 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:53 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:55 33 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:09:17 34 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:26 35 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 0:09:48 36 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:09:52 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:10:02 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:13 39 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:10:14 40 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:10:15 41 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:19 42 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:44 43 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:56 44 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:11:02 45 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:11:10 46 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:11:15 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:27 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:48 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:53 50 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:01 51 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:12 52 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:13 53 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:12:14 54 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:08 55 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:23 56 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:13:38 57 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:51 58 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:13:59 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:02 60 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:04 61 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:14:05 62 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:14:06 63 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:14:07 64 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:20 65 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:35 66 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:14:47 67 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:14:54 68 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 69 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 0:14:56 70 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:16 71 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:15:46 72 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 0:16:11 73 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:16:24 74 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:16:29 75 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:16:45 76 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 0:16:53 77 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:17:16 79 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:17:29 80 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:17:59 81 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:09 82 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 0:18:41 83 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:55 84 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:19:01 85 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:19:50 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:03 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 91 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:05 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:08 95 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:21:26 96 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:21:35 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:53 98 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:21:54 99 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 0:21:58 100 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:04 101 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:22:32 102 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:22:33 103 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:39 104 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:09 105 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:15 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:23:25 107 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:32 108 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:24:06 109 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:03 110 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:25:06 111 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:25:22 112 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:22 113 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:26:39 114 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:26:53 115 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:03 116 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:27:07 118 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:27:08 119 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:46 120 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 0:27:47 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:28:30 122 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:28:36 123 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:29:00 124 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:29:08 125 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:29:26 126 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:48 128 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:30:27 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:50 130 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:31:31 131 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:31:34 132 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:31:43 133 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:31:47 134 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:01 135 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:05 136 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:21 137 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:58 138 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:27 139 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:04 140 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 0:34:29 141 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:35:07 142 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:35:59 143 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:37:29 144 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:37:36 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:38:21 146 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:38:29 147 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:39:02 148 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:40:04 149 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:42:12 150 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:42:57 151 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:48:55

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 20 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 14 3 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 9 4 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 9 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 7 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 8 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 3 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 10 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 pts 2 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 6 3 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 4 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 5 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 4 6 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 3 7 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 8 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 9 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 10 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 2 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 3 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 4 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 6 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 7 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 8 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 9 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 10 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team