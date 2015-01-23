Trending

Tour de San Luis: Malori wins stage 5 time trial

Diaz defends race lead

Image 1 of 48

Adriano Malori at the Tour de San Luis on his way to the win

Adriano Malori at the Tour de San Luis on his way to the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Race leader Daniel Diaz (Funvic)

Race leader Daniel Diaz (Funvic)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 3 of 48

Michal Kwiatowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 4 of 48

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 5 of 48

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 6 of 48

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 7 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 8 of 48

Michal Kwiatowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 9 of 48

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 10 of 48

Janes Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare)

Janes Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 11 of 48

Rubiano Chavez (Team Colombia)

Rubiano Chavez (Team Colombia)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 12 of 48

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)

Rodolfo Torres (Colombia)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 13 of 48

Igor Anton (Movistar)

Igor Anton (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 14 of 48

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 15 of 48

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Kwiatkoswki, Malori and Hugo Houle.

Kwiatkoswki, Malori and Hugo Houle.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

Daniel Diaz on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

Daniel Diaz on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

Daniel Diaz on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Daniel Diaz on the podium.

Daniel Diaz on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 25 of 48

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 26 of 48

Hugo Houle (AG2R)

Hugo Houle (AG2R)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 27 of 48

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 28 of 48

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 29 of 48

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 30 of 48

Carlos Julian Quintero (Team Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Team Colombia)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 31 of 48

Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 32 of 48

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giacattoli)

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giacattoli)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 33 of 48

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Guillaume van Keirsbulck mugs for the camera.

Guillaume van Keirsbulck mugs for the camera.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Jani Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare)

Jani Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Race leader Daniel Diaz.

Race leader Daniel Diaz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

The San Luis flag.

The San Luis flag.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Confetti on the podium.

Confetti on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Guillaume van Keirsbulck has some fun with a spectator.

Guillaume van Keirsbulck has some fun with a spectator.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Stage winner Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Stage winner Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Guillaume van Keirsbulck mugs for the camera.

Guillaume van Keirsbulck mugs for the camera.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.

Mark Cavendish gets some time on a different kind of bike.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

 Adriano Malori (Movistar) was the class of the time trialling field at the Tour de San Luis and he duly lived up to that billing by claiming victory in the 17.4 kilometre test on Friday, four seconds clear of the rapidly-finishing Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). 

If Malori’s victory was entirely to be expected, the performance of overall leader Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) – by his own admission no time trial specialist – was rather more of a surprise. The Argentinian not only defended the jersey but extended his lead over each of his rivals, and he carries a seemingly impregnable 1:09 buffer into the final two days.

The 17.4 kilometre long test stuck largely to the two-lane highway on the fringes of San Luis and, as such, was a tester’s dream. Two 180 degree turns aside, the only real obstacles Malori faced on the course were the men he was picking off in front of him, but he swept past unhindered to clock a time of 20:07 for an average speed of some 51.897kph.

“The last few kilometres were tougher than I expected with the false flats and the headwind, and I wasn’t sure of my form, but there’s no better way to start the new season than with a win,” Malori said, who hoped his performance was an augury for the year to come. “I came fifth in the time trial here last year and then I went on to have the season of my life, so let’s hope I go even better in 2015.

As Malori settled into the hot seat past the finish – and it was no misnomer, the temperature topped 36 degrees on Friday afternoon – it seemed as though Kwiatkowski would be the only man to challenge his time. That eventually proved to be the case, although when the Pole reached the intermediate time check at 17 seconds down on Malori’s time, it seemed as though he was well out of the running.

The opening leg of the course was slightly downhill and buffeted by a tailwind, but the false flats into the wind in the final kilometres proved inexorable for many a rider, including Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin, who was quickest through the time check but then slipped to sixth, some 33 seconds down, by the finish.

Kwiatkowski, by contrast, had measured his effort well, and he ate into Malori’s lead on the run-in to the line. The world champion left himself with just too much to do in the finale, however, and he had to settle for second place and satisfaction at a good early work-out.

Kwiatkowski explained that he had looked to follow a set power output over the duration of the course and he declared himself pleasantly surprised by the final result. “I think Malori’s a little bigger so going on the tailwind and descent at the start was easier for him,” he smiled. “But you know I was trying to pace my effort with the same power and I did that really well and I’m happy with what I did. Finishing second behind Malori is a really good result.”

Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Hugo Houle claimed third place on the stage after matching Malori almost pedal stroke for pedal stroke on the front end of the course. Although the Canadian ceded a little ground in the final, he came home just five seconds down. “The way out was really very fast but then the return was so much harder with the wind,” Houle said. “I’m really happy with my ride because I wasn’t expecting to be so good.”

Diaz moves in on overall victory

Malori’s show of force meant that the race for stage honours was decided relatively early in the afternoon and by the time the final starters rolled down the ramp shortly after 6pm local time, all eyes were trained firmly on the battle for the general classification.

There was one early curiosity in that regard on Friday afternoon, however, when it emerged that Diaz’s Funvic teammate Alex Diniz had withdrawn from the race before his start time, citing illness. “He had an intestinal infection and he wasn’t in the condition to ride today,” Diaz said of the man who had been lying third overall. “I’ll miss him tomorrow.”

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) insisted beforehand that his overall ambitions were already non-existent but the exercise was a useful early-season work-out ahead of the 14-kilometre time trial that will kick off his Tour de France challenge in July.

Perhaps surprisingly, Quintana was noticeably better on the flat, downhill opening part of the course, clocking an intermediate time just seven seconds down on Malori, before paying a price for his early effort in the finale, finishing the stage in 12th place, 44 seconds down.

By contrast, Dani Diaz improve as the time trial wore on. At the 9.5km mark he was seven seconds behind Quintana but he clawed back the deficit to clock a time two seconds quicker than Quintana and nine faster than second-placed Rodolfo Torres (Colombia). In the overall standings, Diaz is now 1:09 up on Torres. Quintana, by dint of Diniz’ abandon, moves up to third overall, albeit now 1:25 behind Diaz.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect this,” Diaz said. “When I crossed the line, I was even asking if I’d done enough to keep the jersey. I really didn’t think I’d gain time.”

Diaz’s startling displays of strength on the two summit finishes to date mean that Saturday’s finale at Filo Sierras Comechingones, some 2,140 metres above sea level, will hold few fears for him, despite his protestations in his post-race press conference.

“It’s a short, intense stage and the last climb is so long that you could easily lose a lot of time,” he said. “And Nairo has a very strong change of rhythm, so tomorrow will be difficult for me.”

Beside him, Quintana’s teammate Malori was less convinced. “Nairo is getting better every day but seeing what Diaz has just done today, I don’t think he’ll be too worried about losing his jersey,” he said. “Nairo could win the stage but I think pegging back more than a minute would be almost impossible.” 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:20:07
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
5Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:32
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
8Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile0:00:40
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:42
10Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
11Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
14Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:51
15Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:00:52
16Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
17Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:00:55
18Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:56
19Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
21Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:02
22David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:03
23Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
24Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:09
25Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:01:10
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:20
27Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:21
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:22
29Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
30Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:24
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
33Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:01:31
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:41
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42
37Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
38Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:49
39Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
40Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
41Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:01:50
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy0:01:51
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:01:52
45Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
46Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
47Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
48Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:02:00
49Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires0:02:01
50Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
51Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:03
52Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:02:05
53German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:06
55Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:07
56Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
57Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
58Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:14
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
60Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:02:15
61Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
62Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:17
63Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:18
64Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
65Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
66Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:19
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires0:02:20
69Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
70Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:02:21
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:22
73Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
74Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:24
75Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:25
76Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:28
77Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:31
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:32
80German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:35
81Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:02:39
82Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
83Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:40
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:41
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:43
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
87Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:46
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
89Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:52
90Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:53
91Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:02:54
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:59
93Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:03:01
94Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:03
96Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:05
97William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
98Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
99Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:03:10
100Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
101Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
102Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires0:03:11
103Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
104Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:13
105Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:03:18
106Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:19
107Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:03:20
108Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
109Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
110Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:21
111Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:03:22
113Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:03:24
114Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:27
115Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
117Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:03:31
118Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:03:34
119Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama0:03:38
120Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:03:39
121Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:03:46
122Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:03:53
123Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
124Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:59
126Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:04:01
128John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
129Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:04:02
130Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:04:03
131Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
132Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:04:05
133Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:08
134Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:04:17
136David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:18
137Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:04:19
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:30
139Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:04:33
140Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:04:36
141Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:04:38
142Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
143Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:04:41
144Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:04:44
145Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
146Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama0:04:48
147Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:05:04
148Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:05:13
149Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:05:14
150Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombian National Team1:02:52
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3San Luis Somos Todos0:00:06
4Movistar Team0:00:35
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
7Lampre-Merida0:01:06
8Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:23
9Chile0:01:24
10Team Katusha0:01:36
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
12Colombia0:02:25
13Team Europcar0:03:10
14Team S.E.P. San Juan0:03:15
15Androni Giocattoli0:03:16
16Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo0:03:39
17Buenos Aires Provincia0:03:40
18Argentina0:03:44
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:17
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:29
21Italy0:05:52
22Cycling Academy Team0:06:51
23Inteja - MMR0:07:44
24Panama0:07:51
25Team Novo Nordisk0:08:26
26Cuba0:09:19

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos16:52:37
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:09
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:25
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:46
5Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:43
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:15
7Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:54
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:57
9Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:18
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:37
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:39
12Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:04:58
13Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
14Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:06
15Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:30
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:41
17Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:06:04
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:10
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:40
20Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:50
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
22Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:59
23Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:07
24Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:15
25German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:07:33
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:07:40
27Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:08:30
28Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:08:33
29Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:05
30Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:39
31Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile0:09:46
32Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:09:56
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:18
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
35Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:19
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:36
37Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:11:51
38Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:16
39Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:26
40Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:12:30
41Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:12:48
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:53
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:57
44Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:13:01
45Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:15
46Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:13:19
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:26
48Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:13:29
49Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:13:47
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
51Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:14:05
52Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:14:19
53Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:14:25
54Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:45
55Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team0:14:58
56Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:07
57Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:37
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:15:38
59Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:15:45
60Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:16:10
61Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:16:12
62Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:16
63German Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:16:17
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:25
65Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:16:48
66Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:16:49
67Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:16:52
68David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:59
69Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:17:03
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:12
71Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:17:18
72Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
73John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:17:39
74Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy0:18:02
75Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:18:24
76Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:19:13
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:21
78Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:19:48
79Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:04
80Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:20:11
81Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires0:20:20
82Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
84Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:10
85Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:19
86Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:33
87Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:21:34
88Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:47
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:53
90Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:22:26
91Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama0:22:47
92Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:22:54
93Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:06
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:19
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:32
96Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:00
97Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:02
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:24:44
99Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:51
100Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama0:24:54
101Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:24:56
102Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:12
103Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:13
104Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:25:14
105Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:26:26
106Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires0:26:35
107Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:27:04
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:27:21
109Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:42
110Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:28:39
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:05
112Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:11
113Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:29:28
114Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:31
115Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:29:45
116Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:30:27
117Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:30:35
118Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba0:30:58
119Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:00
120Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:31:05
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:31:15
122Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:31:38
123Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:31:44
124Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:31:45
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:58
126Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:32:06
127Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:32:24
128Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires0:33:12
129Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires0:33:19
130Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:48
131William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:33:54
132Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:07
133Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:18
134Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:35:10
135Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:25
136Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:37
137Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:09
138Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:12
139Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:39:01
140Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:39:09
141Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:39:36
142Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:45
143Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:40:04
144Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:40:10
145Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires0:40:14
146Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:40:50
147David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:43:18
148Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:43:25
149Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:44:40
150Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:52:54

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos20pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia14
3Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos9
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
6Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3
7Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires3
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
9Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6pts
2Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan6
3Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires5
4Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires5
5Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan4
6Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile3
7Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3
8Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3
9Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
10Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman3

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
2Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
3German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
4Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
5Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
6Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
7Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
9Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
10German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
11Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia50:50:02
2San Luis Somos Todos0:00:38
3Movistar Team0:00:40
4Team Katusha0:01:11
5Colombian National Team0:01:17
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
7Chile0:24:37
8Argentina0:27:38
9Team S.E.P. San Juan0:29:22
10Cycling Academy Team0:29:29
11Team Europcar0:31:13
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:30
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:36
14Inteja - MMR0:40:55
15Buenos Aires Provincia0:41:21
16Panama0:42:18
17Italy0:43:45
18Cuba0:47:04
19Team Novo Nordisk0:52:20

 

Latest on Cyclingnews