Adriano Malori (Movistar) was the class of the time trialling field at the Tour de San Luis and he duly lived up to that billing by claiming victory in the 17.4 kilometre test on Friday, four seconds clear of the rapidly-finishing Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

If Malori’s victory was entirely to be expected, the performance of overall leader Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) – by his own admission no time trial specialist – was rather more of a surprise. The Argentinian not only defended the jersey but extended his lead over each of his rivals, and he carries a seemingly impregnable 1:09 buffer into the final two days.

The 17.4 kilometre long test stuck largely to the two-lane highway on the fringes of San Luis and, as such, was a tester’s dream. Two 180 degree turns aside, the only real obstacles Malori faced on the course were the men he was picking off in front of him, but he swept past unhindered to clock a time of 20:07 for an average speed of some 51.897kph.

“The last few kilometres were tougher than I expected with the false flats and the headwind, and I wasn’t sure of my form, but there’s no better way to start the new season than with a win,” Malori said, who hoped his performance was an augury for the year to come. “I came fifth in the time trial here last year and then I went on to have the season of my life, so let’s hope I go even better in 2015.

As Malori settled into the hot seat past the finish – and it was no misnomer, the temperature topped 36 degrees on Friday afternoon – it seemed as though Kwiatkowski would be the only man to challenge his time. That eventually proved to be the case, although when the Pole reached the intermediate time check at 17 seconds down on Malori’s time, it seemed as though he was well out of the running.

The opening leg of the course was slightly downhill and buffeted by a tailwind, but the false flats into the wind in the final kilometres proved inexorable for many a rider, including Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin, who was quickest through the time check but then slipped to sixth, some 33 seconds down, by the finish.

Kwiatkowski, by contrast, had measured his effort well, and he ate into Malori’s lead on the run-in to the line. The world champion left himself with just too much to do in the finale, however, and he had to settle for second place and satisfaction at a good early work-out.

Kwiatkowski explained that he had looked to follow a set power output over the duration of the course and he declared himself pleasantly surprised by the final result. “I think Malori’s a little bigger so going on the tailwind and descent at the start was easier for him,” he smiled. “But you know I was trying to pace my effort with the same power and I did that really well and I’m happy with what I did. Finishing second behind Malori is a really good result.”

Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Hugo Houle claimed third place on the stage after matching Malori almost pedal stroke for pedal stroke on the front end of the course. Although the Canadian ceded a little ground in the final, he came home just five seconds down. “The way out was really very fast but then the return was so much harder with the wind,” Houle said. “I’m really happy with my ride because I wasn’t expecting to be so good.”

Diaz moves in on overall victory

Malori’s show of force meant that the race for stage honours was decided relatively early in the afternoon and by the time the final starters rolled down the ramp shortly after 6pm local time, all eyes were trained firmly on the battle for the general classification.

There was one early curiosity in that regard on Friday afternoon, however, when it emerged that Diaz’s Funvic teammate Alex Diniz had withdrawn from the race before his start time, citing illness. “He had an intestinal infection and he wasn’t in the condition to ride today,” Diaz said of the man who had been lying third overall. “I’ll miss him tomorrow.”

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) insisted beforehand that his overall ambitions were already non-existent but the exercise was a useful early-season work-out ahead of the 14-kilometre time trial that will kick off his Tour de France challenge in July.

Perhaps surprisingly, Quintana was noticeably better on the flat, downhill opening part of the course, clocking an intermediate time just seven seconds down on Malori, before paying a price for his early effort in the finale, finishing the stage in 12th place, 44 seconds down.

By contrast, Dani Diaz improve as the time trial wore on. At the 9.5km mark he was seven seconds behind Quintana but he clawed back the deficit to clock a time two seconds quicker than Quintana and nine faster than second-placed Rodolfo Torres (Colombia). In the overall standings, Diaz is now 1:09 up on Torres. Quintana, by dint of Diniz’ abandon, moves up to third overall, albeit now 1:25 behind Diaz.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect this,” Diaz said. “When I crossed the line, I was even asking if I’d done enough to keep the jersey. I really didn’t think I’d gain time.”

Diaz’s startling displays of strength on the two summit finishes to date mean that Saturday’s finale at Filo Sierras Comechingones, some 2,140 metres above sea level, will hold few fears for him, despite his protestations in his post-race press conference.

“It’s a short, intense stage and the last climb is so long that you could easily lose a lot of time,” he said. “And Nairo has a very strong change of rhythm, so tomorrow will be difficult for me.”

Beside him, Quintana’s teammate Malori was less convinced. “Nairo is getting better every day but seeing what Diaz has just done today, I don’t think he’ll be too worried about losing his jersey,” he said. “Nairo could win the stage but I think pegging back more than a minute would be almost impossible.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:20:07 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 5 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:32 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 8 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 0:00:40 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:42 10 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 11 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:43 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 14 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:51 15 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:00:52 16 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 17 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:00:55 18 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:56 19 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 21 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:02 22 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:03 23 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 24 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:09 25 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:01:10 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:20 27 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:21 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:22 29 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 30 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:24 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 33 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:01:31 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 35 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:41 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:42 37 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 38 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:49 39 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 40 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 41 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:50 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 0:01:51 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:01:52 45 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:58 46 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 48 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:02:00 49 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:02:01 50 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 51 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:03 52 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:02:05 53 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:06 55 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:07 56 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 57 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 58 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:14 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:02:15 61 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:17 63 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:18 64 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 65 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 66 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:19 67 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:02:20 69 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 70 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:02:21 71 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:22 73 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 74 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:24 75 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:25 76 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:28 77 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:31 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:32 80 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:35 81 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:02:39 82 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 83 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:40 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:41 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:43 86 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 87 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:46 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 89 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:52 90 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:53 91 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:02:54 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:59 93 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:01 94 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 95 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:03 96 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:05 97 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 98 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 99 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:03:10 100 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 101 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:03:11 103 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 104 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:13 105 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:03:18 106 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:19 107 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:20 108 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 110 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:21 111 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:03:22 113 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:24 114 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:27 115 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 117 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:03:31 118 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:03:34 119 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 0:03:38 120 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:03:39 121 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:46 122 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:53 123 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 124 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:59 126 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:04:01 128 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 129 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:04:02 130 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:03 131 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 132 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:04:05 133 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:08 134 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:04:17 136 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:18 137 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:04:19 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:30 139 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:04:33 140 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:04:36 141 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:04:38 142 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 143 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:04:41 144 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:04:44 145 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 146 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 0:04:48 147 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:05:04 148 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:05:13 149 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 0:05:14 150 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombian National Team 1:02:52 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:06 4 Movistar Team 0:00:35 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 7 Lampre-Merida 0:01:06 8 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:23 9 Chile 0:01:24 10 Team Katusha 0:01:36 11 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 12 Colombia 0:02:25 13 Team Europcar 0:03:10 14 Team S.E.P. San Juan 0:03:15 15 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:16 16 Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo 0:03:39 17 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:03:40 18 Argentina 0:03:44 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:17 20 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:29 21 Italy 0:05:52 22 Cycling Academy Team 0:06:51 23 Inteja - MMR 0:07:44 24 Panama 0:07:51 25 Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:26 26 Cuba 0:09:19

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 16:52:37 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:09 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:25 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:46 5 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:02:43 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:15 7 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:54 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:57 9 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:18 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:37 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:39 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:04:58 13 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 14 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:06 15 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:30 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:41 17 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:06:04 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:10 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:40 20 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:50 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 22 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:59 23 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:07 24 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:15 25 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:07:33 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:40 27 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:08:30 28 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:08:33 29 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:05 30 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:39 31 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 0:09:46 32 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:09:56 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:18 34 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 35 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:19 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:36 37 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:11:51 38 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:16 39 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:26 40 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:12:30 41 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:12:48 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:53 43 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:57 44 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:13:01 45 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:15 46 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:13:19 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:26 48 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:13:29 49 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:13:47 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:55 51 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:14:05 52 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:14:19 53 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:14:25 54 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:45 55 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 0:14:58 56 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:07 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:37 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:15:38 59 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:15:45 60 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:16:10 61 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:16:12 62 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:16 63 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:16:17 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:25 65 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:16:48 66 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:16:49 67 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:16:52 68 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:59 69 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:17:03 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:12 71 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:17:18 72 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 73 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:39 74 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 0:18:02 75 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:18:24 76 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:19:13 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:21 78 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:19:48 79 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:04 80 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:20:11 81 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:20:20 82 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 84 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:10 85 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:19 86 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:33 87 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:21:34 88 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:47 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:53 90 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:26 91 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 0:22:47 92 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:22:54 93 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:06 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:19 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:32 96 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:00 97 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:02 98 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:24:44 99 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:51 100 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 0:24:54 101 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:24:56 102 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:12 103 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:13 104 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:25:14 105 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:26:26 106 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:26:35 107 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:27:04 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:27:21 109 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:42 110 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:28:39 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:05 112 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:11 113 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:29:28 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:31 115 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:29:45 116 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:30:27 117 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:30:35 118 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 0:30:58 119 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:00 120 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:31:05 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:31:15 122 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:31:38 123 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:31:44 124 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:31:45 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:58 126 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:32:06 127 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:32:24 128 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:33:12 129 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:33:19 130 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:48 131 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:33:54 132 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:07 133 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:18 134 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:35:10 135 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:25 136 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:37 137 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:09 138 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:12 139 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 0:39:01 140 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:39:09 141 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:39:36 142 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:45 143 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:40:04 144 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:40:10 145 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:40:14 146 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:40:50 147 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:43:18 148 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:43:25 149 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:44:40 150 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:52:54

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 20 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 14 3 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 9 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 6 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 7 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 3 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 9 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 10 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 pts 2 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 6 3 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 4 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 5 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 4 6 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 3 7 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 8 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3 9 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 10 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 2 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 3 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 4 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 5 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 6 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 7 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 9 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 10 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 11 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team