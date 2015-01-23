Tour de San Luis: Malori wins stage 5 time trial
Diaz defends race lead
Stage 5: San Luis (ITT) - San Luis
Adriano Malori (Movistar) was the class of the time trialling field at the Tour de San Luis and he duly lived up to that billing by claiming victory in the 17.4 kilometre test on Friday, four seconds clear of the rapidly-finishing Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).
If Malori’s victory was entirely to be expected, the performance of overall leader Daniel Diaz (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) – by his own admission no time trial specialist – was rather more of a surprise. The Argentinian not only defended the jersey but extended his lead over each of his rivals, and he carries a seemingly impregnable 1:09 buffer into the final two days.
The 17.4 kilometre long test stuck largely to the two-lane highway on the fringes of San Luis and, as such, was a tester’s dream. Two 180 degree turns aside, the only real obstacles Malori faced on the course were the men he was picking off in front of him, but he swept past unhindered to clock a time of 20:07 for an average speed of some 51.897kph.
“The last few kilometres were tougher than I expected with the false flats and the headwind, and I wasn’t sure of my form, but there’s no better way to start the new season than with a win,” Malori said, who hoped his performance was an augury for the year to come. “I came fifth in the time trial here last year and then I went on to have the season of my life, so let’s hope I go even better in 2015.
As Malori settled into the hot seat past the finish – and it was no misnomer, the temperature topped 36 degrees on Friday afternoon – it seemed as though Kwiatkowski would be the only man to challenge his time. That eventually proved to be the case, although when the Pole reached the intermediate time check at 17 seconds down on Malori’s time, it seemed as though he was well out of the running.
The opening leg of the course was slightly downhill and buffeted by a tailwind, but the false flats into the wind in the final kilometres proved inexorable for many a rider, including Katusha’s Ilnur Zakarin, who was quickest through the time check but then slipped to sixth, some 33 seconds down, by the finish.
Kwiatkowski, by contrast, had measured his effort well, and he ate into Malori’s lead on the run-in to the line. The world champion left himself with just too much to do in the finale, however, and he had to settle for second place and satisfaction at a good early work-out.
Kwiatkowski explained that he had looked to follow a set power output over the duration of the course and he declared himself pleasantly surprised by the final result. “I think Malori’s a little bigger so going on the tailwind and descent at the start was easier for him,” he smiled. “But you know I was trying to pace my effort with the same power and I did that really well and I’m happy with what I did. Finishing second behind Malori is a really good result.”
Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Hugo Houle claimed third place on the stage after matching Malori almost pedal stroke for pedal stroke on the front end of the course. Although the Canadian ceded a little ground in the final, he came home just five seconds down. “The way out was really very fast but then the return was so much harder with the wind,” Houle said. “I’m really happy with my ride because I wasn’t expecting to be so good.”
Diaz moves in on overall victory
Malori’s show of force meant that the race for stage honours was decided relatively early in the afternoon and by the time the final starters rolled down the ramp shortly after 6pm local time, all eyes were trained firmly on the battle for the general classification.
There was one early curiosity in that regard on Friday afternoon, however, when it emerged that Diaz’s Funvic teammate Alex Diniz had withdrawn from the race before his start time, citing illness. “He had an intestinal infection and he wasn’t in the condition to ride today,” Diaz said of the man who had been lying third overall. “I’ll miss him tomorrow.”
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) insisted beforehand that his overall ambitions were already non-existent but the exercise was a useful early-season work-out ahead of the 14-kilometre time trial that will kick off his Tour de France challenge in July.
Perhaps surprisingly, Quintana was noticeably better on the flat, downhill opening part of the course, clocking an intermediate time just seven seconds down on Malori, before paying a price for his early effort in the finale, finishing the stage in 12th place, 44 seconds down.
By contrast, Dani Diaz improve as the time trial wore on. At the 9.5km mark he was seven seconds behind Quintana but he clawed back the deficit to clock a time two seconds quicker than Quintana and nine faster than second-placed Rodolfo Torres (Colombia). In the overall standings, Diaz is now 1:09 up on Torres. Quintana, by dint of Diniz’ abandon, moves up to third overall, albeit now 1:25 behind Diaz.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect this,” Diaz said. “When I crossed the line, I was even asking if I’d done enough to keep the jersey. I really didn’t think I’d gain time.”
Diaz’s startling displays of strength on the two summit finishes to date mean that Saturday’s finale at Filo Sierras Comechingones, some 2,140 metres above sea level, will hold few fears for him, despite his protestations in his post-race press conference.
“It’s a short, intense stage and the last climb is so long that you could easily lose a lot of time,” he said. “And Nairo has a very strong change of rhythm, so tomorrow will be difficult for me.”
Beside him, Quintana’s teammate Malori was less convinced. “Nairo is getting better every day but seeing what Diaz has just done today, I don’t think he’ll be too worried about losing his jersey,” he said. “Nairo could win the stage but I think pegging back more than a minute would be almost impossible.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:20:07
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|5
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:32
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|8
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|0:00:40
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:42
|10
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|11
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|14
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:51
|15
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|17
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:00:55
|18
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:56
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|21
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:02
|22
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:03
|23
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|24
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:09
|25
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:01:10
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|27
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:21
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:22
|29
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|30
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:24
|31
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|33
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:01:31
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:41
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|37
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|38
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:49
|39
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|40
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|41
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:50
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|0:01:51
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:01:52
|45
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|46
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|47
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|48
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:02:00
|49
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:02:01
|50
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|51
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|52
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:02:05
|53
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:06
|55
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:07
|56
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|57
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|58
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:14
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:02:15
|61
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:17
|63
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|64
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|65
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|66
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:19
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:02:20
|69
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|70
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:21
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:22
|73
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|74
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:24
|75
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:25
|76
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:28
|77
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|78
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|80
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:35
|81
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:02:39
|82
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|83
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:40
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:41
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:43
|86
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|87
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:46
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|89
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:52
|90
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:53
|91
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:02:54
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:59
|93
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:01
|94
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|95
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:03
|96
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:05
|97
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|98
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|99
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:03:10
|100
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|101
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:03:11
|103
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|104
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:13
|105
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:18
|106
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:19
|107
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:20
|108
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|110
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|111
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:03:22
|113
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:24
|114
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:27
|115
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|117
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:03:31
|118
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:03:34
|119
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|0:03:38
|120
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:03:39
|121
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:46
|122
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:53
|123
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|124
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:59
|126
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:04:01
|128
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:04:02
|130
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:03
|131
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|132
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:04:05
|133
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:08
|134
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:04:17
|136
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:18
|137
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:04:19
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:30
|139
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:33
|140
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:36
|141
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:04:38
|142
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|143
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:41
|144
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:44
|145
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|146
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|0:04:48
|147
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:05:04
|148
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:05:13
|149
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:05:14
|150
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombian National Team
|1:02:52
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:06
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:06
|8
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:23
|9
|Chile
|0:01:24
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|12
|Colombia
|0:02:25
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|14
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:03:15
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:16
|16
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|0:03:39
|17
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:03:40
|18
|Argentina
|0:03:44
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:17
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:29
|21
|Italy
|0:05:52
|22
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:06:51
|23
|Inteja - MMR
|0:07:44
|24
|Panama
|0:07:51
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:26
|26
|Cuba
|0:09:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|16:52:37
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:09
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:46
|5
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:43
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|7
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:54
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:57
|9
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:18
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:37
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:39
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:58
|13
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|14
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:06
|15
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:30
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|17
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:06:04
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:40
|20
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:50
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|23
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:07
|24
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:15
|25
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:07:33
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:40
|27
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:08:30
|28
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:08:33
|29
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:05
|30
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:39
|31
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|0:09:46
|32
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:09:56
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:18
|34
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|35
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:19
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|37
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:11:51
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:16
|39
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:26
|40
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:12:30
|41
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:48
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:53
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:57
|44
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:13:01
|45
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:15
|46
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:13:19
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:26
|48
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:13:29
|49
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:13:47
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|51
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:05
|52
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:14:19
|53
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:14:25
|54
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:45
|55
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:14:58
|56
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:07
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:37
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:15:38
|59
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:45
|60
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:16:10
|61
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:16:12
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:16
|63
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:17
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:25
|65
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:16:48
|66
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:16:49
|67
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:16:52
|68
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:59
|69
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:17:03
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:12
|71
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:17:18
|72
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|73
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:39
|74
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|0:18:02
|75
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:18:24
|76
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:19:13
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:21
|78
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:19:48
|79
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:04
|80
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:20:11
|81
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:20:20
|82
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|84
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:10
|85
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:19
|86
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:33
|87
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:21:34
|88
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:47
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:53
|90
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:26
|91
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|0:22:47
|92
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:22:54
|93
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:06
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:19
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:32
|96
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:00
|97
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:24:02
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:24:44
|99
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:51
|100
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|0:24:54
|101
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:24:56
|102
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:12
|103
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:13
|104
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:25:14
|105
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:26:26
|106
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:26:35
|107
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:27:04
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:21
|109
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:42
|110
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:28:39
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:05
|112
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:11
|113
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:29:28
|114
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:31
|115
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:29:45
|116
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:30:27
|117
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:30:35
|118
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|0:30:58
|119
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:00
|120
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:31:05
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:31:15
|122
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:31:38
|123
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:31:44
|124
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:31:45
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:58
|126
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:32:06
|127
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:32:24
|128
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:33:12
|129
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:33:19
|130
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:48
|131
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:33:54
|132
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:07
|133
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:18
|134
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:35:10
|135
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:25
|136
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:37
|137
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:09
|138
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:12
|139
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:39:01
|140
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:39:09
|141
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:39:36
|142
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:45
|143
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:40:04
|144
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:40:10
|145
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:40:14
|146
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:40:50
|147
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:43:18
|148
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:43:25
|149
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:44:40
|150
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:52:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|20
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|14
|3
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|9
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|7
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|3
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|9
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|pts
|2
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|6
|3
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|4
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|5
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|4
|6
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|3
|7
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|8
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|10
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|2
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|3
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|4
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|5
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|7
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|9
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|10
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|50:50:02
|2
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:38
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|5
|Colombian National Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|7
|Chile
|0:24:37
|8
|Argentina
|0:27:38
|9
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:29:22
|10
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:29:29
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:31:13
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:30
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:36
|14
|Inteja - MMR
|0:40:55
|15
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:41:21
|16
|Panama
|0:42:18
|17
|Italy
|0:43:45
|18
|Cuba
|0:47:04
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:20
