Tour de San Luis: Da Silva wins atop Comechingones
Diaz maintains overall lead after queen stage
Stage 6: Achiras (Córdoba) - Filo Sierras Comechingone
The mighty Filo Sierras Comechingones provided a spectacular natural amphitheatre for the final summit finish of the Tour de San Luis and the script, it seemed, had been written long in advance. All week the Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos team has been unnervingly dominant whenever the road has climbed and the Brazilian outfit’s mastery continued here, as Kleber Da Silva helped himself to the stage and Dani Diaz effectively sealed final overall victory.
The two-part, 13-kilometre climb was a novel addition to the race – on previous visits, the stage had stopped at Mirador del Sol, some 7.5 kilometres below Saturday’s finish – and the altitude and the sheer difficulty of the finale were widely tipped to favour Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
Indeed, Quintana made one, sustained acceleration with a little over eight kilometres remaining, and though he reduced the leading group to nine riders, he was unable to shake Diaz. Shortly afterwards, Da Silva took up the pace-making at the front of the race and his striking efforts from Mirador del Sol onwards proved a strong deterrent.
As the gradient stiffened on the switchbacks in the final two kilometres, the leading group was reduced to just four riders: Da Silva, Diaz, Quintana and Colombian youngster Rodolfo Torres. Approaching the flamme rouge, Quintana summoned up one final effort, perhaps more in defiance than in hope, before Da Silva, Torres and then Diaz edged past.
Inside the final 400 metres, Da Silva managed to burn off Torres to claim the win, while Diaz did enough to take third place, six seconds back. Quintana held off Dani Moreno (Katusha) for fourth, 15 seconds back, while Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and a battling Joe Dombrowski (Garmin-Cannondale) proved the best of the chasers.
“It was a very hard and long climb, and it was even tougher because of all the wind,” Diaz said. “But I had phenomenal work from Kleber and that made it so much easier for me. In the finale, it was the two of us with Torres and Nairo, and it was hard work once it fragmented in the last kilometre.”
As Quintana rolled down the dirt road that led from the summit to the team vans, he seemed unsure if the glass was half-empty or half-full. He will finish the race in third place overall, and though disappointed not to have claimed a win on South American roads, he reminded reporters that his true objective is still almost months away.
“I attacked once but afterwards I just followed the wheels, my rivals were very strong,” Quintana said. “I’m not very happy because I didn’t really do anything but I’m not disappointed because I hadn’t raced for months and this is the first step towards the Tour de France.
Rapid start
The Filo Sierras Comechingones was visible on the horizon all afternoon, but its intimidating silhouette did not discourage six escapees from breaking clear soon after leaving Achiras on the short trek southwards back into San Luis province. Juan Arango (Colombia National Team), Antoine Duchesne (Europcar), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) built up a maximum advantage of five minutes, which receded gently on the approach to the pretty town of Merlo, the gateway to the Sierras.
Arango was particularly active in trying to breathe life into the move when its lead was slashed to 1:30 on the third category Balneario El Rincon, and he attacked alone at the foot of the Mirador del Sol, but Canola was ultimately the final survivor out in front.
By the time the Italian was swept up with nine kilometres remaining, the peloton had already long been fractured and Quintana’s sustained effort shortly afterwards reduced the leading group to just nine riders. Diaz lost his teammate Alex Diniz to a sudden illness on Friday afternoon and he voiced concerns that he would struggle without the support of the man who had been second on GC in the finale.
He needn’t have worried. Da Silva summoned up hitherto unseen reserves to make light of the 12% slopes and dictate the rules of engagement at the head of the race for much of the final part of the climb. Diaz sat cautiously on his wheel, while Quintana by now could do little more than follow. Dombrowski, Moreno and Sepulveda were among those simply trying to keep a grip on the end of their tethers as the road cut a zig-zag path into the rock face, 2,100 metres above sea level.
Somehow, Da Silva then still had the strength to pull away for stage victory in the final kilometre, while Torres did enough to ensure he will finish in second place overall, ahead of his fellow countryman Quintana. But the mountain, and indeed the entire race, belonged to Dani Diaz and his surprising Funvic squad.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|3:10:55
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:00:06
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:00:22
|7
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|10
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:23
|11
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:01:31
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|14
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|16
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|17
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:54
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|20
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:32
|23
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|24
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|0:04:25
|25
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|26
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|27
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:44
|28
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:56
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|30
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:23
|31
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|32
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:05:58
|33
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:02
|34
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:38
|35
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:41
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|37
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:24
|39
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:07:26
|40
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|41
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:07:48
|42
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|43
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|44
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|45
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:08:00
|46
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:12
|47
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:08:23
|48
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|49
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|50
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|0:08:32
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:08:46
|53
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:52
|54
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:09:18
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|57
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|58
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:09:28
|59
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:58
|60
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:10:44
|62
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|64
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|67
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:11:00
|68
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|69
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:09
|70
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:33
|71
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:12:10
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|75
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:13
|76
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:23
|77
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:12:30
|79
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:19
|80
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:23
|81
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:13:34
|82
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:13:40
|83
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|84
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|85
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:13:54
|86
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|87
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|88
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|92
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|94
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|96
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|97
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|98
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|99
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|107
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|108
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|109
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|111
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|113
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|114
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|117
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|118
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|119
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|120
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|122
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|125
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|126
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|127
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|128
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|130
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|131
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|132
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|139
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:30
|140
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|142
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:21:43
|143
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:40
|144
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|145
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:22:48
|146
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|DNF
|Fernando UreÒa (Pan) Panama
|DNF
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|DNF
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|8
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|2
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|10
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|9:36:56
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|4
|Colombian National Team
|0:02:24
|5
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:48
|6
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|0:08:25
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:47
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:15:55
|11
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:17:24
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:18:17
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:20:04
|14
|Chile
|0:20:23
|15
|Italy
|0:20:47
|16
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:21:59
|17
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI
|0:22:06
|18
|Argentina
|0:22:36
|19
|Inteja - MMR
|0:25:51
|20
|Panama
|0:27:20
|21
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:34
|22
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:33:44
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:47
|24
|Cuba
|0:44:03
|25
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:37
|26
|Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|20:03:38
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:02:02
|5
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:03:16
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:26
|7
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:21
|8
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|9
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:05:35
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:39
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:25
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:27
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:50
|15
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:07:54
|16
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:08:34
|17
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:42
|18
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:08:58
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:28
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:09:49
|21
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:16
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:41
|23
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:11:45
|24
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:12:52
|25
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:13:47
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:11
|27
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:15
|28
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:16:19
|29
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|30
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:51
|31
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:54
|32
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|0:18:12
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|34
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:54
|36
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:18:57
|37
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:44
|39
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:19:50
|40
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:20:33
|41
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:20:54
|42
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:20:56
|43
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:20:57
|44
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:21:01
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:19
|46
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:21:36
|47
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:39
|48
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:02
|49
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|0:22:21
|50
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:22:35
|51
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:22:36
|52
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:23:02
|53
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:23:05
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:20
|55
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:24:43
|56
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:24:45
|57
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:25:04
|58
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:25:24
|59
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|0:25:32
|60
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:25:52
|61
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:26:06
|62
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:26:16
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:54
|64
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:27:03
|65
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:27:44
|66
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:58
|67
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:28:35
|68
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:29:23
|69
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:36
|70
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:29:58
|71
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:30:35
|72
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:31:06
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:47
|74
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:32:12
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:35
|76
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:37
|77
|Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:32:58
|78
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:04
|79
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:09
|80
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|0:33:11
|81
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|0:33:22
|82
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:49
|83
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:52
|84
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:04
|85
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:35:31
|86
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:14
|87
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:36:30
|88
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:37:00
|89
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:15
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:20
|91
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:29
|92
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:37:30
|93
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:43
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:03
|95
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:39:04
|96
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:39:16
|97
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:28
|98
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:29
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:42
|100
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:40:54
|101
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:01
|102
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:23
|103
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:41:52
|104
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:42:23
|105
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|0:42:31
|106
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:42:36
|107
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:42:45
|108
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:42:47
|109
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:43:14
|110
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:36
|111
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:52
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:02
|113
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:44:49
|114
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:15
|115
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:45:21
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:41
|117
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:46:45
|118
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:10
|119
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:47:25
|120
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:47:48
|121
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:48:16
|122
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:49:22
|123
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:49:29
|124
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:49:58
|125
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:50:04
|126
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|0:50:17
|127
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:28
|128
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|0:51:20
|129
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:35
|130
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:51:47
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:19
|132
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|0:52:43
|133
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|0:53:32
|134
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:53:47
|135
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:36
|136
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|0:55:46
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:55
|138
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:56:20
|139
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|0:56:24
|140
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:57:00
|141
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:57:25
|142
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:59:28
|143
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|1:00:50
|144
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|1:02:46
|145
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|1:05:02
|146
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|1:15:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|32
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|32
|3
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|27
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
|9
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|3
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|4
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|5
|5
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|4
|6
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|7
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|8
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|20:06:54
|2
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:05:18
|3
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:05:42
|4
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:09:36
|5
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:17:38
|6
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:18:20
|7
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|0:19:49
|8
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|0:21:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|60:26:58
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|4
|Colombian National Team
|0:03:41
|5
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:26
|6
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|0:11:52
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:31
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:27:55
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:29:51
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:38:47
|12
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI
|0:42:17
|13
|Chile
|0:45:00
|14
|Team S.E.P. San Juan
|0:46:46
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:47:08
|16
|Argentina
|0:50:14
|17
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:51:28
|18
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:32
|19
|Italy
|1:04:32
|20
|Inteja - MMR
|1:06:46
|21
|Panama
|1:09:38
|22
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|1:15:05
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:17:23
|24
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:20:07
|25
|Cuba
|1:31:07
|26
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:36:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy