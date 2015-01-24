Trending

Tour de San Luis: Da Silva wins atop Comechingones

Diaz maintains overall lead after queen stage

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6 atop Filo Sierras Comechingones

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dayer Quintana (Movistar) on Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Stage winner Kleber Da Silva (Funvic).

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Igor Anton (Movistar)

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
The view from Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
An aerial shot of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guillaume van Keirsbulck recovers after the stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish at the summit.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana said he is satisfied with third overall in San Luis.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Moreno arrives at the finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana at the finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz kept his leader's jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sun shnes on the peloton.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
On the way to the top of Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton stretches out on the lower slopes of the climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Shadows rolling through the San Luis mountains.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx - Quick-Step) post stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The early breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Moreno

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The mighty Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riding through a little overflow water.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton heads toward Filo Sierras Comechingone.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The day's podium: Torres, da Silva and Diaz.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The day's podium: Torres, da Silva and Diaz.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Another water hazard.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders climb under the 1km banner.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders climb with the 1km banner in the distance.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rodolfo Torres leads the select group of climbers.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz chats with Nairo Quintana before the race heats up.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The difficult roads for the Queen staged lived up to their reputation.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Daniel Diaz on the final climb.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
The sun beats down on riders climbing in San Luis.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
The steep hills slowed some riders to a crawl.

(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) won the sixth stage at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Diaz cliombs ahead of Nairo Quintana.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) won the sixth stage at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) atop Filo Sierras Comechingones

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) is the stage 6 winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) is the stage 6 winner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished fourth on the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The mighty Filo Sierras Comechingones provided a spectacular natural amphitheatre for the final summit finish of the Tour de San Luis and the script, it seemed, had been written long in advance. All week the Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos team has been unnervingly dominant whenever the road has climbed and the Brazilian outfit’s mastery continued here, as Kleber Da Silva helped himself to the stage and Dani Diaz effectively sealed final overall victory. 

The two-part, 13-kilometre climb was a novel addition to the race – on previous visits, the stage had stopped at Mirador del Sol, some 7.5 kilometres below Saturday’s finish – and the altitude and the sheer difficulty of the finale were widely tipped to favour Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Indeed, Quintana made one, sustained acceleration with a little over eight kilometres remaining, and though he reduced the leading group to nine riders, he was unable to shake Diaz. Shortly afterwards, Da Silva took up the pace-making at the front of the race and his striking efforts from Mirador del Sol onwards proved a strong deterrent.

As the gradient stiffened on the switchbacks in the final two kilometres, the leading group was reduced to just four riders: Da Silva, Diaz, Quintana and Colombian youngster Rodolfo Torres. Approaching the flamme rouge, Quintana summoned up one final effort, perhaps more in defiance than in hope, before Da Silva, Torres and then Diaz edged past.

Inside the final 400 metres, Da Silva managed to burn off Torres to claim the win, while Diaz did enough to take third place, six seconds back. Quintana held off Dani Moreno (Katusha) for fourth, 15 seconds back, while Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and a battling Joe Dombrowski (Garmin-Cannondale) proved the best of the chasers.

“It was a very hard and long climb, and it was even tougher because of all the wind,” Diaz said. “But I had phenomenal work from Kleber and that made it so much easier for me. In the finale, it was the two of us with Torres and Nairo, and it was hard work once it fragmented in the last kilometre.”

As Quintana rolled down the dirt road that led from the summit to the team vans, he seemed unsure if the glass was half-empty or half-full. He will finish the race in third place overall, and though disappointed not to have claimed a win on South American roads, he reminded reporters that his true objective is still almost months away.

“I attacked once but afterwards I just followed the wheels, my rivals were very strong,” Quintana said. “I’m not very happy because I didn’t really do anything but I’m not disappointed because I hadn’t raced for months and this is the first step towards the Tour de France.

Rapid start

The Filo Sierras Comechingones was visible on the horizon all afternoon, but its intimidating silhouette did not discourage six escapees from breaking clear soon after leaving Achiras on the short trek southwards back into San Luis province. Juan Arango (Colombia National Team), Antoine Duchesne (Europcar), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) built up a maximum advantage of five minutes, which receded gently on the approach to the pretty town of Merlo, the gateway to the Sierras.

Arango was particularly active in trying to breathe life into the move when its lead was slashed to 1:30 on the third category Balneario El Rincon, and he attacked alone at the foot of the Mirador del Sol, but Canola was ultimately the final survivor out in front.

By the time the Italian was swept up with nine kilometres remaining, the peloton had already long been fractured and Quintana’s sustained effort shortly afterwards reduced the leading group to just nine riders. Diaz lost his teammate Alex Diniz to a sudden illness on Friday afternoon and he voiced concerns that he would struggle without the support of the man who had been second on GC in the finale.

He needn’t have worried. Da Silva summoned up hitherto unseen reserves to make light of the 12% slopes and dictate the rules of engagement at the head of the race for much of the final part of the climb. Diaz sat cautiously on his wheel, while Quintana by now could do little more than follow. Dombrowski, Moreno and Sepulveda were among those simply trying to keep a grip on the end of their tethers as the road cut a zig-zag path into the rock face, 2,100 metres above sea level.

Somehow, Da Silva then still had the strength to pull away for stage victory in the final kilometre, while Torres did enough to ensure he will finish in second place overall, ahead of his fellow countryman Quintana. But the mountain, and indeed the entire race, belonged to Dani Diaz and his surprising Funvic squad.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos3:10:55
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:02
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:00:06
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:15
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:17
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:00:22
7Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
8Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:00:39
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
10Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:23
11German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:31
12Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
13Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
14Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:48
16Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:02:36
17Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:54
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:19
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:24
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
22Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:32
23Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:07
24Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy0:04:25
25Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
26Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
27Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:44
28Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:56
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
30Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:23
31Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
32Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:05:58
33Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:02
34Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:38
35Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:41
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
37Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:24
39Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:07:26
40Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
41Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:07:48
42Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
43Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
44Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
45Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:08:00
46Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:08:12
47Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:08:23
48Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
49Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
50Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile0:08:32
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
52Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:08:46
53Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:52
54Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:18
55Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
57Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
58Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:09:28
59Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:58
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:10:44
62Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
64Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
66Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
67Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:11:00
68Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
69Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:11:09
70German Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:11:33
71Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:12:10
72Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
75Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:12:13
76Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:23
77Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:12:30
79Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:19
80Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:23
81Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:34
82Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:13:40
83Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
84Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
85Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:13:54
86Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
87Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
88Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
92David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
93Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
94Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
96Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
97Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement
98Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
99Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
100Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
103Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
104William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
108Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
109Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
110Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
111Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
113Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
114Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR
117Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
118Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
119Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
120Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
122John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
123Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
125Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
126Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
127Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
128Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
129Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
130Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
131Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
132Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
136Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
138David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
139Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:30
140Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
142Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:21:43
143Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:22:40
144Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
145Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:22:48
146Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
DNFFernando UreÒa (Pan) Panama
DNFLucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
DNFDario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team2
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia10pts
2Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos8
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement2
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos10pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia8
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team3pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia9:36:56
2Team Katusha0:01:18
3Movistar Team0:01:44
4Colombian National Team0:02:24
5San Luis Somos Todos0:03:48
6Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo0:08:25
7AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:47
10Team Europcar0:15:55
11Team S.E.P. San Juan0:17:24
12Lampre-Merida0:18:17
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:20:04
14Chile0:20:23
15Italy0:20:47
16Cycling Academy Team0:21:59
17ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI0:22:06
18Argentina0:22:36
19Inteja - MMR0:25:51
20Panama0:27:20
21Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:34
22Buenos Aires Provincia0:33:44
23Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:47
24Cuba0:44:03
25Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:37
26Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos20:03:38
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:01:05
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:34
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:02:02
5Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team0:03:16
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:26
7Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:21
8Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
9Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:35
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:39
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
12Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:07:27
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:50
15Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:07:54
16Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:08:34
17Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:42
18German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:08:58
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:28
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:49
21Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:16
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:11:41
23Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:11:45
24Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:12:52
25Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:13:47
26Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:11
27Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:15
28Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:16:19
29Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:45
30Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:51
31Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:54
32Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile0:18:12
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:46
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:54
36Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:18:57
37Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:44
39Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:19:50
40Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team0:20:33
41Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:20:54
42Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:20:56
43Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:20:57
44Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:21:01
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:19
46Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:21:36
47Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:39
48Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:02
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy0:22:21
50Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team0:22:35
51Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:22:36
52Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:23:02
53Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:23:05
54Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:20
55Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:24:43
56Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:24:45
57Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:25:04
58Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:25:24
59Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile0:25:32
60Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team0:25:52
61Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:26:06
62Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:26:16
63Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:54
64Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:27:03
65German Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:27:44
66Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:58
67Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:28:35
68Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:29:23
69Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:36
70Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:29:58
71Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:30:35
72Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:31:06
73Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:47
74Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:32:12
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:35
76Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:37
77Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:32:58
78Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:33:04
79David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:09
80Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama0:33:11
81Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama0:33:22
82John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:33:49
83Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:52
84Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:04
85Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:35:31
86Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:14
87Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires0:36:30
88Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:37:00
89Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:15
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:20
91Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:29
92Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:37:30
93Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:43
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:03
95Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:39:04
96Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:39:16
97Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:39:28
98Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:29
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:42
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:40:54
101Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:01
102Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:23
103Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:41:52
104Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:42:23
105Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy0:42:31
106Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:42:36
107Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires0:42:45
108Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina0:42:47
109Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:43:14
110Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:36
111Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:52
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:02
113Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos0:44:49
114Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:15
115Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:45:21
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:41
117Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires0:46:45
118Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:10
119Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:47:25
120Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:47:48
121Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:48:16
122Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires0:49:22
123Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires0:49:29
124Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:49:58
125William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:50:04
126Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement0:50:17
127Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:28
128Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama0:51:20
129Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:35
130Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:51:47
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:52:19
132Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina0:52:43
133Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba0:53:32
134Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:53:47
135Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:36
136Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR0:55:46
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:55:55
138Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:56:20
139Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires0:56:24
140Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:57:00
141Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:57:25
142David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:59:28
143Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy1:00:50
144Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos1:02:46
145Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement1:05:02
146Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba1:15:28

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos32pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia32
3Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos27
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement9
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
8Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team9pts
2Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6
3Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires5
4Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires5
5Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan4
6Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
7Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
8Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team20:06:54
2Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:05:18
3German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team0:05:42
4Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:09:36
5Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:17:38
6Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:18:20
7Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina0:19:49
8Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team0:21:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia60:26:58
2Movistar Team0:02:24
3Team Katusha0:02:29
4Colombian National Team0:03:41
5San Luis Somos Todos0:04:26
6Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo0:11:52
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
8AG2R La Mondiale0:22:31
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:27:55
10Lampre-Merida0:29:51
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:38:47
12ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI0:42:17
13Chile0:45:00
14Team S.E.P. San Juan0:46:46
15Team Europcar0:47:08
16Argentina0:50:14
17Cycling Academy Team0:51:28
18Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:32
19Italy1:04:32
20Inteja - MMR1:06:46
21Panama1:09:38
22Buenos Aires Provincia1:15:05
23Nippo - Vini Fantini1:17:23
24Etixx - Quick-Step1:20:07
25Cuba1:31:07
26Team Novo Nordisk1:36:57

