Image 1 of 58 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6 atop Filo Sierras Comechingones (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 58 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) on Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 58 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 6 of 58 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) on Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 7 of 58 Stage winner Kleber Da Silva (Funvic). (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 8 of 58 Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 9 of 58 Igor Anton (Movistar) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 10 of 58 The view from Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 11 of 58 An aerial shot of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 58 Guillaume van Keirsbulck recovers after the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 58 Mark Cavendish at the summit. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 58 Nairo Quintana said he is satisfied with third overall in San Luis. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 58 Daniel Moreno arrives at the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 58 Nairo Quintana at the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 58 Daniel Diaz kept his leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 58 The sun shnes on the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 58 On the way to the top of Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 58 The peloton stretches out on the lower slopes of the climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 58 Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 58 Shadows rolling through the San Luis mountains. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 58 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 58 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx - Quick-Step) post stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 58 Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 58 The early breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 58 Daniel Moreno (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 58 Daniel Diaz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 58 The mighty Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 58 Daniel Diaz leads Nairo Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 58 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 58 Riding through a little overflow water. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 58 The peloton heads toward Filo Sierras Comechingone. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 58 The day's podium: Torres, da Silva and Diaz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 58 The day's podium: Torres, da Silva and Diaz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 58 Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 58 Another water hazard. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 58 The leaders climb under the 1km banner. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 58 The leaders climb with the 1km banner in the distance. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 58 Rodolfo Torres leads the select group of climbers. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 58 Daniel Diaz chats with Nairo Quintana before the race heats up. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 58 The difficult roads for the Queen staged lived up to their reputation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 58 Race leader Daniel Diaz on the final climb. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 47 of 58 The sun beats down on riders climbing in San Luis. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 48 of 58 The steep hills slowed some riders to a crawl. (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 49 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) won the sixth stage at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 58 Daniel Diaz cliombs ahead of Nairo Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) won the sixth stage at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) atop Filo Sierras Comechingones (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) is the stage 6 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) is the stage 6 winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 58 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 58 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished fourth on the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The mighty Filo Sierras Comechingones provided a spectacular natural amphitheatre for the final summit finish of the Tour de San Luis and the script, it seemed, had been written long in advance. All week the Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos team has been unnervingly dominant whenever the road has climbed and the Brazilian outfit’s mastery continued here, as Kleber Da Silva helped himself to the stage and Dani Diaz effectively sealed final overall victory.

The two-part, 13-kilometre climb was a novel addition to the race – on previous visits, the stage had stopped at Mirador del Sol, some 7.5 kilometres below Saturday’s finish – and the altitude and the sheer difficulty of the finale were widely tipped to favour Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Indeed, Quintana made one, sustained acceleration with a little over eight kilometres remaining, and though he reduced the leading group to nine riders, he was unable to shake Diaz. Shortly afterwards, Da Silva took up the pace-making at the front of the race and his striking efforts from Mirador del Sol onwards proved a strong deterrent.

As the gradient stiffened on the switchbacks in the final two kilometres, the leading group was reduced to just four riders: Da Silva, Diaz, Quintana and Colombian youngster Rodolfo Torres. Approaching the flamme rouge, Quintana summoned up one final effort, perhaps more in defiance than in hope, before Da Silva, Torres and then Diaz edged past.

Inside the final 400 metres, Da Silva managed to burn off Torres to claim the win, while Diaz did enough to take third place, six seconds back. Quintana held off Dani Moreno (Katusha) for fourth, 15 seconds back, while Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and a battling Joe Dombrowski (Garmin-Cannondale) proved the best of the chasers.

“It was a very hard and long climb, and it was even tougher because of all the wind,” Diaz said. “But I had phenomenal work from Kleber and that made it so much easier for me. In the finale, it was the two of us with Torres and Nairo, and it was hard work once it fragmented in the last kilometre.”

As Quintana rolled down the dirt road that led from the summit to the team vans, he seemed unsure if the glass was half-empty or half-full. He will finish the race in third place overall, and though disappointed not to have claimed a win on South American roads, he reminded reporters that his true objective is still almost months away.

“I attacked once but afterwards I just followed the wheels, my rivals were very strong,” Quintana said. “I’m not very happy because I didn’t really do anything but I’m not disappointed because I hadn’t raced for months and this is the first step towards the Tour de France.

Rapid start

The Filo Sierras Comechingones was visible on the horizon all afternoon, but its intimidating silhouette did not discourage six escapees from breaking clear soon after leaving Achiras on the short trek southwards back into San Luis province. Juan Arango (Colombia National Team), Antoine Duchesne (Europcar), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) built up a maximum advantage of five minutes, which receded gently on the approach to the pretty town of Merlo, the gateway to the Sierras.

Arango was particularly active in trying to breathe life into the move when its lead was slashed to 1:30 on the third category Balneario El Rincon, and he attacked alone at the foot of the Mirador del Sol, but Canola was ultimately the final survivor out in front.

By the time the Italian was swept up with nine kilometres remaining, the peloton had already long been fractured and Quintana’s sustained effort shortly afterwards reduced the leading group to just nine riders. Diaz lost his teammate Alex Diniz to a sudden illness on Friday afternoon and he voiced concerns that he would struggle without the support of the man who had been second on GC in the finale.

He needn’t have worried. Da Silva summoned up hitherto unseen reserves to make light of the 12% slopes and dictate the rules of engagement at the head of the race for much of the final part of the climb. Diaz sat cautiously on his wheel, while Quintana by now could do little more than follow. Dombrowski, Moreno and Sepulveda were among those simply trying to keep a grip on the end of their tethers as the road cut a zig-zag path into the rock face, 2,100 metres above sea level.

Somehow, Da Silva then still had the strength to pull away for stage victory in the final kilometre, while Torres did enough to ensure he will finish in second place overall, ahead of his fellow countryman Quintana. But the mountain, and indeed the entire race, belonged to Dani Diaz and his surprising Funvic squad.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 3:10:55 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:02 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:00:06 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:15 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:17 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:00:22 7 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 8 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:00:39 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 10 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:23 11 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:31 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 14 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:48 16 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 17 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:54 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:19 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:24 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 22 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:32 23 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:07 24 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 0:04:25 25 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 26 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 27 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:44 28 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:56 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 30 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:23 31 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 32 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:05:58 33 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:02 34 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:38 35 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:41 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 37 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:24 39 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:26 40 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 41 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:07:48 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 43 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 44 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 45 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:08:00 46 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:08:12 47 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:08:23 48 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 49 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 50 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 0:08:32 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:08:46 53 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:52 54 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:18 55 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 57 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 58 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:09:28 59 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:58 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:10:44 62 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 64 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 67 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:11:00 68 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 69 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:11:09 70 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:11:33 71 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:12:10 72 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 75 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:12:13 76 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:23 77 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:12:30 79 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:19 80 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:23 81 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:34 82 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:13:40 83 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 84 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 85 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:13:54 86 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:16 87 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 88 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 92 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 94 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 96 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 97 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 98 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 99 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 104 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 108 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 109 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 111 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 113 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 114 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 115 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 116 Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR 117 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 118 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 119 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 120 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 122 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 123 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 125 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 126 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 127 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 128 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 129 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 130 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 131 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 132 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 136 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 138 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 139 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:30 140 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 142 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:21:43 143 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:22:40 144 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 145 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:22:48 146 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos DNF Fernando UreÒa (Pan) Panama DNF Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan DNF Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 2 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 8 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 2 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 10 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 8 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 3 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 9:36:56 2 Team Katusha 0:01:18 3 Movistar Team 0:01:44 4 Colombian National Team 0:02:24 5 San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:48 6 Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo 0:08:25 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:47 10 Team Europcar 0:15:55 11 Team S.E.P. San Juan 0:17:24 12 Lampre-Merida 0:18:17 13 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:20:04 14 Chile 0:20:23 15 Italy 0:20:47 16 Cycling Academy Team 0:21:59 17 ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI 0:22:06 18 Argentina 0:22:36 19 Inteja - MMR 0:25:51 20 Panama 0:27:20 21 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:34 22 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:33:44 23 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:47 24 Cuba 0:44:03 25 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:37 26 Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 20:03:38 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:01:05 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:34 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:02:02 5 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 0:03:16 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:26 7 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:21 8 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 9 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:35 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:39 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:07:27 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:50 15 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:07:54 16 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:08:34 17 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:42 18 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:08:58 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:28 20 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:49 21 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:16 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:41 23 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:11:45 24 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:12:52 25 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:13:47 26 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:11 27 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:15 28 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:16:19 29 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:45 30 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:51 31 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:54 32 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 0:18:12 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:46 34 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:54 36 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:18:57 37 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:44 39 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:19:50 40 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 0:20:33 41 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:20:54 42 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:20:56 43 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:20:57 44 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:21:01 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:19 46 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:21:36 47 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:39 48 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:02 49 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 0:22:21 50 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 0:22:35 51 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:22:36 52 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:23:02 53 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:23:05 54 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:20 55 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:24:43 56 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:24:45 57 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:25:04 58 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:25:24 59 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 0:25:32 60 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 0:25:52 61 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:26:06 62 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:26:16 63 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:54 64 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:27:03 65 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:27:44 66 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:58 67 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:28:35 68 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:29:23 69 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:36 70 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:29:58 71 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:30:35 72 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:31:06 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:47 74 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:32:12 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:35 76 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:37 77 Israel NuÒo (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:32:58 78 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:04 79 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:09 80 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 0:33:11 81 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 0:33:22 82 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:49 83 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:52 84 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:04 85 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:35:31 86 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:14 87 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:36:30 88 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:37:00 89 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:15 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:20 91 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:29 92 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:37:30 93 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:43 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:03 95 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:39:04 96 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:39:16 97 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:39:28 98 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:29 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:42 100 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:40:54 101 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:01 102 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:23 103 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:41:52 104 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:42:23 105 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 0:42:31 106 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:42:36 107 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:42:45 108 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:42:47 109 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:43:14 110 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:36 111 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:52 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:02 113 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 0:44:49 114 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:15 115 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:45:21 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:41 117 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:46:45 118 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:10 119 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:47:25 120 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:47:48 121 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:48:16 122 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:49:22 123 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:49:29 124 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:49:58 125 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:50:04 126 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 0:50:17 127 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:28 128 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 0:51:20 129 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:35 130 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:51:47 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:19 132 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 0:52:43 133 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 0:53:32 134 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:53:47 135 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:36 136 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 0:55:46 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:55:55 138 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:56:20 139 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 0:56:24 140 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:57:00 141 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 0:57:25 142 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:59:28 143 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 1:00:50 144 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 1:02:46 145 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 1:05:02 146 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 1:15:28

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 32 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 32 3 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 27 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-SÈchÈ Environnement 9 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 7 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 8 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 9 pts 2 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 3 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 4 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 5 5 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 4 6 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 7 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 8 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 20:06:54 2 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:05:18 3 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 0:05:42 4 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:09:36 5 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:17:38 6 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 0:18:20 7 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 0:19:49 8 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 0:21:27