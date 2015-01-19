Tour de San Luis: Gaviria wins stage 1 in Villa Mercedes
Cavendish out-paced in opening stage
Stage 1: San Luis - Villa Mercedes
It wasn’t the name anybody anticipated beforehand but Fernando Gaviria (Colombia National Team) seized the opportunity when it presented itself to claim victory in the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis in Villa Mercedes.
Related Articles
Over the course of Mark Cavendish’s career, his rivals have often spoken of the need to try and anticipate his effort in order to have any chance of overcoming him in the sprint. Not many have succeeded, and fewer still have managed it with the same aplomb that Gaviria did here.
A swirling wind made the final sprint a difficult one to judge, but with the lack of inhibition that only a sprinter of his tender years can truly possess, the 20-year-old Gaviria opted to jump away with 300 metres remaining. He immediately opened a small gap, and by the time Cavendish reacted, deep inside the final 200 metres, it was simply too late to remedy the damage.
To his credit, Cavendish fought gamely to close the deficit but he simply ran out of road and had to settle for second place on the day, beating Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) into third, while Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) took fourth.
"When there was one kilometre left, I realised that maybe I could find a chance to win," Gaviria said afterwards. "I jumped with 300 metres to go and then I got a gap that was big enough to keep me in front to the line."
For Cavendish, there was disappointment but no recrimination. He confessed afterwards that he had never heard of Gaviria but he made a point of picking his way through the traffic past the finish line to seek out the youngster and offer his congratulations.
Cavendish explained that he had intended to delay his effort until the 200 metres to go banner but amid the tumult of the finishing straight, he was unable to pick it out and it was closer to 100 metres before he opened his sprint in earnest.
"When he jumped, I saw there were 300 metres to go," Cavendish said. "It was a really small sign and I was waiting for 200, I was waiting for 200, but I don’t see 200. He jumped, he went super fast. In the end, I saw the line but I didn’t see [the sign for] 200 so I had to go. In the end, it was too late."
Cavendish’s account was echoed by Modolo, who also complained about the errant banner in the finishing straight. "We were waiting for the banner at 200 metres to go but we never saw it, but the Colombian was very good, in fairness," Modolo said. "Still, this third place is a confirmation that I’m going well and hopefully I’ll get off the mark with a win soon, maybe even here in San Luis."
Following the script
On setting out from the picturesque Plaza Pringles on Monday afternoon, it felt obligatory to tune in to local station Radio Popular for a sense of occasion similar to that provided over the years by Daniel Mangéas at the Tour de France. As the line crackled back and forth from motorbike to studio, their commentary team described the early exchanges with an intensity that made it easy to forget that the peloton had yet to leave the neutralised zone.
Yet in the circumstances, such enthusiasm was perhaps understandable. Hours before the race was due to pass, the long, flat road to Villa Mercedes was dotted with locals camped out to enjoy the spectacle, and within the peloton, too, there was a certain frisson on the start line. The opening day of a new season is an unusually democratic one. Stars and water carriers alike set out with the same worries that they haven’t trained enough over the winter and the same hopes that this might be their year.
For the South American peloton, of course, the season is already in swing and it was no surprise to see riders from the America Tour to the fore in the opening hour of racing. Kleber Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campos) jumped away on the gentle slopes of the third category La Cumbre after 18 kilometres, and shortly afterwards the opening break of the day chugged clear with home riders Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) and Ignacio Pérez (Team San Juan) on board alongside David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman).
The race entourage had been woken in the early hours of Monday morning by a booming claps of thunder over San Luis, and it was still raining incessantly until less than an hour before the start, with deep channels of water forming in the gutters of the city streets. Mercifully, however, the rain eased off in time for the start, and although dark clouds would again loom overhead in the finale, the peloton managed to avoid even a shower on the road to San Luis.
Shortly after the intermediate sprint after 53 kilometres, the trio’s lead reached its maximum extent of four minutes but it began to recede gently thereafter. Messineo, Pérez and Williams still had three minutes of that advantage intact with 100 kilometres still to race but at that point there was a sense that Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep team were still only cracking their knuckles before settling down to the task in hand.
The men in black were business-like in shutting down the break over the final two hours of racing, gently shaving ten seconds off their advantage here and there before making the catch with a little over ten kilometres remaining.
A crash in the closing stages that saw Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) among the fallers did little to halt Etixx-QuickStep’s momentum, and when a number of riders – among them Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) attempted to nip clear in the finale – they were swatted aside with the brusqueness of a nightclub bouncer.
In the end, however, it was a young man who would almost certainly be asked to present ID at the door who emerged victorious. Already a double world champion on the track as a junior, Gaviria showed his mettle at senior level by taking gold in the omnium at the World Cup in London last month. Victory on the road against Cavendish was simply a further confirmation.
"I was really nervous before the start because I had some great riders next to me," Gaviria said. "But when you beat such big riders in a sprint, it makes it a more important victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|4:40:13
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|20
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|21
|Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|24
|Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|27
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|33
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|34
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|36
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|39
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|48
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|49
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|54
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|57
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|58
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|59
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|60
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|64
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|65
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|66
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|77
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|78
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|79
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|80
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|81
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|83
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|86
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|89
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|90
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|95
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:00:18
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|97
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:00:30
|98
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|99
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|100
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|101
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|102
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|103
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|104
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|105
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|106
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|107
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|109
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|111
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina
|114
|Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile
|115
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|119
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|120
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|121
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|122
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|123
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|124
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:00:40
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|126
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|127
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|128
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|130
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|131
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|132
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|133
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|134
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|135
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama
|136
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:01:06
|137
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:07
|138
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|139
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|140
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:11
|141
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|142
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:01:27
|143
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:42
|144
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|145
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:01
|146
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:02:29
|147
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:25
|148
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|150
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:19
|152
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|153
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|154
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|155
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:00
|156
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|157
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|158
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:47
|160
|Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:07:54
|161
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|3
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|3
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|3
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|3
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14:00:39
|2
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cycling Academy Team
|5
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|6
|Colombia
|7
|Colombian National Team
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|San Luis Somos Todos
|13
|SEL. ITALIA
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Cuba
|21
|Team SEP San Juan
|22
|Chile
|0:00:30
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:44
|24
|Argentina
|0:01:00
|25
|Panama
|26
|Inteja - MMR
|0:01:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|4:40:13
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|20
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|21
|Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|24
|Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|27
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|33
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|34
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|36
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|39
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|48
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|49
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|54
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|57
|Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
|58
|Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
|59
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
|60
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|64
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
|65
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|66
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|77
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|78
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|79
|Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|80
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|81
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|83
|Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|86
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
|89
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|90
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|95
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:00:18
|96
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|97
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:00:30
|98
|Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|99
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
|100
|Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
|101
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|102
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|103
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
|104
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|105
|Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
|106
|Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
|107
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|109
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|111
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina
|114
|Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile
|115
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|119
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|120
|Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
|121
|Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
|122
|Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|123
|German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|124
|Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:00:40
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|126
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|127
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|128
|Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|130
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|131
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|132
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|133
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|134
|Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
|135
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama
|136
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:01:06
|137
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:07
|138
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|139
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
|140
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:11
|141
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|142
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR
|0:01:27
|143
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:42
|144
|Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|145
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:01
|146
|Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|0:02:29
|147
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:25
|148
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
|150
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:19
|152
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|153
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|154
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
|155
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:00
|156
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|157
|Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|158
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:47
|160
|Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|0:07:54
|161
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
|3
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|2
|3
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
|3
|3
|David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|4
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
|9
|German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
|10
|Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14:00:39
|2
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cycling Academy Team
|5
|Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
|6
|Colombia
|7
|Colombian National Team
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|San Luis Somos Todos
|13
|SEL. ITALIA
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Cuba
|21
|Team SEP San Juan
|22
|Chile
|0:00:30
|23
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:44
|24
|Argentina
|0:01:00
|25
|Panama
|26
|Inteja - MMR
|0:01:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy