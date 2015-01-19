Image 1 of 49 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Etixx - Quick-Step leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 The long road ahead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) works on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 The green and black Cannondale-Garmin kit stands out in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Luca Paolini (Katusha) has kept his beard for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 The riders were lined out in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 The breakaway trio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 The peloton reaches a pay toll but did not stop (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 The long straight roads didn't stop the odd crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) smiles for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Fernando Gavira (Colombia) celebrates his stage 1 win. It wasn’t the name anybody anticipated beforehand but Fernando Gaviria (Colombia National Team) seized the opportunity when it presented itself to claim victory in the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis in Villa Mercedes.

Over the course of Mark Cavendish’s career, his rivals have often spoken of the need to try and anticipate his effort in order to have any chance of overcoming him in the sprint. Not many have succeeded, and fewer still have managed it with the same aplomb that Gaviria did here.

A swirling wind made the final sprint a difficult one to judge, but with the lack of inhibition that only a sprinter of his tender years can truly possess, the 20-year-old Gaviria opted to jump away with 300 metres remaining. He immediately opened a small gap, and by the time Cavendish reacted, deep inside the final 200 metres, it was simply too late to remedy the damage.

To his credit, Cavendish fought gamely to close the deficit but he simply ran out of road and had to settle for second place on the day, beating Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) into third, while Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) took fourth.

"When there was one kilometre left, I realised that maybe I could find a chance to win," Gaviria said afterwards. "I jumped with 300 metres to go and then I got a gap that was big enough to keep me in front to the line."

For Cavendish, there was disappointment but no recrimination. He confessed afterwards that he had never heard of Gaviria but he made a point of picking his way through the traffic past the finish line to seek out the youngster and offer his congratulations.

Cavendish explained that he had intended to delay his effort until the 200 metres to go banner but amid the tumult of the finishing straight, he was unable to pick it out and it was closer to 100 metres before he opened his sprint in earnest.

"When he jumped, I saw there were 300 metres to go," Cavendish said. "It was a really small sign and I was waiting for 200, I was waiting for 200, but I don’t see 200. He jumped, he went super fast. In the end, I saw the line but I didn’t see [the sign for] 200 so I had to go. In the end, it was too late."

Cavendish’s account was echoed by Modolo, who also complained about the errant banner in the finishing straight. "We were waiting for the banner at 200 metres to go but we never saw it, but the Colombian was very good, in fairness," Modolo said. "Still, this third place is a confirmation that I’m going well and hopefully I’ll get off the mark with a win soon, maybe even here in San Luis."

Following the script

On setting out from the picturesque Plaza Pringles on Monday afternoon, it felt obligatory to tune in to local station Radio Popular for a sense of occasion similar to that provided over the years by Daniel Mangéas at the Tour de France. As the line crackled back and forth from motorbike to studio, their commentary team described the early exchanges with an intensity that made it easy to forget that the peloton had yet to leave the neutralised zone.

Yet in the circumstances, such enthusiasm was perhaps understandable. Hours before the race was due to pass, the long, flat road to Villa Mercedes was dotted with locals camped out to enjoy the spectacle, and within the peloton, too, there was a certain frisson on the start line. The opening day of a new season is an unusually democratic one. Stars and water carriers alike set out with the same worries that they haven’t trained enough over the winter and the same hopes that this might be their year.

For the South American peloton, of course, the season is already in swing and it was no surprise to see riders from the America Tour to the fore in the opening hour of racing. Kleber Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campos) jumped away on the gentle slopes of the third category La Cumbre after 18 kilometres, and shortly afterwards the opening break of the day chugged clear with home riders Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) and Ignacio Pérez (Team San Juan) on board alongside David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

The race entourage had been woken in the early hours of Monday morning by a booming claps of thunder over San Luis, and it was still raining incessantly until less than an hour before the start, with deep channels of water forming in the gutters of the city streets. Mercifully, however, the rain eased off in time for the start, and although dark clouds would again loom overhead in the finale, the peloton managed to avoid even a shower on the road to San Luis.

Shortly after the intermediate sprint after 53 kilometres, the trio’s lead reached its maximum extent of four minutes but it began to recede gently thereafter. Messineo, Pérez and Williams still had three minutes of that advantage intact with 100 kilometres still to race but at that point there was a sense that Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep team were still only cracking their knuckles before settling down to the task in hand.

The men in black were business-like in shutting down the break over the final two hours of racing, gently shaving ten seconds off their advantage here and there before making the catch with a little over ten kilometres remaining.

A crash in the closing stages that saw Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) among the fallers did little to halt Etixx-QuickStep’s momentum, and when a number of riders – among them Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) attempted to nip clear in the finale – they were swatted aside with the brusqueness of a nightclub bouncer.

In the end, however, it was a young man who would almost certainly be asked to present ID at the door who emerged victorious. Already a double world champion on the track as a junior, Gaviria showed his mettle at senior level by taking gold in the omnium at the World Cup in London last month. Victory on the road against Cavendish was simply a further confirmation.

"I was really nervous before the start because I had some great riders next to me," Gaviria said. "But when you beat such big riders in a sprint, it makes it a more important victory."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 4:40:13 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 12 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 20 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 21 Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 24 Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 27 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 33 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 34 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 36 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 39 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 48 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 49 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 51 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 54 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 57 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 58 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 59 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 60 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 63 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 65 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 66 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 67 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 70 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 77 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 78 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 79 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 81 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 83 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 86 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 89 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 90 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 95 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:00:18 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 97 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:00:30 98 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 99 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 100 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 101 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 102 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 103 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 104 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 105 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 106 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 107 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 108 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 109 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 111 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina 114 Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile 115 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 119 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 120 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 121 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 122 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 123 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 124 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:00:40 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 126 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 127 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 128 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 130 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 131 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 132 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 133 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 134 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 135 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama 136 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:01:06 137 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:07 138 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 139 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 140 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:11 141 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR 142 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:01:27 143 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:01:42 144 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 145 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:01 146 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:02:29 147 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:25 148 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 150 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:05:19 152 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:55 153 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 154 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 155 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:00 156 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:08 157 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 158 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:06:47 160 Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:07:54 161 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

La Cumbre (Cat. 3), km. 18.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 3 pts 2 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 3 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Sprint 1 - Fraga, km 53,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 3 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 1

Sprint 2 - Villa Mercedes, km 89,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 3 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14:00:39 2 Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Cycling Academy Team 5 Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo 6 Colombia 7 Colombian National Team 8 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Team Europcar 11 Team Katusha 12 San Luis Somos Todos 13 SEL. ITALIA 14 Androni Giocattoli 15 Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Movistar Team 17 Buenos Aires Provincia 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Team Novo Nordisk 20 Cuba 21 Team SEP San Juan 22 Chile 0:00:30 23 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:44 24 Argentina 0:01:00 25 Panama 26 Inteja - MMR 0:01:06

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 4:40:13 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 12 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 20 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 21 Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 24 Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 27 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 33 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 34 Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy 36 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 39 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 48 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 49 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 51 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 54 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR 57 Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama 58 Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires 59 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile 60 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 63 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy 65 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 66 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team 67 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 70 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 77 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 78 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 79 Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 81 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 83 Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR 86 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team 89 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 90 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 95 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:00:18 96 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 97 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:00:30 98 Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 99 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires 100 Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama 101 Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 102 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 103 Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina 104 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 105 Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires 106 Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires 107 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 108 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 109 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy 111 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina 114 Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile 115 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 119 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 120 Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos 121 Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina 122 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 123 German Tivani (Arg) Argentina 124 Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:00:40 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 126 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 127 Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 128 Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 130 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 131 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 132 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 133 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 134 Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama 135 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama 136 William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:01:06 137 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:01:07 138 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 139 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama 140 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:11 141 Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR 142 Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR 0:01:27 143 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 0:01:42 144 Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba 145 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:01 146 Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 0:02:29 147 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:25 148 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR 150 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:05:19 152 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:55 153 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 154 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires 155 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:00 156 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:08 157 Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 158 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:06:47 160 Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 0:07:54 161 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos 3 pts 2 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 2 3 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 pts 2 Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan 3 3 David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team 2 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 4 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 7 Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina 8 Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba 9 German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team 10 Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile 11 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team