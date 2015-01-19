Trending

Tour de San Luis: Gaviria wins stage 1 in Villa Mercedes

Cavendish out-paced in opening stage

Image 1 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Etixx - Quick-Step leads the peloton

Etixx - Quick-Step leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

The long road ahead

The long road ahead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) works on the front

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) works on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

The green and black Cannondale-Garmin kit stands out in the peloton

The green and black Cannondale-Garmin kit stands out in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Luca Paolini (Katusha) has kept his beard for 2015

Luca Paolini (Katusha) has kept his beard for 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

The riders were lined out in pursuit of the break

The riders were lined out in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

The breakaway trio

The breakaway trio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

The peloton reaches a pay toll but did not stop

The peloton reaches a pay toll but did not stop
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

The long straight roads didn't stop the odd crash

The long straight roads didn't stop the odd crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) smiles for the camera

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) celebrates his stage 1 win.

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) celebrates his stage 1 win.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 21 of 49

The early breakaway during stage 1 in San Luis.

The early breakaway during stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Gaviria will wear the leader's jersey during stage 2.

Gaviria will wear the leader's jersey during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

The peloton bears down on the finish.

The peloton bears down on the finish.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 24 of 49

Filippo Pozzato sings in before the stage.

Filippo Pozzato sings in before the stage.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 25 of 49

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) cross the line.

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) cross the line.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 26 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Luca Paolini cleans up with bottled water to be safe

Luca Paolini cleans up with bottled water to be safe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Novo Nordisk riders refuel after the stage

Novo Nordisk riders refuel after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) leads the Tour de San Luis after stage 1

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) leads the Tour de San Luis after stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

The stage 1 podium at Tour de San Luis

The stage 1 podium at Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) goes head to head with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) in stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) goes head to head with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) in stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) wins stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Luca Paolini leads Katusha on Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Luca Paolini leads Katusha on Stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Etixx Quickstep on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

Etixx Quickstep on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) pumps his fist after winning stage 1.

Fernando Gavira (Colombia) pumps his fist after winning stage 1.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 42 of 49

Thomas Voekler during stage 1 of Tour de San Luis.

Thomas Voekler during stage 1 of Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 43 of 49

The peloton during stage 1 od the Tour de San Luis.

The peloton during stage 1 od the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 44 of 49

Carlos Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) during stage 1 in San Luis.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) during stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 45 of 49

A Movistar rider loads bottles during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

A Movistar rider loads bottles during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 46 of 49

Davide Cassani talks with Mauro Finetto during the stage.

Davide Cassani talks with Mauro Finetto during the stage.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 47 of 49

Morning rain dried out for stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

Morning rain dried out for stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 48 of 49

A Lampre rider chats with his director.

A Lampre rider chats with his director.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 49 of 49

Fernando Gavira wins stage 1 in San Luis ahead of Mark Cavendish

Fernando Gavira wins stage 1 in San Luis ahead of Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: foto Bettini Roberto/BettiniPhoto)

It wasn’t the name anybody anticipated beforehand but Fernando Gaviria (Colombia National Team) seized the opportunity when it presented itself to claim victory in the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis in Villa Mercedes.

Over the course of Mark Cavendish’s career, his rivals have often spoken of the need to try and anticipate his effort in order to have any chance of overcoming him in the sprint. Not many have succeeded, and fewer still have managed it with the same aplomb that Gaviria did here.

A swirling wind made the final sprint a difficult one to judge, but with the lack of inhibition that only a sprinter of his tender years can truly possess, the 20-year-old Gaviria opted to jump away with 300 metres remaining. He immediately opened a small gap, and by the time Cavendish reacted, deep inside the final 200 metres, it was simply too late to remedy the damage.

To his credit, Cavendish fought gamely to close the deficit but he simply ran out of road and had to settle for second place on the day, beating Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) into third, while Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) took fourth.

"When there was one kilometre left, I realised that maybe I could find a chance to win," Gaviria said afterwards. "I jumped with 300 metres to go and then I got a gap that was big enough to keep me in front to the line."

For Cavendish, there was disappointment but no recrimination. He confessed afterwards that he had never heard of Gaviria but he made a point of picking his way through the traffic past the finish line to seek out the youngster and offer his congratulations.

Cavendish explained that he had intended to delay his effort until the 200 metres to go banner but amid the tumult of the finishing straight, he was unable to pick it out and it was closer to 100 metres before he opened his sprint in earnest.

"When he jumped, I saw there were 300 metres to go," Cavendish said. "It was a really small sign and I was waiting for 200, I was waiting for 200, but I don’t see 200. He jumped, he went super fast. In the end, I saw the line but I didn’t see [the sign for] 200 so I had to go. In the end, it was too late."

Cavendish’s account was echoed by Modolo, who also complained about the errant banner in the finishing straight. "We were waiting for the banner at 200 metres to go but we never saw it, but the Colombian was very good, in fairness," Modolo said. "Still, this third place is a confirmation that I’m going well and hopefully I’ll get off the mark with a win soon, maybe even here in San Luis."

Following the script

On setting out from the picturesque Plaza Pringles on Monday afternoon, it felt obligatory to tune in to local station Radio Popular for a sense of occasion similar to that provided over the years by Daniel Mangéas at the Tour de France. As the line crackled back and forth from motorbike to studio, their commentary team described the early exchanges with an intensity that made it easy to forget that the peloton had yet to leave the neutralised zone.

Yet in the circumstances, such enthusiasm was perhaps understandable. Hours before the race was due to pass, the long, flat road to Villa Mercedes was dotted with locals camped out to enjoy the spectacle, and within the peloton, too, there was a certain frisson on the start line. The opening day of a new season is an unusually democratic one. Stars and water carriers alike set out with the same worries that they haven’t trained enough over the winter and the same hopes that this might be their year.

For the South American peloton, of course, the season is already in swing and it was no surprise to see riders from the America Tour to the fore in the opening hour of racing. Kleber Da Silva (Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campos) jumped away on the gentle slopes of the third category La Cumbre after 18 kilometres, and shortly afterwards the opening break of the day chugged clear with home riders Leandro Messineo (San Luis Somos Todos) and Ignacio Pérez (Team San Juan) on board alongside David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

The race entourage had been woken in the early hours of Monday morning by a booming claps of thunder over San Luis, and it was still raining incessantly until less than an hour before the start, with deep channels of water forming in the gutters of the city streets. Mercifully, however, the rain eased off in time for the start, and although dark clouds would again loom overhead in the finale, the peloton managed to avoid even a shower on the road to San Luis.

Shortly after the intermediate sprint after 53 kilometres, the trio’s lead reached its maximum extent of four minutes but it began to recede gently thereafter. Messineo, Pérez and Williams still had three minutes of that advantage intact with 100 kilometres still to race but at that point there was a sense that Cavendish’s Etixx-QuickStep team were still only cracking their knuckles before settling down to the task in hand.

The men in black were business-like in shutting down the break over the final two hours of racing, gently shaving ten seconds off their advantage here and there before making the catch with a little over ten kilometres remaining.

A crash in the closing stages that saw Max Richeze (Lampre-Merida) among the fallers did little to halt Etixx-QuickStep’s momentum, and when a number of riders – among them Ted King (Garmin-Cannondale) attempted to nip clear in the finale – they were swatted aside with the brusqueness of a nightclub bouncer.

In the end, however, it was a young man who would almost certainly be asked to present ID at the door who emerged victorious. Already a double world champion on the track as a junior, Gaviria showed his mettle at senior level by taking gold in the omnium at the World Cup in London last month. Victory on the road against Cavendish was simply a further confirmation.

"I was really nervous before the start because I had some great riders next to me," Gaviria said. "But when you beat such big riders in a sprint, it makes it a more important victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team4:40:13
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
8Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
12Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
20Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
21Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
23Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
24Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
27Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
32Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
33Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
34Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
36Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
39Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
48Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
49Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
54Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
55Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
57Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
58Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
59Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
60Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
63Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
65Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
66Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
69Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
75Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
76Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
77Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
78Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
79Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
80Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
81Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
83Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
84Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
86Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
88Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
89Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
90Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
95Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:00:18
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
97Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:00:30
98Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
99Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
100Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
101Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
102Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
103Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
104Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
105Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
106Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
107John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
108Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
109David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
110Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
111Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina
114Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile
115Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
116Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
118Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
119Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
120Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
121Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
122Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
123German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
124Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:00:40
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
126Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
127Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
128Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
129Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
130Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
131Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
132Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
133Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
134Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
135Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama
136William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:01:06
137Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:01:07
138Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
139Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
140Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:11
141Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
142Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:01:27
143Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:01:42
144Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
145David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:01
146Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:02:29
147Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:25
148Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
150Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:05:19
152Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:55
153Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
154Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
155Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:00
156Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
157Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
158Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:06:47
160Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:07:54
161Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

La Cumbre (Cat. 3), km. 18.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos3pts
2Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
3Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Sprint 1 - Fraga, km 53,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
3Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan1

Sprint 2 - Villa Mercedes, km 89,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
3David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Seche Environnement14:00:39
2Jamis - Hagens Berman
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Cycling Academy Team
5Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
6Colombia
7Colombian National Team
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
9Lampre-Merida
10Team Europcar
11Team Katusha
12San Luis Somos Todos
13SEL. ITALIA
14Androni Giocattoli
15Etixx - Quick-Step
16Movistar Team
17Buenos Aires Provincia
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Team Novo Nordisk
20Cuba
21Team SEP San Juan
22Chile0:00:30
23Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:44
24Argentina0:01:00
25Panama
26Inteja - MMR0:01:06

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team4:40:13
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
8Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
12Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
20Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
21Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
23Daniel Diaz (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
24Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
25Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
27Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombian National Team
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
32Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
33Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
34Alex Diniz (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
36Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
39Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
48Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
49Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
54Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
55Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja-MMR
57Fernando Ureña (Pan) Panama
58Guido Palma (Arg) Buenos Aires
59Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Chile
60Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
63Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Italy
65Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
66Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
69Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Luis Laverde (Col) Colombian National Team
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
75Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
76Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
77Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
78Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
79Gaston Javier (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
80Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
81Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
83Elias Pereyra (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
84Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja-MMR
86Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
88Juan Arango (Col) Colombian National Team
89Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
90Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Mauricio Muller (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
95Laureano Rosas (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:00:18
96Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
97Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:00:30
98Francisco Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
99Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires
100Roberto Gonzalez (Pan) Panama
101Ido Zilberstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
102Gabriel Juarez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
103Mauricio Graziani (Arg) Argentina
104Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
105Santiago Espindola (Arg) Buenos Aires
106Alan Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires
107John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
108Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
109David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
110Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
111Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Mariaro Rodriguez (Arg) Argentina
114Arnold Olabarria (Chi) Chile
115Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
116Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
118Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
119Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
120Andrey Sartassov (Chi) San Luis Somos Todos
121Ismael Laguna (Arg) Argentina
122Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos
123German Tivani (Arg) Argentina
124Lucas Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:00:40
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
126Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
127Dario Diaz (Arg) Team SEP San Juan
128Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
129Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
130Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
131Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
132Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
133Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
134Maicol Rodriguez (Pan) Panama
135Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama
136William Guzman (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:01:06
137Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:01:07
138Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
139Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama
140Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:11
141Ruben Menendez (Spa) Inteja-MMR
142Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Inteja-MMR0:01:27
143Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:01:42
144Yans Arias (Cub) Cuba
145David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:01
146Francisco Paiva (Arg) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos0:02:29
147Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:25
148Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Inteja-MMR
150Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:05:19
152Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:55
153Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
154Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires
155Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:00
156Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
157Lian Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
158Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:06:47
160Franco Lopardo (Arg) Team SEP San Juan0:07:54
161Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kleber Da_Silva (Bra) Funvic-Sao Jose dos Campos3pts
2Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan2
3Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos6pts
2Ignacio Perez (Arg) Team SEP San Juan3
3David Williams (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombian National Team
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
4Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
7Julio Gil (Arg) Argentina
8Onel Santa Clara (Cub) Cuba
9German Chavez (Col) Colombian National Team
10Jose Rodriguez (Chi) Chile
11Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombian National Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Seche Environnement14:00:39
2Jamis - Hagens Berman
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Cycling Academy Team
5Funvic-Sao Jose Dos Campo
6Colombia
7Colombian National Team
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
9Lampre-Merida
10Team Europcar
11Team Katusha
12San Luis Somos Todos
13SEL. ITALIA
14Androni Giocattoli
15Etixx - Quick-Step
16Movistar Team
17Buenos Aires Provincia
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Team Novo Nordisk
20Cuba
21Team SEP San Juan
22Chile0:00:30
23Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:44
24Argentina0:01:00
25Panama
26Inteja - MMR0:01:06

 

