Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) claimed another mountain top stage victory on the Mirador del Sol, while American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) held fast to the race lead after five stages of the Tour de San Luis.

Contador, Leipheimer and local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) entered the final kilometre together and a roar erupted from the crowd lining the windswept, switchbacked ascent as none other than Diaz made a powerful surge at 700 metres to go.

Urged on by the partisan supporters Diaz momentarily looked like he would pull off a major victory, but Contador steadily clawed his way back, with Leipheimer matching him pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

With one final surge at 150 metres to go, in the last steep ramp to the vista overlooking San Luis's popular tourist destination of Merlo, Contador dispatched of his rivals to win by two seconds over Diaz and five seconds on Leipheimer.

"I'm very happy," said Contador. "If at the beginning of the race you would have told me that I will win two stages I would not have believed."

For Leipheimer, the grueling 6.7km climb to the finish was all about preserving the leader's jersey, beginning with an initial tactical decision when Contador detonated the lead group with four kilometres to go.

"We took the first kilometres of the climb very fast and then Alberto attacked very early," said Leipheimer. "I decided to wait with [Vincenzo] Nibali because he had more teammates, but I had to come back to Alberto by myself.

"When I reached Alberto there were two riders with me, Diaz and [Jose] Serpa, and for me it is most important to keep the jersey so I made tempo."

Serpa was dropped inside of two kilometres remaining, leaving Contador, Leipheimer and Diaz to vie for stage honours.

Leipheimer admitted he was too tired to contest for the stage victory, instead opting in favour of neutralising Contador for as long as possible, and he was gracious in his comments about the Spaniard.

"It's nice to see Alberto win because obviously he's a big champion and has won many races and I think that's very good for the Tour de San Luis," said Leipheimer. "My objective and the objective of Omega Pharma-Quick Step is to keep the jersey so this is my goal, not the stage win. My team did a lot of work and I can't risk anything so I can only think about the jersey."

While Leipheimer remains in the leader's jersey, there was a shuffling of his closest general classification rivals. Contador moved from fourth to second, 46 seconds back, while Diaz jumped from sixth to third at 1:31.

Schumacher dropped from second to fourth, five seconds behind Diaz and Nibali fell from third to fifth at 1:50.

A perfect day for a long break

Action in the 160.6km stage from La Toma to Mirador del Sol kicked off with an early attack by Claudio Claveles (San Luis Somos Todos), Mauro Richeze (Argentina), Eloy Ruiz (Andalucia) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).

They soon pushed their lead out to 2:30 when two more riders, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Sodos Todos) and Gabriel Juarez (Argentina), decided they, too, wanted to be up the road and proceeded to chase the four leaders.

Claveles was dropped from the lead group, but sat up and waited for the juncture by Guevara and Juarez.

With strong crosswind buffeting the riders, the peloton was content for the moment to grant the escapees some breathing room.

Richeze, Ruiz and Arango soon found themselves with an advantage of 9:40, with the three chasers closing at 1:05.

After the two groups combined into a six-man break their lead had been pushed out to a whopping 13 minutes.

Stiff winds and an amped up tempo in the peloton would eat into the break's advantage and after 100km had been covered the lead had been reduced to six minutes.

The day's second intermediate sprint proved fruitful for Guevara, whose third place finish behind Arango and Richeze would move him into the sprint classification lead.

With less than 25km to go the break still held a four minute lead, but that rapidly plummeted. Their escape came to a conclusion with 13km remaining with the finishing ascent of Mirador del Sol looming in the distance.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4:19:59 2 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:02 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:05 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:25 5 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:44 6 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 7 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:00:51 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 9 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:58 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:02 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 12 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:01:18 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:01:31 14 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 15 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:01:39 16 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:01:42 17 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 18 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:01:49 19 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:01:56 21 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:03 22 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:02:08 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 0:02:11 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:25 25 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 26 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:02:27 27 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:02:38 28 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 29 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:02:43 30 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:02:51 31 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:02:55 32 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:03:04 33 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 34 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 35 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:03:16 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:03:26 37 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 39 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:03:30 40 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:03:33 41 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:03:35 42 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:03:37 43 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:39 44 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:03:42 45 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 46 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:03:52 47 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:58 48 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:04:04 49 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:04:08 50 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:04:09 51 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:04:13 52 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:25 53 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 0:04:27 54 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:04:28 55 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 56 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:04:43 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 58 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 59 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:45 60 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:47 61 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:04:58 63 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 64 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:02 65 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:05:21 66 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:23 67 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:24 68 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:05:42 69 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:05:48 70 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 71 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 72 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 73 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:05:56 74 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 0:06:09 75 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 76 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 77 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:06:13 78 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:06:24 79 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 80 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:06:30 81 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:06:45 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:07:12 83 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:40 84 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:07:49 85 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:08:04 86 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:08:06 87 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:08:31 88 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare 0:09:18 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 91 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 92 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 93 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 94 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 95 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 96 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 97 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 99 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 100 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 101 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 102 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare 103 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 104 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 105 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 106 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 107 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 108 Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare 109 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 110 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 111 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 112 Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare 113 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 114 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 115 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 116 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 117 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 118 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 120 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 121 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 122 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 123 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 124 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 125 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 126 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 127 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 128 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 129 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 130 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:22 131 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:10:29 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:36 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 134 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:40 136 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:11:17 137 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:11:34 138 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 139 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 140 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 141 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 142 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 144 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 145 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:13:05 146 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:13:16 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:13:18 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 149 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare 150 Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare 151 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:13:50 152 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:51 154 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:16:19 156 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 157 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina

Mountain 1 - Merlo (Cat. 3) km. 153 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Mirador Del Sol (Cat. 1) km 166.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 10 pts 2 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 8 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 6 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 1

Sprint 1 - La Punilla, km 57,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 2 3 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 - Los Moyes, km 141,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 13:02:35 2 Caja Rural 0:02:15 3 Chile 0:03:48 4 Colombia-Comcel 0:04:09 5 San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:10 6 Movistar 0:04:15 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:38 8 Argentina 0:06:41 9 Colombia-Comcel 0:06:57 10 Cuba 0:07:28 11 Christina Watches-Ofone 0:07:29 12 Carmin-Prio 0:08:16 13 Andalucia 0:08:54 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:09:05 15 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:10 16 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 0:09:11 17 Team Netapp 0:10:17 18 Brazil 0:10:41 19 Ecuador 0:11:36 20 UnitedHealtchare 0:13:32 21 Start-Atacama 0:13:43 22 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:14:37 23 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:17:37 24 Farnese Vini 0:18:36 25 Uruguay 0:21:00

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 17:27:52 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:31 4 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:01:36 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:13 7 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:02:39 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:24 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:44 10 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:43 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:04:46 12 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:09 13 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:05:47 14 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:06:43 15 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:07:29 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:30 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:36 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:07 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:08:26 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 0:08:27 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:08:53 22 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:09:12 23 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:09:16 24 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:09:21 25 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:09:25 26 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:10:15 27 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:10:19 28 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:10:20 29 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:24 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:10:25 31 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:10:36 32 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 33 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:11:49 34 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:11:54 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:58 36 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:12:21 37 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:12:31 38 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:12:54 39 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:08 40 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:17 41 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:54 42 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:14:04 43 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:14:30 44 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:14:41 45 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:14:44 46 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:15:03 47 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:15:11 48 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:15:22 49 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:15:25 50 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:15:28 51 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:15:36 52 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:15:55 53 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:16:18 54 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:16:35 55 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 56 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:16:41 57 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:16:44 58 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:58 59 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:16:59 60 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:17:01 61 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:17:10 62 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:39 63 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:17:52 64 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:18:16 65 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:18:24 66 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:25 67 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:32 68 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:18:33 69 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:18:39 70 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:18:40 71 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 0:18:57 72 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:19:22 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:20:07 74 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:20:08 75 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:20:10 76 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:20:44 77 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:21:16 78 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare 0:21:24 79 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:21:31 80 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:21:54 81 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:22:03 82 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:22:21 83 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:22:46 84 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:02 85 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:23:05 86 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:32 87 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:23:41 89 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:23:42 90 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:23:43 91 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:23:52 92 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:24:02 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:21 94 Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:24:29 95 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:24:36 96 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:46 97 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:24:47 98 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:25:03 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:25:04 100 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:09 101 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 102 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:26:10 103 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:27 104 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:26:33 105 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:26:40 106 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:26:41 107 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:13 108 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:27:21 109 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:27:44 110 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:27:49 111 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:27:56 112 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:28:09 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:28:10 114 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:28:24 115 Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:28:27 116 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:28:52 117 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:28:56 118 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 119 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:15 120 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:29:43 121 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:29:49 122 Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare 0:29:56 123 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:29:57 124 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:06 125 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 0:31:27 126 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:31:42 127 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:31:48 128 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 0:31:58 129 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:32:11 130 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:32:17 131 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:32:36 132 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:32:53 133 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:39 134 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:33:40 135 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:33:54 136 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:33:58 137 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:34:58 138 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:35:18 139 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:37:01 140 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:37:25 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:37:58 142 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:38:10 143 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:38:48 144 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:39:29 145 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:39:31 146 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:40:53 147 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:41:18 148 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:41:59 149 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:42:43 150 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:48:46 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:49:15

Moutains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 20 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 4 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 11 5 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 6 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 8 7 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 5 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4 10 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 3 11 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 9 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 8 3 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 4 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 5 5 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 7 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 8 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 10 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 1 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 2 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 3 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 4 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 5 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 7 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 8 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 9 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 10 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert