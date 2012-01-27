Trending

Contador wins again on Mirador del Sol

Leipheimer hangs tough in race lead

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) claimed another mountain top stage victory on the Mirador del Sol, while American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) held fast to the race lead after five stages of the Tour de San Luis.

Contador, Leipheimer and local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) entered the final kilometre together and a roar erupted from the crowd lining the windswept, switchbacked ascent as none other than Diaz made a powerful surge at 700 metres to go.

Urged on by the partisan supporters Diaz momentarily looked like he would pull off a major victory, but Contador steadily clawed his way back, with Leipheimer matching him pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

With one final surge at 150 metres to go, in the last steep ramp to the vista overlooking San Luis's popular tourist destination of Merlo, Contador dispatched of his rivals to win by two seconds over Diaz and five seconds on Leipheimer.

"I'm very happy," said Contador. "If at the beginning of the race you would have told me that I will win two stages I would not have believed."

For Leipheimer, the grueling 6.7km climb to the finish was all about preserving the leader's jersey, beginning with an initial tactical decision when Contador detonated the lead group with four kilometres to go.

"We took the first kilometres of the climb very fast and then Alberto attacked very early," said Leipheimer. "I decided to wait with [Vincenzo] Nibali because he had more teammates, but I had to come back to Alberto by myself.

"When I reached Alberto there were two riders with me, Diaz and [Jose] Serpa, and for me it is most important to keep the jersey so I made tempo."

Serpa was dropped inside of two kilometres remaining, leaving Contador, Leipheimer and Diaz to vie for stage honours.

Leipheimer admitted he was too tired to contest for the stage victory, instead opting in favour of neutralising Contador for as long as possible, and he was gracious in his comments about the Spaniard.

"It's nice to see Alberto win because obviously he's a big champion and has won many races and I think that's very good for the Tour de San Luis," said Leipheimer. "My objective and the objective of Omega Pharma-Quick Step is to keep the jersey so this is my goal, not the stage win. My team did a lot of work and I can't risk anything so I can only think about the jersey."

While Leipheimer remains in the leader's jersey, there was a shuffling of his closest general classification rivals. Contador moved from fourth to second, 46 seconds back, while Diaz jumped from sixth to third at 1:31.

Schumacher dropped from second to fourth, five seconds behind Diaz and Nibali fell from third to fifth at 1:50.

A perfect day for a long break

Action in the 160.6km stage from La Toma to Mirador del Sol kicked off with an early attack by Claudio Claveles (San Luis Somos Todos), Mauro Richeze (Argentina), Eloy Ruiz (Andalucia) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).

They soon pushed their lead out to 2:30 when two more riders, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Sodos Todos) and Gabriel Juarez (Argentina), decided they, too, wanted to be up the road and proceeded to chase the four leaders.

Claveles was dropped from the lead group, but sat up and waited for the juncture by Guevara and Juarez.

With strong crosswind buffeting the riders, the peloton was content for the moment to grant the escapees some breathing room.

Richeze, Ruiz and Arango soon found themselves with an advantage of 9:40, with the three chasers closing at 1:05.

After the two groups combined into a six-man break their lead had been pushed out to a whopping 13 minutes.

Stiff winds and an amped up tempo in the peloton would eat into the break's advantage and after 100km had been covered the lead had been reduced to six minutes.

The day's second intermediate sprint proved fruitful for Guevara, whose third place finish behind Arango and Richeze would move him into the sprint classification lead.

With less than 25km to go the break still held a four minute lead, but that rapidly plummeted. Their escape came to a conclusion with 13km remaining with the finishing ascent of Mirador del Sol looming in the distance.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4:19:59
2Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:02
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:05
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:25
5Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:44
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
7Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:00:51
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
9Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:58
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:02
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
12Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:01:18
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:01:31
14Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
15Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:01:39
16Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:42
17Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
18Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:01:49
19Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:01:56
21Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:03
22Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:02:08
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina0:02:11
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:25
25Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
26Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:02:27
27Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:02:38
28Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
29Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:02:43
30Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:02:51
31Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:02:55
32John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:03:04
33Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
34Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
35Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:03:16
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:03:26
37Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
39Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:03:30
40Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:03:33
41Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:03:35
42Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:03:37
43Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:39
44Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:03:42
45David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
46Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:03:52
47Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:58
48Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:04:04
49Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:04:08
50Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:04:09
51Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:04:13
52Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:04:25
53Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil0:04:27
54Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:04:28
55Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
56Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:04:43
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
58Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
59Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:45
60Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:47
61Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:04:58
63Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
64Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:05:02
65Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:05:21
66Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:23
67Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:24
68Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:05:42
69Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:05:48
70Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
71Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
72Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
73Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:05:56
74Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia0:06:09
75Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
76Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
77Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:06:13
78Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:06:24
79Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
80Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:06:30
81Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:06:45
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:07:12
83Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:07:40
84Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:07:49
85Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:08:04
86Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:08:06
87Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:08:31
88Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare0:09:18
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
91Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
92Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
94Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
95Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
96Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
97Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
99Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
100Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
101Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
102Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare
103Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
104Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
105Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
106Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
107Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
108Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare
109Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
110Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
111Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
112Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
113Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
114Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
115Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
116Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
117Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
118Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
120Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
121Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
122Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
123Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
124Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
125Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
126Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
127Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
128Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
129Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
130Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:22
131Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:10:29
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:36
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
134Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:40
136Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:11:17
137Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:11:34
138Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
139Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
140Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
141Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
142Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
144Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
145Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:13:05
146Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:13:16
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:13:18
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
149Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare
150Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare
151Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:13:50
152Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:51
154Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:16:19
156Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
157Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina

Mountain 1 - Merlo (Cat. 3) km. 153
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
3Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 2 - Mirador Del Sol (Cat. 1) km 166.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank10pts
2Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos8
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
5Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone1

Sprint 1 - La Punilla, km 57,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia2
3Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 - Los Moyes, km 141,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina2
3Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli13:02:35
2Caja Rural0:02:15
3Chile0:03:48
4Colombia-Comcel0:04:09
5San Luis Somos Todos0:04:10
6Movistar0:04:15
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:38
8Argentina0:06:41
9Colombia-Comcel0:06:57
10Cuba0:07:28
11Christina Watches-Ofone0:07:29
12Carmin-Prio0:08:16
13Andalucia0:08:54
14Team Saxo Bank0:09:05
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:10
16Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:09:11
17Team Netapp0:10:17
18Brazil0:10:41
19Ecuador0:11:36
20UnitedHealtchare0:13:32
21Start-Atacama0:13:43
22AG2R-La Mondiale0:14:37
23Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:17:37
24Farnese Vini0:18:36
25Uruguay0:21:00

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep17:27:52
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:31
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:01:36
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:13
7Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:02:39
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:24
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:44
10Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:43
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:04:46
12Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:09
13Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:05:47
14Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:06:43
15David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:07:29
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:30
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:07:36
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:07
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:08:26
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina0:08:27
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale0:08:53
22Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:09:12
23Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:09:16
24Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:09:21
25Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:09:25
26Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:10:15
27Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:10:19
28Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:10:20
29Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:24
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:10:25
31Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:10:36
32Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
33Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:11:49
34Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:11:54
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:58
36Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:12:21
37John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:12:31
38Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:12:54
39Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:08
40Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:13:17
41Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:54
42Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:14:04
43Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:14:30
44David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:14:41
45Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:14:44
46Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:15:03
47Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:15:11
48Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:15:22
49Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:15:25
50Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:15:28
51Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:15:36
52Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:15:55
53Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:16:18
54Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:16:35
55Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
56Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:16:41
57Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:16:44
58Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:58
59Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:16:59
60Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:17:01
61Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:17:10
62Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:17:39
63Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:17:52
64Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:18:16
65Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:18:24
66Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:25
67Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:18:32
68Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:18:33
69Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:18:39
70Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:18:40
71Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos0:18:57
72Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:19:22
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:20:07
74Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:20:08
75Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:20:10
76Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:20:44
77Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:21:16
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare0:21:24
79Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:21:31
80Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:21:54
81Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:22:03
82Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:22:21
83Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:22:46
84Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:23:02
85Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:23:05
86Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:32
87Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:23:41
89Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:23:42
90Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:23:43
91Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:23:52
92Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:24:02
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:24:21
94Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:24:29
95Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:24:36
96Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:46
97Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:24:47
98Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:25:03
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:25:04
100Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:09
101Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
102Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:26:10
103Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:26:27
104Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:26:33
105Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone0:26:40
106Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:26:41
107Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:13
108Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:27:21
109Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:27:44
110Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:27:49
111Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:27:56
112Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:28:09
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:28:10
114Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:28:24
115Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:28:27
116Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:28:52
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:28:56
118Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
119Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:15
120Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:29:43
121Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:29:49
122Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare0:29:56
123Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:29:57
124Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:06
125Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil0:31:27
126Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:31:42
127Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:31:48
128Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay0:31:58
129Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:32:11
130Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:32:17
131Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:32:36
132Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:32:53
133Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:39
134Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:33:40
135Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:33:54
136Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:33:58
137Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:34:58
138Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:35:18
139Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:37:01
140Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:37:25
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:37:58
142Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:38:10
143Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:38:48
144Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:39:29
145Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:39:31
146Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:40:53
147Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:41:18
148Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:41:59
149Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:42:43
150Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:48:46
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:49:15

Moutains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank20pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli17
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
4Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil11
5Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos10
6Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay8
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone5
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
9John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4
10Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel3
11Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos9pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia8
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia5
4Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina5
5Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
7Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
8Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
10Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia1
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
2Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
3Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
4Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
5Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
7Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
8Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
9Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
10Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli52:38:25
2Movistar0:00:52
3San Luis Somos Todos0:04:15
4Chile0:05:17
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:50
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:16
7Argentina0:08:04
8Colombia-Comcel0:08:48
9Caja Rural0:09:06
10Christina Watches-Ofone0:11:00
11Team Saxo Bank0:16:32
12Colombia-Comcel0:17:24
13Andalucia0:18:07
14Carmin-Prio0:25:31
15Team Netapp0:25:55
16Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:26:17
17AG2R-La Mondiale0:26:20
18UnitedHealtchare0:29:06
19Ecuador0:32:06
20Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:36:25
21Cuba0:44:34
22Farnese Vini0:47:08
23Start-Atacama0:50:27
24Brazil0:50:55
25Uruguay1:04:11

 

