Contador wins again on Mirador del Sol
Leipheimer hangs tough in race lead
Stage 5: La Toma - Merlo (Mirador del Sol)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) claimed another mountain top stage victory on the Mirador del Sol, while American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) held fast to the race lead after five stages of the Tour de San Luis.
Contador, Leipheimer and local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) entered the final kilometre together and a roar erupted from the crowd lining the windswept, switchbacked ascent as none other than Diaz made a powerful surge at 700 metres to go.
Urged on by the partisan supporters Diaz momentarily looked like he would pull off a major victory, but Contador steadily clawed his way back, with Leipheimer matching him pedal stroke for pedal stroke.
With one final surge at 150 metres to go, in the last steep ramp to the vista overlooking San Luis's popular tourist destination of Merlo, Contador dispatched of his rivals to win by two seconds over Diaz and five seconds on Leipheimer.
"I'm very happy," said Contador. "If at the beginning of the race you would have told me that I will win two stages I would not have believed."
For Leipheimer, the grueling 6.7km climb to the finish was all about preserving the leader's jersey, beginning with an initial tactical decision when Contador detonated the lead group with four kilometres to go.
"We took the first kilometres of the climb very fast and then Alberto attacked very early," said Leipheimer. "I decided to wait with [Vincenzo] Nibali because he had more teammates, but I had to come back to Alberto by myself.
"When I reached Alberto there were two riders with me, Diaz and [Jose] Serpa, and for me it is most important to keep the jersey so I made tempo."
Serpa was dropped inside of two kilometres remaining, leaving Contador, Leipheimer and Diaz to vie for stage honours.
Leipheimer admitted he was too tired to contest for the stage victory, instead opting in favour of neutralising Contador for as long as possible, and he was gracious in his comments about the Spaniard.
"It's nice to see Alberto win because obviously he's a big champion and has won many races and I think that's very good for the Tour de San Luis," said Leipheimer. "My objective and the objective of Omega Pharma-Quick Step is to keep the jersey so this is my goal, not the stage win. My team did a lot of work and I can't risk anything so I can only think about the jersey."
While Leipheimer remains in the leader's jersey, there was a shuffling of his closest general classification rivals. Contador moved from fourth to second, 46 seconds back, while Diaz jumped from sixth to third at 1:31.
Schumacher dropped from second to fourth, five seconds behind Diaz and Nibali fell from third to fifth at 1:50.
A perfect day for a long break
Action in the 160.6km stage from La Toma to Mirador del Sol kicked off with an early attack by Claudio Claveles (San Luis Somos Todos), Mauro Richeze (Argentina), Eloy Ruiz (Andalucia) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia).
They soon pushed their lead out to 2:30 when two more riders, Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Sodos Todos) and Gabriel Juarez (Argentina), decided they, too, wanted to be up the road and proceeded to chase the four leaders.
Claveles was dropped from the lead group, but sat up and waited for the juncture by Guevara and Juarez.
With strong crosswind buffeting the riders, the peloton was content for the moment to grant the escapees some breathing room.
Richeze, Ruiz and Arango soon found themselves with an advantage of 9:40, with the three chasers closing at 1:05.
After the two groups combined into a six-man break their lead had been pushed out to a whopping 13 minutes.
Stiff winds and an amped up tempo in the peloton would eat into the break's advantage and after 100km had been covered the lead had been reduced to six minutes.
The day's second intermediate sprint proved fruitful for Guevara, whose third place finish behind Arango and Richeze would move him into the sprint classification lead.
With less than 25km to go the break still held a four minute lead, but that rapidly plummeted. Their escape came to a conclusion with 13km remaining with the finishing ascent of Mirador del Sol looming in the distance.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4:19:59
|2
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:02
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:25
|5
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:44
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|7
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:00:51
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|9
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:58
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|12
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:01:18
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:01:31
|14
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|15
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:01:39
|16
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:42
|17
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|18
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:01:49
|19
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|20
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:01:56
|21
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:03
|22
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:02:08
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:11
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:25
|25
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:02:27
|27
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:02:38
|28
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|29
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:43
|30
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:02:51
|31
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:02:55
|32
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:03:04
|33
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|34
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|35
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:16
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:03:26
|37
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|38
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|39
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:03:30
|40
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:03:33
|41
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:03:35
|42
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:03:37
|43
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:39
|44
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:03:42
|45
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|46
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:52
|47
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:58
|48
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:04:04
|49
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:08
|50
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:04:09
|51
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:04:13
|52
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:25
|53
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|0:04:27
|54
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:04:28
|55
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|56
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|58
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|59
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:45
|60
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:47
|61
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:04:58
|63
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|64
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:02
|65
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:05:21
|66
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:23
|67
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:24
|68
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:42
|69
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:05:48
|70
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|71
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|72
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|73
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:05:56
|74
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|0:06:09
|75
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|77
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:06:13
|78
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:06:24
|79
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|80
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:06:30
|81
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:06:45
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:07:12
|83
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:40
|84
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|85
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:08:04
|86
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:08:06
|87
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:08:31
|88
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:09:18
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|92
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|94
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|95
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|96
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|97
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|99
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|100
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|101
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|102
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|103
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|104
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|105
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|106
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|107
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|108
|Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare
|109
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|110
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|111
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|112
|Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|113
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|114
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|115
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|116
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|117
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|118
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|120
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|121
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|122
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|125
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|127
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|128
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|129
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|130
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:22
|131
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:10:29
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:36
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|134
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:40
|136
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:11:17
|137
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:11:34
|138
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|141
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|142
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|144
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|145
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:13:05
|146
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:13:16
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:13:18
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|149
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|150
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|151
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:13:50
|152
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:51
|154
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:19
|156
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|157
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|8
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|2
|3
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|13:02:35
|2
|Caja Rural
|0:02:15
|3
|Chile
|0:03:48
|4
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:09
|5
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:10
|6
|Movistar
|0:04:15
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:38
|8
|Argentina
|0:06:41
|9
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:06:57
|10
|Cuba
|0:07:28
|11
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:07:29
|12
|Carmin-Prio
|0:08:16
|13
|Andalucia
|0:08:54
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:05
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:10
|16
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:09:11
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:10:17
|18
|Brazil
|0:10:41
|19
|Ecuador
|0:11:36
|20
|UnitedHealtchare
|0:13:32
|21
|Start-Atacama
|0:13:43
|22
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:14:37
|23
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:17:37
|24
|Farnese Vini
|0:18:36
|25
|Uruguay
|0:21:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|17:27:52
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:31
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:01:36
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:13
|7
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:02:39
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:24
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:44
|10
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:43
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:04:46
|12
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:09
|13
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:05:47
|14
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:06:43
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:07:29
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:30
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:36
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:07
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:08:26
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:27
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|22
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:09:12
|23
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:09:16
|24
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:09:21
|25
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:25
|26
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:10:15
|27
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:10:19
|28
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:10:20
|29
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:24
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:10:25
|31
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:36
|32
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|33
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:11:49
|34
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:11:54
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:58
|36
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:12:21
|37
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:12:31
|38
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:12:54
|39
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:08
|40
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:17
|41
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:54
|42
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:14:04
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:14:30
|44
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:14:41
|45
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:14:44
|46
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:15:03
|47
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:15:11
|48
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:15:22
|49
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:25
|50
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:15:28
|51
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:36
|52
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:15:55
|53
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:16:18
|54
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:16:35
|55
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|56
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:16:41
|57
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:16:44
|58
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:58
|59
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:16:59
|60
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:17:01
|61
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:17:10
|62
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:17:39
|63
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:17:52
|64
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:18:16
|65
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:24
|66
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:25
|67
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:32
|68
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:18:33
|69
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:18:39
|70
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:18:40
|71
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:18:57
|72
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:22
|73
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:20:07
|74
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:20:08
|75
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:20:10
|76
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:20:44
|77
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:21:16
|78
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:21:24
|79
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:21:31
|80
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:21:54
|81
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:22:03
|82
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:22:21
|83
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:22:46
|84
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:02
|85
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:23:05
|86
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:32
|87
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:23:41
|89
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:23:42
|90
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:43
|91
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:23:52
|92
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:24:02
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:21
|94
|Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:24:29
|95
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:24:36
|96
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:46
|97
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:24:47
|98
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:25:03
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:25:04
|100
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:09
|101
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|102
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:26:10
|103
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:27
|104
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:26:33
|105
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:26:40
|106
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:26:41
|107
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:13
|108
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:21
|109
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:27:44
|110
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:27:49
|111
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:27:56
|112
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:28:09
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:28:10
|114
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:28:24
|115
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:28:27
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:28:52
|117
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:28:56
|118
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:15
|120
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:29:43
|121
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:29:49
|122
|Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare
|0:29:56
|123
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:29:57
|124
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:06
|125
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|0:31:27
|126
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:31:42
|127
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:31:48
|128
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|0:31:58
|129
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:32:11
|130
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:32:17
|131
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:32:36
|132
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:32:53
|133
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:39
|134
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:33:40
|135
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:33:54
|136
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:33:58
|137
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:34:58
|138
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:35:18
|139
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:37:01
|140
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:37:25
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:58
|142
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:38:10
|143
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:48
|144
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:39:29
|145
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:39:31
|146
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:40:53
|147
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:41:18
|148
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:41:59
|149
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:42:43
|150
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:48:46
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:49:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|4
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|11
|5
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|6
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|7
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|5
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|10
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|3
|11
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|9
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|4
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|5
|5
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|7
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|8
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|10
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|3
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|5
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|7
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|9
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|10
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|52:38:25
|2
|Movistar
|0:00:52
|3
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:15
|4
|Chile
|0:05:17
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:50
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:16
|7
|Argentina
|0:08:04
|8
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:08:48
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:09:06
|10
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:11:00
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:32
|12
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:17:24
|13
|Andalucia
|0:18:07
|14
|Carmin-Prio
|0:25:31
|15
|Team Netapp
|0:25:55
|16
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:26:17
|17
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:26:20
|18
|UnitedHealtchare
|0:29:06
|19
|Ecuador
|0:32:06
|20
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:36:25
|21
|Cuba
|0:44:34
|22
|Farnese Vini
|0:47:08
|23
|Start-Atacama
|0:50:27
|24
|Brazil
|0:50:55
|25
|Uruguay
|1:04:11
