Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis with a burst of speed as scorching as the temperature. The Italian made up for a flat tire which ruined his chances in stage 2 as he outkicked Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank), runner-up on stage 1, and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) to claim Liquigas-Cannondale's first victory of 2012.

"This morning I was feeling good and I wanted another try at all costs: the first stage is a bitter pill to swallow," said Viviani. "Here in Argentina, even though we are in January, you deal with very good sprinters. The condition is not at the top but the competition level is high.

"Today it was necessary to be more acrobatic to find space in the end. I just thought to push and no one was able to come around. I am very happy because to get a victory after only six days of racing is a great confidence booster. All of my teammates were magnificent today."

Haedo, who finished second for the second time during the race in his native Argentina, was caught off guard by a sweeping right hand turn approaching the finish line.

"We were fighting a bit for position and the [race] book said there was a 90 degree corner with 700 metres to go and I was waiting for that corner, but was surprised here [at the turn] with 400 metres to go," Haedo told Cyclingnews. "I messed up a little bit there, but the winner was a fair winner. I have no complaints."

Despite there being a strenuous category 1 climb on the route between Lujan and Quines, it was the rolling terrain which followed that Haedo found taxing.

"That one (the cat. 1 El Amago) was all right, we climbed at a fairly easy pace, but after that the terrain was really up and down with no rest until the last 30k. After yesterday, and with the heat, it was actually harder than I expected."

Overnight leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished in the field and the top of the general classification remains unchanged with Leipheimer leading Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) by 46 seconds and Daniel Diaz (San Luis Sodos Tomos) by 1:31.

Stefan Schumacher contested the first intermediate sprint, earning third, to chip away one second of his deficit to Diaz and a final podium position tomorrow at the seven-day stage race's conclusion. The 30-year-old German now trails Diaz by four seconds overall.

"Even today the guys were super," said Leipheimer. "All I had to do was stay covered and let them carry me to the arrival. A stage as long as today's can always present some surprises. I'm happy that there were no problems. Tomorrow is going to be all about staying concentrated until the very last metres so we can crown a week that's been magical for our squad."

Hot hot hot on San Luis's longest stage

A nine-man break escaped soon after the first intermediate sprint in the 201km stage, the longest of the Tour de San Luis, and under searing heat of 41 degrees Celsius and a parcours that offered not one iota of shade, the escapees reached a maximum advantage of 11 minutes.

The break was comprised of Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli), Josue Moyano (Caja Rural), Weimar Roldan (Colombia), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Camilio Gomez (Colombia-Comcel), Ricardo Mestre (Carmin-Prio), Filipo Salvini (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia).

Rubiano utilised his stint off the front to earn first place KOM points at the category 3 El Embalse at 40km and the brutal category 1 ascent of El Amago at 57km to move into the mountains classification lead.

The road to the top of El Amago, rising 729 metres in 10.5 kilometres to an elevation of 1,720 metres is a stunning switch-backed wonder carved into the side of the mountain. While the dizzying array of switchbacks on the narrow, concrete slab parcours packed a punch, its position early in the stage lessened its strategic importance.

Soon after the El Amago summit, with his mission accomplished, Rubiano sat up and waited to be absorbed by the peloton, while the remaining eight riders pushed on. One more category three climb remained late in today's stage, plus one more category three ascent is still to come on Sunday's finale, but Rubiano's points total is insurmountable. Barring a complete disaster involving not being able to finish the final stage, the Colombian will claim the mountains title.

Once the ascent of the El Amago was negotiated by the peloton, the field's chase coupled with the stiff winds over a roller coaster ride through the remote low sierras steadily ate into the escape's advantage. With less than 50km remaining, the deficit to the break was a manageable 3:35.

On the final KOM climb, the category 3 Cantana at 170km, the Pole Domagalski took top honours and moved clear in a solo bid for victory.

The finale of the stage was set up for sprinters, however, as a sweeping descent and dead flat roads into Quines were tailor-made for sprinters' teams to corral the escapees.

The break was ultimately neutralised with 15km remaining, and while Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini) launched a bold solo move inside of four kilometres to go, the sprinters would not be denied their stage at the conclusion of a a taxing 201km in the saddle.

The stage indeed took its toll on the peloton, with 18 riders not finishing, including Viviani's teammate Cayetano Sarmiento who crashed heavily and suffered facial wounds and a suspected fractured collarbone. Two more riders were later disqualified, reducing the peloton by 20 all-in-all.

The Tour de San Luis concludes on Sunday with a 167.1km stage which starts in the city of San Luis, heads northeast to El Traphiche, and returns to finish in San Luis.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:10:26 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 7 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 9 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 11 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 12 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 15 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 16 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 17 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 18 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 19 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 20 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 21 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 22 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 24 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 25 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 27 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 29 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 32 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 33 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 34 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 35 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 36 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 37 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 38 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 43 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 44 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 45 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 47 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 48 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 50 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 51 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 54 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 56 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 57 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 58 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 59 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 61 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:00:13 62 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:00:17 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 64 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:20 65 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:23 66 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 67 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:57 68 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:17 69 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 70 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 72 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 74 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:02:22 75 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:02:46 76 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 77 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 78 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 79 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 80 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 81 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 82 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 83 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 84 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 85 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 86 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 87 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 90 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 91 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 92 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 93 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 94 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 95 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 96 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 97 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 98 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 99 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 100 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 101 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 102 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 103 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 104 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:55 105 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:03:09 106 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:02:55 107 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:24:36 108 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 109 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 110 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 111 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 112 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 113 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 114 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 115 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 116 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 117 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 118 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 119 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 120 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 121 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 122 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 123 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 124 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 125 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 126 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 127 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 128 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:29:12 129 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 130 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 131 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 132 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 133 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 134 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 135 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 136 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 137 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 138 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 139 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

DNF Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale DNF Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brasil DNF Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brasil DNF Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab DNF Tomas S. Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio DNF Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile DNF Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile DNF Arlex Castro (Chi) Chile DNF Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador DNF Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador DNF Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador DNF Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay DNF Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay DNF Luis A. Martinez (Uruguay) DNF Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay DSQ Claudio Claveles (Arg) Argentina DSQ Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare

Mountain 1 - El Embalse, Cat. 3, 40km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 pts 2 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 2 3 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

Mountain 2 - El Amago, Cat. 1, 57km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 8 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 6 4 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 4 5 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 2 6 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

Mountain 3 - Cantana, Cat. 3, 170km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 2 3 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

Sprint 1 - S. Francisco Del Monte, 34.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 2 3 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 1

Sprint 2 - San Martin, 166km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 2 3 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15:31:18 2 Caja Rural 3 Team Netapp 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Androni Giocattoli 6 Team Saxo Bank 7 Colombia 8 Christina Watches-Ofone 9 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 10 Movistar 11 Andalucia 12 Carmin-Prio 13 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:00:17 14 UnitedHealthcare 0:00:23 15 Farnese Vini 0:01:17 16 Argentina 0:02:22 17 Colombia-Comcel 0:02:46 18 AG2R-La Mondiale 19 Cuba 0:05:32 20 S.Luis Somos Todos 0:24:36 21 Chile 0:27:22 22 Start-Atacama 0:30:08 23 Ecuador 24 Brazil 0:56:34

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22:38:18 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:31 4 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:01:35 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:13 7 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:02:39 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:24 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:44 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:04:46 11 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:09 12 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:05:47 13 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:06:40 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:07:29 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:30 16 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:36 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:07 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:26 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:08:53 20 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:09:21 21 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:10:15 22 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:10:19 23 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:10:20 24 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:24 25 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:36 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:10:42 27 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:11:54 28 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:11:58 29 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 30 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:02 31 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:12:53 32 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:14:35 33 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:14:41 34 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:14:43 35 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:15:17 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:54 37 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:03 38 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 0:16:35 39 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:16:40 40 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:16:50 41 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:58 42 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:17:01 43 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:17:49 44 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:17:58 45 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:18:08 46 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:18:24 47 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:25 48 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:32 49 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:19:02 50 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:19:21 51 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:19:27 52 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:19:45 53 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:19:56 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:20:07 55 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:20:08 56 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:20:10 57 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:21:01 58 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:21:02 59 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:21:04 60 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:21:16 61 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:21:25 62 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:21:31 63 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:47 64 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:21:54 65 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:22:28 66 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:22:41 67 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:02 68 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:23:05 69 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:32 70 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:24:02 71 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:24:29 72 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:36 73 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:24:47 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:24:58 75 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:25:09 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:38 77 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:21 78 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:26:28 79 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:26:40 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:13 81 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:55 82 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 83 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:27:59 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:28:52 85 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:28:56 86 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:29:13 87 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:29:24 88 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:29:26 89 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:29:49 90 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:30:07 91 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:30:14 92 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:32 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:30:56 94 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:31:48 95 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:32:17 96 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:52 97 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 0:33:03 98 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:39 99 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:33:40 100 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:34:01 101 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:35:12 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:35:14 103 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:35:22 104 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:35:39 105 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:36:57 106 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:38:18 107 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:38:48 108 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:39:20 109 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:39:47 110 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:40:04 111 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:40:31 112 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:41:20 113 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:42:15 114 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:43:09 115 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:43:16 116 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 0:43:33 117 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:44:04 118 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:44:37 119 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:47:22 120 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:48:28 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:49:15 122 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:52:20 123 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:52:25 124 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 0:52:44 125 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:52:57 126 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:32 127 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:53:48 128 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:54:15 129 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:56:47 130 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:57:21 131 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 0:59:08 132 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 1:00:39 133 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 1:02:01 134 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 1:02:56 135 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1:03:10 136 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 1:04:30 137 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1:07:22

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 20 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 10 6 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 8 7 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 8 8 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 9 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 5 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 12 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 10 3 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 5 4 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 5 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 6 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 3 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 8 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 2 9 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 10 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 1 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 3 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 4 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert