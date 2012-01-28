Trending

Image 1 of 44

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates a win at the end of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Flooded roads but the riders easily make it through

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Are you UCI legal?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Flooded roads but the riders easily make it through

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

The Farnese riders before the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago CSF - Bardini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is using the race as Paris-Nice training

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) arrives at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Not to be confused with the Dalai Lama

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Kimbra

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Jose Serpa makes it to the start in time....just

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

The Colnago riders find some shade before the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44

Savio makes the most of a good photo opportunity

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

The race has provided a stunning backdrop

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Leipheimer keeps out of trouble near the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

The crowds love Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF - Bardini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

The stage 6 break at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

The peloton hit an early climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Former world champion Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

It looks like Boonen has enjoyed his time in Argentina

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

The peloton on stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

The stage 6 break at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

The peloton in San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

The peloton during stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44

Beautiful scenery in the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Spectators on horseback along the route.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

A helicopter captures action from above.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Race leader Levi Leipheimer

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Elia Viviani with one of his Liquigas - Cannondale teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) lifts his arms to celebrate a stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

The final dash to the line at the end of stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis with a burst of speed as scorching as the temperature. The Italian made up for a flat tire which ruined his chances in stage 2 as he outkicked Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank), runner-up on stage 1, and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) to claim Liquigas-Cannondale's first victory of 2012.

"This morning I was feeling good and I wanted another try at all costs: the first stage is a bitter pill to swallow," said Viviani. "Here in Argentina, even though we are in January, you deal with very good sprinters. The condition is not at the top but the competition level is high.

"Today it was necessary to be more acrobatic to find space in the end. I just thought to push and no one was able to come around. I am very happy because to get a victory after only six days of racing is a great confidence booster. All of my teammates were magnificent today."

Haedo, who finished second for the second time during the race in his native Argentina, was caught off guard by a sweeping right hand turn approaching the finish line.

"We were fighting a bit for position and the [race] book said there was a 90 degree corner with 700 metres to go and I was waiting for that corner, but was surprised here [at the turn] with 400 metres to go," Haedo told Cyclingnews. "I messed up a little bit there, but the winner was a fair winner. I have no complaints."

Despite there being a strenuous category 1 climb on the route between Lujan and Quines, it was the rolling terrain which followed that Haedo found taxing.

"That one (the cat. 1 El Amago) was all right, we climbed at a fairly easy pace, but after that the terrain was really up and down with no rest until the last 30k. After yesterday, and with the heat, it was actually harder than I expected."

Overnight leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished in the field and the top of the general classification remains unchanged with Leipheimer leading Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) by 46 seconds and Daniel Diaz (San Luis Sodos Tomos) by 1:31.

Stefan Schumacher contested the first intermediate sprint, earning third, to chip away one second of his deficit to Diaz and a final podium position tomorrow at the seven-day stage race's conclusion. The 30-year-old German now trails Diaz by four seconds overall.

"Even today the guys were super," said Leipheimer. "All I had to do was stay covered and let them carry me to the arrival. A stage as long as today's can always present some surprises. I'm happy that there were no problems. Tomorrow is going to be all about staying concentrated until the very last metres so we can crown a week that's been magical for our squad."

Hot hot hot on San Luis's longest stage

A nine-man break escaped soon after the first intermediate sprint in the 201km stage, the longest of the Tour de San Luis, and under searing heat of 41 degrees Celsius and a parcours that offered not one iota of shade, the escapees reached a maximum advantage of 11 minutes.

The break was comprised of Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli), Josue Moyano (Caja Rural), Weimar Roldan (Colombia), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Camilio Gomez (Colombia-Comcel), Ricardo Mestre (Carmin-Prio), Filipo Salvini (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia).

Rubiano utilised his stint off the front to earn first place KOM points at the category 3 El Embalse at 40km and the brutal category 1 ascent of El Amago at 57km to move into the mountains classification lead.

The road to the top of El Amago, rising 729 metres in 10.5 kilometres to an elevation of 1,720 metres is a stunning switch-backed wonder carved into the side of the mountain. While the dizzying array of switchbacks on the narrow, concrete slab parcours packed a punch, its position early in the stage lessened its strategic importance.

Soon after the El Amago summit, with his mission accomplished, Rubiano sat up and waited to be absorbed by the peloton, while the remaining eight riders pushed on. One more category three climb remained late in today's stage, plus one more category three ascent is still to come on Sunday's finale, but Rubiano's points total is insurmountable. Barring a complete disaster involving not being able to finish the final stage, the Colombian will claim the mountains title.

Once the ascent of the El Amago was negotiated by the peloton, the field's chase coupled with the stiff winds over a roller coaster ride through the remote low sierras steadily ate into the escape's advantage. With less than 50km remaining, the deficit to the break was a manageable 3:35.

On the final KOM climb, the category 3 Cantana at 170km, the Pole Domagalski took top honours and moved clear in a solo bid for victory.

The finale of the stage was set up for sprinters, however, as a sweeping descent and dead flat roads into Quines were tailor-made for sprinters' teams to corral the escapees.

The break was ultimately neutralised with 15km remaining, and while Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini) launched a bold solo move inside of four kilometres to go, the sprinters would not be denied their stage at the conclusion of a a taxing 201km in the saddle.

The stage indeed took its toll on the peloton, with 18 riders not finishing, including Viviani's teammate Cayetano Sarmiento who crashed heavily and suffered facial wounds and a suspected fractured collarbone. Two more riders were later disqualified, reducing the peloton by 20 all-in-all.

The Tour de San Luis concludes on Sunday with a 167.1km stage which starts in the city of San Luis, heads northeast to El Traphiche, and returns to finish in San Luis.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5:10:26
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
7Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
9Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
11Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
12Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
15Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
16Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
17Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
18Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
19Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
20Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
21Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
23Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
24Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
25Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
27Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
29Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
32Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
33Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
34Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
35Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
36Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
37Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
38Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
41Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
43Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
44Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
45Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
47Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
48Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
50Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
51Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
54Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
56Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
57Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
58Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
59Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
61Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:00:13
62Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:00:17
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
64Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:20
65Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:23
66Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
67Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:57
68Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:17
69Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
70Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
72Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
74Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:02:22
75Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:02:46
76Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
77Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
78Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
79Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
80Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
81Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
82Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
83Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
84Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
85Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
86Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
87Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
90Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
91Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
92Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
93Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
94Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
95Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
96Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
97Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
98Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
99Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
100Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
102John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
103Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
104Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:55
105Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:03:09
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:02:55
107Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:24:36
108Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
109Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
110Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
111Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
112Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
113Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
114Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
116Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
117Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
118Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
119Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
120Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
121Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
122Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
123Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
124Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
125Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
126Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
127Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
128Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:29:12
129Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
130Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
131Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
132Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
133Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
134Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
135Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
136Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
137Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
138Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
139Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

DNFCayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
DNFMarcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFRenato Dos Santos (Bra) Brasil
DNFSidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brasil
DNFOtavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
DNFTomas S. Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
DNFPablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
DNFAntonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
DNFArlex Castro (Chi) Chile
DNFJose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
DNFGorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
DNFCarlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
DNFJorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
DNFMariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
DNFLuis A. Martinez (Uruguay)
DNFWilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
DSQClaudio Claveles (Arg) Argentina
DSQJason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare

Mountain 1 - El Embalse, Cat. 3, 40km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel2
3Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

Mountain 2 - El Amago, Cat. 1, 57km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural8
3Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel6
4Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural4
5Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia2
6Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

Mountain 3 - Cantana, Cat. 3, 170km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural3pts
2Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural2
3Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

Sprint 1 - S. Francisco Del Monte, 34.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia2
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone1

Sprint 2 - San Martin, 166km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural3pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel2
3Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:31:18
2Caja Rural
3Team Netapp
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Androni Giocattoli
6Team Saxo Bank
7Colombia
8Christina Watches-Ofone
9Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
10Movistar
11Andalucia
12Carmin-Prio
13Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:00:17
14UnitedHealthcare0:00:23
15Farnese Vini0:01:17
16Argentina0:02:22
17Colombia-Comcel0:02:46
18AG2R-La Mondiale
19Cuba0:05:32
20S.Luis Somos Todos0:24:36
21Chile0:27:22
22Start-Atacama0:30:08
23Ecuador
24Brazil0:56:34

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep22:38:18
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:31
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:01:35
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:13
7Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:02:39
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:24
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:44
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:04:46
11Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:09
12Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:05:47
13Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:06:40
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:07:29
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:30
16Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:07:36
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:07
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:08:26
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale0:08:53
20Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:09:21
21Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:10:15
22Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:10:19
23Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:10:20
24Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:24
25Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:36
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:10:42
27Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:11:54
28Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:11:58
29Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
30Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:12:02
31Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:12:53
32Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:14:35
33David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:14:41
34Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:14:43
35John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:15:17
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:54
37Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:16:03
38Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia0:16:35
39Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:16:40
40Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:16:50
41Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:58
42Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:17:01
43Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:17:49
44Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:17:58
45Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:18:08
46Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:18:24
47Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:25
48Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:18:32
49Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:19:02
50Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:19:21
51Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:19:27
52Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:19:45
53Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:19:56
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:20:07
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:20:08
56Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:20:10
57Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:21:01
58Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:21:02
59Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:21:04
60Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:21:16
61Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:21:25
62Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:21:31
63Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare0:21:47
64Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:21:54
65Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:22:28
66Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:22:41
67Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:23:02
68Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:23:05
69Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:32
70Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:24:02
71Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:24:29
72Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:36
73Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:24:47
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:24:58
75Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:25:09
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:25:38
77Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:26:21
78Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:26:28
79Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone0:26:40
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:13
81Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:55
82Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
83Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:27:59
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:28:52
85Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:28:56
86Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:29:13
87Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:29:24
88Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:29:26
89Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:29:49
90Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:30:07
91Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:30:14
92Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:32
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:30:56
94Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:31:48
95Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:32:17
96Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:32:52
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina0:33:03
98Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:39
99Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:33:40
100Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:34:01
101Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:35:12
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:35:14
103Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:35:22
104Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:35:39
105Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:36:57
106Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:38:18
107Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:38:48
108Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:39:20
109Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:39:47
110Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:40:04
111Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:40:31
112Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:41:20
113Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:42:15
114Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:43:09
115Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:43:16
116Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos0:43:33
117Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:44:04
118Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:44:37
119Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:47:22
120Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:48:28
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:49:15
122Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:52:20
123Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:52:25
124Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil0:52:44
125Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:52:57
126Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:53:32
127Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:53:48
128Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:54:15
129Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:56:47
130Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:57:21
131Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare0:59:08
132Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil1:00:39
133Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia1:02:01
134Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert1:02:56
135Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1:03:10
136Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab1:04:30
137Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1:07:22

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli30pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank20
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos10
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural10
6Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel8
7Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay8
8Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
9Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone5
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
11John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos12pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia10
3Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina5
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia5
5Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
6Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural3
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
8Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel2
9Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
10Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone1
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
3Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
4Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli68:09:43
2Movistar0:00:52
3Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:50
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:16
5Colombia0:08:48
6Caja Rural0:09:06
7Argentina0:10:26
8Christina Watches-Ofone0:11:00
9Team Saxo Bank0:16:32
10Andalucia0:18:07
11Colombia-Comcel0:20:10
12Carmin-Prio0:25:31
13Team Netapp0:25:55
14Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:26:17
15S.Luis Somos Todos0:28:51
16AG2R-La Mondiale0:29:06
17UnitedHealthcare0:29:29
18Chile0:32:39
19Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:36:42
20Farnese Vini0:48:25
21Cuba0:50:06
22Ecuador1:02:14
23Start-Atacama1:20:35
24Brazil1:47:29

 

