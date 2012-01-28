Viviani sprints to win penultimate stage
Leipheimer stays in overall lead on scorching day
Stage 6: Lujan - Quines
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis with a burst of speed as scorching as the temperature. The Italian made up for a flat tire which ruined his chances in stage 2 as he outkicked Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank), runner-up on stage 1, and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) to claim Liquigas-Cannondale's first victory of 2012.
"This morning I was feeling good and I wanted another try at all costs: the first stage is a bitter pill to swallow," said Viviani. "Here in Argentina, even though we are in January, you deal with very good sprinters. The condition is not at the top but the competition level is high.
"Today it was necessary to be more acrobatic to find space in the end. I just thought to push and no one was able to come around. I am very happy because to get a victory after only six days of racing is a great confidence booster. All of my teammates were magnificent today."
Haedo, who finished second for the second time during the race in his native Argentina, was caught off guard by a sweeping right hand turn approaching the finish line.
"We were fighting a bit for position and the [race] book said there was a 90 degree corner with 700 metres to go and I was waiting for that corner, but was surprised here [at the turn] with 400 metres to go," Haedo told Cyclingnews. "I messed up a little bit there, but the winner was a fair winner. I have no complaints."
Despite there being a strenuous category 1 climb on the route between Lujan and Quines, it was the rolling terrain which followed that Haedo found taxing.
"That one (the cat. 1 El Amago) was all right, we climbed at a fairly easy pace, but after that the terrain was really up and down with no rest until the last 30k. After yesterday, and with the heat, it was actually harder than I expected."
Overnight leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished in the field and the top of the general classification remains unchanged with Leipheimer leading Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) by 46 seconds and Daniel Diaz (San Luis Sodos Tomos) by 1:31.
Stefan Schumacher contested the first intermediate sprint, earning third, to chip away one second of his deficit to Diaz and a final podium position tomorrow at the seven-day stage race's conclusion. The 30-year-old German now trails Diaz by four seconds overall.
"Even today the guys were super," said Leipheimer. "All I had to do was stay covered and let them carry me to the arrival. A stage as long as today's can always present some surprises. I'm happy that there were no problems. Tomorrow is going to be all about staying concentrated until the very last metres so we can crown a week that's been magical for our squad."
Hot hot hot on San Luis's longest stage
A nine-man break escaped soon after the first intermediate sprint in the 201km stage, the longest of the Tour de San Luis, and under searing heat of 41 degrees Celsius and a parcours that offered not one iota of shade, the escapees reached a maximum advantage of 11 minutes.
The break was comprised of Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli), Josue Moyano (Caja Rural), Weimar Roldan (Colombia), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Camilio Gomez (Colombia-Comcel), Ricardo Mestre (Carmin-Prio), Filipo Salvini (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia).
Rubiano utilised his stint off the front to earn first place KOM points at the category 3 El Embalse at 40km and the brutal category 1 ascent of El Amago at 57km to move into the mountains classification lead.
The road to the top of El Amago, rising 729 metres in 10.5 kilometres to an elevation of 1,720 metres is a stunning switch-backed wonder carved into the side of the mountain. While the dizzying array of switchbacks on the narrow, concrete slab parcours packed a punch, its position early in the stage lessened its strategic importance.
Soon after the El Amago summit, with his mission accomplished, Rubiano sat up and waited to be absorbed by the peloton, while the remaining eight riders pushed on. One more category three climb remained late in today's stage, plus one more category three ascent is still to come on Sunday's finale, but Rubiano's points total is insurmountable. Barring a complete disaster involving not being able to finish the final stage, the Colombian will claim the mountains title.
Once the ascent of the El Amago was negotiated by the peloton, the field's chase coupled with the stiff winds over a roller coaster ride through the remote low sierras steadily ate into the escape's advantage. With less than 50km remaining, the deficit to the break was a manageable 3:35.
On the final KOM climb, the category 3 Cantana at 170km, the Pole Domagalski took top honours and moved clear in a solo bid for victory.
The finale of the stage was set up for sprinters, however, as a sweeping descent and dead flat roads into Quines were tailor-made for sprinters' teams to corral the escapees.
The break was ultimately neutralised with 15km remaining, and while Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini) launched a bold solo move inside of four kilometres to go, the sprinters would not be denied their stage at the conclusion of a a taxing 201km in the saddle.
The stage indeed took its toll on the peloton, with 18 riders not finishing, including Viviani's teammate Cayetano Sarmiento who crashed heavily and suffered facial wounds and a suspected fractured collarbone. Two more riders were later disqualified, reducing the peloton by 20 all-in-all.
The Tour de San Luis concludes on Sunday with a 167.1km stage which starts in the city of San Luis, heads northeast to El Traphiche, and returns to finish in San Luis.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:10:26
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|9
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|11
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|12
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|15
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|16
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|17
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|18
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|19
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|20
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|21
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|24
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|27
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|33
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|35
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|36
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|37
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|38
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|43
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|44
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|45
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|47
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|48
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|50
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|51
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|54
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|56
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|57
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|58
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|59
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:13
|62
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:00:17
|63
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|64
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:20
|65
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:23
|66
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|67
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:57
|68
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|69
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|70
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|74
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:22
|75
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:02:46
|76
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|77
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|78
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|79
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|80
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|81
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|82
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|83
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|84
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|86
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|87
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|90
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|91
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|92
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|93
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|94
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|95
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|96
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|97
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|98
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|99
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|100
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|102
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|103
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|104
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:55
|105
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:03:09
|106
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:02:55
|107
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:24:36
|108
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|109
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|110
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|111
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|112
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|113
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|114
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|116
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|117
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|118
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|119
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|120
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|121
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|122
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|125
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|126
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|127
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|128
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:12
|129
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|130
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|131
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|132
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|133
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|134
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|135
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|136
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|137
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|138
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|139
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|DNF
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brasil
|DNF
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brasil
|DNF
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|DNF
|Tomas S. Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|DNF
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|DNF
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|DNF
|Arlex Castro (Chi) Chile
|DNF
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|DNF
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|DNF
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|DNF
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Luis A. Martinez (Uruguay)
|DNF
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|DSQ
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) Argentina
|DSQ
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|2
|3
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|6
|4
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|4
|5
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|2
|6
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|2
|3
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:31:18
|2
|Caja Rural
|3
|Team Netapp
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|9
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|10
|Movistar
|11
|Andalucia
|12
|Carmin-Prio
|13
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:00:17
|14
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:23
|15
|Farnese Vini
|0:01:17
|16
|Argentina
|0:02:22
|17
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:02:46
|18
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|19
|Cuba
|0:05:32
|20
|S.Luis Somos Todos
|0:24:36
|21
|Chile
|0:27:22
|22
|Start-Atacama
|0:30:08
|23
|Ecuador
|24
|Brazil
|0:56:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22:38:18
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:31
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:01:35
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:13
|7
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:02:39
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:24
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:44
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:04:46
|11
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:09
|12
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:05:47
|13
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:06:40
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:07:29
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:30
|16
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:36
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:07
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:26
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|20
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:09:21
|21
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:10:15
|22
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:10:19
|23
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:10:20
|24
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:24
|25
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:36
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:10:42
|27
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:11:54
|28
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:11:58
|29
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:02
|31
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:12:53
|32
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:14:35
|33
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:14:41
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:14:43
|35
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:15:17
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:54
|37
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:03
|38
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:35
|39
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:16:40
|40
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:16:50
|41
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:58
|42
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:17:01
|43
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:17:49
|44
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:17:58
|45
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:18:08
|46
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:24
|47
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:25
|48
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:32
|49
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:19:02
|50
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|51
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:19:27
|52
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:19:45
|53
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:19:56
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:20:07
|55
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:20:08
|56
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:20:10
|57
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:21:01
|58
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:21:02
|59
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:21:04
|60
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:21:16
|61
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:21:25
|62
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:21:31
|63
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:47
|64
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:21:54
|65
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:28
|66
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:22:41
|67
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:02
|68
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:23:05
|69
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:32
|70
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:24:02
|71
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:24:29
|72
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:36
|73
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:24:47
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:24:58
|75
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:38
|77
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:21
|78
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:26:28
|79
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:26:40
|80
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:13
|81
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:55
|82
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|83
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:27:59
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:28:52
|85
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:28:56
|86
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:29:13
|87
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:24
|88
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:29:26
|89
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:29:49
|90
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:30:07
|91
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:30:14
|92
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:32
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:30:56
|94
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:31:48
|95
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:32:17
|96
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:52
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|0:33:03
|98
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:39
|99
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:33:40
|100
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:34:01
|101
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:12
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:35:14
|103
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:35:22
|104
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:35:39
|105
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:36:57
|106
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:38:18
|107
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:48
|108
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:39:20
|109
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:39:47
|110
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:40:04
|111
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:40:31
|112
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:41:20
|113
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:42:15
|114
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:43:09
|115
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:43:16
|116
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:43:33
|117
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:44:04
|118
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:44:37
|119
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:47:22
|120
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:48:28
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:49:15
|122
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:52:20
|123
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:52:25
|124
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|0:52:44
|125
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:52:57
|126
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:32
|127
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:53:48
|128
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:54:15
|129
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:56:47
|130
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:57:21
|131
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|0:59:08
|132
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|1:00:39
|133
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|1:02:01
|134
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|1:02:56
|135
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1:03:10
|136
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|1:04:30
|137
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1:07:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|10
|6
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|8
|7
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|8
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|9
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|5
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|12
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|10
|3
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|5
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|5
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|6
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|3
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|8
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|2
|9
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|10
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|1
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|3
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|68:09:43
|2
|Movistar
|0:00:52
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:50
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:16
|5
|Colombia
|0:08:48
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:09:06
|7
|Argentina
|0:10:26
|8
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:11:00
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:32
|10
|Andalucia
|0:18:07
|11
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:20:10
|12
|Carmin-Prio
|0:25:31
|13
|Team Netapp
|0:25:55
|14
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:26:17
|15
|S.Luis Somos Todos
|0:28:51
|16
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:29:06
|17
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:29
|18
|Chile
|0:32:39
|19
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:36:42
|20
|Farnese Vini
|0:48:25
|21
|Cuba
|0:50:06
|22
|Ecuador
|1:02:14
|23
|Start-Atacama
|1:20:35
|24
|Brazil
|1:47:29
