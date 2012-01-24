Trending

Chicchi kicks for second stage in a row

Italian out-sprints Boonen for Omega Pharma-Quickstep one-two

Image 1 of 60

Francesco Chicchi and Omega Pharma Quick Step teammate Tom Boonen celebrate going one-two on stage 2

Francesco Chicchi and Omega Pharma Quick Step teammate Tom Boonen celebrate going one-two on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the Tour de San Luis.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 60

Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen celebrate an Omega Pharma-Quick Step one-two in Juana Koslay.

Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen celebrate an Omega Pharma-Quick Step one-two in Juana Koslay.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) kicks for home ahead of Tom Boonen.

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) kicks for home ahead of Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the Tour de San Luis.

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) flanked by his teammate Tom Boonen and Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) flanked by his teammate Tom Boonen and Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 60

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) before stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) before stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 60

The peloton took on some rolling terrain on stage 2.

The peloton took on some rolling terrain on stage 2.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 60

Omega Pharma-Quick Step) set the pace early on.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step) set the pace early on.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 60

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides to the start.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides to the start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 60

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri-Selle Italia) found a novel way to warm up for stage 2.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri-Selle Italia) found a novel way to warm up for stage 2.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 60

The peloton spreads across the road shortly after the start of stage two of the Tour de San Luis.

The peloton spreads across the road shortly after the start of stage two of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Alberto Contador get's a photo with a fan.

Alberto Contador get's a photo with a fan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

The Colnago-CSF team on the front.

The Colnago-CSF team on the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

The break of three riders; Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos)

The break of three riders; Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 60

Not a good time to have a problem as the peloton scoots away 20 kilometres outside the finish.

Not a good time to have a problem as the peloton scoots away 20 kilometres outside the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 60

Sylvain Chavanel rides near the front with his Omega Pharma-Quickstep team.

Sylvain Chavanel rides near the front with his Omega Pharma-Quickstep team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Omega Pharma-Quickstep picked up their second straight win on stage 2.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep picked up their second straight win on stage 2.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Movistar are always popular in South America.

Movistar are always popular in South America.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

One of the race motorbikes relays the time gap to the field.

One of the race motorbikes relays the time gap to the field.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

We're in Argentina!

We're in Argentina!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

The bunch enjoyed some nice weather on stage two after torrential rain on day 1.

The bunch enjoyed some nice weather on stage two after torrential rain on day 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

The jersey leaders

The jersey leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago CSF - Bardiani)

Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago CSF - Bardiani)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 60

The peloton on stage 2

The peloton on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 60

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 60

Alberto Contador takes some time for the fans

Alberto Contador takes some time for the fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 60

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 60

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 60

The stage 2 break

The stage 2 break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 60

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone)

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 60

The peloton cruise through rural Argentina on stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis.

The peloton cruise through rural Argentina on stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 60

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches)

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the GC contenders

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the GC contenders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 60

Chatting with the team car.

Chatting with the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 60

The Andalucia team relaxes on the bus en route to the start

The Andalucia team relaxes on the bus en route to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 60

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 60

Tom Boonen is head and shoulders above the rest

Tom Boonen is head and shoulders above the rest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 60

The stage 2 podium at the Tour de San Luis

The stage 2 podium at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 60

This raptor was smitten with the Saxo Bank jerseys

This raptor was smitten with the Saxo Bank jerseys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 60

The Saxo Bank riders head to the start

The Saxo Bank riders head to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 60

Contador says he has to gain form before contesting races

Contador says he has to gain form before contesting races
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 60

Alberto Conatdor relaxes before the start

Alberto Conatdor relaxes before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 60

The stage 2 podium: Boonen, Chicchi and Jake Keough

The stage 2 podium: Boonen, Chicchi and Jake Keough
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 60

Filippo Pozzato gets some phone time in

Filippo Pozzato gets some phone time in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 60

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone)

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 60

Tom Boonen and his teammates catch up on the big news

Tom Boonen and his teammates catch up on the big news
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 60

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 60

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 60

Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen go 1-2 (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen go 1-2 (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 60

Omega Pharma - Quick Step keep the overall lead

Omega Pharma - Quick Step keep the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 60

Omega Pharma - Quick Step carry on their perfect start to the race

Omega Pharma - Quick Step carry on their perfect start to the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 60

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 60

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) arrives at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) arrives at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The finish didn't quite play out according to Omega Pharma-Quick Step's pre-race plan, but the Belgian ProTour squad is hardly complaining about the outcome of stage two at the Tour de San Luis. Race leader Francesco Chicchi won for the second straight day in a photo finish, this time against teammate Tom Boonen as both crossed the finish line in Juana Koslay with their arms triumphantly aloft.

"It's the first time I win two stages in a row during the same race, it's a great feeling," Chicchi said. "Winter training and the serene atmosphere in the team are bringing in great results. Let me thank my team once again. The guys raced a team time trial again today and they took Tom and I by the hand up until the very last kilometre."

American Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) infiltrated the ProTour sprinter scrum in the race finale for a fine third place finish and an appearance on the podium.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step had decided to set up Boonen for the win on stage 2, as Chicchi had already prevailed the previous day and the uphill finish appeared to suit Boonen's strengths better.

"I was supposed to help Boonen's sprint in the end, seeing as that was what we had decided during the morning meeting," said Chicchi. "I started the sprint with [Jimmy] Casper and Tom right on my wheel. About 300 meters from the finish line I looked behind me and I didn't see Tom anymore."

"It was pretty amazing," Boonen told Cyclingnews. "With one kilometre to go I thought I'd lost the sprint [Immediately after the finish Boonen thought he had won-ed.]. There was a little incident and I lost maybe 10 or 15 spots and Chicchi didn't see me. I came back to the front on Casper's wheel, then I was on Chicchi's wheel. He started the sprint, then I started my sprint, and in the last 50 metres we saw each other side-by-side. We both put our hands up, none of us jumped, and it was nice."

Chicchi picked up another stage winner's time bonus and extended his general classification lead over Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) to 14 seconds. With today's third place finish, Keough moves into third overall, 16 seconds off the pace.

No curveball from Mother Nature

Unlike Monday's opening stage in which apocalyptic rain and hail punished the peloton, Tuesday's 3pm start in Fraga was bathed in the expected sunshine and heat, reaching into the upper 80s Fahrenheit.

On the long, straight stretch of highway out of Fraga, which the peloton negotiated in the opposite direction on the previous day, the fireworks kicked off after 22km of racing as Antonio Cabrera (Chile) launched a solo attack. When Cabrera's advantage soon reached 2:30, three more riders went on the attack in pursuit of the solo Chilean: Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), who escaped early in Monday's stage and spent the bulk of his day off the front.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, with race leader Francesco Chicchi in its ranks, took the reins at the head of the peloton and kept the quartet at a manageable margin, maxing out at 5:30 and steadily creeping downwards.

Up the road, meanwhile, two intermediate sprints were on tap, at 59.2km and 100km, plus a solitary KOM, the category 3 La Florida at 85.5km, which provided motivation for the four escapees as the respective classifications were very much up for grabs. Guevara, who started the day in the mountains classification jersey, won the first intermediate sprint and claimed second in the next one to move into the overall lead.

Guevara, however, was shut out of any KOM points, as he finished fourth behind Neisa, Cabrera and Avila, and the Colombia-Comcel rider was rewarded with the mountains jersey at the stage finish.

Soon after contesting the final intermediate sprint Guevara was dropped from the break, leaving Neisa, Cabrera and Avila at the head of affairs. The trio put up a spirited effort, holding the peloton at bay through twisting, narrow roads, plus a lap of the hilly Potrero de los Funes auto race track, before finally being absorbed inside of 10 kilometres to go.

From there, the respective teams with sprinters worked feverishly to set up their fast men, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step showing that early in the race they have a stranglehold on bunch kick finales as Chicchi and Boonen locked up first and second.

The Tour de San Luis has its first foray into the surrounding mountains during Wednesday's third stage as the 168.2km parcours finishes atop the category one Mirador del Potrero climb. Earlier in the stage the peloton will cross the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation, 2,084m, on another category one ascent on a day which the general classification contenders should showcase their climbing form.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:22:40
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
5Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
9Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
11Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
12Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
15Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
18Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
19Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
20Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
21Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
22Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
23Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
24Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
25Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
26Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
27Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
30Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
31Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
33Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
36Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
37Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
38Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
41David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
42Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
43Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
44Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
45Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
47Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
48Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
49Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
50Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
51Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
52Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
53Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
54Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
56Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
59Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
61Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
62Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
63Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
64Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
65Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
66Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
68Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
70Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
71Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
72Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
73Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
74John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
75Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
76Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
77Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
78Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
79Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
80Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
81Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
82Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
83Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
84Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
85Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
86Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
87Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
88Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
89Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
90Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
91Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
92Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
93Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
94Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
95Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
96Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
97Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
98Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
99Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
100Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
101Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
102Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
103Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
104Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
105Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
106Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
107Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
108Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
109Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
110Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
111Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
112Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
113Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
115Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
116Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
117Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
118Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
119Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
120Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
121Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
122Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
123Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
124Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
125Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
126Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
127Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
128Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
129Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
130Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
132Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
133Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
134Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
135Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
136Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
137Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
138Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
139Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
140Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
141Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
142Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
143Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
144Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
145Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
146Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
147Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
148Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
149Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
150Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
152Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
153Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
154Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
155Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
156Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:25
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:42
158Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:00:50
159Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
160Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:23
161Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
162Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:06:05
163Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:06:42
164Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
165Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
166Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
167Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:08:21
168Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
169Oscar Matiauda (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:08:23
170Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:12:06
171Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay0:13:55
172Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:08:21

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km 59,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia2
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km 100,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia3pts
2Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile1

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel3pts
2Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
3Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina10:08:00
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Team Saxo Bank
4UnitedHealthcare
5Androni Giocattoli
6AG2R-La Mondiale
7Caja Rural
8Andalucia
9Carmin-Prio
10San Luis Somos Todos
11Movistar
12Liquigas-Cannondale
13Colnago-CSF Bardiani
14Team Netapp
15Colombia
16Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
17Christina Watches-Ofone
18Colombia-Comcel
19Ecuador
20Farnese Vini
21Cuba
22Start-Atacama
23Chile
24Brazil
25Uruguay

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8:15:38
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
3Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:16
4Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
5Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:00:19
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:20
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
9Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
10Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
11Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
14Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
15Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
16Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
17Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
18Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
21Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
22Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
26Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
28Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
30Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
31Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
32Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
34Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
35Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:26
36Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:00:37
37Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar0:00:56
38Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:00
39Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:24
40Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:02:29
41Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
42Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
43Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
44Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
45Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
46Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
47Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
49Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
50Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
51Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
52Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
54Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
56Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
58Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
59Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
60Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
61Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
62Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
63Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
64Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
65Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
66Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
67Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
68Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
69Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
70Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
71Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
72Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
73Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
75Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
76Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
77Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
78Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
79Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
80Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
81Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
82Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
83Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
84Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
85Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
86Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
88Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
89Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
90Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
91Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:23
92Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay0:04:25
93Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:04:28
94Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
95Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
96Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
97Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
98Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
99Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
101Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
102Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
103John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
104Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
105Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
106Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
107Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
108Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
109Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
110Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
111Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
114Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
115Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
116Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
117Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
118Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
119Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
120Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
121Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
123Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
124Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
125Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
126Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
127Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
128Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
129Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
130Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
131Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
132Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
133Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
134Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
135Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
137Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
138Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
139Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
140Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
141Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
142Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
143Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
144Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
146Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
147Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
148Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
149Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
150Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:53
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:10
152Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:35
153Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:43
154Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:05:51
155Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:08:48
156Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:09:09
157Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:09:11
158Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:09:38
159Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:10:33
160Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba0:11:10
161Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
162Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay0:12:49
163Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:49
164Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
165Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
166Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:16:04
167Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay0:18:23
168Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:20:54
169Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:22:10
170Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:24:25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel3pts
2Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile2
4Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
5Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia1
6Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos8pts
2Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia5
3Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos5
4Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay3
5Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
6Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
2Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
3Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
5Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
6Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
7Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
8Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
9Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
10Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar24:47:54
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Team Saxo Bank
4Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:00:17
5UnitedHealthcare0:02:09
6AG2R-La Mondiale
7Christina Watches-Ofone
8Team Netapp
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10San Luis Somos Todos
11Colombia
12Argentina0:04:18
13Androni Giocattoli
14Andalucia
15Carmin-Prio
16Chile
17Farnese Vini
18Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:06:17
19Cuba
20Caja Rural0:06:27
21Ecuador0:10:25
22Start-Atacama
23Brazil
24Colombia-Comcel0:12:24
25Uruguay

