Image 1 of 60 Francesco Chicchi and Omega Pharma Quick Step teammate Tom Boonen celebrate going one-two on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 60 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 60 Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen celebrate an Omega Pharma-Quick Step one-two in Juana Koslay. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) kicks for home ahead of Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) flanked by his teammate Tom Boonen and Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 60 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) before stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 60 The peloton took on some rolling terrain on stage 2. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 60 Omega Pharma-Quick Step) set the pace early on. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 60 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides to the start. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 60 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri-Selle Italia) found a novel way to warm up for stage 2. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 60 The peloton spreads across the road shortly after the start of stage two of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 60 Alberto Contador get's a photo with a fan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 60 The Colnago-CSF team on the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 60 The break of three riders; Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 60 Not a good time to have a problem as the peloton scoots away 20 kilometres outside the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 60 Sylvain Chavanel rides near the front with his Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 60 Omega Pharma-Quickstep picked up their second straight win on stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 60 Movistar are always popular in South America. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 60 One of the race motorbikes relays the time gap to the field. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 60 We're in Argentina! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 60 The bunch enjoyed some nice weather on stage two after torrential rain on day 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 60 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 60 The jersey leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 60 The peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 60 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 60 Alberto Contador takes some time for the fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 60 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 60 The stage 2 break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 60 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 60 The peloton cruise through rural Argentina on stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 60 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the GC contenders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 60 Chatting with the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 60 The Andalucia team relaxes on the bus en route to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 60 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 60 Tom Boonen is head and shoulders above the rest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 60 The stage 2 podium at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 60 This raptor was smitten with the Saxo Bank jerseys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 60 The Saxo Bank riders head to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 60 Contador says he has to gain form before contesting races (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 60 Alberto Conatdor relaxes before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 60 The stage 2 podium: Boonen, Chicchi and Jake Keough (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 60 Filippo Pozzato gets some phone time in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 60 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 60 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 60 Tom Boonen and his teammates catch up on the big news (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 60 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 60 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 60 Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen go 1-2 (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 60 Omega Pharma - Quick Step keep the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 60 Omega Pharma - Quick Step carry on their perfect start to the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 60 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins his second stage in a row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 60 Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) arrives at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The finish didn't quite play out according to Omega Pharma-Quick Step's pre-race plan, but the Belgian ProTour squad is hardly complaining about the outcome of stage two at the Tour de San Luis. Race leader Francesco Chicchi won for the second straight day in a photo finish, this time against teammate Tom Boonen as both crossed the finish line in Juana Koslay with their arms triumphantly aloft.

"It's the first time I win two stages in a row during the same race, it's a great feeling," Chicchi said. "Winter training and the serene atmosphere in the team are bringing in great results. Let me thank my team once again. The guys raced a team time trial again today and they took Tom and I by the hand up until the very last kilometre."

American Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) infiltrated the ProTour sprinter scrum in the race finale for a fine third place finish and an appearance on the podium.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step had decided to set up Boonen for the win on stage 2, as Chicchi had already prevailed the previous day and the uphill finish appeared to suit Boonen's strengths better.

"I was supposed to help Boonen's sprint in the end, seeing as that was what we had decided during the morning meeting," said Chicchi. "I started the sprint with [Jimmy] Casper and Tom right on my wheel. About 300 meters from the finish line I looked behind me and I didn't see Tom anymore."

"It was pretty amazing," Boonen told Cyclingnews. "With one kilometre to go I thought I'd lost the sprint [Immediately after the finish Boonen thought he had won-ed.]. There was a little incident and I lost maybe 10 or 15 spots and Chicchi didn't see me. I came back to the front on Casper's wheel, then I was on Chicchi's wheel. He started the sprint, then I started my sprint, and in the last 50 metres we saw each other side-by-side. We both put our hands up, none of us jumped, and it was nice."

Chicchi picked up another stage winner's time bonus and extended his general classification lead over Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) to 14 seconds. With today's third place finish, Keough moves into third overall, 16 seconds off the pace.

No curveball from Mother Nature

Unlike Monday's opening stage in which apocalyptic rain and hail punished the peloton, Tuesday's 3pm start in Fraga was bathed in the expected sunshine and heat, reaching into the upper 80s Fahrenheit.

On the long, straight stretch of highway out of Fraga, which the peloton negotiated in the opposite direction on the previous day, the fireworks kicked off after 22km of racing as Antonio Cabrera (Chile) launched a solo attack. When Cabrera's advantage soon reached 2:30, three more riders went on the attack in pursuit of the solo Chilean: Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), who escaped early in Monday's stage and spent the bulk of his day off the front.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, with race leader Francesco Chicchi in its ranks, took the reins at the head of the peloton and kept the quartet at a manageable margin, maxing out at 5:30 and steadily creeping downwards.

Up the road, meanwhile, two intermediate sprints were on tap, at 59.2km and 100km, plus a solitary KOM, the category 3 La Florida at 85.5km, which provided motivation for the four escapees as the respective classifications were very much up for grabs. Guevara, who started the day in the mountains classification jersey, won the first intermediate sprint and claimed second in the next one to move into the overall lead.

Guevara, however, was shut out of any KOM points, as he finished fourth behind Neisa, Cabrera and Avila, and the Colombia-Comcel rider was rewarded with the mountains jersey at the stage finish.

Soon after contesting the final intermediate sprint Guevara was dropped from the break, leaving Neisa, Cabrera and Avila at the head of affairs. The trio put up a spirited effort, holding the peloton at bay through twisting, narrow roads, plus a lap of the hilly Potrero de los Funes auto race track, before finally being absorbed inside of 10 kilometres to go.

From there, the respective teams with sprinters worked feverishly to set up their fast men, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step showing that early in the race they have a stranglehold on bunch kick finales as Chicchi and Boonen locked up first and second.

The Tour de San Luis has its first foray into the surrounding mountains during Wednesday's third stage as the 168.2km parcours finishes atop the category one Mirador del Potrero climb. Earlier in the stage the peloton will cross the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation, 2,084m, on another category one ascent on a day which the general classification contenders should showcase their climbing form.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:22:40 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 5 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 9 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 11 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 12 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 13 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 15 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 18 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 19 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 21 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 22 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 23 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 24 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 25 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 26 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 27 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 30 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 31 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 33 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 37 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 38 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 41 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 42 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 43 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 44 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 45 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 47 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 48 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 49 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 50 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 51 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 52 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 53 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 54 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 56 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 59 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 60 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 61 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 62 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 63 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 64 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 65 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 66 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 68 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 70 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 71 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 72 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 73 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 74 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 75 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 76 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 77 Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 78 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 79 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 80 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 81 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 82 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 83 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 84 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 85 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 86 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 87 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 88 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 89 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 90 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 91 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 92 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 93 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 94 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 95 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 96 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 97 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 98 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 99 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 100 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 101 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 102 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 103 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 104 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 105 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 106 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 107 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 108 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 109 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 110 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 111 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 112 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 113 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 115 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 116 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 117 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 118 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 119 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 120 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 121 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 122 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 123 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 124 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 125 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 126 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 127 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 128 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 129 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 130 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 132 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 133 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 134 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 135 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 136 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 137 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 138 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 139 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 140 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 141 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 142 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 143 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 144 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 145 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 146 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 147 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 149 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 150 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 152 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 153 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 154 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 155 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 156 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:25 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:42 158 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:00:50 159 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 160 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:23 161 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 162 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:06:05 163 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:06:42 164 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba 165 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 166 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 167 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:21 168 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 169 Oscar Matiauda (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:08:23 170 Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:12:06 171 Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay 0:13:55 172 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:08:21

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km 59,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 2 3 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km 100,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2 3 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 1

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 3 pts 2 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Argentina 10:08:00 2 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 UnitedHealthcare 5 Androni Giocattoli 6 AG2R-La Mondiale 7 Caja Rural 8 Andalucia 9 Carmin-Prio 10 San Luis Somos Todos 11 Movistar 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 14 Team Netapp 15 Colombia 16 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 17 Christina Watches-Ofone 18 Colombia-Comcel 19 Ecuador 20 Farnese Vini 21 Cuba 22 Start-Atacama 23 Chile 24 Brazil 25 Uruguay

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8:15:38 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 3 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:16 4 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 5 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:00:19 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:20 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 9 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 10 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 11 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 14 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 15 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 16 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 17 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 18 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 21 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 22 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 26 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 30 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 31 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 32 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 35 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:26 36 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:00:37 37 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 0:00:56 38 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:00 39 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:24 40 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:02:29 41 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 42 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 43 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 44 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 45 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 46 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 47 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 49 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 50 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 51 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 52 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 54 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 56 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 58 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 59 Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 60 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 61 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 62 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 63 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 64 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 65 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 66 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 67 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 68 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 69 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 70 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 71 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 72 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 73 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 75 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 76 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 77 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 78 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 79 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 80 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 81 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 82 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 83 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 84 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 85 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 86 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 88 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 89 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 90 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 91 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:23 92 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:25 93 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:04:28 94 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 95 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 96 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 97 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 98 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 99 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 101 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 102 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 103 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 104 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 105 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 106 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 107 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 108 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 109 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 110 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 111 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 114 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 115 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 116 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 117 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 118 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 119 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 120 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 121 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 122 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 123 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 124 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 125 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 126 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 127 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 128 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 129 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 130 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 131 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 132 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 133 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 134 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 135 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 137 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 138 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 139 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 140 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 141 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 142 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 143 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 144 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 146 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 147 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 148 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 149 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 150 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:53 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:10 152 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:35 153 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:43 154 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:51 155 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:08:48 156 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:09:09 157 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:09:11 158 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:09:38 159 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:10:33 160 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba 0:11:10 161 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 162 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:49 163 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:49 164 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 165 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 166 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:16:04 167 Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:23 168 Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:20:54 169 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:22:10 170 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:24:25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 3 pts 2 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 3 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 2 4 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 1 6 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 8 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 3 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 5 4 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 3 5 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 6 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 2 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 3 Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 5 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 7 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 8 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 9 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile