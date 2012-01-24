Chicchi kicks for second stage in a row
Italian out-sprints Boonen for Omega Pharma-Quickstep one-two
Stage 2: Fraga - Juana Koslay
The finish didn't quite play out according to Omega Pharma-Quick Step's pre-race plan, but the Belgian ProTour squad is hardly complaining about the outcome of stage two at the Tour de San Luis. Race leader Francesco Chicchi won for the second straight day in a photo finish, this time against teammate Tom Boonen as both crossed the finish line in Juana Koslay with their arms triumphantly aloft.
"It's the first time I win two stages in a row during the same race, it's a great feeling," Chicchi said. "Winter training and the serene atmosphere in the team are bringing in great results. Let me thank my team once again. The guys raced a team time trial again today and they took Tom and I by the hand up until the very last kilometre."
American Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) infiltrated the ProTour sprinter scrum in the race finale for a fine third place finish and an appearance on the podium.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step had decided to set up Boonen for the win on stage 2, as Chicchi had already prevailed the previous day and the uphill finish appeared to suit Boonen's strengths better.
"I was supposed to help Boonen's sprint in the end, seeing as that was what we had decided during the morning meeting," said Chicchi. "I started the sprint with [Jimmy] Casper and Tom right on my wheel. About 300 meters from the finish line I looked behind me and I didn't see Tom anymore."
"It was pretty amazing," Boonen told Cyclingnews. "With one kilometre to go I thought I'd lost the sprint [Immediately after the finish Boonen thought he had won-ed.]. There was a little incident and I lost maybe 10 or 15 spots and Chicchi didn't see me. I came back to the front on Casper's wheel, then I was on Chicchi's wheel. He started the sprint, then I started my sprint, and in the last 50 metres we saw each other side-by-side. We both put our hands up, none of us jumped, and it was nice."
Chicchi picked up another stage winner's time bonus and extended his general classification lead over Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) to 14 seconds. With today's third place finish, Keough moves into third overall, 16 seconds off the pace.
No curveball from Mother Nature
Unlike Monday's opening stage in which apocalyptic rain and hail punished the peloton, Tuesday's 3pm start in Fraga was bathed in the expected sunshine and heat, reaching into the upper 80s Fahrenheit.
On the long, straight stretch of highway out of Fraga, which the peloton negotiated in the opposite direction on the previous day, the fireworks kicked off after 22km of racing as Antonio Cabrera (Chile) launched a solo attack. When Cabrera's advantage soon reached 2:30, three more riders went on the attack in pursuit of the solo Chilean: Edwin Avila (Colombia), Mauricio Neisa (Colombia-Comcel) and the irrepressible Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), who escaped early in Monday's stage and spent the bulk of his day off the front.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step, with race leader Francesco Chicchi in its ranks, took the reins at the head of the peloton and kept the quartet at a manageable margin, maxing out at 5:30 and steadily creeping downwards.
Up the road, meanwhile, two intermediate sprints were on tap, at 59.2km and 100km, plus a solitary KOM, the category 3 La Florida at 85.5km, which provided motivation for the four escapees as the respective classifications were very much up for grabs. Guevara, who started the day in the mountains classification jersey, won the first intermediate sprint and claimed second in the next one to move into the overall lead.
Guevara, however, was shut out of any KOM points, as he finished fourth behind Neisa, Cabrera and Avila, and the Colombia-Comcel rider was rewarded with the mountains jersey at the stage finish.
Soon after contesting the final intermediate sprint Guevara was dropped from the break, leaving Neisa, Cabrera and Avila at the head of affairs. The trio put up a spirited effort, holding the peloton at bay through twisting, narrow roads, plus a lap of the hilly Potrero de los Funes auto race track, before finally being absorbed inside of 10 kilometres to go.
From there, the respective teams with sprinters worked feverishly to set up their fast men, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step showing that early in the race they have a stranglehold on bunch kick finales as Chicchi and Boonen locked up first and second.
The Tour de San Luis has its first foray into the surrounding mountains during Wednesday's third stage as the 168.2km parcours finishes atop the category one Mirador del Potrero climb. Earlier in the stage the peloton will cross the Tour de San Luis's highest elevation, 2,084m, on another category one ascent on a day which the general classification contenders should showcase their climbing form.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:22:40
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|11
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|12
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|18
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|19
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|21
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|22
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|23
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|24
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|26
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|30
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|31
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|33
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|37
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|38
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|39
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|41
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|42
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|43
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|44
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|45
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|47
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|48
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|49
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|50
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|51
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|52
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|53
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|54
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|56
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|59
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|61
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|62
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|64
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|65
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|66
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|68
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|70
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|71
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|72
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|73
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|74
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|75
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|77
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|78
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|79
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|80
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|81
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|82
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|83
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|84
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|85
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|86
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|87
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|88
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|89
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|90
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|91
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|92
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|93
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|94
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|95
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|96
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|97
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|98
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|99
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|100
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|101
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|102
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|103
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|104
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|105
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|106
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|107
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|108
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|109
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|110
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|111
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|112
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|113
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|115
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|116
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|117
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|118
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|119
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|120
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|121
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|122
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|123
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|124
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|125
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|126
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|127
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|128
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|129
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|130
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|132
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|133
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|134
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|135
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|136
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|137
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|138
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|139
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|141
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|142
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|143
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|145
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|146
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|147
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|148
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|149
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|150
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|151
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|152
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|153
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|154
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|155
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|156
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:25
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:42
|158
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:00:50
|159
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|160
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:23
|161
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|162
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:06:05
|163
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:06:42
|164
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
|165
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|166
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|167
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:21
|168
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|169
|Oscar Matiauda (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:08:23
|170
|Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:12:06
|171
|Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay
|0:13:55
|172
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Argentina
|10:08:00
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|7
|Caja Rural
|8
|Andalucia
|9
|Carmin-Prio
|10
|San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|Movistar
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|14
|Team Netapp
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|17
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|18
|Colombia-Comcel
|19
|Ecuador
|20
|Farnese Vini
|21
|Cuba
|22
|Start-Atacama
|23
|Chile
|24
|Brazil
|25
|Uruguay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8:15:38
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|3
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:16
|4
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:00:19
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|9
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|10
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|11
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|14
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|15
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|16
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|17
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|18
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|19
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|22
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|26
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|30
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|31
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|35
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|36
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:00:37
|37
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:56
|38
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:00
|39
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:24
|40
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:29
|41
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|43
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|44
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|45
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|46
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|47
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|49
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|50
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|51
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|52
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|54
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|58
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|59
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|60
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|61
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|62
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|63
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|64
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|65
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|66
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|67
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|68
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|69
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|70
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|71
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|72
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|73
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|75
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|76
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|77
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|78
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|79
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|80
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|81
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|82
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|83
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|84
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|88
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|89
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|90
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:23
|92
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:25
|93
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:04:28
|94
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|95
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|97
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|98
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|99
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|101
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|102
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|103
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|104
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|105
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|106
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|107
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|108
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|109
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|110
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|111
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|114
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|115
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|116
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|117
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|118
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|119
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|120
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|121
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|123
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|124
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|125
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|126
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|127
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|128
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|129
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|130
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|131
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|132
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|133
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|134
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|135
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|137
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|138
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|139
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|140
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|141
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|142
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|143
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|144
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|146
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|147
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|148
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|149
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|150
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:53
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:10
|152
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:35
|153
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:43
|154
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:51
|155
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:08:48
|156
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:09:09
|157
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:09:11
|158
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:09:38
|159
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:10:33
|160
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:10
|161
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|162
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:12:49
|163
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:49
|164
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|165
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|166
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:16:04
|167
|Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:23
|168
|Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:20:54
|169
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:10
|170
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:24:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|3
|pts
|2
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|2
|4
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|1
|6
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|8
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|3
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|5
|4
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|5
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|6
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|2
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|7
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|8
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|24:47:54
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:00:17
|5
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:09
|6
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|7
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|8
|Team Netapp
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Argentina
|0:04:18
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Andalucia
|15
|Carmin-Prio
|16
|Chile
|17
|Farnese Vini
|18
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:06:17
|19
|Cuba
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:06:27
|21
|Ecuador
|0:10:25
|22
|Start-Atacama
|23
|Brazil
|24
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:12:24
|25
|Uruguay
