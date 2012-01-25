Contador conquers Mirador
First victory of 2012 for Spaniard in Argentina
Stage 3: Estancia Grande - Mirador del Potrero
Despite claiming that he's trying to shed 7.5kg of extra weight and wouldn't be a factor in the Tour de San Luis, Alberto Contador showed his class on the race's first mountaintop finish to take his first victory of 2012 and the race lead.
Contador reeled in the attack of home favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) along with Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale of the 5km ascent of Mirador del Potrero, but was able to ride the pair off his wheel in the final kilometer.
”It was a perfect day for us with total control," said Saxo Bank director Philippe Mauduit. "Going towards the first climb we were in the first line and we put Jesus (Hernandez) in the breakaway in the climb and gained control of the pack on the descent and reeled in the escapees before launching Alberto (Contador) on the final ascent.
"He was superb. Naturally, he's not going to be in shape for the Tour just now but still he's the best. It was simply a great feeling watching him take off and take that first season win and we'll try to defend the leader's jersey."
American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Lotto) answered Contador's challenge, however, and continued to surge through to the finish where the Spaniard prevailed in a two-up sprint. Colombian Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) completed the stage podium five seconds later in third place, followed by Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) in fourth and Diaz, who hung on for fifth at 12 seconds.
"Alberto's got more punch than me and I think when it comes down to it he knows how to sprint better than I do and he showed that here today," Leipheimer told Cyclingnews. "I felt really good. My team worked really hard before the last climb, and I think that that helped, but it was really windy. There was a lot of headwind and sections where we went into the mountain and there was a tailwind and no wind and I tried to attack every time there but it was very short-lived.
"I'd come into the headwind and let off the gas. I had a feeling that everyone was just hanging on but there's not a lot you can do about that."
Leipheimer was the only rider to answer Contador's winning attack, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider was quick to continue pushing the pace to the finish line.
"When Alberto put in his last attack and I was the only one with him. I pulled a lot because tomorrow's a time trial and if you gain seconds over people it means a lot," said Leipheimer. "I had the feeling that Alberto was on the limit, but it was just a choice I made and I think it was a good one."
With the winner's time bonus, Contador now leads Leipheimer by four seconds on general classification with Stefan Schumacher third at 19 seconds. Tomorrow the Tour de San Luis peloton faces an out-and-back 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis on a course with a gentle rise and descent.
"Alberto and I are pretty close in the time trial but I've been able to beat him a lot in the past so hopefully tomorrow I can do it," said Leipheimer.
Double dose of category one climbs loom
The first course of action following the start in the picturesque, sylvan setting of Estrancia Grande was to attend to a rash of mechanicals suffered by riders such as sprint leader Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), Luis Mansilla (Chile), Jimmy Casper (Ag2R) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).
Soon afterwards two riders, Tomas Metcalfe (Carmin-Prio) and Gregory Duarte (Uruguay), went out on the attack in advance of the day's first KOM, the category 3 La Florida ascent at 26km, a mere prelude to the two category one climbs to come.
Renato Dos Santos (Brazil) left the confines of the peloton in a solo chase and at the base of the La Florida ascent trailed Metcalfe and Duarte by 40 seconds while the field was 2:30 in arrears.
Metcalfe crossed the La Florida summit first, followed by Duarte and Dos Santos, and the now three-strong break had extended its advantage over the peloton to 3:40
With the monster Alto de Nogoli summit looming at 60km, the peloton was momentarily keeping its powder dry and the three leaders continued to stretch their lead to over six minutes as they began the 25.5km ascent.
When the escapees extended their advantage to 8:00 minutes pressure began to be applied in the peloton, resulting in a decimated field.
By the time the three leaders closed to within 4km of the summit an elite selection of approximately 20 riders had emerged as the first chase group, only three minutes back, and included Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Sergio Godoy, Alvaro Argiro and Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina), Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) Stiver Ortiz and Mauricio Ardila (Colombia-Comcel), Magno Nazaret (Funvic), David Livramento (Carmin-Prio) and Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural).
Dos Santos crested the Alto de Nogoli climb first, followed by Rubiano and Duarte.
Plenty of riders took risks on the descent off of Alto de Nogoli and fueled by a Saxo Bank-led chase a general regrouping of approximately 60 riders formed at the head of affairs after passing through the first intermediate sprint, claimed by Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos).
Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) took advantage of a lull in the action, and launched a solo attack from the front group in the flat prelude to the summit finale.
With approximately 50km to the finish atop the Mirador del Potrero, the Italian's lead stood at 1:45 to the first chase group, with the second chase group 4:25 in arrears.
Closing in on the day's second intermediate sprint a crash occurred in the first chase group with Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) and recent Vuelta Chile champion Patricio Almonacid hitting the asphalt. Richeze chased back to the group, but sought treatment from the race doctor, while Almonacid abandoned.
Meanwhile, solo leader Pagani suffered his own bad luck as he flatted, hastening the juncture by the 60-strong chase group inside of 18km to go, and the catch was made in advance of the final intermediate sprint, taken by Edvin Avila (Colombia).
With just 11.5km until the finishing ascent, the teams of the general classification contenders came to the fore to set up their team leaders for the showdown on the Mirador del Potrero.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4:29:27
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:05
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:00:09
|5
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:12
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:00:35
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|15
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:55
|18
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:00:56
|19
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|20
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|21
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|22
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:00:59
|23
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:04
|24
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|25
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:01:09
|26
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:01:14
|27
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:18
|28
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|29
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:43
|30
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|33
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:53
|34
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:00
|35
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:02:07
|36
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:12
|39
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:19
|40
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:02:21
|41
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:39
|42
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|43
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:02:46
|44
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:51
|45
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:03:05
|46
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|47
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:03:19
|48
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:03:30
|49
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|50
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:03:36
|51
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|52
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:47
|53
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:58
|54
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|55
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|56
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|57
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:09
|58
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|59
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:12
|60
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:04:17
|61
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:24
|62
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:05:45
|63
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|64
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|67
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:05
|68
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:15
|69
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|70
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:06:19
|72
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:20
|73
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:06:30
|74
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:02
|75
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|76
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:34
|77
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|78
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|79
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|80
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:00
|81
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:08:29
|82
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:09:28
|83
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|84
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|86
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:10:10
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|91
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|93
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|94
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|96
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|97
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|100
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|101
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|102
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|103
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|104
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:10:30
|105
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:47
|106
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:10:49
|107
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:10:51
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|112
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|113
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:18
|114
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|115
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:11:24
|116
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:25
|118
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|119
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|120
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:11:47
|121
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:11:54
|122
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:39
|123
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:12:47
|124
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|125
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|126
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:12:51
|127
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|128
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|129
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|131
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|132
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|133
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:13:21
|134
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:13:26
|135
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|136
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|137
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|138
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:38
|140
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|0:13:43
|141
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:13:45
|142
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:14:11
|143
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:14:41
|144
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:58
|145
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:14:59
|146
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:11
|148
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:16:03
|149
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:16:08
|150
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|151
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:27
|152
|Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:18:46
|153
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:19:52
|154
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:21:03
|155
|Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay
|0:21:17
|156
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:22:53
|157
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:25:38
|158
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|159
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:27:11
|160
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:32
|161
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:33:45
|162
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:33:47
|163
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:03
|164
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:34:28
|165
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:35:05
|166
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:35:14
|167
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:36:57
|168
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|4
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|5
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|2
|6
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|4
|5
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|13:29:40
|2
|Movistar
|0:00:47
|3
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:01:08
|4
|Chile
|0:02:24
|5
|Argentina
|0:02:56
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:03:11
|7
|Colombia
|0:03:54
|8
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:04:58
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:01
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:18
|11
|Andalucia
|0:05:23
|12
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:05:49
|13
|Ecuador
|0:09:16
|14
|Carmin-Prio
|0:09:51
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:10
|16
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:28
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:15:36
|18
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:16:25
|19
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:17:13
|20
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:18:54
|21
|Farnese Vini
|0:23:35
|22
|Start-Atacama
|0:25:03
|23
|Brazil
|0:29:12
|24
|Cuba
|0:30:07
|25
|Uruguay
|0:32:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|12:45:15
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:00:19
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:22
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:36
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|9
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:45
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:01:06
|12
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:01:09
|13
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:28
|14
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|15
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|16
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:00
|17
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:10
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:54
|19
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|20
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:03:01
|21
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:07
|22
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:14
|23
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:23
|24
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|25
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:03:33
|26
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:03:37
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:04:02
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:18
|29
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:26
|30
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:04:51
|33
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:53
|34
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:05:14
|35
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|36
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|37
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:22
|38
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:55
|39
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|40
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|41
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|42
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:01
|43
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:06
|44
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:09
|45
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:06:17
|46
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|47
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:06:25
|48
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:06:28
|49
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|50
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:30
|51
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:37
|52
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:06:39
|53
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:57
|54
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|55
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:07:04
|56
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:07:23
|57
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|58
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:07:37
|59
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:07:48
|60
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:08:04
|61
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|62
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|63
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:16
|64
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:08:30
|65
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:34
|66
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:08:35
|67
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:08:36
|68
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:39
|69
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:08:42
|70
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:08:49
|71
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:54
|72
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:09:21
|73
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|74
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|75
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:03
|76
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|0:10:14
|77
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:16
|78
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:10:20
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:23
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:26
|82
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:37
|83
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|84
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:40
|85
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:10:48
|86
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:55
|87
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:57
|88
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:10:59
|89
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:20
|90
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:11:39
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:40
|92
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:52
|93
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:18
|94
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:12:29
|95
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|97
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|98
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|100
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|101
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:12:37
|102
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:12:49
|103
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:13:08
|104
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:13:10
|105
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:13:36
|106
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:41
|107
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:13:46
|108
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|109
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|110
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:28
|111
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|112
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|0:15:06
|113
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:15:09
|114
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|0:15:10
|115
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|117
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|118
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:36
|119
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|120
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:15:42
|121
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|0:15:43
|122
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|123
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|124
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:15:45
|125
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:16:04
|126
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:16:05
|127
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:16:12
|128
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:16:16
|130
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:33
|131
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:17:04
|132
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:17:05
|133
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:17:09
|134
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|135
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:18
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:17:29
|137
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:17:44
|138
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:17:46
|139
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:18:09
|140
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:21
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:58
|142
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:18:59
|143
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:19:11
|144
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:19:16
|145
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:20:26
|146
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|147
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:24:10
|148
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:25:41
|149
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:27:11
|150
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:27:50
|151
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:28:38
|152
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:29:15
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:29:30
|154
|Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:56
|155
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:34:39
|156
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:34:57
|157
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:36:58
|158
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:38:03
|159
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:38
|160
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:39:23
|161
|Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:39:30
|162
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:43:15
|163
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:44:51
|164
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:45:35
|165
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:48:53
|166
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:49:36
|167
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:56:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|pts
|2
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|11
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|5
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|4
|7
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|8
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|3
|9
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|10
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|3
|11
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|8
|pts
|2
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|8
|3
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|5
|4
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|5
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|7
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|8
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|11
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|3
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|4
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|8
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|9
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|11
|Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|38:18:21
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:31
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:14
|4
|Colombia
|0:05:16
|5
|Chile
|0:05:55
|6
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:20
|7
|Argentina
|0:06:27
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:40
|9
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:07:11
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:08:51
|11
|Andalucia
|0:08:54
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:23
|13
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:12:45
|14
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:50
|15
|Carmin-Prio
|0:13:22
|16
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:16:43
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:16:58
|18
|Ecuador
|0:18:54
|19
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:20:16
|20
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:21:55
|21
|Farnese Vini
|0:27:06
|22
|Start-Atacama
|0:34:41
|23
|Cuba
|0:35:37
|24
|Brazil
|0:38:50
|25
|Uruguay
|0:44:19
