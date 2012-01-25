Image 1 of 119 Contador sets a brisk pace on the final climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 119 As his domestiques pull off, Contador launches an attack (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 119 Contador about to put in his winning move (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 119 Nibali sends his helper to the front (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 119 The Andalucia team sets the pace (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 119 Saxo Bank had a stranglehold on the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 119 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 119 Lunch break for Contador (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 119 Tom Boonen fuels up for the climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 119 Leipheimer had Chavanel at his side (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 119 Levi Leipheimer in Omega Pharma blue (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 119 Alberto Contador aims his pistolero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 119 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sets the pace iin San Luis (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 119 Felix Cardenas (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 35 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 36 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 40 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 41 of 119 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 42 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 43 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 44 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 45 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 46 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 47 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 48 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 49 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 50 of 119 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 51 of 119 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Despite claiming that he's trying to shed 7.5kg of extra weight and wouldn't be a factor in the Tour de San Luis, Alberto Contador showed his class on the race's first mountaintop finish to take his first victory of 2012 and the race lead.

Contador reeled in the attack of home favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) along with Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale of the 5km ascent of Mirador del Potrero, but was able to ride the pair off his wheel in the final kilometer.

”It was a perfect day for us with total control," said Saxo Bank director Philippe Mauduit. "Going towards the first climb we were in the first line and we put Jesus (Hernandez) in the breakaway in the climb and gained control of the pack on the descent and reeled in the escapees before launching Alberto (Contador) on the final ascent.

"He was superb. Naturally, he's not going to be in shape for the Tour just now but still he's the best. It was simply a great feeling watching him take off and take that first season win and we'll try to defend the leader's jersey."

American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Lotto) answered Contador's challenge, however, and continued to surge through to the finish where the Spaniard prevailed in a two-up sprint. Colombian Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) completed the stage podium five seconds later in third place, followed by Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) in fourth and Diaz, who hung on for fifth at 12 seconds.

"Alberto's got more punch than me and I think when it comes down to it he knows how to sprint better than I do and he showed that here today," Leipheimer told Cyclingnews. "I felt really good. My team worked really hard before the last climb, and I think that that helped, but it was really windy. There was a lot of headwind and sections where we went into the mountain and there was a tailwind and no wind and I tried to attack every time there but it was very short-lived.

"I'd come into the headwind and let off the gas. I had a feeling that everyone was just hanging on but there's not a lot you can do about that."

Leipheimer was the only rider to answer Contador's winning attack, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider was quick to continue pushing the pace to the finish line.

"When Alberto put in his last attack and I was the only one with him. I pulled a lot because tomorrow's a time trial and if you gain seconds over people it means a lot," said Leipheimer. "I had the feeling that Alberto was on the limit, but it was just a choice I made and I think it was a good one."

With the winner's time bonus, Contador now leads Leipheimer by four seconds on general classification with Stefan Schumacher third at 19 seconds. Tomorrow the Tour de San Luis peloton faces an out-and-back 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis on a course with a gentle rise and descent.

"Alberto and I are pretty close in the time trial but I've been able to beat him a lot in the past so hopefully tomorrow I can do it," said Leipheimer.

Double dose of category one climbs loom

The first course of action following the start in the picturesque, sylvan setting of Estrancia Grande was to attend to a rash of mechanicals suffered by riders such as sprint leader Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), Luis Mansilla (Chile), Jimmy Casper (Ag2R) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).

Soon afterwards two riders, Tomas Metcalfe (Carmin-Prio) and Gregory Duarte (Uruguay), went out on the attack in advance of the day's first KOM, the category 3 La Florida ascent at 26km, a mere prelude to the two category one climbs to come.

Renato Dos Santos (Brazil) left the confines of the peloton in a solo chase and at the base of the La Florida ascent trailed Metcalfe and Duarte by 40 seconds while the field was 2:30 in arrears.

Metcalfe crossed the La Florida summit first, followed by Duarte and Dos Santos, and the now three-strong break had extended its advantage over the peloton to 3:40

With the monster Alto de Nogoli summit looming at 60km, the peloton was momentarily keeping its powder dry and the three leaders continued to stretch their lead to over six minutes as they began the 25.5km ascent.

When the escapees extended their advantage to 8:00 minutes pressure began to be applied in the peloton, resulting in a decimated field.

By the time the three leaders closed to within 4km of the summit an elite selection of approximately 20 riders had emerged as the first chase group, only three minutes back, and included Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Sergio Godoy, Alvaro Argiro and Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina), Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) Stiver Ortiz and Mauricio Ardila (Colombia-Comcel), Magno Nazaret (Funvic), David Livramento (Carmin-Prio) and Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural).

Dos Santos crested the Alto de Nogoli climb first, followed by Rubiano and Duarte.

Plenty of riders took risks on the descent off of Alto de Nogoli and fueled by a Saxo Bank-led chase a general regrouping of approximately 60 riders formed at the head of affairs after passing through the first intermediate sprint, claimed by Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos).

Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) took advantage of a lull in the action, and launched a solo attack from the front group in the flat prelude to the summit finale.

With approximately 50km to the finish atop the Mirador del Potrero, the Italian's lead stood at 1:45 to the first chase group, with the second chase group 4:25 in arrears.

Closing in on the day's second intermediate sprint a crash occurred in the first chase group with Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) and recent Vuelta Chile champion Patricio Almonacid hitting the asphalt. Richeze chased back to the group, but sought treatment from the race doctor, while Almonacid abandoned.

Meanwhile, solo leader Pagani suffered his own bad luck as he flatted, hastening the juncture by the 60-strong chase group inside of 18km to go, and the catch was made in advance of the final intermediate sprint, taken by Edvin Avila (Colombia).

With just 11.5km until the finishing ascent, the teams of the general classification contenders came to the fore to set up their team leaders for the showdown on the Mirador del Potrero.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4:29:27 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:05 4 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:00:09 5 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:12 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:00:35 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 14 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 15 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:55 18 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:00:56 19 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 20 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 21 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 22 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:00:59 23 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 0:01:04 24 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 25 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:01:09 26 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:01:14 27 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:18 28 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 29 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:43 30 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 32 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 33 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:53 34 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:00 35 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:02:07 36 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 38 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:02:12 39 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 40 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:02:21 41 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:39 42 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 43 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:02:46 44 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:02:51 45 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:03:05 46 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 47 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:03:19 48 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:03:30 49 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 50 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:03:36 51 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 52 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:47 53 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:58 54 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 55 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 56 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 57 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 0:04:09 58 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 59 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:12 60 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:04:17 61 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:04:24 62 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:05:45 63 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 64 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 67 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:05 68 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:15 69 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 70 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 71 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:06:19 72 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:06:20 73 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:06:30 74 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:02 75 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 76 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:07:34 77 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 78 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 79 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 80 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:08:00 81 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 0:08:29 82 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:09:28 83 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 84 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 86 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:10:10 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 89 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 90 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 93 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 94 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 96 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 97 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 98 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 100 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 101 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 102 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 103 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 104 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:10:30 105 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:47 106 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:10:49 107 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:10:51 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 110 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 111 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 112 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 113 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:18 114 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 115 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:11:24 116 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 117 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:25 118 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 119 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 120 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:11:47 121 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:11:54 122 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:12:39 123 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:12:47 124 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 125 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 126 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:12:51 127 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 128 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 129 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 130 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 131 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 132 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 133 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:13:21 134 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:13:26 135 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 136 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 137 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 138 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:38 140 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 0:13:43 141 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:13:45 142 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:14:11 143 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:14:41 144 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:14:58 145 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:14:59 146 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:15:11 148 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:16:03 149 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:16:08 150 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 151 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:16:27 152 Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:18:46 153 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:19:52 154 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:21:03 155 Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay 0:21:17 156 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:22:53 157 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba 0:25:38 158 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 159 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:27:11 160 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:32 161 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:33:45 162 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:33:47 163 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 0:34:03 164 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:34:28 165 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:35:05 166 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:35:14 167 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:36:57 168 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 26.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 3 pts 2 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 1

Mountain 2 - Nogoli (Cat. 1), km. 60.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 6 4 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4 5 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 2 6 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 1

Mountain 3 - Mirador De El Potrero (Cat. 1), km. 168.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 10 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 4 5 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - Negoli, km 84,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 2 - Ciudad De La Punta, km 152,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 13:29:40 2 Movistar 0:00:47 3 Colombia-Comcel 0:01:08 4 Chile 0:02:24 5 Argentina 0:02:56 6 Caja Rural 0:03:11 7 Colombia 0:03:54 8 San Luis Somos Todos 0:04:58 9 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:01 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:18 11 Andalucia 0:05:23 12 Christina Watches-Ofone 0:05:49 13 Ecuador 0:09:16 14 Carmin-Prio 0:09:51 15 Team Saxo Bank 0:11:10 16 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:11:28 17 Team Netapp 0:15:36 18 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 0:16:25 19 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:17:13 20 UnitedHealthcare 0:18:54 21 Farnese Vini 0:23:35 22 Start-Atacama 0:25:03 23 Brazil 0:29:12 24 Cuba 0:30:07 25 Uruguay 0:32:42

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 12:45:15 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:04 3 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:00:19 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:22 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 9 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:00:45 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:01:06 12 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:01:09 13 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:28 14 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:01:53 15 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 16 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:00 17 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:10 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:02:54 19 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 20 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:03:01 21 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:07 22 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:14 23 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:03:23 24 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:03:28 25 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:03:33 26 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:03:37 27 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:04:02 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:18 29 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:04:26 30 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:04:51 33 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:04:53 34 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:05:14 35 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 36 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 37 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 0:05:22 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:05:55 39 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 40 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 41 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:01 43 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:06 44 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:06:09 45 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:06:17 46 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:06:25 48 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:06:28 49 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 50 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:06:30 51 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:37 52 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:06:39 53 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:57 54 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 55 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:07:04 56 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:07:23 57 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 58 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:07:37 59 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:07:48 60 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:08:04 61 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 63 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:16 64 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:08:30 65 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:34 66 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:08:35 67 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:08:36 68 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:08:39 69 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:08:42 70 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:08:49 71 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:54 72 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:09:21 73 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:09:53 74 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 75 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:03 76 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 0:10:14 77 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:10:16 78 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:10:20 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 80 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:23 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:26 82 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:10:37 83 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 84 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 0:10:40 85 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 0:10:48 86 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:55 87 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:57 88 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:10:59 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:20 90 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:11:39 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:40 92 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:11:52 93 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:12:18 94 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:12:29 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 97 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 98 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 100 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 101 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:12:37 102 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:12:49 103 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:13:08 104 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:13:10 105 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:13:36 106 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:41 107 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:13:46 108 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 109 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 110 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:28 111 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 112 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 0:15:06 113 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:15:09 114 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 0:15:10 115 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 116 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 117 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:15:21 118 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:36 119 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 120 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:15:42 121 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 0:15:43 122 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 123 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:15:45 125 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:16:04 126 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:16:05 127 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:16:12 128 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:16:16 130 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:16:33 131 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:17:04 132 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:17:05 133 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:17:09 134 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 135 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:18 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:17:29 137 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:17:44 138 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:17:46 139 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:18:09 140 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:21 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:58 142 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:18:59 143 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:19:11 144 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:19:16 145 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:20:26 146 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 147 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:24:10 148 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:25:41 149 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:27:11 150 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:27:50 151 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:28:38 152 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:29:15 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:29:30 154 Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay 0:33:56 155 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:34:39 156 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:34:57 157 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba 0:36:58 158 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:38:03 159 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 0:38:38 160 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:39:23 161 Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:39:30 162 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:43:15 163 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:44:51 164 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:45:35 165 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:48:53 166 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 0:49:36 167 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:56:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 pts 2 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 11 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 10 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 5 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 8 6 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 4 7 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4 8 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 3 9 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 10 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 3 11 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 8 pts 2 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 8 3 Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 5 4 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 5 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 3 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 7 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 8 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 11 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 3 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 4 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 7 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 8 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 9 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 11 Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay