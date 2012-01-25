Trending

Contador conquers Mirador

First victory of 2012 for Spaniard in Argentina

Image 1 of 119

Contador sets a brisk pace on the final climb

Contador sets a brisk pace on the final climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 119

As his domestiques pull off, Contador launches an attack

As his domestiques pull off, Contador launches an attack
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 119

Contador about to put in his winning move

Contador about to put in his winning move
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 119

Nibali sends his helper to the front

Nibali sends his helper to the front
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 119

The Andalucia team sets the pace

The Andalucia team sets the pace
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 119

Saxo Bank had a stranglehold on the peloton

Saxo Bank had a stranglehold on the peloton
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 119

Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani

Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 119

Lunch break for Contador

Lunch break for Contador
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 119

Tom Boonen fuels up for the climb

Tom Boonen fuels up for the climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 119

Leipheimer had Chavanel at his side

Leipheimer had Chavanel at his side
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 119

Levi Leipheimer in Omega Pharma blue

Levi Leipheimer in Omega Pharma blue
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 119

Alberto Contador aims his pistolero

Alberto Contador aims his pistolero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 119

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sets the pace iin San Luis

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sets the pace iin San Luis
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 119

Felix Cardenas

Felix Cardenas
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 34 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 35 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 36 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 37 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 38 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 39 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 40 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 41 of 119

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 42 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 43 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 44 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 45 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 46 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 47 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 48 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 49 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 50 of 119

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 51 of 119

Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 119

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) makes Contador suffer

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) makes Contador suffer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 119

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the group with Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) and Vincenzo Nibali

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the group with Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 119

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches)

Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 119

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 119

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) wins the stage

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 119

Leipheimer and Contador were a class above the rest on stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis

Leipheimer and Contador were a class above the rest on stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 119

Leipheimer leads Contador on the final climb

Leipheimer leads Contador on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 119

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after a strong showing against Contador

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after a strong showing against Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 119

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the first group on the final climb

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the first group on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 119

Local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos)

Local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 119

American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) winds up the pace

American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) winds up the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 119

All eyes on Contador but he's watch Leipheimer

All eyes on Contador but he's watch Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) beat Levi Leipheimer

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) beat Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) struggled at the end

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) struggled at the end
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 119

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 119

Gianni Savio

Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 119

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 119

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 119

The bunch brings to splinter on the final climb

The bunch brings to splinter on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 119

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 119

Contador and Leipheimer make the final selection

Contador and Leipheimer make the final selection
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 119

Diego Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 119

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 119

http://admin.cyclingnews.com/admin/media/add_captions?uploads=53

http://admin.cyclingnews.com/admin/media/add_captions?uploads=53
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 119

Alberto Contador waits for his moment to attack

Alberto Contador waits for his moment to attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 119

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) worked for Leipheimer

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) worked for Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 119

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 119

The peloton races towards Mirador del Potrero

The peloton races towards Mirador del Potrero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 119

The peloton races towards Mirador del Potrero

The peloton races towards Mirador del Potrero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 119

The only way is up

The only way is up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 119

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) can't say no to any photo opportunity

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) can't say no to any photo opportunity
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 119

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 119

Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)

Filippo Savini (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 119

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the front

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 119

Problems for NetApp

Problems for NetApp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 119

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocttoli)

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocttoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 119

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocttoli)

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocttoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 119

The lead group on the final climb

The lead group on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 119

Leipheimer does his best to trouble Contador

Leipheimer does his best to trouble Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 119

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) play games

Alberto Contador (SaxoBank) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) play games
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 119

Diego Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 119

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the main contenders

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the main contenders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 119

Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 119

Contador and Savio greet each other

Contador and Savio greet each other
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 119

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 119

Contador just has enough to hold off Leipheimer

Contador just has enough to hold off Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 119

Being on a Belgian team means talking to the Belgian press

Being on a Belgian team means talking to the Belgian press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 119

Felix Cardenas (Colombia)

Felix Cardenas (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) wins stage 3 of the Tour of San Luis

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) wins stage 3 of the Tour of San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) chase on the final climb

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) chase on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 119

A crash for Andrea Guardini and the Farnese Vini team

A crash for Andrea Guardini and the Farnese Vini team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 119

Levi Leipheimer tosses a bottle to the crowd

Levi Leipheimer tosses a bottle to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 119

The stage 3 podium

The stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 119

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) showed fine form on the final climb

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) showed fine form on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 119

Leipheimer, Contador and Rubiano on the stage 3 podium

Leipheimer, Contador and Rubiano on the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 119

Alberto Conatdor sits in behind his Saxo Bank teammates

Alberto Conatdor sits in behind his Saxo Bank teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 119

Alberto Conatdor in the leader's jersey at Tour de San Luis

Alberto Conatdor in the leader's jersey at Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 119

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 119

Alberto Contador leads the Tour de San Luis

Alberto Contador leads the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was all smiles after his stage win

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was all smiles after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 119

Kisses for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Kisses for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) sits in, protected by a teammate

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) sits in, protected by a teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 119

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) celebrates a win of stage 3 of the Tour of San Luis

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) celebrates a win of stage 3 of the Tour of San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite claiming that he's trying to shed 7.5kg of extra weight and wouldn't be a factor in the Tour de San Luis, Alberto Contador showed his class on the race's first mountaintop finish to take his first victory of 2012 and the race lead.

Contador reeled in the attack of home favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) along with Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the finale of the 5km ascent of Mirador del Potrero, but was able to ride the pair off his wheel in the final kilometer.

”It was a perfect day for us with total control," said Saxo Bank director Philippe Mauduit. "Going towards the first climb we were in the first line and we put Jesus (Hernandez) in the breakaway in the climb and gained control of the pack on the descent and reeled in the escapees before launching Alberto (Contador) on the final ascent.

"He was superb. Naturally, he's not going to be in shape for the Tour just now but still he's the best. It was simply a great feeling watching him take off and take that first season win and we'll try to defend the leader's jersey."

American Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Lotto) answered Contador's challenge, however, and continued to surge through to the finish where the Spaniard prevailed in a two-up sprint. Colombian Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) completed the stage podium five seconds later in third place, followed by Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) in fourth and Diaz, who hung on for fifth at 12 seconds.

"Alberto's got more punch than me and I think when it comes down to it he knows how to sprint better than I do and he showed that here today," Leipheimer told Cyclingnews. "I felt really good. My team worked really hard before the last climb, and I think that that helped, but it was really windy. There was a lot of headwind and sections where we went into the mountain and there was a tailwind and no wind and I tried to attack every time there but it was very short-lived.

"I'd come into the headwind and let off the gas. I had a feeling that everyone was just hanging on but there's not a lot you can do about that."

Leipheimer was the only rider to answer Contador's winning attack, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider was quick to continue pushing the pace to the finish line.

"When Alberto put in his last attack and I was the only one with him. I pulled a lot because tomorrow's a time trial and if you gain seconds over people it means a lot," said Leipheimer. "I had the feeling that Alberto was on the limit, but it was just a choice I made and I think it was a good one."

With the winner's time bonus, Contador now leads Leipheimer by four seconds on general classification with Stefan Schumacher third at 19 seconds. Tomorrow the Tour de San Luis peloton faces an out-and-back 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis on a course with a gentle rise and descent.

"Alberto and I are pretty close in the time trial but I've been able to beat him a lot in the past so hopefully tomorrow I can do it," said Leipheimer.

Double dose of category one climbs loom

The first course of action following the start in the picturesque, sylvan setting of Estrancia Grande was to attend to a rash of mechanicals suffered by riders such as sprint leader Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos), Luis Mansilla (Chile), Jimmy Casper (Ag2R) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).

Soon afterwards two riders, Tomas Metcalfe (Carmin-Prio) and Gregory Duarte (Uruguay), went out on the attack in advance of the day's first KOM, the category 3 La Florida ascent at 26km, a mere prelude to the two category one climbs to come.

Renato Dos Santos (Brazil) left the confines of the peloton in a solo chase and at the base of the La Florida ascent trailed Metcalfe and Duarte by 40 seconds while the field was 2:30 in arrears.

Metcalfe crossed the La Florida summit first, followed by Duarte and Dos Santos, and the now three-strong break had extended its advantage over the peloton to 3:40

With the monster Alto de Nogoli summit looming at 60km, the peloton was momentarily keeping its powder dry and the three leaders continued to stretch their lead to over six minutes as they began the 25.5km ascent.

When the escapees extended their advantage to 8:00 minutes pressure began to be applied in the peloton, resulting in a decimated field.

By the time the three leaders closed to within 4km of the summit an elite selection of approximately 20 riders had emerged as the first chase group, only three minutes back, and included Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Sergio Godoy, Alvaro Argiro and Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina), Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) Stiver Ortiz and Mauricio Ardila (Colombia-Comcel), Magno Nazaret (Funvic), David Livramento (Carmin-Prio) and Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural).

Dos Santos crested the Alto de Nogoli climb first, followed by Rubiano and Duarte.

Plenty of riders took risks on the descent off of Alto de Nogoli and fueled by a Saxo Bank-led chase a general regrouping of approximately 60 riders formed at the head of affairs after passing through the first intermediate sprint, claimed by Jorge Giacinti (San Luis Somos Todos).

Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF Inox) took advantage of a lull in the action, and launched a solo attack from the front group in the flat prelude to the summit finale.

With approximately 50km to the finish atop the Mirador del Potrero, the Italian's lead stood at 1:45 to the first chase group, with the second chase group 4:25 in arrears.

Closing in on the day's second intermediate sprint a crash occurred in the first chase group with Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) and recent Vuelta Chile champion Patricio Almonacid hitting the asphalt. Richeze chased back to the group, but sought treatment from the race doctor, while Almonacid abandoned.

Meanwhile, solo leader Pagani suffered his own bad luck as he flatted, hastening the juncture by the 60-strong chase group inside of 18km to go, and the catch was made in advance of the final intermediate sprint, taken by Edvin Avila (Colombia).

With just 11.5km until the finishing ascent, the teams of the general classification contenders came to the fore to set up their team leaders for the showdown on the Mirador del Potrero.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4:29:27
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:05
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:00:09
5Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:12
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
9Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:00:35
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
14Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
15Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:55
18Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:00:56
19John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
20Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
21Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
22Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:00:59
23Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:01:04
24Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
25Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:01:09
26Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:01:14
27Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:18
28Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
29Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:43
30Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
32Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
33Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:53
34Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:02:00
35Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:02:07
36Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
38Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:02:12
39Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
40Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:02:21
41Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:39
42Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
43Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:02:46
44Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:51
45Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:03:05
46Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
47Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:03:19
48Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:03:30
49Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
50David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:03:36
51Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
52Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:03:47
53Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:58
54Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
55Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
56Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
57Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia0:04:09
58Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
59Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:04:12
60Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:04:17
61Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:04:24
62Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:05:45
63Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
64Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
65Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
67Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:05
68Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:06:15
69Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
70Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
71Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:06:19
72Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:06:20
73Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:06:30
74Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:02
75Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
76Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:07:34
77Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
78Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
79Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
80Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:08:00
81Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos0:08:29
82Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:09:28
83Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
84Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
86Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:10:10
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
89Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
93Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
94Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
96Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
97Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
98Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
100Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
101Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
102Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
103Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
104Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:10:30
105Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:10:47
106Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:10:49
107Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:10:51
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
110Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
111Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
112Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
113Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:11:18
114Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
115Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:11:24
116Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
117Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:11:25
118Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
119Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
120Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:11:47
121Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:11:54
122Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:12:39
123Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:47
124Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
125Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
126Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:12:51
127Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
128Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
129Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
130Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
131Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
132Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
133Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:13:21
134Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:13:26
135Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
136Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
137Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
138Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:38
140Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay0:13:43
141Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:13:45
142Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:14:11
143Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:14:41
144Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:14:58
145Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:14:59
146Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:15:11
148Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:16:03
149Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:16:08
150Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
151Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:16:27
152Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:18:46
153Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:19:52
154Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:21:03
155Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay0:21:17
156Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:22:53
157Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba0:25:38
158Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
159Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:27:11
160Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:32:32
161Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:33:45
162Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:33:47
163Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay0:34:03
164Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:34:28
165Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:35:05
166Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:35:14
167Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:36:57
168Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 26.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio3pts
2Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay2
3Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil1

Mountain 2 - Nogoli (Cat. 1), km. 60.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil10pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
3Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay6
4John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4
5Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone2
6Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel1

Mountain 3 - Mirador De El Potrero (Cat. 1), km. 168.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank10pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli6
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone4
5Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - Negoli, km 84,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 2 - Ciudad De La Punta, km 152,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia3pts
2Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli13:29:40
2Movistar0:00:47
3Colombia-Comcel0:01:08
4Chile0:02:24
5Argentina0:02:56
6Caja Rural0:03:11
7Colombia0:03:54
8San Luis Somos Todos0:04:58
9Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:01
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:18
11Andalucia0:05:23
12Christina Watches-Ofone0:05:49
13Ecuador0:09:16
14Carmin-Prio0:09:51
15Team Saxo Bank0:11:10
16AG2R-La Mondiale0:11:28
17Team Netapp0:15:36
18Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:16:25
19Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:17:13
20UnitedHealthcare0:18:54
21Farnese Vini0:23:35
22Start-Atacama0:25:03
23Brazil0:29:12
24Cuba0:30:07
25Uruguay0:32:42

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank12:45:15
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:04
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:00:19
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:22
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
7Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
9David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:00:45
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:01:06
12Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:01:09
13Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:28
14Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale0:01:53
15Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
16Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:00
17Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:02:10
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:02:54
19Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
20Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:03:01
21Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:07
22Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:03:14
23Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:03:23
24Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:03:28
25Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:03:33
26Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:03:37
27Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:04:02
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:04:18
29Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:04:26
30Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:04:51
33Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:04:53
34Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:05:14
35John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
36Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
37Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:05:22
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:05:55
39Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
40David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
41Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:01
43Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:06:06
44Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:06:09
45Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:06:17
46Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:06:25
48Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:06:28
49Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
50Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:06:30
51Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:06:37
52Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:06:39
53Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:57
54Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
55Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:07:04
56Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:07:23
57Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
58Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:07:37
59Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:07:48
60Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:08:04
61Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
62Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
63Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:16
64Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:08:30
65Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:08:34
66Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:08:35
67Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:08:36
68Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:08:39
69Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:08:42
70Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:08:49
71Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:08:54
72Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:09:21
73Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:09:53
74Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
75Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:03
76Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar0:10:14
77Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:16
78Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone0:10:20
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
80Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:23
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:26
82Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:10:37
83Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
84Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare0:10:40
85Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos0:10:48
86Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:55
87Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:10:57
88Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:10:59
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:20
90Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:11:39
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:40
92Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:11:52
93Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:12:18
94Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:12:29
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
97Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
98Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
100Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
101Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:37
102Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:12:49
103Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:13:08
104Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:13:10
105Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:13:36
106Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:41
107Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:13:46
108Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
109Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
110Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:28
111Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
112Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil0:15:06
113Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:15:09
114Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare0:15:10
115Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
116Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
117Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:15:21
118Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:15:36
119Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
120Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:15:42
121Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil0:15:43
122Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
123Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:15:45
125Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:16:04
126Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:16:05
127Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:16:12
128Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:16:16
130Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:16:33
131Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:17:04
132Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:17:05
133Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:17:09
134Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
135Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:18
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:17:29
137Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:17:44
138Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:17:46
139Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:18:09
140Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay0:18:21
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:58
142Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:18:59
143Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:19:11
144Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:19:16
145Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:20:26
146Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
147Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:24:10
148Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:25:41
149Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:27:11
150Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:27:50
151Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:28:38
152Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:29:15
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:29:30
154Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay0:33:56
155Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:34:39
156Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:34:57
157Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba0:36:58
158Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:38:03
159Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay0:38:38
160Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:39:23
161Gustavo Miño (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:39:30
162Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:43:15
163Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:44:51
164Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:45:35
165Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:48:53
166Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay0:49:36
167Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:56:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli14pts
2Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil11
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank10
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
5Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay8
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone4
7John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4
8Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel3
9Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
10Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio3
11Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia8pts
2Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos8
3Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos5
4Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
5Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay3
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
7Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
8Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
11Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
3Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
4Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
6Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
7Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
8Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
10Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
11Federico Castex (Uru) Uruguay

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar38:18:21
2Androni Giocattoli0:03:31
3Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:14
4Colombia0:05:16
5Chile0:05:55
6San Luis Somos Todos0:06:20
7Argentina0:06:27
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:40
9Christina Watches-Ofone0:07:11
10Caja Rural0:08:51
11Andalucia0:08:54
12Team Saxo Bank0:10:23
13Colombia-Comcel0:12:45
14AG2R-La Mondiale0:12:50
15Carmin-Prio0:13:22
16Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:16:43
17Team Netapp0:16:58
18Ecuador0:18:54
19UnitedHealthcare0:20:16
20Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:21:55
21Farnese Vini0:27:06
22Start-Atacama0:34:41
23Cuba0:35:37
24Brazil0:38:50
25Uruguay0:44:19

 

