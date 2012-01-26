Leipheimer time trials to stage victory
American takes over GC lead from Contador
Stage 4: San Luis (ITT) -
Leipheimer hinted after yesterday's stage that he had GC leader Alberto Contador's number of late when it came to time trialing, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step American delivered the goods with gusto today. Leipheimer not only won the 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis, with a scintillating time of 23:17.33, but brought the leader's jersey back into his squad's camp after he put more than one minute into overnight leader Contador. The Spaniard's sixth place finish dropped him to fourth overall.
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) posted the second fastest time and momentarily held the hot seat with a 23:50.01 effort, while Stefan Schumacher continued his run of good form with a third-place finish, 38 seconds behind Leipheimer.
"I really, really wanted to win today," said Leipheimer. "I was pretty confident that I was going to win because I had splits on [teammate] Bert Grabsch and I was quite a ways ahead of him and he's an ex-world champion."
Leipheimer, making his debut for Omega Pharma-Quick Step at the Tour de San Luis, was quick to pay homage to his team. "It's a new team starting off a new year. I've been really happy since I've come here. I just wanted to show the team, to show [team manager] Patrick [Lefevre], to show the sponsors that I'm very grateful for them allowing me to be part of it.
"I'm hoping I can lead the way for the younger guys on the team, to show them motivation and show them that it takes a lot of hard work and you can have success."
The Tour de San Luis peloton faced the hottest day of the race thus far, and as in each previous outing the wind was also a factor on the out-and-back course. Riders tackled a slight rise to the turn around point, followed by a gradual descent and then capped off with another slight rise in the final kilometre as the riders passed the start house going the opposite direction to finish further down Av Illia.
"It was more windy this morning when we pre-rode the course, but it was definitely windy, especially out on the highway," said Leipheimer. "It was tailwind to get out there [to the turn-around] and headwind on the way back which made it hard. The last three kilometres were really tough.
"It was hot, too. I was sweating and that last corner I was totally cross-eyed, sweat dripping in my eyes, but I had to sprint that last kilometre uphill to the finish."
A short jaunt to work today
The 165 riders starting the fourth stage of the Tour de San Luis didn't have far to travel to take their position in the start house as the time trial began only a few hundred metres from all the team hotels. There was plenty of time to ease into the day, preview the course and prepare for the afternoon effort with the first rider Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) rolling down the ramp at 3:13pm.
There was an interesting mix of road bikes and full-on time trial bikes in use as some of the European teams opted not to bring time trial machines for everyone on the flight to Argentina.
McCartney's teammate Ben Day would be the first to crack the 24 minute barrier as the 59th rider on the course clocked a 23:59.80.
Day occupied the hot seat for approximately 40 minutes until Matias Medici (Argentina) finished 23 seconds faster.
Slipping under the 23 minute barrier would be far more elusive, however, as the riders occupying the top of the general classification left the start house. Leipheimer's teammate Sylvain Chavanel would come close, finishing in 23:12.59, but Italian Vincenzo Nibali was the first to go sub-23 with a 22:56.30, the best time of the day thus far.
Only four riders remained out on course, and it was Leipheimer, the penultimate rider out of the start house, who was re-setting previous best benchmarks. Drenched in sweat under a searing summer sun, Leipheimer scorched the parcours and finished his ride 23 seconds faster than Nibali.
All eyes were then on Contador, the final rider on course, but the Spaniard was nowhere near the finish as Leipheimer's time came and went with the Saxo Bank rider finishing sixth, 1:01 down.
Some breathing room for Leipheimer
Leipheimer started the day four seconds behind Contador overall, but he now leads general classification by 53 seconds over Schumacher and 55 seconds on Nibali. Tomorrow the peloton faces its second (and final) mountaintop finish, with a 6.4km ascent to Mirador del Sol awaiting the riders at the conclusion of the 160.6km stage starting in La Toma.
The average gradient is 8.75 percent, with sections of 14.5 percent and 15.5 percent in the latter portion of the climb.
Leipheimer has confidence in himself, as well as his team regarding his GC chances. "It looks like a very tough stage but I feel strong. When it comes down to it it's going to be up to me in the last four or five kilometres to go against those three or four riders [near on GC]."
With the Belgian ProTour squad setting an impressive standard in Argentina, Leipheimer hopes to inspire his teammates racing elsewhere. "When you start to win you get on a roll and it's contagious. Hopefully that will spread to the rest of the team on the other continents at the other races. We wish Stybie (Zdenek Stybar) a good race this Sunday [at the cyclo-cross world championships]."
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:22:33
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:00:38
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|5
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:00:44
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:01
|7
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:03
|8
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:06
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:11
|10
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:15
|12
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|13
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:18
|14
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:01:26
|15
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:01:31
|16
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:01:33
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:37
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|19
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:48
|20
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:01:49
|21
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:50
|22
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:01:53
|24
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:54
|25
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:55
|27
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:59
|28
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|30
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|31
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|32
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:02:10
|33
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:02:11
|34
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:02:13
|35
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:02:14
|36
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:02:18
|37
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:02:20
|38
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:21
|39
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:02:22
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|41
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:27
|42
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|43
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:02:36
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:39
|45
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:44
|46
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|47
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:02:45
|48
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:46
|49
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:02:47
|50
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:02:52
|51
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:55
|53
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|54
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:57
|55
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:02:58
|56
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:00
|57
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:03:02
|58
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|59
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:03
|60
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:04
|61
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:06
|62
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:03:08
|63
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:03:14
|64
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:15
|65
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:16
|66
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:20
|67
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|68
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:03:22
|69
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|70
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:23
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|72
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:26
|73
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:29
|74
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|75
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:31
|77
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|78
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:03:32
|79
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:03:33
|80
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:34
|81
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:03:37
|82
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:40
|83
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:41
|85
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:03:45
|86
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:03:46
|87
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:03:48
|88
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:54
|89
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:55
|90
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:03:56
|91
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:01
|92
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:03
|93
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|94
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:04
|95
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|96
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:05
|97
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:04:06
|98
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:04:08
|99
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|100
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:04:10
|101
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|102
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:04:12
|103
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:04:13
|104
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:04:15
|105
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|106
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:16
|107
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|108
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|109
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:18
|110
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|111
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:24
|112
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:26
|113
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:04:28
|114
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:04:29
|115
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:04:31
|116
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:04:32
|117
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:33
|118
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:04:35
|119
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:36
|120
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:04:37
|121
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:41
|122
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:04:44
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:48
|124
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:49
|125
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:04:50
|126
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:04:51
|127
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|128
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:52
|129
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:55
|130
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:56
|131
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:04:58
|132
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|133
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:00
|134
|Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|135
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:02
|136
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:05:07
|137
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|138
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:05:09
|139
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|140
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:11
|141
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:14
|143
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|144
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:05:28
|145
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:05:29
|146
|Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare
|0:05:33
|147
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:05:34
|148
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:05:39
|149
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:05:41
|150
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:05:42
|151
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|152
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:05:55
|153
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:06:04
|154
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:06:06
|155
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|156
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:08
|157
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:06:18
|158
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:20
|159
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|0:06:31
|160
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:06:32
|161
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:06:33
|162
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:35
|163
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:42
|HD
|Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:08:42
|HD
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:17
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:09:55
|2
|S.Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:19
|3
|Argentina
|0:02:30
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|5
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:02:45
|6
|UnitedHealtchare
|0:02:52
|7
|Chile
|0:03:08
|8
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:03:54
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:03
|10
|Colombia
|0:04:09
|11
|Movistar
|0:04:11
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:38
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:05:34
|14
|Team Netapp
|0:06:14
|15
|Uruguay
|0:06:26
|16
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:27
|17
|Andalucia
|0:07:53
|18
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:08:04
|19
|Brazil
|0:08:58
|20
|Farnese Vini
|0:09:00
|21
|Cuba
|0:09:03
|22
|Ecuador
|0:09:10
|23
|Start-Atacama
|0:09:37
|24
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:09:39
|25
|Carmin-Prio
|0:11:27
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13:07:52
|2
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:00:53
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:20
|6
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:36
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:43
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:49
|9
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:02:51
|11
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:07
|12
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:11
|13
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:03:59
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:04:04
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|16
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:28
|17
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:52
|18
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:04:56
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:05:01
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:13
|21
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:05:26
|22
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:05:47
|23
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:10
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:17
|25
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:20
|26
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:39
|27
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:45
|28
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:06:57
|29
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:06
|30
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:07:24
|31
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:39
|32
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:41
|33
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:07:43
|34
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:07:47
|35
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:24
|36
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:08:35
|37
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:08:46
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:08:55
|39
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|40
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:08:59
|41
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:09:23
|42
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:09:27
|43
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:09:28
|44
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:09:32
|45
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:35
|46
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:38
|47
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:55
|48
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:16
|49
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:10:17
|50
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:22
|51
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:10:23
|52
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|0:10:27
|53
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:10:50
|54
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:10:51
|55
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:53
|56
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:54
|57
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:56
|58
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:11:00
|59
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:11:14
|60
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:15
|61
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:11:39
|62
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:11:51
|63
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:11:52
|64
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:53
|65
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:11:55
|66
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:11:59
|67
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:12:07
|68
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:24
|69
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:12:37
|70
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:12:38
|71
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:12:53
|72
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:13:14
|73
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:39
|74
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:45
|75
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:13:48
|76
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:14:02
|77
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:11
|78
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:15
|79
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|80
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|81
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:14:24
|82
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:27
|83
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:14:29
|84
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:14:33
|85
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:54
|86
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:15:03
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:04
|88
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:15:07
|89
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare
|0:15:08
|90
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:15:10
|91
|Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:15:12
|92
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|0:15:19
|93
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:15:30
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:39
|95
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:40
|96
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:15:47
|97
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:52
|98
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|99
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:19
|100
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:16:23
|101
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:16:38
|102
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:16:53
|103
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:16:59
|104
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:17:00
|105
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:17:16
|106
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:17:24
|107
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:17:30
|108
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:17:33
|109
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:18:02
|110
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:27
|111
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:33
|112
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:18:39
|113
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:40
|114
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:42
|115
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:52
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:18:53
|117
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|0:19:06
|118
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:19:08
|119
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:19
|120
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:19:39
|121
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:19:40
|122
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:49
|123
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:20:25
|124
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:26
|125
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|126
|Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare
|0:20:39
|127
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:20:40
|128
|Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:21:03
|129
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:21:09
|130
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:21:13
|131
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:21:20
|132
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:21:41
|133
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:21:49
|134
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:21:54
|135
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|0:22:10
|136
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:22:31
|137
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:22:35
|138
|Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay
|0:22:41
|139
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:23:12
|140
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina
|0:23:13
|141
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:23:37
|142
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:24:06
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:08
|144
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:24:37
|145
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:26:01
|146
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:28:53
|147
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:29:00
|148
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:30:26
|149
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|0:31:27
|150
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:31:36
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:57
|152
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|0:34:09
|153
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|0:37:13
|154
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:38:15
|155
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|0:42:29
|156
|Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:44:07
|157
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:46:01
|158
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:49:44
|159
|Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|0:50:21
|160
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:50:53
|161
|Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:54:21
|162
|Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:55:24
|163
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare
|1:00:03
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|pts
|2
|Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|11
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|5
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone
|4
|7
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|8
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|3
|9
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|10
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
|3
|11
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|8
|pts
|2
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|8
|3
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|4
|Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|6
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|7
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile
|2
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|10
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|3
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|4
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|6
|Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|7
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|9
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|11
|Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|39:32:27
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:03
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:23
|4
|S.Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:28
|5
|Argentina
|0:04:46
|6
|Chile
|0:04:52
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:01
|8
|Colombia
|0:05:14
|9
|Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:06:54
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:10:14
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:50
|12
|Andalucia
|0:12:36
|13
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|14
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:16:38
|15
|UnitedHealtchare
|0:18:57
|16
|Team Netapp
|0:19:01
|17
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:20:29
|18
|Carmin-Prio
|0:20:38
|19
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:22:11
|20
|Ecuador
|0:23:53
|21
|Farnese Vini
|0:31:55
|22
|Start-Atacama
|0:40:07
|23
|Cuba
|0:40:29
|24
|Brazil
|0:43:37
|25
|Uruguay
|0:46:34
