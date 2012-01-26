Trending

Leipheimer time trials to stage victory

American takes over GC lead from Contador

Image 1 of 52

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick-Step) finished in fourth place

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick-Step) finished in fourth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) finished on the podium

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) finished on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a winning performance in San Luis

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a winning performance in San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 52

Rasmus Gulghammer (Christina Watches-Ofone)

Rasmus Gulghammer (Christina Watches-Ofone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

The riders on the podium

The riders on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Paolo Locatelli (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)

Paolo Locatelli (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Markus Eichler (Team NetApp)

Markus Eichler (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

Stage winner and GC leader Levi Leipheimer

Stage winner and GC leader Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia)

Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) just failed to make the top ten

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) just failed to make the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare)

Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Home favourite Gustavo Lopez (Start Cycling Team)

Home favourite Gustavo Lopez (Start Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Plenty of youngsters turned out to watch the stage

Plenty of youngsters turned out to watch the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

Davide Bramati

Davide Bramati
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

David Arroyo (Movistar) lies 14th in the GC after stage four

David Arroyo (Movistar) lies 14th in the GC after stage four
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Cristian Delle Selle (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)

Cristian Delle Selle (Colnago CSF-Bardiani)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Alberto Contador remains in touch on his seasonal bow

Alberto Contador remains in touch on his seasonal bow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 52

Breno Sidoti (Funvic)

Breno Sidoti (Funvic)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was runner-up on the day

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was runner-up on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 52

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 52

Stefan Schumacher is now second on the GC

Stefan Schumacher is now second on the GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

Stefan Schumacher was third quickest in the time trial

Stefan Schumacher was third quickest in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) put in a strong ride, despite his wonky helmet position

Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) put in a strong ride, despite his wonky helmet position
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

The podium after the time trial

The podium after the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

Leipheimer on the top step

Leipheimer on the top step
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

The stage 4 podium in San Luis

The stage 4 podium in San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 52

Levi Leipheimer won the time trial in the 2012 Tour de San Luis

Levi Leipheimer won the time trial in the 2012 Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Tour de San Luis lead

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Tour de San Luis lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali and Levi Leipheimer celebrate on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali and Levi Leipheimer celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 52

Leipheimer and Nibali have a chat on the podium

Leipheimer and Nibali have a chat on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52

The Liquigas director was pleased with Nibali's performance

The Liquigas director was pleased with Nibali's performance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis time trial

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 52

Alberto Contador comes out of the start "house"

Alberto Contador comes out of the start "house"
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 52

Contador didn' thave his usual time trialing form

Contador didn' thave his usual time trialing form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Alberto Contador wound up in sixth, 1:01 behind Leipheimer and dropped to fourth overall

Alberto Contador wound up in sixth, 1:01 behind Leipheimer and dropped to fourth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) now has the leader's jersey.

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) now has the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 40 of 52

The podium for stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)

The podium for stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 41 of 52

The podium for stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)

The podium for stage 4 of the Tour de San Luis; Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 42 of 52

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 43 of 52

Edwin Avila (Colombia)

Edwin Avila (Colombia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 44 of 52

Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina) leads the under 23 classification.

Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina) leads the under 23 classification.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 45 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 46 of 52

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Nibali put in a strong ride for second in the time trial

Nibali put in a strong ride for second in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

Leipheimer showed he'd done some work on his time trial position over the winter

Leipheimer showed he'd done some work on his time trial position over the winter
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Alberto Contador wasn't on top form in the San Luis time trial

Alberto Contador wasn't on top form in the San Luis time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Alberto Conatdor (Saxo Bank) lost his race lead after losing around a minute to Leipheimer

Alberto Conatdor (Saxo Bank) lost his race lead after losing around a minute to Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 52

Levi Leipheimer concentrates in the Tour de San Luis time trial

Levi Leipheimer concentrates in the Tour de San Luis time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself within fighting distance of the race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) kept himself within fighting distance of the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leipheimer hinted after yesterday's stage that he had GC leader Alberto Contador's number of late when it came to time trialing, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step American delivered the goods with gusto today. Leipheimer not only won the 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis, with a scintillating time of 23:17.33, but brought the leader's jersey back into his squad's camp after he put more than one minute into overnight leader Contador. The Spaniard's sixth place finish dropped him to fourth overall.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) posted the second fastest time and momentarily held the hot seat with a 23:50.01 effort, while Stefan Schumacher continued his run of good form with a third-place finish, 38 seconds behind Leipheimer.

"I really, really wanted to win today," said Leipheimer. "I was pretty confident that I was going to win because I had splits on [teammate] Bert Grabsch and I was quite a ways ahead of him and he's an ex-world champion."

Leipheimer, making his debut for Omega Pharma-Quick Step at the Tour de San Luis, was quick to pay homage to his team. "It's a new team starting off a new year. I've been really happy since I've come here. I just wanted to show the team, to show [team manager] Patrick [Lefevre], to show the sponsors that I'm very grateful for them allowing me to be part of it.

"I'm hoping I can lead the way for the younger guys on the team, to show them motivation and show them that it takes a lot of hard work and you can have success."

The Tour de San Luis peloton faced the hottest day of the race thus far, and as in each previous outing the wind was also a factor on the out-and-back course. Riders tackled a slight rise to the turn around point, followed by a gradual descent and then capped off with another slight rise in the final kilometre as the riders passed the start house going the opposite direction to finish further down Av Illia.

"It was more windy this morning when we pre-rode the course, but it was definitely windy, especially out on the highway," said Leipheimer. "It was tailwind to get out there [to the turn-around] and headwind on the way back which made it hard. The last three kilometres were really tough.

"It was hot, too. I was sweating and that last corner I was totally cross-eyed, sweat dripping in my eyes, but I had to sprint that last kilometre uphill to the finish."

A short jaunt to work today

The 165 riders starting the fourth stage of the Tour de San Luis didn't have far to travel to take their position in the start house as the time trial began only a few hundred metres from all the team hotels. There was plenty of time to ease into the day, preview the course and prepare for the afternoon effort with the first rider Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) rolling down the ramp at 3:13pm.

There was an interesting mix of road bikes and full-on time trial bikes in use as some of the European teams opted not to bring time trial machines for everyone on the flight to Argentina.

McCartney's teammate Ben Day would be the first to crack the 24 minute barrier as the 59th rider on the course clocked a 23:59.80.

Day occupied the hot seat for approximately 40 minutes until Matias Medici (Argentina) finished 23 seconds faster.

Slipping under the 23 minute barrier would be far more elusive, however, as the riders occupying the top of the general classification left the start house. Leipheimer's teammate Sylvain Chavanel would come close, finishing in 23:12.59, but Italian Vincenzo Nibali was the first to go sub-23 with a 22:56.30, the best time of the day thus far.

Only four riders remained out on course, and it was Leipheimer, the penultimate rider out of the start house, who was re-setting previous best benchmarks. Drenched in sweat under a searing summer sun, Leipheimer scorched the parcours and finished his ride 23 seconds faster than Nibali.

All eyes were then on Contador, the final rider on course, but the Spaniard was nowhere near the finish as Leipheimer's time came and went with the Saxo Bank rider finishing sixth, 1:01 down.

Some breathing room for Leipheimer

Leipheimer started the day four seconds behind Contador overall, but he now leads general classification by 53 seconds over Schumacher and 55 seconds on Nibali. Tomorrow the peloton faces its second (and final) mountaintop finish, with a 6.4km ascent to Mirador del Sol awaiting the riders at the conclusion of the 160.6km stage starting in La Toma.

The average gradient is 8.75 percent, with sections of 14.5 percent and 15.5 percent in the latter portion of the climb.

Leipheimer has confidence in himself, as well as his team regarding his GC chances. "It looks like a very tough stage but I feel strong. When it comes down to it it's going to be up to me in the last four or five kilometres to go against those three or four riders [near on GC]."

With the Belgian ProTour squad setting an impressive standard in Argentina, Leipheimer hopes to inspire his teammates racing elsewhere. "When you start to win you get on a roll and it's contagious. Hopefully that will spread to the rest of the team on the other continents at the other races. We wish Stybie (Zdenek Stybar) a good race this Sunday [at the cyclo-cross world championships]."

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:22:33
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:00:38
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:39
5Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:00:44
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:01
7Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:01:03
8Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:06
9Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:11
10Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:01:15
12Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
13Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:18
14Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:01:26
15Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare0:01:31
16Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:01:33
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:37
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
19Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:01:48
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:01:49
21Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:50
22Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
23Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:53
24Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:54
25Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina0:01:55
27Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:59
28Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
30Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
31Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:02:04
32Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:02:10
33Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:02:11
34Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:02:13
35Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:02:14
36Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:02:18
37Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:02:20
38Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:02:21
39Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:02:22
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
41Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:27
42Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
43Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:02:36
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:39
45Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:02:44
46Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
47Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:02:45
48Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:02:46
49Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:02:47
50Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:02:52
51Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
52Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:02:55
53Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
54Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:02:57
55Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:02:58
56Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:00
57Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:03:02
58Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
59Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:03:03
60Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:03:04
61Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:06
62Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:03:08
63Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:03:14
64Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:15
65Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:16
66Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:03:20
67Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare
68Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:03:22
69Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
70Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:23
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
72Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:03:26
73Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:03:29
74Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
75Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:03:31
77Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
78Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:03:32
79Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:03:33
80Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:34
81Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:03:37
82Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:03:40
83Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:03:41
85Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:03:45
86Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:03:46
87Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:03:48
88Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:03:54
89Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay0:03:55
90Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:03:56
91Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:04:01
92Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:03
93Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
94Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:04
95Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
96Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:04:05
97Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:04:06
98Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:04:08
99Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
100Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:04:10
101Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
102Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:04:12
103Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:04:13
104Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:04:15
105Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
106Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:16
107Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:04:17
108Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
109John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:04:18
110Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
111Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay0:04:24
112Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:04:26
113Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:04:28
114Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:04:29
115Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:04:31
116Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:04:32
117Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:04:33
118Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:04:35
119Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:36
120Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:37
121Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:41
122Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:04:44
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:04:48
124Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay0:04:49
125Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:04:50
126Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone0:04:51
127Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
128Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:04:52
129Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:04:55
130Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:56
131Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:04:58
132Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio
133Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:05:00
134Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare
135Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:02
136Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:05:07
137Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
138David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:05:09
139Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
140Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:11
141Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:14
143Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:05:15
144Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:05:28
145Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:05:29
146Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare0:05:33
147Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:05:34
148Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:05:39
149Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:05:41
150Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:05:42
151Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
152Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:05:55
153Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:06:04
154Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:06:06
155Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
156Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:08
157Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:06:18
158Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:20
159Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil0:06:31
160Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:06:32
161Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:06:33
162Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:35
163Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:06:42
HDMaximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:08:42
HDRuben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba0:09:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:09:55
2S.Luis Somos Todos0:01:19
3Argentina0:02:30
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
5Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:02:45
6UnitedHealtchare0:02:52
7Chile0:03:08
8Christina Watches-Ofone0:03:54
9Androni Giocattoli0:04:03
10Colombia0:04:09
11Movistar0:04:11
12Team Saxo Bank0:04:38
13Caja Rural0:05:34
14Team Netapp0:06:14
15Uruguay0:06:26
16AG2R-La Mondiale0:06:27
17Andalucia0:07:53
18Colombia-Comcel0:08:04
19Brazil0:08:58
20Farnese Vini0:09:00
21Cuba0:09:03
22Ecuador0:09:10
23Start-Atacama0:09:37
24Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:09:39
25Carmin-Prio0:11:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13:07:52
2Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone0:00:53
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:20
6Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:36
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:43
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:49
9Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:02:51
11Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:07
12Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:11
13Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:03:59
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:04:04
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale0:04:11
16Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:28
17Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:04:52
18Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:56
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:05:01
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:05:13
21Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:05:26
22Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone0:05:47
23Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:06:10
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina0:06:17
25Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:20
26Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:06:39
27Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:06:45
28Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:06:57
29Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:07:06
30Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:07:24
31Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:07:39
32Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:41
33Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:07:43
34Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:07:47
35Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:24
36Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:08:35
37Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:08:46
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:08:55
39Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
40Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:08:59
41Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:09:23
42Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:09:27
43John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:09:28
44Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:09:32
45Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:35
46Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:09:38
47Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:09:55
48Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:16
49Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:10:17
50Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:10:22
51Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:10:23
52Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia0:10:27
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:10:50
54Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:10:51
55Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:10:53
56Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:10:54
57Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:56
58David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:11:00
59Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:11:14
60Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:15
61Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:11:39
62Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:11:51
63Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:11:52
64Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:11:53
65Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:11:55
66Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:11:59
67Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare0:12:07
68Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:12:24
69Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:12:37
70Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:12:38
71Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:12:53
72Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:13:14
73Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:39
74Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:13:45
75Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:13:48
76Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:14:02
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:11
78Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:15
79Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
80Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
81Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:14:24
82Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:14:27
83Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:14:29
84Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:14:33
85Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:14:54
86Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:15:03
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:15:04
88Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone0:15:07
89Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare0:15:08
90Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:15:10
91Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:15:12
92Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare0:15:19
93Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:15:30
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:39
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:40
96Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:15:47
97Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:52
98Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
99Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:16:19
100Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:16:23
101Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:16:38
102Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:16:53
103Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:16:59
104Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:17:00
105Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:17:16
106Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:17:24
107Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:17:30
108Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:17:33
109Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:18:02
110Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:18:27
111Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:33
112Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:18:39
113Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:40
114Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:18:42
115Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:18:52
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:18:53
117Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil0:19:06
118Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:19:08
119Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:19
120Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:19:39
121Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:19:40
122Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:49
123Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:20:25
124Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:20:26
125Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:20:32
126Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare0:20:39
127Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:20:40
128Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:21:03
129Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:21:09
130Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:21:13
131Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:21:20
132Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:21:41
133Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:21:49
134Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:21:54
135Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil0:22:10
136Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:22:31
137Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:22:35
138Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay0:22:41
139Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:23:12
140Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina0:23:13
141Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:23:37
142Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:24:06
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:08
144Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:24:37
145Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:26:01
146Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:28:53
147Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:29:00
148Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:30:26
149Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil0:31:27
150Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:31:36
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:32:57
152Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio0:34:09
153Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile0:37:13
154Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:38:15
155Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay0:42:29
156Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:44:07
157Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:46:01
158Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:49:44
159Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil0:50:21
160Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:50:53
161Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay0:54:21
162Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador0:55:24
163Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare1:00:03

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli14pts
2Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil11
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank10
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
5Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay8
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone4
7John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4
8Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel3
9Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
10Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio3
11Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia8pts
2Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos8
3Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
4Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay3
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
6Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
7Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile2
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
10Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
2Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
4Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
6Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
7Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
8Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
10Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
11Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar39:32:27
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:03
3Androni Giocattoli0:03:23
4S.Luis Somos Todos0:03:28
5Argentina0:04:46
6Chile0:04:52
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:01
8Colombia0:05:14
9Christina Watches-Ofone0:06:54
10Caja Rural0:10:14
11Team Saxo Bank0:10:50
12Andalucia0:12:36
13AG2R-La Mondiale0:15:06
14Colombia-Comcel0:16:38
15UnitedHealtchare0:18:57
16Team Netapp0:19:01
17Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:20:29
18Carmin-Prio0:20:38
19Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:22:11
20Ecuador0:23:53
21Farnese Vini0:31:55
22Start-Atacama0:40:07
23Cuba0:40:29
24Brazil0:43:37
25Uruguay0:46:34

 

Latest on Cyclingnews