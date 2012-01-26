Image 1 of 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick-Step) finished in fourth place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 52 Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) finished on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a winning performance in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 52 Rasmus Gulghammer (Christina Watches-Ofone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 The riders on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Paolo Locatelli (Colnago CSF-Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 Markus Eichler (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 Stage winner and GC leader Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 52 Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) just failed to make the top ten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 52 Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 52 Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 52 Home favourite Gustavo Lopez (Start Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 52 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 52 Plenty of youngsters turned out to watch the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 Davide Bramati (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 David Arroyo (Movistar) lies 14th in the GC after stage four (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 Cristian Delle Selle (Colnago CSF-Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 Alberto Contador remains in touch on his seasonal bow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 52 Breno Sidoti (Funvic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was runner-up on the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 52 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 52 Stefan Schumacher is now second on the GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 52 Stefan Schumacher was third quickest in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 52 Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Ofone) put in a strong ride, despite his wonky helmet position (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 52 The podium after the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 52 Leipheimer on the top step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 52 The stage 4 podium in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 52 Levi Leipheimer won the time trial in the 2012 Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 52 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the Tour de San Luis lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 52 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali and Levi Leipheimer celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 52 Leipheimer and Nibali have a chat on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 52 The Liquigas director was pleased with Nibali's performance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 52 Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 52 Alberto Contador comes out of the start "house" (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 52 Contador didn' thave his usual time trialing form (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 52 Alberto Contador wound up in sixth, 1:01 behind Leipheimer and dropped to fourth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 52 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) now has the leader's jersey. Leipheimer hinted after yesterday's stage that he had GC leader Alberto Contador's number of late when it came to time trialing, and the Omega Pharma-Quick Step American delivered the goods with gusto today. Leipheimer not only won the 19.5km individual time trial in the city of San Luis, with a scintillating time of 23:17.33, but brought the leader's jersey back into his squad's camp after he put more than one minute into overnight leader Contador. The Spaniard's sixth place finish dropped him to fourth overall.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) posted the second fastest time and momentarily held the hot seat with a 23:50.01 effort, while Stefan Schumacher continued his run of good form with a third-place finish, 38 seconds behind Leipheimer.

"I really, really wanted to win today," said Leipheimer. "I was pretty confident that I was going to win because I had splits on [teammate] Bert Grabsch and I was quite a ways ahead of him and he's an ex-world champion."

Leipheimer, making his debut for Omega Pharma-Quick Step at the Tour de San Luis, was quick to pay homage to his team. "It's a new team starting off a new year. I've been really happy since I've come here. I just wanted to show the team, to show [team manager] Patrick [Lefevre], to show the sponsors that I'm very grateful for them allowing me to be part of it.

"I'm hoping I can lead the way for the younger guys on the team, to show them motivation and show them that it takes a lot of hard work and you can have success."

The Tour de San Luis peloton faced the hottest day of the race thus far, and as in each previous outing the wind was also a factor on the out-and-back course. Riders tackled a slight rise to the turn around point, followed by a gradual descent and then capped off with another slight rise in the final kilometre as the riders passed the start house going the opposite direction to finish further down Av Illia.

"It was more windy this morning when we pre-rode the course, but it was definitely windy, especially out on the highway," said Leipheimer. "It was tailwind to get out there [to the turn-around] and headwind on the way back which made it hard. The last three kilometres were really tough.

"It was hot, too. I was sweating and that last corner I was totally cross-eyed, sweat dripping in my eyes, but I had to sprint that last kilometre uphill to the finish."

A short jaunt to work today

The 165 riders starting the fourth stage of the Tour de San Luis didn't have far to travel to take their position in the start house as the time trial began only a few hundred metres from all the team hotels. There was plenty of time to ease into the day, preview the course and prepare for the afternoon effort with the first rider Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare) rolling down the ramp at 3:13pm.

There was an interesting mix of road bikes and full-on time trial bikes in use as some of the European teams opted not to bring time trial machines for everyone on the flight to Argentina.

McCartney's teammate Ben Day would be the first to crack the 24 minute barrier as the 59th rider on the course clocked a 23:59.80.

Day occupied the hot seat for approximately 40 minutes until Matias Medici (Argentina) finished 23 seconds faster.

Slipping under the 23 minute barrier would be far more elusive, however, as the riders occupying the top of the general classification left the start house. Leipheimer's teammate Sylvain Chavanel would come close, finishing in 23:12.59, but Italian Vincenzo Nibali was the first to go sub-23 with a 22:56.30, the best time of the day thus far.

Only four riders remained out on course, and it was Leipheimer, the penultimate rider out of the start house, who was re-setting previous best benchmarks. Drenched in sweat under a searing summer sun, Leipheimer scorched the parcours and finished his ride 23 seconds faster than Nibali.

All eyes were then on Contador, the final rider on course, but the Spaniard was nowhere near the finish as Leipheimer's time came and went with the Saxo Bank rider finishing sixth, 1:01 down.

Some breathing room for Leipheimer

Leipheimer started the day four seconds behind Contador overall, but he now leads general classification by 53 seconds over Schumacher and 55 seconds on Nibali. Tomorrow the peloton faces its second (and final) mountaintop finish, with a 6.4km ascent to Mirador del Sol awaiting the riders at the conclusion of the 160.6km stage starting in La Toma.

The average gradient is 8.75 percent, with sections of 14.5 percent and 15.5 percent in the latter portion of the climb.

Leipheimer has confidence in himself, as well as his team regarding his GC chances. "It looks like a very tough stage but I feel strong. When it comes down to it it's going to be up to me in the last four or five kilometres to go against those three or four riders [near on GC]."

With the Belgian ProTour squad setting an impressive standard in Argentina, Leipheimer hopes to inspire his teammates racing elsewhere. "When you start to win you get on a roll and it's contagious. Hopefully that will spread to the rest of the team on the other continents at the other races. We wish Stybie (Zdenek Stybar) a good race this Sunday [at the cyclo-cross world championships]."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:22:33 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 3 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:00:38 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:39 5 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:00:44 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:01 7 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:01:03 8 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:06 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:01:11 10 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 11 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:01:15 12 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 13 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:18 14 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:01:26 15 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare 0:01:31 16 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:01:33 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:37 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 19 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:48 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:01:49 21 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:50 22 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:53 24 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:54 25 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 0:01:55 27 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:59 28 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 30 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 31 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:02:04 32 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:02:10 33 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:02:11 34 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:02:13 35 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:02:14 36 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:02:18 37 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:02:20 38 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 0:02:21 39 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:02:22 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 41 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:27 42 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 43 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:02:36 44 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:39 45 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:44 46 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 47 Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:02:45 48 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:46 49 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:02:47 50 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:02:52 51 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 52 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:55 53 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 54 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:02:57 55 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:02:58 56 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:00 57 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:03:02 58 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 59 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:03 60 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:03:04 61 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:06 62 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:03:08 63 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:03:14 64 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:15 65 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:16 66 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:20 67 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare 68 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:03:22 69 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 70 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:23 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 72 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:03:26 73 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:03:29 74 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 75 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:03:31 77 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 78 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:03:32 79 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:03:33 80 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:34 81 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:03:37 82 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:03:40 83 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:03:41 85 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:03:45 86 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:03:46 87 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:03:48 88 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:54 89 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:55 90 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:03:56 91 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:04:01 92 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:03 93 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 94 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:04 95 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 96 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:04:05 97 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:04:06 98 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:04:08 99 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 100 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:04:10 101 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 102 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:04:12 103 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:04:13 104 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:04:15 105 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 106 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:16 107 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:04:17 108 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 109 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:04:18 110 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 111 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:24 112 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:04:26 113 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:04:28 114 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:04:29 115 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:04:31 116 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:04:32 117 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:33 118 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:04:35 119 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:36 120 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:37 121 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:41 122 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:04:44 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:48 124 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:49 125 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:04:50 126 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:04:51 127 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 128 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:52 129 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:55 130 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:56 131 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:04:58 132 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 133 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:05:00 134 Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare 135 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:02 136 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:05:07 137 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 138 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:05:09 139 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 140 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:11 141 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:14 143 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:05:15 144 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:05:28 145 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:05:29 146 Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare 0:05:33 147 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:05:34 148 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:05:39 149 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:05:41 150 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:05:42 151 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 152 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:05:55 153 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:06:04 154 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:06:06 155 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 156 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:08 157 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:06:18 158 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:20 159 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 0:06:31 160 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:06:32 161 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:06:33 162 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:35 163 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:06:42 HD Maximiliano Badde (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:08:42 HD Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Cuba 0:09:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:09:55 2 S.Luis Somos Todos 0:01:19 3 Argentina 0:02:30 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 5 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 0:02:45 6 UnitedHealtchare 0:02:52 7 Chile 0:03:08 8 Christina Watches-Ofone 0:03:54 9 Androni Giocattoli 0:04:03 10 Colombia 0:04:09 11 Movistar 0:04:11 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:04:38 13 Caja Rural 0:05:34 14 Team Netapp 0:06:14 15 Uruguay 0:06:26 16 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:06:27 17 Andalucia 0:07:53 18 Colombia-Comcel 0:08:04 19 Brazil 0:08:58 20 Farnese Vini 0:09:00 21 Cuba 0:09:03 22 Ecuador 0:09:10 23 Start-Atacama 0:09:37 24 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:09:39 25 Carmin-Prio 0:11:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13:07:52 2 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:00:53 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:20 6 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:36 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:01:43 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:49 9 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:02:51 11 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:07 12 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:11 13 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:03:59 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:04:04 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:04:11 16 Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:28 17 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:52 18 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:56 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:05:01 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:05:13 21 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:05:26 22 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:05:47 23 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:06:10 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 0:06:17 25 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:20 26 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:39 27 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:06:45 28 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:06:57 29 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:06 30 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:07:24 31 Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina 0:07:39 32 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:41 33 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:07:43 34 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:07:47 35 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:24 36 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:08:35 37 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:08:46 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:08:55 39 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 40 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:08:59 41 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:09:23 42 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:09:27 43 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:09:28 44 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:09:32 45 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:35 46 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:09:38 47 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:09:55 48 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:16 49 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:10:17 50 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:10:22 51 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:10:23 52 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 0:10:27 53 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:10:50 54 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:10:51 55 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:53 56 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:54 57 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:56 58 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:11:00 59 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:11:14 60 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:15 61 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:11:39 62 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:11:51 63 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:11:52 64 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:11:53 65 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:11:55 66 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:11:59 67 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealtchare 0:12:07 68 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:24 69 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:12:37 70 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:12:38 71 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:12:53 72 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:13:14 73 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:39 74 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:45 75 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:13:48 76 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:14:02 77 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:11 78 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:15 79 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 80 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 81 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:14:24 82 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:14:27 83 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:14:29 84 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:14:33 85 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:54 86 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:15:03 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:04 88 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:15:07 89 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealtchare 0:15:08 90 Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:15:10 91 Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:15:12 92 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealtchare 0:15:19 93 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:15:30 94 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:15:39 95 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:40 96 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:15:47 97 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:52 98 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 99 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:16:19 100 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:16:23 101 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:16:38 102 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:16:53 103 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:16:59 104 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:17:00 105 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:17:16 106 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:17:24 107 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:17:30 108 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:17:33 109 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:18:02 110 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:27 111 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:33 112 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:18:39 113 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:40 114 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:42 115 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:52 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:18:53 117 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 0:19:06 118 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:19:08 119 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:19 120 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:19:39 121 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:19:40 122 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:49 123 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:20:25 124 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:20:26 125 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:20:32 126 Robert Foster (Ger) Unitedhealtchare 0:20:39 127 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:20:40 128 Claudio Claveles (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:21:03 129 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:21:09 130 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:21:13 131 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone 0:21:20 132 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:21:41 133 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:21:49 134 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:21:54 135 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 0:22:10 136 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:22:31 137 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:22:35 138 Wilder Miravalles (Uru) Uruguay 0:22:41 139 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:23:12 140 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Argentina 0:23:13 141 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:23:37 142 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:24:06 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:08 144 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:24:37 145 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:26:01 146 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:28:53 147 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:29:00 148 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:30:26 149 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 0:31:27 150 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:31:36 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:32:57 152 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 0:34:09 153 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 0:37:13 154 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:38:15 155 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 0:42:29 156 Gorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:44:07 157 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:46:01 158 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:49:44 159 Sidinei Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 0:50:21 160 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:50:53 161 Luis A. Martinez (Uru) Uruguay 0:54:21 162 Jose Bone (Ecu) Ecuador 0:55:24 163 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealtchare 1:00:03

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 pts 2 Renato Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil 11 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 10 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 5 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 8 6 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Ofone 4 7 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4 8 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 3 9 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 10 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmin-Prio 3 11 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 8 pts 2 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 8 3 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 4 Cesar Berti (Uru) Uruguay 3 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 6 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 7 Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile 2 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 10 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 2 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 4 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 6 Favian Velazquez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 7 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 8 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 9 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 11 Alejandro Padulo (Par) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert