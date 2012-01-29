Image 1 of 18 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins the final stage in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 A rider from the Start-Atacama team takes a picture of himself with Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Each of the teams was brought out on stage at the end of the podium ceremony to bid adieu to San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Is 'Tornado' Tom back? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali shows off his skills with a camera. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Boonen rolls over the line to take another Omega Pharma-Quickstep win in the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 The peloton on stage 7 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Leipheimer raises the trophy aloft. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) takes the final sprint in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step couldn't have asked for a better scripted finale to the Tour de San Luis as Tom Boonen won the final stage in a downhill sprint with a top speed near 80km/h while teammate Levi Leipheimer secured victory overall.

Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) finished second while Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) rounded out the top three.

"Very fast," were the first words out of Boonen's mouth as he spoke to Cyclingnews. "We had the fortune today that other teams were interested in the sprint. We already won a lot and other teams were chasing. It wasn't really that hard because those three guys were dead in front.

"We had six guys in the last 15k and just accelerated. Chicchi took the last kilometre in the lead, but it was so fast that you could keep the speed up; the sprint was like 80km an hour. I just started from third position at 200 metres to go and I had the good legs."

The Belgian ProTour squad also won the opening two stages with sprint wins by Francesco Chicchi and Levi Leipheimer claimed the stage 4 time trial.

Most importantly, Levi Leipheimer finished safely in the peloton to win overall general classification at the sixth Tour de San Luis. The top three entering the final stage remained unchanged with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in second, 46 seconds back, followed by local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) at 1:29.

"I'm really happy, it was a super-fantastic experience to be a part of this team in this enterprise," said Leipheimer. "We worked well together and we all made sacrifices for one another; this is why we were successful.

"I'm thrilled to have assisted with Chicchi's victories - he seems to have rediscovered his stride and with Tom, who hadn't had a win in a while. On this team no one balks when they're asked to do a job.

"I knew I was in good shape," Leipheimer continued. "In the weeks before the race I trained really well on my hometown roads. I followed an approach similar to the one that has won me the Tour of California three times. My next race will be Paris-Nice.

"Now I need to get away for a few days and recuperate some precious energy. My calendar isn't race heavy. It was a choice we made to try to be in top condition for the events I am targeting."

First sprint melee

On another day of absolutely scorching heat in San Luis, the peloton started the final 167.1km stage in the city's main plaza and headed towards a 50km out-and-back circuit slightly north of the city to be navigated three times upon which they'd return into the city for the finale.

San Luis was out in force along the course and even more heavily in the final kilometres to the finish, and one was never far away from Argentina's flag proudly wielded by fans.

The final spot on the podium was still tightly contested on the final day as fourth-placed Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Onfone) started the day just four seconds in arrears from a podium finish. Enough bonus seconds were up for grabs on the stage to put Schumacher ahead of Diaz.

At the first sprint, 23.5km into the stage, Edwin Avila (Colombia) took top honours, with Diaz edging Schumacher for second and gaining one second on the German.

The first sprint was also very hotly contested for another reason because the sprint classification was not yet decided.

San Luis's own Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) started the day with 12 points, two more than Avila, and with a maximum of six points to be awarded on the stage it was still a two-man race to claim the jersey.

Tempers flared between Guevara and Diaz as the sprint wound up and soon afterwards Guevara got into a fracas with Avila's Colombian teammates.

Guevara would soon be expelled from the race, along with Colombia's Weimar Roldan, and on the out-and-back course the Argentinean rolled to a stop as he passed the sprint line in the other direction, where he was greeted by a throng of supporters.

After those fireworks came to a conclusion, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) went out on the attack mid-lap and was joined by Renato Seabra (Brasil) and Douglas Moy (Funvic). The trio pushed out their lead to approximately two minutes, but the sprint finish was never in doubt.

The escapees swept up all the points on the final intermediate sprint, sealing the sprint classification title for Avila.

On a course favouring the peloton's fast men the escapees were absorbed less than 20km to the finish. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Saxo Bank led the charge at the head of the peloton, setting the stage for an extremely fast, downhill finish.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step capped off an impressive week with the general classification title and four stage wins. Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won the mountains classification, Edwin Avila (Colombia) prevailed in the battle for the sprint classification, Gabriel Juarez (Argentina) won best young rider and Androni Giocattoli earned the team classification title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3:54:37 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 4 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 5 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 9 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 10 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 11 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 12 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 13 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 16 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 17 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone 18 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 21 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 22 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 23 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 24 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 25 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 26 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 29 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 30 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone 31 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 32 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 33 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 34 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 36 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 39 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 41 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 42 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 43 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 44 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 45 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 46 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 47 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 48 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 50 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 51 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 54 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 55 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 57 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 58 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 59 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 60 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 61 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 62 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 63 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 64 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 65 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 66 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 67 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 68 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 69 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 70 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 71 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 72 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 73 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 74 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 75 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 77 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 78 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 79 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 82 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 83 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 84 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 85 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 86 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 87 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 88 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 89 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 90 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 91 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 92 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 93 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 94 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 95 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 97 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 98 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 99 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone 101 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 102 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 104 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 105 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 106 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 107 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 108 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 109 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 110 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 111 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 112 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 113 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 114 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 115 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 116 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 117 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 118 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 119 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 120 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 121 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 122 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 123 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 124 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:23 125 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:37 126 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:00:44 127 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 128 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 129 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 130 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:22 131 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 132 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 0:02:58 133 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:05:12 DNF Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia DNF Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia DNF Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina DNF Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

Mountain 1 - Los Puquios, Cat. 3, 17.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 3 pts 2 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 2 3 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 23.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2 3 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 72.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 3 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Argentina 11:43:51 2 Colombia 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Farnese Vini 7 UnitedHealthcare 8 Colnago-CSF Bardiani 9 Androni Giocattoli 10 Movistar 11 AG2R-La Mondiale 12 Caja Rural 13 Carmin-Prio 14 Christina Watches-Onfone 15 Colombia-Comcel 16 Andalucia 17 Funvic-Pidamonhangaba 18 Start-Atacama 19 Chile 20 Cuba 21 Team Netapp 22 Brazil 23 S. Luis Somos Todos 24 Ecuador 0:00:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 26:32:55 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:01:29 4 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:01:34 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:13 7 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:02:39 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:24 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:44 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar 0:04:46 11 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:05:09 12 Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia 0:05:47 13 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 0:06:40 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar 0:07:29 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:30 16 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:36 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:07 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:26 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:08:53 20 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:09:21 21 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 0:10:19 22 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:10:20 23 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:24 24 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:10:36 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:10:42 26 Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural 0:11:54 27 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:11:58 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:00 30 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:14:35 31 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:14:41 32 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar 0:14:43 33 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:15:17 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:54 35 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:03 36 Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia 0:16:35 37 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:16:40 38 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:16:50 39 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:58 40 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:17:01 41 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:17:49 42 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 0:17:58 43 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:18:24 44 Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:25 45 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:32 46 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:18:45 47 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:19:02 48 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:19:21 49 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:19:27 50 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel 0:19:45 51 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:19:56 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:20:07 53 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar 0:20:08 54 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia 0:20:10 55 Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:21:01 56 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:21:02 57 Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:21:04 58 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:21:06 59 Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:21:31 60 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:47 61 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:21:54 62 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:22:09 63 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:22:28 64 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:22:41 65 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:02 66 Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:23:05 67 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:32 68 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:24:02 69 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:24:29 70 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:36 71 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio 0:24:47 72 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:24:58 73 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:25:09 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:38 75 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:21 76 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:26:28 77 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:26:40 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:13 79 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:55 80 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar 81 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:27:59 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:28:52 83 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:28:56 84 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:29:23 85 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:29:24 86 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:29:36 87 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale 0:29:49 88 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil 0:30:07 89 Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:30:14 90 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:32 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:30:56 92 Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:31:48 93 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:32:17 94 Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:52 95 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:39 96 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 0:33:40 97 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:34:01 98 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:35:08 99 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone 0:35:39 100 Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina 0:35:56 101 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:36:44 102 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 0:36:57 103 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:38:18 104 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:38:48 105 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:39:47 106 Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia 0:40:04 107 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:40:31 108 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 0:41:20 109 Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador 0:42:15 110 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:43:09 111 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia 0:43:16 112 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos 0:43:33 113 Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba 0:44:04 114 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 0:44:29 115 Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina 0:44:37 116 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:47:22 117 Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:48:28 118 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:49:11 119 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:52:20 120 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:52:25 121 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil 0:52:43 122 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:32 123 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:53:48 124 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:54:15 125 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:57:21 126 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 0:57:31 127 Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil 1:00:39 128 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 1:02:01 129 Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 1:02:06 130 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert 1:02:56 131 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 1:04:30 132 Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1:04:32 133 Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 1:07:22

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 20 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 10 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 10 6 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 8 7 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 8 8 Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 7 9 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone 5 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 13 pts 2 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 5 3 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 5 4 Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 3 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural 3 6 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab 3 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2 8 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone 2 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 2 10 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 11 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel 2

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani 3 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 4 Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 6 Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil 7 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 8 Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert