Boonen blazes to sprint victory in San Luis

Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Leipheimer wins overall

Image 1 of 18

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins the final stage in San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

A rider from the Start-Atacama team takes a picture of himself with Tom Boonen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Each of the teams was brought out on stage at the end of the podium ceremony to bid adieu to San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Is 'Tornado' Tom back?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Vincenzo Nibali shows off his skills with a camera.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Boonen rolls over the line to take another Omega Pharma-Quickstep win in the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

The peloton on stage 7 of the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Leipheimer raises the trophy aloft.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) takes the final sprint in San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step couldn't have asked for a better scripted finale to the Tour de San Luis as Tom Boonen won the final stage in a downhill sprint with a top speed near 80km/h while teammate Levi Leipheimer secured victory overall.

Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) finished second while Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) rounded out the top three.

"Very fast," were the first words out of Boonen's mouth as he spoke to Cyclingnews. "We had the fortune today that other teams were interested in the sprint. We already won a lot and other teams were chasing. It wasn't really that hard because those three guys were dead in front.

"We had six guys in the last 15k and just accelerated. Chicchi took the last kilometre in the lead, but it was so fast that you could keep the speed up; the sprint was like 80km an hour. I just started from third position at 200 metres to go and I had the good legs."

The Belgian ProTour squad also won the opening two stages with sprint wins by Francesco Chicchi and Levi Leipheimer claimed the stage 4 time trial.

Most importantly, Levi Leipheimer finished safely in the peloton to win overall general classification at the sixth Tour de San Luis. The top three entering the final stage remained unchanged with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in second, 46 seconds back, followed by local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) at 1:29.

"I'm really happy, it was a super-fantastic experience to be a part of this team in this enterprise," said Leipheimer. "We worked well together and we all made sacrifices for one another; this is why we were successful.

"I'm thrilled to have assisted with Chicchi's victories - he seems to have rediscovered his stride and with Tom, who hadn't had a win in a while. On this team no one balks when they're asked to do a job.

"I knew I was in good shape," Leipheimer continued. "In the weeks before the race I trained really well on my hometown roads. I followed an approach similar to the one that has won me the Tour of California three times. My next race will be Paris-Nice.

"Now I need to get away for a few days and recuperate some precious energy. My calendar isn't race heavy. It was a choice we made to try to be in top condition for the events I am targeting."

First sprint melee

On another day of absolutely scorching heat in San Luis, the peloton started the final 167.1km stage in the city's main plaza and headed towards a 50km out-and-back circuit slightly north of the city to be navigated three times upon which they'd return into the city for the finale.

San Luis was out in force along the course and even more heavily in the final kilometres to the finish, and one was never far away from Argentina's flag proudly wielded by fans.

The final spot on the podium was still tightly contested on the final day as fourth-placed Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Onfone) started the day just four seconds in arrears from a podium finish. Enough bonus seconds were up for grabs on the stage to put Schumacher ahead of Diaz.

At the first sprint, 23.5km into the stage, Edwin Avila (Colombia) took top honours, with Diaz edging Schumacher for second and gaining one second on the German.

The first sprint was also very hotly contested for another reason because the sprint classification was not yet decided.

San Luis's own Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) started the day with 12 points, two more than Avila, and with a maximum of six points to be awarded on the stage it was still a two-man race to claim the jersey.

Tempers flared between Guevara and Diaz as the sprint wound up and soon afterwards Guevara got into a fracas with Avila's Colombian teammates.

Guevara would soon be expelled from the race, along with Colombia's Weimar Roldan, and on the out-and-back course the Argentinean rolled to a stop as he passed the sprint line in the other direction, where he was greeted by a throng of supporters.

After those fireworks came to a conclusion, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) went out on the attack mid-lap and was joined by Renato Seabra (Brasil) and Douglas Moy (Funvic). The trio pushed out their lead to approximately two minutes, but the sprint finish was never in doubt.

The escapees swept up all the points on the final intermediate sprint, sealing the sprint classification title for Avila.

On a course favouring the peloton's fast men the escapees were absorbed less than 20km to the finish. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Saxo Bank led the charge at the head of the peloton, setting the stage for an extremely fast, downhill finish.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step capped off an impressive week with the general classification title and four stage wins. Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won the mountains classification, Edwin Avila (Colombia) prevailed in the battle for the sprint classification, Gabriel Juarez (Argentina) won best young rider and Androni Giocattoli earned the team classification title.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3:54:37
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
4Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
5Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
9Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
10Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
11Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
12Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
13Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
16Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
17Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
18Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
21Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
22Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
23Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
24Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
25Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
26Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
29Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
30Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
31Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
32Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
33Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
34Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
36Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
39Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
41Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
42Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
43Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
44Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
45Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
46Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
47Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
48Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
50Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
51Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
54Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
55Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
57Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
58Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
59Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
60Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
61Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
62Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
63Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
64Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
65Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
66Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
67Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
68Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
69Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
70Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
71Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
72Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
73Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
74Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
75Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
77Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
79Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
82Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
83Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
84Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
85Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
86Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
87Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
88Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
89Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
90Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
91Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
92Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
93Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
94John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
95Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
97Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
98Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
99Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
100Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone
101Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
102Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
104Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
105Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
106Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
107Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
108Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
109Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
110Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
111Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
112Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
113Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
114Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
115Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
116Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
117Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
118Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
119Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
120Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
121Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
122Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
123Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
124Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:23
125Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:37
126Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:00:44
127Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
128Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
129Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
130Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:22
131Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
132Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare0:02:58
133Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:05:12
DNFWeimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
DNFFelix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
DNFEmmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos

Mountain 1 - Los Puquios, Cat. 3, 17.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos3pts
2Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia2
3Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 23.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia3pts
2Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2
3Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 72.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab3pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
3Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina11:43:51
2Colombia
3Team Saxo Bank
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Farnese Vini
7UnitedHealthcare
8Colnago-CSF Bardiani
9Androni Giocattoli
10Movistar
11AG2R-La Mondiale
12Caja Rural
13Carmin-Prio
14Christina Watches-Onfone
15Colombia-Comcel
16Andalucia
17Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
18Start-Atacama
19Chile
20Cuba
21Team Netapp
22Brazil
23S. Luis Somos Todos
24Ecuador0:00:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep26:32:55
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:01:29
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone0:01:34
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:13
7Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:02:39
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:24
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:44
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar0:04:46
11Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:05:09
12Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia0:05:47
13Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural0:06:40
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar0:07:29
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:30
16Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:07:36
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:07
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:08:26
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale0:08:53
20Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone0:09:21
21Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:10:19
22Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:10:20
23Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:24
24Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:10:36
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:10:42
26Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural0:11:54
27Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:11:58
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
29Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:12:00
30Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:14:35
31David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio0:14:41
32Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar0:14:43
33John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:15:17
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:54
35Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:16:03
36Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia0:16:35
37Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:16:40
38Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio0:16:50
39Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:58
40Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone0:17:01
41Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:17:49
42Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina0:17:58
43Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:18:24
44Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:25
45Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:18:32
46Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:18:45
47Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:19:02
48Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale0:19:21
49Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:19:27
50Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel0:19:45
51Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:19:56
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:20:07
53Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:20:08
54Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia0:20:10
55Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:21:01
56Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:21:02
57Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:21:04
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:21:06
59Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio0:21:31
60Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare0:21:47
61Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:21:54
62Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio0:22:09
63Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:22:28
64Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:22:41
65Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:23:02
66Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone0:23:05
67Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:23:32
68Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:24:02
69Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:24:29
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:36
71Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio0:24:47
72Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:24:58
73Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:25:09
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:25:38
75Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:26:21
76Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:26:28
77Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone0:26:40
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:13
79Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:55
80Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
81Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:27:59
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:28:52
83Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:28:56
84Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:29:23
85Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:29:24
86Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:29:36
87Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale0:29:49
88Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil0:30:07
89Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:30:14
90Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:32
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:30:56
92Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:31:48
93Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:32:17
94Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:32:52
95Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:39
96Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:33:40
97Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:34:01
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:35:08
99Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone0:35:39
100Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina0:35:56
101Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:36:44
102Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile0:36:57
103Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:38:18
104Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:38:48
105Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:39:47
106Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia0:40:04
107Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:40:31
108Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil0:41:20
109Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador0:42:15
110Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:43:09
111Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia0:43:16
112Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos0:43:33
113Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba0:44:04
114Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab0:44:29
115Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina0:44:37
116Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:47:22
117Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:48:28
118Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:49:11
119Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:52:20
120Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:52:25
121Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil0:52:43
122Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:53:32
123Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:53:48
124Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:54:15
125Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:57:21
126Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:57:31
127Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil1:00:39
128Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia1:02:01
129Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare1:02:06
130Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert1:02:56
131Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab1:04:30
132Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1:04:32
133Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos1:07:22

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli30pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank20
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos10
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural10
6Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel8
7Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay8
8Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural7
9Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone5
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
11John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia13pts
2Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina5
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia5
4Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos3
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural3
6Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab3
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2
8Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone2
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar2
10Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
11Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel2

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
3Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
4Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
6Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
7Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
8Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli79:53:34
2Movistar0:00:52
3Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:50
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:16
5Colombia0:08:48
6Caja Rural0:09:06
7Argentina0:10:26
8Christina Watches-Onfone0:11:00
9Team Saxo Bank0:16:32
10Andalucia0:18:07
11Colombia-Comcel0:20:10
12Carmin-Prio0:25:31
13Team Netapp0:25:55
14Funvic-Pidamonhangaba0:26:17
15S. Luis Somos Todos0:28:51
16AG2R-La Mondiale0:29:06
17UnitedHealthcare0:29:29
18Chile0:32:39
19Colnago-CSF Bardiani0:36:42
20Farnese Vini0:48:25
21Cuba0:50:06
22Ecuador1:02:51
23Start-Atacama1:20:35
24Brazil1:47:29

