Boonen blazes to sprint victory in San Luis
Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Leipheimer wins overall
Stage 7: San Luis -
Omega Pharma-Quick Step couldn't have asked for a better scripted finale to the Tour de San Luis as Tom Boonen won the final stage in a downhill sprint with a top speed near 80km/h while teammate Levi Leipheimer secured victory overall.
Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) finished second while Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) rounded out the top three.
"Very fast," were the first words out of Boonen's mouth as he spoke to Cyclingnews. "We had the fortune today that other teams were interested in the sprint. We already won a lot and other teams were chasing. It wasn't really that hard because those three guys were dead in front.
"We had six guys in the last 15k and just accelerated. Chicchi took the last kilometre in the lead, but it was so fast that you could keep the speed up; the sprint was like 80km an hour. I just started from third position at 200 metres to go and I had the good legs."
The Belgian ProTour squad also won the opening two stages with sprint wins by Francesco Chicchi and Levi Leipheimer claimed the stage 4 time trial.
Most importantly, Levi Leipheimer finished safely in the peloton to win overall general classification at the sixth Tour de San Luis. The top three entering the final stage remained unchanged with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in second, 46 seconds back, followed by local favourite Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) at 1:29.
"I'm really happy, it was a super-fantastic experience to be a part of this team in this enterprise," said Leipheimer. "We worked well together and we all made sacrifices for one another; this is why we were successful.
"I'm thrilled to have assisted with Chicchi's victories - he seems to have rediscovered his stride and with Tom, who hadn't had a win in a while. On this team no one balks when they're asked to do a job.
"I knew I was in good shape," Leipheimer continued. "In the weeks before the race I trained really well on my hometown roads. I followed an approach similar to the one that has won me the Tour of California three times. My next race will be Paris-Nice.
"Now I need to get away for a few days and recuperate some precious energy. My calendar isn't race heavy. It was a choice we made to try to be in top condition for the events I am targeting."
First sprint melee
On another day of absolutely scorching heat in San Luis, the peloton started the final 167.1km stage in the city's main plaza and headed towards a 50km out-and-back circuit slightly north of the city to be navigated three times upon which they'd return into the city for the finale.
San Luis was out in force along the course and even more heavily in the final kilometres to the finish, and one was never far away from Argentina's flag proudly wielded by fans.
The final spot on the podium was still tightly contested on the final day as fourth-placed Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches-Onfone) started the day just four seconds in arrears from a podium finish. Enough bonus seconds were up for grabs on the stage to put Schumacher ahead of Diaz.
At the first sprint, 23.5km into the stage, Edwin Avila (Colombia) took top honours, with Diaz edging Schumacher for second and gaining one second on the German.
The first sprint was also very hotly contested for another reason because the sprint classification was not yet decided.
San Luis's own Emmanuel Guevara (San Luis Somos Todos) started the day with 12 points, two more than Avila, and with a maximum of six points to be awarded on the stage it was still a two-man race to claim the jersey.
Tempers flared between Guevara and Diaz as the sprint wound up and soon afterwards Guevara got into a fracas with Avila's Colombian teammates.
Guevara would soon be expelled from the race, along with Colombia's Weimar Roldan, and on the out-and-back course the Argentinean rolled to a stop as he passed the sprint line in the other direction, where he was greeted by a throng of supporters.
After those fireworks came to a conclusion, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) went out on the attack mid-lap and was joined by Renato Seabra (Brasil) and Douglas Moy (Funvic). The trio pushed out their lead to approximately two minutes, but the sprint finish was never in doubt.
The escapees swept up all the points on the final intermediate sprint, sealing the sprint classification title for Avila.
On a course favouring the peloton's fast men the escapees were absorbed less than 20km to the finish. Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Saxo Bank led the charge at the head of the peloton, setting the stage for an extremely fast, downhill finish.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step capped off an impressive week with the general classification title and four stage wins. Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won the mountains classification, Edwin Avila (Colombia) prevailed in the battle for the sprint classification, Gabriel Juarez (Argentina) won best young rider and Androni Giocattoli earned the team classification title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3:54:37
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|9
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|10
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|11
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|12
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|13
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|16
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|17
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
|18
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|22
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|23
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|24
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|26
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|29
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|30
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|31
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|32
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|33
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|36
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|39
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|41
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|42
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|43
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|46
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|47
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|48
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|50
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|51
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|54
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|55
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|57
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|58
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|59
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|60
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|61
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|62
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|63
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|64
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|66
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|67
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|68
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|69
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|70
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|71
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|72
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|73
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|74
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|75
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|77
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|78
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|79
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|83
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|84
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|85
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|86
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|87
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|88
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|89
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|90
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|93
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|94
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|95
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|98
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|99
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone
|101
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|102
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|104
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|105
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|106
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|107
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|108
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|109
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|110
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|111
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|112
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|113
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|114
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|115
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|116
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|117
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|118
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|119
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|120
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|121
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|122
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|123
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|124
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:23
|125
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:37
|126
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:44
|127
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|128
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|129
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|130
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:22
|131
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|132
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:58
|133
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:05:12
|DNF
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Felix Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|DNF
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|3
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Argentina
|11:43:51
|2
|Colombia
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Farnese Vini
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Movistar
|11
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|12
|Caja Rural
|13
|Carmin-Prio
|14
|Christina Watches-Onfone
|15
|Colombia-Comcel
|16
|Andalucia
|17
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|18
|Start-Atacama
|19
|Chile
|20
|Cuba
|21
|Team Netapp
|22
|Brazil
|23
|S. Luis Somos Todos
|24
|Ecuador
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|26:32:55
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:01:29
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:01:34
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:13
|7
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:02:39
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:24
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:44
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar
|0:04:46
|11
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:05:09
|12
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Colombia
|0:05:47
|13
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|0:06:40
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar
|0:07:29
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:30
|16
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:36
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:07
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:26
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|20
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:09:21
|21
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:10:19
|22
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:10:20
|23
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:24
|24
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:10:36
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:10:42
|26
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|0:11:54
|27
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:11:58
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|29
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:00
|30
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:14:35
|31
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:14:41
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
|0:14:43
|33
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:15:17
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:54
|35
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:03
|36
|Jairo Salas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:35
|37
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:16:40
|38
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:16:50
|39
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:58
|40
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:17:01
|41
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:17:49
|42
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|0:17:58
|43
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:24
|44
|Ted King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:25
|45
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:32
|46
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:18:45
|47
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:19:02
|48
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|49
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:19:27
|50
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|0:19:45
|51
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:19:56
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:20:07
|53
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|0:20:08
|54
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia
|0:20:10
|55
|Filipo Salvini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:21:01
|56
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:21:02
|57
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:21:04
|58
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:21:06
|59
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:21:31
|60
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:47
|61
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:21:54
|62
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:22:09
|63
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:28
|64
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:22:41
|65
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:02
|66
|Rene Gorgensen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:23:05
|67
|Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:32
|68
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:24:02
|69
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:24:29
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:36
|71
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmin-Prio
|0:24:47
|72
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:24:58
|73
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:38
|75
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:21
|76
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:26:28
|77
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:26:40
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:13
|79
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:55
|80
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar
|81
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:27:59
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:28:52
|83
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:28:56
|84
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:29:23
|85
|Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:24
|86
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:29:36
|87
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:29:49
|88
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Brazil
|0:30:07
|89
|Christia Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:30:14
|90
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:32
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:30:56
|92
|Hector Aguilar Figueiras (Uru) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:31:48
|93
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:32:17
|94
|Vinther Troels (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:52
|95
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:39
|96
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:33:40
|97
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:34:01
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:35:08
|99
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:35:39
|100
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:56
|101
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:36:44
|102
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|0:36:57
|103
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:38:18
|104
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:48
|105
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:39:47
|106
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Colombia
|0:40:04
|107
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:40:31
|108
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|0:41:20
|109
|Erick Castaño (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:42:15
|110
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:43:09
|111
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Colombia
|0:43:16
|112
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:43:33
|113
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Cuba
|0:44:04
|114
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|0:44:29
|115
|Matias Medici (Arg) Argentina
|0:44:37
|116
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:47:22
|117
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:48:28
|118
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:49:11
|119
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:52:20
|120
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:52:25
|121
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brazil
|0:52:43
|122
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:32
|123
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:53:48
|124
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:54:15
|125
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:57:21
|126
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|0:57:31
|127
|Alcides Simoes (Bra) Brazil
|1:00:39
|128
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|1:02:01
|129
|Robert Foster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|1:02:06
|130
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|1:02:56
|131
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|1:04:30
|132
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1:04:32
|133
|Juan Ariel Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|1:07:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|10
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|10
|6
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|8
|7
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|8
|Karol A. Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|7
|9
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|5
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|13
|pts
|2
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|5
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|5
|4
|Jorge A. Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|3
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|3
|6
|Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pidamonhangab
|3
|7
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|2
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|2
|10
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|11
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia-Comcel
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|3
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|Wolfgang Burmaun (Chi) Chile
|5
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|6
|Munio Ferraz (Bra) Brazil
|7
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|8
|Tomas Gil (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|79:53:34
|2
|Movistar
|0:00:52
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:50
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:16
|5
|Colombia
|0:08:48
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:09:06
|7
|Argentina
|0:10:26
|8
|Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:11:00
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:32
|10
|Andalucia
|0:18:07
|11
|Colombia-Comcel
|0:20:10
|12
|Carmin-Prio
|0:25:31
|13
|Team Netapp
|0:25:55
|14
|Funvic-Pidamonhangaba
|0:26:17
|15
|S. Luis Somos Todos
|0:28:51
|16
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:29:06
|17
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:29:29
|18
|Chile
|0:32:39
|19
|Colnago-CSF Bardiani
|0:36:42
|20
|Farnese Vini
|0:48:25
|21
|Cuba
|0:50:06
|22
|Ecuador
|1:02:51
|23
|Start-Atacama
|1:20:35
|24
|Brazil
|1:47:29
