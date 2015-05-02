Image 1 of 69 The top GC men all together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 69 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 The beauty of Romandie on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 69 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 69 Mathias Frank (IAM Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloed to his first victory of the season on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie. Pinot held off a chasing Ilnur Zakarin to take the stage win, however the Katusha rider limited his losses to the Frenchman to secure the race leader’s jersey. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint from the chasing group to take third.

With four first category climbs, the penultimate stage would be the first chance to really test the overall contenders. The big favourites were all present and correct as they hit the bottom of the Champex-Lac climb, but cracks soon showed under the pace that was being laid down by Movistar. Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) lost touched fairly early on and waved goodbye to his yellow jersey.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to be in trouble with 10 kilometres to go, as he clung to the back of the group. Froome was eventually distanced as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) initiated a flurry of attacks but he rallied and came back take the front of the group. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) were the next victims of the relentless pace.

Pinot darted off the front of the heavily reduced bunch with just under five kilometres to the top of the summit finish at Champex-Lac. The FDJ rider was following a move by his compatriot Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had taken Simon Spilak (Katusha) with him. As the television cameras focussed on the power battle between the race’s main favourites, Pinot caught the Bardet-Spilak group and forged on alone.

Spilak’s teammate Zakarin set off in chase and brought the gap down to as little as five seconds under the flamme rouge but Pinot held strong to take his first win at the Swiss stage race. Zakarin holds a six-second lead over Pinot in the overall classification with Bardet in third, leading a number of riders at 20 seconds down.

How it unfolded

It was a grey start to the day for the peloton as they lined-up in Fribourg for stage five. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was always going to have a tough day trying to retain his leader’s jersey with four first category climbs between the peloton and the summit finish on Champex-Lac.

Two men, Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Bryan Nalleau (Europcar), made a break for freedom on the first small rise of the day. As they hit the descent of the Col des Mosses, the first of the four major ascents, that gap had ballooned to almost 10 minutes. Albasini began to show cracks in his armour on the Gisettes as he was distanced by the peloton, but the end to his tenure in the leader’s jersey was delayed as he dragged his way back into the group.

Already the leader of the mountains classification, Belkov gained yet more points in the break to extend his lead in the competition. Behind the escapees Movistar lead the chase and brought the gap down to less than two minutes at the foot of the final climb. Nalleau blew first on the lower slopes, leaving Belkov to fight it out solo for another five kilometres. Albasini was distanced by the peloton for the final time on the Champex-Lac, slowly drifting back as the race favourites began to move to the fore.

With 10 kilometres remaining Movistar applied the pressure on the front of the peloton putting Froome in trouble, as he dangled on the back of the group. Quintana then took over the work of his teammates, launching a series of attacks that we quickly marked by Nibali and Urán. The attacks looked like they had ended Froome’s hopes as he was distanced from the leading group, which consisted of around 10 riders.

Bardet was the next to take a flyer off the front with six kilometres remaining, taking Majka with him. The move was neutralised but the Frenchman went for another, with Spilak following him this time. Pinot quickly responded, catching the pair with around three kilometres remaining before driving to the line on his own.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:38:54 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:53 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:07 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:58 20 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:04 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:15 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:42 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:08 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:34 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:04:49 34 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:06 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:33 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:02 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:08:55 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:21 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:12 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:37 52 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:46 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:15 56 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:11:50 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:12:46 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:11 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:02 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 65 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:16 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:46 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:59 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:30 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 75 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 81 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 85 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 88 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 92 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 95 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 97 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 100 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:29 DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 6 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:38:54 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:07 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:42 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:34 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 8 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:11:50

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:58:16 2 Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:54 4 IAM Cycling 0:06:48 5 Team Europcar 0:09:45 6 Movistar Team 0:09:56 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 18:13:00 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:19 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:01 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:25 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:56 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:58 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:15 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:16 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 26 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:42 27 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:43 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:05:01 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:43 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:04 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:08 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 33 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:54 34 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:09:13 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:22 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:35 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:09:42 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:55 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:11 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:17 41 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:31 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:17 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:26 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:15 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:18 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:39 47 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:04 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:13:20 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:58 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:47 51 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:27 52 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:17:41 53 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:31 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:19:22 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:19:40 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:44 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:20:06 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:20:48 59 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:39 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:04 61 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:09 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:22:41 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:48 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:48 66 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:23 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:35 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:13 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:05 70 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:11 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:33 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:33 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:50 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:57 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:44 76 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:53 77 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:54 78 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:18 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:47 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:40:26 81 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:42 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:25 83 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:35 84 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:52 85 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:44:06 86 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:32 88 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:05 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:09 90 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:13 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:34 92 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:49:32 93 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:50:40 94 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:17 95 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:54:30 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:32 97 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:55:16 98 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:05 99 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:57:37 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:58:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 3 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 59 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 4 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 16 5 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 9 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 6 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 22 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 3 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18:13:06 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:48 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:29 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:25 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:19:34 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:38 9 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:17