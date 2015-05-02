Pinot takes victory on Tour de Romandie stage 5
Zakarin moves into the overall lead on the climb to Champex-Lac
Stage 5: Fribourg - Champex-Lac
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloed to his first victory of the season on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie. Pinot held off a chasing Ilnur Zakarin to take the stage win, however the Katusha rider limited his losses to the Frenchman to secure the race leader’s jersey. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint from the chasing group to take third.
With four first category climbs, the penultimate stage would be the first chance to really test the overall contenders. The big favourites were all present and correct as they hit the bottom of the Champex-Lac climb, but cracks soon showed under the pace that was being laid down by Movistar. Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) lost touched fairly early on and waved goodbye to his yellow jersey.
Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to be in trouble with 10 kilometres to go, as he clung to the back of the group. Froome was eventually distanced as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) initiated a flurry of attacks but he rallied and came back take the front of the group. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) were the next victims of the relentless pace.
Pinot darted off the front of the heavily reduced bunch with just under five kilometres to the top of the summit finish at Champex-Lac. The FDJ rider was following a move by his compatriot Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had taken Simon Spilak (Katusha) with him. As the television cameras focussed on the power battle between the race’s main favourites, Pinot caught the Bardet-Spilak group and forged on alone.
Spilak’s teammate Zakarin set off in chase and brought the gap down to as little as five seconds under the flamme rouge but Pinot held strong to take his first win at the Swiss stage race. Zakarin holds a six-second lead over Pinot in the overall classification with Bardet in third, leading a number of riders at 20 seconds down.
How it unfolded
It was a grey start to the day for the peloton as they lined-up in Fribourg for stage five. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was always going to have a tough day trying to retain his leader’s jersey with four first category climbs between the peloton and the summit finish on Champex-Lac.
Two men, Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Bryan Nalleau (Europcar), made a break for freedom on the first small rise of the day. As they hit the descent of the Col des Mosses, the first of the four major ascents, that gap had ballooned to almost 10 minutes. Albasini began to show cracks in his armour on the Gisettes as he was distanced by the peloton, but the end to his tenure in the leader’s jersey was delayed as he dragged his way back into the group.
Already the leader of the mountains classification, Belkov gained yet more points in the break to extend his lead in the competition. Behind the escapees Movistar lead the chase and brought the gap down to less than two minutes at the foot of the final climb. Nalleau blew first on the lower slopes, leaving Belkov to fight it out solo for another five kilometres. Albasini was distanced by the peloton for the final time on the Champex-Lac, slowly drifting back as the race favourites began to move to the fore.
With 10 kilometres remaining Movistar applied the pressure on the front of the peloton putting Froome in trouble, as he dangled on the back of the group. Quintana then took over the work of his teammates, launching a series of attacks that we quickly marked by Nibali and Urán. The attacks looked like they had ended Froome’s hopes as he was distanced from the leading group, which consisted of around 10 riders.
Bardet was the next to take a flyer off the front with six kilometres remaining, taking Majka with him. The move was neutralised but the Frenchman went for another, with Spilak following him this time. Pinot quickly responded, catching the pair with around three kilometres remaining before driving to the line on his own.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:38:54
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:53
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|12
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:15
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:42
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:34
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:04:49
|34
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:06
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:33
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:02
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:08:55
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:21
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:12
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:37
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:46
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:15
|56
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:50
|58
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:46
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:11
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:02
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:16
|67
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:46
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:59
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:30
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|92
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:29
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|6
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:38:54
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:07
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:42
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:34
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|8
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:58:16
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:54
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:48
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:09:45
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18:13:00
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:01
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|12
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:25
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:56
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:15
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:16
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|26
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:42
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:43
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:05:01
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:43
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:04
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:08
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|33
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:54
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:09:13
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:22
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:35
|37
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:55
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:11
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:17
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:31
|42
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:17
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:26
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:15
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:18
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:39
|47
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:13:20
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:58
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:47
|51
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:27
|52
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:41
|53
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:22
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:40
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:44
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:20:06
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:48
|59
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:39
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:04
|61
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:09
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:41
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:48
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:48
|66
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:23
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:35
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:13
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|70
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:11
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:33
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:33
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:50
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:57
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:44
|76
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:53
|77
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:54
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:18
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:47
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:40:26
|81
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:42
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:25
|83
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:35
|84
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:52
|85
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:44:06
|86
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:32
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:05
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:09
|90
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:13
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:34
|92
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:32
|93
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:50:40
|94
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:17
|95
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:30
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:32
|97
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:16
|98
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:05
|99
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:37
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:58:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|7
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|4
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|5
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|6
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|22
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|7
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18:13:06
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:29
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:25
|7
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:34
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:38
|9
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|53:57:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:44
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:07
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:16:05
