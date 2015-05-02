Trending

Pinot takes victory on Tour de Romandie stage 5

Zakarin moves into the overall lead on the climb to Champex-Lac

Image 1 of 69

The top GC men all together

The top GC men all together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 69

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

Nico Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 69

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

The beauty of Romandie on display

The beauty of Romandie on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in the mountain jersey

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 69

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 69

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 69

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar)

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 69

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 69

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 69

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 69

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 69

The leading contenders take on the final climb of the stage

The leading contenders take on the final climb of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finds his form in Romandie

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finds his form in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads his rivals on the final climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads his rivals on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rides through the rain

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rides through the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) at the finish of the mountain stage

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) at the finish of the mountain stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won his first race of the year

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won his first race of the year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won his first race of the year

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won his first race of the year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) during his final stage in yellow

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) during his final stage in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) lost his leader's jersey on the stage

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) lost his leader's jersey on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

The peloton hit the mountains at the Tour de Romandie

The peloton hit the mountains at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

The main favourites line out at the Tour de Romandie

The main favourites line out at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the main favourites

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the main favourites
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) sets the pace

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 69

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) sprints for bonus seconds

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) sprints for bonus seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) wears the leader's jersey into the final stage

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) wears the leader's jersey into the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) climbs into the overall race lead during stage 5

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) climbs into the overall race lead during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 69

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 39 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) seventh in the queen stage

Chris Froome (Team Sky) seventh in the queen stage
Image 40 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 7th on the day

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 7th on the day
Image 41 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) leads Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) leads Tour de Romandie
Image 42 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) tries on the leader's jersey

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) tries on the leader's jersey
Image 43 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr on the podium

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr on the podium
Image 44 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr wins the stage 5

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr wins the stage 5
Image 45 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) checks his lead on the chasers

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) checks his lead on the chasers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to stage victory

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pushes through the wet

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) pushes through the wet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) mastered the wet to claim the stage win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) mastered the wet to claim the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 69

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) launches an attack

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 69

Simon Spilak (Katusha) with Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) with Romain Bardet (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 69

Stefan Küng second wheel in the BMC train

Stefan Küng second wheel in the BMC train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 69

Team Sky and BMC lead the peloton

Team Sky and BMC lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 69

The peloton passes a field of flowers

The peloton passes a field of flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 69

The Swiss countryside

The Swiss countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 69

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 69

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the move

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins queen stage 5 at Tour de Romandie

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins queen stage 5 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) victory salute

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) victory salute
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloes to the stage 5 win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloes to the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 69

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished second on the day

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished second on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 69

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 69

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 8th on the day

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 8th on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 69

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins stage 5 at Tour de Romandie

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins stage 5 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloed to his first victory of the season on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie. Pinot held off a chasing Ilnur Zakarin to take the stage win, however the Katusha rider limited his losses to the Frenchman to secure the race leader’s jersey. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint from the chasing group to take third.

Related Articles

Video: Tour de Romandie stage 5 highlights

With four first category climbs, the penultimate stage would be the first chance to really test the overall contenders. The big favourites were all present and correct as they hit the bottom of the Champex-Lac climb, but cracks soon showed under the pace that was being laid down by Movistar. Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) lost touched fairly early on and waved goodbye to his yellow jersey.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) appeared to be in trouble with 10 kilometres to go, as he clung to the back of the group. Froome was eventually distanced as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) initiated a flurry of attacks but he rallied and came back take the front of the group. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) were the next victims of the relentless pace.

Pinot darted off the front of the heavily reduced bunch with just under five kilometres to the top of the summit finish at Champex-Lac. The FDJ rider was following a move by his compatriot Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had taken Simon Spilak (Katusha) with him. As the television cameras focussed on the power battle between the race’s main favourites, Pinot caught the Bardet-Spilak group and forged on alone.

Spilak’s teammate Zakarin set off in chase and brought the gap down to as little as five seconds under the flamme rouge but Pinot held strong to take his first win at the Swiss stage race. Zakarin holds a six-second lead over Pinot in the overall classification with Bardet in third, leading a number of riders at 20 seconds down.

How it unfolded

It was a grey start to the day for the peloton as they lined-up in Fribourg for stage five. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was always going to have a tough day trying to retain his leader’s jersey with four first category climbs between the peloton and the summit finish on Champex-Lac.

Two men, Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Bryan Nalleau (Europcar), made a break for freedom on the first small rise of the day. As they hit the descent of the Col des Mosses, the first of the four major ascents, that gap had ballooned to almost 10 minutes. Albasini began to show cracks in his armour on the Gisettes as he was distanced by the peloton, but the end to his tenure in the leader’s jersey was delayed as he dragged his way back into the group.

Already the leader of the mountains classification, Belkov gained yet more points in the break to extend his lead in the competition. Behind the escapees Movistar lead the chase and brought the gap down to less than two minutes at the foot of the final climb. Nalleau blew first on the lower slopes, leaving Belkov to fight it out solo for another five kilometres. Albasini was distanced by the peloton for the final time on the Champex-Lac, slowly drifting back as the race favourites began to move to the fore.

With 10 kilometres remaining Movistar applied the pressure on the front of the peloton putting Froome in trouble, as he dangled on the back of the group. Quintana then took over the work of his teammates, launching a series of attacks that we quickly marked by Nibali and Urán. The attacks looked like they had ended Froome’s hopes as he was distanced from the leading group, which consisted of around 10 riders.

Bardet was the next to take a flyer off the front with six kilometres remaining, taking Majka with him. The move was neutralised but the Frenchman went for another, with Spilak following him this time. Pinot quickly responded, catching the pair with around three kilometres remaining before driving to the line on his own.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:38:54
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:53
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:07
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:26
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:03:04
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:15
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:42
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:08
29Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:34
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:04:49
34Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:06
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:33
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:02
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:08:55
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:21
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:12
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:37
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:46
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:15
56Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:43
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:11:50
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:12:46
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:11
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:02
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
65Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:16
67Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:46
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:59
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:30
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
75Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
80Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
81Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
84Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
92Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
93Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
95Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
97Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
98Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
100Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:29
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha6pts
2Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida6
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr12pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:38:54
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:07
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:42
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:34
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
8Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:43
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:11:50

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:58:16
2Astana Pro Team0:02:38
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:54
4IAM Cycling0:06:48
5Team Europcar0:09:45
6Movistar Team0:09:56
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:04

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha18:13:00
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:19
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:01
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:25
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:56
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
19Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:42
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:02:58
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:15
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:16
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
26Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:42
27Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:43
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:05:01
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:43
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:04
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:08
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
33Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:08:54
34Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:09:13
35Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:22
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:35
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:09:42
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:55
39Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:11
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:17
41Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:31
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:17
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:26
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:15
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:18
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:39
47Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:13:20
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:58
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:47
51Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:27
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:17:41
53Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:19:22
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:19:40
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:44
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:20:06
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:20:48
59Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:39
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:22:04
61Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:09
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:22:41
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:48
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:48
66Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:23
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:35
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:13
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:05
70Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:11
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:33
72Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:33
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:50
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:57
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:44
76Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:53
77Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:54
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:36:18
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:47
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:40:26
81Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:42
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:25
83Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:35
84Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:52
85Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:44:06
86Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
87Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:32
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:05
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:09
90Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:13
91Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:47:34
92Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:49:32
93Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:50:40
94Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:17
95Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:54:30
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:32
97Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:55:16
98Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:57:05
99Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:57:37
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:58:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15pts
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
3Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
7Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
10Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha59pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team22
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
4Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar16
5Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling15
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr13
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing11
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team9
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida6
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
22Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin6
23Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team4
25Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
27Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
33Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15pts
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
3Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
7Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
10Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr18:13:06
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:48
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:29
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:25
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:19:34
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:38
9Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha53:57:43
2Astana Pro Team0:02:50
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:44
4IAM Cycling0:07:07
5Movistar Team0:10:31
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
7Team Europcar0:16:05

 

Latest on Cyclingnews