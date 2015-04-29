Image 1 of 102 Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis possibility talking about the hour record (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 102 Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 102 Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 102 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was a clear winner. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered a well-timed sprint to land victory on stage two of the Tour de Romandie in Saint-Imier and move into the yellow jersey of race leader after the ascent of the Col de la Vue des Alpes had whittled down the peloton significantly in the finale.

Albasini showed considerable nous to dive for Nathan Haas’ wheel inside the final 200 metres and then powered away to claim the stage victory ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling). Julian Alaphilippe, whose Etixx-QuickStep teammate Tony Martin had done so much to ensure a sprint finish, started his effort from too far back and had to settle for third.

“It was disappointing yesterday so I am super happy that we can have the first win today,” Albasini said. “It makes it a little bit better for the 0.63 of a second we lost yesterday.

“I actually was hurting a lot on the second last climb out here in Saint-Imier,” he said. “But (the final climb) was quite a regular climb. After a really fast first part, the second part was more regular and I could stay in the bunch so I knew I had a good chance in the sprint.”

The second category climb of the Vue des Alpes failed to separate the principal overall contenders, although a most inopportune puncture at the base of the ascent ended overnight leader Geraint Thomas’ hopes of a high overall finish.

Team Sky were leading the peloton when Thomas punctured with a shade over 22 kilometres remaining, and though Pete Kennaugh waited in a bid to pace him back on, the touch-paper for the finale had already been lit. The already crumbling bunch was travelling at such a rate of knots that Thomas would never regain contact.

The Katusha squad of perennial Tour de Romandie contender Simon Spilak were particularly active on the climb. The stage was animated by a two-man break featuring Katusha’s Maxim Belkov and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who led over the day’s first three climbs before being swept up on the approach to the Col de la Vue des Alpes.

Once on that final ascent, first Pavel Kochetkov and later Egor Silin tried to bring small groups clear off the front before Astana took up the reins, with Michele Scarponi particularly active in support of Vincenzo Nibali, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) maintained a watching brief.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) both launched attacks approaching the summit of the climb but their efforts served only to shake stragglers off the back rather than allow them to power clear alone.

Astana’s Rein Taaramae took over again on the long, fast drop into Saint-Imier and the Estonian succeeded in opening a gap with 15 kilometres remaining. As he entered the final 10 kilometres, Taaramae’s margin had stretched to 25 seconds, but that served only as a clarion call for Tony Martin, who put in a mammoth turn on the front that inexorably shut the window of opportunity once again.

Taaramae was finally caught with two kilometres remaining and, aided by Martin and Rigoberto Uran, Alaphilippe looked well-placed to take the win. The small bunch proved difficult to control in the finale, however, and instead it was Albasini, through a combination of nous and pure strength, who won the day.

Albasini’s win put a different gloss on a stage marred by ill-fortune for his Orica-GreenEdge team. Svein Tuft fell heavily while he was carrying a full load of bidons from the team car to his teammates from the peloton, and was left nursing what appeared to be a shoulder injury on the roadside.

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) also came down in the same incident and he endured a second crash moments after remounting when the door of the race doctor’s car swung open just as he was riding past.

In the general classification, Albasini now holds a lead of 10 seconds over his teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:21:43 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:06 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:13 63 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:12 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 70 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 71 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Bryan Naulleau 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 81 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:49 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:31 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 86 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 93 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:04 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 106 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 114 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 119 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 125 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:17 126 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:13 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 128 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 131 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 135 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 140 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 141 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 142 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 2

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Col des Etroits

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Le Haut de la Côte

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky

Col les Pontins

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky

Col la Vue des alpes

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Best Young Rider

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:21:43 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:13 9 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:58 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:04 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 20 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 21 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:13 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 13:05:09 2 Orica Greenedge 3 Iam Cycling 4 Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 Team Katusha 6 Tinkoff - Saxo 7 Movistar Team 8 Bmc Racing Team 9 Etixx - Quick Step 10 Team Europcar 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Lampre - Merida 0:01:41 13 Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 14 Team Sky 0:04:12 15 Fdj 16 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:08:39 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:11:37 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:12:47

General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:42:52 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 6 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:32 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:52 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:05 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:17 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 49 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:15 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:23 52 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:56 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:57 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:13 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 59 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:13 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:14 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:20 64 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:22 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:36 66 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:44 68 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:45 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:05:03 70 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:12 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:17 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Bryan NAULLEAU 0:05:29 76 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 78 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:18 79 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:23 80 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:41 81 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:08 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 84 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:13 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:30 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:07:42 87 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:50 88 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 89 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:03 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:07 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:15 92 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:17 93 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:20 94 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:03 95 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:06 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:12 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:14 98 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:42 99 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 100 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 101 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:56 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:04 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:06 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:09 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:13 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:10:19 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:20 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:22 114 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:10:26 115 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:12 116 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:14 117 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:18 118 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:11:21 119 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:40 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:01 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:14 123 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:34 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:48 125 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:49 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:23 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:40 130 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:47 131 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:05 132 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:16:16 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:18 134 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:41 138 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:30 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:18:35 140 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:39 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:43 142 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:23

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 pts 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 4 Nairo Alexander QUINTANA ROJAS 6 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best Young Rider

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4:43:02 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 7 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:03 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:04:53 10 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:02 12 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:07 13 Romain GUILLEMOIS 0:05:19 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:33 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:03 16 Angelo TULIK 0:08:05 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:04 19 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:10 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:12 21 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:11:11 22 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:24 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:55 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:08 25 Jesper HANSEN 26 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:13

Teams