Trending

Tour de Romandie: Albasini wins stage 2

Swiss rider moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 102

Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis possibility talking about the hour record

Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis possibility talking about the hour record
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 102

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin)

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 102

Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin)

Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was a clear winner.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was a clear winner.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 102

Matthew Busche (Trek)

Matthew Busche (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 102

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 102

Manuel Senni (BMC)

Manuel Senni (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 102

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 102

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads round a corner

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads round a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 102

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 102

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 102

The FDJ team presented to the crowd

The FDJ team presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 102

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 102

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 102

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 102

New leader of the points classification Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)

New leader of the points classification Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 102

Gianni Meersman and David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

Gianni Meersman and David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 102

The smiling assassin Nairo Quinanta (Movistar)

The smiling assassin Nairo Quinanta (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 102

There was lots of colour when Team Sky came onto stage

There was lots of colour when Team Sky came onto stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 102

Colombian support for Nairo Quintana at the team presentation

Colombian support for Nairo Quintana at the team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 102

Team BMC are presented to the crowd

Team BMC are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 102

Team Agr2-La Mondiale presented to the crowd

Team Agr2-La Mondiale presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 102

Team Tinkoff-Saxo presented to the crowd

Team Tinkoff-Saxo presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 102

Chris Froome and Luke Rowe having a chat

Chris Froome and Luke Rowe having a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 102

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in yellow

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 102

Nico Roche is the last riders in the Team Sky train

Nico Roche is the last riders in the Team Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 102

Darwin Atapuma cracks a smile at the end of the BMC train

Darwin Atapuma cracks a smile at the end of the BMC train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 102

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 102

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 102

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 102

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) with Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) with Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 102

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 102

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 102

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 102

Jean-Christophe Peraud

Jean-Christophe Peraud
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 102

Robert Gesink

Robert Gesink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 102

Canadian champion Svein Tuft

Canadian champion Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 102

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 102

Maxime Bouet

Maxime Bouet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 102

Pieter Serry

Pieter Serry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 102

Stefan Küng (BMC) and Romain Guillemois (Team Europcar)

Stefan Küng (BMC) and Romain Guillemois (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 102

Flowers frame the peloton.

Flowers frame the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 102

Simon Špilak (Katusha) on the start line

Simon Špilak (Katusha) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 102

Danilo Wyss and Amael Moinard

Danilo Wyss and Amael Moinard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 102

Gianni Meersman and David de la Cruz

Gianni Meersman and David de la Cruz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 102

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 102

Bryan Naulleau

Bryan Naulleau
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 102

Pierre Rolland

Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 102

Rui Costa and Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay

Rui Costa and Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 102

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) on the front.

Bryan Naulleau (Europcar) on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 102

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lost his leader's jersey during the stage.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lost his leader's jersey during the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 102

The Team Sky trains rolls f0r Thomas

The Team Sky trains rolls f0r Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 102

The Team Sky trains rolls f0r Thomas

The Team Sky trains rolls f0r Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 102

Jonathan Fumeaux in the green Jersey.

Jonathan Fumeaux in the green Jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 102

Ivan Santaromita

Ivan Santaromita
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 102

Simon Yates in white

Simon Yates in white
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 102

Winner Anacona, Bart de Clercq and Egor Silin.

Winner Anacona, Bart de Clercq and Egor Silin.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 102

Fabrice Jeandesboz

Fabrice Jeandesboz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 102

Michele Scarponi.

Michele Scarponi.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 102

Pavel Kochetkov

Pavel Kochetkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 102

Bryan Naulleau

Bryan Naulleau
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 102

Albasini takes the stage 2 win.

Albasini takes the stage 2 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 102

Geraint Thomas in yellow.

Geraint Thomas in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 102

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 102

Maxim Belkov (Team Katusha) in the mountains jersey.

Maxim Belkov (Team Katusha) in the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 102

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lost his leader's jersey during the stage.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lost his leader's jersey during the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 102

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 102

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 102

Jakob Fugslang (Astana)

Jakob Fugslang (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 102

Albasini on the podium

Albasini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 102

Albasini pulls on the yellow jersey.

Albasini pulls on the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 102

The pack rolls through the countryside.

The pack rolls through the countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 102

The pack rolls through the countryside.

The pack rolls through the countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 102

Spring flowers by the side of the road sweeten the route.

Spring flowers by the side of the road sweeten the route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 102

Spring flowers by the side of the road sweeten the route.

Spring flowers by the side of the road sweeten the route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 102

Rein Taaramae put in a late attack.

Rein Taaramae put in a late attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 102

Rein Taaramae put in a late attack.

Rein Taaramae put in a late attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 102

Katusha and IAM Cycling riders

Katusha and IAM Cycling riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 102

Swiss flags and fans along the race course.

Swiss flags and fans along the race course.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 102

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 102

Albasini on the podium.

Albasini on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 102

Albasini gets congratulated by a teammate.

Albasini gets congratulated by a teammate.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 102

The packs chases early in the stage.

The packs chases early in the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 102

Albasini at the line.

Albasini at the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 102

Michael Albasini crosses the line for the stage win.

Michael Albasini crosses the line for the stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 102

Michael Albasini salutes his win.

Michael Albasini salutes his win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 102

Albasini after his stage win in Romandie.

Albasini after his stage win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 102

Albasini on the podium.

Albasini on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 of the Tour de ROmandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 of the Tour de ROmandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 102

Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the attack.

Rein Taaramae (Astana) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) timed his effort perfectly.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) timed his effort perfectly.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Saint-Imier at the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Saint-Imier at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) talks a reporter through victory at the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) talks a reporter through victory at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 102

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) animated the day's racing.

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) animated the day's racing.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 102

Rein Taaramae (Astana) was caught with two kilometres remaining.

Rein Taaramae (Astana) was caught with two kilometres remaining.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 102

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow at the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered a well-timed sprint to land victory on stage two of the Tour de Romandie in Saint-Imier and move into the yellow jersey of race leader after the ascent of the Col de la Vue des Alpes had whittled down the peloton significantly in the finale.

Related Articles

Orica just miss win at Romandie team time trial

Alaphilippe rides Ardennes form onto Romandie podium

Albasini showed considerable nous to dive for Nathan Haas’ wheel inside the final 200 metres and then powered away to claim the stage victory ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling). Julian Alaphilippe, whose Etixx-QuickStep teammate Tony Martin had done so much to ensure a sprint finish, started his effort from too far back and had to settle for third.

“It was disappointing yesterday so I am super happy that we can have the first win today,” Albasini said. “It makes it a little bit better for the 0.63 of a second we lost yesterday.

“I actually was hurting a lot on the second last climb out here in Saint-Imier,” he said. “But (the final climb) was quite a regular climb. After a really fast first part, the second part was more regular and I could stay in the bunch so I knew I had a good chance in the sprint.”

The second category climb of the Vue des Alpes failed to separate the principal overall contenders, although a most inopportune puncture at the base of the ascent ended overnight leader Geraint Thomas’ hopes of a high overall finish.

Team Sky were leading the peloton when Thomas punctured with a shade over 22 kilometres remaining, and though Pete Kennaugh waited in a bid to pace him back on, the touch-paper for the finale had already been lit. The already crumbling bunch was travelling at such a rate of knots that Thomas would never regain contact.

The Katusha squad of perennial Tour de Romandie contender Simon Spilak were particularly active on the climb. The stage was animated by a two-man break featuring Katusha’s Maxim Belkov and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who led over the day’s first three climbs before being swept up on the approach to the Col de la Vue des Alpes.

Once on that final ascent, first Pavel Kochetkov and later Egor Silin tried to bring small groups clear off the front before Astana took up the reins, with Michele Scarponi particularly active in support of Vincenzo Nibali, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) maintained a watching brief.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) both launched attacks approaching the summit of the climb but their efforts served only to shake stragglers off the back rather than allow them to power clear alone.

Astana’s Rein Taaramae took over again on the long, fast drop into Saint-Imier and the Estonian succeeded in opening a gap with 15 kilometres remaining. As he entered the final 10 kilometres, Taaramae’s margin had stretched to 25 seconds, but that served only as a clarion call for Tony Martin, who put in a mammoth turn on the front that inexorably shut the window of opportunity once again.

Taaramae was finally caught with two kilometres remaining and, aided by Martin and Rigoberto Uran, Alaphilippe looked well-placed to take the win. The small bunch proved difficult to control in the finale, however, and instead it was Albasini, through a combination of nous and pure strength, who won the day.

Albasini’s win put a different gloss on a stage marred by ill-fortune for his Orica-GreenEdge team. Svein Tuft fell heavily while he was carrying a full load of bidons from the team car to his teammates from the peloton, and was left nursing what appeared to be a shoulder injury on the roadside.

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) also came down in the same incident and he endured a second crash moments after remounting when the door of the race doctor’s car swung open just as he was riding past.

In the general classification, Albasini now holds a lead of 10 seconds over his teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).

 Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:21:43
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
54Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:06
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
59Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:13
63Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:12
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
70Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
72Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Bryan Naulleau
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:49
82Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:31
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
86Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
87Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
93Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
94Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
101Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:04
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
112Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
113John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
114Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
119Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
125Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:17
126Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:13
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
128Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
131Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
133Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
135Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
140Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
141Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
142Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 2

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Col des Etroits

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
4Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Le Haut de la Côte

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
4Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky

Col les Pontins

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky

Col la Vue des alpes

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Best Young Rider

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:21:43
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:13
9Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:58
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:04
19Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
20Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
21Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:13
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale13:05:09
2Orica Greenedge
3Iam Cycling
4Team Cannondale - Garmin
5Team Katusha
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Movistar Team
8Bmc Racing Team
9Etixx - Quick Step
10Team Europcar
11Astana Pro Team
12Lampre - Merida0:01:41
13Lotto Soudal0:02:06
14Team Sky0:04:12
15Fdj
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:08:39
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:37
18Trek Factory Racing0:12:47

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:42:52
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
6Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:28
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
21Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:32
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:52
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:05
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:17
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
49David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:15
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:23
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:56
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:57
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:13
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
59Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:13
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
64Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:22
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:36
66Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:44
68Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:05:03
70Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:12
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:17
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Bryan NAULLEAU0:05:29
76Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
78Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:18
79Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:23
80Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:41
81Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:08
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
84Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:13
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:30
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:42
87Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:50
88Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
89Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:03
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:07
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:15
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:17
93Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:20
94Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:03
95Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:06
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:09:12
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:14
98Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:42
99Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
100John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
101Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:09:56
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:04
104Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:06
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:09
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:13
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:10:19
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:20
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:22
114Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:10:26
115Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:12
116Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:14
117Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:18
118Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:11:21
119Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:40
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:01
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:14
123Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:34
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:48
125Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:49
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:15:23
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
128Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:40
130Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:47
131Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:16:05
132Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:16:16
133Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:18
134Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:41
138Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:30
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:18:35
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:39
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:43
142Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:23

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha21pts
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling15
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
4Nairo Alexander QUINTANA ROJAS6
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
8Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best Young Rider

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4:43:02
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:03
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:53
10Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:02
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:07
13Romain GUILLEMOIS0:05:19
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:33
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:03
16Angelo TULIK0:08:05
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:07
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:04
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:10
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:12
21Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:11:11
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:24
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:55
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:08
25Jesper HANSEN
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:13

Teams

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge13:26:28
2Team Katusha0:00:05
3Etixx - Quick Step0:00:14
4Astana Pro Team0:00:17
5Bmc Racing Team0:00:19
6Iam Cycling0:00:24
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:40
8Movistar Team
9Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:55
10Team Europcar0:01:07
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:22
12Lampre - Merida0:02:22
13Lotto Soudal0:03:18
14Team Sky0:04:12
15Fdj0:04:34
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:09:34
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:12:27
18Trek Factory Racing0:13:29

 

Latest on Cyclingnews