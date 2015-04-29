Tour de Romandie: Albasini wins stage 2
Swiss rider moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Apples - Saint-Imier
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered a well-timed sprint to land victory on stage two of the Tour de Romandie in Saint-Imier and move into the yellow jersey of race leader after the ascent of the Col de la Vue des Alpes had whittled down the peloton significantly in the finale.
Albasini showed considerable nous to dive for Nathan Haas’ wheel inside the final 200 metres and then powered away to claim the stage victory ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling). Julian Alaphilippe, whose Etixx-QuickStep teammate Tony Martin had done so much to ensure a sprint finish, started his effort from too far back and had to settle for third.
“It was disappointing yesterday so I am super happy that we can have the first win today,” Albasini said. “It makes it a little bit better for the 0.63 of a second we lost yesterday.
“I actually was hurting a lot on the second last climb out here in Saint-Imier,” he said. “But (the final climb) was quite a regular climb. After a really fast first part, the second part was more regular and I could stay in the bunch so I knew I had a good chance in the sprint.”
The second category climb of the Vue des Alpes failed to separate the principal overall contenders, although a most inopportune puncture at the base of the ascent ended overnight leader Geraint Thomas’ hopes of a high overall finish.
Team Sky were leading the peloton when Thomas punctured with a shade over 22 kilometres remaining, and though Pete Kennaugh waited in a bid to pace him back on, the touch-paper for the finale had already been lit. The already crumbling bunch was travelling at such a rate of knots that Thomas would never regain contact.
The Katusha squad of perennial Tour de Romandie contender Simon Spilak were particularly active on the climb. The stage was animated by a two-man break featuring Katusha’s Maxim Belkov and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who led over the day’s first three climbs before being swept up on the approach to the Col de la Vue des Alpes.
Once on that final ascent, first Pavel Kochetkov and later Egor Silin tried to bring small groups clear off the front before Astana took up the reins, with Michele Scarponi particularly active in support of Vincenzo Nibali, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) maintained a watching brief.
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) both launched attacks approaching the summit of the climb but their efforts served only to shake stragglers off the back rather than allow them to power clear alone.
Astana’s Rein Taaramae took over again on the long, fast drop into Saint-Imier and the Estonian succeeded in opening a gap with 15 kilometres remaining. As he entered the final 10 kilometres, Taaramae’s margin had stretched to 25 seconds, but that served only as a clarion call for Tony Martin, who put in a mammoth turn on the front that inexorably shut the window of opportunity once again.
Taaramae was finally caught with two kilometres remaining and, aided by Martin and Rigoberto Uran, Alaphilippe looked well-placed to take the win. The small bunch proved difficult to control in the finale, however, and instead it was Albasini, through a combination of nous and pure strength, who won the day.
Albasini’s win put a different gloss on a stage marred by ill-fortune for his Orica-GreenEdge team. Svein Tuft fell heavily while he was carrying a full load of bidons from the team car to his teammates from the peloton, and was left nursing what appeared to be a shoulder injury on the roadside.
Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) also came down in the same incident and he endured a second crash moments after remounting when the door of the race doctor’s car swung open just as he was riding past.
In the general classification, Albasini now holds a lead of 10 seconds over his teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:21:43
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|63
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:12
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Bryan Naulleau
|75
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:49
|82
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:31
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|86
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:04
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|114
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:17
|126
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:13
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|140
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|142
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
Sprint 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
Sprint 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
Col des Etroits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
Le Haut de la Côte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
Col les Pontins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
Col la Vue des alpes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
Best Young Rider
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:21:43
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|9
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:58
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:04
|19
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|20
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:13
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Teams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13:05:09
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Iam Cycling
|4
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|14
|Team Sky
|0:04:12
|15
|Fdj
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:08:39
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:11:37
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:47
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:42:52
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|6
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:05
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|49
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|52
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:52
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:57
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:13
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|59
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:13
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|64
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:22
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:36
|66
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:44
|68
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:03
|70
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:17
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Bryan NAULLEAU
|0:05:29
|76
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|78
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:18
|79
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:23
|80
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:41
|81
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:08
|83
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:30
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:42
|87
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:50
|88
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:03
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:07
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:15
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:17
|93
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:20
|94
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:03
|95
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:06
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:12
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:14
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:42
|99
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|100
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|101
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:56
|103
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:04
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:06
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:09
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:13
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:20
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:22
|114
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:26
|115
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:12
|116
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:14
|117
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:18
|118
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:11:21
|119
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:40
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:01
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:14
|123
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:34
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:48
|125
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:49
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:23
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:40
|130
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:47
|131
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:05
|132
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:16
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:18
|134
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|138
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:30
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:18:35
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:39
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:43
|142
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:23
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|4
|Nairo Alexander QUINTANA ROJAS
|6
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
Best Young Rider
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4:43:02
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|7
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:03
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:53
|10
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:02
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:07
|13
|Romain GUILLEMOIS
|0:05:19
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:33
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:03
|16
|Angelo TULIK
|0:08:05
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:07
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:04
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:12
|21
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:11:11
|22
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:24
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:55
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:08
|25
|Jesper HANSEN
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:13
Teams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|13:26:28
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:24
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:55
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:22
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|14
|Team Sky
|0:04:12
|15
|Fdj
|0:04:34
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:09:34
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:12:27
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:29
