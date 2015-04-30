Image 1 of 79 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow. A case of déjà vu all over again on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, as Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) out manoeuvred Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in a reduced bunch sprint to land his second successive win and double his overall lead into the bargain.

The rolling 172-kilometre trek from Moutier to Porrentruy featured four categorised climbs and a long, fast descent towards the finish line. In short, it was a day typical of the Tour de Romandie – too tough for the pure sprinters but not quite difficult enough for the general classification contenders to make the difference. When the final climb of the Côte de Lure failed to splinter the leading group, a sprint was inevitable, despite a flurry of attacks on the drop towards the finish.

Albasini helped himself to three very similar stages last year and after his win in Saint-Imier on Wednesday, he was the logical favourite here, although he would again face stiff opposition from Alaphilippe in the sprint. Alaphilippe got the better of Albasini on the Mur de Huy at Flèche Wallonne last week (though both men were soundly beaten by Alejandro Valverde), but Albasini has had the better of their exchanges on the flat finales in Switzerland.

Alaphilippe had Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran to shepherd him through the final kilometre but that impressive Etixx-QuickStep train was outflanked by the canny Simon Gerrans who dived ahead of Uran to lead into the final left-hand bend. Albasini, meanwhile, was glued to Alaphilippe’s wheel, and he peeled off just as the young Frenchman began to open his sprint.

Albasini’s fierce acceleration saw him open an immediate gap, and he crossed the line with time to savour his win. Alaphilippe came home in second place, while Damiano Caruso (BMC) was a – very – distant third, just ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

"It’s really great what my team did for me today," Albasini said afterwards. "They did a really great job. Ivan Santaromita controlled the attacks in the finale and then I had one of the best riders in the peloton to lead me out in Simon Gerrans. I knew this was a tough stage, but I know it could suit me too, because not a lot of fast riders were going to be able to make over the climbs."

Albasini’s win netted him a ten-second time bonus that has doubled his lead atop the general classification. He is now 20 seconds clear of his teammate Santaromita, while Chris Froome (Sky) – who finished alongside Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the front group – remains in third place, also at 20 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:14:56 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 43 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 53 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 66 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 67 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 68 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 77 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 79 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 80 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:16 81 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:07 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 98 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 99 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 100 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 101 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 103 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:21 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 122 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 127 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 129 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 133 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 134 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 135 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 136 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 140 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 78 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 pts 2 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 pts 2 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 3 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:14:56 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:07 15 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 16 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:21 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:44:48 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Team Katusha 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 IAM Cycling 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Lampre-Merida 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Movistar Team 14 FDJ.fr 15 Team Europcar 16 Team Sky 0:10:07 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 8:57:38 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 7 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:42 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 24 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:15 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:22 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:25 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:33 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:42 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:02 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:06 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:07 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:23 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 58 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:49 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:23 61 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:24 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:54 64 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:22 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:27 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:05:37 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:54 69 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:28 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:33 71 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:51 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:18 74 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:23 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:17 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:08:22 77 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:14 78 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:10:59 79 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:27 80 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:40 81 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:39 82 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:53 83 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:34 85 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:46 86 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:28 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:25 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:47 90 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:07 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:20 93 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:32 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:37 95 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:43 97 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:20 98 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:23 99 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:29 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:31 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:59 102 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:11 103 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 104 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:21 105 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:22 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:26 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:30 109 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:37 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:31 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:48 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:18 113 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:51 114 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:25 115 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:27 116 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:37 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:50 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:53 119 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:23:57 120 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:43 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:49 122 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:24:52 123 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 124 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:11 125 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:25:57 126 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:19 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:54 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 129 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:29:18 130 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:36 131 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:29:47 132 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:49 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:12 136 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:01 137 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:32:06 138 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:10 139 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:14 140 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:54

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 pts 2 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 5 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 7 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 10 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8:57:58 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:03 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:02 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:07 10 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:05:17 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:33 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:03 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:26 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:08 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:12 17 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:17 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:11 19 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:17 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:31 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:33 23 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:24:32 24 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:16 25 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:29 26 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:34