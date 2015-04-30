Albasini doubles up at Tour de Romandie
Swiss rider beats Alaphilippe to extend overall lead
Stage 3: Moutier - Porrentruy
A case of déjà vu all over again on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, as Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) out manoeuvred Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in a reduced bunch sprint to land his second successive win and double his overall lead into the bargain.
Related Articles
The rolling 172-kilometre trek from Moutier to Porrentruy featured four categorised climbs and a long, fast descent towards the finish line. In short, it was a day typical of the Tour de Romandie – too tough for the pure sprinters but not quite difficult enough for the general classification contenders to make the difference. When the final climb of the Côte de Lure failed to splinter the leading group, a sprint was inevitable, despite a flurry of attacks on the drop towards the finish.
Albasini helped himself to three very similar stages last year and after his win in Saint-Imier on Wednesday, he was the logical favourite here, although he would again face stiff opposition from Alaphilippe in the sprint. Alaphilippe got the better of Albasini on the Mur de Huy at Flèche Wallonne last week (though both men were soundly beaten by Alejandro Valverde), but Albasini has had the better of their exchanges on the flat finales in Switzerland.
Alaphilippe had Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran to shepherd him through the final kilometre but that impressive Etixx-QuickStep train was outflanked by the canny Simon Gerrans who dived ahead of Uran to lead into the final left-hand bend. Albasini, meanwhile, was glued to Alaphilippe’s wheel, and he peeled off just as the young Frenchman began to open his sprint.
Albasini’s fierce acceleration saw him open an immediate gap, and he crossed the line with time to savour his win. Alaphilippe came home in second place, while Damiano Caruso (BMC) was a – very – distant third, just ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).
"It’s really great what my team did for me today," Albasini said afterwards. "They did a really great job. Ivan Santaromita controlled the attacks in the finale and then I had one of the best riders in the peloton to lead me out in Simon Gerrans. I knew this was a tough stage, but I know it could suit me too, because not a lot of fast riders were going to be able to make over the climbs."
Albasini’s win netted him a ten-second time bonus that has doubled his lead atop the general classification. He is now 20 seconds clear of his teammate Santaromita, while Chris Froome (Sky) – who finished alongside Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the front group – remains in third place, also at 20 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:14:56
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|68
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|79
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|81
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:07
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:21
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|122
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|134
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|135
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|136
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|78
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:14:56
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:07
|15
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:21
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:44:48
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Team Sky
|0:10:07
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|8:57:38
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|20
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:25
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:42
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:02
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:07
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:23
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|58
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:23
|61
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:24
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|63
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:54
|64
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|65
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:22
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:27
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:37
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:54
|69
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:28
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:33
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:51
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:18
|74
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:23
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:17
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:22
|77
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:14
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:10:59
|79
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:40
|81
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:39
|82
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:53
|83
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:34
|85
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:46
|86
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:28
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:25
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:47
|90
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:07
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:20
|93
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:32
|94
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:37
|95
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:43
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:20
|98
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:23
|99
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:29
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:31
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:59
|102
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|105
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:26
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:30
|109
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:37
|110
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:31
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:48
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:18
|113
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:51
|114
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|115
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:27
|116
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:37
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:50
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:53
|119
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:57
|120
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:43
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:49
|122
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:24:52
|123
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|124
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:11
|125
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:57
|126
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:19
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:54
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|129
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:29:18
|130
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:36
|131
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:47
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:49
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:12
|136
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:01
|137
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:32:06
|138
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:10
|139
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:14
|140
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|5
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|7
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8:57:58
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:03
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:02
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:07
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:17
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:33
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:03
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:07
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:26
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:08
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:12
|17
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:17
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:11
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:17
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:28
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:31
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:33
|23
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:24:32
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:16
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:29
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|26:11:16
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:34
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:27
|16
|Team Sky
|0:14:19
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:41
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy