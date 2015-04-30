Trending

Albasini doubles up at Tour de Romandie

Swiss rider beats Alaphilippe to extend overall lead

Image 1 of 79

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 79

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 79

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 79

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 79

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 79

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) continued his impressive run at the Tour de Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) continued his impressive run at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuel Senni (BMC)

Manuel Senni (BMC)

Manuel Senni (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 79

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 79

Robert Gesink (Lotto Jumbo) is looking to ride himself into form

Robert Gesink (Lotto Jumbo) is looking to ride himself into form
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 79

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 79

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) enjoys another day in the mountains jersey

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) enjoys another day in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 79

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 79

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 79

The peloton during stage three

The peloton during stage three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 79

Campbell Flakemore (BMC) having a mid-race bite to eat

Campbell Flakemore (BMC) having a mid-race bite to eat
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 79

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) in the points jersey

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 79

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) relaxed at sign on

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) relaxed at sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 79

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

Steve Morabito (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 79

Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEgde)

Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEgde)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 79

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEgde)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEgde)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 79

Birthday boy Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEgde)

Birthday boy Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEgde)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 79

Austrian champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) rolls to sign on

Austrian champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) rolls to sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 79

Nairo Quitana (Movistar)

Nairo Quitana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 79

Etixx-QuickStep and BMC

Etixx-QuickStep and BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 79

Europcar makes an attack

Europcar makes an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 79

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 79

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) makes an attack

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) makes an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 79

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) making a move

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) making a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 79

A gap forms off the front of the peloton

A gap forms off the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 79

The gap starts to build for the breakaway

The gap starts to build for the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 79

Winner Anacona (Movistar) leads the breakaway

Winner Anacona (Movistar) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 79

Ag2r-La Mondiale also tries to go clear

Ag2r-La Mondiale also tries to go clear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 79

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 79

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 79

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 79

BMC Racing leads the way

BMC Racing leads the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 79

Attacks on the descent at Tour de Romandie

Attacks on the descent at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 79

Fans line the streets at the Tour de Romandie

Fans line the streets at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 79

Tour of Romandie crowds out to watch the race

Tour of Romandie crowds out to watch the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 79

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the overall race

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the overall race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 79

Beautiful scenery at the Tour de Romandie

Beautiful scenery at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 79

Cheng Ji (Giant-Alpecin) was in the break at Tour de Romandie

Cheng Ji (Giant-Alpecin) was in the break at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 79

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 79

Europcar leading the pack

Europcar leading the pack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 79

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 79

Rohan Dennis (BMC) mid-peloton

Rohan Dennis (BMC) mid-peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 79

Europcar

Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 79

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 79

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 79

BMC is leading the group

BMC is leading the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 79

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) was in the move

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) was in the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 79

The day's three-man breakaway

The day's three-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 79

Team Sky riders at the front of the field

Team Sky riders at the front of the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 79

The field in stage 3 Tour de Romandie

The field in stage 3 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 79

Lotto-Soudal in stage 3 at Tour de Romandie

Lotto-Soudal in stage 3 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 79

Albasini leading the race

Albasini leading the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 79

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 79

Orica-GreenEdge leading their race leader Michael Albasini

Orica-GreenEdge leading their race leader Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 79

The peloton at the Tour de Romandie

The peloton at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 79

The field riding through the Tour de Romandie

The field riding through the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 79

Orica-GreenEdge during stage 3 at Tour de Romandie

Orica-GreenEdge during stage 3 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 79

Albasini on the podium for his second stage win.

Albasini on the podium for his second stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 79

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 79

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 79

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.

Albasini salutes the stage 3 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 79

Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 79

Albasini is congratulated by a teammate

Albasini is congratulated by a teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 79

Albasini after the finish line.

Albasini after the finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 79

Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie.

Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 79

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ag2r La Mondiale

Ag2r La Mondiale

Ag2r La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 79

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 79

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.

The pack rolls through the Swiss countryside.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 79

The peloton rides during stage 3 of Tour de Romandie

The peloton rides during stage 3 of Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 79

Albasini is in yellow for stage 4.

Albasini is in yellow for stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A case of déjà vu all over again on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, as Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) out manoeuvred Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in a reduced bunch sprint to land his second successive win and double his overall lead into the bargain.

The rolling 172-kilometre trek from Moutier to Porrentruy featured four categorised climbs and a long, fast descent towards the finish line. In short, it was a day typical of the Tour de Romandie – too tough for the pure sprinters but not quite difficult enough for the general classification contenders to make the difference. When the final climb of the Côte de Lure failed to splinter the leading group, a sprint was inevitable, despite a flurry of attacks on the drop towards the finish.

Albasini helped himself to three very similar stages last year and after his win in Saint-Imier on Wednesday, he was the logical favourite here, although he would again face stiff opposition from Alaphilippe in the sprint. Alaphilippe got the better of Albasini on the Mur de Huy at Flèche Wallonne last week (though both men were soundly beaten by Alejandro Valverde), but Albasini has had the better of their exchanges on the flat finales in Switzerland.

Alaphilippe had Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran to shepherd him through the final kilometre but that impressive Etixx-QuickStep train was outflanked by the canny Simon Gerrans who dived ahead of Uran to lead into the final left-hand bend. Albasini, meanwhile, was glued to Alaphilippe’s wheel, and he peeled off just as the young Frenchman began to open his sprint.

Albasini’s fierce acceleration saw him open an immediate gap, and he crossed the line with time to savour his win. Alaphilippe came home in second place, while Damiano Caruso (BMC) was a – very – distant third, just ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

"It’s really great what my team did for me today," Albasini said afterwards. "They did a really great job. Ivan Santaromita controlled the attacks in the finale and then I had one of the best riders in the peloton to lead me out in Simon Gerrans. I knew this was a tough stage, but I know it could suit me too, because not a lot of fast riders were going to be able to make over the climbs."

Albasini’s win netted him a ten-second time bonus that has doubled his lead atop the general classification. He is now 20 seconds clear of his teammate Santaromita, while Chris Froome (Sky) – who finished alongside Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the front group – remains in third place, also at 20 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:14:56
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
29Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
37Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
52Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
53Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
65Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
66Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
67Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
68David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
74Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
77Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
79Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
80Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:16
81Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:07
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
98Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
99Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
100Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
101Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
103Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
111Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
112Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:21
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
115Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
120Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
122Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
125Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
127Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
129Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
133Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
134Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
135Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
136Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
140Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
78Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6pts
2Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
3Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8pts
2Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
3Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin4
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4:14:56
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:07
15Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
16Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
17Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
20Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:21
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:44:48
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Team Katusha
4BMC Racing Team
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6IAM Cycling
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Astana Pro Team
9Team Giant-Alpecin
10Lampre-Merida
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Lotto Soudal
13Movistar Team
14FDJ.fr
15Team Europcar
16Team Sky0:10:07
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge8:57:38
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:38
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
22Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
24Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
32Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:25
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:33
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:42
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:02
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:06
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:07
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:23
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
58Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:49
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:23
61Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:24
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:54
64Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:22
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:27
67Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:05:37
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:54
69Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:28
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:33
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:51
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:18
74Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:23
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:17
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:08:22
77Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:14
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:10:59
79Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:27
80Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:40
81Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:14:39
82Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:53
83Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34
85Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:46
86Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
87Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:28
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:17:25
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:47
90Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:07
91Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:20
93Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:32
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:37
95Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:43
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:20
98Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:23
99Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:19:29
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:31
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:59
102Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
103John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:21
105Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:26
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:30
109Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:37
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:31
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:48
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:18
113Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:22:51
114Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
115Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:27
116Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:37
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:50
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:53
119Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:23:57
120Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:43
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:49
122Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:24:52
123Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
124Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:11
125Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:25:57
126Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:19
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:28:54
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
129Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:29:18
130Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:29:36
131Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:29:47
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:49
133Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:12
136Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:01
137Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:32:06
138Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:10
139Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:32:14
140Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:54

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22pts
2Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling15
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team14
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing11
5Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
7Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
10Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
15Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
24Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge8:57:58
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:03
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:02
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:07
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:05:17
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:33
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:03
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:26
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:08
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:12
17Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:17
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:11
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:17
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:28
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:22:31
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:33
23Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:24:32
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:29:16
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:29
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:34

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge26:11:16
2Team Katusha0:00:05
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
4Astana Pro Team0:00:17
5BMC Racing Team0:00:19
6IAM Cycling0:00:24
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
8Movistar Team
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
10Team Europcar0:01:07
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
12Lampre-Merida0:02:22
13Lotto Soudal0:03:18
14FDJ.fr0:04:34
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:27
16Team Sky0:14:19
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:41
18Trek Factory Racing0:23:36

