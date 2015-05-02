Video: Tour de Romandie stage 5 highlights
Queen stage as Pinot, Froome, Nibali, Quintana and Uran do battle
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) soloed to his first victory of the season on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie. Pinot held off a chasing Ilnur Zakarin to take the stage win, however the Katusha rider limited his losses to the Frenchman to secure the race leader’s jersey. Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the sprint from the chasing group to take third.
With four first category climbs, the penultimate stage would be the first chance to really test the overall contenders. The big favourites were all present and correct as they hit the bottom of the Champex-Lac climb, but cracks soon showed under the pace that was being laid down by Movistar. Race leader Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) lost touched fairly early on and waved goodbye to his yellow jersey.
