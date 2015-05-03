Trending

Zakarin wins Tour de Romandie

Tony Martin takes time trial stage win

Image 1 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali after the time trial

Vincenzo Nibali after the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 92

Rohan Dennis (BMC) changes gear during the time trial

Rohan Dennis (BMC) changes gear during the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 92

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 92

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 92

Belgian champion Kristoff Vandewalle (Trek)

Belgian champion Kristoff Vandewalle (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 92

Rory Sutherland (Movistar)

Rory Sutherland (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 92

Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 92

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 92

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 92

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge)

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) leads Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) leads Tour de Romandie
Image 13 of 92

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) shifts gear

Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) shifts gear
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 92

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) opted for a road bike in the time trial

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) opted for a road bike in the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 92

Boy van Poppel (Trek)

Boy van Poppel (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 92

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 92

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 92

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 92

Danny Pate (Team Sky)

Danny Pate (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 92

Ji Cheng (Giant-Alpecin)

Ji Cheng (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 92

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 92

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 92

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 92

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 92

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 92

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 92

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 92

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 92

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 92

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 92

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 92

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 92

Simon Špilak (Katusha) is spent after the final time trial

Simon Špilak (Katusha) is spent after the final time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) closes in on overall victory

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) closes in on overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 92

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the best young riders jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the best young riders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 92

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 92

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 92

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 92

There was no hat trick for Chris Froome (Team Sky)

There was no hat trick for Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 92

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 92

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 92

Best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 92

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rounding the final corners

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rounding the final corners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 92

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr was the Tour de Romandie best young rider

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr was the Tour de Romandie best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 92

BMC

BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 92

Katusha overall best team at the Tour de Romandie

Katusha overall best team at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) tosses his bouquet to the crowd

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) tosses his bouquet to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the yellow jersey

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall at Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 92

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha also wins the points classification

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha also wins the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 92

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the pink climber's jersey

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the pink climber's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 92

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the mountain classification

Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 92

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr wins the white young rider jersey

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr wins the white young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour de Romandie time trial

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour de Romandie time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins time trial

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the finale podium after winning the time trial at the Tour de Romandie

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the finale podium after winning the time trial at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 92

Podium kisses for Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Podium kisses for Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) is the overall winner of the 2015 Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) is the overall winner of the 2015 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 92

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 92

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 92

Europcar

Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 92

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 92

Europcar

Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 92

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 92

Europcar

Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 92

Europcar

Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 92

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the stage 6 time trial

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 92

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 92

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 92

LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 92

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 92

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 92

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 92

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 92

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 92

IAM Cycling

IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 92

Lotto

Lotto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 92

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 92

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 92

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) finished third in the time trial and won the overall classification

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) finished third in the time trial and won the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 92

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) overcame a mechanical problem to win the overall classification of the Tour de Romandie, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed victory on the final time trial on Sunday. Zakarin was forced to change bikes during his time trial effort but still only lost 13 seconds to Martin to hold onto his race lead. Simon Spilak made it a Katusha one-two as he managed to jump from fourth to second in the overall standings, with an impressive ride to second on the stage.

Related Articles

Video: Highlights of Tour de Romandie stage 6

"I am really happy about this victory," Martin said. "This is my 2nd win of the season. The first was in Algarve, so I had to wait a long time for my next one. It's a really nice feeling. Today the time trial was completely in the rain, so it was a little bit of a disadvantage, especially on the climb with the cobblestones and a few tricky corners on the downhill. But I actually didn't mind it.

"I think this is a nice victory for me, but also for the team. At Tour de Romandie we were always in the actions, with a few good placements but no victories. So this win is important for the morale of all of us at the end of this race. Rigo [Uran] also did really well. He finished 5th GC and is building up his condition for the Giro d'Italia. Considering everything we are all quite happy about Tour de Romandie."

Zakarin is in his first year at the WorldTour level, after graduating from RusVelo to Katusha last winter. The former Russian national time trial champion had a delayed start to his career following a two-year ban for anabolic steroid use. He made a brief appearance as a stagiaire for Katusha before spending two years at the Pro Continental level. He’s had a good start to his debut WorldTour season with 10th at the Tour de San Luis and ninth at the Vuelta al País Vasco, with Romandie his first overall victory at this level.

"Honestly I did not expect I could win this race. Yes, I wanted to be in form here and wanted to fight for the top 5. During the race I did my best, especially yesterday and today in the time trial. I worked to get the best possible result but of course this is a big surprise for me to win here. I have not analyzed the results of today’s TT and I need to do that to understand what happened. All I know, I did full gas, 100%, and now I am really happy. I want to thank my team – all the guys, the management, sports directors and staff for their support and great help. My victory is a victory of the whole team," Zakarin said.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the first rider to dip under the 24-minute mark with his time of 23:39. The Australian didn’t have long to wait for his post-race shower though, with Martin bumping him off the hotseat around five minutes later with his time of 23:17, enough to seal the stage win.

It is Martin’s second victory of the season, after winning the time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, and ends a frustrating run of results throughout the spring. It would be a long wait for Martin before he would see anyone even come close to his time.

As race leader Zakarin would be the last of the GC hopefuls to roll down the start ramp. He held a slim six-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot going into the final day and with 20 seconds separating the top four, everything was still to play for going into the final stage. Wet roads added to the lumpy made for a difficult day and big time gaps were forming among the main general classification contenders.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the biggest losers of the day, giving away a minute to Martin and slipping down to eighth in the overall classification. Chris Froome began the day as a favourite to take his third straight general classification victory at the Tour de Romandie but the Team Sky rider appeared to struggle in the rain. Froome eventually came home 34 seconds down on Martin, enough to maintain his podium position but nothing more than that.

Zakarin’s teammate Spilak has twice finished second overall at the race and began the day in fourth place. He put in a commanding performance, losing only 11 seconds to Martin, and leap-frogging Froom and Thibaut Pinot - who slipped to fourth - into his third consecutive runner-up spot.

Spilak must have thought that he’d finally cracked it and taken the race victory when he saw Zakarin climb off his bike in search of a replacement. However, the Russian was able to limit his losses and only gave away a single second to his teammate on the line. 

"The bike change was my mistake. At the top of the climb I had to slow my pace a little bit and not push so hard on the pedals to change the gear. But I pushed it too hard and the chain got stuck. But the mechanics did a perfect job and changed my bike very fast," Zakarin said.

"There was no panic when we had to change bikes. Everything was organized. We had the spare bike and we changed it very quickly probably in no more than 15-seconds. We already knew that Ilnur was good at the time trial but you put somebody in a yellow jersey and it changes him. For some it makes them worse but for others it makes them better. He switched on for the better," added team director Dmitry Konyshev.

Watch the Tour de Romandie stage 6 highlights below. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:18
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:11
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:13
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
8Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:00:26
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
10Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:31
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:32
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:34
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:51
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:56
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:01
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:19
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:27
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:30
39Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:31
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:32
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:35
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:39
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:42
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:44
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:47
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:48
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:49
53Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:50
56David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:51
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:57
59Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
62Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
65Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:10
66Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:11
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
68Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:17
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
70Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:02:20
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:24
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
73Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
75Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:02:28
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:29
77Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
78Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:32
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:36
80Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:02:37
81Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
83Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
84Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:44
85Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
88Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
89Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
91Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:52
92Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:54
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:56
96Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
97Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:01
101Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:15
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
106Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:22
107Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:33
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
110Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:43
111Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:54
112Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:57
114Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:00
115Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:08
116Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
117Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:04:16
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:04:28
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:04:36
121Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:42
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
123Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
124Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:05:24

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:39
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:39
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:44
9Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
11Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:55
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:02
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:02:06
14Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:10
15Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:02:15
16Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:24
18Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:57
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:38
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:05:02

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha1:11:11
2Movistar Team0:00:57
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58
4BMC Racing Team0:01:13
5Astana Pro Team0:01:31
6Lotto Soudal0:01:32
7IAM Cycling0:01:34
8FDJ.fr0:01:38
9AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:32
12Team Sky0:03:13
13Orica GreenEdge0:03:21
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:30
16Lampre-Merida0:04:39
17Trek Factory Racing0:04:55
18Team Europcar0:05:06

Final general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha18:36:30
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:20
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:21
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:42
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:13
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:20
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:39
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:43
16Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:03:00
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:51
22Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:05:05
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:22
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:38
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:48
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:06:15
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:20
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:06:27
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:41
30Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:09
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
32Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:09:26
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:27
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:32
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:07
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:20
37Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:10:30
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:40
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:04
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:28
41Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:09
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:55
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:23
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:49
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:54
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:12
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:27
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:40
49Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:02
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:28
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:19:33
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:08
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:21:23
54Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:55
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:22:44
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:06
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:27
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:37
59Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:23:39
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:23
61Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:24:51
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:21
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:29
64Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:00
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:06
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:19
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:04
68Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:59
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:11
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:43
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:20
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:57
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:03
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:38:03
75Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:33
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:52
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:13
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:34
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:43:09
81Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:53
82Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:01
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:12
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:51
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:46:19
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:25
87Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:46:37
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:46:47
89Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:09
90Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:17
91Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:18
92Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:40
93Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:50:27
94Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:11
95Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:53:04
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:55
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:55:59
98Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:31
99Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:56:53
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:59
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:57:00
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:57:11
103Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:03
104Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:16
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:00:24
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:00:37
107Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:03:49
108Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:04:06
109Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:20
110Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:08:09
111Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:00
112Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:10:24
113Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:03
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:12:02
115Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:40
116Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:14
117Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:22
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:14:45
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:23:00
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:23:47
121Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:24:49
122Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:34
123Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:25:52
124Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:26:23

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha59pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team22
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
4Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar16
5Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling15
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr13
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing11
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team9
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida6
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
22Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin6
23Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team4
25Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
27Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
34Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr18:37:19
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:32
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:53
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:51
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:15
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:06
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:24:02
9Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:11
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:54
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:08
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:45
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:36
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:28
15Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:52:15
16Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:55:42
17Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:56:11
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:03:00
19Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:03:17
20Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:10:14
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:51
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha55:08:54
2Astana Pro Team0:04:21
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:56
4IAM Cycling0:08:41
5Movistar Team0:11:28
6BMC Racing Team0:14:34
7Lotto Soudal0:17:05
8FDJ.fr0:17:17
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:50
10AG2R La Mondiale0:17:56
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:01
12Team Europcar0:21:11
13Lampre-Merida0:27:53
14Orica GreenEdge0:28:23
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:39
16Team Sky1:04:05
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:13
18Trek Factory Racing1:25:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews