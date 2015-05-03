Zakarin wins Tour de Romandie
Tony Martin takes time trial stage win
Stage 6: Lausanne - Lausanne (ITT)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) overcame a mechanical problem to win the overall classification of the Tour de Romandie, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed victory on the final time trial on Sunday. Zakarin was forced to change bikes during his time trial effort but still only lost 13 seconds to Martin to hold onto his race lead. Simon Spilak made it a Katusha one-two as he managed to jump from fourth to second in the overall standings, with an impressive ride to second on the stage.
"I am really happy about this victory," Martin said. "This is my 2nd win of the season. The first was in Algarve, so I had to wait a long time for my next one. It's a really nice feeling. Today the time trial was completely in the rain, so it was a little bit of a disadvantage, especially on the climb with the cobblestones and a few tricky corners on the downhill. But I actually didn't mind it.
"I think this is a nice victory for me, but also for the team. At Tour de Romandie we were always in the actions, with a few good placements but no victories. So this win is important for the morale of all of us at the end of this race. Rigo [Uran] also did really well. He finished 5th GC and is building up his condition for the Giro d'Italia. Considering everything we are all quite happy about Tour de Romandie."
Zakarin is in his first year at the WorldTour level, after graduating from RusVelo to Katusha last winter. The former Russian national time trial champion had a delayed start to his career following a two-year ban for anabolic steroid use. He made a brief appearance as a stagiaire for Katusha before spending two years at the Pro Continental level. He’s had a good start to his debut WorldTour season with 10th at the Tour de San Luis and ninth at the Vuelta al País Vasco, with Romandie his first overall victory at this level.
"Honestly I did not expect I could win this race. Yes, I wanted to be in form here and wanted to fight for the top 5. During the race I did my best, especially yesterday and today in the time trial. I worked to get the best possible result but of course this is a big surprise for me to win here. I have not analyzed the results of today’s TT and I need to do that to understand what happened. All I know, I did full gas, 100%, and now I am really happy. I want to thank my team – all the guys, the management, sports directors and staff for their support and great help. My victory is a victory of the whole team," Zakarin said.
Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the first rider to dip under the 24-minute mark with his time of 23:39. The Australian didn’t have long to wait for his post-race shower though, with Martin bumping him off the hotseat around five minutes later with his time of 23:17, enough to seal the stage win.
It is Martin’s second victory of the season, after winning the time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, and ends a frustrating run of results throughout the spring. It would be a long wait for Martin before he would see anyone even come close to his time.
As race leader Zakarin would be the last of the GC hopefuls to roll down the start ramp. He held a slim six-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot going into the final day and with 20 seconds separating the top four, everything was still to play for going into the final stage. Wet roads added to the lumpy made for a difficult day and big time gaps were forming among the main general classification contenders.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the biggest losers of the day, giving away a minute to Martin and slipping down to eighth in the overall classification. Chris Froome began the day as a favourite to take his third straight general classification victory at the Tour de Romandie but the Team Sky rider appeared to struggle in the rain. Froome eventually came home 34 seconds down on Martin, enough to maintain his podium position but nothing more than that.
Zakarin’s teammate Spilak has twice finished second overall at the race and began the day in fourth place. He put in a commanding performance, losing only 11 seconds to Martin, and leap-frogging Froom and Thibaut Pinot - who slipped to fourth - into his third consecutive runner-up spot.
Spilak must have thought that he’d finally cracked it and taken the race victory when he saw Zakarin climb off his bike in search of a replacement. However, the Russian was able to limit his losses and only gave away a single second to his teammate on the line.
"The bike change was my mistake. At the top of the climb I had to slow my pace a little bit and not push so hard on the pedals to change the gear. But I pushed it too hard and the chain got stuck. But the mechanics did a perfect job and changed my bike very fast," Zakarin said.
"There was no panic when we had to change bikes. Everything was organized. We had the spare bike and we changed it very quickly probably in no more than 15-seconds. We already knew that Ilnur was good at the time trial but you put somebody in a yellow jersey and it changes him. For some it makes them worse but for others it makes them better. He switched on for the better," added team director Dmitry Konyshev.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:18
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|10
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:32
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:18
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:19
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:27
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|39
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:31
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:42
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:49
|53
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|56
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:51
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:57
|59
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|62
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|65
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:10
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:11
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|68
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:17
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|70
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:20
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:24
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|73
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|75
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:28
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|77
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|78
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:32
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:36
|80
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:02:37
|81
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|83
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|84
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:44
|85
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|88
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|89
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:52
|92
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|96
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|97
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:01
|101
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:15
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|105
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|107
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|110
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:43
|111
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|112
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:57
|114
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:00
|115
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:08
|116
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|117
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:16
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:28
|119
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:36
|121
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:42
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|124
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:39
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|9
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|11
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:55
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:02
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:06
|14
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:10
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|16
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|18
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:38
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|1:11:11
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:38
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:32
|12
|Team Sky
|0:03:13
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:21
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:30
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:39
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:55
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:05:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18:36:30
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:20
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:43
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:03:00
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:51
|22
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:05
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:22
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:48
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:27
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:41
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:09
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:09:26
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:27
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:32
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:07
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:20
|37
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:30
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:40
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:04
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:28
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:09
|42
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:55
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:23
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:49
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:54
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:12
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:27
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:40
|49
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:28
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:33
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:08
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:21:23
|54
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:55
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:44
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:06
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:27
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:37
|59
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:39
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:23
|61
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:51
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:21
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:29
|64
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:00
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:06
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:19
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:04
|68
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:59
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:11
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:43
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:20
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:57
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:03
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:03
|75
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:33
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:52
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:13
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:34
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:43:09
|81
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:53
|82
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:01
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:12
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:51
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:19
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:25
|87
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:46:37
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:47
|89
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:09
|90
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:17
|91
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:18
|92
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:40
|93
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:27
|94
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:11
|95
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:53:04
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:55
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:59
|98
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:31
|99
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:53
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:59
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:00
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:57:11
|103
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:03
|104
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:16
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:24
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:00:37
|107
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:49
|108
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:06
|109
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:20
|110
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:08:09
|111
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:00
|112
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:24
|113
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:03
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:12:02
|115
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:40
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:14
|117
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:22
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:45
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:23:00
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:23:47
|121
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:24:49
|122
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:34
|123
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:25:52
|124
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:26:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|4
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|5
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|6
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|22
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18:37:19
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:32
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:15
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:06
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:02
|9
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:11
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:54
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:08
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:45
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:36
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:28
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:52:15
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:42
|17
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:11
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:00
|19
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:17
|20
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:10:14
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:51
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|55:08:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:56
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:41
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:34
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:05
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:17:17
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:56
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:01
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:21:11
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:53
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:23
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:39
|16
|Team Sky
|1:04:05
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:13
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:03
