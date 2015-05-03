Image 1 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali after the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 92 Rohan Dennis (BMC) changes gear during the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 92 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 92 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 92 Belgian champion Kristoff Vandewalle (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 92 Rory Sutherland (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 92 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 92 Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 92 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 92 Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) leads Tour de Romandie Image 13 of 92 Brian Bulgaç (Lotto Jumbo) shifts gear (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 92 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) opted for a road bike in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 92 Boy van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 92 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 92 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 92 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 92 Danny Pate (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 92 Ji Cheng (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 92 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 92 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 92 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 92 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 92 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 92 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 92 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 92 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 92 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 92 Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 92 Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 92 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 92 Simon Špilak (Katusha) is spent after the final time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) closes in on overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 92 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 92 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 92 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 92 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 92 There was no hat trick for Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 92 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 92 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 92 Best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 92 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rounding the final corners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 92 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr was the Tour de Romandie best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 92 BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 92 Katusha overall best team at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) tosses his bouquet to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha also wins the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the pink climber's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha wins the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 92 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr wins the white young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour de Romandie time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the finale podium after winning the time trial at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 92 Podium kisses for Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) is the overall winner of the 2015 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 92 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 92 Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 92 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 92 Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 92 BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 92 Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 92 Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 92 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 92 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 92 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 92 LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 92 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 92 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 92 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 92 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 92 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 92 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 92 Lotto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 92 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 92 Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) finished third in the time trial and won the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 92 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) overcame a mechanical problem to win the overall classification of the Tour de Romandie, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed victory on the final time trial on Sunday. Zakarin was forced to change bikes during his time trial effort but still only lost 13 seconds to Martin to hold onto his race lead. Simon Spilak made it a Katusha one-two as he managed to jump from fourth to second in the overall standings, with an impressive ride to second on the stage.

Related Articles Video: Highlights of Tour de Romandie stage 6

"I am really happy about this victory," Martin said. "This is my 2nd win of the season. The first was in Algarve, so I had to wait a long time for my next one. It's a really nice feeling. Today the time trial was completely in the rain, so it was a little bit of a disadvantage, especially on the climb with the cobblestones and a few tricky corners on the downhill. But I actually didn't mind it.

"I think this is a nice victory for me, but also for the team. At Tour de Romandie we were always in the actions, with a few good placements but no victories. So this win is important for the morale of all of us at the end of this race. Rigo [Uran] also did really well. He finished 5th GC and is building up his condition for the Giro d'Italia. Considering everything we are all quite happy about Tour de Romandie."

Zakarin is in his first year at the WorldTour level, after graduating from RusVelo to Katusha last winter. The former Russian national time trial champion had a delayed start to his career following a two-year ban for anabolic steroid use. He made a brief appearance as a stagiaire for Katusha before spending two years at the Pro Continental level. He’s had a good start to his debut WorldTour season with 10th at the Tour de San Luis and ninth at the Vuelta al País Vasco, with Romandie his first overall victory at this level.

"Honestly I did not expect I could win this race. Yes, I wanted to be in form here and wanted to fight for the top 5. During the race I did my best, especially yesterday and today in the time trial. I worked to get the best possible result but of course this is a big surprise for me to win here. I have not analyzed the results of today’s TT and I need to do that to understand what happened. All I know, I did full gas, 100%, and now I am really happy. I want to thank my team – all the guys, the management, sports directors and staff for their support and great help. My victory is a victory of the whole team," Zakarin said.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the first rider to dip under the 24-minute mark with his time of 23:39. The Australian didn’t have long to wait for his post-race shower though, with Martin bumping him off the hotseat around five minutes later with his time of 23:17, enough to seal the stage win.

It is Martin’s second victory of the season, after winning the time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, and ends a frustrating run of results throughout the spring. It would be a long wait for Martin before he would see anyone even come close to his time.

As race leader Zakarin would be the last of the GC hopefuls to roll down the start ramp. He held a slim six-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot going into the final day and with 20 seconds separating the top four, everything was still to play for going into the final stage. Wet roads added to the lumpy made for a difficult day and big time gaps were forming among the main general classification contenders.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was one of the biggest losers of the day, giving away a minute to Martin and slipping down to eighth in the overall classification. Chris Froome began the day as a favourite to take his third straight general classification victory at the Tour de Romandie but the Team Sky rider appeared to struggle in the rain. Froome eventually came home 34 seconds down on Martin, enough to maintain his podium position but nothing more than that.

Zakarin’s teammate Spilak has twice finished second overall at the race and began the day in fourth place. He put in a commanding performance, losing only 11 seconds to Martin, and leap-frogging Froom and Thibaut Pinot - who slipped to fourth - into his third consecutive runner-up spot.

Spilak must have thought that he’d finally cracked it and taken the race victory when he saw Zakarin climb off his bike in search of a replacement. However, the Russian was able to limit his losses and only gave away a single second to his teammate on the line.

"The bike change was my mistake. At the top of the climb I had to slow my pace a little bit and not push so hard on the pedals to change the gear. But I pushed it too hard and the chain got stuck. But the mechanics did a perfect job and changed my bike very fast," Zakarin said.

"There was no panic when we had to change bikes. Everything was organized. We had the spare bike and we changed it very quickly probably in no more than 15-seconds. We already knew that Ilnur was good at the time trial but you put somebody in a yellow jersey and it changes him. For some it makes them worse but for others it makes them better. He switched on for the better," added team director Dmitry Konyshev.

Watch the Tour de Romandie stage 6 highlights below. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:18 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:11 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:13 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 8 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 10 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:32 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:34 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:51 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 19 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:56 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:19 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:27 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:30 39 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:31 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:39 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:42 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:44 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:47 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:48 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:49 53 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 56 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:51 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:57 59 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 62 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 65 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:10 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:11 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 68 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:17 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 70 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:20 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:24 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 73 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 75 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:28 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:29 77 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 78 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:32 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:36 80 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:02:37 81 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 83 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 84 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:44 85 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 88 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 89 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:52 92 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:54 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:56 96 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 97 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:01 101 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:15 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 106 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:22 107 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:33 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 110 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:43 111 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:54 112 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:57 114 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:00 115 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:08 116 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 117 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:04:16 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:28 119 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:36 121 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:42 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 123 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 124 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:05:24

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:39 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:39 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:44 9 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 11 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:55 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:02 13 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:06 14 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:10 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:02:15 16 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:24 18 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:57 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:38 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:05:02

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 1:11:11 2 Movistar Team 0:00:57 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:58 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 6 Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 7 IAM Cycling 0:01:34 8 FDJ.fr 0:01:38 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:32 12 Team Sky 0:03:13 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:21 14 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:30 16 Lampre-Merida 0:04:39 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:55 18 Team Europcar 0:05:06

Final general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 18:36:30 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:20 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:21 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:24 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:42 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:20 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:39 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:43 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:03:00 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:51 22 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:05 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:22 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:38 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:48 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:27 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:41 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:09 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 32 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:09:26 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:27 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:32 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:07 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:20 37 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:30 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:40 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:04 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:28 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:09 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:55 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:23 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:49 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:54 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:12 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:27 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:40 49 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:02 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:28 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:19:33 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:08 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:21:23 54 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:55 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:22:44 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:06 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:27 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:37 59 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:39 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:23 61 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:24:51 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:21 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:29 64 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:00 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:06 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:19 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:04 68 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:59 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:11 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:43 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:20 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:57 73 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:03 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:03 75 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:33 76 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:52 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:13 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:34 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:43:09 81 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:53 82 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:01 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:12 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:51 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:46:19 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:25 87 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:46:37 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:47 89 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:09 90 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:17 91 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:18 92 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:40 93 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:27 94 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:11 95 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:53:04 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:55 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:59 98 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:31 99 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:56:53 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:59 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:00 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:57:11 103 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:03 104 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:16 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:00:24 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:00:37 107 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:49 108 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:06 109 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:20 110 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:09 111 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:00 112 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:24 113 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:03 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:12:02 115 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:40 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:14 117 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:22 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:45 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:23:00 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:23:47 121 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:24:49 122 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:34 123 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:25:52 124 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:26:23

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 59 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 4 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 16 5 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 9 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 6 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 22 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18:37:19 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:32 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:53 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:51 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:15 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:06 8 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:24:02 9 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:11 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:54 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:08 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:45 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:36 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:28 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:52:15 16 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:55:42 17 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:11 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:00 19 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:17 20 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:10:14 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:51 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:33