Tour de Romandie: Sky pip Orica-GreenEdge in team time trial

Thomas in yellow as British team wins by 0.63 of a second

Team Sky edged out Orica-GreenEdge by just 0.63 of a second to claim victory in the opening team time trial of the Tour de Romandie and place Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey of race leader.

The two teams could scarcely be separated on the rolling 19.2km course from Vallée du Joux to Juraparc, and they were level at the intermediate checkpoint after 15 kilometres. The finale included the climb of the Mont d'Orzeires and that, perhaps, made the critical difference.

While Orica-GreenEdge were reduced to the bare minimum of five riders by the time they crested the summit, Sky, the last team to take the start, still had seven riders in place as they swooped down towards the finish, including two-time Tour de Romandie winner Chris Froome.

As Sky fanned across the road and hit the finish line with the new best time, the Orica-GreenEdge team, led by Svein Tuft, could only smile with resignation in the hot seat, where they had spent much of the afternoon after easily overhauling the early mark set by Cannondale-Garmin.

"It's nice to be on the other side for a change," said race leader Thomas. "We usually come second by a narrow margin so it was great to get the win today. The team time trial is something the team wants to target a bit more. We've always been up there but we've never really had much focus on it. We're looking to keep improving in that area, so it's great to win. We wanted to go as fast as possible and do the best ride to try and win the stage, for us all, not just to get the yellow. It's great for morale and to come away with the win is really nice."

The only team to present a genuine threat to GreenEdge’s time before Sky was Katusha. Led by Simon Spilak, who boasts a remarkable record at the Tour de Romandie, the Russian squad finished just five seconds off the pace. The display leaves Spilak, third at Paris-Nice last month, very much in the running for overall honours.

Etixx-QuickStep was the other squad with a fine team time trialling pedigree in the race but despite the presence of former world time trial champion Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran in their line-up, they could only manage 4th on the day, 14 seconds down on Sky and GreenEdge.

Vincenzo Nibali confirmed on the eve of the race that he will not be participating at the Giro d’Italia but the Sicilian showed flashes of form at the Ardennes Classics last week and will be eager to secure the first major results of his 2015 campaign in Switzerland this week. It was a solid if unspectacular start for his Astana team, who finished the stage 17 seconds off the pace in fifth.

For Nairo Quintana and Movistar, it was an afternoon to forget, as they struggled to find their rhythm early on the course. They were already 34 seconds down at the 15-kilometre mark and coughed up another six seconds in the closing kilometres to finish the stage in 10th place, leaving Quintana with considerable ground to make up in the battle for overall honours.

Thibaut Pinot and FDJ (7th at 22 seconds) and Matthias Fränk and IAM Cycling (8th at 24 seconds) will be rather more content with their showings, as they limited their losses to Froome, Spilak, Uran and Nibali.

Wednesday sees the Tour de Romandie peloton tackle the rugged 168 kilometres from Apples to Saint-Imier, a stage that includes the second category Col de la Vue des Alpes ahead of a rapid drop to the finish.

Thomas will carry the yellow jersey into the first road stage for the second time on his career. He won the prologue in 2012 before passing the jersey on to his teammate Bradley Wiggins, who went on to win overall. Froome continued Sky’s sequence in 2013 and 2014.

Stage results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:21:19
2Orica GreenEdge
3Team Katusha0:00:05
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
5Astana Pro Team0:00:17
6BMC Racing Team0:00:19
7FDJ.fr0:00:22
8IAM Cycling0:00:24
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
10Movistar Team
11Lampre-Merida0:00:41
12Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Team Europcar0:01:07
17Lotto Soudal0:01:12
18AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22

 

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky0:21:00
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Ian Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky
4Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
5Christopher Froome (Gbr) Team Sky
6Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Team Sky
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
9Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
11Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bmc Racing Team0:00:19
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
32Manuel Senni (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Bmc Racing Team
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
35Steve Morabito (Swi) Fdj.Fr0:00:22
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.Fr
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
40Stef Clement (Ned) Iam Cycling0:00:24
41Mathias Frank (Swi) Iam Cycling
42Marcel Wyss (Swi) Iam Cycling
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Iam Cycling
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
46Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Thomas Danielson (Usa) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
54John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
58Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
59Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
60Diego ** Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
62Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
65Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
66Matthew Busche (Usa) Trek Factory Racing
67Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
68Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
69Stefan Kueng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team0:00:44
70Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Chad Haga (Usa) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Iam Cycling0:00:52
78Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
79Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
80Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
87Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
90Rick Flens (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:05
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
97Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:07
98Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
100Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
101Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
102Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
103Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:08
104Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
105Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Greg Henderson (Nzl) Lotto Soudal
107Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:22
112Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
113Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
116Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:01:55
117Carter Jones (Usa) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:56
118Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
119Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
120Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:02:00
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:04
122Sam Bewley (Nzl) Orica Greenedge
123Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Iam Cycling0:02:07
124Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Iam Cycling
126Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:13
127Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:34
129Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:47
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:00
131Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:07
132Danny Pate (Usa) Team Sky0:03:12
133Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:16
134Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:20
135Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
136Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:24
137Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
138Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
139Amaël Moinard (Fra) Bmc Racing Team0:03:45
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:04:04
141Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:04:32
142Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
143Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:04:34
144Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:00

