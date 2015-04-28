Tour de Romandie: Sky pip Orica-GreenEdge in team time trial
Thomas in yellow as British team wins by 0.63 of a second
Stage 1: La Vallée de Joux - Juraparc (TTT)
Team Sky edged out Orica-GreenEdge by just 0.63 of a second to claim victory in the opening team time trial of the Tour de Romandie and place Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey of race leader.
The two teams could scarcely be separated on the rolling 19.2km course from Vallée du Joux to Juraparc, and they were level at the intermediate checkpoint after 15 kilometres. The finale included the climb of the Mont d'Orzeires and that, perhaps, made the critical difference.
While Orica-GreenEdge were reduced to the bare minimum of five riders by the time they crested the summit, Sky, the last team to take the start, still had seven riders in place as they swooped down towards the finish, including two-time Tour de Romandie winner Chris Froome.
As Sky fanned across the road and hit the finish line with the new best time, the Orica-GreenEdge team, led by Svein Tuft, could only smile with resignation in the hot seat, where they had spent much of the afternoon after easily overhauling the early mark set by Cannondale-Garmin.
"It's nice to be on the other side for a change," said race leader Thomas. "We usually come second by a narrow margin so it was great to get the win today. The team time trial is something the team wants to target a bit more. We've always been up there but we've never really had much focus on it. We're looking to keep improving in that area, so it's great to win. We wanted to go as fast as possible and do the best ride to try and win the stage, for us all, not just to get the yellow. It's great for morale and to come away with the win is really nice."
The only team to present a genuine threat to GreenEdge’s time before Sky was Katusha. Led by Simon Spilak, who boasts a remarkable record at the Tour de Romandie, the Russian squad finished just five seconds off the pace. The display leaves Spilak, third at Paris-Nice last month, very much in the running for overall honours.
Etixx-QuickStep was the other squad with a fine team time trialling pedigree in the race but despite the presence of former world time trial champion Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran in their line-up, they could only manage 4th on the day, 14 seconds down on Sky and GreenEdge.
Vincenzo Nibali confirmed on the eve of the race that he will not be participating at the Giro d’Italia but the Sicilian showed flashes of form at the Ardennes Classics last week and will be eager to secure the first major results of his 2015 campaign in Switzerland this week. It was a solid if unspectacular start for his Astana team, who finished the stage 17 seconds off the pace in fifth.
For Nairo Quintana and Movistar, it was an afternoon to forget, as they struggled to find their rhythm early on the course. They were already 34 seconds down at the 15-kilometre mark and coughed up another six seconds in the closing kilometres to finish the stage in 10th place, leaving Quintana with considerable ground to make up in the battle for overall honours.
Thibaut Pinot and FDJ (7th at 22 seconds) and Matthias Fränk and IAM Cycling (8th at 24 seconds) will be rather more content with their showings, as they limited their losses to Froome, Spilak, Uran and Nibali.
Wednesday sees the Tour de Romandie peloton tackle the rugged 168 kilometres from Apples to Saint-Imier, a stage that includes the second category Col de la Vue des Alpes ahead of a rapid drop to the finish.
Thomas will carry the yellow jersey into the first road stage for the second time on his career. He won the prologue in 2012 before passing the jersey on to his teammate Bradley Wiggins, who went on to win overall. Froome continued Sky’s sequence in 2013 and 2014.
Stage results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:21:19
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:21:00
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Ian Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky
|4
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
|5
|Christopher Froome (Gbr) Team Sky
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Team Sky
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:19
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|32
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Bmc Racing Team
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:22
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|38
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Iam Cycling
|0:00:24
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Iam Cycling
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Iam Cycling
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Iam Cycling
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|46
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Thomas Danielson (Usa) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|56
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|59
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Diego ** Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Matthew Busche (Usa) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:44
|70
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:00:52
|78
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|79
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|80
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|87
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|90
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|95
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|97
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|98
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|104
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|105
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Greg Henderson (Nzl) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|112
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|113
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|115
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|116
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|117
|Carter Jones (Usa) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|118
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|119
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:02:00
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:04
|122
|Sam Bewley (Nzl) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Iam Cycling
|0:02:07
|124
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Iam Cycling
|126
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:13
|127
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:34
|129
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:00
|131
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|132
|Danny Pate (Usa) Team Sky
|0:03:12
|133
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:16
|134
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:20
|135
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|137
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|138
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|139
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:45
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:04:04
|141
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:04:32
|142
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|143
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:04:34
|144
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:00
