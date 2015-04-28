Image 1 of 74 Rohan Dennis leads BMC during the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 74 FDJ finished in seventh place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 74 Lampre-Merida finished in 11th place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 74 Giant-Alpecin riding up a slight incline as they finished 13th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 74 LottoNL-Jumbo were 15th, almost a full minute down on Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 74 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) is the best young rider (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 74 Geraint Thomas in the pink mountain classification jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 74 Geraint Thomas also pulls on the green points jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 74 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 74 Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 74 Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 74 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 74 team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 74 Team Sky on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 74 Team Sky after the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 74 Team Sky after the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 74 Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 74 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 74 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 74 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 74 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 74 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 74 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 74 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 74 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 74 Ag2r La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 74 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 74 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 74 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 74 Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 74 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 74 Orica-GeeenEdge on their way to second place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 74 Ag2r La Mondiale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 74 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 74 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 74 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 74 Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 74 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 74 LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 74 FDJ.fr finished seventh. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 74 Team Katusha finished third. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 74 Ag2r La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 74 Team Sky riders just past the finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 74 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 74 Team Sky on their way to the winning time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 74 Team Sky on their way to the winning time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 74 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 74 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 74 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 74 Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 74 team Europcar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 74 Team Sky on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 74 Geraint Thomas in yellow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 74 Geraint Thomas pulls on the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 74 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 74 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 74 A victorious Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 74 Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome after the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 74 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 74 Sky celebrates its TTT win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 74 Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 74 Sky celebrate their win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 74 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 74 Team Sky in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 74 Team Sky in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 74 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the Tour de Romandie lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 74 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the Tour de Romandie lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 74 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the Tour de Romandie lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 74 Team Sky after winning the Tour de Romandie TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 74 Astana in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 74 Vincenzo Nibali at the back of the Astana train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 74 BMC lined out in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 74 Movistar powers through the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 74 Team Sky after winning the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky edged out Orica-GreenEdge by just 0.63 of a second to claim victory in the opening team time trial of the Tour de Romandie and place Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey of race leader.

The two teams could scarcely be separated on the rolling 19.2km course from Vallée du Joux to Juraparc, and they were level at the intermediate checkpoint after 15 kilometres. The finale included the climb of the Mont d'Orzeires and that, perhaps, made the critical difference.

While Orica-GreenEdge were reduced to the bare minimum of five riders by the time they crested the summit, Sky, the last team to take the start, still had seven riders in place as they swooped down towards the finish, including two-time Tour de Romandie winner Chris Froome.

As Sky fanned across the road and hit the finish line with the new best time, the Orica-GreenEdge team, led by Svein Tuft, could only smile with resignation in the hot seat, where they had spent much of the afternoon after easily overhauling the early mark set by Cannondale-Garmin.

"It's nice to be on the other side for a change," said race leader Thomas. "We usually come second by a narrow margin so it was great to get the win today. The team time trial is something the team wants to target a bit more. We've always been up there but we've never really had much focus on it. We're looking to keep improving in that area, so it's great to win. We wanted to go as fast as possible and do the best ride to try and win the stage, for us all, not just to get the yellow. It's great for morale and to come away with the win is really nice."

The only team to present a genuine threat to GreenEdge’s time before Sky was Katusha. Led by Simon Spilak, who boasts a remarkable record at the Tour de Romandie, the Russian squad finished just five seconds off the pace. The display leaves Spilak, third at Paris-Nice last month, very much in the running for overall honours.

Etixx-QuickStep was the other squad with a fine team time trialling pedigree in the race but despite the presence of former world time trial champion Tony Martin and Rigoberto Uran in their line-up, they could only manage 4th on the day, 14 seconds down on Sky and GreenEdge.

Vincenzo Nibali confirmed on the eve of the race that he will not be participating at the Giro d’Italia but the Sicilian showed flashes of form at the Ardennes Classics last week and will be eager to secure the first major results of his 2015 campaign in Switzerland this week. It was a solid if unspectacular start for his Astana team, who finished the stage 17 seconds off the pace in fifth.

For Nairo Quintana and Movistar, it was an afternoon to forget, as they struggled to find their rhythm early on the course. They were already 34 seconds down at the 15-kilometre mark and coughed up another six seconds in the closing kilometres to finish the stage in 10th place, leaving Quintana with considerable ground to make up in the battle for overall honours.

Thibaut Pinot and FDJ (7th at 22 seconds) and Matthias Fränk and IAM Cycling (8th at 24 seconds) will be rather more content with their showings, as they limited their losses to Froome, Spilak, Uran and Nibali.

Wednesday sees the Tour de Romandie peloton tackle the rugged 168 kilometres from Apples to Saint-Imier, a stage that includes the second category Col de la Vue des Alpes ahead of a rapid drop to the finish.

Thomas will carry the yellow jersey into the first road stage for the second time on his career. He won the prologue in 2012 before passing the jersey on to his teammate Bradley Wiggins, who went on to win overall. Froome continued Sky’s sequence in 2013 and 2014.

Stage results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 0:21:19 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:14 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 7 FDJ.fr 0:00:22 8 IAM Cycling 0:00:24 9 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 10 Movistar Team 11 Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:42 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:55 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Team Europcar 0:01:07 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22

General Classification