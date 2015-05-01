Image 1 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 2 of 29 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) won the bunch sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoying pulling on the leaders jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC) was also the most combative rider today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC) enjoying his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Küng solos to victory in Fribourg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 The traditional podium celebration for Küng. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Küng on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Küng solos to victory in Fribourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Küng solos to victory in Fribourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 19 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 20 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 21 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 22 of 29 Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie. Image 23 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 4 of Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) takes stage 4 of Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stefan Küng (BMC) showcased the talent that carried him to the individual pursuit world title as he soloed to victory in Fribourg at the end of a rain-soaked fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the overall lead.

Looking at the stage profile beforehand, Küng felt that the rolling finale was well-suited to his characteristics and asked BMC’s mechanics to fit a 54-tooth chainring to his bike. The only question, he explained afterwards, was how best to approach the preceding 150 kilometres.

On the advice of his directeur sportif, Küng opted to join the day’s early break, and the choice proved a sound one. Accompanied by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), he was part of a move that held a lead of two minutes as they crested the summit of the category two Sorens, the penultimate climb of the stage.

As planned, with 25 kilometres remaining, Küng punched his way clear, quickly opening a decent gap over his erstwhile companions. The neo-professional briefly hesitated, hoping for at least one rider to bridge across, before ultimately deciding to put his head down and solo to the finish. He disappeared into the mist and wouldn’t be seen again.

“I had a look at the stage before, I knew the parcours and I knew where to attack. When it was the moment I went and it was a time trial to the end,” Küng said. “I like the rain and I like the cold, and this morning I was thinking about how I could win this stage.”

The one obstacle between Küng and the win was the final climb, the third category Treyvaux, but once he reached the summit with 20 seconds in hand over his pursuers, he realised that a maiden WorldTour victory was well within his reach. “It’s always very hard to know if you’re going to win, but when I reached the top of the last GPM, I know that it was looking quite likely,” Küng said.

The remnants of the break were never quite on the same page, as Bakelants and Lindeman rid themselves of Kochetkov in the finale but made no inroads into Küng’s lead. Bakelants eventually came home in second place, fully 38 seconds back.

The peloton, controlled by Team Sky for much of the day, had left it too late to peg back the escapees, or at least, had underestimated the strength of Küng, who – predictably – has been widely heralded as the new Fabian Cancellara since his under-23 days.

Etixx-QuickStep did, however, make one last-ditch attempt to salvage something from the stage. Inside the final ten kilometres, Tony Martin surged clear of the bunch with Julian Alaphillipe tucked onto his rear wheel. Catching the flying Küng seemed impossible by that juncture, but had Orica-GreenEdge not reacted, then Alaphilippe might have done enough to divest Albasini of the yellow jersey.

The young Frenchman relented shortly afterwards, however, although Martin continued with his effort to take fourth place on the stage, 45 seconds down, almost catching Bakelants and Lindeman in the process. Martin’s effort also served a target for the chasing peloton, which ultimately crossed the line just a further seven seconds back, with another Etixx-QuickStep man, Gianni Meersman, claiming the sprint for fifth place.

Albasini was also in that group and he retains his overall lead, 20 seconds ahead of teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).

There was something of a truce called between the principal overall contenders on a decidedly grim day, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all finished safely in the main peloton. They were all content to allow the early break go clear – initially, Küng et al also had Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) for company – and build up a lead of six minutes before Sky set about gradually whittling down the advantage to more manageable dimensions.

Movistar and Astana maintained a watching brief, as did Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) but there were to be no late frissons among the favourites on a wet but relatively tranquil May Day.

Such détente will not endure. On Saturday, the peloton faces four category one climbs, including the summit finish at Champex-Lac. A decisive day at the Tour de Romandie, and a resonant one in the long, long build-up to the Tour de France.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:35:10 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:39 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 48 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 60 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:50 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:53 62 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 63 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:31 65 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 66 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 68 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 83 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 86 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:36 97 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:14 100 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:34 101 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:15 103 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 109 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 110 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 113 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 114 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 118 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 120 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:28 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 122 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 123 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 126 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 127 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 131 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 132 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:47 134 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNS Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:35:10 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:50 12 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 13 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:31 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:04:36 20 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:34 21 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:15 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:28 24 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:47:14 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 4 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:52 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Movistar Team 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Lampre-Merida 9 IAM Cycling 10 Team Katusha 11 Astana Pro Team 12 FDJ.fr 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 14 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:18 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:10 16 Team Europcar 17 Team Sky 0:08:15 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:09:29

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 13:33:40 2 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:42 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 21 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:50 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:15 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:22 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:33 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:02 46 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:06 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:23 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 50 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:06 51 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:46 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 53 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:04 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:11 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:21 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:27 57 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 58 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:51 59 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:22 60 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:28 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:09 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:08:16 64 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:21 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:33 66 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 67 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:07 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:12 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:46 71 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:47 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:17 73 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:53 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:40 75 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:14 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:41 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:53 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:06 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:15:45 81 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:28 82 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:13 83 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:18:22 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:21 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:26 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:11 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:22 88 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:31 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:48 90 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:02 91 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:08 93 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:17 94 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:28 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:38 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:01 97 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:05 98 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:09 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:54 101 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:57 102 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:05 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:30 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:43 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:16 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:32 107 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:43 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:28 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:44 110 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:28:36 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:43 112 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:30:13 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:07 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:13 115 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:06 116 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:13 117 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:15 118 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:32:26 119 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:28 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:42 122 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:01 123 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:03 124 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:35:33 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:17 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:40:30 127 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:36 128 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:25 129 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:48 130 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:37 131 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:43:42 132 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:46 133 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:47 134 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:48:13

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 7 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 8 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 14 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 27 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13:34:00 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:07 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:31 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:07:56 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:01 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:26 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:46 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:08 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:51 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:28 16 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:49 17 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:45 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:12 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:28:16 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:47 22 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:53 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:55 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:08 25 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:16