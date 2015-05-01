Trending

Stefan Küng wins stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Swiss neo-pro solos to win in rain-soaked stage

Image 1 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 2 of 29

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the best young riders jersey

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) in the best young riders jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) won the bunch sprint

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) won the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto-Jumbo)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoying pulling on the leaders jersey

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoying pulling on the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC) was also the most combative rider today

Stefan Küng (BMC) was also the most combative rider today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC) enjoying his moment on the podium

Stefan Küng (BMC) enjoying his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg.

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

The traditional podium celebration for Küng.

The traditional podium celebration for Küng.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Küng on the podium.

Küng on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg

Küng solos to victory in Fribourg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 19 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 20 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 21 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 22 of 29

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng takes the stage 4 win in Romandie.
Image 23 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) salutes his stage 4 Romandie win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 4 of Romandie.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) wins stage 4 of Romandie.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) takes stage 4 of Romandie.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) takes stage 4 of Romandie.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie.

Stefan Küng following his stage win in Romandie.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stefan Küng (BMC) showcased the talent that carried him to the individual pursuit world title as he soloed to victory in Fribourg at the end of a rain-soaked fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the overall lead.

Related Articles

Video: Tour de Romandie stage 4 highlights

Küng takes first WorldTour win in front of home crowds

Looking at the stage profile beforehand, Küng felt that the rolling finale was well-suited to his characteristics and asked BMC’s mechanics to fit a 54-tooth chainring to his bike. The only question, he explained afterwards, was how best to approach the preceding 150 kilometres.

On the advice of his directeur sportif, Küng opted to join the day’s early break, and the choice proved a sound one. Accompanied by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), he was part of a move that held a lead of two minutes as they crested the summit of the category two Sorens, the penultimate climb of the stage.

As planned, with 25 kilometres remaining, Küng punched his way clear, quickly opening a decent gap over his erstwhile companions. The neo-professional briefly hesitated, hoping for at least one rider to bridge across, before ultimately deciding to put his head down and solo to the finish. He disappeared into the mist and wouldn’t be seen again.

“I had a look at the stage before, I knew the parcours and I knew where to attack. When it was the moment I went and it was a time trial to the end,” Küng said. “I like the rain and I like the cold, and this morning I was thinking about how I could win this stage.”

The one obstacle between Küng and the win was the final climb, the third category Treyvaux, but once he reached the summit with 20 seconds in hand over his pursuers, he realised that a maiden WorldTour victory was well within his reach. “It’s always very hard to know if you’re going to win, but when I reached the top of the last GPM, I know that it was looking quite likely,” Küng said.

The remnants of the break were never quite on the same page, as Bakelants and Lindeman rid themselves of Kochetkov in the finale but made no inroads into Küng’s lead. Bakelants eventually came home in second place, fully 38 seconds back.

The peloton, controlled by Team Sky for much of the day, had left it too late to peg back the escapees, or at least, had underestimated the strength of Küng, who – predictably – has been widely heralded as the new Fabian Cancellara since his under-23 days.

Etixx-QuickStep did, however, make one last-ditch attempt to salvage something from the stage. Inside the final ten kilometres, Tony Martin surged clear of the bunch with Julian Alaphillipe tucked onto his rear wheel. Catching the flying Küng seemed impossible by that juncture, but had Orica-GreenEdge not reacted, then Alaphilippe might have done enough to divest Albasini of the yellow jersey.

The young Frenchman relented shortly afterwards, however, although Martin continued with his effort to take fourth place on the stage, 45 seconds down, almost catching Bakelants and Lindeman in the process. Martin’s effort also served a target for the chasing peloton, which ultimately crossed the line just a further seven seconds back, with another Etixx-QuickStep man, Gianni Meersman, claiming the sprint for fifth place.

Albasini was also in that group and he retains his overall lead, 20 seconds ahead of teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).

There was something of a truce called between the principal overall contenders on a decidedly grim day, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all finished safely in the main peloton. They were all content to allow the early break go clear – initially, Küng et al also had Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) for company – and build up a lead of six minutes before Sky set about gradually whittling down the advantage to more manageable dimensions.

Movistar and Astana maintained a watching brief, as did Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) but there were to be no late frissons among the favourites on a wet but relatively tranquil May Day.

Such détente will not endure. On Saturday, the peloton faces four category one climbs, including the summit finish at Champex-Lac. A decisive day at the Tour de Romandie, and a resonant one in the long, long build-up to the Tour de France.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:35:10
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:39
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
12Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
13Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
22Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
48Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
53David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
60Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:50
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:53
62Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
63Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:31
65Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
67Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
68Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
83Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
86Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
96Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:36
97Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
100Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:34
101Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:15
103Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
107Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
108Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
110Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
113Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
114Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
118Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
120Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:28
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
123Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
126Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
127Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
128Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
129Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
131Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
132Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:47
134Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNSSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:35:10
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:50
12Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:03:31
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:04:36
20Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:34
21Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:15
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:12:28
24Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
25Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:47:14
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:52
5Lotto Soudal
6Movistar Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Lampre-Merida
9IAM Cycling
10Team Katusha
11Astana Pro Team
12FDJ.fr
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
14Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:18
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:10
16Team Europcar
17Team Sky0:08:15
18Trek Factory Racing0:09:29

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge13:33:40
2Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
7Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:38
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
20Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
21Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:00:44
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
40Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:33
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:02
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:06
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:23
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
50Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:06
51Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:46
52Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
53Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:04
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:11
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:21
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:27
57Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
58Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
59Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:22
60Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:28
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:09
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:08:16
64Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:21
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:33
66Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
67Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:07
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:46
71Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:47
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:17
73Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:53
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:40
75Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:14
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:41
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:53
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:15:45
81Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:28
82Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:13
83Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:18:22
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:21
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:26
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:11
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:22
88Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:31
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:48
90Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:22:02
91Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:22:08
93Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:17
94Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:28
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:38
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:01
97Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:05
98Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:09
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:54
101Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:57
102Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:25:05
103Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:25:30
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:43
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:16
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:32
107Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:43
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:28
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:44
110Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:28:36
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:29:43
112Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:30:13
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:31:07
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:13
115Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:06
116Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:13
117Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:32:15
118Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:32:26
119Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:28
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:42
122Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:01
123Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:35:03
124Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:35:33
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:17
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:40:30
127Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:36
128Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:25
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:41:48
130Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:37
131Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:43:42
132Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:46
133Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:47
134Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:48:13

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha23pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling15
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team14
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing11
7Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team8
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
14Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin6
15Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
18Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team2
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
27Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13:34:00
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:07
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:31
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:07:56
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:01
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:26
12Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:46
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:08
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:51
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:28
16Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:49
17Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:24:45
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:12
19Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:28:16
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:30:47
22Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:53
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:31:55
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:08
25Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:16

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team39:58:49
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
3Team Katusha0:00:38
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
5Astana Pro Team0:00:50
6IAM Cycling0:00:57
7Movistar Team0:01:13
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
9AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
10Lampre-Merida0:02:55
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
12Lotto Soudal0:03:51
13FDJ.fr0:05:07
14Team Europcar0:06:58
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:18
16Team Sky0:22:15
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:40
18Trek Factory Racing0:32:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews