Stefan Küng wins stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
Swiss neo-pro solos to win in rain-soaked stage
Stage 4: La Neuveville - Freiburg
Stefan Küng (BMC) showcased the talent that carried him to the individual pursuit world title as he soloed to victory in Fribourg at the end of a rain-soaked fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the overall lead.
Looking at the stage profile beforehand, Küng felt that the rolling finale was well-suited to his characteristics and asked BMC’s mechanics to fit a 54-tooth chainring to his bike. The only question, he explained afterwards, was how best to approach the preceding 150 kilometres.
On the advice of his directeur sportif, Küng opted to join the day’s early break, and the choice proved a sound one. Accompanied by Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), he was part of a move that held a lead of two minutes as they crested the summit of the category two Sorens, the penultimate climb of the stage.
As planned, with 25 kilometres remaining, Küng punched his way clear, quickly opening a decent gap over his erstwhile companions. The neo-professional briefly hesitated, hoping for at least one rider to bridge across, before ultimately deciding to put his head down and solo to the finish. He disappeared into the mist and wouldn’t be seen again.
“I had a look at the stage before, I knew the parcours and I knew where to attack. When it was the moment I went and it was a time trial to the end,” Küng said. “I like the rain and I like the cold, and this morning I was thinking about how I could win this stage.”
The one obstacle between Küng and the win was the final climb, the third category Treyvaux, but once he reached the summit with 20 seconds in hand over his pursuers, he realised that a maiden WorldTour victory was well within his reach. “It’s always very hard to know if you’re going to win, but when I reached the top of the last GPM, I know that it was looking quite likely,” Küng said.
The remnants of the break were never quite on the same page, as Bakelants and Lindeman rid themselves of Kochetkov in the finale but made no inroads into Küng’s lead. Bakelants eventually came home in second place, fully 38 seconds back.
The peloton, controlled by Team Sky for much of the day, had left it too late to peg back the escapees, or at least, had underestimated the strength of Küng, who – predictably – has been widely heralded as the new Fabian Cancellara since his under-23 days.
Etixx-QuickStep did, however, make one last-ditch attempt to salvage something from the stage. Inside the final ten kilometres, Tony Martin surged clear of the bunch with Julian Alaphillipe tucked onto his rear wheel. Catching the flying Küng seemed impossible by that juncture, but had Orica-GreenEdge not reacted, then Alaphilippe might have done enough to divest Albasini of the yellow jersey.
The young Frenchman relented shortly afterwards, however, although Martin continued with his effort to take fourth place on the stage, 45 seconds down, almost catching Bakelants and Lindeman in the process. Martin’s effort also served a target for the chasing peloton, which ultimately crossed the line just a further seven seconds back, with another Etixx-QuickStep man, Gianni Meersman, claiming the sprint for fifth place.
Albasini was also in that group and he retains his overall lead, 20 seconds ahead of teammate Ivan Santaromita and Chris Froome (Sky).
There was something of a truce called between the principal overall contenders on a decidedly grim day, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all finished safely in the main peloton. They were all content to allow the early break go clear – initially, Küng et al also had Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) for company – and build up a lead of six minutes before Sky set about gradually whittling down the advantage to more manageable dimensions.
Movistar and Astana maintained a watching brief, as did Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) but there were to be no late frissons among the favourites on a wet but relatively tranquil May Day.
Such détente will not endure. On Saturday, the peloton faces four category one climbs, including the summit finish at Champex-Lac. A decisive day at the Tour de Romandie, and a resonant one in the long, long build-up to the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:35:10
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|60
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|62
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|63
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:31
|65
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:36
|97
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|100
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:34
|101
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:15
|103
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|110
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:28
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|123
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|126
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|132
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:47
|134
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:35:10
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|12
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:31
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:04:36
|20
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:34
|21
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:15
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:28
|24
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:47:14
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|FDJ.fr
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|14
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:18
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|Team Sky
|0:08:15
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|13:33:40
|2
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|40
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:02
|46
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:23
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|50
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:06
|51
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:46
|52
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|53
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:04
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:11
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:21
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:27
|57
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:46
|58
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|59
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|60
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:09
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:16
|64
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:33
|66
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|67
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:07
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:46
|71
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:47
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:17
|73
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:53
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:40
|75
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:14
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:41
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:53
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:06
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:45
|81
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:28
|82
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:13
|83
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:18:22
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:26
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:11
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:22
|88
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:31
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:48
|90
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:02
|91
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:08
|93
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|94
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:28
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:38
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:01
|97
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:05
|98
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:09
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:54
|101
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:57
|102
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:05
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:30
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:43
|105
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:16
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:32
|107
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:43
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:28
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:44
|110
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:28:36
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:43
|112
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:13
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:07
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:13
|115
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:06
|116
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:13
|117
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:15
|118
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:26
|119
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:28
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:42
|122
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:01
|123
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:03
|124
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:33
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:17
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:40:30
|127
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:36
|128
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:25
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:48
|130
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:37
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:43:42
|132
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:46
|133
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:47
|134
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:48:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|7
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|14
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13:34:00
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:07
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:56
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:01
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:26
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:46
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:08
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:51
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:28
|16
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:49
|17
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:45
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:12
|19
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:28:16
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:47
|22
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:53
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:55
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:08
|25
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|39:58:49
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:55
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:07
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:18
|16
|Team Sky
|0:22:15
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:40
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:46
