Video: Tour de Romandie stage 3 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-Greenedge) wins stage 3 in Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the overall race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge during stage 3 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Albasini salutes the stage 3 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A case of déjà vu all over again on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, as Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) out manoeuvred Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) in a reduced bunch sprint to land his second successive win and double his overall lead into the bargain.

The rolling 172-kilometre trek from Moutier to Porrentruy featured four categorised climbs and a long, fast descent towards the finish line. In short, it was a day typical of the Tour de Romandie – too tough for the pure sprinters but not quite difficult enough for the general classification contenders to make the difference. When the final climb of the Côte de Lure failed to splinter the leading group, a sprint was inevitable, despite a flurry of attacks on the drop towards the finish.

