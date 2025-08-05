Tour de Pologne stage 2: Paul Lapeira surprises with uphill sprint victory and race lead

Hilly finish knocks Kooij out of leader's jersey

Paul Lapeira of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 2 a 149.4km stage from Hotel Golebiewski Karpacz to Karpacz
Former French national champion Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne and took the race leader's yellow jersey with a perfectly-timed late surge on the uphill finish above Karpacz.

Lapeira let his rivals attack, waited a moment and then accelerated with 150 metres to go, opening a gap of several bike lengths that was enough to give him time to celebrate on the line.

