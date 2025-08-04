Tour de Pologne stage 1: Olav Kooij takes first leaders jersey with sprint victory in Legnica
Paul Magnier and Jensen Plowright secure podium spots in fast finish
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) lived up to the billing and won stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne in Legnica, taking victory after surviving a hectic run into the final sprint that saw a crash inside the last 2km.
The Dutch sprinter hit the front late 200 metres from the line with a perfectly-timed surge after the final bend, winning by a wheel from Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep). Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third.
Visma controlled for much of the 200km stage that started in Wrocław, but did not organise their lead-out well, with Kooij having to freelance his way to the front as riders clashed shoulders and some even had to unclip amid the chaos of a scary sprint in the final 5km.
A crash 1.8km from the line occured after several narrowings of a largely wide road leading into the city, and meant several lead-out trains were affected. This was, however, the only likely pure bunch sprint on the 2025 route.
After his sixth win of the season and fourth at WorldTour-level, Kooij takes the race leader's jersey into stage 2, which offers up a hilly route starting and finishing in Karpacz.
There was a rainy opening to the 82nd Tour de Pologne, with men's WorldTour action returning, eight days after the conclusion of the Tour de France. Wrocław hosted the start of the 200km stage to Legnica, with a breakaway quickly forming.
Four men got up the road: Lars Boven (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Patryk Stosz (Poland) and Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech), but the latter quickly returned to the peloton as the teams with sprinters kept the gap below two minutes.
There was a crash in the peloton for around 12 riders on the wet roads with 160km to go in the stage through a bend, including several from Israel-Premier Tech and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, but everyone was soon back on their bikes.
Boven and Grondin were the last men standing, but 38km from the finish, they were reeled back in under the control of Visma-Lease a Bike and Soudal-QuickStep, with the final fight for position beginning to unfold.
Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to the maximum KOM points on offer on stage 1, cresting the only categorised climb on an otherwise completely flat route in Prochowice in first, which put some life into the now-complete peloton.
The wide roads narrowed multiple times on the run into Legnica, which meant for a hectic peloton and eventually a crash with 1.8km to go, with many riders going down near the front. Most of the fast men did survive the chaos, though, so there was still going to be a big sprint.
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) opened up the sprint early with a burst 320 metres from the finish, but he soon faded and got passed by the charging bunch.
Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Kanter (XDS Astana) were well-positioned, but the pure sprinters were coming quickly, with Kooij charging to the front to take an expected victory on the opener.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes tech wrap-up: Who won with what?And why do the female pros prefer lightweight bikes, when the men tend to choose aero bikes?
-
Tour de Pologne stage 1: Olav Kooij takes first leaders jersey with sprint victory in LegnicaPaul Magnier and Jensen Plowright secure podium spots in fast finish
-
What was the circular sensor Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was wearing on her back at the Tour de France Femmes?Visma-Lease a Bike riders were using another new wearable at the women's Tour de France
-
Breakthrough riders, history makers, and a home winner – Tour de France Femmes 2025 conclusionsCyclingnews breaks down all the big talking points from a thrilling edition of the women's Tour