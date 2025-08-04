Tour de Pologne stage 1: Olav Kooij takes first leaders jersey with sprint victory in Legnica

Paul Magnier and Jensen Plowright secure podium spots in fast finish

LEGNICA, POLAND - AUGUST 04: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 1 a 199.7km stage from Wroclaw to Legnica on August 04, 2025 in Legnica, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Pologne 2025: Olav Kooij of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) lived up to the billing and won stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne in Legnica, taking victory after surviving a hectic run into the final sprint that saw a crash inside the last 2km.

The Dutch sprinter hit the front late 200 metres from the line with a perfectly-timed surge after the final bend, winning by a wheel from Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep). Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third.

