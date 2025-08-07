Tour de Pologne stage 4: Paul Magnier blasts ahead of Ben Turner for victory on uphill drag to the finish

Frenchman scores first WorldTour victory while compatriot Paul Lapeira continues to hold GC lead

CIESZYN, POLAND - AUGUST 07: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 4 a 198.8km stage from Rybnik to Cieszyn / #UCIWT / on August 07, 2025 in Cieszyn, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Pologne: Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) sprints to victory on stage 4 in Cieszyn (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Paul Magnier sped to his fifth victory of the season, and Soudal-QuickStep’s 29th, on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne, getting the jump on Ineos Grenadiers on the final bend in Cieszyn.

For the second day in a row, the British squad controlled the final kilometre of the race, with Michał Kwiatkowski leading out stage 3 winner Ben Turner. However, it was the French 21-year-old who went first on the uphill finish, coming around both Kwiatkowski and Turner before the British rider launched.

