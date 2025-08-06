Tour de Pologne stage 3: Ben Turner wins in Wałbrzych while race leader Paul Lapeira involved in crash leading to race neutralisation with 22km to go

Yellow jersey and Polish national champion Rafał Majka among riders involved in crash on descent

WALBRZYCH, POLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Turner of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 3 a 159.3km stage from Walbrzych to Walbrzych / #UCIWT / on August 06, 2025 in Walbrzych, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Pologne 2025: Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) wins hectic finale on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) sprinted to the first WorldTour win of his career on a chaotic stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne, holding off Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) in Wałbrzych.

After a hectic final to the stage which saw a nasty crash, a race neutralisation, and a late catch of the break, Ineos Grenadiers hit the front late to lead out Turner. Polish racer Michał Kwiatkowski led out the uphill sprint, delivering Turner to the 200-metre mark, where he had no rivals in the final dash to the finish.

