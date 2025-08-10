Tour de Pologne: Brandon McNulty secures the overall on final day of racing with solid victory in the individual time trial

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took overall victory in the Tour de Pologne with a perfectly-executed performance in the final 12.5km time trial around Wieliczka near Krakow in southern Poland.

McNulty raced with stars-and-stripes bands on the arms of his UAE skinsuit as a former USPro ITT national champion and used his world-class time trial skills to set a time of 14:31 to win the stage.

He was 46 faster than stage 6 winner and race leader Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) and so won the Tour de Pologne by a comfortable margin.

2023 under-23 world time trial champion Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) warmed the hot seat for a long time but ultimately finished 12 seconds slower than McNulty. Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third at 15 seconds back.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) set a time of 14:47 to finish fourth on the stage and so second overall at 29 seconds. Sobrero moved up to third at 37 seconds as Langellotti tumbled to fifth overall at 39 seconds.

How it unfolded

The Tour de Pologne has often included a time trial and this year's race ended with a 12.5km test that started and finished near the “Wieliczka” Salt Mine in southern Poland. The course started with a gradual two-kilometre climb before a hilltop sector and a gradual and fast descent back to the finish.

Last year, thanks in part to a good time trial, Jonas Vingegaard secured overall victory at the Tour de Pologne. This year the time trial decided the overall winner after a week of close racing and a fight for every second.

Due to illness and a number of abandons, only 115 started the time trial but many raced at 100% in a final day of competition.

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) raced in the White Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain's Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) set the early fastest time of 15:02, covering the course at an average of 49.69 kph. Artz Huub (Intermarché-Wanty) went eight sections faster and set 14:54 but soon after stage 3 winner Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) beat him with a time of 14:50. Turner raced in the white points jersey and then sat in the hot seat watching his rivals try to beat him.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is a renowned time trialist but only returned to racing in Pologne after missing the Tour de France. He was one vital second slower than Turner in 14:51.

2023 under-23 world time trial champion Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) was faster at the intermediate time check after six kilometres and eventually took the hot seat from Turner, stopping the clock in a time of 14:43 and racing at an average of 50.759 kph.

Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is a former Italian time trial champion and won the final time trial stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. He impressed in Poland as he fought for a place on the podium of the final GC but was three seconds slower than his compatriot Milesi. However his effort was worth it.

Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) took a risk on a late roundabout, cutting across a cobbled sector. He finished all out but was 14 seconds slower than Milesi in a time of 14:57 but moved up to sixth overall at 47 seconds.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished 12th in the time trial but that was enough to defend his fourth place overall at 39 seconds.

McNulty showed his intentions at the first time split, going 18 seconds faster than Milesi after six kilometres. The American was powerful and composed, carefully judging his lines and performance. He soon stopped the clock in a time of 14:31 and only needed to wait for his overall victory to be confirmed.

Langellotti started last in a full yellow skinsuit as race leader. He knew he was racing to try to hold onto the race lead but could do nothing to stop McNulty ahead of him.

Langellotti was timed at 32 second down on McNulty at the time split. He perhaps knew his chances of victory were gone but raced all out to the finish. He set a time of 15:17, slipping down the GC to fifth at 39 seconds. The daily and overall spoils went to McNulty and UAE yet again.

Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) competed in the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

