Tour of Poland: Majka wins in Bukowina

Tinkoff-Saxo rider moves into the race lead

Image 1 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack in the final lap.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack in the final lap.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 2 of 17

Davide Villella (Cannondale) makes a move

Davide Villella (Cannondale) makes a move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Poland

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Tinkoff-Saxo dominated stage 6 at the Tour of Poland

Tinkoff-Saxo dominated stage 6 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his winning move over the final climb

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his winning move over the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

The breakaway during stage 6

The breakaway during stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) gives his victory salute after a stage 6 win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) gives his victory salute after a stage 6 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates with a bottle of champagne

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Tour of Poland stage 6 podium (l-r): Benat Inxausti (Movistar), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Jon Izaguirre (Movistar

Tour of Poland stage 6 podium (l-r): Benat Inxausti (Movistar), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Jon Izaguirre (Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 and takes the overall lead

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the last of the riders left in the breakaway

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the last of the riders left in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Macej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) wins the mountain jersey

Macej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) wins the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Tinkoff-Saxo leads the race on the climb

Tinkoff-Saxo leads the race on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his victory

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 16 of 17

The stage 6 podium

The stage 6 podium
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 17 of 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka secured his second stage win at the Tour of Poland during stage 6 on Friday. He won the mountain stage into Bukowina Tatrzanska solo with a 10-second gap on Movistar teammates Benat Intxausti in second and Jon Izaguirre in third place.

“My teammates proved one more time how strong they are, although they were tired," Majka said. "For my part, I knew I had to go fast in the final kilometers so I just stayed in a good position and controlled the other riders until the last climb. Then I could go full gas. The people shouting my name on the roads gave me goosebumps. That's my second stage win on the Tour of Poland so I am already happy. I don't want to make big plans about tomorrow's time trial and the general classification. If I lose, I lose and if not, I will be super happy to win the Tour of Poland overall.”

The Polish rider moved into the overall race lead by 18 seconds ahead of Intxausti, and is now 22 seconds ahead of Izaguirre as the race heads into the stage 7 time trial on Saturday in Kraków.

Majka made his winning attack out of a small but decisive group on the final climb over the wall of Bukovina and left all of his rivals behind. Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Petr Vakoc went into the stage wearing the yellow jersey but lost it when he was unable to hang onto the blistering pace.

“Even if I lost the leader's jersey, it was a really good day for me because I gave everything I could," Vakoc said. "In fact, the course was a little bit too hard for me. I am quite happy I could come back between the first and second lap. Then I stayed in the first group until the last climb. Then I tried to lose as less time as possible but I was so tired. Hopefully, I can do a good time trial tomorrow and be part of final top eight of the race.”

How it unfolded

The sixth stage of the Tour of Poland took the riders on a 180km race from Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa to Bukowina Tatrzanska, and the riders welcomed the day’s slight cloud cover instead of the rain-soaked race through the mountains the previous day. The stage’s circuit-style race opened with two intermediate sprints at 12.8km and 18km into the race, where points were awarded to Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).

A seven-rider breakaway formed early on that included Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Sergey Lagutin (RusVelo), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha), Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano), Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar).

“I joined all the attempts of attacks in the first part of the race to make sure I could join the breakaway," Vuillermoz said. "After 30km we managed to go away and we had a good collaboration. That was a very tough circuit and in order to climb the steepest hill, I should have put a small gear of 29 instead of 27. It cost me a lot of energy and I paid the price later in the race. But I am happy with my day.”

The undulating stage dealt the riders a total of eight climbs, two climbs on each of the four large circuit, all with mountain points available at the top. Paterski, who led the mountain classification at the start of the day, was uncontested on the climbs and picked up full points atop the first five, bolstering his point tally and sealing his lead in the pink climber’s jersey.

With 60km to go, the breakaway group held a gap of 1:13 minutes on the main field. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) embarked on a lone chase in pursuit of the breakaway but his effort only brought him halfway across and he remained in no-man’s land between the breakaway and the field.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep led the race along narrow roads through the rolling green fields for its overall leader Vakoc, who had a one-second advantage over Majka at the start of the sixth stage.

Majka, having shown his strength in the mountains by winning stage five, had the most to gain from the mountainous circuit race and his team Tinkoff-Saxo eventually took control of the race, sending its riders to the front of the field on the ascents and keeping a close watch over its GC rivals.

Gavazzi’s attempt to bridge across to the breakaway proved fruitless and the Italian was picked up by the Tinkoff-Saxo-led peloton with 40km to go.

Up in the breakaway, Lagutin wrestled Paterski for mountain points on the sixth climb while Meier continued his consistent top-three performances on the ascents and took the third-place points.

Tinkoff-Saxo quickened the pace, with help from one other Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, and brought the gap to the breakaway down to under a minute within 30km to the finish.

Meier, Vuillermoz and Caruso attacked over the penultimate climb leaving the remaining breakaway riders behind. The peloton swallowed up the stragglers, under Tinkoff-Saxo charge, and closed the gap to the last three riders out front. Meier picked up the points at the top of the ascent right before being caught by the field.

The field was all back together with 25km to go, as the race headed for the final two climbs on the last circuit giving way to a series of attacks against the dominant Tinkoff-Saxo team.

Davide Villella (Cannondale) was the first to make a move, forcing Majka to get out of his saddle and chase. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the next to go but he was caught by Majka along with Izaguirre, Robert Gesink and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano). Despite the horsepower in the group, Majka received little help from the other riders.

Race leader Vakoc was left behind and forced to chase with his sole teammate Gianluca Brambilla from the remnants of the main field and several other general classification riders who did not make the decisive move.

Barguil was clearly the fastest descender and opened a gap over the small group by the bottom. He looked back and waited for his breakaway companions and soon several other riders had made their way across to the break. Vakoc was one of those riders, however, he fell off pace a second time on the final climb.

Majka used up his last remaining teammate, Oliver Zaugg, before attacking on the last climb up Bukovina and riding away from his rivals. He rode over the most difficult part of the climb alone, gaining time in the overall classification. Movistar teammates Izaguirre and Intxausti followed Majka but the pair were not able to close the gap before the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4:40:58
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
6Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:48
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:11
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:13
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
25Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:04:42
30Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:06:14
37Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:06:30
38Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:10
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:35
45Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
52Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:15
54Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:53
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
56Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
61Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
62Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:12:39
67Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:17
68Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:18
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:27
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:33
73Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
78Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
79Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
84Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
85Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
86Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
89Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
91Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
96Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
98Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
102Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
104Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
105Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
107David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
109Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
110Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
111Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
112Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
113Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
115Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:26:10
116Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
117Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
120Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:34
121Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
122Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
124Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
126Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
128Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
133Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
134Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
135Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFSerguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
DNSTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNSDamiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFKonrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team19
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida16
6Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano14
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha12
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale7
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
16Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo5
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky3
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 1 - Zab (Cat 1) km. 31.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge7
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - Sciana Bukvina (Cat. 1) km. 46.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo7
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge5
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2

Mountain 3 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 70.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge7
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
5Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha2

Mountain 4 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 84.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge7
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar5
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2

Mountain 5 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 108.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo7
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge5
4Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3
5Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2

Mountain 6 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 123
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge5
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 7 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 147.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge10pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Mountain 8 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 161.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano14
3Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:04:02
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
3AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
4BMC Racing Team0:04:49
5Cannondale0:05:12
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:15
7Lotto Belisol0:11:02
8CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:05
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
10Lampre-Merida0:13:51
11Team Giant-Shimano0:14:04
12Team Sky0:14:32
13Team Katusha0:20:22
14RusVelo0:28:25
15Team Europcar0:28:26
16Orica Greenedge0:29:21
17Garmin Sharp0:33:17
18Poland0:37:48
19Astana Pro Team0:43:11
20Trek Factory Racing0:50:08
21FDJ.fr0:51:51

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo29:46:17
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:40
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:46
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:47
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
12Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:06
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:01:08
14Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:25
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:33
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:43
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:15
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:03:23
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
25Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:03:44
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:15
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:26
30Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:54
31Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:47
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:07:03
34Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:38
35Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:07:59
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:08:03
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:52
38Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:47
39Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:11:26
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:31
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:33
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:43
43Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:51
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:11:53
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:29
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
47Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
48Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:13:22
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:40
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:12
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:23
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:15:03
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:15:05
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:05
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:00
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:21
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:22
58Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:45
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:55
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:17
61Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:21:39
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:00
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:22:32
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:22:53
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:23:04
66Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:23:22
67Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:47
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:11
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:19
70Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:48
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:13
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:28
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:28:56
74Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:29:12
75Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:29:48
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:29:54
77Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:29:57
78Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:19
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:20
80Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:31:02
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:30
82Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:50
83Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:15
84Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:07
85Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:18
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:34
87Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:35:57
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:52
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:37:21
90Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:39:14
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:21
92Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:39:25
93Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:39:38
94Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:51
95Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland0:40:21
96Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:57
97Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:16
98Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:41:20
99Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:41:32
100Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:37
101Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:41:51
102Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:41:57
103Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:42:52
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:43:01
105Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:43:31
106David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:44:03
107Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:41
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:36
109Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:46:18
110Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:46:29
111Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:46:31
112Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:41
113Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:47:08
114Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:48:15
115Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:49:35
116Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:49:58
117Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:16
118Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:50:25
119Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:26
120Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:52:09
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:28
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:32
123Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:00
124Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:53:12
125Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:53:26
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:54
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:42
128Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:55:23
129Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:35
130Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:58
131Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:45
132Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:02:52
133Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:03:41
134Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:05:45
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:16:18
136Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1:25:52
137Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:44:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale66pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge47
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol38
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team38
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team37
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale37
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team36
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano30
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice29
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida27
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
19Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team24
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team19
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team18
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
27Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo15
28Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha14
29Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale11
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
35Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
36Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
37Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
38Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing8
39Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge7
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team6
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo5
45Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
46Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
47Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky3
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
50Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
51Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo3
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
54Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
55Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice81pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge56
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo24
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano19
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
10Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
11Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano8
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp7
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky7
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky7
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
21Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3
22Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale2
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
26Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha2
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
29Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
31Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale11pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland6
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
10Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge3
11Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky3
12Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
15Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team89:20:59
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:31
3BMC Racing Team0:04:58
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
5Cannondale0:06:07
6CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:55
7Lampre-Merida0:14:17
8Team Giant-Shimano0:14:43
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:17
10Lotto Belisol0:15:58
11Team Sky0:16:39
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:31
13Team Katusha0:26:48
14RusVelo0:29:36
15Orica Greenedge0:32:39
16Team Europcar0:34:07
17Poland0:51:58
18Garmin Sharp0:53:57
19Astana Pro Team0:54:25
20Trek Factory Racing1:00:42
21FDJ.fr1:28:54

 

