Tour of Poland: Majka wins in Bukowina
Tinkoff-Saxo rider moves into the race lead
Stage 6: Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka secured his second stage win at the Tour of Poland during stage 6 on Friday. He won the mountain stage into Bukowina Tatrzanska solo with a 10-second gap on Movistar teammates Benat Intxausti in second and Jon Izaguirre in third place.
“My teammates proved one more time how strong they are, although they were tired," Majka said. "For my part, I knew I had to go fast in the final kilometers so I just stayed in a good position and controlled the other riders until the last climb. Then I could go full gas. The people shouting my name on the roads gave me goosebumps. That's my second stage win on the Tour of Poland so I am already happy. I don't want to make big plans about tomorrow's time trial and the general classification. If I lose, I lose and if not, I will be super happy to win the Tour of Poland overall.”
The Polish rider moved into the overall race lead by 18 seconds ahead of Intxausti, and is now 22 seconds ahead of Izaguirre as the race heads into the stage 7 time trial on Saturday in Kraków.
Majka made his winning attack out of a small but decisive group on the final climb over the wall of Bukovina and left all of his rivals behind. Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Petr Vakoc went into the stage wearing the yellow jersey but lost it when he was unable to hang onto the blistering pace.
“Even if I lost the leader's jersey, it was a really good day for me because I gave everything I could," Vakoc said. "In fact, the course was a little bit too hard for me. I am quite happy I could come back between the first and second lap. Then I stayed in the first group until the last climb. Then I tried to lose as less time as possible but I was so tired. Hopefully, I can do a good time trial tomorrow and be part of final top eight of the race.”
How it unfolded
The sixth stage of the Tour of Poland took the riders on a 180km race from Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa to Bukowina Tatrzanska, and the riders welcomed the day’s slight cloud cover instead of the rain-soaked race through the mountains the previous day. The stage’s circuit-style race opened with two intermediate sprints at 12.8km and 18km into the race, where points were awarded to Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).
A seven-rider breakaway formed early on that included Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Sergey Lagutin (RusVelo), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha), Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano), Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar).
“I joined all the attempts of attacks in the first part of the race to make sure I could join the breakaway," Vuillermoz said. "After 30km we managed to go away and we had a good collaboration. That was a very tough circuit and in order to climb the steepest hill, I should have put a small gear of 29 instead of 27. It cost me a lot of energy and I paid the price later in the race. But I am happy with my day.”
The undulating stage dealt the riders a total of eight climbs, two climbs on each of the four large circuit, all with mountain points available at the top. Paterski, who led the mountain classification at the start of the day, was uncontested on the climbs and picked up full points atop the first five, bolstering his point tally and sealing his lead in the pink climber’s jersey.
With 60km to go, the breakaway group held a gap of 1:13 minutes on the main field. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) embarked on a lone chase in pursuit of the breakaway but his effort only brought him halfway across and he remained in no-man’s land between the breakaway and the field.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep led the race along narrow roads through the rolling green fields for its overall leader Vakoc, who had a one-second advantage over Majka at the start of the sixth stage.
Majka, having shown his strength in the mountains by winning stage five, had the most to gain from the mountainous circuit race and his team Tinkoff-Saxo eventually took control of the race, sending its riders to the front of the field on the ascents and keeping a close watch over its GC rivals.
Gavazzi’s attempt to bridge across to the breakaway proved fruitless and the Italian was picked up by the Tinkoff-Saxo-led peloton with 40km to go.
Up in the breakaway, Lagutin wrestled Paterski for mountain points on the sixth climb while Meier continued his consistent top-three performances on the ascents and took the third-place points.
Tinkoff-Saxo quickened the pace, with help from one other Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, and brought the gap to the breakaway down to under a minute within 30km to the finish.
Meier, Vuillermoz and Caruso attacked over the penultimate climb leaving the remaining breakaway riders behind. The peloton swallowed up the stragglers, under Tinkoff-Saxo charge, and closed the gap to the last three riders out front. Meier picked up the points at the top of the ascent right before being caught by the field.
The field was all back together with 25km to go, as the race headed for the final two climbs on the last circuit giving way to a series of attacks against the dominant Tinkoff-Saxo team.
Davide Villella (Cannondale) was the first to make a move, forcing Majka to get out of his saddle and chase. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the next to go but he was caught by Majka along with Izaguirre, Robert Gesink and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano). Despite the horsepower in the group, Majka received little help from the other riders.
Race leader Vakoc was left behind and forced to chase with his sole teammate Gianluca Brambilla from the remnants of the main field and several other general classification riders who did not make the decisive move.
Barguil was clearly the fastest descender and opened a gap over the small group by the bottom. He looked back and waited for his breakaway companions and soon several other riders had made their way across to the break. Vakoc was one of those riders, however, he fell off pace a second time on the final climb.
Majka used up his last remaining teammate, Oliver Zaugg, before attacking on the last climb up Bukovina and riding away from his rivals. He rode over the most difficult part of the climb alone, gaining time in the overall classification. Movistar teammates Izaguirre and Intxausti followed Majka but the pair were not able to close the gap before the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:40:58
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:48
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:11
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:13
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:42
|30
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:06:14
|37
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:06:30
|38
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:10
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:35
|45
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|52
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:15
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:53
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|62
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|63
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:39
|67
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:17
|68
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:27
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:33
|73
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|79
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|84
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|85
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|89
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|98
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|102
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|109
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|112
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|115
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:26:10
|116
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|117
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|120
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:34
|121
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|122
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|124
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|125
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|126
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|134
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNS
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNS
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|7
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|7
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|7
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|7
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|5
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|7
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|4
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|5
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:04:02
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|5
|Cannondale
|0:05:12
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:15
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:02
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:05
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:13:51
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:04
|12
|Team Sky
|0:14:32
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:20:22
|14
|RusVelo
|0:28:25
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:28:26
|16
|Orica Greenedge
|0:29:21
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|0:33:17
|18
|Poland
|0:37:48
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:11
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:08
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:51:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29:46:17
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:47
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|14
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:33
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:43
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:15
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:23
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:03:44
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:15
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:26
|30
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:54
|31
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:47
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:03
|34
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|35
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:07:59
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:08:03
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:52
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:47
|39
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:31
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:33
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:43
|43
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:53
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:29
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|47
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|48
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:22
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:40
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:12
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:23
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:03
|53
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:05
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:05
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:00
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:22
|58
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:45
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:55
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:17
|61
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:39
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:00
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:22:32
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:22:53
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:23:04
|66
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:22
|67
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:47
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:11
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:19
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:13
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:56
|74
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:12
|75
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:48
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:54
|77
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:57
|78
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:19
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:20
|80
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:02
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:30
|82
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:50
|83
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:15
|84
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:07
|85
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:18
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:34
|87
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:57
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:52
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:37:21
|90
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:39:14
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:21
|92
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:39:25
|93
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:39:38
|94
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:51
|95
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|0:40:21
|96
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:57
|97
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:16
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:41:20
|99
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:32
|100
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:37
|101
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:41:51
|102
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:41:57
|103
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:42:52
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:01
|105
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:43:31
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|107
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:41
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:36
|109
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:46:18
|110
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:46:29
|111
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:46:31
|112
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:41
|113
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:47:08
|114
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:48:15
|115
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:49:35
|116
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:58
|117
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:16
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:50:25
|119
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:50:26
|120
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:09
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:28
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:32
|123
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:00
|124
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:53:12
|125
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:53:26
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:54
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:42
|128
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:55:23
|129
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:35
|130
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:58
|131
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:45
|132
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:02:52
|133
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:03:41
|134
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:45
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:16:18
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:25:52
|137
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|47
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|14
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|27
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|19
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|27
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|28
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|29
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|35
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|36
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|37
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|38
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|39
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|7
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|46
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|50
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|51
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|3
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|54
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|55
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|56
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|24
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|7
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|7
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|21
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|22
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|26
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|29
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|31
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|11
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|6
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3
|11
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|12
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|89:20:59
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:58
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|5
|Cannondale
|0:06:07
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:55
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:14:17
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:43
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:17
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:58
|11
|Team Sky
|0:16:39
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:26:48
|14
|RusVelo
|0:29:36
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:32:39
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:34:07
|17
|Poland
|0:51:58
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|0:53:57
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54:25
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:42
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:28:54
