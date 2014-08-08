Image 1 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack in the final lap. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 2 of 17 Davide Villella (Cannondale) makes a move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Tinkoff-Saxo dominated stage 6 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his winning move over the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 The breakaway during stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) gives his victory salute after a stage 6 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Tour of Poland stage 6 podium (l-r): Benat Inxausti (Movistar), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Jon Izaguirre (Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 6 and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the last of the riders left in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Macej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) wins the mountain jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Tinkoff-Saxo leads the race on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 16 of 17 The stage 6 podium (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 17 of 17 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 in the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka secured his second stage win at the Tour of Poland during stage 6 on Friday. He won the mountain stage into Bukowina Tatrzanska solo with a 10-second gap on Movistar teammates Benat Intxausti in second and Jon Izaguirre in third place.

“My teammates proved one more time how strong they are, although they were tired," Majka said. "For my part, I knew I had to go fast in the final kilometers so I just stayed in a good position and controlled the other riders until the last climb. Then I could go full gas. The people shouting my name on the roads gave me goosebumps. That's my second stage win on the Tour of Poland so I am already happy. I don't want to make big plans about tomorrow's time trial and the general classification. If I lose, I lose and if not, I will be super happy to win the Tour of Poland overall.”

The Polish rider moved into the overall race lead by 18 seconds ahead of Intxausti, and is now 22 seconds ahead of Izaguirre as the race heads into the stage 7 time trial on Saturday in Kraków.

Majka made his winning attack out of a small but decisive group on the final climb over the wall of Bukovina and left all of his rivals behind. Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Petr Vakoc went into the stage wearing the yellow jersey but lost it when he was unable to hang onto the blistering pace.

“Even if I lost the leader's jersey, it was a really good day for me because I gave everything I could," Vakoc said. "In fact, the course was a little bit too hard for me. I am quite happy I could come back between the first and second lap. Then I stayed in the first group until the last climb. Then I tried to lose as less time as possible but I was so tired. Hopefully, I can do a good time trial tomorrow and be part of final top eight of the race.”

How it unfolded

The sixth stage of the Tour of Poland took the riders on a 180km race from Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa to Bukowina Tatrzanska, and the riders welcomed the day’s slight cloud cover instead of the rain-soaked race through the mountains the previous day. The stage’s circuit-style race opened with two intermediate sprints at 12.8km and 18km into the race, where points were awarded to Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).

A seven-rider breakaway formed early on that included Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Sergey Lagutin (RusVelo), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha), Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano), Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar).

“I joined all the attempts of attacks in the first part of the race to make sure I could join the breakaway," Vuillermoz said. "After 30km we managed to go away and we had a good collaboration. That was a very tough circuit and in order to climb the steepest hill, I should have put a small gear of 29 instead of 27. It cost me a lot of energy and I paid the price later in the race. But I am happy with my day.”

The undulating stage dealt the riders a total of eight climbs, two climbs on each of the four large circuit, all with mountain points available at the top. Paterski, who led the mountain classification at the start of the day, was uncontested on the climbs and picked up full points atop the first five, bolstering his point tally and sealing his lead in the pink climber’s jersey.

With 60km to go, the breakaway group held a gap of 1:13 minutes on the main field. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) embarked on a lone chase in pursuit of the breakaway but his effort only brought him halfway across and he remained in no-man’s land between the breakaway and the field.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep led the race along narrow roads through the rolling green fields for its overall leader Vakoc, who had a one-second advantage over Majka at the start of the sixth stage.

Majka, having shown his strength in the mountains by winning stage five, had the most to gain from the mountainous circuit race and his team Tinkoff-Saxo eventually took control of the race, sending its riders to the front of the field on the ascents and keeping a close watch over its GC rivals.

Gavazzi’s attempt to bridge across to the breakaway proved fruitless and the Italian was picked up by the Tinkoff-Saxo-led peloton with 40km to go.

Up in the breakaway, Lagutin wrestled Paterski for mountain points on the sixth climb while Meier continued his consistent top-three performances on the ascents and took the third-place points.

Tinkoff-Saxo quickened the pace, with help from one other Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, and brought the gap to the breakaway down to under a minute within 30km to the finish.

Meier, Vuillermoz and Caruso attacked over the penultimate climb leaving the remaining breakaway riders behind. The peloton swallowed up the stragglers, under Tinkoff-Saxo charge, and closed the gap to the last three riders out front. Meier picked up the points at the top of the ascent right before being caught by the field.

The field was all back together with 25km to go, as the race headed for the final two climbs on the last circuit giving way to a series of attacks against the dominant Tinkoff-Saxo team.

Davide Villella (Cannondale) was the first to make a move, forcing Majka to get out of his saddle and chase. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the next to go but he was caught by Majka along with Izaguirre, Robert Gesink and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano). Despite the horsepower in the group, Majka received little help from the other riders.

Race leader Vakoc was left behind and forced to chase with his sole teammate Gianluca Brambilla from the remnants of the main field and several other general classification riders who did not make the decisive move.

Barguil was clearly the fastest descender and opened a gap over the small group by the bottom. He looked back and waited for his breakaway companions and soon several other riders had made their way across to the break. Vakoc was one of those riders, however, he fell off pace a second time on the final climb.

Majka used up his last remaining teammate, Oliver Zaugg, before attacking on the last climb up Bukovina and riding away from his rivals. He rode over the most difficult part of the climb alone, gaining time in the overall classification. Movistar teammates Izaguirre and Intxausti followed Majka but the pair were not able to close the gap before the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:40:58 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:48 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:11 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:13 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 25 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:04:42 30 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:06:14 37 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:06:30 38 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:10 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:35 45 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 52 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:15 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:53 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 61 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 62 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 63 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:12:39 67 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:17 68 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:18 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:27 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:33 73 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 79 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 85 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 86 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 89 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 98 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 100 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 102 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 104 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 107 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 109 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 110 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 111 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 112 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 113 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 115 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:26:10 116 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 117 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 120 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:34 121 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 122 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 124 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 126 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 134 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar DNF Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale DNS Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp DNS Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland DNF Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 19 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 14 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 12 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 7 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 16 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 3 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 - Zab (Cat 1) km. 31.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 7 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - Sciana Bukvina (Cat. 1) km. 46.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 7 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2

Mountain 3 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 70.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 7 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 5 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 4 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 84.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 7 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 5 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2

Mountain 5 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 108.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 7 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 4 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 5 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 6 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 123 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 7 - Zab (Cat. 1) km. 147.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 10 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Mountain 8 - Sciana Bukovina (Cat. 1) km. 161.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 14 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:04:02 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 4 BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 5 Cannondale 0:05:12 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:15 7 Lotto Belisol 0:11:02 8 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:05 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 10 Lampre-Merida 0:13:51 11 Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:04 12 Team Sky 0:14:32 13 Team Katusha 0:20:22 14 RusVelo 0:28:25 15 Team Europcar 0:28:26 16 Orica Greenedge 0:29:21 17 Garmin Sharp 0:33:17 18 Poland 0:37:48 19 Astana Pro Team 0:43:11 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:50:08 21 FDJ.fr 0:51:51

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29:46:17 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:40 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:47 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:06 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:08 14 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:25 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:33 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:43 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:15 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:23 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 25 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:03:44 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:15 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:26 30 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:54 31 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:19 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:47 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:07:03 34 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:38 35 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:07:59 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:08:03 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:52 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:47 39 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:11:26 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:31 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:33 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:43 43 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:51 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:53 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:29 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 47 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 48 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:13:22 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:40 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:12 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:23 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:03 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:15:05 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:05 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:00 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:21 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:22 58 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:45 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:55 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:17 61 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:39 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:00 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:22:32 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:53 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:23:04 66 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:22 67 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:47 68 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:11 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:19 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:48 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:13 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:28 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:28:56 74 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:29:12 75 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:29:48 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:54 77 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:57 78 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:19 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:20 80 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:02 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:30 82 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:50 83 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:15 84 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:07 85 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:18 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:34 87 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:35:57 88 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:52 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:37:21 90 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:39:14 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:21 92 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 0:39:25 93 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:39:38 94 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:51 95 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 0:40:21 96 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:57 97 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:16 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:41:20 99 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:41:32 100 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:37 101 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:41:51 102 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:41:57 103 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:42:52 104 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:01 105 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:43:31 106 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:03 107 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:41 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:36 109 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:46:18 110 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:46:29 111 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:46:31 112 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:41 113 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:47:08 114 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:48:15 115 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:49:35 116 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:49:58 117 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:16 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:50:25 119 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:26 120 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:52:09 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:28 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:32 123 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:00 124 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:53:12 125 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:53:26 126 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:54 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:42 128 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:55:23 129 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:56:35 130 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:58 131 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:45 132 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:02:52 133 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:03:41 134 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:05:45 135 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:16:18 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1:25:52 137 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:44:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 66 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 47 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 38 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 37 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 36 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 30 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 27 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 19 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 18 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 27 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 15 28 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 14 29 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13 32 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 35 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 36 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 37 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 38 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 39 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 7 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 46 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 47 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 3 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 50 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 51 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 3 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 54 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 55 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 56 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 24 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 19 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 11 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 12 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 7 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 7 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 7 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 21 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3 22 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 2 25 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 26 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 2 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 29 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 31 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 6 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 7 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 3 11 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 12 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 15 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1