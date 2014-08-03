Hutarovich wins chaotic Tour of Poland opener
Rain, hail, crashes plague peloton
Stage 1: Gdansk - Bydgoszcz
Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory in the bunch sprint at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Poland on a day marred by a spate of crashes in treacherous conditions.
Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) was the last survivor of the day’s early break – which was itself not immune to the crashes that marked the afternoon’s racing – but he was swept up by the peloton in the streets of Bydgoszcz.
In the subsequent bunch finish, Hutarovich emerged victorious ahead of Roman Maikin (RusVelo) and Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), while Paterski gamely held on for fourth place. The sprint, too, was beset by a crash, with Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) hitting a barrier inside the final 150 metres.
How it unfolded
The day's breakaway set off early in the 226km stage, under sunny skies and sweltering temperatures, but the finale of the stage would be contested in polar opposite conditions. Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Kamil Gradek (Poland), Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) were allowed a generous advantage by the peloton, with their gap exceeding 12 minutes at times.
Gradek won the first sprint in Kwidzyn after 86km, as all five riders cooperated smoothly throughout the day. They still had a lead of four minutes when the skies turned from blue to black, and a freak storm pelted the breakaway with rain, hail and strong winds with 50km to go.
The riders weren't the only beings suffering, as the trees were torn asunder in the gale, with one rather large tree being snapped in two onto the road ahead of the race. The breakaway made it through unscathed, but the debris from the storm caused several serious crashes in the bunch.
In the midst of the chaos, Engoulvent won the second prime in Unislaw at kilometer 171.8, but the stage was less about racing and more about survival by that point.
The situation did not improve much ones the race hit the closing circuits in Bydgoszcz, where the rain-soaked roads were as slippery as ice. The entire breakaway fell in one turn with 20km left to race, and the spill did not help their chances to stay away from the Tinkoff-Saxo led peloton.
Paterski was the first rider back on his bike, and he used the opportunity to set off solo in pursuit of the sole climber's points of the day at 16km to go, while Krizek and Engoulevent struggled to get back onto his wheel.
They duo succeeded in closing the gap, and coming into one lap to go, the trio held a slim 20 second advantage, but the peloton was closing fast.
Paterski used the same turn that caused the earlier crash to distance his companions, but the effort served only to scuttle the trio's only chance at holding off the sprinters.
The peloton swept past in the final kilometer, and BMC's Peter Velits jumped to try and hold off the sprinters. Giant-Shimano chased him down, but its sprinter Luka Mezgec suffered a touch of wheels and crashed headfirst into the barriers.
The spill opened the door for Hutarovich to claim his first WorldTour stage victory since his win on stage 2 of the 2010 Vuelta a España.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:47:50
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|50
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|58
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|61
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|62
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|63
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|77
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|80
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|87
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|92
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|93
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|96
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|97
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|98
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:00:48
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|100
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|101
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|106
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|108
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:10
|109
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:32
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|111
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:07
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|118
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:36
|120
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:38
|121
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:01
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:04
|124
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:45
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|126
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|128
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|129
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:13
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:16
|132
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:22
|133
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:47
|136
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|137
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:57
|142
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:22
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:25
|148
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:32
|150
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|155
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|156
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:33
|159
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:30
|161
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:00
|162
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:30
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:47:28
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:04
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:08
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|40
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|51
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|59
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|62
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|64
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|77
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|80
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|93
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|95
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:50
|99
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:00:58
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:04
|101
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|102
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:18
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|104
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|107
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|109
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:42
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|114
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:17
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|118
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:46
|120
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|121
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:11
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:14
|124
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:55
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|126
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|128
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|129
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:26
|132
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:32
|133
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:07:23
|134
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:57
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|139
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:07
|142
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:35
|148
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:42
|150
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|155
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|156
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:43
|159
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:40
|161
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:10
|162
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|17
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|8
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|14
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17:23:30
|2
|RusVelo
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Poland
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:40
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:01
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:15
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:44
