Hutarovich wins chaotic Tour of Poland opener

Rain, hail, crashes plague peloton

Image 1 of 65

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 65

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) enjoying a chat in the peloton

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) enjoying a chat in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 65

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 65

Riders passes through a tree linedavenue

Riders passes through a tree linedavenue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 65

Before soloing away to victory, Petr Vakoč was on bidon duty for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Before soloing away to victory, Petr Vakoč was on bidon duty for Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 65

Astana at the sign on in Gdańsk

Astana at the sign on in Gdańsk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 65

Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa at the dockyards in Gdańsk

Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa at the dockyards in Gdańsk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 1 in Poland

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 1 in Poland
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 9 of 65

Lampre-Merida are presented to the crowd

Lampre-Merida are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 65

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) checks his injuries that forced him out of the race

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) checks his injuries that forced him out of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 65

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) with medical staff

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) with medical staff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 65

Jacopo Guarnieri waits for the Astana team car

Jacopo Guarnieri waits for the Astana team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 65

Janez Brajkovič sits dejectedly after crashing which forced him to abandon the race

Janez Brajkovič sits dejectedly after crashing which forced him to abandon the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 65

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) fell heavily when the storm hit the race

Janez Brajkovič (Astana) fell heavily when the storm hit the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 65

Katusha riders get back on their bikes after the mass-crash

Katusha riders get back on their bikes after the mass-crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 65

Katusha at the sign on

Katusha at the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 65

A fan gets in prime position for a photo of the passing peloton

A fan gets in prime position for a photo of the passing peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 65

Petr Vakoč sitting in the peloton before launching the winning attack

Petr Vakoč sitting in the peloton before launching the winning attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 65

The Polish podium hostesses

The Polish podium hostesses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

A quick selfie with race director Czesław Lang then

A quick selfie with race director Czesław Lang then
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

The peloton enjoying some sun on stage 1

The peloton enjoying some sun on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Polish fans wave to the peloton

Polish fans wave to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

It's hard to miss Tomasz Marczyński in his orange CCC team kit

It's hard to miss Tomasz Marczyński in his orange CCC team kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

A tree blocks the road after a storm hit stage 1 of the Tour of Poland

A tree blocks the road after a storm hit stage 1 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 25 of 65

Fabio Aru (Astana) signs on for stage 1

Fabio Aru (Astana) signs on for stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 65

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 65

Robert Gesink (Belkin) is making his comeback to racing in Poland

Robert Gesink (Belkin) is making his comeback to racing in Poland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Samuel Sánchez (BMC) rolls to the sign on

Samuel Sánchez (BMC) rolls to the sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

Rider waiting for the start of the 2014 Tour de Pologne

Rider waiting for the start of the 2014 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 65

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 65

Another angle of the orange, red and white jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak

Another angle of the orange, red and white jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 65

Giant-Shimano at the sign on

Giant-Shimano at the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 65

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 65

Spanish champion Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Spanish champion Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 65

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 65

Nate Brown (Garmin-Sharp)

Nate Brown (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 65

Sebastian Lander (BMC)

Sebastian Lander (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 65

CCC Polsat have done their best to disguise the Polish national champions' jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak

CCC Polsat have done their best to disguise the Polish national champions' jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 65

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) passing on his fruit juice tips perhaps?

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) passing on his fruit juice tips perhaps?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 65

2008 Gold medallist Samuel "Sammy" Sánchez (BMC)

2008 Gold medallist Samuel "Sammy" Sánchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 65

Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoying a Norwegian chat

Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoying a Norwegian chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 65

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) feeling the heat before the late storm caused chaos

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) feeling the heat before the late storm caused chaos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 65

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) grabs lunch

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) grabs lunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) about to spray the winners champagne

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) about to spray the winners champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the race after stage 1

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the race after stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 65

The stage 1 podium

The stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 65

The top three from stage 1 on the podium

The top three from stage 1 on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) celebrates his victory on the podium

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) celebrates his victory on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claims stage 1 victory

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claims stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 65

The stage 1 breakaway enjoying the sunshine before the day's big storm

The stage 1 breakaway enjoying the sunshine before the day's big storm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 65

A tree was snapped in two and flung onto the course by a freak storm

A tree was snapped in two and flung onto the course by a freak storm
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 54 of 65

Astana's Janez Brajkovic crashed out of the race in the storm

Astana's Janez Brajkovic crashed out of the race in the storm
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 55 of 65

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) also crashed

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) also crashed
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 56 of 65

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) checks his condition after falling during the stage

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) checks his condition after falling during the stage
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 57 of 65

The breakaway on stage 1 of Tour of Poland

The breakaway on stage 1 of Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 58 of 65

The breakaway is pelted by a sudden storm

The breakaway is pelted by a sudden storm
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 59 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) dons the leader's jersey

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) dons the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 60 of 65

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) in the race lead

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) in the race lead
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 61 of 65

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey at Tour of Poland

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey at Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 62 of 65

The podium on stage 1

The podium on stage 1
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 63 of 65

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the day's breakaway

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 64 of 65

The breakaway is cheered on

The breakaway is cheered on
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)
Image 65 of 65

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) gets up from his crash

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) gets up from his crash
(Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory in the bunch sprint at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Poland on a day marred by a spate of crashes in treacherous conditions.

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) was the last survivor of the day’s early break – which was itself not immune to the crashes that marked the afternoon’s racing – but he was swept up by the peloton in the streets of Bydgoszcz.

In the subsequent bunch finish, Hutarovich emerged victorious ahead of Roman Maikin (RusVelo) and Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), while Paterski gamely held on for fourth place. The sprint, too, was beset by a crash, with Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) hitting a barrier inside the final 150 metres.

How it unfolded

The day's breakaway set off early in the 226km stage, under sunny skies and sweltering temperatures, but the finale of the stage would be contested in polar opposite conditions. Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Kamil Gradek (Poland), Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) were allowed a generous advantage by the peloton, with their gap exceeding 12 minutes at times.

Gradek won the first sprint in Kwidzyn after 86km, as all five riders cooperated smoothly throughout the day. They still had a lead of four minutes when the skies turned from blue to black, and a freak storm pelted the breakaway with rain, hail and strong winds with 50km to go.

The riders weren't the only beings suffering, as the trees were torn asunder in the gale, with one rather large tree being snapped in two onto the road ahead of the race. The breakaway made it through unscathed, but the debris from the storm caused several serious crashes in the bunch.

In the midst of the chaos, Engoulvent won the second prime in Unislaw at kilometer 171.8, but the stage was less about racing and more about survival by that point.

The situation did not improve much ones the race hit the closing circuits in Bydgoszcz, where the rain-soaked roads were as slippery as ice. The entire breakaway fell in one turn with 20km left to race, and the spill did not help their chances to stay away from the Tinkoff-Saxo led peloton.

Paterski was the first rider back on his bike, and he used the opportunity to set off solo in pursuit of the sole climber's points of the day at 16km to go, while Krizek and Engoulevent struggled to get back onto his wheel.

They duo succeeded in closing the gap, and coming into one lap to go, the trio held a slim 20 second advantage, but the peloton was closing fast.

Paterski used the same turn that caused the earlier crash to distance his companions, but the effort served only to scuttle the trio's only chance at holding off the sprinters.

The peloton swept past in the final kilometer, and BMC's Peter Velits jumped to try and hold off the sprinters. Giant-Shimano chased him down, but its sprinter Luka Mezgec suffered a touch of wheels and crashed headfirst into the barriers.

The spill opened the door for Hutarovich to claim his first WorldTour stage victory since his win on stage 2 of the 2010 Vuelta a España.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5:47:50
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
14Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
37Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
39Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
44Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
46Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
50Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
51Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
52Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
60Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
61Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
62Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
66Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
77Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
78Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
80Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
82Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
84Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
87Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
88Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
91Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
92Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
93Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
95Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
96Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:40
97Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
98Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:00:48
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
101Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:11
106Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:02
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:10
109Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:32
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
111Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
112Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:07
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
118Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:36
120Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:38
121Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:01
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:04
124Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:45
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
126Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
127David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
128Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
129Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:06:13
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:06:16
132Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:22
133Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:47
136Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
137Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
138Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:08:57
142Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:22
143Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
144Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
146Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
147Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:25
148Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:32
150Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
151Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
155Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
156Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:12:33
159Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
160Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:18:30
161Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:19:00
162Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:30
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo19
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale17
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
8Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team13
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale12
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
14Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
15Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo6
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 1 - Kwidzyn, km. 86.1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar

Sprint 2 - Unislaw, km. 171.8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland

Mountain 1 - Bydgoszcz, km. 210.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17:23:30
2RusVelo
3Cannondale
4Lampre-Merida
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6BMC Racing Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Lotto Belisol
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Movistar Team
13Poland
14Team Europcar0:00:26
15Team Sky
16Team Katusha0:00:35
17Orica Greenedge0:00:40
18Trek Factory Racing0:01:34
19Garmin Sharp0:04:01
20FDJ.fr0:06:15
21Astana Pro Team0:08:44

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5:47:28
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:04
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:08
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:00:10
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
16Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
37Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
40Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
45Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
47Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
51Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
52Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
59Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
61Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
62Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
63Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
64Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
67Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
77Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
78Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
80Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
82Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
85Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
87Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
89Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
92Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
93Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
94Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:45
95Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
97Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:00:50
99Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:00:58
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:04
101Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
102Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:18
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
104Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:21
107Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:12
109Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:20
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:42
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
113Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:17
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
118Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:46
120Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
121Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:11
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:14
124Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:55
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
126Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
127David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
128Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
129Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:06:23
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:06:26
132Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:32
133Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:07:23
134Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:57
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
138Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
139Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:09:07
142Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
143Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
144Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
146Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
147Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:35
148Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:42
150Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
151Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
155Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
156Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:12:43
159Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
160Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:18:40
161Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:19:10
162Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo19
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale17
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
8Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team13
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale12
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
14Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
15Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo6
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17:23:30
2RusVelo
3Cannondale
4Lampre-Merida
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6BMC Racing Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Lotto Belisol
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Movistar Team
13Poland
14Team Europcar0:00:26
15Team Sky
16Team Katusha0:00:35
17Orica Greenedge0:00:40
18Trek Factory Racing0:01:34
19Garmin Sharp0:04:01
20FDJ.fr0:06:15
21Astana Pro Team0:08:44

