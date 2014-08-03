Image 1 of 65 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) enjoying a chat in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 65 Riders passes through a tree linedavenue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 65 Before soloing away to victory, Petr Vakoč was on bidon duty for Omega Pharma-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 65 Astana at the sign on in Gdańsk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 65 Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa at the dockyards in Gdańsk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 65 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 1 in Poland (Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio) Image 9 of 65 Lampre-Merida are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 65 Janez Brajkovič (Astana) checks his injuries that forced him out of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 65 Janez Brajkovič (Astana) with medical staff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 65 Jacopo Guarnieri waits for the Astana team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 65 Janez Brajkovič sits dejectedly after crashing which forced him to abandon the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 65 Janez Brajkovič (Astana) fell heavily when the storm hit the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 65 Katusha riders get back on their bikes after the mass-crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 65 Katusha at the sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 65 A fan gets in prime position for a photo of the passing peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 65 Petr Vakoč sitting in the peloton before launching the winning attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 65 The Polish podium hostesses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 65 A quick selfie with race director Czesław Lang then (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 65 The peloton enjoying some sun on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 65 Polish fans wave to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 65 It's hard to miss Tomasz Marczyński in his orange CCC team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 65 A tree blocks the road after a storm hit stage 1 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio) Image 25 of 65 Fabio Aru (Astana) signs on for stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 65 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 65 Robert Gesink (Belkin) is making his comeback to racing in Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 65 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) rolls to the sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 65 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 65 Rider waiting for the start of the 2014 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 65 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 65 Another angle of the orange, red and white jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 65 Giant-Shimano at the sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 65 Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 65 Spanish champion Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 65 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 65 Nate Brown (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 65 Sebastian Lander (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 65 CCC Polsat have done their best to disguise the Polish national champions' jersey of Bartłomiej Matysiak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) passing on his fruit juice tips perhaps? Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) claimed victory in the bunch sprint at the end of stage 1 of the Tour of Poland on a day marred by a spate of crashes in treacherous conditions.

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) was the last survivor of the day’s early break – which was itself not immune to the crashes that marked the afternoon’s racing – but he was swept up by the peloton in the streets of Bydgoszcz.

In the subsequent bunch finish, Hutarovich emerged victorious ahead of Roman Maikin (RusVelo) and Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), while Paterski gamely held on for fourth place. The sprint, too, was beset by a crash, with Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) hitting a barrier inside the final 150 metres.

How it unfolded

The day's breakaway set off early in the 226km stage, under sunny skies and sweltering temperatures, but the finale of the stage would be contested in polar opposite conditions. Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Kamil Gradek (Poland), Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) were allowed a generous advantage by the peloton, with their gap exceeding 12 minutes at times.

Gradek won the first sprint in Kwidzyn after 86km, as all five riders cooperated smoothly throughout the day. They still had a lead of four minutes when the skies turned from blue to black, and a freak storm pelted the breakaway with rain, hail and strong winds with 50km to go.

The riders weren't the only beings suffering, as the trees were torn asunder in the gale, with one rather large tree being snapped in two onto the road ahead of the race. The breakaway made it through unscathed, but the debris from the storm caused several serious crashes in the bunch.

In the midst of the chaos, Engoulvent won the second prime in Unislaw at kilometer 171.8, but the stage was less about racing and more about survival by that point.

The situation did not improve much ones the race hit the closing circuits in Bydgoszcz, where the rain-soaked roads were as slippery as ice. The entire breakaway fell in one turn with 20km left to race, and the spill did not help their chances to stay away from the Tinkoff-Saxo led peloton.

Paterski was the first rider back on his bike, and he used the opportunity to set off solo in pursuit of the sole climber's points of the day at 16km to go, while Krizek and Engoulevent struggled to get back onto his wheel.

They duo succeeded in closing the gap, and coming into one lap to go, the trio held a slim 20 second advantage, but the peloton was closing fast.

Paterski used the same turn that caused the earlier crash to distance his companions, but the effort served only to scuttle the trio's only chance at holding off the sprinters.

The peloton swept past in the final kilometer, and BMC's Peter Velits jumped to try and hold off the sprinters. Giant-Shimano chased him down, but its sprinter Luka Mezgec suffered a touch of wheels and crashed headfirst into the barriers.

The spill opened the door for Hutarovich to claim his first WorldTour stage victory since his win on stage 2 of the 2010 Vuelta a España.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5:47:50 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 14 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 37 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 39 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 44 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 46 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 50 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 51 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 52 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 60 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 61 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 62 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 65 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 68 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 72 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 77 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 80 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 82 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 84 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 87 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 88 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 91 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 92 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 93 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 96 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:40 97 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 98 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:00:48 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 100 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 101 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 105 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:11 106 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 107 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:02 108 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:10 109 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:32 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 111 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 114 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:07 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 118 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:36 120 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:38 121 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:01 122 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:04 124 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:45 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 126 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 127 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 128 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 129 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:13 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:16 132 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:22 133 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:47 136 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 137 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 138 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:57 142 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:22 143 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:25 148 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:32 150 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 151 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 155 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 156 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:12:33 159 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 160 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:30 161 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:19:00 162 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:30 DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 19 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 17 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 8 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 12 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 14 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 6 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint 1 - Kwidzyn, km. 86.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar

Sprint 2 - Unislaw, km. 171.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland

Mountain 1 - Bydgoszcz, km. 210.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17:23:30 2 RusVelo 3 Cannondale 4 Lampre-Merida 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 BMC Racing Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Lotto Belisol 11 Team Giant-Shimano 12 Movistar Team 13 Poland 14 Team Europcar 0:00:26 15 Team Sky 16 Team Katusha 0:00:35 17 Orica Greenedge 0:00:40 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:34 19 Garmin Sharp 0:04:01 20 FDJ.fr 0:06:15 21 Astana Pro Team 0:08:44

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5:47:28 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:04 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:08 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:00:10 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 16 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 37 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 40 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 45 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 51 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 52 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 53 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 59 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 61 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 62 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 63 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 64 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 77 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 80 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 82 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 84 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 89 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 90 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 92 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 93 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:45 95 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:00:50 99 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:00:58 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:04 101 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 102 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:18 103 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 104 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:21 107 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:12 109 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:20 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:42 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 112 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 114 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:17 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 118 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:46 120 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 121 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:11 122 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:14 124 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:55 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 126 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 127 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 128 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 129 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:23 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:26 132 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:32 133 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:07:23 134 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:46 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:57 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 139 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:07 142 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 143 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:35 148 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:42 150 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 151 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 155 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 156 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:12:43 159 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 160 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:40 161 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:19:10 162 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 19 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 17 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 8 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 12 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 14 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 6 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1