Trending

Tour de Pologne past winners

Champions from 1928 to 2013

Past winners
2012Moreno Moser (Ita)
2011Peter Sagan (Svk)
2010Daniel Martin (Irl)
2009Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
2008Jens Voigt (Ger)
2007Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
2005Kim Kirchen (Lux)
2004Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2003Cezary Zamana (Pol)
2002Laurent Brochard (Fra)
2001Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2000Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
1999Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1998Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
1997Rolf Järmann (Swi)
1996Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
1995Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
1994Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1993Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1992Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1991Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1990Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
1989Marek Wrona (Pol)
1988Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1987Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
1986Marek Kulas (Pol)
1985Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
1984Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1983Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
1982Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1981Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1980Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
1979Henryk Charucki (Pol)
1978Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1977Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
1976Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
1975Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
1974André Delcroix (Bel)
1973Lucjan Lis (Pol)
1972José Luis Viejo (Spa)
1971Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
1970Jan Stachura (Pol)
1969Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
1968Jan Kudra (Pol)
1967Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
1966Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
1965Józef Beker (Pol)
1964Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
1963Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
1962Jan Kudra (Pol)
1961Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1960Roger Diercken (Bel)
1959Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
1958Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
1957Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1956Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1955Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1954Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1953Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
1952Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1949Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
1948Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1947Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
1939Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1937Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1933Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
1929Józef Stefanski (Pol)
1928Feliks Wiecek (Pol)

Latest on Cyclingnews