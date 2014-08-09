Trending

Tour of Poland: Majka secures overall victory

Tinkoff-Saxo rider beats Izaguirre in close final time trial

Image 1 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts the Tour of Poland final time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) sets off on the final time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) won the overall title at the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) gives the crowds a victory salute after winning the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) shows off his victory trophy on the final podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Tour of Poland final podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Benat Intxausti (Movistar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Tour of Poland final podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) set off on the stage 7 time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) wins the stage 7 time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

ristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) wins the final stage of the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the overall title at the 2014 Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the points competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Movistar wins the team competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) secures the most active rider award

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) waves to the crowds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) holds up his winning trophy at the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) wins the mountain competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts the stage 7 time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) meets the press after winning the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) receives a congratulatory handshake from Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks exhausted after a job well done at the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) become the first Polish winner of the Tour of Poland since it became part of the WorldTour after a fight for his life in the final time trial stage in Krakow.

Majka left everything out on the road during the out and back 25km time trial, knowing that his 18-second lead on Benat Intxausti and 22-second lead on Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) might not be enough to win the yellow jersey.

Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage but Majka managed to limit his losses and win overall by eight seconds ahead of Izaguirre. Intxausti slipped to third overall at 22 seconds.

Italy's Adriano Malori (Movistar) was second in the time trial, with a time of 29:21, just three seconds slower than Vandewalle, with Steve Cummings (BMC) third at ten seconds.

Majka He stayed tucked in his aero position and pushed a huge gear throughout his ride, pushing right to the finish line. He did not initially know if he had won but then punched the air after his victory was confirmed. The young Polish rider has ridden the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France but his heavy race programme seems to have given him some excellent form.

He set up victory by winning back to back stages in Strbske Pleso and then Bukovina. Without the time bonuses and the ten seconds he gained on his Spanish rivals on Friday, Majka would not have been crowned the winner of the Tour of Poland.

He signed a new contract with the Tinkoff-Saxo team before the Tour of Poland and was praised by directeur sportif Tristan Hoffman.

“It has been a magnificent ride. Not just today but the whole week has been awesome in terms of teamwork and dedication. Everyone’s been working any targeting the same goal providing Rafal with the support he needed to succeed overall. And today, he paid back. He was incredibly focused and I think he rode the TT of his life. The spectators here made it feel like Tour de France and I’m sure they’re partly responsible for Rafal’s powerful ride today. He truly deserves this win," said Hoffman. 

Vandewalle's big day out

Vandewalle had been thinking about and targeting the time stage for the whole week and produced a rider worthy of his status as the current Belgian time trial champion. He was pushed close by Malori and Cummings, and almost blew victory on the final corner, but came through to take the stage honours.

“This was a big win. The Nationals win for me was also nice, but it was a very hard week and this being a WorldTour race – yes, it’s a big win," he said.

"This morning we had a four and half hour transfer to the start, so we arrived fairly late. I rode the parcours with Bob [Jungels], and only had a half hour rest before I started my warm up."

"I almost lost everything in the last corner when I almost crashed. It probably cost me two seconds, but in the end everything went right; I have to be thankful that I did not crash. After that I had the stress of waiting until everyone came in.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:29:18
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:00:28
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
11Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:39
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:42
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:43
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:46
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
17Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:52
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:54
20Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:00:55
21Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:56
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
23Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:00
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:01:09
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:21
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
33Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:01:24
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:01:25
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
37Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
38Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:01:31
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
40Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
43Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:41
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
49Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:46
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:50
53Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:51
54Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:53
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:01:54
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
59Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
60Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:58
61Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
62Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:02:01
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:02
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:03
66Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
67Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:04
68Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:07
69Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:02:08
70Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:09
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:10
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
74Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:13
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:15
76Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:18
77Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
78Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:19
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:20
80Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
82Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:26
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:27
84Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:32
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:33
86Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:36
87Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:38
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:02:39
89Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:02:41
91Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:02:42
92Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:02:49
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
94Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:54
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:56
96Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:02:57
97Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:59
99Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:03:01
100Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:02
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:03:03
102Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:03:04
103Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland0:03:05
104Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
105Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
106Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:22
107Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
108Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
109Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:28
110Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:31
111Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:32
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:35
113Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
114Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:38
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:39
116Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:41
117Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:43
118Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:47
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
120Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:58
122Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:03:59
123Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:02
124Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:06
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:22
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:32
127Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:36
128Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:43
129Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:06:38
130Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:08:46
131Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:11:48
DNSDavid Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSChristian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
DNSSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNSRory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo30:16:18
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:21
7Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:24
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:49
11Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:55
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:05
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:10
15Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:14
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:02:19
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:02:31
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:59
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:36
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:04:03
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:47
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:58
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:45
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:18
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:28
27Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:01
28Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:17
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:08:07
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:15
32Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:08:47
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:09:21
34Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:10:52
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:54
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:11:38
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:47
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:21
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:50
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:20
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:33
43Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:13:48
44Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:05
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:14:18
46Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:15:21
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:24
48Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:15:46
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:16:17
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:17:01
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:01
52Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:02
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:21:07
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:09
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:57
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:04
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:14
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:16
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:23:16
60Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:23:25
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:23:51
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:24:14
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:35
64Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:44
65Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:17
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:38
67Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:24
68Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:28:35
69Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:28:51
70Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:29:45
71Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:30:30
72Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:30:44
73Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:31:21
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:55
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:04
76Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:33:16
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:47
78Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:51
79Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:53
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:57
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:16
82Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:37:32
83Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:57
84Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:39:19
85Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:39:37
86Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:40:39
87Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:40:50
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:48
89Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:32
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:36
91Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland0:42:43
92Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:42:58
93Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:05
94Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:43:17
95Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:53
96Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:08
97Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:44:22
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:44:45
99Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:45:10
100Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:45:12
101Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:56
102Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:47:32
103Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:47:49
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:18
105Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:48:37
106Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:48:39
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:51
108Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:50:24
109Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:13
110Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:51:53
111Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:52:03
112Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:10
113Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:53:23
114Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:53:25
115Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:03
116Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:54:52
117Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:13
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:55:24
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:56:09
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:11
121Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:59:16
122Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:59:30
123Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:03:37
124Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:48
125Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland1:04:31
126Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:51
127Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:06:42
128Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:06:52
129Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:57
130Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1:27:19
131Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:45:48

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice81pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo24
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano19
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
10Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
11Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano8
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp7
13Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky7
14Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky7
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
17Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
20Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale2
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
25Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
28Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
30Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale66pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge58
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team50
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo48
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol38
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team37
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale37
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano30
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
15Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice29
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida27
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
19Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team24
20Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team22
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing20
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team19
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team19
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
28Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team18
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team18
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano18
31Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo16
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky15
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha14
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing13
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale11
41Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
42Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
43Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
44Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
45Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing8
46Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
47Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge7
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo7
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo5
52Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
54Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha4
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
58Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo3
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
61Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
62Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale11pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland6
4Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky3
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
10Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team90:49:47
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:56
3BMC Racing Team0:05:46
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:07
5Cannondale0:11:22
6CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:52
7Team Giant- Shimano0:17:22
8Team Sky0:18:36
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:12
10Lotto Belisol0:20:17
11Lampre - Merida0:20:51
12Belkin - Pro Cycling Team0:28:53
13Katusha Team0:29:41
14Rusvelo0:31:46
15Orica GreenEdge0:35:35
16Team Europcar0:40:13
17Reprezentacja Polski0:56:48
18Garmin Sharp0:57:27
19Astana Pro Team0:59:24
20Trek Factory Racing1:01:44
21FDJ.Fr1:33:06

 

