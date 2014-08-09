Image 1 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts the Tour of Poland final time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) sets off on the final time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) won the overall title at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Petr Ignatenko (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) gives the crowds a victory salute after winning the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) shows off his victory trophy on the final podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Tour of Poland final podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Benat Intxausti (Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Tour of Poland final podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Benat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) set off on the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) wins the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 ristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) wins the final stage of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the overall title at the 2014 Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 Movistar wins the team competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) secures the most active rider award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) waves to the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) holds up his winning trophy at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) wins the mountain competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) starts the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) meets the press after winning the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) receives a congratulatory handshake from Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks exhausted after a job well done at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) become the first Polish winner of the Tour of Poland since it became part of the WorldTour after a fight for his life in the final time trial stage in Krakow.

Majka left everything out on the road during the out and back 25km time trial, knowing that his 18-second lead on Benat Intxausti and 22-second lead on Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) might not be enough to win the yellow jersey.

Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage but Majka managed to limit his losses and win overall by eight seconds ahead of Izaguirre. Intxausti slipped to third overall at 22 seconds.

Italy's Adriano Malori (Movistar) was second in the time trial, with a time of 29:21, just three seconds slower than Vandewalle, with Steve Cummings (BMC) third at ten seconds.

Majka He stayed tucked in his aero position and pushed a huge gear throughout his ride, pushing right to the finish line. He did not initially know if he had won but then punched the air after his victory was confirmed. The young Polish rider has ridden the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France but his heavy race programme seems to have given him some excellent form.

He set up victory by winning back to back stages in Strbske Pleso and then Bukovina. Without the time bonuses and the ten seconds he gained on his Spanish rivals on Friday, Majka would not have been crowned the winner of the Tour of Poland.

He signed a new contract with the Tinkoff-Saxo team before the Tour of Poland and was praised by directeur sportif Tristan Hoffman.

“It has been a magnificent ride. Not just today but the whole week has been awesome in terms of teamwork and dedication. Everyone’s been working any targeting the same goal providing Rafal with the support he needed to succeed overall. And today, he paid back. He was incredibly focused and I think he rode the TT of his life. The spectators here made it feel like Tour de France and I’m sure they’re partly responsible for Rafal’s powerful ride today. He truly deserves this win," said Hoffman.

Vandewalle's big day out

Vandewalle had been thinking about and targeting the time stage for the whole week and produced a rider worthy of his status as the current Belgian time trial champion. He was pushed close by Malori and Cummings, and almost blew victory on the final corner, but came through to take the stage honours.

“This was a big win. The Nationals win for me was also nice, but it was a very hard week and this being a WorldTour race – yes, it’s a big win," he said.

"This morning we had a four and half hour transfer to the start, so we arrived fairly late. I rode the parcours with Bob [Jungels], and only had a half hour rest before I started my warm up."

"I almost lost everything in the last corner when I almost crashed. It probably cost me two seconds, but in the end everything went right; I have to be thankful that I did not crash. After that I had the stress of waiting until everyone came in.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:18 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:28 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:39 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:42 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:43 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:46 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 17 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:52 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:54 20 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:55 21 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:56 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 23 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:00 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:01:09 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:21 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:01:24 34 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:01:25 35 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 37 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 38 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:01:31 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 43 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 49 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:46 50 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 52 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:50 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:51 54 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:53 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:54 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 59 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 60 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:58 61 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:00 62 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:02:01 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:02 65 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:03 66 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 67 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:04 68 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:07 69 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:02:08 70 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:09 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:10 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 74 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:13 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15 76 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:18 77 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 78 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:19 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:20 80 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 82 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:26 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:27 84 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:32 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:33 86 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:36 87 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:38 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:02:39 89 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:02:41 91 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:02:42 92 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:02:49 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:52 94 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:54 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:56 96 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:57 97 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:59 99 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:01 100 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:02 101 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:03:03 102 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:03:04 103 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 0:03:05 104 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 105 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 106 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:22 107 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 108 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 109 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:28 110 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:31 111 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:32 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:35 113 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 114 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:38 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:39 116 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:41 117 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:43 118 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:47 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:58 122 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:03:59 123 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:02 124 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:06 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:22 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:32 127 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:36 128 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:43 129 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:38 130 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:08:46 131 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:11:48 DNS David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge DNS Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky DNS Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 30:16:18 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:21 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:24 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 10 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:49 11 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:55 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:05 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:10 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:14 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:19 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:02:31 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:59 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:36 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:03 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:58 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:45 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:18 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 27 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:01 28 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:17 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:08:07 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:15 32 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:08:47 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:09:21 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:10:52 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:54 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:38 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:47 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:21 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:50 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:20 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:33 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:48 44 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:05 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:14:18 46 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:15:21 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:24 48 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:15:46 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:16:17 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:17:01 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:01 52 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:02 53 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:07 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:09 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:57 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:04 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:14 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:16 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:16 60 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:25 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:23:51 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:24:14 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:35 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:44 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:17 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:38 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:24 68 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:28:35 69 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:28:51 70 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:45 71 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:30:30 72 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:44 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:31:21 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:55 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:04 76 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:16 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:47 78 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:51 79 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:53 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:57 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:16 82 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:37:32 83 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:57 84 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:39:19 85 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 0:39:37 86 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:40:39 87 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:40:50 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:48 89 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:32 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:36 91 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 0:42:43 92 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:42:58 93 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:05 94 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:43:17 95 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:53 96 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:08 97 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:44:22 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:45 99 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:45:10 100 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:45:12 101 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:56 102 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:47:32 103 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:47:49 104 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:18 105 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:48:37 106 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:48:39 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:51 108 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:50:24 109 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:13 110 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:53 111 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:52:03 112 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:10 113 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:53:23 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:53:25 115 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:03 116 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:54:52 117 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:13 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:55:24 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:56:09 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:11 121 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:59:16 122 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:59:30 123 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:03:37 124 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:48 125 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 1:04:31 126 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:51 127 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:06:42 128 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:06:52 129 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:57 130 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1:27:19 131 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:45:48

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 24 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 19 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 10 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 11 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 7 13 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 7 14 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 7 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 17 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 20 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 2 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 25 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 28 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 30 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 66 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 58 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 37 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 30 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 15 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 27 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 22 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 22 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 20 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 19 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 19 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 28 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 18 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 18 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18 31 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 16 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 15 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 14 35 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 13 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 41 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 42 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 43 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 44 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 45 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 46 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 47 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 7 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 7 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 50 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 52 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 54 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 58 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 3 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 61 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 62 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 6 4 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 7 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 10 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1