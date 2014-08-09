Tour of Poland: Majka secures overall victory
Tinkoff-Saxo rider beats Izaguirre in close final time trial
Stage 7: Kraków - Kraków
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) become the first Polish winner of the Tour of Poland since it became part of the WorldTour after a fight for his life in the final time trial stage in Krakow.
Related Articles
Majka left everything out on the road during the out and back 25km time trial, knowing that his 18-second lead on Benat Intxausti and 22-second lead on Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) might not be enough to win the yellow jersey.
Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) won the stage but Majka managed to limit his losses and win overall by eight seconds ahead of Izaguirre. Intxausti slipped to third overall at 22 seconds.
Italy's Adriano Malori (Movistar) was second in the time trial, with a time of 29:21, just three seconds slower than Vandewalle, with Steve Cummings (BMC) third at ten seconds.
Majka He stayed tucked in his aero position and pushed a huge gear throughout his ride, pushing right to the finish line. He did not initially know if he had won but then punched the air after his victory was confirmed. The young Polish rider has ridden the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France but his heavy race programme seems to have given him some excellent form.
He set up victory by winning back to back stages in Strbske Pleso and then Bukovina. Without the time bonuses and the ten seconds he gained on his Spanish rivals on Friday, Majka would not have been crowned the winner of the Tour of Poland.
He signed a new contract with the Tinkoff-Saxo team before the Tour of Poland and was praised by directeur sportif Tristan Hoffman.
“It has been a magnificent ride. Not just today but the whole week has been awesome in terms of teamwork and dedication. Everyone’s been working any targeting the same goal providing Rafal with the support he needed to succeed overall. And today, he paid back. He was incredibly focused and I think he rode the TT of his life. The spectators here made it feel like Tour de France and I’m sure they’re partly responsible for Rafal’s powerful ride today. He truly deserves this win," said Hoffman.
Vandewalle's big day out
Vandewalle had been thinking about and targeting the time stage for the whole week and produced a rider worthy of his status as the current Belgian time trial champion. He was pushed close by Malori and Cummings, and almost blew victory on the final corner, but came through to take the stage honours.
“This was a big win. The Nationals win for me was also nice, but it was a very hard week and this being a WorldTour race – yes, it’s a big win," he said.
"This morning we had a four and half hour transfer to the start, so we arrived fairly late. I rode the parcours with Bob [Jungels], and only had a half hour rest before I started my warm up."
"I almost lost everything in the last corner when I almost crashed. It probably cost me two seconds, but in the end everything went right; I have to be thankful that I did not crash. After that I had the stress of waiting until everyone came in.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:18
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:39
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:43
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:46
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|17
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:54
|20
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:55
|21
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|23
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:09
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:21
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:01:24
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:25
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|37
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|38
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:01:31
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|43
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:41
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|49
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:01:46
|50
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|52
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|53
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|54
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|57
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:54
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|59
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:58
|61
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|62
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:02:01
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:03
|66
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:04
|68
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:07
|69
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:02:08
|70
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:09
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:10
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|74
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:13
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:15
|76
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:18
|77
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|78
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:20
|80
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:26
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:27
|84
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|85
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:33
|86
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:36
|87
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:39
|89
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:02:41
|91
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|92
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:02:49
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|94
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:54
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|96
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:57
|97
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:59
|99
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:01
|100
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:03
|102
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:03:04
|103
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|0:03:05
|104
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|105
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|106
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:22
|107
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|108
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|109
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|110
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|111
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:32
|112
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|113
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|114
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:39
|116
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:41
|117
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:43
|118
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:47
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:58
|122
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:03:59
|123
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:02
|124
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:06
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:22
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:32
|127
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:36
|128
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:43
|129
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:38
|130
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:08:46
|131
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:11:48
|DNS
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|DNS
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|DNS
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30:16:18
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|7
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|11
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:55
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:10
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:19
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:31
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:59
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:36
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:03
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:58
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:45
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:18
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|27
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:01
|28
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:17
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:07
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:15
|32
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:08:47
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:09:21
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:52
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:54
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:38
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:47
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:21
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:50
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:20
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:33
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:48
|44
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|46
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:21
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:24
|48
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:15:46
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:16:17
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:01
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:01
|52
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:02
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:07
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:09
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:57
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:04
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:14
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:16
|60
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:25
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:23:51
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:24:14
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:35
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:44
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:17
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|67
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:24
|68
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:35
|69
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:51
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:45
|71
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:30
|72
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:30:44
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:31:21
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:55
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:04
|76
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:16
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:47
|78
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:51
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:53
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:57
|81
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:16
|82
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:32
|83
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:57
|84
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:39:19
|85
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:39:37
|86
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:40:39
|87
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:40:50
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:48
|89
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:32
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:36
|91
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|0:42:43
|92
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:58
|93
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:05
|94
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:43:17
|95
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:53
|96
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:08
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:44:22
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:45
|99
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:45:10
|100
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:45:12
|101
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:56
|102
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:47:32
|103
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:47:49
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:18
|105
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:48:37
|106
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:48:39
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:51
|108
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:50:24
|109
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:13
|110
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:51:53
|111
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:52:03
|112
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:10
|113
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:53:23
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:53:25
|115
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:03
|116
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:54:52
|117
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:13
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:24
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:56:09
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:11
|121
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:59:16
|122
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:59:30
|123
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:03:37
|124
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:48
|125
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|1:04:31
|126
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:51
|127
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:42
|128
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:06:52
|129
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:57
|130
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:27:19
|131
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|24
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|11
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|7
|13
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|17
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|20
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|25
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|28
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|30
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|58
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|15
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|27
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|22
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|24
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|19
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|19
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|28
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|18
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|31
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|38
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|41
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|42
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|43
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|44
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|45
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|46
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|47
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|7
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|50
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|52
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|54
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|58
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|3
|59
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|61
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|62
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|11
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|6
|4
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|10
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|90:49:47
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:46
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:07
|5
|Cannondale
|0:11:22
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:52
|7
|Team Giant- Shimano
|0:17:22
|8
|Team Sky
|0:18:36
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:12
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:20:17
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:51
|12
|Belkin - Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:53
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:29:41
|14
|Rusvelo
|0:31:46
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:35
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:40:13
|17
|Reprezentacja Polski
|0:56:48
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|0:57:27
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:59:24
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:44
|21
|FDJ.Fr
|1:33:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy