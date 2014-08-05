Trending

Tour of Poland: Bos wins stage 3 sprint

Mezgec overhauled at the line

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) takes a tumble

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos tops Luka Mezgec and Michael Matthews

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) gets a helping hand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A large looking Ryder Hesjedal on his small looking Cervlo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin) wins the staeg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vakoc in yellow in Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Trek) signs in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc in the most combative rider's jersey in Poland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luka Mezgec, Theo Bos and Michael Matthews on the stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) signs in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Theo Bos (Belkin) hits out like a shot

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The peloton dwarfed by inflatables

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
A dancing line of letters

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The inflatable barriers are attractive, but fallable

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Giant-Shimano puts its weight behind the chase

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep lines out the peloton

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Polish fans start out young

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The start of stage 3

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Pawel Franczak and Mateusz Taciak shake hands just before the breakaway is caught

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Thurau and Pawel Franczak try in vain to hold off the peloton

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The breakaway: Björn Thurau, Mateusz Taciak and Salvatore Puccio - about to be caught

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
An attack by Orica-Greenedge

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc also leads the combativity classification

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The stage 3 podium: Mezgec, Bos and Matthews

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Michael Matthews congratulates Theo Bos

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The breakaway heads through the Polish countryside

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Race leader Petr Vakoc signs in

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Björn Thurau (Europcar) pulls through in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tour of Poland)

Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in a fiercely-contested bunch sprint in Rzeszów. The Dutchman delivered a powerful finish to overhaul Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in the closing metres, while Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took third.

Czech rider Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains the overall lead after finishing safely in the main peloton. He remains 27 seconds clear of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Bos moves up to third overall at the same time.

Bos’ Belkin team controlled the peloton for most of the flat and fast finishing circuit around Rzeszów, with the Australian pair of Jack Bobridge and David Tanner particularly prominent, but he was left largely to his own devices in the final 1,500 metres as Giant-Shimano took up the reins in support of Mezgec.

Bos showed sound judgement by tucking in behind Mezgec and Matthews ahead of the final right-hand corner, and then he timed his effort to perfection inside the final 250 metres. After allowing Sacha Modolo’s early surge peter out, Bos jumped off Matthews’ wheel shortly after Mezgec had launched his sprint, and he powered past the Slovenian within sight of the line to claim the win.

"Today our tactic was to work for Markus (Barry)," Bos revealed afterward. "It was very difficult to take the lead on these narrow roads but we succeeded. It was a very fast stage and Tour of Poland my bigger race so far this year. It's never easy for me to win at the WorldTour's level so I am super happy I could do it here today. My legs are good so I will see if I can try tomorrow. But that's a long stage with a very technical final circuit and I don't necessarily like these conditions."

The day’s stage was animated by a four-man breakaway featuring Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Björn Thurau (Europcar), Pawel Franczak (Poland) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The Polish pairing of Franczak and Taciak kicked off the attacking shortly after the flag was dropped, and were joined in turn by Puccio and Thurau.

Together, the quartet reached a steady working agreement, and quickly established a lead of 3:15, but it was soon apparent that the peloton – stung, no doubt, by Petr Vakoc’s surprise win the previous day – was going to keep very close tabs on the escapees.

With 30 kilometres remaining, their lead had been clipped back to a little over a minute, and it feel incrementally thereafter under the impetus of Belkin’s forcing until they were caught with a little under 12 kilometres to go.

The fast finishing circuit was made up largely of wide roads and sweeping turns, and thankfully there was no repeat of the spate of crashes that so marred the opening day of racing, although Ben Swift (Sky) was a faller in the final kilometre. A little earlier, meanwhile, an inflatable banner which collapsed just before the peloton passed by with 8km to go briefly caused confusion, but mercifully, everybody emerged unscathed.

"It was a very nice feeling to wear the yellow jersey," Vakoc said. "A lot of people congratulated me this morning. That's also the first time the team has worked for me - it happened last year on a smaller race and with less riders surrounding me, at the Tour of Slovakia. So I have well recovered from by long breakaway yesterday. I now hope I can keep the jersey as long as possible."

The high speeds in the finale meant that there was precious little scope for late attacks although Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) gamely tried to zip off the front at the beginning of the final lap of the 6km-long finishing circuit. He was swept up shortly afterwards, however, and the scene was set for the mass finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:39:27
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
19Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
31Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
37Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
38Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
45Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
48Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
50Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
51Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
57Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
66Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
68Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
69Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
74Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
77Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
82Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
86Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
89Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
93Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
96Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
97Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
101Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
102Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
104Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
106Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
107Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
108Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
109Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
110Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
111Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
113Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
114Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
117Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
118Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
121Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
122Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
128Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
129Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
130Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
131Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
134Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
135Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:01:00
136Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
137Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
138Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
139David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
143Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
144Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
145Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
146Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
147Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
148Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
149Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:42
150Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:02:31
151Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
152Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:37
153Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:39
154Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
155Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
156Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:02:54
158Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
159Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:41
161Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
162Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:33
163Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:06:11
164Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano19
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge18
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp15
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
12Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland9
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
14Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3
19Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland2
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1 - Rzeszów, km. 155,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3pts
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
3Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano10:58:21
2AG2R La Mondiale
3FDJ.fr
4Lotto Belisol
5Trek Factory Racing
6Lampre-Merida
7Astana Pro Team
8Poland
9BMC Racing Team
10Team Katusha
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Cannondale
13Orica Greenedge
14Garmin Sharp
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16RusVelo
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Tinkoff-Saxo
19Team Sky
20Movistar Team
21Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14:50:55
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
9Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
10Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:37
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
23Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
31Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
42Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
51Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
52Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
54Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
68Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
72Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:03
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
75Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
77Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
79Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
80Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
81Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
83Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
84Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
85Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
87Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:01:33
88Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
89Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
90Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:48
93Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:01:59
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:02:04
96Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:20
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
101Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:44
102Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:09
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:31
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
106Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:14
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:35
109Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:06
110Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:11
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:17
112Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:34
113Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:06:20
116Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
117Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:06:22
118David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
119Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:06:59
121Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:08
122Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:13
123Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:18
124Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:29
125Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:36
126Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:07:43
127Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:44
128Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
129Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:08:12
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:13
131Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:14
132Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:08:20
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:24
134Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:31
136Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:08:55
137Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
138Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:09:16
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:57
140Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:59
141Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
142Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:02
143Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
144Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:55
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:11:58
146Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
148Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
152Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:51
153Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:06
154Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:13:10
155Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:28
156Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:13:36
157Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:14:40
158Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:15:26
159Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:32
160Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:15:58
161Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:32
162Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:23:04
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:21
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale50pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol38
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge37
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano31
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
8Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo29
9Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
10Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice27
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp26
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale16
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
19Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team13
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale11
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
24Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland9
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
26Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing9
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
28Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
29Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
30Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo6
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
34Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
39Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1
6Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
7Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
10Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team44:34:15
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:21
3RusVelo
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Cannondale
6Lampre-Merida
7Lotto Belisol
8BMC Racing Team
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Poland
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Movistar Team
14Team Sky0:00:47
15Team Europcar
16Team Katusha0:00:56
17Orica Greenedge0:01:01
18Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
19Garmin Sharp0:04:22
20FDJ.fr0:06:36
21Astana Pro Team0:09:05

 

