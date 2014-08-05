Image 1 of 48 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) takes a tumble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Theo Bos tops Luka Mezgec and Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 48 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) gets a helping hand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 A large looking Ryder Hesjedal on his small looking Cervlo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins the staeg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Vakoc in yellow in Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Bob Jungels (Trek) signs in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Petr Vakoc in the most combative rider's jersey in Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Luka Mezgec, Theo Bos and Michael Matthews on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) signs in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 23 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 24 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) hits out like a shot (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 25 of 48 The peloton dwarfed by inflatables (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 26 of 48 A dancing line of letters (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 27 of 48 Cheerleaders entertain the crowds (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 28 of 48 The inflatable barriers are attractive, but fallable (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 29 of 48 Giant-Shimano puts its weight behind the chase (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 30 of 48 Omega Pharma-Quickstep lines out the peloton (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 31 of 48 Polish fans start out young (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 32 of 48 Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 33 of 48 The start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 34 of 48 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his win in stage 3 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 35 of 48 Mountains leader Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 36 of 48 Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 37 of 48 Pawel Franczak and Mateusz Taciak shake hands just before the breakaway is caught (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 38 of 48 Thurau and Pawel Franczak try in vain to hold off the peloton (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 39 of 48 The breakaway: Björn Thurau, Mateusz Taciak and Salvatore Puccio - about to be caught (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 40 of 48 An attack by Orica-Greenedge (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 41 of 48 Petr Vakoc also leads the combativity classification (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 42 of 48 The stage 3 podium: Mezgec, Bos and Matthews (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 43 of 48 Michael Matthews congratulates Theo Bos (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 44 of 48 The breakaway heads through the Polish countryside (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 45 of 48 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 46 of 48 Race leader Petr Vakoc signs in (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 47 of 48 Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Poland) Image 48 of 48 Björn Thurau (Europcar) pulls through in the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Poland)

Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in a fiercely-contested bunch sprint in Rzeszów. The Dutchman delivered a powerful finish to overhaul Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in the closing metres, while Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took third.

Czech rider Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains the overall lead after finishing safely in the main peloton. He remains 27 seconds clear of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Bos moves up to third overall at the same time.

Bos’ Belkin team controlled the peloton for most of the flat and fast finishing circuit around Rzeszów, with the Australian pair of Jack Bobridge and David Tanner particularly prominent, but he was left largely to his own devices in the final 1,500 metres as Giant-Shimano took up the reins in support of Mezgec.

Bos showed sound judgement by tucking in behind Mezgec and Matthews ahead of the final right-hand corner, and then he timed his effort to perfection inside the final 250 metres. After allowing Sacha Modolo’s early surge peter out, Bos jumped off Matthews’ wheel shortly after Mezgec had launched his sprint, and he powered past the Slovenian within sight of the line to claim the win.

"Today our tactic was to work for Markus (Barry)," Bos revealed afterward. "It was very difficult to take the lead on these narrow roads but we succeeded. It was a very fast stage and Tour of Poland my bigger race so far this year. It's never easy for me to win at the WorldTour's level so I am super happy I could do it here today. My legs are good so I will see if I can try tomorrow. But that's a long stage with a very technical final circuit and I don't necessarily like these conditions."

The day’s stage was animated by a four-man breakaway featuring Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Björn Thurau (Europcar), Pawel Franczak (Poland) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The Polish pairing of Franczak and Taciak kicked off the attacking shortly after the flag was dropped, and were joined in turn by Puccio and Thurau.

Together, the quartet reached a steady working agreement, and quickly established a lead of 3:15, but it was soon apparent that the peloton – stung, no doubt, by Petr Vakoc’s surprise win the previous day – was going to keep very close tabs on the escapees.

With 30 kilometres remaining, their lead had been clipped back to a little over a minute, and it feel incrementally thereafter under the impetus of Belkin’s forcing until they were caught with a little under 12 kilometres to go.

The fast finishing circuit was made up largely of wide roads and sweeping turns, and thankfully there was no repeat of the spate of crashes that so marred the opening day of racing, although Ben Swift (Sky) was a faller in the final kilometre. A little earlier, meanwhile, an inflatable banner which collapsed just before the peloton passed by with 8km to go briefly caused confusion, but mercifully, everybody emerged unscathed.

"It was a very nice feeling to wear the yellow jersey," Vakoc said. "A lot of people congratulated me this morning. That's also the first time the team has worked for me - it happened last year on a smaller race and with less riders surrounding me, at the Tour of Slovakia. So I have well recovered from by long breakaway yesterday. I now hope I can keep the jersey as long as possible."

The high speeds in the finale meant that there was precious little scope for late attacks although Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) gamely tried to zip off the front at the beginning of the final lap of the 6km-long finishing circuit. He was swept up shortly afterwards, however, and the scene was set for the mass finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:39:27 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 22 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 37 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 45 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 48 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 50 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 51 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 57 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 66 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 69 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 72 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 74 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 75 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 77 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 82 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 86 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 93 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 101 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 104 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 106 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 107 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 108 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 109 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 110 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 111 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 113 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 117 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 118 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 122 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 128 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 131 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 135 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:01:00 136 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 137 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 138 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 143 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 144 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 145 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 146 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 147 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 148 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 149 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:42 150 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:31 151 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 152 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:37 153 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:02:39 154 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 155 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 156 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:02:54 158 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 159 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 160 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:41 161 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:33 163 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:06:11 164 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 19 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 15 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 9 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 14 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 19 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 2 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 - Rzeszów, km. 155,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 3 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 10:58:21 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 FDJ.fr 4 Lotto Belisol 5 Trek Factory Racing 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Poland 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Team Katusha 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Cannondale 13 Orica Greenedge 14 Garmin Sharp 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 RusVelo 17 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Team Sky 20 Movistar Team 21 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14:50:55 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:31 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:35 9 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 10 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:37 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 23 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 31 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 41 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 42 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 51 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 52 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 59 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 67 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 68 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:03 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 75 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 77 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 80 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 81 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:17 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 86 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 87 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:01:33 88 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 89 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 90 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:48 93 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:01:59 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:02:04 96 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:09 97 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:20 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:25 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 101 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:44 102 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:09 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:31 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 106 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:13 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:14 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:35 109 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:06 110 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:11 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:17 112 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:34 113 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:20 116 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 117 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:22 118 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 119 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:40 120 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:06:59 121 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:08 122 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:13 123 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:18 124 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:29 125 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:36 126 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:07:43 127 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:44 128 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:55 129 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:08:12 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:13 131 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:14 132 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:08:20 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:24 134 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:31 136 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:55 137 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 138 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:16 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:57 140 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:59 141 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 143 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 144 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:55 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:58 146 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 148 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 151 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 152 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51 153 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:06 154 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:13:10 155 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:28 156 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:13:36 157 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:40 158 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:26 159 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:32 160 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:15:58 161 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:32 162 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:04 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:21 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 50 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 37 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 31 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 8 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 29 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 10 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 16 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 18 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 19 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 13 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 24 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 9 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 26 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 28 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 29 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 30 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 6 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 34 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 39 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1 6 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 5 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 7 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 9 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 10 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1