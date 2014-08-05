Tour of Poland: Bos wins stage 3 sprint
Mezgec overhauled at the line
Stage 3: Kielce - Rzeszów
Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne in a fiercely-contested bunch sprint in Rzeszów. The Dutchman delivered a powerful finish to overhaul Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in the closing metres, while Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) took third.
Czech rider Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains the overall lead after finishing safely in the main peloton. He remains 27 seconds clear of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale), while Bos moves up to third overall at the same time.
Bos’ Belkin team controlled the peloton for most of the flat and fast finishing circuit around Rzeszów, with the Australian pair of Jack Bobridge and David Tanner particularly prominent, but he was left largely to his own devices in the final 1,500 metres as Giant-Shimano took up the reins in support of Mezgec.
Bos showed sound judgement by tucking in behind Mezgec and Matthews ahead of the final right-hand corner, and then he timed his effort to perfection inside the final 250 metres. After allowing Sacha Modolo’s early surge peter out, Bos jumped off Matthews’ wheel shortly after Mezgec had launched his sprint, and he powered past the Slovenian within sight of the line to claim the win.
"Today our tactic was to work for Markus (Barry)," Bos revealed afterward. "It was very difficult to take the lead on these narrow roads but we succeeded. It was a very fast stage and Tour of Poland my bigger race so far this year. It's never easy for me to win at the WorldTour's level so I am super happy I could do it here today. My legs are good so I will see if I can try tomorrow. But that's a long stage with a very technical final circuit and I don't necessarily like these conditions."
The day’s stage was animated by a four-man breakaway featuring Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Björn Thurau (Europcar), Pawel Franczak (Poland) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The Polish pairing of Franczak and Taciak kicked off the attacking shortly after the flag was dropped, and were joined in turn by Puccio and Thurau.
Together, the quartet reached a steady working agreement, and quickly established a lead of 3:15, but it was soon apparent that the peloton – stung, no doubt, by Petr Vakoc’s surprise win the previous day – was going to keep very close tabs on the escapees.
With 30 kilometres remaining, their lead had been clipped back to a little over a minute, and it feel incrementally thereafter under the impetus of Belkin’s forcing until they were caught with a little under 12 kilometres to go.
The fast finishing circuit was made up largely of wide roads and sweeping turns, and thankfully there was no repeat of the spate of crashes that so marred the opening day of racing, although Ben Swift (Sky) was a faller in the final kilometre. A little earlier, meanwhile, an inflatable banner which collapsed just before the peloton passed by with 8km to go briefly caused confusion, but mercifully, everybody emerged unscathed.
"It was a very nice feeling to wear the yellow jersey," Vakoc said. "A lot of people congratulated me this morning. That's also the first time the team has worked for me - it happened last year on a smaller race and with less riders surrounding me, at the Tour of Slovakia. So I have well recovered from by long breakaway yesterday. I now hope I can keep the jersey as long as possible."
The high speeds in the finale meant that there was precious little scope for late attacks although Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) gamely tried to zip off the front at the beginning of the final lap of the 6km-long finishing circuit. He was swept up shortly afterwards, however, and the scene was set for the mass finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:39:27
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|45
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|48
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|50
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|51
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|57
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|74
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|101
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|104
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|111
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|117
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|118
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:00
|136
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|143
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|144
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|145
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|146
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|147
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|148
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|149
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|150
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:31
|151
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|152
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:37
|153
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|154
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|156
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:54
|158
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|159
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:41
|161
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:33
|163
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:06:11
|164
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|12
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|14
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|19
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|2
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10:58:21
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Poland
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|RusVelo
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14:50:55
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:31
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:33
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:35
|9
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|10
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:37
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|23
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|51
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|54
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|68
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|81
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:17
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|86
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|87
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:33
|88
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|89
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|90
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|93
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:01:59
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:02:04
|96
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:20
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|101
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:44
|102
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:09
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:31
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|106
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:14
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:35
|109
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:06
|110
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:11
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|112
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:34
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:46
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:20
|116
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|117
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|118
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|119
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:59
|121
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:08
|122
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:13
|123
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|124
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:29
|125
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:36
|126
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:43
|127
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:44
|128
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:55
|129
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:08:12
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:13
|131
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:14
|132
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:08:20
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:24
|134
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|136
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:55
|137
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|138
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:16
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:57
|140
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:59
|141
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|143
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|144
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:55
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:58
|146
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|148
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|152
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|153
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:06
|154
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:10
|155
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:28
|156
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:13:36
|157
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:40
|158
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:26
|159
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:32
|160
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:58
|161
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:32
|162
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:04
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:21
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|37
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|8
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|10
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|19
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|13
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|24
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|26
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|28
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|29
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|30
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|34
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|39
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1
|6
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|6
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|7
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|10
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44:34:15
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:21
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Poland
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:01
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:22
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy