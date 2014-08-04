Trending

Poland: Vakoc surprises the peloton to win alone

Omega Pharma-QuickStep neo-pro also takes race lead

Image 1 of 30

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claims a maiden victory

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claims a maiden victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) soaking in the podium

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) soaking in the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his calculated win

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his calculated win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) surprised the peloton who thought they had caught all members of the break

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) surprised the peloton who thought they had caught all members of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

And the win goes to Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

And the win goes to Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes over the race lead with his win

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes over the race lead with his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) about to pop the champagne

Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) about to pop the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) thought he'd won stage 2

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) thought he'd won stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 30

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

The stage 2 podium: Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol)

The stage 2 podium: Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour de Pologne

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Europcar leads the sprint classification

Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Europcar leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 22 of 30

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the overall classification

Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the overall classification
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 23 of 30

Omega Pharma-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 2

Omega Pharma-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 24 of 30

Riders give the race photographs a smile during the race

Riders give the race photographs a smile during the race
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 25 of 30

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 26 of 30

The peloton during stage 2

The peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 27 of 30

Overall race leader Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the field out for the start of the second stage

Overall race leader Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the field out for the start of the second stage
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 28 of 30

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) is leading the mountains classification

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) is leading the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 29 of 30

Astana ready to start stage two at the Tour de Pologne

Astana ready to start stage two at the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 30 of 30

Andrey Zeits (Astana)

Andrey Zeits (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) surprised the peloton during stage two the Tour de Pologne by winning alone and taking the race leader's yellow jersey in the capital Warsaw.

The 22-year-old from the Czech Republic was in the break of the day during the flat 226km stage and then managed to stay away alone and outfox the peloton.

Australia's Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the bunch sprint 21 seconds behind, celebrating with his arms in the air and thinking he had won. Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) finished third with most of the peloton in the same time. However Vakov had preceded them all and also took the race leader's yellow jersey form stage one winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who slipped to second at 27 seconds. Roman Makin (Rusvelo) is third overall at 31 seconds.

It was Vakov first win with Omega Pharma-Quick Step after finishing second behind teammate Zdenek Stybar in the Czech national road race championships in June. He spent time at the UCI World Cycling Centre and a season in France before joining the Etixx-iHNed feeder team in 2013. Last year he won six races, including the Under 23 Vuelta a Madrid two-day race.

Vakoc went on the attack with Polish riders Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland). The peloton was slow to organise a chase and with the Ag2r-La Mondiale team of Hutarovich also not working on the front, the trio still had a lead of six minutes with 50km to go.

Belkin, Katusha, Lotto Belisol, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant-Shimano started do some work and chase on the outskirts of Warsaw but it was too late and Vakoc took flight alone and stayed away on the three laps of the city centre circuit.

Matthews admitted that he thought he was sprinting for victory but took solace from the work of his teammates and his finishing speed.

"I honestly thought we were sprinting for the win after we'd caught the rest of the break with 30km to go," the Australian said.

It was an amazing ride by the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider. We didn’t know that he was away and my radio wasn't working. It's our first race in a while after altitude training and so it's good training for us to go up against some really fast sprinters, second is still a good result for us."

The Tour of Poland continues with another flat stage on Tuesday with the 174km third stage from Kielce to Rzeszów.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5:23:54
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:21
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
11Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
12Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
18Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
23Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
24Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
42Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
43Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
50Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
61Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
62Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
63Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
69Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
71Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
73Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
74Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
76Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
80Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
84Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
85Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
86Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
87Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
88Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
93Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
94David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
96Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
97Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
101Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
102Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
104Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
106Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
107Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:41
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:43
111Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:00
113Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
114Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
117Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
121Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
123Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
125Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
126Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
127Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
129Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
132Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
134Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
135Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:30
136Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:40
138Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
139Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
141Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:04
142Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:09
144Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
145Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:16
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:23
148Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
150Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:26
151Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
152Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
153Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
154Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:51
155Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:38
156Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
157Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:04:18
158Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
159Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:54
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
161Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
162Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
163Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:07:58
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:17

Most active rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge19
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano17
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha14
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale13
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano12
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp11
11Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo10
12Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing9
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale4
18Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland3
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:11:28
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
3Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
5Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
7Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:37
9Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
15Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
25Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
27Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
43Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
48Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
54Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
58Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
59Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
68Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
70Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
72Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:03
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
76Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
79Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
80Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
81Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
83Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
84Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
85Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
87Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:01:33
88Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
89Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
90Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
92Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
94Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:48
95Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:59
96Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
97Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:02:04
98Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
99Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:20
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
103Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:44
104Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:09
105Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:31
106Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:35
108Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:04
109Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
111Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:14
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:35
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:04:53
115Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
116Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:06
117Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:11
118Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:34
119Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
121Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
122Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:06:22
123Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
124David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
125Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
126Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:08
127Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:13
128Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:18
129Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:36
130Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
131Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:08:12
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:13
133Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:18
134Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:08:20
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:24
136Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:08:55
138Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
139Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:09:16
140Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:12
141Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:10:29
142Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:59
143Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:02
145Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
146Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:55
147Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:58
148Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
149Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
150Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
151Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
153Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:13:10
156Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:28
157Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:13:36
158Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:14:58
159Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:15:26
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:32
161Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:32
162Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:23:04
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:40
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:33

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale36pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol32
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
6Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo29
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge19
10Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano17
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale16
13Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team13
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano12
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp11
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
18Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing9
19Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
20Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
21Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo6
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
27Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland3
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
31Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
6Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
7Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team33:35:54
2Rusvelo0:00:21
3Team Giant- Shimano
4Cannondale
5Lampre - Merida
6BMC Racing Team
7Ccc Polsat Polkowice
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Belkin - Pro Cycling Team
11Lotto Belisol
12Movistar Team
13Reprezentacja Polski
14Team Sky0:00:47
15Team Europcar
16Katusha Team0:00:56
17Orica GreenEdge0:01:01
18Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
19Garmin Sharp0:04:22
20FDJ.Fr0:06:36
21Astana Pro Team0:09:05

 

