Image 1 of 30 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) claims a maiden victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) soaking in the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his calculated win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) surprised the peloton who thought they had caught all members of the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 And the win goes to Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes over the race lead with his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Petr Vakoč (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) about to pop the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) thought he'd won stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 30 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 The stage 2 podium: Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Jimmy Engoulvent of Team Europcar leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 22 of 30 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the overall classification (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 23 of 30 Omega Pharma-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 24 of 30 Riders give the race photographs a smile during the race (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 25 of 30 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 26 of 30 The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 27 of 30 Overall race leader Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the field out for the start of the second stage (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 28 of 30 Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) is leading the mountains classification (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 29 of 30 Astana ready to start stage two at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 30 of 30 Andrey Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) surprised the peloton during stage two the Tour de Pologne by winning alone and taking the race leader's yellow jersey in the capital Warsaw.

The 22-year-old from the Czech Republic was in the break of the day during the flat 226km stage and then managed to stay away alone and outfox the peloton.

Australia's Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) won the bunch sprint 21 seconds behind, celebrating with his arms in the air and thinking he had won. Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) finished third with most of the peloton in the same time. However Vakov had preceded them all and also took the race leader's yellow jersey form stage one winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who slipped to second at 27 seconds. Roman Makin (Rusvelo) is third overall at 31 seconds.

It was Vakov first win with Omega Pharma-Quick Step after finishing second behind teammate Zdenek Stybar in the Czech national road race championships in June. He spent time at the UCI World Cycling Centre and a season in France before joining the Etixx-iHNed feeder team in 2013. Last year he won six races, including the Under 23 Vuelta a Madrid two-day race.

Vakoc went on the attack with Polish riders Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland). The peloton was slow to organise a chase and with the Ag2r-La Mondiale team of Hutarovich also not working on the front, the trio still had a lead of six minutes with 50km to go.

Belkin, Katusha, Lotto Belisol, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff-Saxo and Giant-Shimano started do some work and chase on the outskirts of Warsaw but it was too late and Vakoc took flight alone and stayed away on the three laps of the city centre circuit.

Matthews admitted that he thought he was sprinting for victory but took solace from the work of his teammates and his finishing speed.

"I honestly thought we were sprinting for the win after we'd caught the rest of the break with 30km to go," the Australian said.

It was an amazing ride by the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider. We didn’t know that he was away and my radio wasn't working. It's our first race in a while after altitude training and so it's good training for us to go up against some really fast sprinters, second is still a good result for us."

The Tour of Poland continues with another flat stage on Tuesday with the 174km third stage from Kielce to Rzeszów.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5:23:54 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:21 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 12 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 18 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 24 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 43 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 50 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 61 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 62 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 63 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 69 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 71 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 73 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 76 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 80 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 84 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 85 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 86 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 87 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 88 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 93 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 94 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 96 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 101 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 102 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 104 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 106 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 107 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:41 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:43 111 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:00 113 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 114 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 117 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 119 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 121 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 123 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 129 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 132 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 134 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 135 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:30 136 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:40 138 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 139 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:04 142 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:09 144 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 145 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:16 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:23 148 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 150 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:26 151 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:45 152 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 153 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 154 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:51 155 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:38 156 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 157 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:18 158 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 159 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:54 160 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 161 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 162 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57 163 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:07:58 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:17

Most active rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 19 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 14 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 13 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 12 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 11 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 10 12 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 4 18 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 3 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:11:28 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 3 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:31 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 5 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:35 7 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:37 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 25 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 48 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 54 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 58 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 59 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 60 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 62 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 68 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 71 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:03 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 80 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 81 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:17 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 86 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 87 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:01:33 88 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 89 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 90 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:45 92 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 94 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:48 95 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:59 96 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 97 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:02:04 98 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:09 99 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:20 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:25 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 103 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:44 104 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:09 105 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:31 106 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 107 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:35 108 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:04 109 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 111 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:13 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:14 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:35 114 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:04:53 115 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 116 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:06 117 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:11 118 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:34 119 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 121 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 122 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:22 123 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 124 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 125 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:40 126 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:08 127 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:13 128 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:18 129 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:36 130 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:55 131 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:08:12 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:13 133 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:18 134 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:08:20 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:24 136 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:55 138 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 139 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:16 140 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:12 141 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:10:29 142 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:59 143 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 145 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 146 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:55 147 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:58 148 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 149 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 150 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 151 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 153 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:13:10 156 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:28 157 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:13:36 158 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:14:58 159 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:26 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:32 161 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:32 162 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:04 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:40 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:33

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 36 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 6 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 29 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 19 10 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 16 13 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 13 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 12 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 18 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 19 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 20 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 21 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 6 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 27 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 3 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 31 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 6 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 7 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2