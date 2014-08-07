Tour of Poland: Majka wins first mountain stage
Vakoc narrowly keeps race lead
Stage 5: Zakopane - Strbske Pleso (Slovakia)
After his impressive double stage wins in the Tour de France, and the mountains classification jersey, Rafal Majka carried the weight of his home nation in the Tour of Poland, but despite the enormous pressure, the Tinkoff-Saxo rider came good on the first day in the mountains, to win stage 5 from Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Ion Izagirre.
"I must say a big thank you to my teammates because they worked from the first to the last climb for me and they also sent one guy into the breakaway," Majka said. "I am very happy to win but it was not an easy stage, with a fast final ascent on the big ring. I felt a little bit tired. But the people standing on the road and screaming 'Majka! Go! Go! Go!' gave me an extra motivation. Tomorrow will be hard again and we will need to fight."
Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who began the day 37 seconds ahead of Majka, lost contact in the final kilometer, but rallied, coming to the line just 26 seconds behind. Although Majka gained a 10-second time bonus on the line, he just missed taking the leader's jersey from Vakoc by a single second.
Intxausti is now third at five seconds.
Keeping the yellow jersey was a big surprise for Vakoc, who was initially told that the gap to Majka had been 27 seconds at the line. In the tie breaker he would have lost to the Polish rider.
"I thought at first that I had lost the yellow jersey because I saw a time difference of 27 seconds on the finish line, and someone told me that I had lost it," Vakoc said. "So I went back to my hotel and took a shower. Then I saw on Twitter that I still was in the lead and I got a phone call from my press officer. So I went back to the podium as quick as I could! I am very happy to hold on my jersey. I still hope I can have it tomorrow evening but I know it will be hard. I definitely will do my best."
Intxausti stressed the importance of being up front in the finale, and the six second time bonus he won for second place will be important for the two stages ahead.
"The team is very strong and we have three options with Amador, Izaguirre and me," Intxausti said. "It's possible Majka will get isolated tomorrow. With the stage and the ultimate time trial I think I have more opportunities to win."
How it unfolded
The 190km stage from Zakopane to Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia was the first chance for the overall contenders to test their legs, and the start could not have been a bigger contrast between the hot and sunny, flat previous four stages. A cool, light rain fell on the peloton as they made their way into the Carpathian mountains and across the Polish border into Slovakia.
With a fast start to the stage, it took a while before the day's escape formed, and with the general classification at stake, no group would gain more than a couple minutes.
The Polish CCC Polkowice team started the hostilities, with mountains leader Maciej Paterski keen to extend his lead in that classification, in light of the three category 1 climbs at the finish, and a category 2 and category 3 climb in the first half of the stage.
Paterski was joined by Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar) and Sebastian Lander (BMC), but other groups kept shooting off the front of the peloton. Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Marco Haller (Katusha), Hugo Houle (AG2R) and Poland's Pawel Bernas made the bridge.
Paterski claimed the top mountain points on the climb at Huty, 67.9km into the stage, and Bernas claimed both sprint points at 92.1 and 102.2km before the climbing started in earnest. While the breakaway enjoyed its maximum gap of 3:50 in the valley, the peloton used the flatter roads to begin to close it down.
The rain began to fall more heavily as the peloton neared the two 25km finishing circuits, all containing the category 1 Štrbské Pleso climb. On the first ascent, an attack came from Trek's Fabio Felline, who pulled Bob Jungels up to the breakaway, then later dropped off the pace. Other successful bridgers included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha) and notably Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge).
Meanwhile, up ahead, Paterski and Lander battled for the mountain prime, with the Pole winning out, but his time out front would soon end.
The climb did damage to both the composition of the breakaway and its gap. On the descent, they had a slim 45 seconds, and riders began to drop back to the bunch. First to go was Felline and Haller, then Engoulvent gave up the ghost.
An attack from Meier on the second trip up the climb further detonated the breakaway, and the pressure from the peloton began to pick the escapees off one by one.
Sergio Henao (Sky) attacked from the field but could not reach Meier. The Orica-GreenEdge man held his lead until just 14km to go, but the final ascent proved to be his undoing.
Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice) were the next to attempt to bridge on the long, gradual ascent, but they too were pulled back in, just before Meier was caught.
Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed his form was on the rise, and he put in a little dig as the leaders were caught, but it did not last and he was countered by RusVelo's Ilnur Zakarin.
Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal tried to break up the 50-strong group with several surges, but a last-gasp attack with 2km to go went nowhere, and he was countered by defending champion Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge). Spanish champion Izagirre chased him down, but then the Movistar tactics fell apart.
Coming into the finale, Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) led out the sprint, with Intxausti taking over, but both were passed by Majka, as Izagirre then found an extra burst of energy to come around for second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:30:38
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:12
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:17
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:38
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:48
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:00:54
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|50
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:07
|51
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|52
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|53
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:19
|56
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:34
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|60
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:12
|62
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:29
|63
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|67
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:18
|70
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:59
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:13
|76
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:53
|77
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|78
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:55
|81
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:26
|82
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|99
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|103
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:37
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:12:44
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:16:28
|111
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:30
|113
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|114
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:18:32
|115
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|116
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|117
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|118
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|119
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|121
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|128
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|132
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|135
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|144
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|145
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|146
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:05
|149
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|151
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:31:08
|152
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|153
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|154
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNS
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25:05:28
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:01
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:11
|6
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:23
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|25
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:49
|37
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|38
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:59
|39
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:12
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:18
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|44
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|45
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:38
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|0:01:40
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:45
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:56
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:40
|53
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:03
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:28
|55
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:39
|56
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|58
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:01
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:09
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:58
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:14
|63
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:08:24
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:38
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:06
|67
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:12
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:32
|69
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:33
|70
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:37
|72
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:38
|77
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:01
|78
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:03
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:12
|80
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:20
|81
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:33
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:48
|83
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|85
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:45
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:08
|87
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:33
|88
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:55
|89
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:17
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:36
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:15
|93
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:40
|94
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:36
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:16:39
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:55
|97
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:18:32
|98
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:33
|99
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:39
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:18:42
|101
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:43
|102
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:56
|104
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:09
|105
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:31
|106
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:37
|107
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|0:19:39
|108
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:59
|109
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|110
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:20:10
|111
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:15
|112
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:26
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:45
|114
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:50
|115
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:55
|116
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:08
|117
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:21:09
|118
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:15
|119
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:29
|120
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:37
|121
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:21:43
|122
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:10
|123
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:11
|124
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:19
|125
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:59
|126
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:23:12
|127
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|128
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:40
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|130
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:59
|131
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:23
|132
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:54
|133
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:25:49
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:59
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:13
|136
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:26:26
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:30
|138
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:33
|139
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:00
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:03
|141
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:53
|142
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:05
|143
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:16
|144
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:15
|145
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:16
|147
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:43
|148
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|149
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:31:19
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|152
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:03
|153
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:42:59
|154
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:35
|155
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:10
|156
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|11
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|10
|5
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|7
|7
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|7
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|11
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|19
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|47
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|14
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|19
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|19
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|22
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|23
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|25
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|15
|27
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|11
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|35
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|36
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|37
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|38
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|39
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|40
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|41
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|42
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|7
|44
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|45
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|49
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|52
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|56
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|3
|57
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|60
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|61
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|62
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|11
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|6
|4
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|75:16:57
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:26
|5
|Team Giant- Shimano
|0:00:39
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:50
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|8
|Cannondale
|0:00:55
|9
|Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|10
|Team Sky
|0:02:07
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:18
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:56
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:02
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:05:41
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:06:26
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:34
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:14
|18
|Belkin - Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|19
|Reprezentacja Polski
|0:14:10
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|0:20:40
|21
|FDJ.Fr
|0:37:03
