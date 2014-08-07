Image 1 of 63 David Tanner (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 The peloton heads towards to the mountains of Slovakia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Fabio Silvestre (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) going for the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Sebastián Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Sebastián Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polstat) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Tour of Poland) Image 12 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is one happy man (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 When it rains it pours for Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) who won stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) spraying the champagne again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 The top three riders from stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads the overall race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 63 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 63 Tour of Poland stage 5 podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates his stage 5 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) sprints in first ahead of a small group during the mountain stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour of Poland stage win (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 24 of 63 Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 25 of 63 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) in the most aggressive rider's jersey (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 26 of 63 Stage 5 of the Tour of Poland ventured into Slovakia (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 27 of 63 Sebastian Lander (BMC) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 28 of 63 Omega Pharma-Quickstep protects the lead of Petr Vakoc (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 29 of 63 Rory Sutherland went into the breakaway with Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 30 of 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) was aggressive on the final climb (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 31 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his newest friend (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 32 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets congratulations from Petr Vakoc (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 33 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 in the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 34 of 63 Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) kept the race lead by one second (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 35 of 63 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) relaxes with some young fans. After his impressive double stage wins in the Tour de France, and the mountains classification jersey, Rafal Majka carried the weight of his home nation in the Tour of Poland, but despite the enormous pressure, the Tinkoff-Saxo rider came good on the first day in the mountains, to win stage 5 from Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Ion Izagirre.

"I must say a big thank you to my teammates because they worked from the first to the last climb for me and they also sent one guy into the breakaway," Majka said. "I am very happy to win but it was not an easy stage, with a fast final ascent on the big ring. I felt a little bit tired. But the people standing on the road and screaming 'Majka! Go! Go! Go!' gave me an extra motivation. Tomorrow will be hard again and we will need to fight."

Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who began the day 37 seconds ahead of Majka, lost contact in the final kilometer, but rallied, coming to the line just 26 seconds behind. Although Majka gained a 10-second time bonus on the line, he just missed taking the leader's jersey from Vakoc by a single second.

Intxausti is now third at five seconds.

Keeping the yellow jersey was a big surprise for Vakoc, who was initially told that the gap to Majka had been 27 seconds at the line. In the tie breaker he would have lost to the Polish rider.

"I thought at first that I had lost the yellow jersey because I saw a time difference of 27 seconds on the finish line, and someone told me that I had lost it," Vakoc said. "So I went back to my hotel and took a shower. Then I saw on Twitter that I still was in the lead and I got a phone call from my press officer. So I went back to the podium as quick as I could! I am very happy to hold on my jersey. I still hope I can have it tomorrow evening but I know it will be hard. I definitely will do my best."

Intxausti stressed the importance of being up front in the finale, and the six second time bonus he won for second place will be important for the two stages ahead.

"The team is very strong and we have three options with Amador, Izaguirre and me," Intxausti said. "It's possible Majka will get isolated tomorrow. With the stage and the ultimate time trial I think I have more opportunities to win."

How it unfolded

The 190km stage from Zakopane to Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia was the first chance for the overall contenders to test their legs, and the start could not have been a bigger contrast between the hot and sunny, flat previous four stages. A cool, light rain fell on the peloton as they made their way into the Carpathian mountains and across the Polish border into Slovakia.

With a fast start to the stage, it took a while before the day's escape formed, and with the general classification at stake, no group would gain more than a couple minutes.

The Polish CCC Polkowice team started the hostilities, with mountains leader Maciej Paterski keen to extend his lead in that classification, in light of the three category 1 climbs at the finish, and a category 2 and category 3 climb in the first half of the stage.

Paterski was joined by Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar) and Sebastian Lander (BMC), but other groups kept shooting off the front of the peloton. Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Marco Haller (Katusha), Hugo Houle (AG2R) and Poland's Pawel Bernas made the bridge.

Paterski claimed the top mountain points on the climb at Huty, 67.9km into the stage, and Bernas claimed both sprint points at 92.1 and 102.2km before the climbing started in earnest. While the breakaway enjoyed its maximum gap of 3:50 in the valley, the peloton used the flatter roads to begin to close it down.

The rain began to fall more heavily as the peloton neared the two 25km finishing circuits, all containing the category 1 Štrbské Pleso climb. On the first ascent, an attack came from Trek's Fabio Felline, who pulled Bob Jungels up to the breakaway, then later dropped off the pace. Other successful bridgers included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha) and notably Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge).

Meanwhile, up ahead, Paterski and Lander battled for the mountain prime, with the Pole winning out, but his time out front would soon end.

The climb did damage to both the composition of the breakaway and its gap. On the descent, they had a slim 45 seconds, and riders began to drop back to the bunch. First to go was Felline and Haller, then Engoulvent gave up the ghost.

An attack from Meier on the second trip up the climb further detonated the breakaway, and the pressure from the peloton began to pick the escapees off one by one.

Sergio Henao (Sky) attacked from the field but could not reach Meier. The Orica-GreenEdge man held his lead until just 14km to go, but the final ascent proved to be his undoing.

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice) were the next to attempt to bridge on the long, gradual ascent, but they too were pulled back in, just before Meier was caught.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed his form was on the rise, and he put in a little dig as the leaders were caught, but it did not last and he was countered by RusVelo's Ilnur Zakarin.

Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal tried to break up the 50-strong group with several surges, but a last-gasp attack with 2km to go went nowhere, and he was countered by defending champion Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge). Spanish champion Izagirre chased him down, but then the Movistar tactics fell apart.

Coming into the finale, Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) led out the sprint, with Intxausti taking over, but both were passed by Majka, as Izagirre then found an extra burst of energy to come around for second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:30:38 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 11 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 17 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:12 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:15 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:17 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 32 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:24 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:31 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:38 44 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:48 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:00:54 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 50 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:07 51 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:09 52 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 53 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:19 56 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:21 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:34 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 60 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:02:12 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:29 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:42 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 67 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:18 70 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:59 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:13 76 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:53 77 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 78 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 79 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 80 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:08:55 81 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:26 82 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 84 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 86 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 88 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 92 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 95 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 104 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:37 105 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:12:44 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:16:28 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 112 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:30 113 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:32 114 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:18:32 115 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 116 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 117 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 118 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 121 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 122 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 125 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 127 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 128 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 135 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 143 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 144 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 145 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 146 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:48 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:05 149 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 0:31:08 152 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 153 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 154 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 156 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNS Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNS Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo DNS Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 4 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 2 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 3 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25:05:28 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:01 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:11 6 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 9 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 16 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:23 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 25 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:35 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:42 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:49 37 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 38 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:59 39 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:12 42 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:18 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:20 44 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 45 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:34 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:38 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 0:01:40 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:45 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:56 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:02:11 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:40 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:03:03 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:28 55 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:39 56 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:29 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:01 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:09 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:58 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:14 63 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:08:24 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:38 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:09:06 67 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:12 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:32 69 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:33 70 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:37 72 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:38 77 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:01 78 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:03 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:12 80 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:20 81 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:10:33 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:48 83 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:01 85 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:45 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:08 87 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:33 88 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:55 89 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:17 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:46 91 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:36 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:15:15 93 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 94 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:36 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:16:39 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:55 97 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:18:32 98 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:33 99 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:39 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:42 101 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:43 102 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 103 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:18:56 104 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:09 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:31 106 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:37 107 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 0:19:39 108 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:59 109 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 110 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:20:10 111 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:15 112 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:20:26 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:45 114 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:20:50 115 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:55 116 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:08 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:21:09 118 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:21:15 119 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:29 120 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:37 121 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:21:43 122 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:22:10 123 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:11 124 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:19 125 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:59 126 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:12 127 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:21 128 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:40 129 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 130 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:59 131 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:23 132 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:54 133 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:25:49 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:59 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:13 136 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:26:26 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:26:30 138 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:33 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:00 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:28:03 141 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:53 142 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:05 143 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:29:16 144 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:15 145 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:16 147 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:30:43 148 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:09 149 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 0:31:19 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:26 152 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:03 153 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:42:59 154 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:35 155 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:10 156 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:56

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 pts 2 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 11 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 10 5 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 7 7 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 7 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 7 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 11 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 17 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 19 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 66 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 47 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 30 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 12 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 14 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 19 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 19 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 22 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 23 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 16 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 16 25 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 27 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 15 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 11 32 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 35 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 36 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 37 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 38 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 39 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 9 40 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 41 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 42 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 7 44 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 45 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 46 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 49 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 52 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 5 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 56 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 3 57 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 2 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 60 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 62 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Most active rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 3 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 6 4 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 7 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 10 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 11 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 13 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1