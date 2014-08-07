Trending

Tour of Poland: Majka wins first mountain stage

Vakoc narrowly keeps race lead

Image 1 of 63

David Tanner (Belkin)

David Tanner (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 63

The peloton heads towards to the mountains of Slovakia

The peloton heads towards to the mountains of Slovakia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) giving it his all

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) giving it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 63

Fabio Silvestre (Trek)

Fabio Silvestre (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) going for the stage win

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) going for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 63

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 63

Sebastián Henao (Team Sky)

Sebastián Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 63

Sebastián Henao (Team Sky)

Sebastián Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 63

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polstat) gets out of the saddle

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polstat) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 12 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is one happy man

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is one happy man
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

When it rains it pours for Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) who won stage 5

When it rains it pours for Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) who won stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) spraying the champagne again

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) spraying the champagne again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 63

The top three riders from stage 5

The top three riders from stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads the overall race

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads the overall race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 63

Tour of Poland stage 5 podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)

Tour of Poland stage 5 podium: Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo), Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Jon Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates his stage 5 win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) celebrates his stage 5 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 5

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) sprints in first ahead of a small group during the mountain stage

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) sprints in first ahead of a small group during the mountain stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour of Poland stage win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour of Poland stage win
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 24 of 63

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 25 of 63

Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) in the most aggressive rider's jersey

Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) in the most aggressive rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 26 of 63

Stage 5 of the Tour of Poland ventured into Slovakia

Stage 5 of the Tour of Poland ventured into Slovakia
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 27 of 63

Sebastian Lander (BMC)

Sebastian Lander (BMC)
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 28 of 63

Omega Pharma-Quickstep protects the lead of Petr Vakoc

Omega Pharma-Quickstep protects the lead of Petr Vakoc
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 29 of 63

Rory Sutherland went into the breakaway with Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha)

Rory Sutherland went into the breakaway with Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 30 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) was aggressive on the final climb

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) was aggressive on the final climb
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 31 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his newest friend

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his newest friend
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 32 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets congratulations from Petr Vakoc

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets congratulations from Petr Vakoc
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 33 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 in the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 in the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 34 of 63

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) kept the race lead by one second

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) kept the race lead by one second
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 35 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) relaxes with some young fans.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) relaxes with some young fans.
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 36 of 63

The rainy start of stage 5

The rainy start of stage 5
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 37 of 63

The breakaway climbing in the rain

The breakaway climbing in the rain
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 38 of 63

Tinkoff Saxo worked hard to set up Majka

Tinkoff Saxo worked hard to set up Majka
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 39 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) happy with his win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) happy with his win
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 40 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads off to the podium

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads off to the podium
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 41 of 63

Christian Meier was the last survivor of the breakaway

Christian Meier was the last survivor of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 42 of 63

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) shows the strain

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma) shows the strain
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 43 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) hits the front

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) hits the front
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 44 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes the win on stage 5

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes the win on stage 5
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 45 of 63

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates on the podium

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 46 of 63

Riders bridge across to the breakaway

Riders bridge across to the breakaway
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 47 of 63

Fields of grain sway in the breeze as the peloton passes

Fields of grain sway in the breeze as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Image 48 of 63

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 49 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 50 of 63

Lampre-Merida riders signing in to the start of stage 5

Lampre-Merida riders signing in to the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 51 of 63

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 52 of 63

The peloton rolls off the stage 5 start line

The peloton rolls off the stage 5 start line
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 53 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 54 of 63

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 55 of 63

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) at the startline

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) at the startline
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 56 of 63

The peloton waits for the start of stage 5 at the Tour of Poland

The peloton waits for the start of stage 5 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 57 of 63

Giant-Shimano

Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 58 of 63

The peloton gets ready for the mountain stage at the Tour of Poland

The peloton gets ready for the mountain stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 59 of 63

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 60 of 63

Giant-Shimano

Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 61 of 63

The sign in podium at the Tour of Poland

The sign in podium at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 62 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo's Sutherland gives a pre-race interview

Tinkoff-Saxo's Sutherland gives a pre-race interview
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)
Image 63 of 63

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Tour of Poland)

After his impressive double stage wins in the Tour de France, and the mountains classification jersey, Rafal Majka carried the weight of his home nation in the Tour of Poland, but despite the enormous pressure, the Tinkoff-Saxo rider came good on the first day in the mountains, to win stage 5 from Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Ion Izagirre.

"I must say a big thank you to my teammates because they worked from the first to the last climb for me and they also sent one guy into the breakaway," Majka said. "I am very happy to win but it was not an easy stage, with a fast final ascent on the big ring. I felt a little bit tired. But the people standing on the road and screaming 'Majka! Go! Go! Go!' gave me an extra motivation. Tomorrow will be hard again and we will need to fight."

Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who began the day 37 seconds ahead of Majka, lost contact in the final kilometer, but rallied, coming to the line just 26 seconds behind. Although Majka gained a 10-second time bonus on the line, he just missed taking the leader's jersey from Vakoc by a single second.

Intxausti is now third at five seconds.

Keeping the yellow jersey was a big surprise for Vakoc, who was initially told that the gap to Majka had been 27 seconds at the line. In the tie breaker he would have lost to the Polish rider.

"I thought at first that I had lost the yellow jersey because I saw a time difference of 27 seconds on the finish line, and someone told me that I had lost it," Vakoc said. "So I went back to my hotel and took a shower. Then I saw on Twitter that I still was in the lead and I got a phone call from my press officer. So I went back to the podium as quick as I could! I am very happy to hold on my jersey. I still hope I can have it tomorrow evening but I know it will be hard. I definitely will do my best."

Intxausti stressed the importance of being up front in the finale, and the six second time bonus he won for second place will be important for the two stages ahead.

"The team is very strong and we have three options with Amador, Izaguirre and me," Intxausti said. "It's possible Majka will get isolated tomorrow. With the stage and the ultimate time trial I think I have more opportunities to win."

How it unfolded

The 190km stage from Zakopane to Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia was the first chance for the overall contenders to test their legs, and the start could not have been a bigger contrast between the hot and sunny, flat previous four stages. A cool, light rain fell on the peloton as they made their way into the Carpathian mountains and across the Polish border into Slovakia.

With a fast start to the stage, it took a while before the day's escape formed, and with the general classification at stake, no group would gain more than a couple minutes.

The Polish CCC Polkowice team started the hostilities, with mountains leader Maciej Paterski keen to extend his lead in that classification, in light of the three category 1 climbs at the finish, and a category 2 and category 3 climb in the first half of the stage.

Paterski was joined by Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar) and Sebastian Lander (BMC), but other groups kept shooting off the front of the peloton. Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Murilo Fischer (FDJ), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Marco Haller (Katusha), Hugo Houle (AG2R) and Poland's Pawel Bernas made the bridge.

Paterski claimed the top mountain points on the climb at Huty, 67.9km into the stage, and Bernas claimed both sprint points at 92.1 and 102.2km before the climbing started in earnest. While the breakaway enjoyed its maximum gap of 3:50 in the valley, the peloton used the flatter roads to begin to close it down.

The rain began to fall more heavily as the peloton neared the two 25km finishing circuits, all containing the category 1 Štrbské Pleso climb. On the first ascent, an attack came from Trek's Fabio Felline, who pulled Bob Jungels up to the breakaway, then later dropped off the pace. Other successful bridgers included Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha) and notably Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge).

Meanwhile, up ahead, Paterski and Lander battled for the mountain prime, with the Pole winning out, but his time out front would soon end.

The climb did damage to both the composition of the breakaway and its gap. On the descent, they had a slim 45 seconds, and riders began to drop back to the bunch. First to go was Felline and Haller, then Engoulvent gave up the ghost.

An attack from Meier on the second trip up the climb further detonated the breakaway, and the pressure from the peloton began to pick the escapees off one by one.

Sergio Henao (Sky) attacked from the field but could not reach Meier. The Orica-GreenEdge man held his lead until just 14km to go, but the final ascent proved to be his undoing.

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Shimano) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice) were the next to attempt to bridge on the long, gradual ascent, but they too were pulled back in, just before Meier was caught.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed his form was on the rise, and he put in a little dig as the leaders were caught, but it did not last and he was countered by RusVelo's Ilnur Zakarin.

Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal tried to break up the 50-strong group with several surges, but a last-gasp attack with 2km to go went nowhere, and he was countered by defending champion Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge). Spanish champion Izagirre chased him down, but then the Movistar tactics fell apart.

Coming into the finale, Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) led out the sprint, with Intxausti taking over, but both were passed by Majka, as Izagirre then found an extra burst of energy to come around for second.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4:30:38
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
11Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
12Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
17Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:12
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:00:15
29Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:17
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
32Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:24
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
39Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
40Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:31
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:38
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:00:54
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
50Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:07
51Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:09
52Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
53Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
54Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:19
56Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:21
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:34
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
60Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:02:12
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:29
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:42
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
67Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
69Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:18
70Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:59
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
75Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:13
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:53
77Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
78Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
79Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
80Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:08:55
81Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:26
82Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
84Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
86Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
88Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
91Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
97Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
103Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
104Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:37
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:12:44
106Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
109Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:16:28
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
112Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:30
113David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
114Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:18:32
115Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
116Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
117Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
118Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
121Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
122Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
125Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
126Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
127Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
128Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
131Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
135Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
136Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
141Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
143Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
144Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
145Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
146Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:48
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
148Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:05
149Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
151Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland0:31:08
152Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
153Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
154Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
155Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
156Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNSPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSAlexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNSJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
3Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
4Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
2Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
4Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
3Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25:05:28
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:01
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:11
6Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
16Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:23
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
25Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
26Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:35
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
33Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:42
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:49
37Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
38Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:59
39Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:12
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:18
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:20
44Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
45Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:01:34
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:38
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo0:01:40
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:45
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:56
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:02:11
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:40
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:03:03
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:28
55Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:39
56Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:01
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:09
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:58
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:14
63Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:08:24
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:08:38
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:09:06
67Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:12
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:32
69Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:33
70Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
71Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:37
72Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:38
77Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:01
78Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:03
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:10:12
80Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:10:20
81Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:10:33
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:48
83Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:01
85Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:45
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:08
87Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:33
88Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:55
89Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:17
90Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:46
91Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:36
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:15:15
93Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
94Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:36
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:16:39
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:17:55
97Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:18:32
98Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:33
99Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:39
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:42
101Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:43
102Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
103Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:18:56
104Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:09
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:31
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:37
107Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland0:19:39
108Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:59
109Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
110Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:20:10
111Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:15
112Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:20:26
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:45
114Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:20:50
115Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:55
116Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:08
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:21:09
118Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:21:15
119Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:29
120Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:37
121Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:21:43
122Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:22:10
123Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:11
124Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:22:19
125Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:59
126Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:12
127David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:21
128Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:40
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
130Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:59
131Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:23
132Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:54
133Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:25:49
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:59
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:13
136Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:26:26
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:26:30
138Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:33
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:28:00
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:28:03
141Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:28:53
142Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:05
143Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:29:16
144Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:30:15
145Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:16
147Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:30:43
148Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:09
149Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland0:31:19
151Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:26
152Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:03
153Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:42:59
154Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:35
155Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:10
156Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:56

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice21pts
2Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team11
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge10
5Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp7
7Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky7
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky7
9Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
11Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5
12Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
17Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
19Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale66pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge47
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol38
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
7Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team31
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale30
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice29
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
14Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp26
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
19Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team19
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team19
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
22Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team18
23Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team16
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano16
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team15
27Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo15
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida11
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale11
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
35Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
36Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo10
37Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
38Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing9
39Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland9
40Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing8
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
42Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge7
44Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
45Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
46Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team6
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
49Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
52Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team5
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
56Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo3
57Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha2
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
60Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
62Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Most active rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale11pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland6
4Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky3
11Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
13Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team75:16:57
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Lampre - Merida0:00:26
5Team Giant- Shimano0:00:39
6CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:50
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:54
8Cannondale0:00:55
9Rusvelo0:01:11
10Team Sky0:02:07
11Orica GreenEdge0:03:18
12Lotto Belisol0:04:56
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:02
14Team Europcar0:05:41
15Katusha Team0:06:26
16Trek Factory Racing0:10:34
17Astana Pro Team0:11:14
18Belkin - Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
19Reprezentacja Polski0:14:10
20Garmin Sharp0:20:40
21FDJ.Fr0:37:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews