Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) after victory at the Tour of Poland in Katowice. Tour of Poland stage 4 podium: Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Luka Mezgec (Giant - Shimano). The peloton passed through a rural setting. Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step). Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Poland in Katowice. Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour of Poland. Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the points jersey. The stage 4 podium: Jacopo Guarnieri, Jonas Vangenechten and Luka Mezgec. Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) took over the mountains jersey. Belkin pulls for the sprint. Fabio Felline (Trek) on the attack. Josh Edmondson (Sky) on the offensive at the Tour of Poland. Josh Edmondson (Sky) leads the break. The Tour of Poland peloton heads south towards Katowice. Yellow jersey Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland. Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey. Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat) leads the mountains classification. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) was the day's most aggressive rider. Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) beat Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Luca Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland. Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) is the top Polish rider. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) attacks his breakaway companions. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Josh Edmondson (Team Sky). Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) leads the breakaway in Tour of Poland's stage 4.

Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland with a well-timed sprint in Katowice, edging out Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and the fast-closing Luca Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in a blanket finish.

The Belgian came from a long way back to overhaul Guarnieri and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the closing 100 metres, but in the event, his positioning played to his advantage – as did his foresight in his gear selection.

"The last bit of the stage was about timing. I wasn't in the best position, in the first ten, but it was the best place to come from the back with the speed," Van Genechten explained. "Yesterday I asked the mechanic to change the big chainring and put on the 54: maybe that made the difference."

The win was Van Genechten’s first at WorldTour level and his first of any description since landing the GP Pino Cerami last year. "This is my biggest victory so far so I am absolutely delighted. Usually I am a bit like Greg Henderson: I work for our leaders André Greipel or Jens Debusschere in the sprints, or even for Kenny De Haes here at the Tour of Poland," Van Genechten said. "But Kenny said with two laps to go that he didn't feel very good so I could try my luck."

Van Genechten's joy contrasted with the frustration of Luca Mezgec. The Slovenian had appeared well-positioned as Lampre’s Roberto Ferrari kicked off the sprint with 300 metres to go, but he managed to get himself penned in by his own lead-out man Nikias Arndt, and could only open his effort in earnest inside the final 50 metres.

"In such a sprint you can't get blocked at all and it's pretty much what happened to me: I couldn't pedal from 200 to 50 metres to the finish line. When I found the opening again it was too late," Mezgec said.

Mezgec’s speed was enough to overhaul Modolo, but on the opposite side of the road, Van Genechten had jumped into a lead that he would not surrender.

Vakoc retains lead

In the general classification, Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of 26 seconds over Matthias Krizek (Cannondale). Krizek moved up to second place thanks the bonus seconds he picked up by winning all three bonus seconds on the stage, having spent most of the stage off the front in the break of the day.

After an early move that saw Lotto’s Boris Vallee move into the provisional overall lead was reeled in, Krizek jumped off the front with Josh Edmondson (Sky) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The trio built up a maximum lead of four minutes, and still had two in hand as they entered the final 50 kilometres.

With 28 kilometres remaining, they received some important reinforcements when Jerome Cousin (Europcar) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) forged across, although by that point, their lead had been slashed to just 35 seconds as Belkin took up the reins of pursuit in earnest on the finishing circuit.

Taciak’s failure to collaborate in the closing kilometres as he chased king of the mountains points appeared to be the source of some discord within the break, with Cousin and Kasperkiewicz ultimately opting to zip clear together. Their act of defiance was snuffed out with 9 kilometres to go, however, as was a later move that saw Angelo Tulik (Europcar) joined by Fabio Felline (Trek) and Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).

Thor Hushovd (BMC) offered the final and firmest act of resistance to the inevitable sprint when he launched a canny attack 1,500 metres from home, just as the course tackled a series of short ripples. His powerful effort saw him open a small gap over the bunch, but unfortunately for the Norwegian, there was not sufficient hesitation for his sake in the chasing pack and he was swept up with 600 metres to go.

Mezgec had Giant-Shimano’s strength of numbers in the finale, while Modolo had the forceful Ferrari to lead out the sprint, but in the end, it was Van Genechten who had the strength and the wit to grab the win.

Thursday sees the race cross over the border into Slovakia for the first hilly stage, and Vakoc was optimistic about his chances of retaining the overall lead. "I am confident I can hold the yellow jersey tomorrow after the first mountain stage," said Vakoc. "I already know the final hill because we already climbed it at the Tour of Slowakia. It suits me very well because it's short and steep [max. 16%, Ed.]. But Tinkoff-Saxo will definitely be strong as they want Rafal Majka to win the race."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5:43:29 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 15 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 19 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 29 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 30 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 33 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 35 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 44 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 48 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 50 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 54 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 55 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 56 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 58 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 59 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 67 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 73 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 76 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 84 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 86 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 87 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 89 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 92 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 96 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 98 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 101 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 105 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 107 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 109 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 110 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 112 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 113 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 116 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 120 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 121 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 122 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 123 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 125 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 127 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 129 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 131 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 133 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 140 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 141 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 143 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:00:49 145 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 146 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:56 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:02 148 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:03 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:11 151 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:01:13 152 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 154 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 155 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 156 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:25 157 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:43 158 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 159 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:04:18 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:39 162 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:09 163 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 164 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 18 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 16 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 12 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 9 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 8 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 15 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 5 17 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 3 19 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Jaworzno (148,3km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 2 - Myslowice (161,5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 3 - Siemianowice Slaskie (175,5km) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Katowice ul. Lotnisko (Cat. 3) km. 203,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale

Mountain 2 - Katowice ul. Korfantego (Cat. 3) km. 222,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20:34:24 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:00:26 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:31 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:35 11 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:37 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 32 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 40 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 43 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 56 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 61 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 63 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 65 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 69 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:03 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 75 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 77 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 79 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 80 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:17 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 85 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:01:33 86 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland 87 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 89 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 90 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:48 91 Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 92 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:01:59 93 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:02:04 95 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:09 96 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:20 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:25 98 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 99 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:44 100 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:02 101 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 102 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:09 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:31 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 106 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:13 107 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:35 108 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:53 109 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:06 110 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:11 111 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:34 112 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 113 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:20 114 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 115 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:22 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:28 117 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:40 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:48 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:08 120 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:13 121 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:15 122 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:18 123 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:29 124 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:36 125 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:07:43 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:07:48 127 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:55 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:07 129 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:14 130 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:08:20 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:24 132 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:55 133 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 134 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:09:25 135 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:27 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:57 137 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:46 138 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:59 139 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 141 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 142 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:26 143 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:55 144 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:58 145 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 146 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 147 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 150 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 151 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:17 152 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:13:10 153 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:14:02 154 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:04 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:14:39 156 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:40 157 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:56 158 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09 159 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:50 160 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:20:16 161 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:32 162 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:10 163 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:31 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 66 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 49 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 47 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 6 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 37 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 12 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 14 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 18 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 19 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 16 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 22 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 15 23 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 28 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 29 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland 9 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 31 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 32 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 33 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 35 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 37 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 5 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 40 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 5 41 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 43 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 3 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 46 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 47 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 pts 2 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 4 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 4 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 4 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 11 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland 2 12 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1