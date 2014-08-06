Tour of Poland: Van Genechten claims first WorldTour win
Lotto Belisol sprinter charges late to pip Guarnieri, Mezgec
Stage 4: Tarnów - Katowice
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland with a well-timed sprint in Katowice, edging out Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and the fast-closing Luca Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in a blanket finish.
The Belgian came from a long way back to overhaul Guarnieri and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the closing 100 metres, but in the event, his positioning played to his advantage – as did his foresight in his gear selection.
"The last bit of the stage was about timing. I wasn't in the best position, in the first ten, but it was the best place to come from the back with the speed," Van Genechten explained. "Yesterday I asked the mechanic to change the big chainring and put on the 54: maybe that made the difference."
The win was Van Genechten’s first at WorldTour level and his first of any description since landing the GP Pino Cerami last year. "This is my biggest victory so far so I am absolutely delighted. Usually I am a bit like Greg Henderson: I work for our leaders André Greipel or Jens Debusschere in the sprints, or even for Kenny De Haes here at the Tour of Poland," Van Genechten said. "But Kenny said with two laps to go that he didn't feel very good so I could try my luck."
Van Genechten's joy contrasted with the frustration of Luca Mezgec. The Slovenian had appeared well-positioned as Lampre’s Roberto Ferrari kicked off the sprint with 300 metres to go, but he managed to get himself penned in by his own lead-out man Nikias Arndt, and could only open his effort in earnest inside the final 50 metres.
"In such a sprint you can't get blocked at all and it's pretty much what happened to me: I couldn't pedal from 200 to 50 metres to the finish line. When I found the opening again it was too late," Mezgec said.
Mezgec’s speed was enough to overhaul Modolo, but on the opposite side of the road, Van Genechten had jumped into a lead that he would not surrender.
Vakoc retains lead
In the general classification, Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of 26 seconds over Matthias Krizek (Cannondale). Krizek moved up to second place thanks the bonus seconds he picked up by winning all three bonus seconds on the stage, having spent most of the stage off the front in the break of the day.
After an early move that saw Lotto’s Boris Vallee move into the provisional overall lead was reeled in, Krizek jumped off the front with Josh Edmondson (Sky) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The trio built up a maximum lead of four minutes, and still had two in hand as they entered the final 50 kilometres.
With 28 kilometres remaining, they received some important reinforcements when Jerome Cousin (Europcar) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) forged across, although by that point, their lead had been slashed to just 35 seconds as Belkin took up the reins of pursuit in earnest on the finishing circuit.
Taciak’s failure to collaborate in the closing kilometres as he chased king of the mountains points appeared to be the source of some discord within the break, with Cousin and Kasperkiewicz ultimately opting to zip clear together. Their act of defiance was snuffed out with 9 kilometres to go, however, as was a later move that saw Angelo Tulik (Europcar) joined by Fabio Felline (Trek) and Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).
Thor Hushovd (BMC) offered the final and firmest act of resistance to the inevitable sprint when he launched a canny attack 1,500 metres from home, just as the course tackled a series of short ripples. His powerful effort saw him open a small gap over the bunch, but unfortunately for the Norwegian, there was not sufficient hesitation for his sake in the chasing pack and he was swept up with 600 metres to go.
Mezgec had Giant-Shimano’s strength of numbers in the finale, while Modolo had the forceful Ferrari to lead out the sprint, but in the end, it was Van Genechten who had the strength and the wit to grab the win.
Thursday sees the race cross over the border into Slovakia for the first hilly stage, and Vakoc was optimistic about his chances of retaining the overall lead. "I am confident I can hold the yellow jersey tomorrow after the first mountain stage," said Vakoc. "I already know the final hill because we already climbed it at the Tour of Slowakia. It suits me very well because it's short and steep [max. 16%, Ed.]. But Tinkoff-Saxo will definitely be strong as they want Rafal Majka to win the race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5:43:29
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|19
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|29
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|30
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|48
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|50
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|56
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|58
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|73
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|76
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|86
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|89
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|96
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|98
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|101
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|105
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|113
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|116
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|120
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|121
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|123
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|127
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|129
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|131
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|133
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|140
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|141
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:49
|145
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|146
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:56
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:02
|148
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:03
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|151
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:01:13
|152
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|155
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|156
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:25
|157
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:43
|158
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|159
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:18
|160
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:39
|162
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:09
|163
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|164
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|12
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|15
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|17
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|3
|19
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20:34:24
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:31
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:33
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:35
|11
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:37
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|32
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|40
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|61
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|65
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|80
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:17
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|85
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:33
|86
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|87
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|89
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|91
|Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|92
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:01:59
|93
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:02:04
|95
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|96
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:20
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|98
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|99
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:44
|100
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:02
|101
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|102
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:09
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:31
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|106
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|107
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:35
|108
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:53
|109
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:06
|110
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:11
|111
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:34
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|113
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:20
|114
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|115
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|117
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:48
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:08
|120
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:13
|121
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|122
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|123
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:29
|124
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:36
|125
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:43
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:48
|127
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:55
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:07
|129
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:14
|130
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:08:20
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:24
|132
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:55
|133
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|134
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:09:25
|135
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:27
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:57
|137
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:46
|138
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:59
|139
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|141
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|142
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|143
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:55
|144
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:58
|145
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|147
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|150
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|151
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:17
|152
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:10
|153
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:02
|154
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:14:39
|156
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:40
|157
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:56
|158
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|159
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:50
|160
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:16
|161
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:32
|162
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:10
|163
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:31
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|47
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|6
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|37
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|12
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|14
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|19
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|27
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|28
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|29
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|31
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|33
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|35
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|37
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|5
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|40
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|41
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|43
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|3
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|46
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|47
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|4
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|11
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|4
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|12
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61:44:42
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:21
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Poland
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:01
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:22
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
