Tour of Poland: Van Genechten claims first WorldTour win

Lotto Belisol sprinter charges late to pip Guarnieri, Mezgec

Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) after victory at the Tour of Poland in Katowice.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) grabs lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) feeling the cold before the start of stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) waits to sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) accepts his podium champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) wins the stage 4 sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Poland stage 4 podium: Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Luka Mezgec (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passed through a rural setting

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin's David Tanner drops back to the team car to pick up a jacket

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R - La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage 4 victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wears the hello jersey at the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) Tour of Poland race leader

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Velits (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton during stage 4 of the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) opens a bottle of champagne on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the 2014 Tour of Poland in Katowice.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) timed his effort well to win stage 4 of the Tour of Poland in Katowice.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the points jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The stage 4 podium: Jacopo Guarnieri, Jonas Vangenechten and Luka Mezgec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton enjoying the Polish scenery on display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Johan Le Bon (FDJ) gets a push

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates another day in the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) took over the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2014 Tour of Poland stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2014 Tour of Poland stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin pulls for the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Felline (Trek) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour of Poland leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Josh Edmondson (Sky) on the offensive at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Josh Edmondson (Sky) leads the break.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wraps up against the elements at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The Tour of Poland peloton heads south towards Katowice.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reaches for a musette at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The rain stayed away during the technical finale.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Yellow jersey Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
The peloton on the approach to Katowice at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the points jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) was the day's most aggressive rider.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) beat Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Luca Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) is the top Polish rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) attacks his breakaway companions

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Josh Edmondson (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) leads the breakaway in Tour of Poland's stage 4

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Race leader Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoying his lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) drops back to the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) putting on shoe covers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Boris Vallée (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Rybakov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland with a well-timed sprint in Katowice, edging out Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and the fast-closing Luca Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) in a blanket finish.

The Belgian came from a long way back to overhaul Guarnieri and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the closing 100 metres, but in the event, his positioning played to his advantage – as did his foresight in his gear selection.

"The last bit of the stage was about timing. I wasn't in the best position, in the first ten, but it was the best place to come from the back with the speed," Van Genechten explained. "Yesterday I asked the mechanic to change the big chainring and put on the 54: maybe that made the difference."

The win was Van Genechten’s first at WorldTour level and his first of any description since landing the GP Pino Cerami last year. "This is my biggest victory so far so I am absolutely delighted. Usually I am a bit like Greg Henderson: I work for our leaders André Greipel or Jens Debusschere in the sprints, or even for Kenny De Haes here at the Tour of Poland," Van Genechten said. "But Kenny said with two laps to go that he didn't feel very good so I could try my luck."

Van Genechten's joy contrasted with the frustration of Luca Mezgec. The Slovenian had appeared well-positioned as Lampre’s Roberto Ferrari kicked off the sprint with 300 metres to go, but he managed to get himself penned in by his own lead-out man Nikias Arndt, and could only open his effort in earnest inside the final 50 metres.

"In such a sprint you can't get blocked at all and it's pretty much what happened to me: I couldn't pedal from 200 to 50 metres to the finish line. When I found the opening again it was too late," Mezgec said.

Mezgec’s speed was enough to overhaul Modolo, but on the opposite side of the road, Van Genechten had jumped into a lead that he would not surrender.

Vakoc retains lead

In the general classification, Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the yellow jersey with a lead of 26 seconds over Matthias Krizek (Cannondale). Krizek moved up to second place thanks the bonus seconds he picked up by winning all three bonus seconds on the stage, having spent most of the stage off the front in the break of the day.

After an early move that saw Lotto’s Boris Vallee move into the provisional overall lead was reeled in, Krizek jumped off the front with Josh Edmondson (Sky) and Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat). The trio built up a maximum lead of four minutes, and still had two in hand as they entered the final 50 kilometres.

With 28 kilometres remaining, they received some important reinforcements when Jerome Cousin (Europcar) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) forged across, although by that point, their lead had been slashed to just 35 seconds as Belkin took up the reins of pursuit in earnest on the finishing circuit.

Taciak’s failure to collaborate in the closing kilometres as he chased king of the mountains points appeared to be the source of some discord within the break, with Cousin and Kasperkiewicz ultimately opting to zip clear together. Their act of defiance was snuffed out with 9 kilometres to go, however, as was a later move that saw Angelo Tulik (Europcar) joined by Fabio Felline (Trek) and Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano).

Thor Hushovd (BMC) offered the final and firmest act of resistance to the inevitable sprint when he launched a canny attack 1,500 metres from home, just as the course tackled a series of short ripples. His powerful effort saw him open a small gap over the bunch, but unfortunately for the Norwegian, there was not sufficient hesitation for his sake in the chasing pack and he was swept up with 600 metres to go.

Mezgec had Giant-Shimano’s strength of numbers in the finale, while Modolo had the forceful Ferrari to lead out the sprint, but in the end, it was Van Genechten who had the strength and the wit to grab the win.

Thursday sees the race cross over the border into Slovakia for the first hilly stage, and Vakoc was optimistic about his chances of retaining the overall lead. "I am confident I can hold the yellow jersey tomorrow after the first mountain stage," said Vakoc. "I already know the final hill because we already climbed it at the Tour of Slowakia. It suits me very well because it's short and steep [max. 16%, Ed.]. But Tinkoff-Saxo will definitely be strong as they want Rafal Majka to win the race."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol5:43:29
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
12Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
13Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
15Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
17Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
19Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
21Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
29Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
30Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
33Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
44Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
48Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
50Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
54Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
55Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
56Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
58Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
59Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
67Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
73Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
74Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
76Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
79Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
84Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
86Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
89Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
96Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
98Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
101Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
104Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
105Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
106Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
109Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
110Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
112Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
113Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
116Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
117Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
120Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
121Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
122Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
123Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
125Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
127Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
128Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
129Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
130Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
131Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
132Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
133Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
137Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
138Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
140Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
141Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:00:49
145David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
146Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:56
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:02
148Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:03
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:11
151Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:01:13
152Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
153Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
154Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
155Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
156Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:25
157Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:02:43
158Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
159Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:04:18
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
161Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:39
162Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:05:09
163Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
164Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol20pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano18
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
12Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo9
13Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo8
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
15Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team6
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team5
17Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
18Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo3
19Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Jaworzno (148,3km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 2 - Myslowice (161,5km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 3 - Siemianowice Slaskie (175,5km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Katowice ul. Lotnisko (Cat. 3) km. 203,4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale

Mountain 2 - Katowice ul. Korfantego (Cat. 3) km. 222,2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20:34:24
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:00:26
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
11Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:37
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
21Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
32Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
40Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
43Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
45Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
55Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
61Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
63Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
65Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
69Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
70Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:03
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
75Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
76Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
79Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
83Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
85Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:01:33
86Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
87Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
89Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:48
91Markus Barry (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
92Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:01:59
93Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:02:04
95Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
96Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:20
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
98Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
99Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:44
100Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:02
101Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
102Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:09
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:31
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
106Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
107Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:35
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:53
109Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:06
110Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:11
111Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:34
112Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
113Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:06:20
114Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
115Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:06:22
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:28
117Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:40
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:48
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:08
120Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:13
121David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:15
122Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:18
123Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:29
124Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:36
125Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:07:43
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:07:48
127Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:07
129Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:14
130Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:08:20
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:24
132Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:08:55
133Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
134Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:09:25
135Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:27
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:57
137Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:10:46
138Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:59
139Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:02
141Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
142Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:26
143Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:55
144Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:11:58
145Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
146Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
147Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
150Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
151Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:17
152Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:13:10
153Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:14:02
154Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:04
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:14:39
156Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:14:40
157Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:56
158Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:18:09
159Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:50
160Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:20:16
161Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:32
162Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:28:10
163Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:31
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale66pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano49
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge47
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol38
6Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo37
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
9Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team31
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha30
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
12Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice29
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
14Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp26
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano21
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
18Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team19
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale16
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
22Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo15
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp14
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale11
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
28Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
29Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Poland9
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
31Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing9
32Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
33Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr8
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
35Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
37Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland5
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
40Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team5
41Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
43Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo3
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
46Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
47Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9pts
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky4
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
4Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale11pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland4
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky3
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
11Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
12Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team61:44:42
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:21
3RusVelo
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Cannondale
6Lampre-Merida
7Lotto Belisol
8BMC Racing Team
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Poland
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Movistar Team
14Team Sky0:00:47
15Team Europcar
16Team Katusha0:00:56
17Orica Greenedge0:01:01
18Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
19Garmin Sharp0:04:22
20FDJ.fr0:06:36
21Astana Pro Team0:09:05

 

