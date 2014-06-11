Tour de Korea: Kwon Jun-oh wins stage 4
Juan José Oroz Ugalde retains leader's jersey
Stage 4: Gurye - Gumi
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|5:09:14
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|5
|Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|7
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Kwon Lee Seung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|16:59:06
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:08
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:16
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
|9
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
