Tour de Korea: Kwon Jun-oh wins stage 4

Juan José Oroz Ugalde retains leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team5:09:14
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
3Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
4Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
5Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
6Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
7Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Kwon Lee Seung (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
10Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH16:59:06
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:00:05
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:08
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:10
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:14
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:16
7Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
9Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
10Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka

