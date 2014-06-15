Trending

Tour de Korea: Park Sungbaek wins final stage sprint

Hugh Carthy seals overall victory

The jersey wearers: Greg Bole (Vini Fantini), Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JLT) and Kyung-Gu Jang (Korail Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)
Park Sungbaek (KSPO) wins the final stage of the 2014 Tour de Korea

(Image credit: Aaron Lee)

Results

Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO1:47:33
2Keon Park (Kor) Korea
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
4Jae Lim (Kor) Korea
5Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
6Hayoto Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
9Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
10Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT30:11:52
2Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello0:00:19
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:20
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:30
5Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma0:00:34
6Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:00:40
7Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:26
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:31
9King Lok Cheung (Hkg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
10Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:01

