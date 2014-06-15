Tour de Korea: Park Sungbaek wins final stage sprint
Hugh Carthy seals overall victory
Stage 8: Yangyang - Yangyang
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|1:47:33
|2
|Keon Park (Kor) Korea
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|4
|Jae Lim (Kor) Korea
|5
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|6
|Hayoto Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|10
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|30:11:52
|2
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|0:00:19
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|5
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
|0:00:34
|6
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:00:40
|7
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:26
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|King Lok Cheung (Hkg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|10
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:01
