Tour de Korea: Michael Cumming wins stage 5
Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde remains in leader's yellow jersey
Stage 5: Gumi - Yeongju
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3:02:49
|2
|Ting Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:03
|4
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|6
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:16
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|Jae Lim (Kor) Korea
|10
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|20:02:11
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:08
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:16
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|9
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
