Tour de Korea: Michael Cumming wins stage 5

Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde remains in leader's yellow jersey

Michael Cumming (Rapha Condor JTL) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3:02:49
2Ting Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
3Johann Van Zyl (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:03
4Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:05
6Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:00:16
7Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
8Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
9Jae Lim (Kor) Korea
10Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH20:02:11
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:00:05
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:08
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:10
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:14
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:16
7Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
9Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma

