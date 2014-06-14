Trending

Tour de Korea: Hugh Carthy wins stage 7

Rapha Condor JTL rider moves into overall lead

Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JTL) wins stage 7 and moves into the overall lead

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3:55:48
2Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello0:00:07
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:14
5Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma0:00:16
6Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:20
7Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:28
8Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:32
9Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:35
10Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:00:38

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT28:24:19
2Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello0:00:19
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:21
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:30
5Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma0:00:34
6Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:00:40
7Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:26
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:31
9King Lok Cheung (Hkg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
10Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:01

