Tour de Korea: Richard Handley wins stage 2 and moves into yellow jersey

Grega Bole loses lead but sits in second overall

Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT) celebrates his stage 2 victory

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT4:52:47
2Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:35:00
3Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:35:00
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
7Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
8Benjamín Prades (Esp) Matrix Powertag
9Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
10Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT8:01:21
2Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:48:00
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
4Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team0:34:00
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:00
6Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:46:00
7Benjamín Prades (Esp) Matrix Powertag0:48:00
8Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
9Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
10Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO

