Tour de Korea: Richard Handley wins stage 2 and moves into yellow jersey
Grega Bole loses lead but sits in second overall
Stage 2: Chungju - Muju
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|4:52:47
|2
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:00
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:35:00
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|7
|Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Benjamín Prades (Esp) Matrix Powertag
|9
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
|10
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|8:01:21
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:48:00
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|4
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|0:34:00
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:00
|6
|Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:46:00
|7
|Benjamín Prades (Esp) Matrix Powertag
|0:48:00
|8
|Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|10
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
