Tour de Korea: Kyunggu Jang wins stage 6 solo
Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde remains in yellow
Stage 6: Yeongju - Pyeongchang
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|4:21:52
|2
|Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|3
|Richard Hanley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL
|0:01:57
|4
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|5
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:37
|9
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|10
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|24:28:33
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:08
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|9
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
