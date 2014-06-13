Trending

Tour de Korea: Kyunggu Jang wins stage 6 solo

Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde remains in yellow

Jang Kyung-gu (Korail Cycling Team) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team4:21:52
2Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:02
3Richard Hanley (GBr) Rapha Condor JTL0:01:57
4Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
5Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
6Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:02:29
8Elliot Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:02:37
9Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
10Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH24:28:33
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:00:05
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:08
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:14
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:16
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
7Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
9Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma

